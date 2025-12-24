The General Price Index – Internal Availability (IGP-DI) has been the official index of inflation in Brazil for many years. Currently, IPCA has this objective and is published by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

IGP-DI is calculated by the Brazilian Institute of Economics (IBRE) of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). This indicator of price variation has been a part of the Brazil’s history for more than sixty years. It shows the price variation in the period between the first and the last day of each month. Basically, IGP-DI represents the evolution of prices within a period of time.

IGP-DI is calculated by IBRE using a weighted average of three indices that measure inflation: the Extended Producer Price Index (IPA-M, which represents 60%), the Consumer Price Index (CPI, which represents 30%), and the National Civil Construction Index (INCC, which represents 10%). Internal Availability refers to the price changes in various economic activities of the Brazilian domestic market. A negative value of this index indicates that deflation occurred in Brazil in the reference period of the survey.

