Services Volume m/m reflects a percentage change in the total volume of services provided to Brazilian households in the reported month compared to the previous month. The calculation includes household services; information and communication services; professional, administrative and auxiliary services; transportation and postal services; travel and other services. Higher than expected readings can affect the Brazilian real quotes positively.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Brazil Services Volume m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.