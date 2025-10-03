Building AI-Powered Trading Systems in MQL5 (Part 3): Upgrading to a Scrollable Single Chat-Oriented UI

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 2), we built an interactive ChatGPT-powered program with a User Interface (UI) in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5). The tool enabled us to send prompts to OpenAI’s API and instantly view responses directly on the chart. Now, in Part 3, we're taking it to the next level: get ready for a scrollable, chat-style dashboard, complete with timestamps, smooth dynamic scrolling, and rich conversation history for engaging, multi-turn chats. Here’s what we’ll dive into:

By the end, you’ll have an enhanced MQL5 program for interactive AI queries, ready for customization—let’s dive in!





Understanding the Upgraded ChatGPT Program Framework

The upgraded ChatGPT program framework enhances our AI-driven trading interface by incorporating a scrollable, chat-oriented UI that supports multi-turn conversations, timestamps, and dynamic message handling, allowing us to maintain context for queries across sessions. Its role is to provide a seamless conversational experience, improving usability by enabling us to review history and build on previous AI responses, which is vital for refining trading strategies without losing insights from prior interactions. We figured that if we stick to one conversation that the AI can reference, we can always go back and refine prompts and make corrections when needed.

Our approach is to build a single-chat-focused dashboard with scrollable text, hover effects, and message building for API requests, ensuring the interface adapts to conversation length and user preferences for scrollbar visibility. We will implement logic to parse history for multi-turn queries, add timestamps for clarity, and enable features like clearing conversations or starting new chats, creating a tool that facilitates ongoing AI assistance for trading decisions with a new upgraded interface. Have a look at what we will be achieving.





Implementation in MQL5

To implement the upgraded program in MQL5, we will first alter the inputs section to incorporate a new input for the scrollbar mode so that we can either reveal the scrollbar when we need to hover or have it always there, visible. We will add an enumeration for that and also increase the response tokens limit to 3000, since we can now have a rich conversation that feels just sufficient, but you can increase it if needed.

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict enum ENUM_SCROLLBAR_MODE { SCROLL_DYNAMIC_ALWAYS, SCROLL_DYNAMIC_HOVER, SCROLL_WHEEL_ONLY }; input ENUM_SCROLLBAR_MODE ScrollbarMode = SCROLL_DYNAMIC_HOVER; #define SCROLL_LEADER "ChatGPT_Scroll_Leader" #define SCROLL_UP_REC "ChatGPT_Scroll_Up_Rec" #define SCROLL_UP_LABEL "ChatGPT_Scroll_Up_Label" #define SCROLL_DOWN_REC "ChatGPT_Scroll_Down_Rec" #define SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL "ChatGPT_Scroll_Down_Label" #define SCROLL_SLIDER "ChatGPT_Scroll_Slider" input string OpenAI_Model = "gpt-3.5-turbo" ; input string OpenAI_Endpoint = "https://api.openai.com/v1/chat/completions" ; input int MaxResponseLength = 3000 ; input string LogFileName = "ChatGPT_EA_Log.txt" ;

We begin the upgrade implementation by defining the configuration parameters and constants to control scrolling behavior and API settings. First, we create the "ENUM_SCROLLBAR_MODE" enum with options "SCROLL_DYNAMIC_ALWAYS" (show scrollbar when needed), "SCROLL_DYNAMIC_HOVER" (show on hover when needed), and "SCROLL_WHEEL_ONLY" (no scrollbar, wheel scroll only), setting the input "ScrollbarMode" to "SCROLL_DYNAMIC_HOVER" for user preference.

Then, we define constants for scrollbar object names like "SCROLL_LEADER", "SCROLL_UP_REC", "SCROLL_UP_LABEL", "SCROLL_DOWN_REC", "SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL", and "SCROLL_SLIDER" for consistent referencing in the UI. Next, we set the input parameter "MaxResponseLength" to 3000 to limit the displayed response text, ensuring we can get longer conversations. The next thing that we need to do is alter the JSON class so that it can handle double values as well, just a minor enhancement.

bool DeserializeFromArray( char &jsonCharacterArray[], int arrayLength, int ¤tIndex) { string validNumericCharacters = "0123456789+-.eE" ; int startPosition = currentIndex; for (; currentIndex < arrayLength; currentIndex++) { char currentCharacter = jsonCharacterArray[currentIndex]; if (currentCharacter == 0 ) break ; switch (currentCharacter) { case '\t' : case '\r' : case '

' : case ' ' : startPosition = currentIndex + 1 ; break ; case '[' : { startPosition = currentIndex + 1 ; if (m_type != JsonUndefined) return false ; m_type = JsonArray; currentIndex++; JsonValue childValue( GetPointer ( this ), JsonUndefined); while (childValue.DeserializeFromArray(jsonCharacterArray, arrayLength, currentIndex)) { if (childValue.m_type != JsonUndefined) AddChild(childValue); if (childValue.m_type == JsonInteger || childValue.m_type == JsonDouble || childValue.m_type == JsonArray) currentIndex++; childValue.Reset(); childValue.m_parent = GetPointer ( this ); if (jsonCharacterArray[currentIndex] == ']' ) break ; currentIndex++; if (currentIndex >= arrayLength) return false ; } return (jsonCharacterArray[currentIndex] == ']' || jsonCharacterArray[currentIndex] == 0 ); } case ']' : return (m_parent && m_parent.m_type == JsonArray); case ':' : { if (m_temporaryKey == "" ) return false ; JsonValue childValue( GetPointer ( this ), JsonUndefined); JsonValue *addedChild = AddChild(childValue); addedChild.m_key = m_temporaryKey; m_temporaryKey = "" ; currentIndex++; if (!addedChild.DeserializeFromArray(jsonCharacterArray, arrayLength, currentIndex)) return false ; } break ; case ',' : { startPosition = currentIndex + 1 ; if (!m_parent && m_type != JsonObject) return false ; if (m_parent && m_parent.m_type != JsonArray && m_parent.m_type != JsonObject) return false ; if (m_parent && m_parent.m_type == JsonArray && m_type == JsonUndefined) return true ; } break ; case '{' : { startPosition = currentIndex + 1 ; if (m_type != JsonUndefined) return false ; m_type = JsonObject; currentIndex++; if (!DeserializeFromArray(jsonCharacterArray, arrayLength, currentIndex)) return false ; return (jsonCharacterArray[currentIndex] == '}' || jsonCharacterArray[currentIndex] == 0 ); } break ; case '}' : return (m_type == JsonObject); case 't' : case 'T' : case 'f' : case 'F' : { if (m_type != JsonUndefined) return false ; m_type = JsonBoolean; if (currentIndex + 3 < arrayLength && StringCompare (GetSubstringFromArray(jsonCharacterArray, currentIndex, 4 ), "true" , false ) == 0 ) { m_booleanValue = true ; currentIndex += 3 ; return true ; } if (currentIndex + 4 < arrayLength && StringCompare (GetSubstringFromArray(jsonCharacterArray, currentIndex, 5 ), "false" , false ) == 0 ) { m_booleanValue = false ; currentIndex += 4 ; return true ; } return false ; } break ; case 'n' : case 'N' : { if (m_type != JsonUndefined) return false ; m_type = JsonNull; if (currentIndex + 3 < arrayLength && StringCompare (GetSubstringFromArray(jsonCharacterArray, currentIndex, 4 ), "null" , false ) == 0 ) { currentIndex += 3 ; return true ; } return false ; } break ; case '0' : case '1' : case '2' : case '3' : case '4' : case '5' : case '6' : case '7' : case '8' : case '9' : case '-' : case '+' : case '.' : { if (m_type != JsonUndefined) return false ; bool isDouble = false ; int startOfNumber = currentIndex; while (jsonCharacterArray[currentIndex] != 0 && currentIndex < arrayLength) { currentIndex++; if ( StringFind (validNumericCharacters, GetSubstringFromArray(jsonCharacterArray, currentIndex, 1 )) < 0 ) break ; if (!isDouble) isDouble = (jsonCharacterArray[currentIndex] == '.' || jsonCharacterArray[currentIndex] == 'e' || jsonCharacterArray[currentIndex] == 'E' ); } m_stringValue = GetSubstringFromArray(jsonCharacterArray, startOfNumber, currentIndex - startOfNumber); if (isDouble) { m_type = JsonDouble; m_doubleValue = StringToDouble (m_stringValue); m_integerValue = ( long )m_doubleValue; m_booleanValue = m_integerValue != 0 ; } else { m_type = JsonInteger; m_integerValue = StringToInteger (m_stringValue); m_doubleValue = ( double )m_integerValue; m_booleanValue = m_integerValue != 0 ; } currentIndex--; return true ; } break ; case '\"' : { if (m_type == JsonObject) { currentIndex++; int startOfString = currentIndex; if (!ExtractStringFromArray(jsonCharacterArray, arrayLength, currentIndex)) return false ; m_temporaryKey = GetSubstringFromArray(jsonCharacterArray, startOfString, currentIndex - startOfString); } else { if (m_type != JsonUndefined) return false ; m_type = JsonString; currentIndex++; int startOfString = currentIndex; if (!ExtractStringFromArray(jsonCharacterArray, arrayLength, currentIndex)) return false ; SetFromString(JsonString, GetSubstringFromArray(jsonCharacterArray, startOfString, currentIndex - startOfString)); return true ; } } break ; } } return true ; }

