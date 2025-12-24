CalendarSections

S&P Global Brazil Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
Brazil
BRL, Brazilian real
Source:
S&P Global
Sector:
Business
Low 49.6 48.1
48.2
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
48.2
49.6
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
IHS Markit Ltd is a global provider of critical information, analysis and solutions to key industries and markets that stimulate economies around the world. It aims to provide financial and business information, analysis and solutions to companies that contract their services and governments, improving operational efficiency and providing solutions that lead to informed and reliable decisions.

IHS Markit publishes a worldwide business survey index called Purchasing Managers Index (PMI®). The PMI is a weighted average calculated based on the statistical data of new orders, production, employment, supplier delivery times and input inventories.

IHS Markit is currently one of the most credible index providers around the world, used as a benchmark by central banks, financial markets and business decision makers, mainly due to their monthly indicators of updated economic trends, which are accurate and generally unique.

The IHS Markit Brazil PMI – Composite monthly survey is based on information obtained from the questionnaire responses sent to purchasing managers at about 800 companies in the industrial and services sectors. The research is consolidated by sector and by the number of employees of the companies, based on their contributions to GDP.

The responses collected are compared with the previous month and the results range from 0 to 100. This index reflects the conditions of the both the industrial and services sectors; a reading above 50 indicates growth and can have a positive impact on the price of the Brazilian real.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
49.6
48.1
48.2
Oct 2025
48.2
48.3
46.0
Sep 2025
46.0
49.5
48.8
Aug 2025
48.8
48.5
46.6
Jul 2025
46.6
48.3
48.7
Jun 2025
48.7
50.5
49.1
May 2025
49.1
51.0
49.4
Apr 2025
49.4
50.6
52.6
Mar 2025
52.6
50.4
51.2
Feb 2025
51.2
50.2
48.2
Jan 2025
48.2
53.5
51.5
Dec 2024
51.5
55.8
53.5
Nov 2024
53.5
56.2
55.9
Oct 2024
55.9
55.0
55.2
Sep 2024
55.2
53.8
52.9
Aug 2024
52.9
54.8
56.0
Jul 2024
56.0
52.8
54.1
Jun 2024
54.1
53.4
54.0
May 2024
54.0
54.4
54.8
Apr 2024
54.8
55.5
55.1
Mar 2024
55.1
55.2
55.1
Feb 2024
55.1
52.6
53.2
Jan 2024
53.2
50.3
50.0
Dec 2023
50.0
51.5
50.7
Nov 2023
50.7
51.0
50.3
Oct 2023
50.3
49.7
49.0
Sep 2023
49.0
50.5
50.6
Aug 2023
50.6
48.0
49.6
Jul 2023
49.6
51.2
51.5
Jun 2023
51.5
52.1
52.3
May 2023
52.3
52.8
51.8
Apr 2023
51.8
50.9
50.7
Mar 2023
50.7
50.0
49.7
Feb 2023
49.7
53.5
49.9
Jan 2023
49.9
48.2
49.1
Dec 2022
49.1
46.6
49.8
Nov 2022
49.8
55.8
53.4
Oct 2022
53.4
54.3
51.9
Sep 2022
51.9
51.3
53.2
Aug 2022
53.2
51.7
55.3
Jul 2022
55.3
60.1
59.4
Jun 2022
59.4
55.5
58.0
May 2022
58.0
57.5
58.5
Apr 2022
58.5
59.6
56.6
Mar 2022
56.6
56.0
53.5
Feb 2022
53.5
50.6
50.9
Jan 2022
50.9
53.3
52.0
Dec 2021
52.0
50.9
52.0
Nov 2021
52.0
52.6
53.4
Oct 2021
53.4
55.5
54.7
