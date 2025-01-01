MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsControl ObjectsCChartObjectBmpLabelState CreateX_DistanceY_DistanceX_OffsetY_OffsetCornerX_SizeY_SizeBmpFileOnBmpFileOffStateTimePriceSaveLoadType State (Get Method) Gets the value of "State" property. bool State() const Return Value Value of "State" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns false. State (Set Method) Sets new value for "State" property. bool State( bool state // property value ) Parameters state [in] New value for "State" property. Return Value true - successful, false - cannot change the property. BmpFileOff Time