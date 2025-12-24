Economic Calendar
Brazil Retail Sales y/y
|Medium
|1.1%
|0.4%
|
0.8%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|-1.9%
|
1.1%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
The Annual Survey of Trade (PAC), is published monthly in the same report as the Monthly Survey of Trade (PMC). It is a part of IBGE's annual program of structural survey by company and collects data on the revenues, expenditures, personnel employed, wages, withdrawals and other remuneration, purchases, inventories and commercial margin, among other data from the wholesale and retail sales segment in Brazil.
For PAC, two models of electronic interviews are used that are made available by technical criteria to the companies: complete and simplified.
The complete model is made available to companies that have a staff of 20 or more individuals, including owners and partners, in the period related to the research. However, companies with less than 20 individuals that present revenues compatible with large companies, fill out the complete model.
The simplified model is made available to companies that have a functional staff of less than 20 individuals, including owners and partners, in the period related to the research.
The Annual Survey of Trade (PAC) in Brazil is realized jointly with the Monthly Survey of Trade (PMC), due to the specifics of the seasonal and circumstantial variations that are typical of the retail trade and also to follow the consumption in Brazil.
The statistics of the Monthly Survey of Trade (PMC) in conjunction with the Annual Survey of Trade (PAC) are disclosed in the IBGE Automatic Recovery System (SIDRA).
A reading of the indicator above average can be considered positive/high for the Brazilian real.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Brazil Retail Sales y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
