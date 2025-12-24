CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

ANFAVEA Brazil Auto Production m/m

Country:
Brazil
BRL, Brazilian real
Source:
Associação Nacional dos Fabricantes de Veículos Automotores (ANFAVEA)
Sector:
Business
Low N/D
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Various sectors of the economy always generate other new sectors, expanding the economy, so that all sectors practically become interdependent, and that way, the market becomes more and more complex and creates new needs.

The motor vehicle industry is an example of how true this assertion is, encompassing the industries of auto vehicles (automobiles, light commercials, trucks, and buses), self-propelled agricultural and road machinery (wheeled and tracked tractors, harvesters, and backhoes). In turn, they need several other sectors, creating new industries, for example: the need for parts and auto parts, which generates a giant industrial and service market, going from production, marketing to maintenance of the fleet in Brazil.

The increase in the development of the motor vehicle industry generates strong reflexes in the mobility of individuals and freight transport, in the construction of infrastructure in Brazil, as well as in the agricultural mechanization, increasing agricultural production.

For this reason, it is important to follow the economic indices in this sector that propel the growth of Brazil, generating new jobs and growth in the population's income.

The statistical data of the monthly production of vehicles are disclosed and made available to the public on the official website of National Association of Manufacturers of Automotive Vehicles (ANFAVEA), an association that brings together Brazil’s largest manufacturers of automobiles, self-propelled agricultural and road machinery with industrial and production facilities.

A higher than expected reading of this index can be considered as positive/high for the Brazilian economy and, consequently, for the Brazilian currency, BRL.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "ANFAVEA Brazil Auto Production m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
N/D
Oct 2025
N/D
4.2%
-1.5%
Sep 2025
-1.5%
3.0%
Aug 2025
3.0%
12.3%
15.7%
Jul 2025
15.7%
-9.7%
-6.5%
Jun 2025
-6.5%
13.9%
-5.9%
May 2025
-5.9%
0.9%
20.1%
Apr 2025
20.1%
-1.2%
-12.6%
Mar 2025
-12.6%
0.4%
23.8%
Feb 2025
23.8%
-5.9%
-7.7%
Jan 2025
-7.7%
-10.0%
-19.5%
Dec 2024
-19.5%
0.5%
-5.2%
Nov 2024
-5.2%
-5.6%
8.3%
Oct 2024
8.3%
12.0%
-11.4%
Sep 2024
-11.4%
-0.2%
5.2%
Aug 2024
5.2%
6.8%
16.9%
Jul 2024
16.9%
-7.1%
26.6%
Jun 2024
26.6%
-0.3%
-24.9%
May 2024
-24.9%
13.5%
13.5%
Apr 2024
13.5%
-3.0%
3.2%
Mar 2024
3.2%
7.1%
24.3%
Feb 2024
24.3%
-2.7%
-11.1%
Jan 2024
-11.1%
3.4%
-15.3%
Dec 2023
-15.3%
-2.8%
1.5%
Nov 2023
1.5%
-6.2%
-4.4%
Oct 2023
-4.4%
8.0%
-8.0%
Sep 2023
-8.0%
10.4%
24.0%
Aug 2023
24.0%
-0.2%
-3.3%
Jul 2023
-3.3%
-0.2%
-17.0%
Jun 2023
-17.0%
-0.3%
27.4%
May 2023
27.4%
-0.2%
-19.4%
Apr 2023
-19.4%
-0.2%
37.3%
Mar 2023
37.3%
-0.1%
5.6%
Feb 2023
5.6%
0.1%
-20.3%
Jan 2023
-20.3%
0.3%
-11.3%
Dec 2022
-11.3%
0.6%
4.7%
Nov 2022
4.7%
1.1%
-0.8%
Oct 2022
-0.8%
1.8%
-12.7%
Sep 2022
-12.7%
2.7%
8.7%
Aug 2022
8.7%
3.8%
7.5%
Jul 2022
7.5%
4.9%
-1.1%
Jun 2022
-1.1%
5.9%
10.7%
May 2022
10.7%
6.5%
0.4%
Apr 2022
0.4%
6.4%
11.4%
Mar 2022
11.4%
5.2%
14.1%
Feb 2022
14.1%
2.7%
-31.1%
Jan 2022
-31.1%
-1.0%
2.5%
Dec 2021
2.5%
-6.2%
15.1%
Nov 2021
15.1%
-14.4%
2.6%
Oct 2021
2.6%
-24.1%
5.6%
123
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code