Central Bank of Brazil Bank Lending m/m

Country:
Brazil
BRL, Brazilian real
Source:
Central Bank of Brazil
Sector:
Money
Low N/D 0.5%
1.1%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Loan operations refer to capital loans or financing of customers’ purchases by financial institutions. Credit operations have interest rates and fees which are used according to the type of credit. Financial institutions make such credits available to customers according to their own rules. The main credit operations are loans to individuals, corporate loans, overdrafts, payroll loans, sundry loans, revolving credit cards and other credits.

The National Financial System (SFN) is the set of entities and institutions that perform the financial intermediation, that is, intermediation between lenders and borrowers of money. It is through this set of entities and institutions that civil society, private companies, and the government circulate most of their assets, pay their debts and realize their investments.

Composition of the National Financial System (SFN):

  • Normative Bodies: CMN — National Monetary Council, CNSP — National Council for Private Insurance, CNPC — National Council for Complementary Pension.
  • Supervisors: BCB — Central Bank of Brazil, CVM — Securities and Exchange Commission, Susep — Private Insurance Superintendence, Previc — National Complementary Pension Superintendency.
  • Operators: banks, consortium administrators, stock exchange, credit cooperatives, brokers and distributors, commodities and futures exchange, payment institutions, insurance companies and reinsurers, pension funds, private pension entities and capitalization companies.

The SFN is managed by the National Monetary Council (CMN), responsible for Brazil's economic policy, that is, responsible for the country's macroeconomic coordination.

The Central Bank of Brazil (BCB) has the authority to ensure compliance with the CMN rules by monitoring and supervising the financial system, executing monetary, exchange and credit policies. BCB publishes monthly reports on Monetary and Credit Statistics, with the movement of the national market and Credit Operations.

Loans and spending are closely related to consumer confidence. A reading of this index above the expected value can be considered positive/high for the Brazilian real.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Central Bank of Brazil Bank Lending m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
N/D
0.5%
1.1%
Sep 2025
1.1%
1.0%
0.8%
Aug 2025
0.5%
1.0%
0.3%
Jul 2025
0.4%
0.3%
0.4%
Jun 2025
0.5%
1.2%
0.5%
May 2025
0.6%
0.7%
0.6%
Apr 2025
0.7%
0.2%
0.7%
Mar 2025
0.6%
1.0%
0.2%
Feb 2025
0.4%
0.6%
0.0%
Jan 2025
0.0%
0.7%
1.5%
Dec 2024
1.4%
1.1%
1.0%
Nov 2024
1.2%
0.6%
0.5%
Oct 2024
0.7%
0.6%
1.3%
Sep 2024
1.2%
1.0%
0.7%
Aug 2024
0.9%
0.7%
0.4%
Jul 2024
0.2%
0.8%
1.4%
Jun 2024
1.2%
0.6%
0.5%
May 2024
0.7%
0.3%
0.2%
Apr 2024
0.2%
0.4%
1.3%
Mar 2024
1.2%
0.5%
0.4%
Feb 2024
0.2%
-0.3%
Jan 2024
-0.3%
1.0%
1.6%
Dec 2023
1.4%
0.4%
1.1%
Nov 2023
0.9%
0.0%
0.3%
Oct 2023
0.1%
1.0%
Sep 2023
0.8%
0.8%
1.2%
Aug 2023
1.1%
0.4%
0.0%
Jul 2023
-0.2%
-0.1%
0.1%
Jun 2023
0.1%
0.8%
0.3%
May 2023
0.3%
0.2%
0.0%
Apr 2023
-0.1%
0.9%
0.7%
Mar 2023
0.7%
1.4%
0.0%
Feb 2023
-0.1%
1.1%
-0.3%
Jan 2023
-0.3%
1.1%
1.3%
Dec 2022
1.3%
1.5%
1.0%
Nov 2022
1.0%
1.4%
1.0%
Oct 2022
1.0%
1.2%
2.2%
Sep 2022
2.2%
1.4%
1.6%
Aug 2022
1.6%
1.3%
0.6%
Jun 2022
1.6%
1.0%
1.1%
Apr 2022
0.8%
1.4%
1.3%
Feb 2022
0.8%
1.3%
0.0%
Jan 2022
0.0%
1.1%
1.8%
Dec 2021
1.9%
1.4%
1.8%
Nov 2021
1.8%
1.9%
1.5%
Oct 2021
1.5%
0.6%
2.1%
Sep 2021
2.0%
0.9%
1.6%
Aug 2021
1.5%
1.2%
1.3%
Jul 2021
1.2%
0.5%
0.9%
Jun 2021
0.9%
2.0%
1.2%
