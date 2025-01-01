DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsControl ObjectsCChartObjectBmpLabelState 

State (Get Method)

Gets the value of "State" property.

bool  State() const

Return Value

Value of "State" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns false.

State (Set Method)

Sets new value for "State" property.

bool  State(
   bool  state      // property value
   )

Parameters

state

[in]  New value for "State" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.