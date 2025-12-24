Economic Calendar
Brazil Industrial Production y/y
|Medium
|-0.5%
|0.0%
|
2.0%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|-0.5%
|
-0.5%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
The Annual Survey of Industry – Physical Production is published monthly by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), through the IBGE Automatic Recovery System (SIDRA), as part of the Monthly Survey of Industry – Physical Production (PIM-PF), with the objective of analyzing the Brazilian industrial production data.
The Annual Survey of Industry included in the PIM-PF serves to verify the evolution of the industry in general, the extractive industries and the processing industries at national, regional and state levels.
Several statistics are released within a given reference period:
- Monthly fixed base index without seasonal adjustment (Base: average 2012 = 100)
- Monthly fixed base index seasonally adjusted (Base: average 2012 = 100)
- Monthly index (Base: same month of the previous year = 100)
- Cumulative Index (Base: same period of the previous year = 100)
- 12-month accumulated index (Base: last 12 previous months = 100)
- Percent change month/previous month with seasonal adjustment (Base: previous month) (%)
- Monthly percentage variation (Base: same month of the previous year) (%)
- Percentage variation accumulated in the year (Base: same period of the previous year) (%)
- Percentage variation accumulated in the last 12 months (Base: last 12 previous months) (%)
The analysis of this index refers to the general industry results, including the extractive and manufacturing industries, visualized within the following statistics in the SIDRA system: Monthly percentage change with reference to the same month of the previous year (annual variation).
The growth of industrial production may positively affect the Brazilian real quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Brazil Industrial Production y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
