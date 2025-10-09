Building AI-Powered Trading Systems in MQL5 (Part 4): Overcoming Multiline Input, Ensuring Chat Persistence, and Generating Signals
Introduction
In our previous article (Part 3), we upgraded the ChatGPT-integrated program in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) with a scrollable, single-chat-oriented UI. We added timestamps, dynamic scrolling, and multi-turn conversation history for a seamless AI interaction experience in MetaTrader 5. In Part 4, we overcome multiline input limitations with refined text rendering. We add a sidebar for navigating persistent chat histories, stored with Advanced Encryption Standard (AES256) encryption and ZIP compression. We also generate initial trade signals through chart data integration to enable AI-driven market insights. We will cover the following topics:
- Understanding Multiline Input Handling, Chat Persistence, and Trade Signal Generation
- Implementation in MQL5
- Backtesting
- Conclusion
By the end, you’ll have an MQL5 AI trading assistant with enhanced usability and context-aware features, ready for customization—let’s dive in!
Understanding Multiline Input Handling, Sidebar Chat Persistence, and Trade Signal Generation
Multiline input handling in AI trading systems is essential for allowing us to enter detailed prompts or data, such as multi-line market descriptions or code snippets, ensuring the AI can process complex queries without truncation, which is crucial for accurate responses in dynamic markets where single-line inputs may limit context. Chat persistence adds value by storing conversation history across sessions, enabling us to build on previous AI insights without repeating information, while trade signal generation uses AI to analyze market data and produce actionable buy or sell recommendations, reducing manual analysis and helping us respond faster to opportunities like trend reversals. Together, these features create a more robust system, improving user experience by maintaining context and integrating AI with real-time trading decisions to minimize errors and enhance profitability.
Our plan is to upgrade the AI program by implementing advanced text processing to handle multiline inputs, since the current logic can allow us to input wording to a maximum of 63 characters seamlessly, which limits us to just simple prompts. So, we will expand that context to allow us to input as many lines as possible when needed, because in some cases, we may need to be more detailed when prompting the AI to give us trading signals. We will also incorporate secure storage mechanisms for chat persistence to allow easy retrieval and navigation of past conversations, so we do not keep repeating ourselves when we want to reference something. We will use Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) model to encrypt the chats for security reasons. We just chose this due to its ease in use but you could use any of your choice. We will not dig deep in the protection logic but we compiled an image to represent how it works as below.
The idea here is that sometimes, we want to have a conversation that analyzes a particular chart like XAUUSD, and we can start another on GBPUSD. At some instance, we might need to reference that conversation, for instance, check previous responses, make corrections, or make another prompt, so instead of having to repeat the whole conversation, you can just reference it to its stored history.
To make this make total sense and see progress, we will add functionality to fetch and integrate chart data for generating initial trade signals based on AI analysis, needing us to redefine the interface to make it more branded with icons and a navigation sidebar. We will design an interface with intuitive navigation elements to manage chats and display signals, ensuring the system is user-friendly and efficient for us, seeking to leverage AI in our strategies. Have a look below at what we will be achieving.
Implementation in MQL5
To implement the upgraded program in MQL5, we will first do code modularization so that we can separate files that we don't actively need from those that we do. We had said we would separate the JSON file earlier on, and this is the time. We will also define an extra function for handling bitmap files and separate it as well, and include it. This will ensure easier management.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| AI ChatGPT EA Part 4.mq5 | //| Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria. | //| https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #property icon "1. Forex Algo-Trader.ico" #include "AI JSON FILE.mqh" //--- Include JSON parsing library #include "AI CREATE OBJECTS FNS.mqh" //--- Include object creation functions
We create the files as includes, as you can see, and include them in our program using the #include directive. For simplicity, we moved them to our base folder, where the program is, which is why we used the double quotes model. Otherwise, if they are in another folder, you will need to replace the quotes with angle brackets ("<") and define the path correctly. See below.
We just shifted the code segments. We will need to have a function for handling the bitmap labels, so we need a function for that.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creates a bitmap label object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool createBitmapLabel(string objName, int xDistance, int yDistance, int xSize, int ySize, string bitmapPath, color clr, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner = CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) { ResetLastError(); //--- Reset error code if (!ObjectCreate(0, objName, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, 0, 0, 0)) { //--- Create bitmap label Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to create bitmap label! Error code = ", GetLastError()); //--- Log failure return false; //--- Return failure } ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, xDistance); //--- Set x distance ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yDistance); //--- Set y distance ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE, xSize); //--- Set width ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE, ySize); //--- Set height ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_CORNER, corner); //--- Set corner ObjectSetString(0, objName, OBJPROP_BMPFILE, bitmapPath); //--- Set bitmap path ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_COLOR, clr); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Set to foreground ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_STATE, false); //--- Disable state ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, false); //--- Disable selectability ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_SELECTED, false); //--- Disable selection return true; //--- Return success }
We implement a function to create bitmap labels, which will enable the display of scaled icons and images in the UI, as you did see in the description. In the "createBitmapLabel" function, we use the ObjectCreate function to generate a bitmap label (OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL) with specified coordinates ("xDistance", "yDistance"), size ("xSize", "ySize"), bitmap path, color, and corner alignment (default CORNER_LEFT_UPPER), setting properties like "OBJPROP_BMPFILE" for the image and ensuring it's non-selectable and in the foreground with ObjectSetInteger, logging any failures with Print if creation fails. In general, here is the full implementation of that object creation file.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| AI CREATE OBJECTS FNS.mqh | //| Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria. | //| https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creates a rectangle label object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool createRecLabel(string objName, int xDistance, int yDistance, int xSize, int ySize, color bgColor, int borderWidth, color borderColor = clrNONE, ENUM_BORDER_TYPE borderType = BORDER_FLAT, ENUM_LINE_STYLE borderStyle = STYLE_SOLID, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner = CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) { //--- Create rectangle label ResetLastError(); //--- Reset previous errors if (!ObjectCreate(0, objName, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, 0, 0, 0)) { //--- Attempt creation Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to create rec label! Error code = ", _LastError); //--- Print error return (false); //--- Return failure } ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, xDistance); //--- Set x distance ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yDistance); //--- Set y distance ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE, xSize); //--- Set width ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE, ySize); //--- Set height ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_CORNER, corner); //--- Set corner ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, bgColor); //--- Set background color ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE, borderType); //--- Set border type ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_STYLE, borderStyle); //--- Set border style ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_WIDTH, borderWidth); //--- Set border width ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_COLOR, borderColor); //--- Set border color ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Not background ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_STATE, false); //--- Not pressed ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, false); //--- Not selectable ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_SELECTED, false); //--- Not selected ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart return (true); //--- Success } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creates a button object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool createButton(string objName, int xDistance, int yDistance, int xSize, int ySize, string text = "", color textColor = clrBlack, int fontSize = 12, color bgColor = clrNONE, color borderColor = clrNONE, string font = "Arial Rounded MT Bold", ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner = CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, bool isBack = false) { //--- Create button ResetLastError(); //--- Reset errors if (!ObjectCreate(0, objName, OBJ_BUTTON, 0, 0, 0)) { //--- Attempt creation Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to create the button! Error code = ", _LastError); //--- Print error return (false); //--- Failure } ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, xDistance); //--- Set x distance ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yDistance); //--- Set y distance ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE, xSize); //--- Set width ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE, ySize); //--- Set height ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_CORNER, corner); //--- Set corner ObjectSetString(0, objName, OBJPROP_TEXT, text); //--- Set text ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_COLOR, textColor); //--- Set text color ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, fontSize); //--- Set font size ObjectSetString(0, objName, OBJPROP_FONT, font); //--- Set font ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, bgColor); //--- Set background ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR, borderColor); //--- Set border color ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BACK, isBack); //--- Set back ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_STATE, false); //--- Not pressed ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, false); //--- Not selectable ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_SELECTED, false); //--- Not selected ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw return (true); //--- Success } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creates an edit field object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool createEdit(string objName, int xDistance, int yDistance, int xSize, int ySize, string text = "", color textColor = clrBlack, int fontSize = 12, color bgColor = clrNONE, color borderColor = clrNONE, string font = "Arial Rounded MT Bold", ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner = CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, int align = ALIGN_LEFT, bool readOnly = false) { //--- Create edit ResetLastError(); //--- Reset errors if (!ObjectCreate(0, objName, OBJ_EDIT, 0, 0, 0)) { //--- Attempt creation Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to create the edit! Error code = ", _LastError); //--- Print error return (false); //--- Failure } ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, xDistance); //--- Set x distance ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yDistance); //--- Set y distance ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE, xSize); //--- Set width ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE, ySize); //--- Set height ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_CORNER, corner); //--- Set corner ObjectSetString(0, objName, OBJPROP_TEXT, text); //--- Set text ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_COLOR, textColor); //--- Set text color ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, fontSize); //--- Set font size ObjectSetString(0, objName, OBJPROP_FONT, font); //--- Set font ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, bgColor); //--- Set background ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR, borderColor); //--- Set border color ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_ALIGN, align); //--- Set alignment ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_READONLY, readOnly); //--- Set read-only ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Not back ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_STATE, false); //--- Not active ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, false); //--- Not selectable ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_SELECTED, false); //--- Not selected ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw return (true); //--- Success } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creates a text label object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool createLabel(string objName, int xDistance, int yDistance, string text, color textColor = clrBlack, int fontSize = 12, string font = "Arial Rounded MT Bold", ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner = CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor = ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER) { //--- Create label ResetLastError(); //--- Reset errors if (!ObjectCreate(0, objName, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0)) { //--- Attempt creation Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to create the label! Error code = ", _LastError); //--- Print error return (false); //--- Failure } ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, xDistance); //--- Set x distance ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yDistance); //--- Set y distance ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_CORNER, corner); //--- Set corner ObjectSetString(0, objName, OBJPROP_TEXT, text); //--- Set text ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_COLOR, textColor); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, fontSize); //--- Set font size ObjectSetString(0, objName, OBJPROP_FONT, font); //--- Set font ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Not back ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_STATE, false); //--- Not active ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, false); //--- Not selectable ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_SELECTED, false); //--- Not selected ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, anchor); //--- Set anchor ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw return (true); //--- Success } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creates a bitmap label object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool createBitmapLabel(string objName, int xDistance, int yDistance, int xSize, int ySize, string bitmapPath, color clr, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner = CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) { ResetLastError(); //--- Reset error code if (!ObjectCreate(0, objName, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, 0, 0, 0)) { //--- Create bitmap label Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to create bitmap label! Error code = ", GetLastError()); //--- Log failure return false; //--- Return failure } ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, xDistance); //--- Set x distance ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yDistance); //--- Set y distance ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE, xSize); //--- Set width ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE, ySize); //--- Set height ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_CORNER, corner); //--- Set corner ObjectSetString(0, objName, OBJPROP_BMPFILE, bitmapPath); //--- Set bitmap path ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_COLOR, clr); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Set to foreground ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_STATE, false); //--- Disable state ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, false); //--- Disable selectability ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_SELECTED, false); //--- Disable selection return true; //--- Return success }
The same implementation is used in the JSON, with a simple upgrade to handle the conversion of integer and double strings. The next thing that we will need to do is to improve the definition and import the image icons as bitmap files. You don't have to worry about their sizes since we will resize them to simplify things. For simplicity, we will have the images in the base directory so that we don't have to stress about their paths. It is important to note their formats, as we can only work with bitmap files. Have a look below in our case.
When you are ready with the files, we will need to include them so we can use them. We will create them as resources so that they are available in the final program, so they will not require the user to always have the files after compilation. Here is the approach we take to achieve that.
#resource "AI MQL5.bmp" #define resourceImg "::AI MQL5.bmp" //--- Define main image resource #resource "AI LOGO.bmp" #define resourceImgLogo "::AI LOGO.bmp" //--- Define logo image resource #resource "AI NEW CHAT.bmp" #define resourceNewChat "::AI NEW CHAT.bmp" //--- Define new chat icon resource #resource "AI CLEAR.bmp" #define resourceClear "::AI CLEAR.bmp" //--- Define clear icon resource #resource "AI HISTORY.bmp" #define resourceHistory "::AI HISTORY.bmp" //--- Define history icon resource
Using the #resource directive, we include five bitmap files: "AI MQL5.bmp", "AI LOGO.bmp", "AI NEW CHAT.bmp", "AI CLEAR.bmp", and "AI HISTORY.bmp", and assign them to constants "resourceImg", "resourceImgLogo", "resourceNewChat", "resourceClear", and "resourceHistory" with the #define directive for consistent referencing throughout the program. This will enable the integration of our custom icons for the main dashboard logo, sidebar logo, and action buttons, improving the aesthetic and usability of the interface. We will also need to add more inputs and global variables to handle the new dashboard elements.
