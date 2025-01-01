DocumentationSections
MathCeil

Returns the nearest larger integers for array elements.

Version with output of the results to a new array:

bool  MathCeil(
   const double&  array[],   // array of values
   double&        result[]   // array of results
   )

Version with output of the results to the original array:

bool  MathCeil(
   double&        array[]    // array of values
   )

Parameters

array[]

[in] Array of values.   

result[]

[out] Array of output values.   

array[]

[out] Array of output values.   

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.