In the deserialization function, we just handle the double types that we had not considered in the previous versions. We have highlighted the specific section for clarity. We now need to add new global variables for the UI layout, scrolling, hover states, and colors to support a more complex dashboard with a header, footer, buttons, and a scrollbar.

bool clear_hover = false; bool new_chat_hover = false; color clear_original_bg = clrLightCoral; color clear_darker_bg; color new_chat_original_bg = clrLightBlue; color new_chat_darker_bg; int g_mainX = 10 ; int g_mainY = 30 ; int g_mainWidth = 550 ; int g_mainHeight = 0 ; int g_padding = 10 ; int g_sidePadding = 6 ; int g_textPadding = 10 ; int g_headerHeight = 40 ; int g_displayHeight = 280 ; int g_footerHeight = 50 ; int g_lineSpacing = 2 ; bool scroll_visible = false; bool mouse_in_display = false; int scroll_pos = 0 ; int prev_scroll_pos = - 1 ; int slider_height = 20 ; bool movingStateSlider = false; int mlbDownX_Slider = 0 ; int mlbDownY_Slider = 0 ; int mlbDown_YD_Slider = 0 ; int g_total_height = 0 ; int g_visible_height = 0 ;

Here, we initialize some more global variables and color schemes for the upgraded program to support dynamic hover effects and layout management. We set hover flags "clear_hover" and "new_chat_hover" to false for the clear and new chat buttons, and define original backgrounds "clear_original_bg" as "clrLightCoral" and "new_chat_original_bg" as "clrLightBlue", with darker versions "clear_darker_bg" and "new_chat_darker_bg" for hover states. Then, we configure dashboard dimensions: "g_mainX" at 10, "g_mainY" at 30, "g_mainWidth" at 550, "g_mainHeight" at 0 (to be calculated), padding values like "g_padding" at 10, "g_sidePadding" at 6, "g_textPadding" at 10, heights for header ("g_headerHeight" at 40), display ("g_displayHeight" at 280), footer ("g_footerHeight" at 50), and line spacing ("g_lineSpacing" at 2).

Finally, we initialize scrolling variables: "scroll_visible" and "mouse_in_display" to false, "scroll_pos" and "prev_scroll_pos" to 0 and -1, "slider_height" at 20, drag states "movingStateSlider" to false and positions "mlbDownX_Slider", "mlbDownY_Slider", "mlbDown_YD_Slider" to 0, and height trackers "g_total_height" and "g_visible_height" to 0. Then, we need to define the scrollbar before updating the display since it will be dynamic. So let us define the scrollbar functions.

int getFontSizeByDPI( int baseFontSize, int baseDPI = 96 ) { int currentDPI = ( int ) TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI ); int scaledFontSize = ( int )(baseFontSize * ( double )baseDPI / currentDPI); return MathMax (scaledFontSize, 8 ); } void CreateScrollbar() { int displayX = g_mainX + g_sidePadding; int displayY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_padding; int displayW = g_mainWidth - 2 * g_sidePadding; int scrollbar_x = displayX + displayW - 16 ; int scrollbar_y = displayY + 16 ; int scrollbar_width = 16 ; int scrollbar_height = g_displayHeight - 2 * 16 ; int button_size = 16 ; if (!createRecLabel(SCROLL_LEADER, scrollbar_x, scrollbar_y, scrollbar_width, scrollbar_height, C'220,220,220' , 1 , clrGainsboro , BORDER_FLAT , STYLE_SOLID , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER )) { FileWriteString (logFileHandle, "Failed to create scrollbar leader

" ); } if (!createRecLabel(SCROLL_UP_REC, scrollbar_x, displayY, scrollbar_width, button_size, clrGainsboro , 1 , clrGainsboro , BORDER_FLAT , STYLE_SOLID , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER )) { FileWriteString (logFileHandle, "Failed to create scrollbar up button

" ); } if (!createLabel(SCROLL_UP_LABEL, scrollbar_x + 2 , displayY + - 2 , CharToString ( 0x35 ), clrDimGray , getFontSizeByDPI( 10 ), "Webdings" , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER )) { FileWriteString (logFileHandle, "Failed to create scrollbar up label

" ); } if (!createRecLabel(SCROLL_DOWN_REC, scrollbar_x, displayY + g_displayHeight - button_size, scrollbar_width, button_size, clrGainsboro , 1 , clrGainsboro , BORDER_FLAT , STYLE_SOLID , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER )) { FileWriteString (logFileHandle, "Failed to create scrollbar down button

" ); } if (!createLabel(SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL, scrollbar_x + 2 , displayY + g_displayHeight - button_size + - 2 , CharToString ( 0x36 ), clrDimGray , getFontSizeByDPI( 10 ), "Webdings" , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER )) { FileWriteString (logFileHandle, "Failed to create scrollbar down label

" ); } slider_height = CalculateSliderHeight(); if (!createRecLabel(SCROLL_SLIDER, scrollbar_x, displayY + g_displayHeight - button_size - slider_height, scrollbar_width, slider_height, clrSilver , 1 , clrGainsboro , BORDER_FLAT , STYLE_SOLID , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER )) { FileWriteString (logFileHandle, "Failed to create scrollbar slider

" ); } FileWriteString (logFileHandle, "Scrollbar created: x=" + IntegerToString (scrollbar_x) + ", y=" + IntegerToString (scrollbar_y) + ", height=" + IntegerToString (scrollbar_height) + ", slider_height=" + IntegerToString (slider_height) + "

