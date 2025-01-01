MathTanPi

Calculates the values of the tan(pi*x) function for array elements.

Version with output of the result to a new array:

bool MathTanPi(

const double& array[],

double& result[]

)

Version with output of the result to the original array:

bool MathTanPi(

double& array[]

)

Parameters

array[]

[in] Array of values.

result[]

[out] Array of output values.

array[]

[out] Array of output values.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.