Various sectors of the economy always generate other new sectors, expanding the economy, so that all sectors practically become interdependent, and that way, the market becomes more and more complex and creates new needs.

The motor vehicle industry is an example of how true this assertion is, encompassing the industries of auto vehicles (automobiles, light commercials, trucks, and buses), self-propelled agricultural and road machinery (wheeled and tracked tractors, harvesters, and backhoes). In turn, they need several other sectors, creating new industries, for example: the need for parts and auto parts, which generates a giant industrial and service market, going from production, marketing to maintenance of the fleet in Brazil.

The increase in the development of the motor vehicle industry generates strong reflexes in the mobility of individuals and freight transport, in the construction of infrastructure in Brazil, as well as in the agricultural mechanization, increasing agricultural production.

For this reason, it is important to follow the economic indices in this sector that propel the growth of Brazil, generating new jobs and growth in the population's income.

The statistical data of the monthly production of vehicles are disclosed and made available to the public on the official website of National Association of Manufacturers of Automotive Vehicles (ANFAVEA), an association that brings together Brazil’s largest manufacturers of automobiles, self-propelled agricultural and road machinery with industrial and production facilities.

A higher than expected reading of this index can be considered as positive/high for the Brazilian economy and, consequently, for the Brazilian currency, BRL.

