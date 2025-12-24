CalendarSections

Brazil Unemployment Rate 3-months

Country:
Brazil
BRL, Brazilian real
Source:
Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE)
Sector:
Labor
Medium 5.4% 5.7%
5.6%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
5.3%
5.4%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

The unemployment rate is published by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) and is realized through the National Household Sample Survey (PNAD).

The National Household Sample Survey (PNAD) is performed monthly based on the observation of the economically active population, having a household unit as sample. However, it is not possible to realize this survey in an absolute way for the entire population. PNAD follows mainly the quarterly waves, with the objective of mapping in the short, medium and long term the workforce situation and other useful data for the study of the socioeconomic development of Brazil. In order to meet its objectives, the collection of information is realized and published through quarterly indicators, which describe the workforce situation, as well as annual indicators on additional continuous facts (such as jobs and other forms of work, care of people and tasks communication technology, and others).

This research was launched as an experiment in October 2011 and, from January 2012 onward, was made official throughout the Brazilian Territory. The unemployment rate is one aspect among several others considered by the Continuous PNAD.

The unemployment rate is inversely proportional to GDP growth and tends to react with a certain delay to the economic cycle. For example, if the economy starts to have a period of GDP growth, the unemployment rate (unemployment) does not respond immediately to this growth, it requires some time to be reduced. This is because the market initially reacts with an increase in production, raising the working hours of employees; when this solution is not enough, the phase of hiring new employees begins with the aim of increasing production, and the unemployment rate finally begins to decline.

The Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Continuous PNAD) is disclosed in the IBGE Automatic Recovery System (SIDRA). A decrease in unemployment reflects economic growth and can have a positive effect on the Brazilian real (BRL).

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Brazil Unemployment Rate 3-months" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
5.4%
5.7%
5.6%
Sep 2025
5.6%
5.6%
5.6%
Aug 2025
5.6%
5.5%
5.6%
Jul 2025
5.6%
5.7%
5.8%
Jun 2025
5.8%
6.0%
6.2%
May 2025
6.2%
6.4%
6.6%
Apr 2025
6.6%
6.7%
7.0%
Mar 2025
7.0%
7.0%
6.8%
Feb 2025
6.8%
6.7%
6.5%
Jan 2025
6.5%
6.4%
6.2%
Dec 2024
6.2%
6.0%
6.1%
Nov 2024
6.1%
6.2%
6.2%
Oct 2024
6.2%
6.2%
6.4%
Sep 2024
6.4%
6.4%
6.6%
Aug 2024
6.6%
6.8%
6.8%
Jul 2024
6.8%
7.0%
6.9%
Jun 2024
6.9%
6.8%
7.1%
May 2024
7.1%
7.3%
7.5%
Apr 2024
7.5%
7.9%
7.9%
Mar 2024
7.9%
7.8%
7.8%
Feb 2024
7.8%
7.7%
7.6%
Jan 2024
7.6%
7.6%
7.4%
Dec 2023
7.4%
7.6%
7.5%
Nov 2023
7.5%
7.7%
7.6%
Oct 2023
7.6%
7.5%
7.7%
Sep 2023
7.7%
8.0%
7.8%
Aug 2023
7.8%
7.6%
7.9%
Jul 2023
7.9%
8.0%
8.0%
Jun 2023
8.0%
8.2%
8.3%
May 2023
8.3%
8.2%
8.5%
Apr 2023
8.5%
8.4%
8.8%
Mar 2023
8.8%
8.8%
8.6%
Feb 2023
8.6%
8.8%
8.4%
Jan 2023
8.4%
7.9%
7.9%
Dec 2022
7.9%
8.1%
8.1%
Nov 2022
8.1%
8.1%
8.3%
Oct 2022
8.3%
8.4%
8.7%
Sep 2022
8.7%
8.8%
8.9%
Aug 2022
8.9%
8.7%
9.1%
Jul 2022
9.1%
9.3%
9.3%
Jun 2022
9.3%
9.4%
9.8%
May 2022
9.8%
10.1%
10.5%
Apr 2022
10.5%
11.5%
11.1%
Mar 2022
11.1%
11.5%
11.2%
Feb 2022
11.2%
11.5%
11.2%
Jan 2022
11.2%
11.0%
11.1%
Dec 2021
11.1%
11.2%
11.6%
Nov 2021
11.6%
11.9%
12.1%
Oct 2021
12.1%
12.2%
12.6%
Sep 2021
12.6%
13.1%
13.2%
1234
