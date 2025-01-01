State (Get Method)

Gets the value of "State" property.

bool State() const

Return Value

Value of "State" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns false.

State (Set Method)

Sets new value for "State" property.

bool State(

bool state

)

Parameters

state

[in] New value for "State" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.