" ); } void DeleteScrollbar() { ObjectDelete ( 0 , SCROLL_LEADER); ObjectDelete ( 0 , SCROLL_UP_REC); ObjectDelete ( 0 , SCROLL_UP_LABEL); ObjectDelete ( 0 , SCROLL_DOWN_REC); ObjectDelete ( 0 , SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL); ObjectDelete ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER); } int CalculateSliderHeight() { int scroll_area_height = g_displayHeight - 2 * 16 ; int slider_min_height = 20 ; if (g_total_height <= g_visible_height) return scroll_area_height; double visible_ratio = ( double )g_visible_height / g_total_height; int height = ( int ) MathFloor (scroll_area_height * visible_ratio); return MathMax (slider_min_height, height); } void UpdateSliderPosition() { int displayX = g_mainX + g_sidePadding; int displayY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_padding; int scrollbar_x = displayX + (g_mainWidth - 2 * g_sidePadding) - 16 ; int scrollbar_y = displayY + 16 ; int scroll_area_height = g_displayHeight - 2 * 16 ; int max_scroll = MathMax ( 0 , g_total_height - g_visible_height); if (max_scroll <= 0 ) return ; double scroll_ratio = ( double )scroll_pos / max_scroll; int scroll_area_y_max = scrollbar_y + scroll_area_height - slider_height; int scroll_area_y_min = scrollbar_y; int new_y = scroll_area_y_min + ( int )(scroll_ratio * (scroll_area_y_max - scroll_area_y_min)); new_y = MathMax (scroll_area_y_min, MathMin (new_y, scroll_area_y_max)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , new_y); FileWriteString (logFileHandle, "Slider position updated: scroll_pos=" + IntegerToString (scroll_pos) + ", max_scroll=" + IntegerToString (max_scroll) + ", new_y=" + IntegerToString (new_y) + "

" ); } void UpdateButtonColors() { int max_scroll = MathMax ( 0 , g_total_height - g_visible_height); if (scroll_pos == 0 ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_UP_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrSilver ); } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_UP_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrDimGray ); } if (scroll_pos == max_scroll) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrSilver ); } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrDimGray ); } FileWriteString (logFileHandle, "Button colors updated: scroll_pos=" + IntegerToString (scroll_pos) + ", max_scroll=" + IntegerToString (max_scroll) + "

" ); } void ScrollUp() { if (scroll_pos > 0 ) { scroll_pos = MathMax ( 0 , scroll_pos - 30 ); UpdateResponseDisplay(); if (scroll_visible) { UpdateSliderPosition(); UpdateButtonColors(); } FileWriteString (logFileHandle, "Scrolled up: scroll_pos=" + IntegerToString (scroll_pos) + "

" ); } } void ScrollDown() { int max_scroll = MathMax ( 0 , g_total_height - g_visible_height); if (scroll_pos < max_scroll) { scroll_pos = MathMin (max_scroll, scroll_pos + 30 ); UpdateResponseDisplay(); if (scroll_visible) { UpdateSliderPosition(); UpdateButtonColors(); } FileWriteString (logFileHandle, "Scrolled down: scroll_pos=" + IntegerToString (scroll_pos) + "

" ); } }

To ensure a responsive and adaptive chat-oriented interface, in the "getFontSizeByDPI" function, we retrieve the screen DPI (Dots Per Inch) with TerminalInfoInteger using TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI, scale a base font size relative to a standard DPI (96), and enforce a minimum size of 8 with MathMax for consistent text readability across displays. In the "CreateScrollbar" function, we calculate positions ("displayX", "displayY") and dimensions for the scrollbar, creating a leader rectangle ("SCROLL_LEADER") with a light gray background (C'220,220,220'), up/down buttons ("SCROLL_UP_REC", "SCROLL_DOWN_REC") with clrGainsboro, and their labels ("SCROLL_UP_LABEL", "SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL") using Webdings arrows (0x35, 0x36) and DPI-adjusted font sizes via "createLabel" and "createRecLabel", logging failures with FileWriteString to our file.

The "DeleteScrollbar" function removes all scrollbar objects with ObjectDelete for cleanup. In "CalculateSliderHeight", we compute the scrollbar slider height based on the visible text ratio, ensuring a minimum of 20 pixels. This makes sure the slider is not too small to be used when the conversation grows longer. The "UpdateSliderPosition" function adjusts the slider’s y-position using a scroll ratio derived from "scroll_pos" and "max_scroll", clamping it within bounds and logging updates. In "UpdateButtonColors", we set scroll button colors to "clrSilver" when disabled (at top/bottom) or "clrDimGray" when active, logging changes. The "ScrollUp" and "ScrollDown" functions adjust "scroll_pos" by 30 pixels, call "UpdateResponseDisplay", update the scrollbar if visible, and log actions, creating a system for a dynamic, scrollable UI with adaptive text sizing and logging for the chat interface.

Now, since we will be wrapping complex conversations with longer paragraphs, we will need to handle empty lines to create clarity. Here is the logic we use to enhance the "WrapText" function to achieve that.

void WrapText( const string inputText, const string font, const int fontSize, const int maxWidth, string &wrappedLines[], int offset = 0 ) { const int maxChars = 60 ; ArrayResize (wrappedLines, 0 ); TextSetFont (font, fontSize); string paragraphs[]; int numParagraphs = StringSplit (inputText, '

' , paragraphs); for ( int p = 0 ; p < numParagraphs; p++) { string para = paragraphs[p]; if ( StringLen (para) == 0 ) { int size = ArraySize (wrappedLines); ArrayResize (wrappedLines, size + 1 ); wrappedLines[size] = " " ; continue ; } string words[]; int numWords = StringSplit (para, ' ' , words); string currentLine = "" ; for ( int w = 0 ; w < numWords; w++) { string testLine = currentLine + ( StringLen (currentLine) > 0 ? " " : "" ) + words[w]; uint wid, hei; TextGetSize (testLine, wid, hei); int textWidth = ( int )wid; if (textWidth + offset <= maxWidth && StringLen (testLine) <= maxChars) { currentLine = testLine; } else { if ( StringLen (currentLine) > 0 ) { int size = ArraySize (wrappedLines); ArrayResize (wrappedLines, size + 1 ); wrappedLines[size] = currentLine; } currentLine = words[w]; TextGetSize (currentLine, wid, hei); textWidth = ( int )wid; if (textWidth + offset > maxWidth || StringLen (currentLine) > maxChars) { string wrappedWord = "" ; for ( int c = 0 ; c < StringLen (words[w]); c++) { string testWord = wrappedWord + StringSubstr (words[w], c, 1 ); TextGetSize (testWord, wid, hei); int wordWidth = ( int )wid; if (wordWidth + offset > maxWidth || StringLen (testWord) > maxChars) { if ( StringLen (wrappedWord) > 0 ) { int size = ArraySize (wrappedLines); ArrayResize (wrappedLines, size + 1 ); wrappedLines[size] = wrappedWord; } wrappedWord = StringSubstr (words[w], c, 1 ); } else { wrappedWord = testWord; } } currentLine = wrappedWord; } } } if ( StringLen (currentLine) > 0 ) { int size = ArraySize (wrappedLines); ArrayResize (wrappedLines, size + 1 ); wrappedLines[size] = currentLine; } } }

It is not the first time we are encountering this function, so we will review it, pointing to the most important upgrade logic. In the function "WrapText", we set a maximum of 60 characters per line ("maxChars") and clear the output array "wrappedLines" with ArrayResize just like we did with the previous function. We configure the font and size with TextSetFont and split the input text into paragraphs using StringSplit on newlines. For each paragraph, we handle empty paragraphs by adding a space to "wrappedLines" and skipping to the next.

