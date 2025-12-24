CalendarSections

Brazil Foreign Direct Investment

Country:
Brazil
BRL, Brazilian real
Source:
Central Bank of Brazil
Sector:
Money
Low N/D $​6.196 B
$​10.671 B
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) refers to the international resources of investments and operations realized in Brazil by companies or individuals from foreign countries. FDI is composed of foreign currency inflows and outflows through the entry of new multinational companies, as well as through "mergers and acquisitions" with national companies, investments in new facilities and technology, conversion of loans and other credits into investments and reinvestments.

Remittances of profits and dividends, remittances of capital gains on direct investments, and intercompany loans (among companies of the same economic group) are not included in FDI.

The growth of FDI is a healthy way of financing current account deficits. As a beneficial consequence for Brazil, the FDI growth generates jobs and income, increases industrial production accompanied by domestic trade and foreign trade, directly reflecting the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the development of the country's infrastructure, as new technologies and skills accompany foreign investments.

The Central Bank of Brazil (BCB) releases monthly reports with the External Sector Statistics, which includes the Balance of Payments which reflects the foreign direct investment.

A greater number of foreign investment in the domestic market strengthens the economy, increases GDP, generates jobs and can be positive for the Brazilian real. The exit of companies from the country's economy or the reduction of foreign investments decelerates GDP, raises unemployment, weakens the economy and may be negative for the Brazilian real.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Brazil Foreign Direct Investment" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
N/D
$​6.196 B
$​10.671 B
Sep 2025
$​10.671 B
$​5.742 B
$​7.989 B
Aug 2025
$​7.989 B
$​5.395 B
$​8.324 B
Jul 2025
$​8.324 B
$​5.394 B
$​2.810 B
Jun 2025
$​2.810 B
$​5.925 B
$​3.662 B
May 2025
$​3.662 B
$​5.911 B
$​5.491 B
Apr 2025
$​5.491 B
$​5.315 B
$​5.990 B
Mar 2025
$​5.990 B
$​5.847 B
$​9.300 B
Feb 2025
$​9.300 B
$​5.153 B
$​6.501 B
Jan 2025
$​6.501 B
$​3.949 B
$​2.765 B
Dec 2024
$​2.765 B
$​5.134 B
$​6.956 B
Nov 2024
$​6.956 B
$​5.122 B
$​5.717 B
Oct 2024
$​5.717 B
$​5.219 B
$​5.229 B
Sep 2024
$​5.229 B
$​5.261 B
$​6.104 B
Aug 2024
$​6.104 B
$​5.289 B
$​7.258 B
Jul 2024
$​7.258 B
$​5.303 B
$​6.269 B
Jun 2024
$​6.269 B
$​5.099 B
$​3.023 B
May 2024
$​3.023 B
$​5.004 B
$​3.867 B
Apr 2024
$​3.867 B
$​5.168 B
$​9.591 B
Mar 2024
$​9.591 B
$​4.970 B
$​5.012 B
Feb 2024
$​5.012 B
$​5.216 B
$​8.741 B
Jan 2024
$​8.741 B
$​2.388 B
$​-0.389 B
Dec 2023
$​-0.389 B
$​6.015 B
$​7.780 B
Nov 2023
$​7.780 B
$​3.798 B
$​3.306 B
Oct 2023
$​3.306 B
$​3.752 B
Sep 2023
$​3.752 B
$​4.787 B
$​4.270 B
Aug 2023
$​4.270 B
$​5.215 B
$​4.244 B
Jul 2023
$​4.244 B
$​5.828 B
$​1.880 B
Jun 2023
$​1.880 B
$​6.422 B
$​5.380 B
May 2023
$​5.380 B
$​6.586 B
$​3.312 B
Apr 2023
$​3.312 B
$​6.795 B
$​7.673 B
Mar 2023
$​7.673 B
$​6.904 B
$​6.451 B
Feb 2023
$​6.451 B
$​7.013 B
$​6.877 B
Jan 2023
$​6.877 B
$​7.092 B
$​5.570 B
Dec 2022
$​5.570 B
$​7.217 B
$​8.338 B
Nov 2022
$​8.338 B
$​8.145 B
$​5.541 B
Oct 2022
$​5.541 B
$​6.594 B
$​9.185 B
Sep 2022
$​9.185 B
$​5.389 B
$​7.723 B
Jul 2022
$​7.723 B
$​4.578 B
$​4.483 B
May 2022
$​4.483 B
$​3.979 B
$​7.581 B
Mar 2022
$​7.581 B
$​5.992 B
$​11.843 B
Feb 2022
$​11.843 B
$​2.991 B
$​4.709 B
Jan 2022
$​4.709 B
$​1.403 B
$​-3.935 B
Dec 2021
$​-3.935 B
$​3.444 B
$​4.588 B
Nov 2021
$​4.588 B
$​3.457 B
$​2.493 B
Oct 2021
$​2.493 B
$​3.534 B
$​4.495 B
Sep 2021
$​4.495 B
$​3.542 B
$​4.451 B
Aug 2021
$​4.451 B
$​3.580 B
$​6.103 B
Jul 2021
$​6.103 B
$​2.167 B
$​0.174 B
Jun 2021
$​0.174 B
$​4.455 B
$​1.229 B
123
