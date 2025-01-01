X_Offset (Get Method)

Gets the value of "X_Offset" property (the upper left corner) of the CCartObjectBmpLabel graphical object.

int X_Offset() const

Return Value

Value of "X_Offset" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns 0.

X_Offset (Set Method)

Sets new value for "X_Offset" property (the upper left corner) of the CChartObjectBitmap graphical object. The value is set in pixels relative to the upper left corner of the original image.

bool X_Offset(

int X

)

Parameters

X

[in] New value for "X_Offset" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.