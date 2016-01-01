- Statistical Characteristics
- Normal Distribution
- Log-normal distribution
- Beta distribution
- Noncentral beta distribution
- Gamma distribution
- Chi-squared distribution
- Noncentral chi-squared distribution
- Exponential distribution
- F-distribution
- Noncentral F-distribution
- T-distribution
- Noncentral t-distribution
- Logistic distribution
- Cauchy distribution
- Uniform distribution
- Weibull distribution
- Binomial distribution
- Negative binomial distribution
- Geometric distribution
- Hypergeometric distribution
- Poisson distribution
- Subfunctions
Statistics
The Statistical Library provides a convenient way of working with the basic statistical distributions.
The library provides 5 functions for each distribution:
- Calculation of probability density – functions of the form MathProbabilityDensityX()
- Calculation of probabilities – functions of the form MathCumulativeDistributionX()
- Calculation of distribution quantiles – functions of the form MathQuantileX()
- Generation of random numbers with the specified distribution – functions of the form MathRandomX()
- Calculation of the theoretical moments of the distributions – functions of the form MathMomentsX()
In addition to calculation of values for the individual random variables, the library also provides overloads for the functions, which perform the same calculations for arrays.
Example:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+