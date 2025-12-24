Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) refers to the international resources of investments and operations realized in Brazil by companies or individuals from foreign countries. FDI is composed of foreign currency inflows and outflows through the entry of new multinational companies, as well as through "mergers and acquisitions" with national companies, investments in new facilities and technology, conversion of loans and other credits into investments and reinvestments.

Remittances of profits and dividends, remittances of capital gains on direct investments, and intercompany loans (among companies of the same economic group) are not included in FDI.

The growth of FDI is a healthy way of financing current account deficits. As a beneficial consequence for Brazil, the FDI growth generates jobs and income, increases industrial production accompanied by domestic trade and foreign trade, directly reflecting the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the development of the country's infrastructure, as new technologies and skills accompany foreign investments.

The Central Bank of Brazil (BCB) releases monthly reports with the External Sector Statistics, which includes the Balance of Payments which reflects the foreign direct investment.

A greater number of foreign investment in the domestic market strengthens the economy, increases GDP, generates jobs and can be positive for the Brazilian real. The exit of companies from the country's economy or the reduction of foreign investments decelerates GDP, raises unemployment, weakens the economy and may be negative for the Brazilian real.

