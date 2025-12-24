CalendarSections

Brazil Nominal Budget Balance

Country:
Brazil
BRL, Brazilian real
Source:
Central Bank of Brazil
Sector:
Government
Low N/D R$​-70.204 B
R$​-102.185 B
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
The Central Bank of Brazil (BCB) calculates consolidated fiscal statistics for the public sector, including the net debt and financing needs, reflected in the Nominal Budget Balance and the Primary Budget Balance of Brazil. Every month, a Fiscal Statistics report is published, reflecting the Nominal Surplus.

The difference between the government revenues and expenditures is the fiscal result, the calculations of which are performed using the nominal, operational and primary results.

The nominal result refers to the difference between the total movement of total revenues (including financial investments) and total expenses (including interest expenses), which corresponds to the Public Sector Financing Need (NFSP).

The operating result corresponds to the nominal result less the monetary restatement of the net debt, used to leave out the impact of inflation.

The primary result corresponds to the nominal result excluding the portion referring to the nominal interest (real interest plus monetary restatement) that focuses on the net debt, in order to verify the achievement of the target established in the Law of Budgetary Guidelines (LDO).

The Nominal Surplus occurs when the government makes a primary surplus, paying interest on the country's debt and still obtains a positive result, which is used to reduce Brazil's public debt (public debt/GDP).

A positive value of the Nominal Budget Balance indicates that there was a surplus of budget capital, which could have a positive effect on the Brazilian real.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Brazil Nominal Budget Balance" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
N/D
R$​-70.204 B
R$​-102.185 B
Sep 2025
R$​-102.185 B
R$​-113.912 B
R$​-91.516 B
Aug 2025
R$​-91.516 B
R$​-112.474 B
R$​-175.576 B
Jul 2025
R$​-175.576 B
R$​-75.775 B
R$​-108.107 B
Jun 2025
R$​-108.107 B
R$​-62.011 B
R$​-125.885 B
May 2025
R$​-125.885 B
R$​-100.346 B
R$​-55.536 B
Apr 2025
R$​-55.536 B
R$​-69.424 B
R$​-71.621 B
Mar 2025
R$​-71.621 B
R$​-91.509 B
R$​-97.226 B
Feb 2025
R$​-97.226 B
R$​6.648 B
R$​63.737 B
Jan 2025
R$​63.737 B
R$​-98.720 B
R$​-80.372 B
Dec 2024
R$​-80.372 B
R$​-125.725 B
R$​-99.079 B
Nov 2024
R$​-99.079 B
R$​-115.179 B
R$​-74.681 B
Oct 2024
R$​-74.681 B
R$​-45.889 B
R$​-53.767 B
Sep 2024
R$​-53.767 B
R$​-167.436 B
R$​-90.381 B
Aug 2024
R$​-90.381 B
R$​-130.748 B
R$​-101.472 B
Jul 2024
R$​-101.472 B
R$​-72.489 B
R$​-135.724 B
Jun 2024
R$​-135.724 B
R$​-59.455 B
R$​-138.256 B
May 2024
R$​-138.256 B
R$​-144.374 B
R$​-69.638 B
Apr 2024
R$​-69.638 B
R$​-51.078 B
R$​-62.981 B
Mar 2024
R$​-62.981 B
R$​-89.731 B
R$​-113.858 B
Feb 2024
R$​-113.858 B
R$​-34.392 B
R$​22.232 B
Jan 2024
R$​22.232 B
R$​-118.082 B
R$​-193.430 B
Dec 2023
R$​-193.430 B
R$​-98.012 B
R$​-80.887 B
Nov 2023
R$​-80.887 B
R$​-91.022 B
R$​-47.148 B
Oct 2023
R$​-47.148 B
R$​-99.785 B
Sep 2023
R$​-99.785 B
R$​-97.344 B
R$​-106.561 B
Aug 2023
R$​-106.561 B
R$​-94.873 B
R$​-81.914 B
Jul 2023
R$​-81.914 B
R$​-81.113 B
R$​-89.625 B
Jun 2023
R$​-89.625 B
R$​-74.925 B
R$​-119.226 B
May 2023
R$​-119.226 B
R$​-59.685 B
R$​-25.428 B
Apr 2023
R$​-25.428 B
R$​-42.187 B
R$​-79.499 B
Mar 2023
R$​-79.499 B
R$​-37.164 B
R$​-90.606 B
Feb 2023
R$​-90.606 B
R$​-36.559 B
R$​46.692 B
Jan 2023
R$​46.692 B
R$​-52.220 B
R$​-70.821 B
Dec 2022
R$​-70.821 B
R$​-48.587 B
R$​-70.371 B
Nov 2022
R$​-70.371 B
R$​-52.794 B
R$​-14.474 B
Oct 2022
R$​-14.474 B
R$​-71.593 B
R$​-60.618 B
Sep 2022
R$​-60.618 B
R$​-71.481 B
R$​-65.907 B
Aug 2022
R$​-65.907 B
R$​-60.582 B
R$​-83.793 B
Jun 2022
R$​-83.793 B
R$​-41.514 B
R$​-65.971 B
May 2022
R$​-65.971 B
R$​-19.733 B
R$​-41.024 B
Apr 2022
R$​-41.024 B
R$​9.347 B
R$​-26.472 B
Mar 2022
R$​-26.472 B
R$​2.254 B
R$​-22.545 B
Feb 2022
R$​-22.545 B
R$​-6.159 B
R$​84.061 B
Jan 2022
R$​84.061 B
R$​-34.473 B
R$​-54.249 B
Dec 2021
R$​-54.249 B
R$​-31.434 B
R$​-26.608 B
Nov 2021
R$​-26.608 B
R$​-34.805 B
R$​-25.014 B
Oct 2021
R$​-25.014 B
R$​-45.260 B
R$​-42.018 B
Sep 2021
R$​-42.018 B
R$​-54.387 B
R$​-29.739 B
Aug 2021
R$​-29.739 B
R$​-50.103 B
R$​-55.403 B
1234
