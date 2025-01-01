DocumentationSections
Group of functions that perform basic mathematical operations: calculation of the gamma function, beta function, factorial, exponential, logarithms with different bases, square root, etc.

They provide the ability to process both individual numeric values (real and integer) and arrays of such values (with output of the results to a separate or the original array).  

Function

Description

MathRandomNonZero

Returns a random number with a floating point in the range from 0.0 to 1.0.

MathMoments

Calculates the first 4 moments of array elements: mean, variance, skewness, kurtosis.

MathPowInt

Raises a number to the specified integer power.

MathFactorial

Calculates the factorial of the specified integer.

MathTrunc

Calculates the integer part of the specified number or array elements.

MathRound

Rounds a number or an array of numbers to the specified number of decimal places.  

MathArctan2

Calculates the angle, the tangent of which is equal to the ratio of the two specified numbers in the range of [-pi, pi].

MathGamma

Calculates the value of the gamma function.

MathGammaLog

Calculates the logarithm of the gamma function.

MathBeta

Calculates the value of the beta function.

MathBetaLog

Calculates the logarithm of the beta function.

MathBetaIncomplete

Calculates the value of the incomplete beta function.

MathGammaIncomplete

Calculates the value of the incomplete gamma function.

MathBinomialCoefficient

Calculates the binomial coefficient.

MathBinomialCoefficientLog

Calculates the logarithm of the binomial coefficient.

MathHypergeometric2F2

Calculates the value of the hypergeometric function.

MathSequence

Generates a sequence based on values: the first element, the last element, the step of the sequence.

MathSequenceByCount

Generates a sequence based on values: the first element, the last element, the number of elements in the sequence.

MathReplicate

Generates a repeating sequence of values.

MathReverse

Generates an array of values with reverse order of elements.

MathIdentical

Compares two arrays of values and returns true if all elements match.

MathUnique

Generates an array with unique values only.

MathQuickSortAscending

Function for sorting in ascending order.

MathQuickSortDescending

Function for sorting in descending order.

MathQuickSort

Function for sorting.

MathOrder

Generates an array with permutation according to order of the array elements after sorting.

MathBitwiseNot

Calculates the result of bitwise NOT operation for array elements.

MathBitwiseAnd

Calculates the result of bitwise AND operation for elements of arrays.

MathBitwiseOr

Calculates the result of bitwise OR operation for elements of arrays.

MathBitwiseXor

Calculates the result of bitwise XOR operation for elements of arrays.

MathBitwiseShiftL

Calculates the result of bitwise SHL operation for array elements.

MathBitwiseShiftR

Calculates the result of bitwise SHR operation for array elements.

MathCumulativeSum

Generates an array with the cumulative sums.

MathCumulativeProduct

Generates an array with the cumulative products.

MathCumulativeMin

Generates an array with the cumulative minima.

MathCumulativeMax

Generates an array with the cumulative maxima.

MathSin

Calculates the values of the sin(x) function for array elements.

MathCos

Calculates the values of the cos(x) function for array elements.

MathTan

Calculates the values of the tan(x) function for array elements.

MathArcsin

Calculates the values of the arcsin(x) function for array elements.

MathArccos

Calculates the values of the arccos(x) function for array elements.

MathArctan

Calculates the values of the arctan(x) function for array elements.

MathSinPi

Calculates the values of the sin(pi*x) function for array elements.

MathCosPi

Calculates the values of the cos(pi*x) function for array elements.

MathTanPi

Calculates the values of the tan(pi*x) function for array elements.

MathAbs

Calculates the absolute values of array elements.

MathCeil

Returns the nearest larger integers for array elements.

MathFloor

Returns the nearest smaller integers for array elements.

MathSqrt

Calculates the square roots of array elements.

MathExp

Calculates the values of the exp(x) function for array elements.

MathPow

Calculates the values of the pow(x, power) function for array elements.

MathLog

Calculates the values of the log(x) function for array elements.

MathLog2

Calculates the logarithm to the base 2 for the array elements.

MathLog10

Calculates the logarithm to the base 10 for the array elements.

MathDifference

Generates an array with element differences of y[i]=x[i+lag]-x[i].

MathSample

Generates a random sample from the array elements.

MathTukeySummary

Calculates the Tukey's five-number summary for the array elements.

MathRange

Calculates the minima and maxima of array elements.

MathMin

Returns the minimum value of all array elements.

MathMax

Returns the maximum value of all array elements.

MathSum

Returns the sum of array elements.

MathProduct

Returns the product of array elements.

MathStandardDeviation

Calculates the standard deviation of array elements.

MathAverageDeviation

Calculates the average absolute deviation of array elements.

MathMedian

Calculates the median value of array elements.

MathMean

Calculates the mean values of array elements.

MathVariance

Calculates the variance of the array elements.

MathSkewness

Calculates the skewness of the array elements.

MathKurtosis

Calculates the kurtosis of the array elements.

MathLog1p

Calculates the values of the log(1+x) function for array elements.

MathExpm1

Calculates the values of the exp(x)-1 function for array elements.

MathSinh

Calculates the values of the sinh(x) function for array elements.

MathCosh

Calculates the values of the cosh(x) function for array elements.

MathTanh

Calculates the values of the tanh(x) function for array elements.

MathArcsinh

Calculates the values of the arcsinh(x) function for array elements.

MathArccosh

Calculates the values of the arccosh(x) function for array elements.

MathArctanh

Calculates the values of the arctanh(x) function for array elements.

MathSignif

Rounds a value to the specified number of digits in the mantissa.

MathRank

Calculates the ranks of array elements.

MathCorrelationPearson

Calculates the Pearson's correlation coefficient.

MathCorrelationSpearman

Calculates the Spearman's correlation coefficient.

MathCorrelationKendall

Calculates the Kendall's correlation coefficient.

MathQuantile

Calculates sample quantiles corresponding to the specified probabilities.

MathProbabilityDensityEmpirical

Calculates the empirical probability density function for random values.

MathCumulativeDistributionEmpirical

Calculates the empirical cumulative distribution function for random values.