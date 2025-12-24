CalendarSections

CFTC BRL Non-Commercial Net Positions

Country:
Brazil
BRL, Brazilian real
Source:
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Sector:
Market
Medium N/D
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
The weekly report "Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)" provides the details on the net positions for the "non-commercial" operators in the US futures markets. The data correspond to positions held mainly by participants in the futures markets of the Chicago and New York stock exchanges.

Traders are classified as "non-commercial" when they operate speculatively, for example: "day traders" and "swing traders". The same traders can be defined as "day traders" in one part of the assets and as "holders" (traders who trade in the long term) in another part of them. All this is reflected in the "Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)" report.

The CFTC publishes its reports on completed transactions and open positions to help traders and analysts understand the dynamics of the market. These reports are based on data on the positions provided by brokers registered with the Futures Commission Merchant (FCM), clearing firms and stock exchanges. The CFTC's analysis department only provides the information, but does not explain the reasons why certain types of positions accumulate.

The growth in speculative buying positions in BRL indirectly indicates an increase in the market activity of this currency but does not have a direct impact on its price, given the small volume of data compared to the global scale.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "CFTC BRL Non-Commercial Net Positions" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
16 Dec 2025
N/D
9 Dec 2025
N/D
2 Dec 2025
N/D
25 Nov 2025
N/D
18 Nov 2025
N/D
10 Nov 2025
N/D
4 Nov 2025
N/D
65.5 K
23 Sep 2025
65.5 K
62.2 K
16 Sep 2025
62.2 K
56.1 K
9 Sep 2025
56.1 K
33.2 K
2 Sep 2025
33.2 K
28.9 K
26 Aug 2025
28.9 K
30.4 K
19 Aug 2025
30.4 K
39.6 K
12 Aug 2025
39.6 K
24.6 K
5 Aug 2025
24.6 K
23.9 K
29 Jul 2025
23.9 K
25.9 K
22 Jul 2025
25.9 K
24.2 K
15 Jul 2025
24.2 K
49.0 K
8 Jul 2025
49.0 K
52.2 K
1 Jul 2025
52.2 K
44.7 K
24 Jun 2025
44.7 K
51.7 K
17 Jun 2025
51.7 K
39.3 K
10 Jun 2025
39.3 K
30.8 K
3 Jun 2025
30.8 K
46.8 K
27 May 2025
46.8 K
26.3 K
20 May 2025
26.3 K
43.5 K
13 May 2025
43.5 K
25.0 K
6 May 2025
25.0 K
68.3 K
29 Apr 2025
68.3 K
49.9 K
22 Apr 2025
49.9 K
49.0 K
15 Apr 2025
49.0 K
45.1 K
8 Apr 2025
45.1 K
37.0 K
1 Apr 2025
37.0 K
40.3 K
25 Mar 2025
40.3 K
40.7 K
18 Mar 2025
40.7 K
41.9 K
11 Mar 2025
41.9 K
43.2 K
4 Mar 2025
43.2 K
2.4 K
25 Feb 2025
2.4 K
0.9 K
18 Feb 2025
0.9 K
1.1 K
11 Feb 2025
1.1 K
0.2 K
4 Feb 2025
0.2 K
-38.5 K
28 Jan 2025
-38.5 K
-34.1 K
21 Jan 2025
-34.1 K
-34.9 K
14 Jan 2025
-34.9 K
-33.0 K
7 Jan 2025
-33.0 K
-20.7 K
24 Dec 2024
-20.7 K
-20.9 K
17 Dec 2024
-20.9 K
-16.4 K
10 Dec 2024
-16.4 K
-17.4 K
3 Dec 2024
-17.4 K
-7.6 K
26 Nov 2024
-7.6 K
-7.3 K
