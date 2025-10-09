Building AI-Powered Trading Systems in MQL5 (Part 4): Overcoming Multiline Input, Ensuring Chat Persistence, and Generating Signals

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 3), we upgraded the ChatGPT-integrated program in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) with a scrollable, single-chat-oriented UI. We added timestamps, dynamic scrolling, and multi-turn conversation history for a seamless AI interaction experience in MetaTrader 5. In Part 4, we overcome multiline input limitations with refined text rendering. We add a sidebar for navigating persistent chat histories, stored with Advanced Encryption Standard (AES256) encryption and ZIP compression. We also generate initial trade signals through chart data integration to enable AI-driven market insights. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have an MQL5 AI trading assistant with enhanced usability and context-aware features, ready for customization—let’s dive in!





Understanding Multiline Input Handling, Sidebar Chat Persistence, and Trade Signal Generation

Multiline input handling in AI trading systems is essential for allowing us to enter detailed prompts or data, such as multi-line market descriptions or code snippets, ensuring the AI can process complex queries without truncation, which is crucial for accurate responses in dynamic markets where single-line inputs may limit context. Chat persistence adds value by storing conversation history across sessions, enabling us to build on previous AI insights without repeating information, while trade signal generation uses AI to analyze market data and produce actionable buy or sell recommendations, reducing manual analysis and helping us respond faster to opportunities like trend reversals. Together, these features create a more robust system, improving user experience by maintaining context and integrating AI with real-time trading decisions to minimize errors and enhance profitability.

Our plan is to upgrade the AI program by implementing advanced text processing to handle multiline inputs, since the current logic can allow us to input wording to a maximum of 63 characters seamlessly, which limits us to just simple prompts. So, we will expand that context to allow us to input as many lines as possible when needed, because in some cases, we may need to be more detailed when prompting the AI to give us trading signals. We will also incorporate secure storage mechanisms for chat persistence to allow easy retrieval and navigation of past conversations, so we do not keep repeating ourselves when we want to reference something. We will use Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) model to encrypt the chats for security reasons. We just chose this due to its ease in use but you could use any of your choice. We will not dig deep in the protection logic but we compiled an image to represent how it works as below.

The idea here is that sometimes, we want to have a conversation that analyzes a particular chart like XAUUSD, and we can start another on GBPUSD. At some instance, we might need to reference that conversation, for instance, check previous responses, make corrections, or make another prompt, so instead of having to repeat the whole conversation, you can just reference it to its stored history.

To make this make total sense and see progress, we will add functionality to fetch and integrate chart data for generating initial trade signals based on AI analysis, needing us to redefine the interface to make it more branded with icons and a navigation sidebar. We will design an interface with intuitive navigation elements to manage chats and display signals, ensuring the system is user-friendly and efficient for us, seeking to leverage AI in our strategies. Have a look below at what we will be achieving.





Implementation in MQL5

To implement the upgraded program in MQL5, we will first do code modularization so that we can separate files that we don't actively need from those that we do. We had said we would separate the JSON file earlier on, and this is the time. We will also define an extra function for handling bitmap files and separate it as well, and include it. This will ensure easier management.

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #property icon "1. Forex Algo-Trader.ico" #include "AI JSON FILE.mqh" #include "AI CREATE OBJECTS FNS.mqh"

We create the files as includes, as you can see, and include them in our program using the #include directive. For simplicity, we moved them to our base folder, where the program is, which is why we used the double quotes model. Otherwise, if they are in another folder, you will need to replace the quotes with angle brackets ("<") and define the path correctly. See below.

We just shifted the code segments. We will need to have a function for handling the bitmap labels, so we need a function for that.

bool createBitmapLabel( string objName, int xDistance, int yDistance, int xSize, int ySize, string bitmapPath, color clr, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner = CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ) { ResetLastError (); if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": failed to create bitmap label! Error code = " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xDistance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yDistance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , xSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , ySize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_CORNER , corner); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BMPFILE , bitmapPath); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTED , false ); return true ; }

We implement a function to create bitmap labels, which will enable the display of scaled icons and images in the UI, as you did see in the description. In the "createBitmapLabel" function, we use the ObjectCreate function to generate a bitmap label (OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL) with specified coordinates ("xDistance", "yDistance"), size ("xSize", "ySize"), bitmap path, color, and corner alignment (default CORNER_LEFT_UPPER), setting properties like "OBJPROP_BMPFILE" for the image and ensuring it's non-selectable and in the foreground with ObjectSetInteger, logging any failures with Print if creation fails. In general, here is the full implementation of that object creation file.

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" bool createRecLabel( string objName, int xDistance, int yDistance, int xSize, int ySize, color bgColor, int borderWidth, color borderColor = clrNONE , ENUM_BORDER_TYPE borderType = BORDER_FLAT , ENUM_LINE_STYLE borderStyle = STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner = CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ) { ResetLastError (); if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": failed to create rec label! Error code = " , _LastError ); return ( false ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xDistance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yDistance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , xSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , ySize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_CORNER , corner); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , bgColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , borderType); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_STYLE , borderStyle); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , borderWidth); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , borderColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTED , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( true ); } bool createButton( string objName, int xDistance, int yDistance, int xSize, int ySize, string text = "" , color textColor = clrBlack , int fontSize = 12 , color bgColor = clrNONE , color borderColor = clrNONE , string font = "Arial Rounded MT Bold" , ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner = CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , bool isBack = false ) { ResetLastError (); if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": failed to create the button! Error code = " , _LastError ); return ( false ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xDistance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yDistance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , xSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , ySize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_CORNER , corner); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , textColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontSize); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONT , font); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , bgColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , borderColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BACK , isBack); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTED , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( true ); } bool createEdit( string objName, int xDistance, int yDistance, int xSize, int ySize, string text = "" , color textColor = clrBlack , int fontSize = 12 , color bgColor = clrNONE , color borderColor = clrNONE , string font = "Arial Rounded MT Bold" , ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner = CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , int align = ALIGN_LEFT , bool readOnly = false ) { ResetLastError (); if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_EDIT , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": failed to create the edit! Error code = " , _LastError ); return ( false ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xDistance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yDistance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , xSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , ySize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_CORNER , corner); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , textColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontSize); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONT , font); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , bgColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , borderColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_ALIGN , align); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_READONLY , readOnly); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTED , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( true ); } bool createLabel( string objName, int xDistance, int yDistance, string text, color textColor = clrBlack , int fontSize = 12 , string font = "Arial Rounded MT Bold" , ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner = CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor = ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ) { ResetLastError (); if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": failed to create the label! Error code = " , _LastError ); return ( false ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xDistance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yDistance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_CORNER , corner); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , textColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontSize); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONT , font); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTED , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , anchor); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( true ); } bool createBitmapLabel( string objName, int xDistance, int yDistance, int xSize, int ySize, string bitmapPath, color clr, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner = CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ) { ResetLastError (); if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": failed to create bitmap label! Error code = " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xDistance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yDistance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , xSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , ySize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_CORNER , corner); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BMPFILE , bitmapPath); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTED , false ); return true ; }

The same implementation is used in the JSON, with a simple upgrade to handle the conversion of integer and double strings. The next thing that we will need to do is to improve the definition and import the image icons as bitmap files. You don't have to worry about their sizes since we will resize them to simplify things. For simplicity, we will have the images in the base directory so that we don't have to stress about their paths. It is important to note their formats, as we can only work with bitmap files. Have a look below in our case.

When you are ready with the files, we will need to include them so we can use them. We will create them as resources so that they are available in the final program, so they will not require the user to always have the files after compilation. Here is the approach we take to achieve that.

#resource "AI MQL5.bmp" #define resourceImg "::AI MQL5.bmp" #resource "AI LOGO.bmp" #define resourceImgLogo "::AI LOGO.bmp" #resource "AI NEW CHAT.bmp" #define resourceNewChat "::AI NEW CHAT.bmp" #resource "AI CLEAR.bmp" #define resourceClear "::AI CLEAR.bmp" #resource "AI HISTORY.bmp" #define resourceHistory "::AI HISTORY.bmp"

Using the #resource directive, we include five bitmap files: "AI MQL5.bmp", "AI LOGO.bmp", "AI NEW CHAT.bmp", "AI CLEAR.bmp", and "AI HISTORY.bmp", and assign them to constants "resourceImg", "resourceImgLogo", "resourceNewChat", "resourceClear", and "resourceHistory" with the #define directive for consistent referencing throughout the program. This will enable the integration of our custom icons for the main dashboard logo, sidebar logo, and action buttons, improving the aesthetic and usability of the interface. We will also need to add more inputs and global variables to handle the new dashboard elements.