Non-empty paragraphs are split into words with "StringSplit", and we build lines by adding words if they fit within "maxWidth" (adjusted by "offset") and the character limit, using TextGetSize to check width. If a line exceeds limits, we add the current line to "wrappedLines" and start a new line with the current word; for oversized words, we split them character by character, adding segments to new lines when exceeding width or character limits, ensuring each segment is stored in "wrappedLines". Any remaining line is added to the output. During initialization, we will need to set the element colors and delete the new elements when removing the program.

int OnInit () { button_darker_bg = DarkenColor(button_original_bg); clear_darker_bg = DarkenColor(clear_original_bg); new_chat_darker_bg = DarkenColor(new_chat_original_bg); logFileHandle = FileOpen (LogFileName, FILE_READ | FILE_WRITE | FILE_TXT ); if (logFileHandle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Failed to open log file: " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } FileSeek (logFileHandle, 0 , SEEK_END ); FileWriteString (logFileHandle, "EA Initialized at " + TimeToString ( TimeCurrent ()) + "

" ); CreateDashboard(); UpdateResponseDisplay(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , "ChatGPT_" ); DeleteScrollbar(); if (logFileHandle != INVALID_HANDLE ) { FileClose (logFileHandle); } }

With the initialization being done, let us define the new elements and add them to the display so we can see what milestone we hit.

void CreateDashboard() { g_mainHeight = g_headerHeight + 2 * g_padding + g_displayHeight + g_footerHeight; int displayX = g_mainX + g_sidePadding; int displayY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_padding; int displayW = g_mainWidth - 2 * g_sidePadding; int footerY = displayY + g_displayHeight + g_padding; int inputWidth = 448 ; int sendWidth = 80 ; int gap = 10 ; int totalW = inputWidth + gap + sendWidth; int centerX = g_mainX + (g_mainWidth - totalW) / 2 ; int inputX = centerX; int sendX = inputX + inputWidth + gap; int elemHeight = 36 ; int elemY = footerY + 8 ; createRecLabel( "ChatGPT_MainContainer" , g_mainX, g_mainY, g_mainWidth, g_mainHeight, clrWhite , 1 , clrLightGray ); createRecLabel( "ChatGPT_HeaderBg" , g_mainX, g_mainY, g_mainWidth, g_headerHeight, clrWhiteSmoke , 0 , clrNONE ); string title = "ChatGPT AI EA" ; string titleFont = "Arial Rounded MT Bold" ; int titleSize = 14 ; TextSetFont (titleFont, titleSize); uint titleWid, titleHei; TextGetSize (title, titleWid, titleHei); int titleY = g_mainY + (g_headerHeight - ( int )titleHei) / 2 - 4 ; int titleX = g_mainX + g_sidePadding; createLabel( "ChatGPT_TitleLabel" , titleX, titleY, title, clrDarkSlateGray , titleSize, titleFont, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); string dateStr = TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer (), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ); string dateFont = "Arial" ; int dateSize = 12 ; TextSetFont (dateFont, dateSize); uint dateWid, dateHei; TextGetSize (dateStr, dateWid, dateHei); int dateX = g_mainX + g_mainWidth / 2 - ( int )(dateWid / 2 ) - 50 ; int dateY = g_mainY + (g_headerHeight - ( int )dateHei) / 2 - 4 ; createLabel( "ChatGPT_DateLabel" , dateX, dateY, dateStr, clrSlateGray , dateSize, dateFont, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); int clearWidth = 100 ; int clearX = g_mainX + g_mainWidth - clearWidth - g_sidePadding; int clearY = g_mainY + 4 ; createButton( "ChatGPT_ClearButton" , clearX, clearY, clearWidth, g_headerHeight - 8 , "Clear" , clrWhite , 11 , clear_original_bg, clrIndianRed ); int new_chat_width = 100 ; int new_chat_x = clearX - new_chat_width - g_sidePadding; createButton( "ChatGPT_NewChatButton" , new_chat_x, clearY, new_chat_width, g_headerHeight - 8 , "New Chat" , clrWhite , 11 , new_chat_original_bg, clrRoyalBlue ); createRecLabel( "ChatGPT_ResponseBg" , displayX, displayY, displayW, g_displayHeight, clrWhite , 1 , clrGainsboro , BORDER_FLAT , STYLE_SOLID ); createRecLabel( "ChatGPT_FooterBg" , g_mainX, footerY, g_mainWidth, g_footerHeight, clrGainsboro , 0 , clrNONE ); createEdit( "ChatGPT_InputEdit" , inputX, elemY, inputWidth, elemHeight, "" , clrBlack , 11 , clrWhite , clrSilver ); createButton( "ChatGPT_SubmitButton" , sendX, elemY, sendWidth, elemHeight, "Send" , clrWhite , 11 , button_original_bg, clrDarkBlue ); ChartRedraw (); }

In the core dashboard layout function, we calculate the main container height ("g_mainHeight") as the sum of "g_headerHeight", "g_displayHeight", "g_footerHeight", and twice "g_padding", and determine positions for the display area ("displayX", "displayY") and footer ("footerY") using padding values since we want our dashboard to be dynamic and not static as we had done in the previous version. We create the main container ("ChatGPT_MainContainer") and header background ("ChatGPT_HeaderBg") with "createRecLabel" using white and light gray colors, and add a title label ("ChatGPT_TitleLabel") with "ChatGPT AI EA" in "Arial Rounded MT Bold" at size 14, positioned with TextGetSize for alignment. A date label ("ChatGPT_DateLabel") is created with the current server time from TimeTradeServer in "Arial" at size 12, centered horizontally.

We add "Clear" ("ChatGPT_ClearButton") and "New Chat" ("ChatGPT_NewChatButton") buttons in the header with "createButton", using distinct colors ("clrLightCoral", "clrLightBlue") and a smaller font size of 11. The response area ("ChatGPT_ResponseBg") and footer ("ChatGPT_FooterBg") are created with "createRecLabel" for the chat display and input section. An input field ("ChatGPT_InputEdit") of width 448 and a "Send" button ("ChatGPT_SubmitButton") of width 80 are centered in the footer using "createEdit" and "createButton", with a 10-pixel gap. Finally, we redraw the chart with the ChartRedraw function. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

Since we now have the interface with all the elements, we can move on to updating the display with the new conversation history. We will, however, need some utility functions to get the message lines and their heights to ensure the conversation fits within the display area without overflowing, as well as take care of the timestamp lines we will be incorporating.

bool IsTimestamp( string line) { StringTrimLeft (line); StringTrimRight (line); if ( StringLen (line) != 5 ) return false ; if ( StringGetCharacter (line, 2 ) != ':' ) return false ; string hh = StringSubstr (line, 0 , 2 ); string mm = StringSubstr (line, 3 , 2 ); int h = ( int ) StringToInteger (hh); int m = ( int ) StringToInteger (mm); if (h < 0 || h > 23 || m < 0 || m > 59 ) return false ; return true ; } void ComputeLinesAndHeight( const string &font, const int fontSize, const int timestampFontSize, const int adjustedLineHeight, const int adjustedTimestampHeight, const int messageMargin, const int maxTextWidth, const string &msgRoles[], const string &msgContents[], const string &msgTimestamps[], const int numMessages, int &totalHeight_out, int &totalLines_out, string &allLines_out[], string &lineRoles_out[], int &lineHeights_out[]) { ArrayResize (allLines_out, 0 ); ArrayResize (lineRoles_out, 0 ); ArrayResize (lineHeights_out, 0 ); totalLines_out = 0 ; totalHeight_out = 0 ; for ( int m = 0 ; m < numMessages; m++) { string wrappedLines[]; WrapText(msgContents[m], font, fontSize, maxTextWidth, wrappedLines); int numLines = ArraySize (wrappedLines); int currSize = ArraySize (allLines_out); ArrayResize (allLines_out, currSize + numLines + 1 ); ArrayResize (lineRoles_out, currSize + numLines + 1 ); ArrayResize (lineHeights_out, currSize + numLines + 1 ); for ( int l = 0 ; l < numLines; l++) { allLines_out[currSize + l] = wrappedLines[l]; lineRoles_out[currSize + l] = msgRoles[m]; lineHeights_out[currSize + l] = adjustedLineHeight; totalHeight_out += adjustedLineHeight; } allLines_out[currSize + numLines] = msgTimestamps[m]; lineRoles_out[currSize + numLines] = msgRoles[m] + "_timestamp" ; lineHeights_out[currSize + numLines] = adjustedTimestampHeight; totalHeight_out += adjustedTimestampHeight; totalLines_out += numLines + 1 ; if (m < numMessages - 1 ) { totalHeight_out += messageMargin; } } }

Here, we implement utility functions to validate timestamps and compute message display properties. In the "IsTimestamp" function, we trim whitespace from the input string using StringTrimLeft and StringTrimRight, check if its length is exactly 5 characters, verify a colon at position 2 with StringGetCharacter, extract hours and minutes with StringSubstr, convert them to integers with StringToInteger, and return true if the hours (0-23) and minutes (0-59) form a valid time, ensuring accurate timestamp detection in the conversation history. You will need to define your specific rules if you choose a different approach.

In the "ComputeLinesAndHeight" function, we clear output arrays ("allLines_out", "lineRoles_out", "lineHeights_out") with ArrayResize and initialize "totalLines_out" and "totalHeight_out" to zero. For each message, we wrap its content using "WrapText" with the specified font, font size, and maximum width, then resize output arrays to accommodate the wrapped lines plus a timestamp, assigning each line’s text, role ("User" or "AI"), and height ("adjustedLineHeight" for content, "adjustedTimestampHeight" for timestamps) to "allLines_out", "lineRoles_out", and "lineHeights_out", respectively, and update "totalHeight_out" and "totalLines_out". We add a message margin ("messageMargin") between messages (except the last) to ensure visual separation, ensuring we validate timestamps and organize message text for display in our scrollable chat interface.

With these functions, we can now update the display function to parse history into roles, contents, and timestamps, align role messages, add margins, handle scrolling and cropping, and show the scrollbar dynamically.

void UpdateResponseDisplay() { int total = ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 , - 1 ); for ( int j = total - 1 ; j >= 0 ; j--) { string name = ObjectName ( 0 , j, 0 , - 1 ); if ( StringFind (name, "ChatGPT_ResponseLine_" ) == 0 || StringFind (name, "ChatGPT_MessageBg_" ) == 0 || StringFind (name, "ChatGPT_MessageText_" ) == 0 || StringFind (name, "ChatGPT_Timestamp_" ) == 0 ) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , name); } } string displayText = conversationHistory; int textX = g_mainX + g_sidePadding + g_textPadding; int textY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_padding + g_textPadding; int fullMaxWidth = g_mainWidth - 2 * g_sidePadding - 2 * g_textPadding; if (displayText == "" ) { string objName = "ChatGPT_ResponseLine_0" ; createLabel(objName, textX, textY, "Type your message below and click Send to chat with the AI." , clrGray , 10 , "Arial" , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); g_total_height = 0 ; g_visible_height = g_displayHeight - 2 * g_textPadding; if (scroll_visible) { DeleteScrollbar(); scroll_visible = false ; } ChartRedraw (); return ; } string parts[]; int numParts = StringSplit (displayText, '

' , parts); string msgRoles[]; string msgContents[]; string msgTimestamps[]; string currentRole = "" ; string currentContent = "" ; string currentTimestamp = "" ; for ( int p = 0 ; p < numParts; p++) { string line = parts[p]; StringTrimLeft (line); StringTrimRight (line); if ( StringLen (line) == 0 ) { if (currentRole != "" ) currentContent += "

" ; continue ; } if ( StringFind (line, "You: " ) == 0 ) { if (currentRole != "" ) { int size = ArraySize (msgRoles); ArrayResize (msgRoles, size + 1 ); ArrayResize (msgContents, size + 1 ); ArrayResize (msgTimestamps, size + 1 ); msgRoles[size] = currentRole; msgContents[size] = currentContent; msgTimestamps[size] = currentTimestamp; } currentRole = "User" ; currentContent = StringSubstr (line, 5 ); currentTimestamp = "" ; continue ; } else if ( StringFind (line, "AI: " ) == 0 ) { if (currentRole != "" ) { int size = ArraySize (msgRoles); ArrayResize (msgRoles, size + 1 ); ArrayResize (msgContents, size + 1 ); ArrayResize (msgTimestamps, size + 1 ); msgRoles[size] = currentRole; msgContents[size] = currentContent; msgTimestamps[size] = currentTimestamp; } currentRole = "AI" ; currentContent = StringSubstr (line, 4 ); currentTimestamp = "" ; continue ; } else if (IsTimestamp(line)) { if (currentRole != "" ) { currentTimestamp = line; int size = ArraySize (msgRoles); ArrayResize (msgRoles, size + 1 ); ArrayResize (msgContents, size + 1 ); ArrayResize (msgTimestamps, size + 1 ); msgRoles[size] = currentRole; msgContents[size] = currentContent; msgTimestamps[size] = currentTimestamp; currentRole = "" ; } } else { if (currentRole != "" ) { currentContent += "

" + line; } } } if (currentRole != "" ) { int size = ArraySize (msgRoles); ArrayResize (msgRoles, size + 1 ); ArrayResize (msgContents, size + 1 ); ArrayResize (msgTimestamps, size + 1 ); msgRoles[size] = currentRole; msgContents[size] = currentContent; msgTimestamps[size] = currentTimestamp; } int numMessages = ArraySize (msgRoles); if (numMessages == 0 ) { string objName = "ChatGPT_ResponseLine_0" ; createLabel(objName, textX, textY, "Type your message below and click Send to chat with the AI." , clrGray , 10 , "Arial" , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); g_total_height = 0 ; g_visible_height = g_displayHeight - 2 * g_textPadding; if (scroll_visible) { DeleteScrollbar(); scroll_visible = false ; } ChartRedraw (); return ; } string font = "Arial" ; int fontSize = 10 ; int timestampFontSize = 8 ; int lineHeight = TextGetHeight( "A" , font, fontSize); int timestampHeight = TextGetHeight( "A" , font, timestampFontSize); int adjustedLineHeight = lineHeight + g_lineSpacing; int adjustedTimestampHeight = timestampHeight + g_lineSpacing; int messageMargin = 12 ; int visibleHeight = g_displayHeight - 2 * g_textPadding; g_visible_height = visibleHeight; string tentativeAllLines[]; string tentativeLineRoles[]; int tentativeLineHeights[]; int tentativeTotalHeight, tentativeTotalLines; ComputeLinesAndHeight(font, fontSize, timestampFontSize, adjustedLineHeight, adjustedTimestampHeight, messageMargin, fullMaxWidth, msgRoles, msgContents, msgTimestamps, numMessages, tentativeTotalHeight, tentativeTotalLines, tentativeAllLines, tentativeLineRoles, tentativeLineHeights); bool need_scroll = tentativeTotalHeight > visibleHeight; bool should_show_scrollbar = false ; int reserved_width = 0 ; if (ScrollbarMode != SCROLL_WHEEL_ONLY) { should_show_scrollbar = need_scroll && (ScrollbarMode == SCROLL_DYNAMIC_ALWAYS || (ScrollbarMode == SCROLL_DYNAMIC_HOVER && mouse_in_display)); if (should_show_scrollbar) { reserved_width = 16 ; } } string allLines[]; string lineRoles[]; int lineHeights[]; int totalHeight, totalLines; int maxTextWidth = fullMaxWidth - reserved_width; if (reserved_width > 0 ) { ComputeLinesAndHeight(font, fontSize, timestampFontSize, adjustedLineHeight, adjustedTimestampHeight, messageMargin, maxTextWidth, msgRoles, msgContents, msgTimestamps, numMessages, totalHeight, totalLines, allLines, lineRoles, lineHeights); } else { totalHeight = tentativeTotalHeight; totalLines = tentativeTotalLines; ArrayCopy (allLines, tentativeAllLines); ArrayCopy (lineRoles, tentativeLineRoles); ArrayCopy (lineHeights, tentativeLineHeights); } FileWriteString (logFileHandle, "UpdateResponseDisplay: totalHeight=" + IntegerToString (totalHeight) + ", visibleHeight=" + IntegerToString (visibleHeight) + ", totalLines=" + IntegerToString (totalLines) + ", reserved_width=" + IntegerToString (reserved_width) + "