#define P_SCROLL_LEADER "ChatGPT_P_Scroll_Leader" //--- Define prompt scrollbar leader name #define P_SCROLL_UP_REC "ChatGPT_P_Scroll_Up_Rec" //--- Define prompt scroll up rectangle name #define P_SCROLL_UP_LABEL "ChatGPT_P_Scroll_Up_Label" //--- Define prompt scroll up label name #define P_SCROLL_DOWN_REC "ChatGPT_P_Scroll_Down_Rec" //--- Define prompt scroll down rectangle name #define P_SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL "ChatGPT_P_Scroll_Down_Label" //--- Define prompt scroll down label name #define P_SCROLL_SLIDER "ChatGPT_P_Scroll_Slider" //--- Define prompt scrollbar slider name input string OpenAI_Model = "gpt-4o"; // OpenAI model for API requests input int MaxChartBars = 10; // Maximum recent bars to fetch details string conversationHistory = ""; //--- Store conversation history string currentPrompt = ""; //--- Store current user prompt int logFileHandle = INVALID_HANDLE; //--- Store log file handle bool button_hover = false; //--- Track submit button hover state color button_original_bg = clrRoyalBlue; //--- Set submit button background color color button_darker_bg; //--- Store submit button darker background bool clear_hover = false; //--- Track clear button hover state bool new_chat_hover = false; //--- Track new chat button hover state color clear_original_bg = clrLightCoral; //--- Set clear button background color color clear_darker_bg; //--- Store clear button darker background color new_chat_original_bg = clrLightBlue; //--- Set new chat button background color color new_chat_darker_bg; //--- Store new chat button darker background color chart_button_bg = clrLightGreen; //--- Set chart button background color color chart_button_darker_bg; //--- Store chart button darker background bool chart_hover = false; //--- Track chart button hover state bool close_hover = false; //--- Track close button hover state color close_original_bg = clrLightGray; //--- Set close button background color color close_darker_bg; //--- Store close button darker background int g_sidebarWidth = 150; //--- Set sidebar width int g_dashboardX = 10; //--- Set dashboard x position int g_mainContentX = g_dashboardX + g_sidebarWidth; //--- Calculate main content x position int g_mainY = 30; //--- Set main content y position int g_mainWidth = 550; //--- Set main content width int g_dashboardWidth = g_sidebarWidth + g_mainWidth; //--- Calculate total dashboard width int g_mainHeight = 0; //--- Store calculated main height int g_padding = 10; //--- Set general padding int g_sidePadding = 6; //--- Set side padding int g_textPadding = 10; //--- Set text padding int g_headerHeight = 40; //--- Set header height int g_displayHeight = 280; //--- Set display height int g_footerHeight = 180; //--- Set footer height int g_promptHeight = 130; //--- Set prompt area height int g_margin = 5; //--- Set margin int g_buttonHeight = 36; //--- Set button height int g_editHeight = 25; //--- Set edit field height int g_lineSpacing = 2; //--- Set line spacing int g_editW = 0; //--- Store edit field width bool scroll_visible = false; //--- Track main scrollbar visibility bool mouse_in_display = false; //--- Track mouse in main display area int scroll_pos = 0; //--- Store main scroll position int prev_scroll_pos = -1; //--- Store previous main scroll position int slider_height = 20; //--- Set main slider height bool movingStateSlider = false; //--- Track main slider drag state int mlbDownX_Slider = 0; //--- Store main slider mouse x position int mlbDownY_Slider = 0; //--- Store main slider mouse y position int mlbDown_YD_Slider = 0; //--- Store main slider y distance int g_total_height = 0; //--- Store total main display height int g_visible_height = 0; //--- Store visible main display height bool p_scroll_visible = false; //--- Track prompt scrollbar visibility bool mouse_in_prompt = false; //--- Track mouse in prompt area int p_scroll_pos = 0; //--- Store prompt scroll position int p_slider_height = 20; //--- Set prompt slider height bool p_movingStateSlider = false; //--- Track prompt slider drag state int p_mlbDownX_Slider = 0; //--- Store prompt slider mouse x position int p_mlbDownY_Slider = 0; //--- Store prompt slider mouse y position int p_mlbDown_YD_Slider = 0; //--- Store prompt slider y distance int p_total_height = 0; //--- Store total prompt height int p_visible_height = 0; //--- Store visible prompt height color g_promptBg = clrOldLace; //--- Set prompt background color string g_scaled_image_resource = ""; //--- Store scaled main image resource string g_scaled_sidebar_resource = ""; //--- Store scaled sidebar image resource string g_scaled_newchat_resource = ""; //--- Store scaled new chat icon resource string g_scaled_clear_resource = ""; //--- Store scaled clear icon resource string g_scaled_history_resource = ""; //--- Store scaled history icon resource bool dashboard_visible = true; //--- Track dashboard visibility string dashboardObjects[20]; //--- Store dashboard object names int objCount = 0; //--- Track number of dashboard objects
Here, we first include the new scrollbar definitions and then change the AI model to an advanced one (gpt-4o) since we will need to handle more complex data and get better responses as we will be dealing with sensitive data like trading signals. You could have any model of your choosing though. We also add some more global variables to help in handling the new logic that we will be incorporating. We have added comments for clarity. We can now begin the implementation, and first, we will define some helper functions to help scale the images.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Scale Image Using Bicubic Interpolation | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ScaleImage(uint &pixels[], int original_width, int original_height, int new_width, int new_height) { uint scaled_pixels[]; //--- Declare array for scaled pixels ArrayResize(scaled_pixels, new_width * new_height); //--- Resize scaled pixel array for (int y = 0; y < new_height; y++) { //--- Iterate through new height for (int x = 0; x < new_width; x++) { //--- Iterate through new width double original_x = (double)x * original_width / new_width; //--- Calculate original x coordinate double original_y = (double)y * original_height / new_height; //--- Calculate original y coordinate uint pixel = BicubicInterpolate(pixels, original_width, original_height, original_x, original_y); //--- Interpolate pixel color scaled_pixels[y * new_width + x] = pixel; //--- Store interpolated pixel } } ArrayResize(pixels, new_width * new_height); //--- Resize original pixel array ArrayCopy(pixels, scaled_pixels); //--- Copy scaled pixels to original array } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Perform Bicubic Interpolation for a Pixel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ uint BicubicInterpolate(uint &pixels[], int width, int height, double x, double y) { int x0 = (int)x; //--- Get integer x coordinate int y0 = (int)y; //--- Get integer y coordinate double fractional_x = x - x0; //--- Calculate fractional x double fractional_y = y - y0; //--- Calculate fractional y int x_indices[4], y_indices[4]; //--- Declare arrays for neighbor indices for (int i = -1; i <= 2; i++) { //--- Iterate to set indices x_indices[i + 1] = MathMin(MathMax(x0 + i, 0), width - 1); //--- Clamp x indices y_indices[i + 1] = MathMin(MathMax(y0 + i, 0), height - 1); //--- Clamp y indices } uint neighborhood_pixels[16]; //--- Declare array for 4x4 pixel neighborhood for (int j = 0; j < 4; j++) { //--- Iterate through y indices for (int i = 0; i < 4; i++) { //--- Iterate through x indices neighborhood_pixels[j * 4 + i] = pixels[y_indices[j] * width + x_indices[i]]; //--- Store neighbor pixel } } uchar alpha_components[16], red_components[16], green_components[16], blue_components[16]; //--- Declare arrays for color components for (int i = 0; i < 16; i++) { //--- Iterate through neighborhood pixels GetArgb(neighborhood_pixels[i], alpha_components[i], red_components[i], green_components[i], blue_components[i]); //--- Extract ARGB components } uchar alpha_out = (uchar)BicubicInterpolateComponent(alpha_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); //--- Interpolate alpha component uchar red_out = (uchar)BicubicInterpolateComponent(red_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); //--- Interpolate red component uchar green_out = (uchar)BicubicInterpolateComponent(green_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); //--- Interpolate green component uchar blue_out = (uchar)BicubicInterpolateComponent(blue_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); //--- Interpolate blue component return (alpha_out << 24) | (red_out << 16) | (green_out << 8) | blue_out; //--- Combine components into pixel color } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Perform Bicubic Interpolation for a Color Component | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double BicubicInterpolateComponent(uchar &components[], double fractional_x, double fractional_y) { double weights_x[4]; //--- Declare x interpolation weights double t = fractional_x; //--- Set x fraction weights_x[0] = (-0.5 * t * t * t + t * t - 0.5 * t); //--- Calculate first x weight weights_x[1] = (1.5 * t * t * t - 2.5 * t * t + 1); //--- Calculate second x weight weights_x[2] = (-1.5 * t * t * t + 2 * t * t + 0.5 * t); //--- Calculate third x weight weights_x[3] = (0.5 * t * t * t - 0.5 * t * t); //--- Calculate fourth x weight double y_values[4]; //--- Declare y interpolation values for (int j = 0; j < 4; j++) { //--- Iterate through rows y_values[j] = weights_x[0] * components[j * 4 + 0] + weights_x[1] * components[j * 4 + 1] + weights_x[2] * components[j * 4 + 2] + weights_x[3] * components[j * 4 + 3]; //--- Calculate row value } double weights_y[4]; //--- Declare y interpolation weights t = fractional_y; //--- Set y fraction weights_y[0] = (-0.5 * t * t * t + t * t - 0.5 * t); //--- Calculate first y weight weights_y[1] = (1.5 * t * t * t - 2.5 * t * t + 1); //--- Calculate second y weight weights_y[2] = (-1.5 * t * t * t + 2 * t * t + 0.5 * t); //--- Calculate third y weight weights_y[3] = (0.5 * t * t * t - 0.5 * t * t); //--- Calculate fourth y weight double result = weights_y[0] * y_values[0] + weights_y[1] * y_values[1] + weights_y[2] * y_values[2] + weights_y[3] * y_values[3]; //--- Calculate final interpolated value return MathMax(0, MathMin(255, result)); //--- Clamp result to valid range } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Extract ARGB Components from a Pixel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void GetArgb(uint pixel, uchar &alpha, uchar &red, uchar &green, uchar &blue) { alpha = (uchar)((pixel >> 24) & 0xFF); //--- Extract alpha component red = (uchar)((pixel >> 16) & 0xFF); //--- Extract red component green = (uchar)((pixel >> 8) & 0xFF); //--- Extract green component blue = (uchar)(pixel & 0xFF); //--- Extract blue component }
Here, we implement image scaling functions to ensure high-quality visual branding in the chat-oriented UI. The "ScaleImage" function resizes images to fit specific UI elements by creating a new pixel array "scaled_pixels", calculating original coordinates with proportional mapping, and applying "BicubicInterpolate" to generate smooth pixel colors, then copying the result back to the original array with the ArrayCopy function. The "BicubicInterpolate" function uses a 4x4 pixel neighborhood, extracted via "GetArgb" to separate ARGB components, and applies "BicubicInterpolateComponent" with cubic weight calculations to interpolate each color channel, ensuring crisp visuals for icons and logos in the sidebar and dashboard. We will now need to work on the prompt scrollbar in a similar format to what we did with the response display scrollbar logic.