#define P_SCROLL_LEADER "ChatGPT_P_Scroll_Leader" #define P_SCROLL_UP_REC "ChatGPT_P_Scroll_Up_Rec" #define P_SCROLL_UP_LABEL "ChatGPT_P_Scroll_Up_Label" #define P_SCROLL_DOWN_REC "ChatGPT_P_Scroll_Down_Rec" #define P_SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL "ChatGPT_P_Scroll_Down_Label" #define P_SCROLL_SLIDER "ChatGPT_P_Scroll_Slider" input string OpenAI_Model = "gpt-4o" ; input int MaxChartBars = 10 ; string conversationHistory = "" ; string currentPrompt = "" ; int logFileHandle = INVALID_HANDLE ; bool button_hover = false ; color button_original_bg = clrRoyalBlue ; color button_darker_bg; bool clear_hover = false ; bool new_chat_hover = false ; color clear_original_bg = clrLightCoral ; color clear_darker_bg; color new_chat_original_bg = clrLightBlue ; color new_chat_darker_bg; color chart_button_bg = clrLightGreen ; color chart_button_darker_bg; bool chart_hover = false ; bool close_hover = false ; color close_original_bg = clrLightGray ; color close_darker_bg; int g_sidebarWidth = 150 ; int g_dashboardX = 10 ; int g_mainContentX = g_dashboardX + g_sidebarWidth; int g_mainY = 30 ; int g_mainWidth = 550 ; int g_dashboardWidth = g_sidebarWidth + g_mainWidth; int g_mainHeight = 0 ; int g_padding = 10 ; int g_sidePadding = 6 ; int g_textPadding = 10 ; int g_headerHeight = 40 ; int g_displayHeight = 280 ; int g_footerHeight = 180 ; int g_promptHeight = 130 ; int g_margin = 5 ; int g_buttonHeight = 36 ; int g_editHeight = 25 ; int g_lineSpacing = 2 ; int g_editW = 0 ; bool scroll_visible = false ; bool mouse_in_display = false ; int scroll_pos = 0 ; int prev_scroll_pos = - 1 ; int slider_height = 20 ; bool movingStateSlider = false ; int mlbDownX_Slider = 0 ; int mlbDownY_Slider = 0 ; int mlbDown_YD_Slider = 0 ; int g_total_height = 0 ; int g_visible_height = 0 ; bool p_scroll_visible = false ; bool mouse_in_prompt = false ; int p_scroll_pos = 0 ; int p_slider_height = 20 ; bool p_movingStateSlider = false ; int p_mlbDownX_Slider = 0 ; int p_mlbDownY_Slider = 0 ; int p_mlbDown_YD_Slider = 0 ; int p_total_height = 0 ; int p_visible_height = 0 ; color g_promptBg = clrOldLace ; string g_scaled_image_resource = "" ; string g_scaled_sidebar_resource = "" ; string g_scaled_newchat_resource = "" ; string g_scaled_clear_resource = "" ; string g_scaled_history_resource = "" ; bool dashboard_visible = true ; string dashboardObjects[ 20 ]; int objCount = 0 ;

Here, we first include the new scrollbar definitions and then change the AI model to an advanced one (gpt-4o) since we will need to handle more complex data and get better responses as we will be dealing with sensitive data like trading signals. You could have any model of your choosing though. We also add some more global variables to help in handling the new logic that we will be incorporating. We have added comments for clarity. We can now begin the implementation, and first, we will define some helper functions to help scale the images.

void ScaleImage( uint &pixels[], int original_width, int original_height, int new_width, int new_height) { uint scaled_pixels[]; ArrayResize (scaled_pixels, new_width * new_height); for ( int y = 0 ; y < new_height; y++) { for ( int x = 0 ; x < new_width; x++) { double original_x = ( double )x * original_width / new_width; double original_y = ( double )y * original_height / new_height; uint pixel = BicubicInterpolate(pixels, original_width, original_height, original_x, original_y); scaled_pixels[y * new_width + x] = pixel; } } ArrayResize (pixels, new_width * new_height); ArrayCopy (pixels, scaled_pixels); } uint BicubicInterpolate( uint &pixels[], int width, int height, double x, double y) { int x0 = ( int )x; int y0 = ( int )y; double fractional_x = x - x0; double fractional_y = y - y0; int x_indices[ 4 ], y_indices[ 4 ]; for ( int i = - 1 ; i <= 2 ; i++) { x_indices[i + 1 ] = MathMin ( MathMax (x0 + i, 0 ), width - 1 ); y_indices[i + 1 ] = MathMin ( MathMax (y0 + i, 0 ), height - 1 ); } uint neighborhood_pixels[ 16 ]; for ( int j = 0 ; j < 4 ; j++) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < 4 ; i++) { neighborhood_pixels[j * 4 + i] = pixels[y_indices[j] * width + x_indices[i]]; } } uchar alpha_components[ 16 ], red_components[ 16 ], green_components[ 16 ], blue_components[ 16 ]; for ( int i = 0 ; i < 16 ; i++) { GetArgb(neighborhood_pixels[i], alpha_components[i], red_components[i], green_components[i], blue_components[i]); } uchar alpha_out = ( uchar )BicubicInterpolateComponent(alpha_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); uchar red_out = ( uchar )BicubicInterpolateComponent(red_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); uchar green_out = ( uchar )BicubicInterpolateComponent(green_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); uchar blue_out = ( uchar )BicubicInterpolateComponent(blue_components, fractional_x, fractional_y); return (alpha_out << 24 ) | (red_out << 16 ) | (green_out << 8 ) | blue_out; } double BicubicInterpolateComponent( uchar &components[], double fractional_x, double fractional_y) { double weights_x[ 4 ]; double t = fractional_x; weights_x[ 0 ] = (- 0.5 * t * t * t + t * t - 0.5 * t); weights_x[ 1 ] = ( 1.5 * t * t * t - 2.5 * t * t + 1 ); weights_x[ 2 ] = (- 1.5 * t * t * t + 2 * t * t + 0.5 * t); weights_x[ 3 ] = ( 0.5 * t * t * t - 0.5 * t * t); double y_values[ 4 ]; for ( int j = 0 ; j < 4 ; j++) { y_values[j] = weights_x[ 0 ] * components[j * 4 + 0 ] + weights_x[ 1 ] * components[j * 4 + 1 ] + weights_x[ 2 ] * components[j * 4 + 2 ] + weights_x[ 3 ] * components[j * 4 + 3 ]; } double weights_y[ 4 ]; t = fractional_y; weights_y[ 0 ] = (- 0.5 * t * t * t + t * t - 0.5 * t); weights_y[ 1 ] = ( 1.5 * t * t * t - 2.5 * t * t + 1 ); weights_y[ 2 ] = (- 1.5 * t * t * t + 2 * t * t + 0.5 * t); weights_y[ 3 ] = ( 0.5 * t * t * t - 0.5 * t * t); double result = weights_y[ 0 ] * y_values[ 0 ] + weights_y[ 1 ] * y_values[ 1 ] + weights_y[ 2 ] * y_values[ 2 ] + weights_y[ 3 ] * y_values[ 3 ]; return MathMax ( 0 , MathMin ( 255 , result)); } void GetArgb( uint pixel, uchar &alpha, uchar &red, uchar &green, uchar &blue) { alpha = ( uchar )((pixel >> 24 ) & 0xFF ); red = ( uchar )((pixel >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); green = ( uchar )((pixel >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); blue = ( uchar )(pixel & 0xFF ); }

Here, we implement image scaling functions to ensure high-quality visual branding in the chat-oriented UI. The "ScaleImage" function resizes images to fit specific UI elements by creating a new pixel array "scaled_pixels", calculating original coordinates with proportional mapping, and applying "BicubicInterpolate" to generate smooth pixel colors, then copying the result back to the original array with the ArrayCopy function. The "BicubicInterpolate" function uses a 4x4 pixel neighborhood, extracted via "GetArgb" to separate ARGB components, and applies "BicubicInterpolateComponent" with cubic weight calculations to interpolate each color channel, ensuring crisp visuals for icons and logos in the sidebar and dashboard. We will now need to work on the prompt scrollbar in a similar format to what we did with the response display scrollbar logic.

