MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsStatisticsSubfunctionsMathStandardDeviation 

MathStandardDeviation

Calculates the standard deviation of array elements.

double  MathStandardDeviation(
   const double&  array[]   // array of values
   )

Parameters

array[]

[in] Array of values. 

Return Value

Standard deviation.