" ); g_total_height = totalHeight; bool prev_scroll_visible = scroll_visible; scroll_visible = should_show_scrollbar; if (scroll_visible != prev_scroll_visible) { if (scroll_visible) { CreateScrollbar(); } else { DeleteScrollbar(); } } int max_scroll = MathMax ( 0 , totalHeight - visibleHeight); if (scroll_pos > max_scroll) scroll_pos = max_scroll; if (scroll_pos < 0 ) scroll_pos = 0 ; if (totalHeight > visibleHeight && scroll_pos == prev_scroll_pos && prev_scroll_pos == - 1 ) { scroll_pos = max_scroll; } if (scroll_visible) { slider_height = CalculateSliderHeight(); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YSIZE , slider_height); UpdateSliderPosition(); UpdateButtonColors(); } int currentY = textY - scroll_pos; int endY = textY + visibleHeight; int startLineIndex = 0 ; int currentHeight = 0 ; for ( int line = 0 ; line < totalLines; line++) { if (currentHeight >= scroll_pos) { startLineIndex = line; currentY = textY + (currentHeight - scroll_pos); break ; } currentHeight += lineHeights[line]; if (line < totalLines - 1 && StringFind (lineRoles[line], "_timestamp" ) >= 0 && StringFind (lineRoles[line + 1 ], "_timestamp" ) < 0 ) { currentHeight += messageMargin; } } int numVisibleLines = 0 ; int visibleHeightUsed = 0 ; for ( int line = startLineIndex; line < totalLines; line++) { int lineHeight = lineHeights[line]; if (visibleHeightUsed + lineHeight > visibleHeight) break ; visibleHeightUsed += lineHeight; numVisibleLines++; if (line < totalLines - 1 && StringFind (lineRoles[line], "_timestamp" ) >= 0 && StringFind (lineRoles[line + 1 ], "_timestamp" ) < 0 ) { if (visibleHeightUsed + messageMargin > visibleHeight) break ; visibleHeightUsed += messageMargin; } } FileWriteString (logFileHandle, "Visible lines: startLineIndex=" + IntegerToString (startLineIndex) + ", numVisibleLines=" + IntegerToString (numVisibleLines) + ", scroll_pos=" + IntegerToString (scroll_pos) + ", currentY=" + IntegerToString (currentY) + "

" ); int leftX = g_mainX + g_sidePadding + g_textPadding; int rightX = g_mainX + g_mainWidth - g_sidePadding - g_textPadding - reserved_width; color userColor = clrGray ; color aiColor = clrBlue ; color timestampColor = clrDarkGray ; for ( int li = 0 ; li < numVisibleLines; li++) { int lineIndex = startLineIndex + li; if (lineIndex >= totalLines) break ; string line = allLines[lineIndex]; string role = lineRoles[lineIndex]; bool isTimestamp = StringFind (role, "_timestamp" ) >= 0 ; int currFontSize = isTimestamp ? timestampFontSize : fontSize; color textCol = isTimestamp ? timestampColor : ( StringFind (role, "User" ) >= 0 ? userColor : aiColor); string display_line = line; if (line == " " ) { display_line = " " ; textCol = clrWhite ; } int textX_pos = ( StringFind (role, "User" ) >= 0 ) ? rightX : leftX; ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT textAnchor = ( StringFind (role, "User" ) >= 0 ) ? ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER : ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ; string lineName = "ChatGPT_MessageText_" + IntegerToString (lineIndex); if (currentY >= textY && currentY < endY) { createLabel(lineName, textX_pos, currentY, display_line, textCol, currFontSize, font, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , textAnchor); } currentY += lineHeights[lineIndex]; if (lineIndex < totalLines - 1 && StringFind (lineRoles[lineIndex], "_timestamp" ) >= 0 && StringFind (lineRoles[lineIndex + 1 ], "_timestamp" ) < 0 ) { currentY += messageMargin; } } ChartRedraw (); }

In the "UpdateResponseDisplay" function, we first clear existing message-related objects ("ChatGPT_ResponseLine_", "ChatGPT_MessageBg_", "ChatGPT_MessageText_", "ChatGPT_Timestamp_") using ObjectsTotal and ObjectDelete to refresh the display. If the conversation history ("conversationHistory") is empty, we create a default label with "createLabel" prompting the user to type a message, reset "g_total_height" to 0, set "g_visible_height" to the display height minus padding, remove the scrollbar with "DeleteScrollbar" if visible, and redraw with the ChartRedraw function. Otherwise, we split the history into parts using StringSplit on newlines, parsing lines into "msgRoles", "msgContents", and "msgTimestamps" by identifying "You: ", "AI: ", and timestamps with "IsTimestamp", accumulating content across lines, and storing completed messages.

We calculate text positioning ("textX", "textY") and maximum width ("fullMaxWidth"), set font sizes (10 for messages, 8 for timestamps), and compute line heights with "TextGetHeight" plus "g_lineSpacing". Using "ComputeLinesAndHeight", we generate tentative line arrays and heights, check if scrolling is needed, and determine scrollbar visibility based on "ScrollbarMode" and "mouse_in_display", reserving 16 pixels for the scrollbar if shown. We recompute lines with adjusted width if necessary, update "g_total_height", manage scrollbar visibility with "CreateScrollbar" or "DeleteScrollbar", clamp "scroll_pos" within "max_scroll", and set it to the bottom for new messages.

We calculate the starting line and y-position based on "scroll_pos", determine visible lines within "g_visible_height", and render each line with "createLabel", using left-aligned AI messages ("clrBlue") and right-aligned user messages ("clrGray") with timestamps ("clrDarkGray"), applying a 12-pixel message margin. Finally, we log display details with FileWriteString and redraw. This will ensure the display area is populated with available conversation history. We now need to make sure that when we hit send, we send the prompt. We will expand the existing function into several functions for easier management in future versions.

string BuildMessagesFromHistory( string newPrompt) { string messages = "[" ; string temp = conversationHistory; while ( StringLen (temp) > 0 ) { int you_pos = StringFind (temp, "You: " ); if (you_pos != 0 ) break ; temp = StringSubstr (temp, 5 ); int end_user = StringFind (temp, "

" ); string user_content = StringSubstr (temp, 0 , end_user); temp = StringSubstr (temp, end_user + 1 ); int end_ts1 = StringFind (temp, "

" ); temp = StringSubstr (temp, end_ts1 + 1 ); int ai_pos = StringFind (temp, "AI: " ); if (ai_pos != 0 ) break ; temp = StringSubstr (temp, 4 ); int end_ai = StringFind (temp, "

" ); string ai_content = StringSubstr (temp, 0 , end_ai); temp = StringSubstr (temp, end_ai + 1 ); int end_ts2 = StringFind (temp, "



" ); temp = StringSubstr (temp, end_ts2 + 2 ); messages += "{\"role\":\"user\",\"content\":\"" + JsonEscape(user_content) + "\"}," ; messages += "{\"role\":\"assistant\",\"content\":\"" + JsonEscape(ai_content) + "\"}," ; } messages += "{\"role\":\"user\",\"content\":\"" + JsonEscape(newPrompt) + "\"}]" ; return messages; } string GetChatGPTResponse( string prompt) { string messages = BuildMessagesFromHistory(prompt); string requestData = "{\"model\":\"" + OpenAI_Model + "\",\"messages\":" + messages + ",\"max_tokens\":" + IntegerToString (MaxResponseLength) + "}" ; FileWriteString (logFileHandle, "Request Data: " + requestData + "

" ); char postData[]; int dataLen = StringToCharArray (requestData, postData, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY , CP_UTF8 ); ArrayResize (postData, dataLen - 1 ); FileWriteString (logFileHandle, "Raw Post Data (Hex): " + LogCharArray(postData) + "

" ); string headers = "Authorization: Bearer " + OpenAI_API_Key + "\r

" + "Content-Type: application/json; charset=UTF-8\r

" + "Content-Length: " + IntegerToString (dataLen - 1 ) + "\r

\r

" ; FileWriteString (logFileHandle, "Request Headers: " + headers + "

" ); char result[]; string resultHeaders; int res = WebRequest ( "POST" , OpenAI_Endpoint, headers, 10000 , postData, result, resultHeaders); if (res != 200 ) { string response = CharArrayToString (result, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY , CP_UTF8 ); string errMsg = "API request failed: HTTP Code " + IntegerToString (res) + ", Error: " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ()) + ", Response: " + response; Print (errMsg); FileWriteString (logFileHandle, errMsg + "

" ); FileWriteString (logFileHandle, "Raw Response Data (Hex): " + LogCharArray(result) + "

" ); return errMsg; } string response = CharArrayToString (result, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY , CP_UTF8 ); FileWriteString (logFileHandle, "API Response: " + response + "

" ); JsonValue jsonObject; int index = 0 ; char charArray[]; int arrayLength = StringToCharArray (response, charArray, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY , CP_UTF8 ); if (!jsonObject.DeserializeFromArray(charArray, arrayLength, index)) { string errMsg = "Error: Failed to parse API response JSON: " + response; Print (errMsg); FileWriteString (logFileHandle, errMsg + "

" ); return errMsg; } JsonValue *error = jsonObject.FindChildByKey( "error" ); if (error != NULL ) { string errMsg = "API Error: " + error[ "message" ].ToString(); Print (errMsg); FileWriteString (logFileHandle, errMsg + "

" ); return errMsg; } string content = jsonObject[ "choices" ][ 0 ][ "message" ][ "content" ].ToString(); if ( StringLen (content) > 0 ) { StringReplace (content, "\

" , "

" ); StringTrimLeft (content); StringTrimRight (content); return content; } string errMsg = "Error: No content in API response: " + response; Print (errMsg); FileWriteString (logFileHandle, errMsg + "

" ); return errMsg; } void SubmitMessage() { string prompt = ( string ) ObjectGetString ( 0 , "ChatGPT_InputEdit" , OBJPROP_TEXT ); if ( StringLen (prompt) > 0 ) { string response = GetChatGPTResponse(prompt); Print ( "User: " + prompt); Print ( "AI: " + response); string timestamp = TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_MINUTES ); conversationHistory += "You: " + prompt + "

" + timestamp + "

AI: " + response + "

" + timestamp + "



" ; ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ChatGPT_InputEdit" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "" ); UpdateResponseDisplay(); scroll_pos = MathMax ( 0 , g_total_height - g_visible_height); UpdateResponseDisplay(); if (scroll_visible) { UpdateSliderPosition(); UpdateButtonColors(); } FileWriteString (logFileHandle, "Prompt: " + prompt + " | Response: " + response + " | Time: " + timestamp + "

" ); ChartRedraw (); } }

Here, we implement the core API interaction and message handling functions. We first define the "BuildMessagesFromHistory" function, where we construct a JSON array for API requests by parsing "conversationHistory", iterating through it to extract user ("You: ") and AI ("AI: ") messages with StringFind and StringSubstr, skipping timestamps and empty lines, and using "JsonEscape" to format content into JSON objects with roles ("user" or "assistant"), appending the new user prompt as the final message, resulting in a properly formatted array for multi-turn conversations.

In the "GetChatGPTResponse" function, we create a JSON request with "BuildMessagesFromHistory", the "OpenAI_Model", and "MaxResponseLength", convert it to a char array with StringToCharArray, set headers with the "OpenAI_API_Key", and send a POST request to "OpenAI_Endpoint" using the WebRequest function. We handle responses by checking for HTTP errors (non-200 status), logging raw data and errors with FileWriteString to "logFileHandle", parsing the JSON response with "JsonValue::DeserializeFromArray", checking for API errors, and extracting the content from "choices[0][message][content]", unescaping newlines and trimming whitespace before returning it, just like we did with the previous version.

In the "SubmitMessage" function, we retrieve the user input from "ChatGPT_InputEdit" with ObjectGetString, call "GetChatGPTResponse" if non-empty, log the prompt and response with Print, append to "conversationHistory" with timestamps from TimeCurrent, clear the input field with ObjectSetString, update the display with "UpdateResponseDisplay", scroll to the bottom by setting "scroll_pos", and update scrollbar visuals if needed, logging the interaction. This creates a system for managing AI conversations, API communication, and updating the chat UI dynamically. We can call this function when we click on the send message button as follows.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam == "ChatGPT_SubmitButton" ) { SubmitMessage(); } }

To handle chart interactions, we use the OnChartEvent event handler as our event listener. When the event is a click on our button, we call our function to send the prompt. Here is a visualization of what we get.

From the image, we can see that we have the conversation being longer, and intuitive with the user conversation being added on the right and AI on the left, all with timestamps. What now remains is ensuring an interactive display to enable scrollbar dragging and hover states on the buttons we added. Here is the full logic we used to achieve that.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int displayX = g_mainX + g_sidePadding; int displayY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_padding; int displayW = g_mainWidth - 2 * g_sidePadding; int displayH = g_displayHeight; int clearX = g_mainX + g_mainWidth - 100 - g_sidePadding; int clearY = g_mainY + 4 ; int clearW = 100 ; int clearH = g_headerHeight - 8 ; int new_chat_x = clearX - 100 - g_sidePadding; int new_chat_w = 100 ; int new_chat_h = clearH; int sendX = g_mainX + (g_mainWidth - 448 - 10 - 80 ) / 2 + 448 + 10 ; int sendY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_padding + g_displayHeight + g_padding; int sendW = 80 ; int sendH = g_footerHeight; bool need_scroll = g_total_height > g_visible_height; if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam == "ChatGPT_SubmitButton" ) { SubmitMessage(); } else if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam == "ChatGPT_ClearButton" ) { conversationHistory = "" ; scroll_pos = 0 ; prev_scroll_pos = - 1 ; UpdateResponseDisplay(); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ChatGPT_InputEdit" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "" ); ChartRedraw (); } else if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam == "ChatGPT_NewChatButton" ) { conversationHistory = "" ; scroll_pos = 0 ; prev_scroll_pos = - 1 ; UpdateResponseDisplay(); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "ChatGPT_InputEdit" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "" ); ChartRedraw (); } else if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && (sparam == SCROLL_UP_REC || sparam == SCROLL_UP_LABEL)) { ScrollUp(); } else if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && (sparam == SCROLL_DOWN_REC || sparam == SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL)) { ScrollDown(); } else if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int mouseX = ( int )lparam; int mouseY = ( int )dparam; bool isOverSend = (mouseX >= sendX && mouseX <= sendX + sendW && mouseY >= sendY && mouseY <= sendY + sendH); if (isOverSend && !button_hover) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ChatGPT_SubmitButton" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , button_darker_bg); button_hover = true ; ChartRedraw (); } else if (!isOverSend && button_hover) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ChatGPT_SubmitButton" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , button_original_bg); button_hover = false ; ChartRedraw (); } bool isOverClear = (mouseX >= clearX && mouseX <= clearX + clearW && mouseY >= clearY && mouseY <= clearY + clearH); if (isOverClear && !clear_hover) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ChatGPT_ClearButton" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clear_darker_bg); clear_hover = true ; ChartRedraw (); } else if (!isOverClear && clear_hover) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ChatGPT_ClearButton" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clear_original_bg); clear_hover = false ; ChartRedraw (); } bool isOverNewChat = (mouseX >= new_chat_x && mouseX <= new_chat_x + new_chat_w && mouseY >= clearY && mouseY <= clearY + new_chat_h); if (isOverNewChat && !new_chat_hover) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ChatGPT_NewChatButton" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , new_chat_darker_bg); new_chat_hover = true ; ChartRedraw (); } else if (!isOverNewChat && new_chat_hover) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "ChatGPT_NewChatButton" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , new_chat_original_bg); new_chat_hover = false ; ChartRedraw (); } bool is_in = (mouseX >= displayX && mouseX <= displayX + displayW && mouseY >= displayY && mouseY <= displayY + displayH); if (is_in != mouse_in_display) { mouse_in_display = is_in; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , !(mouse_in_display && need_scroll)); if (ScrollbarMode == SCROLL_DYNAMIC_HOVER) { UpdateResponseDisplay(); } } static int prevMouseState = 0 ; int MouseState = ( int )sparam; if (prevMouseState == 0 && MouseState == 1 && scroll_visible) { int scrollbar_x = displayX + displayW - 16 ; int xd_slider = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int yd_slider = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int xs_slider = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int ys_slider = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); if (mouseX >= xd_slider && mouseX <= xd_slider + xs_slider && mouseY >= yd_slider && mouseY <= yd_slider + ys_slider) { movingStateSlider = true ; mlbDownX_Slider = mouseX; mlbDownY_Slider = mouseY; mlbDown_YD_Slider = yd_slider; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrDimGray ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YSIZE , slider_height); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); FileWriteString (logFileHandle, "Slider drag started: x=" + IntegerToString (mouseX) + ", y=" + IntegerToString (mouseY) + "