void CreatePromptScrollbar() { int promptX = g_mainContentX + g_sidePadding; int footerY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_padding + g_displayHeight + g_padding; int promptY = footerY + g_margin; int promptW = g_mainWidth - 2 * g_sidePadding; int scrollbar_x = promptX + promptW - 16 ; int scrollbar_y = promptY + 16 ; int scrollbar_width = 16 ; int scrollbar_height = g_promptHeight - 2 * 16 ; int button_size = 16 ; createRecLabel(P_SCROLL_LEADER, scrollbar_x, scrollbar_y, scrollbar_width, scrollbar_height, C'220,220,220' , 1 , clrGainsboro , BORDER_FLAT , STYLE_SOLID , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); createRecLabel(P_SCROLL_UP_REC, scrollbar_x, promptY, scrollbar_width, button_size, clrGainsboro , 1 , clrGainsboro , BORDER_FLAT , STYLE_SOLID , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); createLabel(P_SCROLL_UP_LABEL, scrollbar_x + 2 , promptY + - 2 , CharToString ( 0x35 ), clrDimGray , getFontSizeByDPI( 10 ), "Webdings" , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); createRecLabel(P_SCROLL_DOWN_REC, scrollbar_x, promptY + g_promptHeight - button_size, scrollbar_width, button_size, clrGainsboro , 1 , clrGainsboro , BORDER_FLAT , STYLE_SOLID , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); createLabel(P_SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL, scrollbar_x + 2 , promptY + g_promptHeight - button_size + - 2 , CharToString ( 0x36 ), clrDimGray , getFontSizeByDPI( 10 ), "Webdings" , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); p_slider_height = CalculatePromptSliderHeight(); createRecLabel(P_SCROLL_SLIDER, scrollbar_x, promptY + g_promptHeight - button_size - p_slider_height, scrollbar_width, p_slider_height, clrSilver , 1 , clrGainsboro , BORDER_FLAT , STYLE_SOLID , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); } void DeletePromptScrollbar() { ObjectDelete ( 0 , P_SCROLL_LEADER); ObjectDelete ( 0 , P_SCROLL_UP_REC); ObjectDelete ( 0 , P_SCROLL_UP_LABEL); ObjectDelete ( 0 , P_SCROLL_DOWN_REC); ObjectDelete ( 0 , P_SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL); ObjectDelete ( 0 , P_SCROLL_SLIDER); } int CalculatePromptSliderHeight() { int scroll_area_height = g_promptHeight - 2 * 16 ; int slider_min_height = 20 ; if (p_total_height <= p_visible_height) return scroll_area_height; double visible_ratio = ( double )p_visible_height / p_total_height; int height = ( int ) MathFloor (scroll_area_height * visible_ratio); return MathMax (slider_min_height, height); } void UpdatePromptSliderPosition() { int promptX = g_mainContentX + g_sidePadding; int footerY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_padding + g_displayHeight + g_padding; int promptY = footerY + g_margin; int scrollbar_x = promptX + (g_mainWidth - 2 * g_sidePadding) - 16 ; int scrollbar_y = promptY + 16 ; int scroll_area_height = g_promptHeight - 2 * 16 ; int max_scroll = MathMax ( 0 , p_total_height - p_visible_height); if (max_scroll <= 0 ) return ; double scroll_ratio = ( double )p_scroll_pos / max_scroll; int scroll_area_y_max = scrollbar_y + scroll_area_height - p_slider_height; int scroll_area_y_min = scrollbar_y; int new_y = scroll_area_y_min + ( int )(scroll_ratio * (scroll_area_y_max - scroll_area_y_min)); new_y = MathMax (scroll_area_y_min, MathMin (new_y, scroll_area_y_max)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , P_SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , new_y); } void UpdatePromptButtonColors() { int max_scroll = MathMax ( 0 , p_total_height - p_visible_height); if (p_scroll_pos == 0 ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , P_SCROLL_UP_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrSilver ); } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , P_SCROLL_UP_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrDimGray ); } if (p_scroll_pos == max_scroll) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , P_SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrSilver ); } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , P_SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrDimGray ); } } void PromptScrollUp() { if (p_scroll_pos > 0 ) { p_scroll_pos = MathMax ( 0 , p_scroll_pos - 30 ); UpdatePromptDisplay(); if (p_scroll_visible) { UpdatePromptSliderPosition(); UpdatePromptButtonColors(); } } } void PromptScrollDown() { int max_scroll = MathMax ( 0 , p_total_height - p_visible_height); if (p_scroll_pos < max_scroll) { p_scroll_pos = MathMin (max_scroll, p_scroll_pos + 30 ); UpdatePromptDisplay(); if (p_scroll_visible) { UpdatePromptSliderPosition(); UpdatePromptButtonColors(); } } }

We implement a scrollable prompt area to handle multiline user inputs effectively, addressing previous limitations in displaying complex prompts. The "CreatePromptScrollbar" function builds a scrollbar for the prompt area, using "createRecLabel" to draw the "P_SCROLL_LEADER", "P_SCROLL_UP_REC", "P_SCROLL_DOWN_REC", and "P_SCROLL_SLIDER" rectangles, and "createLabel" for "P_SCROLL_UP_LABEL" and "P_SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL" with Webdings arrows, calculating positions based on "g_mainContentX", "g_sidePadding", and "g_promptHeight".

The "DeletePromptScrollbar" function removes these objects with ObjectDelete for cleanup, while "CalculatePromptSliderHeight" computes the "p_slider_height" proportional to the visible prompt area using "p_visible_height" and "p_total_height". The "UpdatePromptSliderPosition" function adjusts the "P_SCROLL_SLIDER" position with ObjectSetInteger based on the "p_scroll_pos" ratio, and "UpdatePromptButtonColors" toggles "P_SCROLL_UP_LABEL" and "P_SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL" colors between "clrSilver" and clrDimGray to indicate scrollability. Finally, "PromptScrollUp" and "PromptScrollDown" adjust "p_scroll_pos" by 30 pixels, calling "UpdatePromptDisplay" and updating scrollbar visuals if "p_scroll_visible" is true, enabling smooth navigation of multiline inputs in the interface.

With the scrollbar logic handled, we will need to create the prompt holder, which we want to have the edit field inside. As for the edit field, we will still have a maximum of 63 characters and we overcome this but we can overcome the length limitation by concatenating the sections. That is why we need a larger placeholder. The issue again here is that when we end editing, the inputs will be appended as lines. We need to achieve an intuitive program so that it feels like a continuation of a paragraph. We can do that by appending to the previous paragraph. However, that raises another issue where we want to have new paragraphs. To overcome this, instead of letting the user add a command line "

" for a new line or "

ewLine", we thought it would be easy to use a unique thing like double periods ".." so that when an input contains them, we interpret that as a new line command. This was just an arbitrary combination we thought; you can absolutely change it to anything you like. You know. So let us have a logic to achieve that.

int SplitOnString( string inputText, string delim, string &result[]) { ArrayResize (result, 0 ); int pos = 0 ; int delim_len = StringLen (delim); while ( true ) { int found = StringFind (inputText, delim, pos); if (found == - 1 ) { string part = StringSubstr (inputText, pos); if ( StringLen (part) > 0 || ArraySize (result) > 0 ) { int size = ArraySize (result); ArrayResize (result, size + 1 ); result[size] = part; } break ; } string part = StringSubstr (inputText, pos, found - pos); int size = ArraySize (result); ArrayResize (result, size + 1 ); result[size] = part; pos = found + delim_len; } return ArraySize (result); } string ReplaceExactDoublePeriods( string text) { string result = "" ; int len = StringLen (text); for ( int i = 0 ; i < len; i++) { if (i + 1 < len && StringGetCharacter (text, i) == '.' && StringGetCharacter (text, i + 1 ) == '.' ) { bool preceded = (i > 0 && StringGetCharacter (text, i - 1 ) == '.' ); bool followed = (i + 2 < len && StringGetCharacter (text, i + 2 ) == '.' ); if (!preceded && !followed) { result += "

" ; i++; } else { result += "." ; } } else { result += StringSubstr (text, i, 1 ); } } return result; } void CreatePlaceholder() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , "ChatGPT_PromptPlaceholder" ) < 0 && StringLen (currentPrompt) == 0 ) { int placeholderFontSize = 10 ; string placeholderFont = "Arial" ; int lineHeight = TextGetHeight( "A" , placeholderFont, placeholderFontSize); int footerY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_padding + g_displayHeight + g_padding; int promptY = footerY + g_margin; int editY = promptY + g_promptHeight - g_editHeight - 5 ; int editX = g_mainContentX + g_sidePadding + g_textPadding; int labelY = editY + (g_editHeight - lineHeight) / 2 ; createLabel( "ChatGPT_PromptPlaceholder" , editX + 2 , labelY, "Type your prompt here..." , clrGray , placeholderFontSize, placeholderFont, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); ChartRedraw (); } } void DeletePlaceholder() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , "ChatGPT_PromptPlaceholder" ) >= 0 ) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , "ChatGPT_PromptPlaceholder" ); ChartRedraw (); } }

To enhance the multiline input handling, we define the "SplitOnString" function, which divides input text into an array using a specified delimiter, using StringFind and StringSubstr to extract segments and ArrayResize to store them, enabling precise parsing of conversation history. The "ReplaceExactDoublePeriods" function converts our double periods into newlines with StringGetCharacter, ensuring accurate multiline rendering by distinguishing exact double periods from other sequences, addressing previous display limitations. We chose those specific characters so that when we input a single period or an ellipsis, it is interpreted differently.

The "CreatePlaceholder" function adds a "ChatGPT_PromptPlaceholder" label with "createLabel" in the prompt area when "currentPrompt" is empty, using "TextGetHeight" for alignment, while "DeletePlaceholder" removes it with ObjectDelete when text is entered, ensuring a clean and intuitive prompt input experience. It is a good programming practice to always compile your code and test the progress so you don't miss anything. So, we will create the dashboard and call our functions to update the main display and add the prompt section. We will expand the main background holder so that it houses the left side bar.

