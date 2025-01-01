DocumentationSections
MathBitwiseOr

Calculates the result of bitwise OR operation for specified arrays.

bool  MathBitwiseOr(
   const int&  array1[],  // the first array of values
   const int&  array2[],  // the second array of values
   int&        result[]   // array of results
   )

Parameters

array1[]

[in] The first array of values. 

array2[]

[in] The second array of values.

result[]

[out] Array to output the results.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.