문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリグラフィックオブジェクトオブジェクト制御CChartObjectBmpLabel 

CChartObjectBmpLabel

CChartObjectBmpLabel은 "비트맵 레이블" 그래픽 개체 속성에 대한 단순 액세스를 위한 클래스입니다.

Description

CChartObjectBmpLabel 클래스는 "비트맵 레이블" 개체 속성에 대한 액세스를 제공합니다.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectBmpLabel : public CChartObject

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsBmpControls.mqh>

상속 계층

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectBmpLabel

그룹별 클래스 메서드

Create

 

Create

"BmpLabel" 그래픽 객체를 생성합니다

Properties

 

X_Distance

"X_Distance" 속성 가져오기/설정

Y_Distance

"Y_Distance" 속성 가져오기/설정

X_Offset

"X_Offset" 속성 가져오기/설정

Y_Offset

"Y_Offset" 속성 가져오기/설정

Corner

"Corner" 속성 가져오기/설정

X_Size

"X_Size" 속성 가져오기/설정

Y_Size

"Y_Size" 속성 가져오기/설정

BmpFileOn

버튼 눌림 상태 (On) "BmpFileOn" 속성 가져오기/설정

BmpFileOff

버튼 눌림 상태 (Off) "BmpFileOff" 속성 가져오기/설정

State

"Button State" 속성 (눌림/눌림해제) 가져오기/설정

Time

시간 좌표 변화 "Stub"

Price

가격 좌표 변화 "Stub"

입/출력

 

virtual Save

파일에 쓰기 위한 가상 방법

virtual Load

파일에서 읽기 위한 가상 메서드

virtual Type

가상식별방법

더보기

객체 유형, 객체 속성, 차트 각도, 그래픽 객체