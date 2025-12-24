The Monthly Survey of Trade (PMC) is part of IBGE's annual program of structural survey by company and collects data on revenues, expenses, personnel employed, salaries, withdrawals and other remuneration, purchases, inventories and commercial margin, among other data from the wholesale and retail sales segment in Brazil.

For PMC, two models of electronic interviews are used that are made available by technical criteria to the companies: complete and simplified.

The complete model is made available to companies that have a staff of 20 or more individuals, including owners and partners, in the period related to the research. However, companies with less than 20 individuals that present revenues compatible with large companies, fill out the complete model.

The simplified model is made available to companies that have a functional staff of less than 20 individuals, including owners and partners, in the period related to the research.

The Monthly Survey of Trade (PMC) in Brazil is realized jointly with the Annual Survey of Trade (PAC), due to the specifics of the seasonal and circumstantial variations that are typical of the retail trade and also to follow the consumption in Brazil.

The statistics of the Monthly Survey of Trade (PMC) in conjunction with the Annual Survey of Trade (PAC) are disclosed in the IBGE Automatic Recovery System (SIDRA).

A reading of the indicator above average can be considered positive/high for the Brazilian real.

Last values: