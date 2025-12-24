The General Market Price Index (IGP-M) is published monthly by the Getulio Vargas Foundation. Similar to IGP-DI, it is calculated using a weighted average of three price indices in the same proportion: the Broad Producer Price Index (IPA-M) — 60%, the Consumer Price Index (CPI-M) — 30% and the National Construction Cost Index (INCC-M) — 10%.

The objective of IGP-M is to monitor the variation of population consumption in order to verify the movement of prices among various sectors of the Brazilian economy: industry, construction, agriculture, retail trade and services provided to the households. The higher the price of the items in these sectors compared to the previous month, the higher the inflation.

In summary, IGP-M provides a reading of Brazil’s economic balance, since it brings together almost all the sectors that are responsible for the development of income, mapping Brazil's financial situation. The IGP-M index is the most used index in Brazil for contractual value readjustments, such as school tuition, rental values, electric energy rate adjustments, and others. It is also used as an index of government securities issued by the Brazilian Treasury, such as Treasury IGP-M. A negative value in this index indicates that deflation occurred in Brazil in the reference period of the survey.

