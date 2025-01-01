DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsStatisticsSubfunctionsMathExpm1 

MathExpm1

Calculates the values of the exp(x)-1 function for array elements.

Version with output of the results to a new array:

bool  MathExpm1(
   const double&   array[],   // array of values
   double&         result[]   // array of results
   )

Version with output of the results to the original array:

bool  MathExpm1(
   double&         array[]    // array of values
   )

Parameters

array[]

[in] Array of values.   

result[]

[out] Array of output values.   

array[]

[out] Array of output values. 

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.