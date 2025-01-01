Y_Distance (Get Method)

Gets the value of "Y_Distance" property.

int Y_Distance() const

Return Value

Value of "Y_Distance" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns 0.

Y_Distance (Set Method)

Sets new value for "Y_Distance" property.

bool Y_Distance(

int Y

)

Parameters

Y

[in] New value for "Y_Distance" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.