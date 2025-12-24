The unemployment rate is published by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) and is realized through the National Household Sample Survey (PNAD).

The National Household Sample Survey (PNAD) is performed monthly based on the observation of the economically active population, having a household unit as sample. However, it is not possible to realize this survey in an absolute way for the entire population. PNAD follows mainly the quarterly waves, with the objective of mapping in the short, medium and long term the workforce situation and other useful data for the study of the socioeconomic development of Brazil. In order to meet its objectives, the collection of information is realized and published through quarterly indicators, which describe the workforce situation, as well as annual indicators on additional continuous facts (such as jobs and other forms of work, care of people and tasks communication technology, and others).

This research was launched as an experiment in October 2011 and, from January 2012 onward, was made official throughout the Brazilian Territory. The unemployment rate is one aspect among several others considered by the Continuous PNAD.

The unemployment rate is inversely proportional to GDP growth and tends to react with a certain delay to the economic cycle. For example, if the economy starts to have a period of GDP growth, the unemployment rate (unemployment) does not respond immediately to this growth, it requires some time to be reduced. This is because the market initially reacts with an increase in production, raising the working hours of employees; when this solution is not enough, the phase of hiring new employees begins with the aim of increasing production, and the unemployment rate finally begins to decline.

The Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Continuous PNAD) is disclosed in the IBGE Automatic Recovery System (SIDRA). A decrease in unemployment reflects economic growth and can have a positive effect on the Brazilian real (BRL).

