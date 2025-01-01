MathSample

Generates a random sample from the array elements.

Version for working with an array of real values:

bool MathSample(

const double& array[],

const int count,

double& result[]

)

Version for working with an array of integer values:

bool MathSample(

const int& array[],

const int count,

int& result[]

)

Version for working with an array of real values. It is possible to obtain a sample with replacement:

bool MathSample(

const double& array[],

const int count,

const bool replace,

double& result[],

)

Version for working with an array of integer values. It is possible to obtain a sample with replacement:

bool MathSample(

const int& array[],

const int count,

const bool replace,

int& result[]

)

Version for working with an array of real values, for which the probabilities of sampling are defined.

bool MathSample(

const double& array[],

double& probabilities[],

const int count,

double& result[]

)

Version for working with an array of integer values, for which the probabilities of sampling are defined.

bool MathSample(

const int& array[],

double& probabilities[],

const int count,

int& result[]

)

Version for working with an array of real values, for which the probabilities of sampling are defined. It is possible to obtain a sample with replacement:

bool MathSample(

const double& array[],

double& probabilities[],

const int count,

const bool replace,

double& result[]

)

Version for working with an array of integer values, for which the probabilities of sampling are defined. It is possible to obtain a sample with replacement:

bool MathSample(

const int& array[],

double& probabilities[],

const int count,

const bool replace,

int& result[]

)

Parameters

array[]

[in] Array of integer values.

probabilities[]

[in] Array of probabilities for sampling the elements.

count

[in] The number of elements.

replace

[in] Parameter that allows sampling with replacement.

result[]

[out] Array to output the results.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.

Note

The replace=true argument allows performing random sampling of the elements with replacement back to the original sequence.