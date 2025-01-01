MathBitwiseOr

Calculates the result of bitwise OR operation for specified arrays.

bool MathBitwiseOr(

const int& array1[],

const int& array2[],

int& result[]

)

Parameters

array1[]

[in] The first array of values.

array2[]

[in] The second array of values.

result[]

[out] Array to output the results.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.