void CreateDashboard() { objCount = 0 ; g_mainHeight = g_headerHeight + 2 * g_padding + g_displayHeight + g_footerHeight; int displayX = g_mainContentX + g_sidePadding; int displayY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_padding; int displayW = g_mainWidth - 2 * g_sidePadding; int footerY = displayY + g_displayHeight + g_padding; int promptY = footerY + g_margin; int buttonsY = promptY + g_promptHeight + g_margin; int buttonW = 140 ; int chartX = g_mainContentX + g_sidePadding; int sendX = g_mainContentX + g_mainWidth - g_sidePadding - buttonW; dashboardObjects[objCount++] = "ChatGPT_MainContainer" ; createRecLabel( "ChatGPT_MainContainer" , g_mainContentX, g_mainY, g_mainWidth, g_mainHeight, clrWhite , 1 , clrLightGray ); dashboardObjects[objCount++] = "ChatGPT_HeaderBg" ; createRecLabel( "ChatGPT_HeaderBg" , g_mainContentX, g_mainY, g_mainWidth, g_headerHeight, clrWhiteSmoke , 0 , clrNONE ); string logo_resource = ( StringLen (g_scaled_image_resource) > 0 ) ? g_scaled_image_resource : resourceImg; dashboardObjects[objCount++] = "ChatGPT_HeaderLogo" ; createBitmapLabel( "ChatGPT_HeaderLogo" , g_mainContentX + g_sidePadding, g_mainY + (g_headerHeight - 40 )/ 2 , 104 , 40 , logo_resource, clrWhite , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); string title = "ChatGPT AI EA" ; string titleFont = "Arial Rounded MT Bold" ; int titleSize = 14 ; TextSetFont (titleFont, titleSize); uint titleWid, titleHei; TextGetSize (title, titleWid, titleHei); int titleY = g_mainY + (g_headerHeight - ( int )titleHei) / 2 - 4 ; int titleX = g_mainContentX + g_sidePadding + 104 + 5 ; dashboardObjects[objCount++] = "ChatGPT_TitleLabel" ; createLabel( "ChatGPT_TitleLabel" , titleX, titleY, title, clrDarkSlateGray , titleSize, titleFont, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); string dateStr = TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer (), TIME_MINUTES ); string dateFont = "Arial" ; int dateSize = 12 ; TextSetFont (dateFont, dateSize); uint dateWid, dateHei; TextGetSize (dateStr, dateWid, dateHei); int dateX = g_mainContentX + g_mainWidth / 2 - ( int )(dateWid / 2 ) + 20 ; int dateY = g_mainY + (g_headerHeight - ( int )dateHei) / 2 - 4 ; dashboardObjects[objCount++] = "ChatGPT_DateLabel" ; createLabel( "ChatGPT_DateLabel" , dateX, dateY, dateStr, clrSlateGray , dateSize, dateFont, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); int closeWidth = 100 ; int closeX = g_mainContentX + g_mainWidth - closeWidth - g_sidePadding; int closeY = g_mainY + 4 ; dashboardObjects[objCount++] = "ChatGPT_CloseButton" ; createButton( "ChatGPT_CloseButton" , closeX, closeY, closeWidth, g_headerHeight - 8 , "Close" , clrWhite , 11 , close_original_bg, clrGray ); dashboardObjects[objCount++] = "ChatGPT_ResponseBg" ; createRecLabel( "ChatGPT_ResponseBg" , displayX, displayY, displayW, g_displayHeight, clrWhite , 1 , clrGainsboro , BORDER_FLAT , STYLE_SOLID ); dashboardObjects[objCount++] = "ChatGPT_FooterBg" ; createRecLabel( "ChatGPT_FooterBg" , g_mainContentX, footerY, g_mainWidth, g_footerHeight, clrGainsboro , 0 , clrNONE ); dashboardObjects[objCount++] = "ChatGPT_PromptBg" ; createRecLabel( "ChatGPT_PromptBg" , displayX, promptY, displayW, g_promptHeight, g_promptBg, 1 , g_promptBg, BORDER_FLAT , STYLE_SOLID ); int editY = promptY + g_promptHeight - g_editHeight - 5 ; int editX = displayX + g_textPadding; g_editW = displayW - 2 * g_textPadding; dashboardObjects[objCount++] = "ChatGPT_PromptEdit" ; createEdit( "ChatGPT_PromptEdit" , editX, editY, g_editW, g_editHeight, "" , clrBlack , 13 , DarkenColor(g_promptBg, 0.93 ), DarkenColor(g_promptBg, 0.87 ), "Calibri" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ChatGPT_PromptEdit" , OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , BORDER_FLAT ); dashboardObjects[objCount++] = "ChatGPT_GetChartButton" ; createButton( "ChatGPT_GetChartButton" , chartX, buttonsY, buttonW, g_buttonHeight, "Get Chart Data" , clrWhite , 11 , chart_button_bg, clrDarkGreen ); dashboardObjects[objCount++] = "ChatGPT_SendPromptButton" ; createButton( "ChatGPT_SendPromptButton" , sendX, buttonsY, buttonW, g_buttonHeight, "Send Prompt" , clrWhite , 11 , button_original_bg, clrDarkBlue ); ChartRedraw (); } int OnInit () { button_darker_bg = DarkenColor(button_original_bg); clear_darker_bg = DarkenColor(clear_original_bg); new_chat_darker_bg = DarkenColor(new_chat_original_bg); chart_button_darker_bg = DarkenColor(chart_button_bg); close_darker_bg = DarkenColor(close_original_bg); logFileHandle = FileOpen (LogFileName, FILE_READ | FILE_WRITE | FILE_TXT ); if (logFileHandle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Failed to open log file: " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } FileSeek (logFileHandle, 0 , SEEK_END ); uint img_pixels[]; uint orig_width = 0 , orig_height = 0 ; bool image_loaded = ResourceReadImage (resourceImg, img_pixels, orig_width, orig_height); if (image_loaded && orig_width > 0 && orig_height > 0 ) { ScaleImage(img_pixels, ( int )orig_width, ( int )orig_height, 104 , 40 ); g_scaled_image_resource = "::ChatGPT_HeaderImageScaled" ; if ( ResourceCreate (g_scaled_image_resource, img_pixels, 104 , 40 , 0 , 0 , 104 , COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Scaled image resource created successfully" ); } else { Print ( "Failed to create scaled image resource" ); } } else { Print ( "Failed to load original image resource" ); } uint img_pixels_logo[]; uint orig_width_logo = 0 , orig_height_logo = 0 ; bool image_loaded_logo = ResourceReadImage (resourceImgLogo, img_pixels_logo, orig_width_logo, orig_height_logo); if (image_loaded_logo && orig_width_logo > 0 && orig_height_logo > 0 ) { ScaleImage(img_pixels_logo, ( int )orig_width_logo, ( int )orig_height_logo, 81 , 81 ); g_scaled_sidebar_resource = "::ChatGPT_SidebarImageScaled" ; if ( ResourceCreate (g_scaled_sidebar_resource, img_pixels_logo, 81 , 81 , 0 , 0 , 81 , COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Scaled sidebar image resource created successfully" ); } else { Print ( "Failed to create scaled sidebar image resource" ); } } else { Print ( "Failed to load sidebar image resource" ); } uint img_pixels_newchat[]; uint orig_width_newchat = 0 , orig_height_newchat = 0 ; bool image_loaded_newchat = ResourceReadImage (resourceNewChat, img_pixels_newchat, orig_width_newchat, orig_height_newchat); if (image_loaded_newchat && orig_width_newchat > 0 && orig_height_newchat > 0 ) { ScaleImage(img_pixels_newchat, ( int )orig_width_newchat, ( int )orig_height_newchat, 30 , 30 ); g_scaled_newchat_resource = "::ChatGPT_NewChatIconScaled" ; if ( ResourceCreate (g_scaled_newchat_resource, img_pixels_newchat, 30 , 30 , 0 , 0 , 30 , COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Scaled new chat icon resource created successfully" ); } else { Print ( "Failed to create scaled new chat icon resource" ); } } else { Print ( "Failed to load new chat icon resource" ); } uint img_pixels_clear[]; uint orig_width_clear = 0 , orig_height_clear = 0 ; bool image_loaded_clear = ResourceReadImage (resourceClear, img_pixels_clear, orig_width_clear, orig_height_clear); if (image_loaded_clear && orig_width_clear > 0 && orig_height_clear > 0 ) { ScaleImage(img_pixels_clear, ( int )orig_width_clear, ( int )orig_height_clear, 30 , 30 ); g_scaled_clear_resource = "::ChatGPT_ClearIconScaled" ; if ( ResourceCreate (g_scaled_clear_resource, img_pixels_clear, 30 , 30 , 0 , 0 , 30 , COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Scaled clear icon resource created successfully" ); } else { Print ( "Failed to create scaled clear icon resource" ); } } else { Print ( "Failed to load clear icon resource" ); } uint img_pixels_history[]; uint orig_width_history = 0 , orig_height_history = 0 ; bool image_loaded_history = ResourceReadImage (resourceHistory, img_pixels_history, orig_width_history, orig_height_history); if (image_loaded_history && orig_width_history > 0 && orig_height_history > 0 ) { ScaleImage(img_pixels_history, ( int )orig_width_history, ( int )orig_height_history, 30 , 30 ); g_scaled_history_resource = "::ChatGPT_HistoryIconScaled" ; if ( ResourceCreate (g_scaled_history_resource, img_pixels_history, 30 , 30 , 0 , 0 , 30 , COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Scaled history icon resource created successfully" ); } else { Print ( "Failed to create scaled history icon resource" ); } } else { Print ( "Failed to load history icon resource" ); } g_mainHeight = g_headerHeight + 2 * g_padding + g_displayHeight + g_footerHeight; createRecLabel( "ChatGPT_DashboardBg" , g_dashboardX, g_mainY, g_dashboardWidth, g_mainHeight, clrWhite , 1 , clrLightGray ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ChatGPT_DashboardBg" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); createRecLabel( "ChatGPT_SidebarBg" , g_dashboardX+ 2 , g_mainY+ 2 , g_sidebarWidth - 2 - 1 , g_mainHeight - 2 - 2 , clrGainsboro , 1 , clrNONE ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ChatGPT_SidebarBg" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); CreateDashboard(); UpdateResponseDisplay(); CreatePlaceholder(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

We start by expanding the "CreateDashboard" function which constructs the main interface by calculating layout dimensions using "g_mainContentX", "g_sidePadding", "g_headerHeight", "g_displayHeight", and "g_footerHeight", creating objects like "ChatGPT_MainContainer", where we expand the width, "ChatGPT_HeaderBg", and "ChatGPT_FooterBg" with "createRecLabel", a scaled header logo "ChatGPT_HeaderLogo" with "createBitmapLabel" using "g_scaled_image_resource" or "resourceImg", and a title "ChatGPT_TitleLabel" and timestamp "ChatGPT_DateLabel" with "createLabel" for clear branding and context. It also adds a "ChatGPT_PromptEdit" field with "createEdit", a "ChatGPT_GetChartButton" for market data integration, a "ChatGPT_SendPromptButton" for submitting prompts, and a "ChatGPT_CloseButton" for hiding the dashboard, storing object names in "dashboardObjects" for management.

The OnInit event handler initializes the program by setting darker button colors with "DarkenColor", opening a log file "ChatGPT_EA_Log.txt" with FileOpen, scaling bitmap resources ("AI MQL5.bmp", "AI LOGO.bmp", "AI NEW CHAT.bmp", "AI CLEAR.bmp", "AI HISTORY.bmp") using "ScaleImage" and ResourceCreate for consistent visuals, and setting up the dashboard with "CreateDashboard", "UpdateResponseDisplay", and "CreatePlaceholder", while enabling mouse events with ChartSetInteger to ensure interactivity in the future. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

Now that we have the updated display, we will need to work on getting the chart data, showing on the prompt display, and sending it for analysis. That being said, we will need to better handle UTF-8 since we will be handling critical data, and also, enhance logging, which can be removed later, just so we can see what we are doing exactly, so in case of issues, we can resolve them. Let us start with the function to update our prompt display, which will use a similar approach to that of the response display.

void UpdatePromptDisplay() { int total = ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 , - 1 ); for ( int j = total - 1 ; j >= 0 ; j--) { string name = ObjectName ( 0 , j, 0 , - 1 ); if ( StringFind (name, "ChatGPT_PromptLine_" ) == 0 ) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , name); } } int promptX = g_mainContentX + g_sidePadding; int footerY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_padding + g_displayHeight + g_padding; int promptY = footerY + g_margin; int textX = promptX + g_textPadding; int textY = promptY + g_textPadding; int editY = promptY + g_promptHeight - g_editHeight - 5 ; int fullMaxWidth = g_mainWidth - 2 * g_sidePadding - 2 * g_textPadding; int visibleHeight = editY - textY - g_textPadding - g_margin; if (currentPrompt == "" ) { p_total_height = 0 ; p_visible_height = visibleHeight; if (p_scroll_visible) { DeletePromptScrollbar(); p_scroll_visible = false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ChatGPT_PromptEdit" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , g_editW); ChartRedraw (); return ; } string font = "Arial" ; int fontSize = 10 ; int lineHeight = TextGetHeight( "A" , font, fontSize); int adjustedLineHeight = lineHeight + g_lineSpacing; p_visible_height = visibleHeight; string wrappedLines[]; WrapText(currentPrompt, font, fontSize, fullMaxWidth, wrappedLines); int totalLines = ArraySize (wrappedLines); int totalHeight = totalLines * adjustedLineHeight; bool need_scroll = totalHeight > visibleHeight; bool should_show_scrollbar = false ; int reserved_width = 0 ; if (ScrollbarMode != SCROLL_WHEEL_ONLY) { should_show_scrollbar = need_scroll && (ScrollbarMode == SCROLL_DYNAMIC_ALWAYS || (ScrollbarMode == SCROLL_DYNAMIC_HOVER && mouse_in_prompt)); if (should_show_scrollbar) { reserved_width = 16 ; } } if (reserved_width > 0 ) { WrapText(currentPrompt, font, fontSize, fullMaxWidth - reserved_width, wrappedLines); totalLines = ArraySize (wrappedLines); totalHeight = totalLines * adjustedLineHeight; } p_total_height = totalHeight; bool prev_p_scroll_visible = p_scroll_visible; p_scroll_visible = should_show_scrollbar; if (p_scroll_visible != prev_p_scroll_visible) { if (p_scroll_visible) { CreatePromptScrollbar(); } else { DeletePromptScrollbar(); } } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ChatGPT_PromptEdit" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , g_editW - reserved_width); int max_scroll = MathMax ( 0 , totalHeight - visibleHeight); if (p_scroll_pos > max_scroll) p_scroll_pos = max_scroll; if (p_scroll_pos < 0 ) p_scroll_pos = 0 ; if (p_scroll_visible) { p_slider_height = CalculatePromptSliderHeight(); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , P_SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YSIZE , p_slider_height); UpdatePromptSliderPosition(); UpdatePromptButtonColors(); } int currentY = textY - p_scroll_pos; int endY = textY + visibleHeight; int startLineIndex = 0 ; int currentHeight = 0 ; for ( int line = 0 ; line < totalLines; line++) { if (currentHeight >= p_scroll_pos) { startLineIndex = line; currentY = textY + (currentHeight - p_scroll_pos); break ; } currentHeight += adjustedLineHeight; } int numVisibleLines = 0 ; int visibleHeightUsed = 0 ; for ( int line = startLineIndex; line < totalLines; line++) { if (visibleHeightUsed + adjustedLineHeight > visibleHeight) break ; visibleHeightUsed += adjustedLineHeight; numVisibleLines++; } int textX_pos = textX; int maxTextX = g_mainContentX + g_mainWidth - g_sidePadding - g_textPadding - reserved_width; color textCol = clrBlack ; for ( int li = 0 ; li < numVisibleLines; li++) { int lineIndex = startLineIndex + li; if (lineIndex >= totalLines) break ; string line = wrappedLines[lineIndex]; string display_line = line; if (line == " " ) { display_line = " " ; textCol = clrWhite ; } string lineName = "ChatGPT_PromptLine_" + IntegerToString (lineIndex); if (currentY >= textY && currentY < endY) { createLabel(lineName, textX_pos, currentY, display_line, textCol, fontSize, font, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); } currentY += adjustedLineHeight; } ChartRedraw (); }

Here, we implement the "UpdatePromptDisplay" function to manage the display of multiline user prompts. This ensures smooth rendering and scrolling. The function clears existing "ChatGPT_PromptLine_" objects using the ObjectsTotal and ObjectDelete functions. It then calculates the prompt area’s layout with "g_mainContentX", "g_sidePadding", "g_promptHeight", and "g_textPadding". If "currentPrompt" is empty, the function resets "p_total_height", sets "p_visible_height", removes the scrollbar with "DeletePromptScrollbar", and adjusts the "ChatGPT_PromptEdit" width using the ObjectSetInteger function.

For non-empty prompts, it wraps text into lines using the "WrapText" function that we had already defined earlier on, computes "p_total_height" from "adjustedLineHeight", and dynamically shows or hides the scrollbar based on "ScrollbarMode" and "mouse_in_prompt", reserving space with "reserved_width" if needed, then renders visible lines as "ChatGPT_PromptLine_" labels with "createLabel", updating positions with "p_scroll_pos" and refreshing the chart with ChartRedraw for seamless multiline prompt interaction. To append the chart data to the prompt, we implement the following function.

string PeriodToString( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period) { switch (period) { case PERIOD_M1 : return "M1" ; case PERIOD_M5 : return "M5" ; case PERIOD_M15 : return "M15" ; case PERIOD_M30 : return "M30" ; case PERIOD_H1 : return "H1" ; case PERIOD_H4 : return "H4" ; case PERIOD_D1 : return "D1" ; case PERIOD_W1 : return "W1" ; case PERIOD_MN1 : return "MN1" ; default : return IntegerToString (period); } } void GetAndAppendChartData() { string symbol = Symbol (); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf = ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) _Period ; string timeframe = PeriodToString(tf); long visibleBarsLong = ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_VISIBLE_BARS ); int visibleBars = ( int )visibleBarsLong; MqlRates rates[]; int copied = CopyRates (symbol, tf, 0 , MaxChartBars, rates); if (copied != MaxChartBars) { Print ( "Failed to copy rates: " , GetLastError ()); return ; } ArraySetAsSeries (rates, true ); string data = "Chart Details: Symbol=" + symbol + ", Timeframe=" + timeframe + ", Visible Bars=" + IntegerToString (visibleBars) + "

" ; data += "Recent Bars Data (Bar 1 is latest):

" ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < copied; i++) { data += "Bar " + IntegerToString (i + 1 ) + ": Date=" + TimeToString (rates[i].time, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ) + ", Open=" + DoubleToString (rates[i].open, _Digits ) + ", High=" + DoubleToString (rates[i].high, _Digits ) + ", Low=" + DoubleToString (rates[i].low, _Digits ) + ", Close=" + DoubleToString (rates[i].close, _Digits ) + ", Volume=" + IntegerToString (( int )rates[i].tick_volume) + "

" ; } Print ( "Chart data appended to prompt:

" + data); FileWrite (logFileHandle, "Chart data appended to prompt:

" + data); string fileName = "candlesticksdata.txt" ; int handle = FileOpen (fileName, FILE_WRITE | FILE_TXT | FILE_ANSI ); if (handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Failed to open file for writing: " , GetLastError ()); return ; } FileWriteString (handle, data); FileClose (handle); handle = FileOpen (fileName, FILE_READ | FILE_TXT | FILE_ANSI ); if (handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Failed to open file for reading: " , GetLastError ()); return ; } string fileContent = "" ; while (! FileIsEnding (handle)) { fileContent += FileReadString (handle) + "

" ; } FileClose (handle); if ( StringLen (currentPrompt) > 0 ) { currentPrompt += "

" ; } currentPrompt += fileContent; DeletePlaceholder(); UpdatePromptDisplay(); p_scroll_pos = MathMax ( 0 , p_total_height - p_visible_height); if (p_scroll_visible) { UpdatePromptSliderPosition(); UpdatePromptButtonColors(); } ChartRedraw (); }

To implement chart data integration, we define the "PeriodToString" function to convert timeframe enums like PERIOD_M1 or "PERIOD_H1" into readable strings such as "M1" or "H1" using a switch statement, ensuring clear communication of chart periods. We then define the "GetAndAppendChartData" function, which retrieves the current chart’s symbol with "Symbol", timeframe with _Period, and visible bars with ChartGetInteger, then uses CopyRates to fetch recent bar data into an MqlRates array, formatting details like open, high, low, close, and volume into a string with the TimeToString and DoubleToString functions.

We log the data, save to "candlesticksdata.txt" using "FileWriteString", read back with FileReadString, append to "currentPrompt" for AI processing, and display in the prompt area by calling "DeletePlaceholder", "UpdatePromptDisplay", and update scrollbar visuals with the "UpdatePromptSliderPosition" and "UpdatePromptButtonColors" functions. This will ensure that when we click on send chart data, we download and store it first, as shown below.

Since we will be building the messages from history that we will use to track the conversation, we need to advance our function to consider the new chart data that we send to the AI, since it has a new format, so we consider all content between roles.

string BuildMessagesFromHistory( string newPrompt) { string lines[]; int numLines = StringSplit (conversationHistory, '

' , lines); string messages = "[" ; string currentRole = "" ; string currentContent = "" ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < numLines; i++) { string line = lines[i]; string trimmed = line; StringTrimLeft (trimmed); StringTrimRight (trimmed); if ( StringLen (trimmed) == 0 || IsTimestamp(trimmed)) continue ; if ( StringFind (trimmed, "You: " ) == 0 ) { if (currentRole != "" ) { string roleJson = (currentRole == "User" ) ? "user" : "assistant" ; messages += "{\"role\":\"" + roleJson + "\",\"content\":\"" + JsonEscape(currentContent) + "\"}," ; } currentRole = "User" ; currentContent = StringSubstr (line, StringFind (line, "You: " ) + 5 ); } else if ( StringFind (trimmed, "AI: " ) == 0 ) { if (currentRole != "" ) { string roleJson = (currentRole == "User" ) ? "user" : "assistant" ; messages += "{\"role\":\"" + roleJson + "\",\"content\":\"" + JsonEscape(currentContent) + "\"}," ; } currentRole = "AI" ; currentContent = StringSubstr (line, StringFind (line, "AI: " ) + 4 ); } else if (currentRole != "" ) { currentContent += "

" + line; } } if (currentRole != "" ) { string roleJson = (currentRole == "User" ) ? "user" : "assistant" ; messages += "{\"role\":\"" + roleJson + "\",\"content\":\"" + JsonEscape(currentContent) + "\"}," ; } messages += "{\"role\":\"user\",\"content\":\"" + JsonEscape(newPrompt) + "\"}]" ; return messages; }

We enhance the "BuildMessagesFromHistory" function by formatting conversation data for OpenAI API requests. We split the "conversationHistory" string into lines using StringSplit with newline delimiter, process each line with StringTrimLeft and StringTrimRight to remove whitespace, and skip empty or timestamp lines identified by "IsTimestamp". We identify user messages starting with "You: " or AI messages starting with "AI: " using StringFind, extract content with StringSubstr, and builds a JSON array "messages" by appending each message as a JSON object with role ("user" or "assistant") and escape content using "JsonEscape", ensuring the new prompt is included as the final user message. Let us now handle the sidebar by updating it with the elements needed and having persistent chats. Let us first define the chat's logic so that we can use it to render the complete navigation bar.

struct Chat { int id; string title; string history; }; Chat chats[]; int current_chat_id = - 1 ; string current_title = "" ; string chatsFileName = "ChatGPT_Chats.txt" ; string EncodeID( int id) { string chars = "0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ" ; string res = "" ; if (id == 0 ) return "0" ; while (id > 0 ) { res = StringSubstr (chars, id % 62 , 1 ) + res; id /= 62 ; } return res; } int DecodeID( string enc) { string chars = "0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ" ; int id = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < StringLen (enc); i++) { id = id * 62 + StringFind (chars, StringSubstr (enc, i, 1 )); } return id; } void LoadChats() { if (! FileIsExist (chatsFileName)) { CreateNewChat(); return ; } int handle = FileOpen (chatsFileName, FILE_READ | FILE_BIN ); if (handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Failed to load chats: " , GetLastError ()); CreateNewChat(); return ; } int file_size = ( int ) FileSize (handle); uchar encoded_file[]; ArrayResize (encoded_file, file_size); FileReadArray (handle, encoded_file, 0 , file_size); FileClose (handle); uchar empty_key[]; uchar key[ 32 ]; uchar api_bytes[]; StringToCharArray (OpenAI_API_Key, api_bytes); uchar hash[]; CryptEncode ( CRYPT_HASH_SHA256 , api_bytes, empty_key, hash); ArrayCopy (key, hash, 0 , 0 , 32 ); uchar decoded_aes[]; int res_dec = CryptDecode ( CRYPT_AES256 , encoded_file, key, decoded_aes); if (res_dec <= 0 ) { Print ( "Failed to decrypt chats: " , GetLastError ()); CreateNewChat(); return ; } uchar decoded_zip[]; int res_zip = CryptDecode ( CRYPT_ARCH_ZIP , decoded_aes, empty_key, decoded_zip); if (res_zip <= 0 ) { Print ( "Failed to decompress chats: " , GetLastError ()); CreateNewChat(); return ; } string jsonStr = CharArrayToString (decoded_zip); char charArray[]; int len = StringToCharArray (jsonStr, charArray, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY , CP_UTF8 ); JsonValue json; int index = 0 ; if (!json.DeserializeFromArray(charArray, len, index)) { Print ( "Failed to parse chats JSON" ); CreateNewChat(); return ; } if (json.m_type != JsonArray) { Print ( "Chats JSON not an array" ); CreateNewChat(); return ; } int size = ArraySize (json.m_children); ArrayResize (chats, size); int max_id = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < size; i++) { JsonValue obj = json.m_children[i]; chats[i].id = ( int )obj[ "id" ].ToInteger(); chats[i].title = obj[ "title" ].ToString(); chats[i].history = obj[ "history" ].ToString(); max_id = MathMax (max_id, chats[i].id); } if (size > 0 ) { current_chat_id = chats[size - 1 ].id; current_title = chats[size - 1 ].title; conversationHistory = chats[size - 1 ].history; } else { CreateNewChat(); } } void SaveChats() { JsonValue jsonArr; jsonArr.m_type = JsonArray; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (chats); i++) { JsonValue obj; obj.m_type = JsonObject; obj[ "id" ] = chats[i].id; obj[ "title" ] = chats[i].title; obj[ "history" ] = chats[i].history; jsonArr.AddChild(obj); } string jsonStr = jsonArr.SerializeToString(); uchar data[]; StringToCharArray (jsonStr, data); uchar empty_key[]; uchar zipped[]; int res_zip = CryptEncode ( CRYPT_ARCH_ZIP , data, empty_key, zipped); if (res_zip <= 0 ) { Print ( "Failed to compress chats: " , GetLastError ()); return ; } uchar key[ 32 ]; uchar api_bytes[]; StringToCharArray (OpenAI_API_Key, api_bytes); uchar hash[]; CryptEncode ( CRYPT_HASH_SHA256 , api_bytes, empty_key, hash); ArrayCopy (key, hash, 0 , 0 , 32 ); uchar encoded[]; int res_enc = CryptEncode ( CRYPT_AES256 , zipped, key, encoded); if (res_enc <= 0 ) { Print ( "Failed to encrypt chats: " , GetLastError ()); return ; } int handle = FileOpen (chatsFileName, FILE_WRITE | FILE_BIN ); if (handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Failed to save chats: " , GetLastError ()); return ; } FileWriteArray (handle, encoded, 0 , res_enc); FileClose (handle); } int GetChatIndex( int id) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (chats); i++) { if (chats[i].id == id) return i; } return - 1 ; } void CreateNewChat() { int max_id = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (chats); i++) { max_id = MathMax (max_id, chats[i].id); } int new_id = max_id + 1 ; int size = ArraySize (chats); ArrayResize (chats, size + 1 ); chats[size].id = new_id; chats[size].title = "Chat " + IntegerToString (new_id); chats[size].history = "" ; current_chat_id = new_id; current_title = chats[size].title; conversationHistory = "" ; SaveChats(); UpdateSidebarDynamic(); UpdateResponseDisplay(); UpdatePromptDisplay(); CreatePlaceholder(); ChartRedraw (); } void UpdateCurrentHistory() { int idx = GetChatIndex(current_chat_id); if (idx >= 0 ) { chats[idx].history = conversationHistory; chats[idx].title = current_title; SaveChats(); } }

Here, we implement persistent chat storage and management functions to maintain conversation history across sessions, enabling seamless navigation via the sidebar, which we will update. We define a "Chat" structure to store "id", "title", and "history" for each chat, with a "chats" array, "current_chat_id", and "current_title" to track the active session, and "chatsFileName" set to "ChatGPT_Chats.txt" for storage. The "EncodeID" and "DecodeID" functions convert chat IDs to and from "base62" using a character set and StringSubstr for compact sidebar display. We use "LoadChats" to read chats from "ChatGPT_Chats.txt" with FileOpen, decrypting with CryptDecode using CRYPT_AES256 and a key derived from "OpenAI_API_Key" via CryptEncode with CRYPT_HASH_SHA256, decompressing with "CRYPT_ARCH_ZIP", and parsing JSON with "DeserializeFromArray" to populate the "chats" array, defaulting to "CreateNewChat" if errors occur.