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create Prompt Scrollbar Elements | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CreatePromptScrollbar() { int promptX = g_mainContentX + g_sidePadding; //--- Calculate prompt x position int footerY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_padding + g_displayHeight + g_padding; //--- Calculate footer y position int promptY = footerY + g_margin; //--- Calculate prompt y position int promptW = g_mainWidth - 2 * g_sidePadding; //--- Calculate prompt width int scrollbar_x = promptX + promptW - 16; //--- Calculate prompt scrollbar x position int scrollbar_y = promptY + 16; //--- Set prompt scrollbar y position int scrollbar_width = 16; //--- Set prompt scrollbar width int scrollbar_height = g_promptHeight - 2 * 16; //--- Calculate prompt scrollbar height int button_size = 16; //--- Set prompt button size createRecLabel(P_SCROLL_LEADER, scrollbar_x, scrollbar_y, scrollbar_width, scrollbar_height, C'220,220,220', 1, clrGainsboro, BORDER_FLAT, STYLE_SOLID, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create prompt scrollbar leader rectangle createRecLabel(P_SCROLL_UP_REC, scrollbar_x, promptY, scrollbar_width, button_size, clrGainsboro, 1, clrGainsboro, BORDER_FLAT, STYLE_SOLID, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create prompt scroll up button rectangle createLabel(P_SCROLL_UP_LABEL, scrollbar_x + 2, promptY + -2, CharToString(0x35), clrDimGray, getFontSizeByDPI(10), "Webdings", CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create prompt scroll up arrow label createRecLabel(P_SCROLL_DOWN_REC, scrollbar_x, promptY + g_promptHeight - button_size, scrollbar_width, button_size, clrGainsboro, 1, clrGainsboro, BORDER_FLAT, STYLE_SOLID, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create prompt scroll down button rectangle createLabel(P_SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL, scrollbar_x + 2, promptY + g_promptHeight - button_size + -2, CharToString(0x36), clrDimGray, getFontSizeByDPI(10), "Webdings", CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create prompt scroll down arrow label p_slider_height = CalculatePromptSliderHeight(); //--- Calculate prompt slider height createRecLabel(P_SCROLL_SLIDER, scrollbar_x, promptY + g_promptHeight - button_size - p_slider_height, scrollbar_width, p_slider_height, clrSilver, 1, clrGainsboro, BORDER_FLAT, STYLE_SOLID, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create prompt scrollbar slider rectangle } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Delete Prompt Scrollbar Elements | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DeletePromptScrollbar() { ObjectDelete(0, P_SCROLL_LEADER); //--- Delete prompt scrollbar leader ObjectDelete(0, P_SCROLL_UP_REC); //--- Delete prompt scroll up rectangle ObjectDelete(0, P_SCROLL_UP_LABEL); //--- Delete prompt scroll up label ObjectDelete(0, P_SCROLL_DOWN_REC); //--- Delete prompt scroll down rectangle ObjectDelete(0, P_SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL); //--- Delete prompt scroll down label ObjectDelete(0, P_SCROLL_SLIDER); //--- Delete prompt scrollbar slider } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate Prompt Scrollbar Slider Height | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CalculatePromptSliderHeight() { int scroll_area_height = g_promptHeight - 2 * 16; //--- Calculate prompt scroll area height int slider_min_height = 20; //--- Set minimum prompt slider height if (p_total_height <= p_visible_height) return scroll_area_height; //--- Return full height if no scroll needed double visible_ratio = (double)p_visible_height / p_total_height; //--- Calculate visible prompt height ratio int height = (int)MathFloor(scroll_area_height * visible_ratio); //--- Calculate proportional slider height return MathMax(slider_min_height, height); //--- Return minimum or calculated height } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update Prompt Scrollbar Slider Position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void UpdatePromptSliderPosition() { int promptX = g_mainContentX + g_sidePadding; //--- Calculate prompt x position int footerY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_padding + g_displayHeight + g_padding; //--- Calculate footer y position int promptY = footerY + g_margin; //--- Calculate prompt y position int scrollbar_x = promptX + (g_mainWidth - 2 * g_sidePadding) - 16; //--- Calculate prompt scrollbar x position int scrollbar_y = promptY + 16; //--- Set prompt scrollbar y position int scroll_area_height = g_promptHeight - 2 * 16; //--- Calculate prompt scroll area height int max_scroll = MathMax(0, p_total_height - p_visible_height); //--- Calculate maximum prompt scroll distance if (max_scroll <= 0) return; //--- Exit if no scrolling needed double scroll_ratio = (double)p_scroll_pos / max_scroll; //--- Calculate prompt scroll position ratio int scroll_area_y_max = scrollbar_y + scroll_area_height - p_slider_height; //--- Calculate maximum prompt slider y position int scroll_area_y_min = scrollbar_y; //--- Set minimum prompt slider y position int new_y = scroll_area_y_min + (int)(scroll_ratio * (scroll_area_y_max - scroll_area_y_min)); //--- Calculate new prompt slider y position new_y = MathMax(scroll_area_y_min, MathMin(new_y, scroll_area_y_max)); //--- Clamp y position to valid range ObjectSetInteger(0, P_SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, new_y); //--- Update prompt slider y position } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update Prompt Scrollbar Button Colors | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void UpdatePromptButtonColors() { int max_scroll = MathMax(0, p_total_height - p_visible_height); //--- Calculate maximum prompt scroll distance if (p_scroll_pos == 0) { //--- Check if at top of prompt display ObjectSetInteger(0, P_SCROLL_UP_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrSilver); //--- Set prompt scroll up label to disabled color } else { //--- Not at top ObjectSetInteger(0, P_SCROLL_UP_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrDimGray); //--- Set prompt scroll up label to active color } if (p_scroll_pos == max_scroll) { //--- Check if at bottom of prompt display ObjectSetInteger(0, P_SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrSilver); //--- Set prompt scroll down label to disabled color } else { //--- Not at bottom ObjectSetInteger(0, P_SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrDimGray); //--- Set prompt scroll down label to active color } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Scroll Up Prompt Display | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PromptScrollUp() { if (p_scroll_pos > 0) { //--- Check if prompt scroll position allows scrolling up p_scroll_pos = MathMax(0, p_scroll_pos - 30); //--- Decrease prompt scroll position by 30 UpdatePromptDisplay(); //--- Update prompt display if (p_scroll_visible) { //--- Check if prompt scrollbar is visible UpdatePromptSliderPosition(); //--- Update prompt slider position UpdatePromptButtonColors(); //--- Update prompt scrollbar button colors } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Scroll Down Prompt Display | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PromptScrollDown() { int max_scroll = MathMax(0, p_total_height - p_visible_height); //--- Calculate maximum prompt scroll distance if (p_scroll_pos < max_scroll) { //--- Check if prompt scroll position allows scrolling down p_scroll_pos = MathMin(max_scroll, p_scroll_pos + 30); //--- Increase prompt scroll position by 30 UpdatePromptDisplay(); //--- Update prompt display if (p_scroll_visible) { //--- Check if prompt scrollbar is visible UpdatePromptSliderPosition(); //--- Update prompt slider position UpdatePromptButtonColors(); //--- Update prompt scrollbar button colors } } }
We implement a scrollable prompt area to handle multiline user inputs effectively, addressing previous limitations in displaying complex prompts. The "CreatePromptScrollbar" function builds a scrollbar for the prompt area, using "createRecLabel" to draw the "P_SCROLL_LEADER", "P_SCROLL_UP_REC", "P_SCROLL_DOWN_REC", and "P_SCROLL_SLIDER" rectangles, and "createLabel" for "P_SCROLL_UP_LABEL" and "P_SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL" with Webdings arrows, calculating positions based on "g_mainContentX", "g_sidePadding", and "g_promptHeight".
The "DeletePromptScrollbar" function removes these objects with ObjectDelete for cleanup, while "CalculatePromptSliderHeight" computes the "p_slider_height" proportional to the visible prompt area using "p_visible_height" and "p_total_height". The "UpdatePromptSliderPosition" function adjusts the "P_SCROLL_SLIDER" position with ObjectSetInteger based on the "p_scroll_pos" ratio, and "UpdatePromptButtonColors" toggles "P_SCROLL_UP_LABEL" and "P_SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL" colors between "clrSilver" and clrDimGray to indicate scrollability. Finally, "PromptScrollUp" and "PromptScrollDown" adjust "p_scroll_pos" by 30 pixels, calling "UpdatePromptDisplay" and updating scrollbar visuals if "p_scroll_visible" is true, enabling smooth navigation of multiline inputs in the interface.
With the scrollbar logic handled, we will need to create the prompt holder, which we want to have the edit field inside. As for the edit field, we will still have a maximum of 63 characters and we overcome this but we can overcome the length limitation by concatenating the sections. That is why we need a larger placeholder. The issue again here is that when we end editing, the inputs will be appended as lines. We need to achieve an intuitive program so that it feels like a continuation of a paragraph. We can do that by appending to the previous paragraph. However, that raises another issue where we want to have new paragraphs. To overcome this, instead of letting the user add a command line "\n" for a new line or "\newLine", we thought it would be easy to use a unique thing like double periods ".." so that when an input contains them, we interpret that as a new line command. This was just an arbitrary combination we thought; you can absolutely change it to anything you like. You know. So let us have a logic to achieve that.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Split String on Delimiter | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int SplitOnString(string inputText, string delim, string &result[]) { ArrayResize(result, 0); //--- Clear result array int pos = 0; //--- Initialize starting position int delim_len = StringLen(delim); //--- Get delimiter length while (true) { //--- Loop until string is fully processed int found = StringFind(inputText, delim, pos); //--- Find delimiter position if (found == -1) { //--- Check if no more delimiters string part = StringSubstr(inputText, pos); //--- Extract remaining string if (StringLen(part) > 0 || ArraySize(result) > 0) { //--- Check if part is non-empty or array not empty int size = ArraySize(result); //--- Get current array size ArrayResize(result, size + 1); //--- Resize result array result[size] = part; //--- Add remaining part } break; //--- Exit loop } string part = StringSubstr(inputText, pos, found - pos); //--- Extract part before delimiter int size = ArraySize(result); //--- Get current array size ArrayResize(result, size + 1); //--- Resize result array result[size] = part; //--- Add part to array pos = found + delim_len; //--- Update position past delimiter } return ArraySize(result); //--- Return number of parts } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Replace Exact Double Periods with Newline | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string ReplaceExactDoublePeriods(string text) { string result = ""; //--- Initialize result string int len = StringLen(text); //--- Get text length for (int i = 0; i < len; i++) { //--- Iterate through characters if (i + 1 < len && StringGetCharacter(text, i) == '.' && StringGetCharacter(text, i + 1) == '.') { //--- Check for double period bool preceded = (i > 0 && StringGetCharacter(text, i - 1) == '.'); //--- Check if preceded by period bool followed = (i + 2 < len && StringGetCharacter(text, i + 2) == '.'); //--- Check if followed by period if (!preceded && !followed) { //--- Confirm exact double period result += "\n"; //--- Append newline i++; //--- Skip next period } else { //--- Not exact double period result += "."; //--- Append period } } else { //--- Non-double period character result += StringSubstr(text, i, 1); //--- Append character } } return result; //--- Return processed string } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create Prompt Placeholder Label | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CreatePlaceholder() { if (ObjectFind(0, "ChatGPT_PromptPlaceholder") < 0 && StringLen(currentPrompt) == 0) { //--- Check if placeholder is needed int placeholderFontSize = 10; //--- Set placeholder font size string placeholderFont = "Arial"; //--- Set placeholder font int lineHeight = TextGetHeight("A", placeholderFont, placeholderFontSize); //--- Calculate line height int footerY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_padding + g_displayHeight + g_padding; //--- Calculate footer y position int promptY = footerY + g_margin; //--- Calculate prompt y position int editY = promptY + g_promptHeight - g_editHeight - 5; //--- Calculate edit field y position int editX = g_mainContentX + g_sidePadding + g_textPadding; //--- Calculate edit field x position int labelY = editY + (g_editHeight - lineHeight) / 2; //--- Calculate label y position createLabel("ChatGPT_PromptPlaceholder", editX + 2, labelY, "Type your prompt here...", clrGray, placeholderFontSize, placeholderFont, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create placeholder label ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart to reflect changes } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Delete Prompt Placeholder Label | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DeletePlaceholder() { if (ObjectFind(0, "ChatGPT_PromptPlaceholder") >= 0) { //--- Check if placeholder exists ObjectDelete(0, "ChatGPT_PromptPlaceholder"); //--- Delete placeholder label ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart to reflect changes } }
To enhance the multiline input handling, we define the "SplitOnString" function, which divides input text into an array using a specified delimiter, using StringFind and StringSubstr to extract segments and ArrayResize to store them, enabling precise parsing of conversation history. The "ReplaceExactDoublePeriods" function converts our double periods into newlines with StringGetCharacter, ensuring accurate multiline rendering by distinguishing exact double periods from other sequences, addressing previous display limitations. We chose those specific characters so that when we input a single period or an ellipsis, it is interpreted differently.
