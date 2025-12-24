The weekly report "Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)" provides the details on the net positions for the "non-commercial" operators in the US futures markets. The data correspond to positions held mainly by participants in the futures markets of the Chicago and New York stock exchanges.

Traders are classified as "non-commercial" when they operate speculatively, for example: "day traders" and "swing traders". The same traders can be defined as "day traders" in one part of the assets and as "holders" (traders who trade in the long term) in another part of them. All this is reflected in the "Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)" report.

The CFTC publishes its reports on completed transactions and open positions to help traders and analysts understand the dynamics of the market. These reports are based on data on the positions provided by brokers registered with the Futures Commission Merchant (FCM), clearing firms and stock exchanges. The CFTC's analysis department only provides the information, but does not explain the reasons why certain types of positions accumulate.

The growth in speculative buying positions in BRL indirectly indicates an increase in the market activity of this currency but does not have a direct impact on its price, given the small volume of data compared to the global scale.

Last values: