Y_Distance (Get Method) Gets the value of "Y_Distance" property. int Y_Distance() const Return Value Value of "Y_Distance" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns 0. Y_Distance (Set Method) Sets new value for "Y_Distance" property. bool Y_Distance( int Y // property value ) Parameters Y [in] New value for "Y_Distance" property. Return Value true - successful, false - cannot change the property.