The "CreatePlaceholder" function adds a "ChatGPT_PromptPlaceholder" label with "createLabel" in the prompt area when "currentPrompt" is empty, using "TextGetHeight" for alignment, while "DeletePlaceholder" removes it with ObjectDelete when text is entered, ensuring a clean and intuitive prompt input experience. It is a good programming practice to always compile your code and test the progress so you don't miss anything. So, we will create the dashboard and call our functions to update the main display and add the prompt section. We will expand the main background holder so that it houses the left side bar.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create Dashboard Elements | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CreateDashboard() { objCount = 0; //--- Reset object count g_mainHeight = g_headerHeight + 2 * g_padding + g_displayHeight + g_footerHeight; //--- Calculate main dashboard height int displayX = g_mainContentX + g_sidePadding; //--- Calculate display x position int displayY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_padding; //--- Calculate display y position int displayW = g_mainWidth - 2 * g_sidePadding; //--- Calculate display width int footerY = displayY + g_displayHeight + g_padding; //--- Calculate footer y position int promptY = footerY + g_margin; //--- Calculate prompt y position int buttonsY = promptY + g_promptHeight + g_margin; //--- Calculate buttons y position int buttonW = 140; //--- Set button width int chartX = g_mainContentX + g_sidePadding; //--- Calculate chart button x position int sendX = g_mainContentX + g_mainWidth - g_sidePadding - buttonW; //--- Calculate send button x position dashboardObjects[objCount++] = "ChatGPT_MainContainer"; //--- Store main container object name createRecLabel("ChatGPT_MainContainer", g_mainContentX, g_mainY, g_mainWidth, g_mainHeight, clrWhite, 1, clrLightGray); //--- Create main container rectangle dashboardObjects[objCount++] = "ChatGPT_HeaderBg"; //--- Store header background object name createRecLabel("ChatGPT_HeaderBg", g_mainContentX, g_mainY, g_mainWidth, g_headerHeight, clrWhiteSmoke, 0, clrNONE); //--- Create header background rectangle string logo_resource = (StringLen(g_scaled_image_resource) > 0) ? g_scaled_image_resource : resourceImg; //--- Select header logo resource dashboardObjects[objCount++] = "ChatGPT_HeaderLogo"; //--- Store header logo object name createBitmapLabel("ChatGPT_HeaderLogo", g_mainContentX + g_sidePadding, g_mainY + (g_headerHeight - 40)/2, 104, 40, logo_resource, clrWhite, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create header logo string title = "ChatGPT AI EA"; //--- Set dashboard title string titleFont = "Arial Rounded MT Bold"; //--- Set title font int titleSize = 14; //--- Set title font size TextSetFont(titleFont, titleSize); //--- Set title font uint titleWid, titleHei; //--- Declare title dimensions TextGetSize(title, titleWid, titleHei); //--- Get title dimensions int titleY = g_mainY + (g_headerHeight - (int)titleHei) / 2 - 4; //--- Calculate title y position int titleX = g_mainContentX + g_sidePadding + 104 + 5; //--- Calculate title x position dashboardObjects[objCount++] = "ChatGPT_TitleLabel"; //--- Store title label object name createLabel("ChatGPT_TitleLabel", titleX, titleY, title, clrDarkSlateGray, titleSize, titleFont, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create title label string dateStr = TimeToString(TimeTradeServer(), TIME_MINUTES); //--- Get current server time string dateFont = "Arial"; //--- Set date font int dateSize = 12; //--- Set date font size TextSetFont(dateFont, dateSize); //--- Set date font uint dateWid, dateHei; //--- Declare date dimensions TextGetSize(dateStr, dateWid, dateHei); //--- Get date dimensions int dateX = g_mainContentX + g_mainWidth / 2 - (int)(dateWid / 2) + 20; //--- Calculate date x position int dateY = g_mainY + (g_headerHeight - (int)dateHei) / 2 - 4; //--- Calculate date y position dashboardObjects[objCount++] = "ChatGPT_DateLabel"; //--- Store date label object name createLabel("ChatGPT_DateLabel", dateX, dateY, dateStr, clrSlateGray, dateSize, dateFont, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create date label int closeWidth = 100; //--- Set close button width int closeX = g_mainContentX + g_mainWidth - closeWidth - g_sidePadding; //--- Calculate close button x position int closeY = g_mainY + 4; //--- Calculate close button y position dashboardObjects[objCount++] = "ChatGPT_CloseButton"; //--- Store close button object name createButton("ChatGPT_CloseButton", closeX, closeY, closeWidth, g_headerHeight - 8, "Close", clrWhite, 11, close_original_bg, clrGray); //--- Create close button dashboardObjects[objCount++] = "ChatGPT_ResponseBg"; //--- Store response background object name createRecLabel("ChatGPT_ResponseBg", displayX, displayY, displayW, g_displayHeight, clrWhite, 1, clrGainsboro, BORDER_FLAT, STYLE_SOLID); //--- Create response background rectangle dashboardObjects[objCount++] = "ChatGPT_FooterBg"; //--- Store footer background object name createRecLabel("ChatGPT_FooterBg", g_mainContentX, footerY, g_mainWidth, g_footerHeight, clrGainsboro, 0, clrNONE); //--- Create footer background rectangle dashboardObjects[objCount++] = "ChatGPT_PromptBg"; //--- Store prompt background object name createRecLabel("ChatGPT_PromptBg", displayX, promptY, displayW, g_promptHeight, g_promptBg, 1, g_promptBg, BORDER_FLAT, STYLE_SOLID); //--- Create prompt background rectangle int editY = promptY + g_promptHeight - g_editHeight - 5; //--- Calculate edit field y position int editX = displayX + g_textPadding; //--- Calculate edit field x position g_editW = displayW - 2 * g_textPadding; //--- Calculate edit field width dashboardObjects[objCount++] = "ChatGPT_PromptEdit"; //--- Store prompt edit object name createEdit("ChatGPT_PromptEdit", editX, editY, g_editW, g_editHeight, "", clrBlack, 13, DarkenColor(g_promptBg,0.93), DarkenColor(g_promptBg,0.87),"Calibri"); //--- Create prompt edit field ObjectSetInteger(0, "ChatGPT_PromptEdit", OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE, BORDER_FLAT); //--- Set edit field border type dashboardObjects[objCount++] = "ChatGPT_GetChartButton"; //--- Store chart button object name createButton("ChatGPT_GetChartButton", chartX, buttonsY, buttonW, g_buttonHeight, "Get Chart Data", clrWhite, 11, chart_button_bg, clrDarkGreen); //--- Create chart data button dashboardObjects[objCount++] = "ChatGPT_SendPromptButton"; //--- Store send button object name createButton("ChatGPT_SendPromptButton", sendX, buttonsY, buttonW, g_buttonHeight, "Send Prompt", clrWhite, 11, button_original_bg, clrDarkBlue); //--- Create send prompt button ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert Initialization Function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { button_darker_bg = DarkenColor(button_original_bg); //--- Set darker background for submit button clear_darker_bg = DarkenColor(clear_original_bg); //--- Set darker background for clear button new_chat_darker_bg = DarkenColor(new_chat_original_bg); //--- Set darker background for new chat button chart_button_darker_bg = DarkenColor(chart_button_bg); //--- Set darker background for chart button close_darker_bg = DarkenColor(close_original_bg); //--- Set darker background for close button logFileHandle = FileOpen(LogFileName, FILE_READ | FILE_WRITE | FILE_TXT); //--- Open log file for reading and writing if (logFileHandle == INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- Check if file opening failed Print("Failed to open log file: ", GetLastError()); //--- Log error return(INIT_FAILED); //--- Return initialization failure } FileSeek(logFileHandle, 0, SEEK_END); //--- Move file pointer to end uint img_pixels[]; //--- Declare array for main image pixels uint orig_width = 0, orig_height = 0; //--- Initialize main image dimensions bool image_loaded = ResourceReadImage(resourceImg, img_pixels, orig_width, orig_height); //--- Load main image resource if (image_loaded && orig_width > 0 && orig_height > 0) { //--- Check if main image loaded successfully ScaleImage(img_pixels, (int)orig_width, (int)orig_height, 104, 40); //--- Scale main image to 104x40 g_scaled_image_resource = "::ChatGPT_HeaderImageScaled"; //--- Set scaled main image resource name if (ResourceCreate(g_scaled_image_resource, img_pixels, 104, 40, 0, 0, 104, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) { //--- Create scaled main image resource Print("Scaled image resource created successfully"); //--- Log success } else { //--- Handle resource creation failure Print("Failed to create scaled image resource"); //--- Log error } } else { //--- Handle main image load failure Print("Failed to load original image resource"); //--- Log error } uint img_pixels_logo[]; //--- Declare array for logo image pixels uint orig_width_logo = 0, orig_height_logo = 0; //--- Initialize logo image dimensions bool image_loaded_logo = ResourceReadImage(resourceImgLogo, img_pixels_logo, orig_width_logo, orig_height_logo); //--- Load logo image resource if (image_loaded_logo && orig_width_logo > 0 && orig_height_logo > 0) { //--- Check if logo image loaded successfully ScaleImage(img_pixels_logo, (int)orig_width_logo, (int)orig_height_logo, 81, 81); //--- Scale logo image to 81x81 g_scaled_sidebar_resource = "::ChatGPT_SidebarImageScaled"; //--- Set scaled logo image resource name if (ResourceCreate(g_scaled_sidebar_resource, img_pixels_logo, 81, 81, 0, 0, 81, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) { //--- Create scaled logo image resource Print("Scaled sidebar image resource created successfully"); //--- Log success } else { //--- Handle resource creation failure Print("Failed to create scaled sidebar image resource"); //--- Log error } } else { //--- Handle logo image load failure Print("Failed to load sidebar image resource"); //--- Log error } uint img_pixels_newchat[]; //--- Declare array for new chat icon pixels uint orig_width_newchat = 0, orig_height_newchat = 0; //--- Initialize new chat icon dimensions bool image_loaded_newchat = ResourceReadImage(resourceNewChat, img_pixels_newchat, orig_width_newchat, orig_height_newchat); //--- Load new chat icon resource if (image_loaded_newchat && orig_width_newchat > 0 && orig_height_newchat > 0) { //--- Check if new chat icon loaded successfully ScaleImage(img_pixels_newchat, (int)orig_width_newchat, (int)orig_height_newchat, 30, 30); //--- Scale new chat icon to 30x30 g_scaled_newchat_resource = "::ChatGPT_NewChatIconScaled"; //--- Set scaled new chat icon resource name if (ResourceCreate(g_scaled_newchat_resource, img_pixels_newchat, 30, 30, 0, 0, 30, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) { //--- Create scaled new chat icon resource Print("Scaled new chat icon resource created successfully"); //--- Log success } else { //--- Handle resource creation failure Print("Failed to create scaled new chat icon resource"); //--- Log error } } else { //--- Handle new chat icon load failure Print("Failed to load new chat icon resource"); //--- Log error } uint img_pixels_clear[]; //--- Declare array for clear icon pixels uint orig_width_clear = 0, orig_height_clear = 0; //--- Initialize clear icon dimensions bool image_loaded_clear = ResourceReadImage(resourceClear, img_pixels_clear, orig_width_clear, orig_height_clear); //--- Load clear icon resource if (image_loaded_clear && orig_width_clear > 0 && orig_height_clear > 0) { //--- Check if clear icon loaded successfully ScaleImage(img_pixels_clear, (int)orig_width_clear, (int)orig_height_clear, 30, 30); //--- Scale clear icon to 30x30 g_scaled_clear_resource = "::ChatGPT_ClearIconScaled"; //--- Set scaled clear icon resource name if (ResourceCreate(g_scaled_clear_resource, img_pixels_clear, 30, 30, 0, 0, 30, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) { //--- Create scaled clear icon resource Print("Scaled clear icon resource created successfully"); //--- Log success } else { //--- Handle resource creation failure Print("Failed to create scaled clear icon resource"); //--- Log error } } else { //--- Handle clear icon load failure Print("Failed to load clear icon resource"); //--- Log error } uint img_pixels_history[]; //--- Declare array for history icon pixels uint orig_width_history = 0, orig_height_history = 0; //--- Initialize history icon dimensions bool image_loaded_history = ResourceReadImage(resourceHistory, img_pixels_history, orig_width_history, orig_height_history); //--- Load history icon resource if (image_loaded_history && orig_width_history > 0 && orig_height_history > 0) { //--- Check if history icon loaded successfully ScaleImage(img_pixels_history, (int)orig_width_history, (int)orig_height_history, 30, 30); //--- Scale history icon to 30x30 g_scaled_history_resource = "::ChatGPT_HistoryIconScaled"; //--- Set scaled history icon resource name if (ResourceCreate(g_scaled_history_resource, img_pixels_history, 30, 30, 0, 0, 30, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) { //--- Create scaled history icon resource Print("Scaled history icon resource created successfully"); //--- Log success } else { //--- Handle resource creation failure Print("Failed to create scaled history icon resource"); //--- Log error } } else { //--- Handle history icon load failure Print("Failed to load history icon resource"); //--- Log error } g_mainHeight = g_headerHeight + 2 * g_padding + g_displayHeight + g_footerHeight; //--- Calculate main dashboard height createRecLabel("ChatGPT_DashboardBg", g_dashboardX, g_mainY, g_dashboardWidth, g_mainHeight, clrWhite, 1, clrLightGray); //--- Create dashboard background rectangle ObjectSetInteger(0, "ChatGPT_DashboardBg", OBJPROP_ZORDER, 0); //--- Set dashboard background z-order createRecLabel("ChatGPT_SidebarBg", g_dashboardX+2, g_mainY+2, g_sidebarWidth - 2 - 1, g_mainHeight - 2 - 2, clrGainsboro, 1, clrNONE); //--- Create sidebar background rectangle ObjectSetInteger(0, "ChatGPT_SidebarBg", OBJPROP_ZORDER, 0); //--- Set sidebar background z-order CreateDashboard(); //--- Create dashboard elements UpdateResponseDisplay(); //--- Update response display CreatePlaceholder(); //--- Create prompt placeholder ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, true); //--- Enable mouse move events ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, true); //--- Enable mouse wheel events ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, true); //--- Enable chart mouse scrolling return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); //--- Return initialization success }
We start by expanding the "CreateDashboard" function which constructs the main interface by calculating layout dimensions using "g_mainContentX", "g_sidePadding", "g_headerHeight", "g_displayHeight", and "g_footerHeight", creating objects like "ChatGPT_MainContainer", where we expand the width, "ChatGPT_HeaderBg", and "ChatGPT_FooterBg" with "createRecLabel", a scaled header logo "ChatGPT_HeaderLogo" with "createBitmapLabel" using "g_scaled_image_resource" or "resourceImg", and a title "ChatGPT_TitleLabel" and timestamp "ChatGPT_DateLabel" with "createLabel" for clear branding and context. It also adds a "ChatGPT_PromptEdit" field with "createEdit", a "ChatGPT_GetChartButton" for market data integration, a "ChatGPT_SendPromptButton" for submitting prompts, and a "ChatGPT_CloseButton" for hiding the dashboard, storing object names in "dashboardObjects" for management.
