DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsStatisticsSubfunctionsMathBeta 

MathBeta

Calculates the value of the beta function for the real arguments a and b.

double  MathBeta(
   const double  a,      // the first argument of the function
   const double  b       // the second argument of the function
   )

Parameters

a

[in] The a argument of the function. 

b

[in] The b argument of the function. 

Return Value

Value of the function.