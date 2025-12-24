The Annual Survey of Industry – Physical Production is published monthly by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), through the IBGE Automatic Recovery System (SIDRA), as part of the Monthly Survey of Industry – Physical Production (PIM-PF), with the objective of analyzing the Brazilian industrial production data.

The Annual Survey of Industry included in the PIM-PF serves to verify the evolution of the industry in general, the extractive industries and the processing industries at national, regional and state levels.

Several statistics are released within a given reference period:

Monthly fixed base index without seasonal adjustment (Base: average 2012 = 100)

Monthly fixed base index seasonally adjusted (Base: average 2012 = 100)

Monthly index (Base: same month of the previous year = 100)

Cumulative Index (Base: same period of the previous year = 100)

12-month accumulated index (Base: last 12 previous months = 100)

Percent change month/previous month with seasonal adjustment (Base: previous month) (%)

Monthly percentage variation (Base: same month of the previous year) (%)

Percentage variation accumulated in the year (Base: same period of the previous year) (%)

Percentage variation accumulated in the last 12 months (Base: last 12 previous months) (%)

The analysis of this index refers to the general industry results, including the extractive and manufacturing industries, visualized within the following statistics in the SIDRA system: Monthly percentage change with reference to the same month of the previous year (annual variation).

The growth of industrial production may positively affect the Brazilian real quotes.

Last values: