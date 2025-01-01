- Create
- X_Distance
- Y_Distance
- X_Offset
- Y_Offset
- Corner
- X_Size
- Y_Size
- BmpFileOn
- BmpFileOff
- State
- Time
- Price
- Save
- Load
- Type
X_Offset (Get Method)
Gets the value of "X_Offset" property (the upper left corner) of the CCartObjectBmpLabel graphical object.
int X_Offset() const
Return Value
Value of "X_Offset" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns 0.
X_Offset (Set Method)
Sets new value for "X_Offset" property (the upper left corner) of the CChartObjectBitmap graphical object. The value is set in pixels relative to the upper left corner of the original image.
bool X_Offset(
Parameters
X
[in] New value for "X_Offset" property.
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot change the property.