The "SaveChats" function serializes the "chats" array to JSON with "SerializeToString", compresses it with "CryptEncode" using "CRYPT_ARCH_ZIP", encrypts it with "CRYPT_AES256", and writes to "ChatGPT_Chats.txt" using the FileWriteArray function. We implement "GetChatIndex" to find a chat by ID with ArraySize and "CreateNewChat" to initialize new chats with incremental IDs, updating "current_chat_id", "current_title", and "conversationHistory", saving with "SaveChats", and refreshing the UI with "UpdateSidebarDynamic", "UpdateResponseDisplay", and "UpdatePromptDisplay".

The "UpdateCurrentHistory" function updates the current chat’s "history" and "title" in the "chats" array and saves to file, ensuring persistent, navigable chat data. The choice of the decoding and encoding approach is entirely based on you. We just chose the easiest to keep things simple. Now equipped with these functions, we can define the logic to update the sidebar.

void UpdateSidebarDynamic() { int total = ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 , - 1 ); for ( int j = total - 1 ; j >= 0 ; j--) { string name = ObjectName ( 0 , j, 0 , - 1 ); if ( StringFind (name, "ChatGPT_NewChatButton" ) == 0 || StringFind (name, "ChatGPT_ClearButton" ) == 0 || StringFind (name, "ChatGPT_HistoryButton" ) == 0 || StringFind (name, "ChatGPT_ChatLabel_" ) == 0 || StringFind (name, "ChatGPT_ChatBg_" ) == 0 || StringFind (name, "ChatGPT_SidebarLogo" ) == 0 || StringFind (name, "ChatGPT_NewChatIcon" ) == 0 || StringFind (name, "ChatGPT_NewChatLabel" ) == 0 || StringFind (name, "ChatGPT_ClearIcon" ) == 0 || StringFind (name, "ChatGPT_ClearLabel" ) == 0 || StringFind (name, "ChatGPT_HistoryIcon" ) == 0 || StringFind (name, "ChatGPT_HistoryLabel" ) == 0 ) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , name); } } int sidebarX = g_dashboardX; int itemY = g_mainY + 10 ; string sidebar_logo_resource = ( StringLen (g_scaled_sidebar_resource) > 0 ) ? g_scaled_sidebar_resource : resourceImgLogo; createBitmapLabel( "ChatGPT_SidebarLogo" , sidebarX + (g_sidebarWidth - 81 )/ 2 , itemY, 81 , 81 , sidebar_logo_resource, clrWhite , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ChatGPT_SidebarLogo" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 1 ); itemY += 81 + 10 ; createButton( "ChatGPT_NewChatButton" , sidebarX + 5 , itemY, g_sidebarWidth - 10 , g_buttonHeight, "" , clrWhite , 11 , new_chat_original_bg, clrRoyalBlue ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ChatGPT_NewChatButton" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 1 ); string newchat_icon_resource = ( StringLen (g_scaled_newchat_resource) > 0 ) ? g_scaled_newchat_resource : resourceNewChat; createBitmapLabel( "ChatGPT_NewChatIcon" , sidebarX + 5 + 10 , itemY + (g_buttonHeight - 30 )/ 2 , 30 , 30 , newchat_icon_resource, clrNONE , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ChatGPT_NewChatIcon" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 2 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ChatGPT_NewChatIcon" , OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); createLabel( "ChatGPT_NewChatLabel" , sidebarX + 5 + 10 + 30 + 5 , itemY + (g_buttonHeight - 20 )/ 2 , "New Chat" , clrWhite , 11 , "Arial" , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ChatGPT_NewChatLabel" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 2 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ChatGPT_NewChatLabel" , OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); itemY += g_buttonHeight + 5 ; createButton( "ChatGPT_ClearButton" , sidebarX + 5 , itemY, g_sidebarWidth - 10 , g_buttonHeight, "" , clrWhite , 11 , clear_original_bg, clrIndianRed ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ChatGPT_ClearButton" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 1 ); string clear_icon_resource = ( StringLen (g_scaled_clear_resource) > 0 ) ? g_scaled_clear_resource : resourceClear; createBitmapLabel( "ChatGPT_ClearIcon" , sidebarX + 5 + 10 , itemY + (g_buttonHeight - 30 )/ 2 , 30 , 30 , clear_icon_resource, clrNONE , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ChatGPT_ClearIcon" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 2 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ChatGPT_ClearIcon" , OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); createLabel( "ChatGPT_ClearLabel" , sidebarX + 5 + 10 + 30 + 5 , itemY + (g_buttonHeight - 20 )/ 2 , "Clear" , clrWhite , 11 , "Arial" , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ChatGPT_ClearLabel" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 2 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ChatGPT_ClearLabel" , OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); itemY += g_buttonHeight + 10 ; createButton( "ChatGPT_HistoryButton" , sidebarX + 5 , itemY, g_sidebarWidth - 10 , g_buttonHeight, "" , clrBlack , 12 , clrWhite , clrGray ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ChatGPT_HistoryButton" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 1 ); string history_icon_resource = ( StringLen (g_scaled_history_resource) > 0 ) ? g_scaled_history_resource : resourceHistory; createBitmapLabel( "ChatGPT_HistoryIcon" , sidebarX + 5 + 10 , itemY + (g_buttonHeight - 30 )/ 2 , 30 , 30 , history_icon_resource, clrNONE , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ChatGPT_HistoryIcon" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 2 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ChatGPT_HistoryIcon" , OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); createLabel( "ChatGPT_HistoryLabel" , sidebarX + 5 + 10 + 30 + 5 , itemY + (g_buttonHeight - 20 )/ 2 , "History" , clrBlack , 12 , "Arial" , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ChatGPT_HistoryLabel" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 2 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ChatGPT_HistoryLabel" , OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); itemY += g_buttonHeight + 5 ; int numChats = MathMin ( ArraySize (chats), 7 ); int chatIndices[ 7 ]; for ( int i = 0 ; i < numChats; i++) { chatIndices[i] = ArraySize (chats) - 1 - i; } for ( int i = 0 ; i < numChats; i++) { int chatIdx = chatIndices[i]; string hashed_id = EncodeID(chats[chatIdx].id); string fullText = chats[chatIdx].title + " > " + hashed_id; string labelText = fullText; if ( StringLen (fullText) > 19 ) { labelText = StringSubstr (fullText, 0 , 16 ) + "..." ; } string bgName = "ChatGPT_ChatBg_" + hashed_id; string labelName = "ChatGPT_ChatLabel_" + hashed_id; color bgColor = clrWhite ; color borderColor = clrGray ; createRecLabel(bgName, sidebarX + 5 + 10 , itemY, g_sidebarWidth - 10 - 10 , 25 , clrBeige , 1 , DarkenColor( clrBeige , 9 ), BORDER_FLAT , STYLE_SOLID ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , bgName, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 1 ); color textColor = (chats[chatIdx].id == current_chat_id) ? clrBlue : clrBlack ; createLabel(labelName, sidebarX + 10 + 10 , itemY + 3 , labelText, textColor, 10 , "Arial" , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , labelName, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 2 ); itemY += 25 + 5 ; } ChartRedraw (); }

We implement the "UpdateSidebarDynamic" function to create a dynamic sidebar for navigating the persistent chat histories we create. First, we clear existing sidebar objects like "ChatGPT_NewChatButton", "ChatGPT_ClearButton", "ChatGPT_HistoryButton", "ChatGPT_ChatLabel_", and "ChatGPT_SidebarLogo" using ObjectsTotal, "ObjectName", and "ObjectDelete" based on StringFind checks, then rebuild the sidebar at position "g_dashboardX" with a logo "ChatGPT_SidebarLogo" via "createBitmapLabel" using "g_scaled_sidebar_resource" or "resourceImgLogo".

