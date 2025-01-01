DocumentationSections
BmpFileOn (Get Method)

Gets the value of "BmpFileOn" property.

string  BmpFileOn() const

Return Value

Value of "BmpFileOn" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns "".

BmpFileOn (Set Method)

Sets new value for "BmpFileOn" property.

bool  BmpFileOn(
   string  name      // file name
   )

Parameters

name

[in]  New value for "BmpFileOn" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.