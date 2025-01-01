- MathProbabilityDensityPoisson
- MathCumulativeDistributionPoisson
- MathQuantilePoisson
- MathRandomPoisson
- MathMomentsPoisson
MathMomentsPoisson
Calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the Poisson distribution with the lambda parameter.
|
double MathMomentsPoisson(
Parameters
lambda
[in] Parameter of the distribution (mean).
mean
[out] Variable to get the mean value.
variance
[out] Variable to get the variance.
skewness
[out] Variable to get the skewness.
kurtosis
[out] Variable to get the kurtosis.
error_code
[out] Variable to get the error code.
Return Value
Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.