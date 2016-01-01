//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| NormalDistributionExample.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

//--- include the functions for calculating the normal distribution

#include <Math\Stat\Normal.mqh>

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- set the parameters of the normal distribution

double mu=5.0;

double sigma=1.0;

PrintFormat("Normal distribution with parameters mu=%G and sigma=%G, calculation examples:",mu,sigma);

//--- set the interval

double x1=mu-sigma;

double x2=mu+sigma;

//--- variables for probability calculation

double cdf1,cdf2,probability;

//--- variables for error codes

int error_code1,error_code2;

//--- calculate the values of distribution functions

cdf1=MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(x1,mu,sigma,error_code1);

cdf2=MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(x2,mu,sigma,error_code2);

//--- check the error codes

if(error_code1==ERR_OK && error_code2==ERR_OK)

{

//--- calculate probability of a random variable in the range

probability=cdf2-cdf1;

//--- output the result

PrintFormat("1. Calculate probability of a random variable within the range of %.5f<x<%.5f",x1,x2);

PrintFormat(" Answer: Probability = %5.8f",probability);

}



//--- Find the value range of random variable x, corresponding to the 95% confidence level

probability=0.95; // set the confidence probability

//--- set the probabilities at the interval bounds

double p1=(1.0-probability)*0.5;

double p2=probability+(1.0-probability)*0.5;

//--- calculate the interval bounds

x1=MathQuantileNormal(p1,mu,sigma,error_code1);

x2=MathQuantileNormal(p2,mu,sigma,error_code2);

//--- check the error codes

if(error_code1==ERR_OK && error_code2==ERR_OK)

{

//--- output the result

PrintFormat("2. For confidence interval = %.2f, find the range of random variable",probability);

PrintFormat(" Answer: range is %5.8f <= x <=%5.8f",x1,x2);

}



PrintFormat("3. Compute the first 4 calculated and theoretical moments of the distribution");

//--- Generate an array of random numbers, calculate the first 4 moments and compare with the theoretical values

int data_count=1000000; // set the number of values and prepare an array

double data[];

ArrayResize(data,data_count);

//--- generate random values and store them into the array

for(int i=0; i<data_count; i++)

{

data[i]=MathRandomNormal(mu,sigma,error_code1);

}

//--- set the index of the initial value and the amount of data for calculation

int start=0;

int count=data_count;

//--- calculate the first 4 moments of the generated values

double mean=MathMean(data,start,count);

double variance=MathVariance(data,start,count);

double skewness=MathSkewness(data,start,count);

double kurtosis=MathKurtosis(data,start,count);

//--- variables for the theoretical moments

double normal_mean=0;

double normal_variance=0;

double normal_skewness=0;

double normal_kurtosis=0;

//--- display the values of the calculated moments

PrintFormat(" Mean Variance Skewness Kurtosis");

PrintFormat("Calculated %.10f %.10f %.10f %.10f",mean,variance,skewness,kurtosis);

//--- calculate the theoretical values of the moments and compare them with the obtained values

if(MathMomentsNormal(mu,sigma,normal_mean,normal_variance,normal_skewness,normal_kurtosis,error_code1))

{

PrintFormat("Theoretical %.10f %.10f %.10f %.10f",normal_mean,normal_variance,normal_skewness,normal_kurtosis);

PrintFormat("Difference %.10f %.10f %.10f %.10f",mean-normal_mean,variance-normal_variance,skewness-normal_skewness,kurtosis-normal_kurtosis);

}

}