We add buttons "ChatGPT_NewChatButton", "ChatGPT_ClearButton", and "ChatGPT_HistoryButton" with "createButton", paired with icons "ChatGPT_NewChatIcon", "ChatGPT_ClearIcon", and "ChatGPT_HistoryIcon" using "createBitmapLabel" and labels "ChatGPT_NewChatLabel", "ChatGPT_ClearLabel", and "ChatGPT_HistoryLabel" using "createLabel", setting "OBJPROP_ZORDER" and disabling selectability with OBJPROP_SELECTABLE. For up to seven recent chats from the "chats" array, we encode IDs with "EncodeID", create "ChatGPT_ChatBg_" and "ChatGPT_ChatLabel_" objects with "createRecLabel" and "createLabel", truncate titles with "StringSubstr" if needed, and highlight the active chat with "clrBlue" using "current_chat_id", updating the display with ChartRedraw for a seamless sidebar experience. When we call this function in the initialization, we get the following outcome.

With the sidebar fully updated, we are now all good. We just need to take care of the elements that we did create when needed to in the "OnDeinit" event handler.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { UpdateCurrentHistory(); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , "ChatGPT_" ); DeleteScrollbar(); DeletePromptScrollbar(); if ( StringLen (g_scaled_image_resource) > 0 ) { ResourceFree (g_scaled_image_resource); } if ( StringLen (g_scaled_sidebar_resource) > 0 ) { ResourceFree (g_scaled_sidebar_resource); } if ( StringLen (g_scaled_newchat_resource) > 0 ) { ResourceFree (g_scaled_newchat_resource); } if ( StringLen (g_scaled_clear_resource) > 0 ) { ResourceFree (g_scaled_clear_resource); } if ( StringLen (g_scaled_history_resource) > 0 ) { ResourceFree (g_scaled_history_resource); } if (logFileHandle != INVALID_HANDLE ) { FileClose (logFileHandle); } } void OnTick () { } void HideDashboard() { dashboard_visible = false ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < objCount; i++) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , dashboardObjects[i]); } DeleteScrollbar(); DeletePromptScrollbar(); ObjectDelete ( 0 , "ChatGPT_DashboardBg" ); ObjectDelete ( 0 , "ChatGPT_SidebarBg" ); ChartRedraw (); }

In the OnDeinit function, we call the "UpdateCurrentHistory" function to save the current chat state, remove all "ChatGPT_" prefixed objects with ObjectsDeleteAll, deleting scrollbars with "DeleteScrollbar" and "DeletePromptScrollbar", freeing scaled image resources like "g_scaled_image_resource", "g_scaled_sidebar_resource", "g_scaled_newchat_resource", "g_scaled_clear_resource", and "g_scaled_history_resource" using ResourceFree if they exist, and closing the "logFileHandle" with FileClose to prevent resource leaks.

The OnTick function remains empty as the program relies on event-driven updates currently, while the "HideDashboard" function sets "dashboard_visible" to false, deletes all objects in "dashboardObjects" using ObjectDelete, removes "ChatGPT_DashboardBg", "ChatGPT_SidebarBg", and scrollbars with "DeleteScrollbar" and "DeletePromptScrollbar", and refreshes the chart with ChartRedraw to toggle the UI off seamlessly, which we will call when we click on the close chat button. Also, when we click on the submit prompt, we will need to update the function that sends the prompt message since we now append chart data to it. Here is the logic we used to achieve that.

void SubmitMessage( string prompt) { if ( StringLen (prompt) == 0 ) return ; string timestamp = TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_MINUTES ); string response = "" ; bool send_to_api = true ; if ( StringFind (prompt, "set title " ) == 0 ) { string new_title = StringSubstr (prompt, 10 ); current_title = new_title; response = "Title set to " + new_title; send_to_api = false ; UpdateCurrentHistory(); UpdateSidebarDynamic(); } if (send_to_api) { Print ( "Chat ID: " + IntegerToString (current_chat_id) + ", Title: " + current_title); FileWrite (logFileHandle, "Chat ID: " + IntegerToString (current_chat_id) + ", Title: " + current_title); Print ( "User: " + prompt); FileWrite (logFileHandle, "User: " + prompt); response = GetChatGPTResponse(prompt); Print ( "AI: " + response); FileWrite (logFileHandle, "AI: " + response); if ( StringFind (current_title, "Chat " ) == 0 ) { current_title = StringSubstr (prompt, 0 , 30 ); if ( StringLen (prompt) > 30 ) current_title += "..." ; UpdateCurrentHistory(); UpdateSidebarDynamic(); } } conversationHistory += "You: " + prompt + "

" + timestamp + "

AI: " + response + "

" + timestamp + "



" ; UpdateCurrentHistory(); UpdateResponseDisplay(); scroll_pos = MathMax ( 0 , g_total_height - g_visible_height); UpdateResponseDisplay(); if (scroll_visible) { UpdateSliderPosition(); UpdateButtonColors(); } ChartRedraw (); }

In the "SubmitMessage" function, we update it to handle user prompts with the chart data and integrate AI responses, supporting custom chat titles and conversation persistence. We check if the "prompt" is empty using StringLen to exit if so, otherwise capturing the current timestamp with the TimeToString function. If the prompt starts with "set title " using StringFind, we extract the new title with StringSubstr, update "current_title", set a local "response", and call "UpdateCurrentHistory" and "UpdateSidebarDynamic" without an API call; otherwise, we log "current_chat_id" and "current_title" with "Print" and FileWrite, fetch the AI response with "GetChatGPTResponse", update the title from the first 30 characters of the prompt if default, append the prompt and response to "conversationHistory" with timestamps, and refresh the UI with "UpdateResponseDisplay", "UpdateSliderPosition", and "UpdateButtonColors" to scroll to the bottom using "scroll_pos" and redraw.

We can now update the final part on chart interaction, which takes the same format as the existing structure. We will just explain the most critical part of the chat histories that we introduced; the rest is not new to us now.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int displayX = g_mainContentX + g_sidePadding; int displayY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_padding; int displayW = g_mainWidth - 2 * g_sidePadding; int displayH = g_displayHeight; int footerY = displayY + g_displayHeight + g_padding; int promptY = footerY + g_margin; int promptH = g_promptHeight; int closeX = g_mainContentX + g_mainWidth - 100 - g_sidePadding; int closeY = g_mainY + 4 ; int closeW = 100 ; int closeH = g_headerHeight - 8 ; int buttonsY = promptY + g_promptHeight + g_margin; int buttonW = 140 ; int chartX = g_mainContentX + g_sidePadding; int sendX = g_mainContentX + g_mainWidth - g_sidePadding - buttonW; int editY = promptY + g_promptHeight - g_editHeight - 5 ; int editX = displayX + g_textPadding; bool need_scroll = g_total_height > g_visible_height; bool p_need_scroll = p_total_height > p_visible_height; if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if ( StringFind (sparam, "ChatGPT_ChatLabel_" ) == 0 ) { string hashed_id = StringSubstr (sparam, StringLen ( "ChatGPT_ChatLabel_" )); int new_id = DecodeID(hashed_id); int idx = GetChatIndex(new_id); if (idx >= 0 && new_id != current_chat_id) { UpdateCurrentHistory(); current_chat_id = new_id; current_title = chats[idx].title; conversationHistory = chats[idx].history; UpdateResponseDisplay(); UpdateSidebarDynamic(); ChartRedraw (); } return ; } } }

In the OnChartEvent event handler, we calculate layout positions for the main display, prompt area, and buttons using variables like "g_mainContentX", "g_sidePadding", "g_headerHeight", "g_displayHeight", "g_promptHeight", and "g_textPadding", and determine scrollbar needs with "g_total_height", "g_visible_height", "p_total_height", and "p_visible_height" like we did in the previous version.

For "CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK" events, we check if a "ChatGPT_ChatLabel_" is clicked using StringFind, extract the hashed ID with StringSubstr, decode it with "DecodeID", and switch to the selected chat by updating "current_chat_id", "current_title", and "conversationHistory" via "GetChatIndex", followed by refreshing the UI with "UpdateCurrentHistory", "UpdateResponseDisplay", "UpdateSidebarDynamic", and ChartRedraw, ensuring seamless chat navigation in the sidebar. When we compile, we get the following outcome.

From the visualization, we can see that the chart events are working well. For the chats, we can see they are persistent between session calls, and we can retrieve and send continued responses. They are encrypted, and when you try to access the log, you should get something unreadable by humans, like the following sample in our case.

From the visualization, we can see that we are able to upgrade the program by adding new elements, displaying a scrollable prompt section, and making the interface interactable with persistent chats, hence achieving our objectives. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting

We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve significantly enhanced our program in MQL5, overcoming multiline input limitations with robust text rendering, adding a dynamic sidebar for persistent chat navigation with secure CRYPT_AES256 encryption and "CRYPT_ARCH_ZIP" compression, and generating initial trade signals through chart data integration. This system empowers us to interact seamlessly with AI-driven market insights, maintaining conversation context across sessions with intuitive controls, all enhanced by a visually branded UI with dual scrollbars. In the next versions, we will further refine AI-driven signal generation and explore automated trade execution to elevate our trading assistant’s capabilities. Stay tuned.





Attachments



S/N Name Type Description 1 AI_JSON_FILE.mqh JSON Class Library Class for handling JSON serialization and deserialization 2 AI_CREATE_OBJECTS_FNS.mqh Object Functions Library Functions for creating visualization objects like labels and buttons 3 AI_ChatGPT_EA_Part_4.mq5 Expert Advisor Main Expert Advisor for handling AI integration