The OnInit event handler initializes the program by setting darker button colors with "DarkenColor", opening a log file "ChatGPT_EA_Log.txt" with FileOpen, scaling bitmap resources ("AI MQL5.bmp", "AI LOGO.bmp", "AI NEW CHAT.bmp", "AI CLEAR.bmp", "AI HISTORY.bmp") using "ScaleImage" and ResourceCreate for consistent visuals, and setting up the dashboard with "CreateDashboard", "UpdateResponseDisplay", and "CreatePlaceholder", while enabling mouse events with ChartSetInteger to ensure interactivity in the future. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.
Now that we have the updated display, we will need to work on getting the chart data, showing on the prompt display, and sending it for analysis. That being said, we will need to better handle UTF-8 since we will be handling critical data, and also, enhance logging, which can be removed later, just so we can see what we are doing exactly, so in case of issues, we can resolve them. Let us start with the function to update our prompt display, which will use a similar approach to that of the response display.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update Prompt Display | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void UpdatePromptDisplay() { int total = ObjectsTotal(0, 0, -1); //--- Get total number of chart objects for (int j = total - 1; j >= 0; j--) { //--- Iterate through objects in reverse string name = ObjectName(0, j, 0, -1); //--- Get object name if (StringFind(name, "ChatGPT_PromptLine_") == 0) { //--- Check if object is prompt line ObjectDelete(0, name); //--- Delete prompt line object } } int promptX = g_mainContentX + g_sidePadding; //--- Calculate prompt x position int footerY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_padding + g_displayHeight + g_padding; //--- Calculate footer y position int promptY = footerY + g_margin; //--- Calculate prompt y position int textX = promptX + g_textPadding; //--- Calculate text x position int textY = promptY + g_textPadding; //--- Calculate text y position int editY = promptY + g_promptHeight - g_editHeight - 5; //--- Calculate edit field y position int fullMaxWidth = g_mainWidth - 2 * g_sidePadding - 2 * g_textPadding; //--- Calculate maximum text width int visibleHeight = editY - textY - g_textPadding - g_margin; //--- Calculate visible height if (currentPrompt == "") { //--- Check if prompt is empty p_total_height = 0; //--- Set total prompt height to zero p_visible_height = visibleHeight; //--- Set visible prompt height if (p_scroll_visible) { //--- Check if prompt scrollbar is visible DeletePromptScrollbar(); //--- Delete prompt scrollbar p_scroll_visible = false; //--- Set prompt scrollbar visibility to false } ObjectSetInteger(0, "ChatGPT_PromptEdit", OBJPROP_XSIZE, g_editW); //--- Set edit field width ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart return; //--- Exit function } string font = "Arial"; //--- Set font for prompt int fontSize = 10; //--- Set font size for prompt int lineHeight = TextGetHeight("A", font, fontSize); //--- Calculate line height int adjustedLineHeight = lineHeight + g_lineSpacing; //--- Adjust line height with spacing p_visible_height = visibleHeight; //--- Set global visible prompt height string wrappedLines[]; //--- Declare array for wrapped lines WrapText(currentPrompt, font, fontSize, fullMaxWidth, wrappedLines); //--- Wrap prompt text int totalLines = ArraySize(wrappedLines); //--- Get number of wrapped lines int totalHeight = totalLines * adjustedLineHeight; //--- Calculate total height bool need_scroll = totalHeight > visibleHeight; //--- Check if scrollbar is needed bool should_show_scrollbar = false; //--- Initialize scrollbar visibility int reserved_width = 0; //--- Initialize reserved width for scrollbar if (ScrollbarMode != SCROLL_WHEEL_ONLY) { //--- Check if scrollbar mode allows display should_show_scrollbar = need_scroll && (ScrollbarMode == SCROLL_DYNAMIC_ALWAYS || (ScrollbarMode == SCROLL_DYNAMIC_HOVER && mouse_in_prompt)); //--- Determine if scrollbar should show if (should_show_scrollbar) { //--- Check if scrollbar is visible reserved_width = 16; //--- Reserve width for scrollbar } } if (reserved_width > 0) { //--- Check if scrollbar space reserved WrapText(currentPrompt, font, fontSize, fullMaxWidth - reserved_width, wrappedLines); //--- Re-wrap text with adjusted width totalLines = ArraySize(wrappedLines); //--- Update number of wrapped lines totalHeight = totalLines * adjustedLineHeight; //--- Update total height } p_total_height = totalHeight; //--- Set global total prompt height bool prev_p_scroll_visible = p_scroll_visible; //--- Store previous prompt scrollbar visibility p_scroll_visible = should_show_scrollbar; //--- Update prompt scrollbar visibility if (p_scroll_visible != prev_p_scroll_visible) { //--- Check if visibility changed if (p_scroll_visible) { //--- Check if scrollbar should be shown CreatePromptScrollbar(); //--- Create prompt scrollbar } else { //--- Scrollbar not needed DeletePromptScrollbar(); //--- Delete prompt scrollbar } } ObjectSetInteger(0, "ChatGPT_PromptEdit", OBJPROP_XSIZE, g_editW - reserved_width); //--- Adjust edit field width int max_scroll = MathMax(0, totalHeight - visibleHeight); //--- Calculate maximum scroll distance if (p_scroll_pos > max_scroll) p_scroll_pos = max_scroll; //--- Clamp prompt scroll position if (p_scroll_pos < 0) p_scroll_pos = 0; //--- Ensure prompt scroll position is non-negative if (p_scroll_visible) { //--- Check if prompt scrollbar is visible p_slider_height = CalculatePromptSliderHeight(); //--- Calculate prompt slider height ObjectSetInteger(0, P_SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YSIZE, p_slider_height); //--- Update prompt slider size UpdatePromptSliderPosition(); //--- Update prompt slider position UpdatePromptButtonColors(); //--- Update prompt scrollbar button colors } int currentY = textY - p_scroll_pos; //--- Calculate current y position int endY = textY + visibleHeight; //--- Calculate end y position int startLineIndex = 0; //--- Initialize start line index int currentHeight = 0; //--- Initialize current height for (int line = 0; line < totalLines; line++) { //--- Iterate through lines if (currentHeight >= p_scroll_pos) { //--- Check if line is in view startLineIndex = line; //--- Set start line index currentY = textY + (currentHeight - p_scroll_pos); //--- Update current y position break; //--- Exit loop } currentHeight += adjustedLineHeight; //--- Add line height } int numVisibleLines = 0; //--- Initialize visible lines count int visibleHeightUsed = 0; //--- Initialize used visible height for (int line = startLineIndex; line < totalLines; line++) { //--- Iterate from start line if (visibleHeightUsed + adjustedLineHeight > visibleHeight) break; //--- Check if exceeds visible height visibleHeightUsed += adjustedLineHeight; //--- Add to used height numVisibleLines++; //--- Increment visible lines } int textX_pos = textX; //--- Set text x position int maxTextX = g_mainContentX + g_mainWidth - g_sidePadding - g_textPadding - reserved_width; //--- Calculate maximum text x position color textCol = clrBlack; //--- Set text color for (int li = 0; li < numVisibleLines; li++) { //--- Iterate through visible lines int lineIndex = startLineIndex + li; //--- Calculate line index if (lineIndex >= totalLines) break; //--- Check if index exceeds total lines string line = wrappedLines[lineIndex]; //--- Get line text string display_line = line; //--- Initialize display line if (line == " ") { //--- Check if line is empty display_line = " "; //--- Set display line to space textCol = clrWhite; //--- Set text color to white } string lineName = "ChatGPT_PromptLine_" + IntegerToString(lineIndex); //--- Generate line object name if (currentY >= textY && currentY < endY) { //--- Check if line is visible createLabel(lineName, textX_pos, currentY, display_line, textCol, fontSize, font, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create line label } currentY += adjustedLineHeight; //--- Update current y position } ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart }
Here, we implement the "UpdatePromptDisplay" function to manage the display of multiline user prompts. This ensures smooth rendering and scrolling. The function clears existing "ChatGPT_PromptLine_" objects using the ObjectsTotal and ObjectDelete functions. It then calculates the prompt area’s layout with "g_mainContentX", "g_sidePadding", "g_promptHeight", and "g_textPadding". If "currentPrompt" is empty, the function resets "p_total_height", sets "p_visible_height", removes the scrollbar with "DeletePromptScrollbar", and adjusts the "ChatGPT_PromptEdit" width using the ObjectSetInteger function.
