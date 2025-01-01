- Create
- X_Distance
- Y_Distance
- X_Offset
- Y_Offset
- Corner
- X_Size
- Y_Size
- BmpFileOn
- BmpFileOff
- State
- Time
- Price
- Save
- Load
- Type
CChartObjectBmpLabel
CChartObjectBmpLabel은 "비트맵 레이블" 그래픽 개체 속성에 대한 단순 액세스를 위한 클래스입니다.
Description
CChartObjectBmpLabel 클래스는 "비트맵 레이블" 개체 속성에 대한 액세스를 제공합니다.
Declaration
|
class CChartObjectBmpLabel : public CChartObject
Title
|
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsBmpControls.mqh>
|
상속 계층
CChartObjectBmpLabel
그룹별 클래스 메서드
|
Create
|
|
"BmpLabel" 그래픽 객체를 생성합니다
|
Properties
|
|
"X_Distance" 속성 가져오기/설정
|
"Y_Distance" 속성 가져오기/설정
|
"X_Offset" 속성 가져오기/설정
|
"Y_Offset" 속성 가져오기/설정
|
"Corner" 속성 가져오기/설정
|
"X_Size" 속성 가져오기/설정
|
"Y_Size" 속성 가져오기/설정
|
버튼 눌림 상태 (On) "BmpFileOn" 속성 가져오기/설정
|
버튼 눌림 상태 (Off) "BmpFileOff" 속성 가져오기/설정
|
"Button State" 속성 (눌림/눌림해제) 가져오기/설정
|
시간 좌표 변화 "Stub"
|
가격 좌표 변화 "Stub"
|
입/출력
|
|
virtual Save
|
파일에 쓰기 위한 가상 방법
|
virtual Load
|
파일에서 읽기 위한 가상 메서드
|
virtual Type
|
가상식별방법
|
클래스 CObject 에서 상속된 메서드
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
|
CChartObject 클래스에서 상속된 메서드
ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint
더보기