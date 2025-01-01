MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsControl ObjectsCChartObjectBmpLabelBmpFileOn CreateX_DistanceY_DistanceX_OffsetY_OffsetCornerX_SizeY_SizeBmpFileOnBmpFileOffStateTimePriceSaveLoadType BmpFileOn (Get Method) Gets the value of "BmpFileOn" property. string BmpFileOn() const Return Value Value of "BmpFileOn" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns "". BmpFileOn (Set Method) Sets new value for "BmpFileOn" property. bool BmpFileOn( string name // file name ) Parameters name [in] New value for "BmpFileOn" property. Return Value true - successful, false - cannot change the property. Y_Size BmpFileOff