For non-empty prompts, it wraps text into lines using the "WrapText" function that we had already defined earlier on, computes "p_total_height" from "adjustedLineHeight", and dynamically shows or hides the scrollbar based on "ScrollbarMode" and "mouse_in_prompt", reserving space with "reserved_width" if needed, then renders visible lines as "ChatGPT_PromptLine_" labels with "createLabel", updating positions with "p_scroll_pos" and refreshing the chart with ChartRedraw for seamless multiline prompt interaction. To append the chart data to the prompt, we implement the following function.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Convert Timeframe to String | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string PeriodToString(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period) { switch(period) { //--- Switch on timeframe case PERIOD_M1: return "M1"; //--- Return M1 for 1-minute case PERIOD_M5: return "M5"; //--- Return M5 for 5-minute case PERIOD_M15: return "M15"; //--- Return M15 for 15-minute case PERIOD_M30: return "M30"; //--- Return M30 for 30-minute case PERIOD_H1: return "H1"; //--- Return H1 for 1-hour case PERIOD_H4: return "H4"; //--- Return H4 for 4-hour case PERIOD_D1: return "D1"; //--- Return D1 for daily case PERIOD_W1: return "W1"; //--- Return W1 for weekly case PERIOD_MN1: return "MN1"; //--- Return MN1 for monthly default: return IntegerToString(period); //--- Return period as string for others } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Append Chart Data to Prompt | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void GetAndAppendChartData() { string symbol = Symbol(); //--- Get current chart symbol ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf = (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)_Period; //--- Get current timeframe string timeframe = PeriodToString(tf); //--- Convert timeframe to string long visibleBarsLong = ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_VISIBLE_BARS); //--- Get number of visible bars int visibleBars = (int)visibleBarsLong; //--- Convert visible bars to integer MqlRates rates[]; //--- Declare array for rate data int copied = CopyRates(symbol, tf, 0, MaxChartBars, rates); //--- Copy recent bar data if (copied != MaxChartBars) { //--- Check if copy failed Print("Failed to copy rates: ", GetLastError()); //--- Log error return; //--- Exit function } ArraySetAsSeries(rates, true); //--- Set rates as time series string data = "Chart Details: Symbol=" + symbol + ", Timeframe=" + timeframe + ", Visible Bars=" + IntegerToString(visibleBars) + "\n"; //--- Build chart details string data += "Recent Bars Data (Bar 1 is latest):\n"; //--- Add header for bar data for (int i = 0; i < copied; i++) { //--- Iterate through copied bars data += "Bar " + IntegerToString(i + 1) + ": Date=" + TimeToString(rates[i].time, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES) + ", Open=" + DoubleToString(rates[i].open, _Digits) + ", High=" + DoubleToString(rates[i].high, _Digits) + ", Low=" + DoubleToString(rates[i].low, _Digits) + ", Close=" + DoubleToString(rates[i].close, _Digits) + ", Volume=" + IntegerToString((int)rates[i].tick_volume) + "\n"; //--- Add bar data } Print("Chart data appended to prompt: \n" + data); //--- Log chart data FileWrite(logFileHandle, "Chart data appended to prompt: \n" + data); //--- Write chart data to log string fileName = "candlesticksdata.txt"; //--- Set file name for chart data int handle = FileOpen(fileName, FILE_WRITE | FILE_TXT | FILE_ANSI); //--- Open file for writing if (handle == INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- Check if file opening failed Print("Failed to open file for writing: ", GetLastError()); //--- Log error return; //--- Exit function } FileWriteString(handle, data); //--- Write chart data to file FileClose(handle); //--- Close file handle = FileOpen(fileName, FILE_READ | FILE_TXT | FILE_ANSI); //--- Open file for reading if (handle == INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- Check if file opening failed Print("Failed to open file for reading: ", GetLastError()); //--- Log error return; //--- Exit function } string fileContent = ""; //--- Initialize file content string while (!FileIsEnding(handle)) { //--- Loop until end of file fileContent += FileReadString(handle) + "\n"; //--- Read and append line } FileClose(handle); //--- Close file if (StringLen(currentPrompt) > 0) { //--- Check if prompt is non-empty currentPrompt += "\n"; //--- Append newline to prompt } currentPrompt += fileContent; //--- Append chart data to prompt DeletePlaceholder(); //--- Delete prompt placeholder UpdatePromptDisplay(); //--- Update prompt display p_scroll_pos = MathMax(0, p_total_height - p_visible_height); //--- Set prompt scroll to bottom if (p_scroll_visible) { //--- Check if prompt scrollbar is visible UpdatePromptSliderPosition(); //--- Update prompt slider position UpdatePromptButtonColors(); //--- Update prompt scrollbar button colors } ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart }
To implement chart data integration, we define the "PeriodToString" function to convert timeframe enums like PERIOD_M1 or "PERIOD_H1" into readable strings such as "M1" or "H1" using a switch statement, ensuring clear communication of chart periods. We then define the "GetAndAppendChartData" function, which retrieves the current chart’s symbol with "Symbol", timeframe with _Period, and visible bars with ChartGetInteger, then uses CopyRates to fetch recent bar data into an MqlRates array, formatting details like open, high, low, close, and volume into a string with the TimeToString and DoubleToString functions.
We log the data, save to "candlesticksdata.txt" using "FileWriteString", read back with FileReadString, append to "currentPrompt" for AI processing, and display in the prompt area by calling "DeletePlaceholder", "UpdatePromptDisplay", and update scrollbar visuals with the "UpdatePromptSliderPosition" and "UpdatePromptButtonColors" functions. This will ensure that when we click on send chart data, we download and store it first, as shown below.
Since we will be building the messages from history that we will use to track the conversation, we need to advance our function to consider the new chart data that we send to the AI, since it has a new format, so we consider all content between roles.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Build JSON Messages from History | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string BuildMessagesFromHistory(string newPrompt) { string lines[]; //--- Declare array for history lines int numLines = StringSplit(conversationHistory, '\n', lines); //--- Split history into lines string messages = "["; //--- Initialize JSON messages array string currentRole = ""; //--- Initialize current role string currentContent = ""; //--- Initialize current content for (int i = 0; i < numLines; i++) { //--- Iterate through history lines string line = lines[i]; //--- Get current line string trimmed = line; //--- Copy line for trimming StringTrimLeft(trimmed); //--- Remove leading whitespace StringTrimRight(trimmed); //--- Remove trailing whitespace if (StringLen(trimmed) == 0 || IsTimestamp(trimmed)) continue; //--- Skip empty or timestamp lines if (StringFind(trimmed, "You: ") == 0) { //--- Check if user message if (currentRole != "") { //--- Check if previous message exists string roleJson = (currentRole == "User") ? "user" : "assistant"; //--- Set JSON role messages += "{\"role\":\"" + roleJson + "\",\"content\":\"" + JsonEscape(currentContent) + "\"},"; //--- Add message to JSON } currentRole = "User"; //--- Set role to user currentContent = StringSubstr(line, StringFind(line, "You: ") + 5); //--- Extract user message } else if (StringFind(trimmed, "AI: ") == 0) { //--- Check if AI message if (currentRole != "") { //--- Check if previous message exists string roleJson = (currentRole == "User") ? "user" : "assistant"; //--- Set JSON role messages += "{\"role\":\"" + roleJson + "\",\"content\":\"" + JsonEscape(currentContent) + "\"},"; //--- Add message to JSON } currentRole = "AI"; //--- Set role to AI currentContent = StringSubstr(line, StringFind(line, "AI: ") + 4); //--- Extract AI message } else if (currentRole != "") { //--- Handle continuation line currentContent += "\n" + line; //--- Append line to content } } if (currentRole != "") { //--- Check if final message exists string roleJson = (currentRole == "User") ? "user" : "assistant"; //--- Set JSON role messages += "{\"role\":\"" + roleJson + "\",\"content\":\"" + JsonEscape(currentContent) + "\"},"; //--- Add final message to JSON } messages += "{\"role\":\"user\",\"content\":\"" + JsonEscape(newPrompt) + "\"}]"; //--- Add new prompt to JSON return messages; //--- Return JSON messages }
We enhance the "BuildMessagesFromHistory" function by formatting conversation data for OpenAI API requests. We split the "conversationHistory" string into lines using StringSplit with newline delimiter, process each line with StringTrimLeft and StringTrimRight to remove whitespace, and skip empty or timestamp lines identified by "IsTimestamp". We identify user messages starting with "You: " or AI messages starting with "AI: " using StringFind, extract content with StringSubstr, and builds a JSON array "messages" by appending each message as a JSON object with role ("user" or "assistant") and escape content using "JsonEscape", ensuring the new prompt is included as the final user message. Let us now handle the sidebar by updating it with the elements needed and having persistent chats. Let us first define the chat's logic so that we can use it to render the complete navigation bar.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Chat Structure Definition | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ struct Chat { int id; //--- Store chat ID string title; //--- Store chat title string history; //--- Store chat history }; Chat chats[]; //--- Declare array for chat storage int current_chat_id = -1; //--- Store current chat ID string current_title = ""; //--- Store current chat title string chatsFileName = "ChatGPT_Chats.txt"; //--- Set file name for chat storage //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Encode Chat ID to Base62 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string EncodeID(int id) { string chars = "0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ"; //--- Define base62 character set string res = ""; //--- Initialize result string if (id == 0) return "0"; //--- Return "0" for zero ID while (id > 0) { //--- Loop while ID is positive res = StringSubstr(chars, id % 62, 1) + res; //--- Prepend base62 character id /= 62; //--- Divide ID by 62 } return res; //--- Return encoded ID } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Decode Base62 Chat ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int DecodeID(string enc) { string chars = "0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ"; //--- Define base62 character set int id = 0; //--- Initialize decoded ID for (int i = 0; i < StringLen(enc); i++) { //--- Iterate through encoded string id = id * 62 + StringFind(chars, StringSubstr(enc, i, 1)); //--- Calculate ID value } return id; //--- Return decoded ID } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Load Chats from File | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void LoadChats() { if (!FileIsExist(chatsFileName)) { //--- Check if chats file exists CreateNewChat(); //--- Create new chat if file not found return; //--- Exit function } int handle = FileOpen(chatsFileName, FILE_READ | FILE_BIN); //--- Open chats file for reading if (handle == INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- Check if file opening failed Print("Failed to load chats: ", GetLastError()); //--- Log error CreateNewChat(); //--- Create new chat return; //--- Exit function } int file_size = (int)FileSize(handle); //--- Get file size uchar encoded_file[]; //--- Declare array for encoded file data ArrayResize(encoded_file, file_size); //--- Resize array to file size FileReadArray(handle, encoded_file, 0, file_size); //--- Read file data into array FileClose(handle); //--- Close file uchar empty_key[]; //--- Declare empty key array uchar key[32]; //--- Declare key array for decryption uchar api_bytes[]; //--- Declare array for API key bytes StringToCharArray(OpenAI_API_Key, api_bytes); //--- Convert API key to byte array uchar hash[]; //--- Declare array for hash CryptEncode(CRYPT_HASH_SHA256, api_bytes, empty_key, hash); //--- Generate SHA256 hash of API key ArrayCopy(key, hash, 0, 0, 32); //--- Copy first 32 bytes of hash to key uchar decoded_aes[]; //--- Declare array for AES-decrypted data int res_dec = CryptDecode(CRYPT_AES256, encoded_file, key, decoded_aes); //--- Decrypt file data with AES256 if (res_dec <= 0) { //--- Check if decryption failed Print("Failed to decrypt chats: ", GetLastError()); //--- Log error CreateNewChat(); //--- Create new chat return; //--- Exit function } uchar decoded_zip[]; //--- Declare array for unzipped data int res_zip = CryptDecode(CRYPT_ARCH_ZIP, decoded_aes, empty_key, decoded_zip); //--- Decompress decrypted data if (res_zip <= 0) { //--- Check if decompression failed Print("Failed to decompress chats: ", GetLastError()); //--- Log error CreateNewChat(); //--- Create new chat return; //--- Exit function } string jsonStr = CharArrayToString(decoded_zip); //--- Convert decompressed data to string char charArray[]; //--- Declare array for JSON characters int len = StringToCharArray(jsonStr, charArray, 0, WHOLE_ARRAY, CP_UTF8); //--- Convert JSON string to char array JsonValue json; //--- Declare JSON object int index = 0; //--- Initialize JSON parsing index if (!json.DeserializeFromArray(charArray, len, index)) { //--- Parse JSON data Print("Failed to parse chats JSON"); //--- Log error CreateNewChat(); //--- Create new chat return; //--- Exit function } if (json.m_type != JsonArray) { //--- Check if JSON is an array Print("Chats JSON not an array"); //--- Log error CreateNewChat(); //--- Create new chat return; //--- Exit function } int size = ArraySize(json.m_children); //--- Get number of chat objects ArrayResize(chats, size); //--- Resize chats array int max_id = 0; //--- Initialize maximum chat ID for (int i = 0; i < size; i++) { //--- Iterate through chat objects JsonValue obj = json.m_children[i]; //--- Get current chat object chats[i].id = (int)obj["id"].ToInteger(); //--- Set chat ID chats[i].title = obj["title"].ToString(); //--- Set chat title chats[i].history = obj["history"].ToString(); //--- Set chat history max_id = MathMax(max_id, chats[i].id); //--- Update maximum chat ID } if (size > 0) { //--- Check if chats exist current_chat_id = chats[size - 1].id; //--- Set current chat ID to last chat current_title = chats[size - 1].title; //--- Set current chat title conversationHistory = chats[size - 1].history; //--- Set current conversation history } else { //--- No chats found CreateNewChat(); //--- Create new chat } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Save Chats to File | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SaveChats() { JsonValue jsonArr; //--- Declare JSON array jsonArr.m_type = JsonArray; //--- Set JSON type to array for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize(chats); i++) { //--- Iterate through chats JsonValue obj; //--- Declare JSON object obj.m_type = JsonObject; //--- Set JSON type to object obj["id"] = chats[i].id; //--- Set chat ID in JSON obj["title"] = chats[i].title; //--- Set chat title in JSON obj["history"] = chats[i].history; //--- Set chat history in JSON jsonArr.AddChild(obj); //--- Add object to JSON array } string jsonStr = jsonArr.SerializeToString(); //--- Serialize JSON array to string uchar data[]; //--- Declare array for JSON data StringToCharArray(jsonStr, data); //--- Convert JSON string to byte array uchar empty_key[]; //--- Declare empty key array uchar zipped[]; //--- Declare array for zipped data int res_zip = CryptEncode(CRYPT_ARCH_ZIP, data, empty_key, zipped); //--- Compress JSON data if (res_zip <= 0) { //--- Check if compression failed Print("Failed to compress chats: ", GetLastError()); //--- Log error return; //--- Exit function } uchar key[32]; //--- Declare key array for encryption uchar api_bytes[]; //--- Declare array for API key bytes StringToCharArray(OpenAI_API_Key, api_bytes); //--- Convert API key to byte array uchar hash[]; //--- Declare array for hash CryptEncode(CRYPT_HASH_SHA256, api_bytes, empty_key, hash); //--- Generate SHA256 hash of API key ArrayCopy(key, hash, 0, 0, 32); //--- Copy first 32 bytes of hash to key uchar encoded[]; //--- Declare array for encrypted data int res_enc = CryptEncode(CRYPT_AES256, zipped, key, encoded); //--- Encrypt compressed data with AES256 if (res_enc <= 0) { //--- Check if encryption failed Print("Failed to encrypt chats: ", GetLastError()); //--- Log error return; //--- Exit function } int handle = FileOpen(chatsFileName, FILE_WRITE | FILE_BIN); //--- Open chats file for writing if (handle == INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- Check if file opening failed Print("Failed to save chats: ", GetLastError()); //--- Log error return; //--- Exit function } FileWriteArray(handle, encoded, 0, res_enc); //--- Write encrypted data to file FileClose(handle); //--- Close file } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get Chat Index by ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int GetChatIndex(int id) { for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize(chats); i++) { //--- Iterate through chats if (chats[i].id == id) return i; //--- Return index if ID matches } return -1; //--- Return -1 if ID not found } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create New Chat | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CreateNewChat() { int max_id = 0; //--- Initialize maximum chat ID for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize(chats); i++) { //--- Iterate through chats max_id = MathMax(max_id, chats[i].id); //--- Update maximum chat ID } int new_id = max_id + 1; //--- Calculate new chat ID int size = ArraySize(chats); //--- Get current chats array size ArrayResize(chats, size + 1); //--- Resize chats array chats[size].id = new_id; //--- Set new chat ID chats[size].title = "Chat " + IntegerToString(new_id); //--- Set new chat title chats[size].history = ""; //--- Initialize empty chat history current_chat_id = new_id; //--- Set current chat ID current_title = chats[size].title; //--- Set current chat title conversationHistory = ""; //--- Clear current conversation history SaveChats(); //--- Save chats to file UpdateSidebarDynamic(); //--- Update sidebar display UpdateResponseDisplay(); //--- Update response display UpdatePromptDisplay(); //--- Update prompt display CreatePlaceholder(); //--- Create prompt placeholder ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart to reflect changes } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update Current Chat History | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void UpdateCurrentHistory() { int idx = GetChatIndex(current_chat_id); //--- Get index of current chat if (idx >= 0) { //--- Check if valid index chats[idx].history = conversationHistory; //--- Update chat history chats[idx].title = current_title; //--- Update chat title SaveChats(); //--- Save chats to file } }
Here, we implement persistent chat storage and management functions to maintain conversation history across sessions, enabling seamless navigation via the sidebar, which we will update. We define a "Chat" structure to store "id", "title", and "history" for each chat, with a "chats" array, "current_chat_id", and "current_title" to track the active session, and "chatsFileName" set to "ChatGPT_Chats.txt" for storage. The "EncodeID" and "DecodeID" functions convert chat IDs to and from "base62" using a character set and StringSubstr for compact sidebar display. We use "LoadChats" to read chats from "ChatGPT_Chats.txt" with FileOpen, decrypting with CryptDecode using CRYPT_AES256 and a key derived from "OpenAI_API_Key" via CryptEncode with CRYPT_HASH_SHA256, decompressing with "CRYPT_ARCH_ZIP", and parsing JSON with "DeserializeFromArray" to populate the "chats" array, defaulting to "CreateNewChat" if errors occur.
