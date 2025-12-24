The Monthly Survey of Industry – Physical Production (PIM-PF) is published monthly by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), through the IBGE Automatic Recovery System (SIDRA), with the objective of analyzing the Brazilian industrial production data.

The Monthly Survey of Industry – Physical Production (PIM-PF) serves to verify the evolution of the industry in general, the extractive industries and the processing industries at national, regional and state levels.

Several statistics are released within a given reference period:

Monthly fixed base index without seasonal adjustment (Base: average 2012 = 100)

Monthly fixed base index seasonally adjusted (Base: average 2012 = 100)

Monthly index (Base: same month of the previous year = 100)

Cumulative Index (Base: same period of the previous year = 100)

12-month accumulated index (Base: last 12 previous months = 100)

Percent change month/previous month with seasonal adjustment (Base: previous month) (%)

Monthly percentage variation (Base: same month of the previous year) (%)

Percentage variation accumulated in the year (Base: same period of the previous year) (%)

Percentage variation accumulated in the last 12 months (Base: last 12 previous months) (%)

The analysis of this index refers to the general industry results, including the extractive and manufacturing industries, visualized within the following statistics in the SIDRA system: Percentage change with reference to the previous month.

The growth of industrial production may positively affect the Brazilian real quotes.

