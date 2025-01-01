MathRound

Rounds a double-precision floating-point number or an array of such numbers to the specified number of decimal places.

Version for rounding a double-precision floating-point number to the specified number of decimal places:

double MathRound(

const double x,

const int digits

)

Return Value

A number nearest to the x parameter, with the number of decimal places equal to digits.

Version for rounding an array of double-precision floating-point numbers to the specified number of decimal places. The results are output to a new array.

bool MathRound(

const double& array[],

int digits,

double& result[]

)

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.

Version for rounding an array of double-precision floating-point numbers to the specified number of decimal places. The results are output to the original array.

bool MathRound(

double& array[],

int digits

)

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.

Parameters

x

[in] Double-precision floating-point number to be rounded.

digits

[in] The number of decimal places in the returned value.

array[]

[in] Array of double-precision floating-point numbers to be rounded.

array[]

[out] Array of output values.

result[]

[out] Array of output values.