The "SaveChats" function serializes the "chats" array to JSON with "SerializeToString", compresses it with "CryptEncode" using "CRYPT_ARCH_ZIP", encrypts it with "CRYPT_AES256", and writes to "ChatGPT_Chats.txt" using the FileWriteArray function. We implement "GetChatIndex" to find a chat by ID with ArraySize and "CreateNewChat" to initialize new chats with incremental IDs, updating "current_chat_id", "current_title", and "conversationHistory", saving with "SaveChats", and refreshing the UI with "UpdateSidebarDynamic", "UpdateResponseDisplay", and "UpdatePromptDisplay".
The "UpdateCurrentHistory" function updates the current chat’s "history" and "title" in the "chats" array and saves to file, ensuring persistent, navigable chat data. The choice of the decoding and encoding approach is entirely based on you. We just chose the easiest to keep things simple. Now equipped with these functions, we can define the logic to update the sidebar.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update Sidebar Dynamically | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void UpdateSidebarDynamic() { int total = ObjectsTotal(0, 0, -1); //--- Get total number of chart objects for (int j = total - 1; j >= 0; j--) { //--- Iterate through objects in reverse string name = ObjectName(0, j, 0, -1); //--- Get object name if (StringFind(name, "ChatGPT_NewChatButton") == 0 || StringFind(name, "ChatGPT_ClearButton") == 0 || StringFind(name, "ChatGPT_HistoryButton") == 0 || StringFind(name, "ChatGPT_ChatLabel_") == 0 || StringFind(name, "ChatGPT_ChatBg_") == 0 || StringFind(name, "ChatGPT_SidebarLogo") == 0 || StringFind(name, "ChatGPT_NewChatIcon") == 0 || StringFind(name, "ChatGPT_NewChatLabel") == 0 || StringFind(name, "ChatGPT_ClearIcon") == 0 || StringFind(name, "ChatGPT_ClearLabel") == 0 || StringFind(name, "ChatGPT_HistoryIcon") == 0 || StringFind(name, "ChatGPT_HistoryLabel") == 0) { //--- Check if object is part of sidebar ObjectDelete(0, name); //--- Delete sidebar object } } int sidebarX = g_dashboardX; //--- Set sidebar x position int itemY = g_mainY + 10; //--- Set initial item y position string sidebar_logo_resource = (StringLen(g_scaled_sidebar_resource) > 0) ? g_scaled_sidebar_resource : resourceImgLogo; //--- Select sidebar logo resource createBitmapLabel("ChatGPT_SidebarLogo", sidebarX + (g_sidebarWidth - 81)/2, itemY, 81, 81, sidebar_logo_resource, clrWhite, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create sidebar logo ObjectSetInteger(0, "ChatGPT_SidebarLogo", OBJPROP_ZORDER, 1); //--- Set logo z-order itemY += 81 + 10; //--- Update item y position createButton("ChatGPT_NewChatButton", sidebarX + 5, itemY, g_sidebarWidth - 10, g_buttonHeight, "", clrWhite, 11, new_chat_original_bg, clrRoyalBlue); //--- Create new chat button ObjectSetInteger(0, "ChatGPT_NewChatButton", OBJPROP_ZORDER, 1); //--- Set new chat button z-order string newchat_icon_resource = (StringLen(g_scaled_newchat_resource) > 0) ? g_scaled_newchat_resource : resourceNewChat; //--- Select new chat icon resource createBitmapLabel("ChatGPT_NewChatIcon", sidebarX + 5 + 10, itemY + (g_buttonHeight - 30)/2, 30, 30, newchat_icon_resource, clrNONE, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create new chat icon ObjectSetInteger(0, "ChatGPT_NewChatIcon", OBJPROP_ZORDER, 2); //--- Set new chat icon z-order ObjectSetInteger(0, "ChatGPT_NewChatIcon", OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, false); //--- Disable new chat icon selectability createLabel("ChatGPT_NewChatLabel", sidebarX + 5 + 10 + 30 + 5, itemY + (g_buttonHeight - 20)/2, "New Chat", clrWhite, 11, "Arial", CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create new chat label ObjectSetInteger(0, "ChatGPT_NewChatLabel", OBJPROP_ZORDER, 2); //--- Set new chat label z-order ObjectSetInteger(0, "ChatGPT_NewChatLabel", OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, false); //--- Disable new chat label selectability itemY += g_buttonHeight + 5; //--- Update item y position createButton("ChatGPT_ClearButton", sidebarX + 5, itemY, g_sidebarWidth - 10, g_buttonHeight, "", clrWhite, 11, clear_original_bg, clrIndianRed); //--- Create clear button ObjectSetInteger(0, "ChatGPT_ClearButton", OBJPROP_ZORDER, 1); //--- Set clear button z-order string clear_icon_resource = (StringLen(g_scaled_clear_resource) > 0) ? g_scaled_clear_resource : resourceClear; //--- Select clear icon resource createBitmapLabel("ChatGPT_ClearIcon", sidebarX + 5 + 10, itemY + (g_buttonHeight - 30)/2, 30, 30, clear_icon_resource, clrNONE, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create clear icon ObjectSetInteger(0, "ChatGPT_ClearIcon", OBJPROP_ZORDER, 2); //--- Set clear icon z-order ObjectSetInteger(0, "ChatGPT_ClearIcon", OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, false); //--- Disable clear icon selectability createLabel("ChatGPT_ClearLabel", sidebarX + 5 + 10 + 30 + 5, itemY + (g_buttonHeight - 20)/2, "Clear", clrWhite, 11, "Arial", CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create clear label ObjectSetInteger(0, "ChatGPT_ClearLabel", OBJPROP_ZORDER, 2); //--- Set clear label z-order ObjectSetInteger(0, "ChatGPT_ClearLabel", OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, false); //--- Disable clear label selectability itemY += g_buttonHeight + 10; //--- Update item y position createButton("ChatGPT_HistoryButton", sidebarX + 5, itemY, g_sidebarWidth - 10, g_buttonHeight, "", clrBlack, 12, clrWhite, clrGray); //--- Create history button ObjectSetInteger(0, "ChatGPT_HistoryButton", OBJPROP_ZORDER, 1); //--- Set history button z-order string history_icon_resource = (StringLen(g_scaled_history_resource) > 0) ? g_scaled_history_resource : resourceHistory; //--- Select history icon resource createBitmapLabel("ChatGPT_HistoryIcon", sidebarX + 5 + 10, itemY + (g_buttonHeight - 30)/2, 30, 30, history_icon_resource, clrNONE, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create history icon ObjectSetInteger(0, "ChatGPT_HistoryIcon", OBJPROP_ZORDER, 2); //--- Set history icon z-order ObjectSetInteger(0, "ChatGPT_HistoryIcon", OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, false); //--- Disable history icon selectability createLabel("ChatGPT_HistoryLabel", sidebarX + 5 + 10 + 30 + 5, itemY + (g_buttonHeight - 20)/2, "History", clrBlack, 12, "Arial", CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create history label ObjectSetInteger(0, "ChatGPT_HistoryLabel", OBJPROP_ZORDER, 2); //--- Set history label z-order ObjectSetInteger(0, "ChatGPT_HistoryLabel", OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, false); //--- Disable history label selectability itemY += g_buttonHeight + 5; //--- Update item y position int numChats = MathMin(ArraySize(chats), 7); //--- Limit number of chats to display int chatIndices[7]; //--- Declare array for chat indices for (int i = 0; i < numChats; i++) { //--- Iterate to set chat indices chatIndices[i] = ArraySize(chats) - 1 - i; //--- Set index for latest chats first } for (int i = 0; i < numChats; i++) { //--- Iterate through chats to display int chatIdx = chatIndices[i]; //--- Get chat index string hashed_id = EncodeID(chats[chatIdx].id); //--- Encode chat ID to base62 string fullText = chats[chatIdx].title + " > " + hashed_id; //--- Create full chat title text string labelText = fullText; //--- Initialize label text if (StringLen(fullText) > 19) { //--- Check if text exceeds length limit labelText = StringSubstr(fullText, 0, 16) + "..."; //--- Truncate text with ellipsis } string bgName = "ChatGPT_ChatBg_" + hashed_id; //--- Generate background object name string labelName = "ChatGPT_ChatLabel_" + hashed_id; //--- Generate label object name color bgColor = clrWhite; //--- Set background color color borderColor = clrGray; //--- Set border color createRecLabel(bgName, sidebarX + 5 + 10, itemY, g_sidebarWidth - 10 - 10, 25, clrBeige, 1, DarkenColor(clrBeige, 9), BORDER_FLAT, STYLE_SOLID); //--- Create chat background rectangle ObjectSetInteger(0, bgName, OBJPROP_ZORDER, 1); //--- Set background z-order color textColor = (chats[chatIdx].id == current_chat_id) ? clrBlue : clrBlack; //--- Set text color based on selection createLabel(labelName, sidebarX + 10 + 10, itemY + 3, labelText, textColor, 10, "Arial", CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create chat label ObjectSetInteger(0, labelName, OBJPROP_ZORDER, 2); //--- Set label z-order itemY += 25 + 5; //--- Update item y position } ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart to reflect changes }
We implement the "UpdateSidebarDynamic" function to create a dynamic sidebar for navigating the persistent chat histories we create. First, we clear existing sidebar objects like "ChatGPT_NewChatButton", "ChatGPT_ClearButton", "ChatGPT_HistoryButton", "ChatGPT_ChatLabel_", and "ChatGPT_SidebarLogo" using ObjectsTotal, "ObjectName", and "ObjectDelete" based on StringFind checks, then rebuild the sidebar at position "g_dashboardX" with a logo "ChatGPT_SidebarLogo" via "createBitmapLabel" using "g_scaled_sidebar_resource" or "resourceImgLogo".
