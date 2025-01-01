MathRandomNonZero Returns a random number with a floating point in the range from 0.0 to 1.0.

MathMoments Calculates the first 4 moments of array elements: mean, variance, skewness, kurtosis.

MathPowInt Raises a number to the specified integer power.

MathFactorial Calculates the factorial of the specified integer.

MathTrunc Calculates the integer part of the specified number or array elements.

MathRound Rounds a number or an array of numbers to the specified number of decimal places.

MathArctan2 Calculates the angle, the tangent of which is equal to the ratio of the two specified numbers in the range of [-pi, pi].

MathGamma Calculates the value of the gamma function.

MathGammaLog Calculates the logarithm of the gamma function.

MathBeta Calculates the value of the beta function.

MathBetaLog Calculates the logarithm of the beta function.

MathBetaIncomplete Calculates the value of the incomplete beta function.

MathGammaIncomplete Calculates the value of the incomplete gamma function.

MathBinomialCoefficient Calculates the binomial coefficient.

MathBinomialCoefficientLog Calculates the logarithm of the binomial coefficient.

MathHypergeometric2F2 Calculates the value of the hypergeometric function.

MathSequence Generates a sequence based on values: the first element, the last element, the step of the sequence.

MathSequenceByCount Generates a sequence based on values: the first element, the last element, the number of elements in the sequence.

MathReplicate Generates a repeating sequence of values.

MathReverse Generates an array of values with reverse order of elements.

MathIdentical Compares two arrays of values and returns true if all elements match.

MathUnique Generates an array with unique values only.

MathQuickSortAscending Function for sorting in ascending order.

MathQuickSortDescending Function for sorting in descending order.

MathQuickSort Function for sorting.

MathOrder Generates an array with permutation according to order of the array elements after sorting.

MathBitwiseNot Calculates the result of bitwise NOT operation for array elements.

MathBitwiseAnd Calculates the result of bitwise AND operation for elements of arrays.

MathBitwiseOr Calculates the result of bitwise OR operation for elements of arrays.

MathBitwiseXor Calculates the result of bitwise XOR operation for elements of arrays.

MathBitwiseShiftL Calculates the result of bitwise SHL operation for array elements.

MathBitwiseShiftR Calculates the result of bitwise SHR operation for array elements.

MathCumulativeSum Generates an array with the cumulative sums.

MathCumulativeProduct Generates an array with the cumulative products.

MathCumulativeMin Generates an array with the cumulative minima.

MathCumulativeMax Generates an array with the cumulative maxima.

MathSin Calculates the values of the sin(x) function for array elements.

MathCos Calculates the values of the cos(x) function for array elements.

MathTan Calculates the values of the tan(x) function for array elements.

MathArcsin Calculates the values of the arcsin(x) function for array elements.

MathArccos Calculates the values of the arccos(x) function for array elements.

MathArctan Calculates the values of the arctan(x) function for array elements.

MathSinPi Calculates the values of the sin(pi*x) function for array elements.

MathCosPi Calculates the values of the cos(pi*x) function for array elements.

MathTanPi Calculates the values of the tan(pi*x) function for array elements.

MathAbs Calculates the absolute values of array elements.

MathCeil Returns the nearest larger integers for array elements.

MathFloor Returns the nearest smaller integers for array elements.

MathSqrt Calculates the square roots of array elements.

MathExp Calculates the values of the exp(x) function for array elements.

MathPow Calculates the values of the pow(x, power) function for array elements.

MathLog Calculates the values of the log(x) function for array elements.

MathLog2 Calculates the logarithm to the base 2 for the array elements.

MathLog10 Calculates the logarithm to the base 10 for the array elements.

MathDifference Generates an array with element differences of y[i]=x[i+lag]-x[i].

MathSample Generates a random sample from the array elements.

MathTukeySummary Calculates the Tukey's five-number summary for the array elements.

MathRange Calculates the minima and maxima of array elements.

MathMin Returns the minimum value of all array elements.

MathMax Returns the maximum value of all array elements.

MathSum Returns the sum of array elements.

MathProduct Returns the product of array elements.

MathStandardDeviation Calculates the standard deviation of array elements.

MathAverageDeviation Calculates the average absolute deviation of array elements.

MathMedian Calculates the median value of array elements.

MathMean Calculates the mean values of array elements.

MathVariance Calculates the variance of the array elements.

MathSkewness Calculates the skewness of the array elements.

MathKurtosis Calculates the kurtosis of the array elements.

MathLog1p Calculates the values of the log(1+x) function for array elements.

MathExpm1 Calculates the values of the exp(x)-1 function for array elements.

MathSinh Calculates the values of the sinh(x) function for array elements.

MathCosh Calculates the values of the cosh(x) function for array elements.

MathTanh Calculates the values of the tanh(x) function for array elements.

MathArcsinh Calculates the values of the arcsinh(x) function for array elements.

MathArccosh Calculates the values of the arccosh(x) function for array elements.

MathArctanh Calculates the values of the arctanh(x) function for array elements.

MathSignif Rounds a value to the specified number of digits in the mantissa.

MathRank Calculates the ranks of array elements.

MathCorrelationPearson Calculates the Pearson's correlation coefficient.

MathCorrelationSpearman Calculates the Spearman's correlation coefficient.

MathCorrelationKendall Calculates the Kendall's correlation coefficient.

MathQuantile Calculates sample quantiles corresponding to the specified probabilities.

MathProbabilityDensityEmpirical Calculates the empirical probability density function for random values.