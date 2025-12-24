The Ministry of Industry, Foreign Trade and Services of Brazil (MDIC) publishes information on the Brazilian trade balance data weekly and monthly.

The Trade Balance is the economic indicator that portrays the difference between everything that is exported and imported in relation to goods and services within Brazil in a certain period of time.

When the trade balance is positive, there is a surplus, in other words, the total exports exceed total imports. The surplus of the trade balance is a beneficial condition for the Brazilian economy, that is, there are more sales of goods and services abroad than incoming imports. Profit from a positive trade balance is invested internally, improving the country's economy.

When the trade balance is negative, there is a deficit, in other words, the total imports exceed the total exports. The trade deficit is a depreciating condition of the Brazilian economy, that is, more goods and services are coming from abroad than are exported. The damage caused by a negative trade balance directly affects the financial reserves of the country that are used to cover the expenses.

The coverage rate is a concept that defines the total proportion of export volumes over imports (EXP/IMP). According to the value of this rate, it is possible to estimate how much a country depends commercially on external partners. The lower the coverage rate, the greater the trend towards a negative trade balance and more dependent is Brazil of foreign partners.

This indicator may favor the Brazilian real when its value is greater than the forecast.