We add buttons "ChatGPT_NewChatButton", "ChatGPT_ClearButton", and "ChatGPT_HistoryButton" with "createButton", paired with icons "ChatGPT_NewChatIcon", "ChatGPT_ClearIcon", and "ChatGPT_HistoryIcon" using "createBitmapLabel" and labels "ChatGPT_NewChatLabel", "ChatGPT_ClearLabel", and "ChatGPT_HistoryLabel" using "createLabel", setting "OBJPROP_ZORDER" and disabling selectability with OBJPROP_SELECTABLE. For up to seven recent chats from the "chats" array, we encode IDs with "EncodeID", create "ChatGPT_ChatBg_" and "ChatGPT_ChatLabel_" objects with "createRecLabel" and "createLabel", truncate titles with "StringSubstr" if needed, and highlight the active chat with "clrBlue" using "current_chat_id", updating the display with ChartRedraw for a seamless sidebar experience. When we call this function in the initialization, we get the following outcome.
With the sidebar fully updated, we are now all good. We just need to take care of the elements that we did create when needed to in the "OnDeinit" event handler.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert Deinitialization Function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { UpdateCurrentHistory(); //--- Update current chat history ObjectsDeleteAll(0, "ChatGPT_"); //--- Delete all ChatGPT objects DeleteScrollbar(); //--- Delete main scrollbar elements DeletePromptScrollbar(); //--- Delete prompt scrollbar elements if (StringLen(g_scaled_image_resource) > 0) { //--- Check if main image resource exists ResourceFree(g_scaled_image_resource); //--- Free main image resource } if (StringLen(g_scaled_sidebar_resource) > 0) { //--- Check if sidebar image resource exists ResourceFree(g_scaled_sidebar_resource); //--- Free sidebar image resource } if (StringLen(g_scaled_newchat_resource) > 0) { //--- Check if new chat icon resource exists ResourceFree(g_scaled_newchat_resource); //--- Free new chat icon resource } if (StringLen(g_scaled_clear_resource) > 0) { //--- Check if clear icon resource exists ResourceFree(g_scaled_clear_resource); //--- Free clear icon resource } if (StringLen(g_scaled_history_resource) > 0) { //--- Check if history icon resource exists ResourceFree(g_scaled_history_resource); //--- Free history icon resource } if (logFileHandle != INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- Check if log file is open FileClose(logFileHandle); //--- Close log file } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert Tick Function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Hide Dashboard | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void HideDashboard() { dashboard_visible = false; //--- Set dashboard visibility to false for (int i = 0; i < objCount; i++) { //--- Iterate through dashboard objects ObjectDelete(0, dashboardObjects[i]); //--- Delete dashboard object } DeleteScrollbar(); //--- Delete main scrollbar elements DeletePromptScrollbar(); //--- Delete prompt scrollbar elements ObjectDelete(0, "ChatGPT_DashboardBg"); //--- Delete dashboard background ObjectDelete(0, "ChatGPT_SidebarBg"); //--- Delete sidebar background ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart to reflect changes }
In the OnDeinit function, we call the "UpdateCurrentHistory" function to save the current chat state, remove all "ChatGPT_" prefixed objects with ObjectsDeleteAll, deleting scrollbars with "DeleteScrollbar" and "DeletePromptScrollbar", freeing scaled image resources like "g_scaled_image_resource", "g_scaled_sidebar_resource", "g_scaled_newchat_resource", "g_scaled_clear_resource", and "g_scaled_history_resource" using ResourceFree if they exist, and closing the "logFileHandle" with FileClose to prevent resource leaks.
The OnTick function remains empty as the program relies on event-driven updates currently, while the "HideDashboard" function sets "dashboard_visible" to false, deletes all objects in "dashboardObjects" using ObjectDelete, removes "ChatGPT_DashboardBg", "ChatGPT_SidebarBg", and scrollbars with "DeleteScrollbar" and "DeletePromptScrollbar", and refreshes the chart with ChartRedraw to toggle the UI off seamlessly, which we will call when we click on the close chat button. Also, when we click on the submit prompt, we will need to update the function that sends the prompt message since we now append chart data to it. Here is the logic we used to achieve that.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Submit User Prompt and Handle Response | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SubmitMessage(string prompt) { if (StringLen(prompt) == 0) return; //--- Exit if prompt is empty string timestamp = TimeToString(TimeCurrent(), TIME_MINUTES); //--- Get current time as string string response = ""; //--- Initialize response string bool send_to_api = true; //--- Set flag to send to API if (StringFind(prompt, "set title ") == 0) { //--- Check if prompt is a title change string new_title = StringSubstr(prompt, 10); //--- Extract new title current_title = new_title; //--- Set current chat title response = "Title set to " + new_title; //--- Set response message send_to_api = false; //--- Disable API call UpdateCurrentHistory(); //--- Update current chat history UpdateSidebarDynamic(); //--- Update sidebar display } if (send_to_api) { //--- Check if API call is needed Print("Chat ID: " + IntegerToString(current_chat_id) + ", Title: " + current_title); //--- Log chat ID and title FileWrite(logFileHandle, "Chat ID: " + IntegerToString(current_chat_id) + ", Title: " + current_title); //--- Write chat ID and title to log Print("User: " + prompt); //--- Log user prompt FileWrite(logFileHandle, "User: " + prompt); //--- Write user prompt to log response = GetChatGPTResponse(prompt); //--- Get response from ChatGPT API Print("AI: " + response); //--- Log AI response FileWrite(logFileHandle, "AI: " + response); //--- Write AI response to log if (StringFind(current_title, "Chat ") == 0) { //--- Check if title is default current_title = StringSubstr(prompt, 0, 30); //--- Set title to first 30 characters of prompt if (StringLen(prompt) > 30) current_title += "..."; //--- Append ellipsis if truncated UpdateCurrentHistory(); //--- Update current chat history UpdateSidebarDynamic(); //--- Update sidebar display } } conversationHistory += "You: " + prompt + "\n" + timestamp + "\nAI: " + response + "\n" + timestamp + "\n\n"; //--- Append to conversation history UpdateCurrentHistory(); //--- Update current chat history UpdateResponseDisplay(); //--- Update response display scroll_pos = MathMax(0, g_total_height - g_visible_height); //--- Set scroll position to bottom UpdateResponseDisplay(); //--- Update response display again if (scroll_visible) { //--- Check if main scrollbar is visible UpdateSliderPosition(); //--- Update main slider position UpdateButtonColors(); //--- Update main scrollbar button colors } ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart }
In the "SubmitMessage" function, we update it to handle user prompts with the chart data and integrate AI responses, supporting custom chat titles and conversation persistence. We check if the "prompt" is empty using StringLen to exit if so, otherwise capturing the current timestamp with the TimeToString function. If the prompt starts with "set title " using StringFind, we extract the new title with StringSubstr, update "current_title", set a local "response", and call "UpdateCurrentHistory" and "UpdateSidebarDynamic" without an API call; otherwise, we log "current_chat_id" and "current_title" with "Print" and FileWrite, fetch the AI response with "GetChatGPTResponse", update the title from the first 30 characters of the prompt if default, append the prompt and response to "conversationHistory" with timestamps, and refresh the UI with "UpdateResponseDisplay", "UpdateSliderPosition", and "UpdateButtonColors" to scroll to the bottom using "scroll_pos" and redraw.
We can now update the final part on chart interaction, which takes the same format as the existing structure. We will just explain the most critical part of the chat histories that we introduced; the rest is not new to us now.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle Chart Events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int displayX = g_mainContentX + g_sidePadding; //--- Calculate main display x position int displayY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_padding; //--- Calculate main display y position int displayW = g_mainWidth - 2 * g_sidePadding; //--- Calculate main display width int displayH = g_displayHeight; //--- Set main display height int footerY = displayY + g_displayHeight + g_padding; //--- Calculate footer y position int promptY = footerY + g_margin; //--- Calculate prompt y position int promptH = g_promptHeight; //--- Set prompt height int closeX = g_mainContentX + g_mainWidth - 100 - g_sidePadding; //--- Calculate close button x position int closeY = g_mainY + 4; //--- Calculate close button y position int closeW = 100; //--- Set close button width int closeH = g_headerHeight - 8; //--- Calculate close button height int buttonsY = promptY + g_promptHeight + g_margin; //--- Calculate buttons y position int buttonW = 140; //--- Set button width int chartX = g_mainContentX + g_sidePadding; //--- Calculate chart button x position int sendX = g_mainContentX + g_mainWidth - g_sidePadding - buttonW; //--- Calculate send button x position int editY = promptY + g_promptHeight - g_editHeight - 5; //--- Calculate edit field y position int editX = displayX + g_textPadding; //--- Calculate edit field x position bool need_scroll = g_total_height > g_visible_height; //--- Check if main scrollbar is needed bool p_need_scroll = p_total_height > p_visible_height; //--- Check if prompt scrollbar is needed if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK) { //--- Handle object click event if (StringFind(sparam, "ChatGPT_ChatLabel_") == 0) { //--- Check if chat label clicked string hashed_id = StringSubstr(sparam, StringLen("ChatGPT_ChatLabel_")); //--- Extract hashed ID int new_id = DecodeID(hashed_id); //--- Decode chat ID int idx = GetChatIndex(new_id); //--- Get chat index if (idx >= 0 && new_id != current_chat_id) { //--- Check if valid and different chat UpdateCurrentHistory(); //--- Update current chat history current_chat_id = new_id; //--- Set new chat ID current_title = chats[idx].title; //--- Set new chat title conversationHistory = chats[idx].history; //--- Set new conversation history UpdateResponseDisplay(); //--- Update response display UpdateSidebarDynamic(); //--- Update sidebar display ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } return; //--- Exit function } } }
In the OnChartEvent event handler, we calculate layout positions for the main display, prompt area, and buttons using variables like "g_mainContentX", "g_sidePadding", "g_headerHeight", "g_displayHeight", "g_promptHeight", and "g_textPadding", and determine scrollbar needs with "g_total_height", "g_visible_height", "p_total_height", and "p_visible_height" like we did in the previous version.
For "CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK" events, we check if a "ChatGPT_ChatLabel_" is clicked using StringFind, extract the hashed ID with StringSubstr, decode it with "DecodeID", and switch to the selected chat by updating "current_chat_id", "current_title", and "conversationHistory" via "GetChatIndex", followed by refreshing the UI with "UpdateCurrentHistory", "UpdateResponseDisplay", "UpdateSidebarDynamic", and ChartRedraw, ensuring seamless chat navigation in the sidebar. When we compile, we get the following outcome.
From the visualization, we can see that the chart events are working well. For the chats, we can see they are persistent between session calls, and we can retrieve and send continued responses. They are encrypted, and when you try to access the log, you should get something unreadable by humans, like the following sample in our case.
From the visualization, we can see that we are able to upgrade the program by adding new elements, displaying a scrollable prompt section, and making the interface interactable with persistent chats, hence achieving our objectives. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.
Backtesting
We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.
Conclusion
In conclusion, we’ve significantly enhanced our program in MQL5, overcoming multiline input limitations with robust text rendering, adding a dynamic sidebar for persistent chat navigation with secure CRYPT_AES256 encryption and "CRYPT_ARCH_ZIP" compression, and generating initial trade signals through chart data integration. This system empowers us to interact seamlessly with AI-driven market insights, maintaining conversation context across sessions with intuitive controls, all enhanced by a visually branded UI with dual scrollbars. In the next versions, we will further refine AI-driven signal generation and explore automated trade execution to elevate our trading assistant’s capabilities. Stay tuned.
Attachments
|S/N
|Name
|Type
|Description
|1
|AI_JSON_FILE.mqh
|JSON Class Library
|Class for handling JSON serialization and deserialization
|2
|AI_CREATE_OBJECTS_FNS.mqh
|Object Functions Library
|Functions for creating visualization objects like labels and buttons
|3
|AI_ChatGPT_EA_Part_4.mq5
|Expert Advisor
|Main Expert Advisor for handling AI integration
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