MathBitwiseShiftR

Calculates the result of bitwise SHR (bitwise shift right) operation for array elements.

Version with output of the results to a new array:

bool MathBitwiseShiftR(

const int& array[],

const int n,

int& result[]

)

Version with output of the results to the original array:

bool MathBitwiseShiftR(

int& array[],

const int n

)

Parameters

array[]

[in] Array of values.

n

[in] The number of bits to shift.

array[]

[out] Array of output values.

result[]

[out] Array of output values.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.