DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsStatisticsSubfunctionsMathRound 

MathRound

Rounds a double-precision floating-point number or an array of such numbers to the specified number of decimal places.

Version for rounding a double-precision floating-point number to the specified number of decimal places:

double  MathRound(
   const double   x,          // value of the number
   const int      digits      // the number of decimal places
   )

Return Value

A number nearest to the x parameter, with the number of decimal places equal to digits.

Version for rounding an array of double-precision floating-point numbers to the specified number of decimal places. The results are output to a new array.

bool  MathRound(
   const double&  array[],    // array of values
   int            digits,     // the number of decimal places
   double&        result[]    // array of results
   )

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.

Version for rounding an array of double-precision floating-point numbers to the specified number of decimal places. The results are output to the original array.  

bool  MathRound(
   double&        array[],    // array of values
   int            digits      // the number of decimal places
   )

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.

 

Parameters

x

[in]  Double-precision floating-point number to be rounded. 

digits

[in]  The number of decimal places in the returned value.

array[]

[in]  Array of double-precision floating-point numbers to be rounded. 

array[]

[out]  Array of output values. 

result[]

[out]  Array of output values. 