Economic Calendar
FGV Brazil IGP-DI Inflation Index m/m
|Low
|0.01%
|0.27%
|
-0.03%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
The General Price Index – Internal Availability (IGP-DI) has been the official index of inflation in Brazil for many years. Currently, IPCA has this objective and is published by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).
IGP-DI is calculated by the Brazilian Institute of Economics (IBRE) of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). This indicator of price variation has been a part of the Brazil’s history for more than sixty years. It shows the price variation in the period between the first and the last day of each month. Basically, IGP-DI represents the evolution of prices within a period of time.
IGP-DI is calculated by IBRE using a weighted average of three indices that measure inflation: the Extended Producer Price Index (IPA-M, which represents 60%), the Consumer Price Index (CPI, which represents 30%), and the National Civil Construction Index (INCC, which represents 10%). Internal Availability refers to the price changes in various economic activities of the Brazilian domestic market. A negative value of this index indicates that deflation occurred in Brazil in the reference period of the survey.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "FGV Brazil IGP-DI Inflation Index m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