" ); } } if (movingStateSlider) { int delta_y = mouseY - mlbDownY_Slider; int new_y = mlbDown_YD_Slider + delta_y; int scroll_area_y_min = (g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_padding) + 16 ; int scroll_area_y_max = (g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_padding + g_displayHeight - 16 - slider_height); new_y = MathMax (scroll_area_y_min, MathMin (new_y, scroll_area_y_max)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , new_y); int max_scroll = MathMax ( 0 , g_total_height - g_visible_height); double scroll_ratio = ( double )(new_y - scroll_area_y_min) / (scroll_area_y_max - scroll_area_y_min); int new_scroll_pos = ( int ) MathRound (scroll_ratio * max_scroll); if (new_scroll_pos != scroll_pos) { scroll_pos = new_scroll_pos; UpdateResponseDisplay(); if (scroll_visible) { UpdateSliderPosition(); UpdateButtonColors(); } FileWriteString (logFileHandle, "Slider dragged: new_scroll_pos=" + IntegerToString (new_scroll_pos) + "

" ); } ChartRedraw (); } if (MouseState == 0 ) { if (movingStateSlider) { movingStateSlider = false ; if (scroll_visible) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrGray ); } ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , !(mouse_in_display && need_scroll)); FileWriteString (logFileHandle, "Slider drag ended

" ); } } prevMouseState = MouseState; static bool prevMouseInsideScrollUp = false ; static bool prevMouseInsideScrollDown = false ; static bool prevMouseInsideSlider = false ; if (scroll_visible) { int scrollbar_x = displayX + displayW - 16 ; int button_size = 16 ; int xd_slider = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int yd_slider = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int xs_slider = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int ys_slider = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); bool isMouseInsideUp = (mouseX >= scrollbar_x && mouseX <= scrollbar_x + 16 && mouseY >= displayY && mouseY <= displayY + button_size); bool isMouseInsideDown = (mouseX >= scrollbar_x && mouseX <= scrollbar_x + 16 && mouseY >= displayY + g_displayHeight - button_size && mouseY <= displayY + g_displayHeight); bool isMouseInsideSlider = (mouseX >= xd_slider && mouseX <= xd_slider + xs_slider && mouseY >= yd_slider && mouseY <= yd_slider + ys_slider); if (isMouseInsideUp != prevMouseInsideScrollUp) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_UP_REC, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , isMouseInsideUp ? clrSilver : clrGainsboro ); prevMouseInsideScrollUp = isMouseInsideUp; ChartRedraw (); } if (isMouseInsideDown != prevMouseInsideScrollDown) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_DOWN_REC, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , isMouseInsideDown ? clrSilver : clrGainsboro ); prevMouseInsideScrollDown = isMouseInsideDown; ChartRedraw (); } if (isMouseInsideSlider != prevMouseInsideSlider && !movingStateSlider) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , isMouseInsideSlider ? clrDarkGray : clrSilver ); prevMouseInsideSlider = isMouseInsideSlider; ChartRedraw (); } } } else if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ) { int mouseX = ( int )lparam; int mouseY = ( int )dparam; int delta = ( int )sparam; bool in_display = (mouseX >= displayX && mouseX <= displayX + displayW && mouseY >= displayY && mouseY <= displayY + displayH); if (in_display != mouse_in_display) { mouse_in_display = in_display; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , !(mouse_in_display && need_scroll)); if (ScrollbarMode == SCROLL_DYNAMIC_HOVER) { UpdateResponseDisplay(); } } if (in_display && need_scroll) { int scroll_amount = 30 * (delta > 0 ? - 1 : 1 ); scroll_pos = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin ( MathMax ( 0 , g_total_height - g_visible_height), scroll_pos + scroll_amount)); UpdateResponseDisplay(); if (scroll_visible) { UpdateSliderPosition(); UpdateButtonColors(); } ChartRedraw (); } } }

To achieve full interactivity, in the OnChartEvent function, we calculate positions for the display area ("displayX", "displayY", "displayW", "displayH"), clear button ("clearX", "clearY", "clearW", "clearH"), new chat button ("new_chat_x", "new_chat_w", "new_chat_h"), and send button ("sendX", "sendY", "sendW", "sendH") using global layout variables. For click events (CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK), we handle "ChatGPT_ClearButton" and "ChatGPT_NewChatButton" by clearing "conversationHistory", resetting "scroll_pos" and "prev_scroll_pos", clearing the input field with ObjectSetString, and updating the display with "UpdateResponseDisplay", and scroll buttons ("SCROLL_UP_REC", "SCROLL_UP_LABEL", "SCROLL_DOWN_REC", "SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL") by calling the "ScrollUp" or "ScrollDown" functions.

For mouse move events (CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE), we detect hover over the send, clear, and new chat buttons, updating their backgrounds ("button_darker_bg", "clear_darker_bg", "new_chat_darker_bg") with "ObjectSetInteger" when hovered, and check if the mouse is in the display area to toggle "mouse_in_display" and update chart scrolling with "ChartSetInteger", refreshing the display in "SCROLL_DYNAMIC_HOVER" mode.

We handle slider dragging by detecting clicks on "SCROLL_SLIDER", setting "movingStateSlider", updating the slider’s y-position with ObjectSetInteger based on mouse movement, calculating "scroll_pos" via scroll ratio, and logging with the FileWriteString function. On mouse release, we reset the drag state and slider color. For mouse wheel events (CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL), we adjust "scroll_pos" by 30 pixels based on wheel direction, update the display, and refresh scrollbar visuals if visible. We also manage scrollbar hover effects, updating colors for up/down buttons and the slider. Each action triggers ChartRedraw for visual updates. This makes sure our program supports clicks, hovers, drags, and scrolling. Here is the final outcome.

From the image, we can see that we are able to upgrade the program by adding new elements, displaying a scrollable conversation history, and making the interface interactable, hence achieving our objectives. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Testing the ChatGPT Program

We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve enhanced our ChatGPT-integrated program in MQL5, upgrading to a scrollable single chat-oriented UI with dynamic JSON parsing, timestamped conversation history, and interactive controls like submit, clear, and new chat buttons. This system empowers us to engage seamlessly with AI-driven insights for market analysis, maintaining context across multi-turn conversations while optimizing usability with adaptive scrolling and hover effects. In the preceding versions, we will update the display to handle back-and-forth conversations and share live data to get trading insights. Stay tuned.