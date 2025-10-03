Building AI-Powered Trading Systems in MQL5 (Part 3): Upgrading to a Scrollable Single Chat-Oriented UI
Introduction
In our previous article (Part 2), we built an interactive ChatGPT-powered program with a User Interface (UI) in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5). The tool enabled us to send prompts to OpenAI’s API and instantly view responses directly on the chart. Now, in Part 3, we're taking it to the next level: get ready for a scrollable, chat-style dashboard, complete with timestamps, smooth dynamic scrolling, and rich conversation history for engaging, multi-turn chats. Here’s what we’ll dive into:
- Understanding the Upgraded ChatGPT Program Framework
- Implementation in MQL5
- Testing the ChatGPT Program
- Conclusion
By the end, you’ll have an enhanced MQL5 program for interactive AI queries, ready for customization—let’s dive in!
Understanding the Upgraded ChatGPT Program Framework
The upgraded ChatGPT program framework enhances our AI-driven trading interface by incorporating a scrollable, chat-oriented UI that supports multi-turn conversations, timestamps, and dynamic message handling, allowing us to maintain context for queries across sessions. Its role is to provide a seamless conversational experience, improving usability by enabling us to review history and build on previous AI responses, which is vital for refining trading strategies without losing insights from prior interactions. We figured that if we stick to one conversation that the AI can reference, we can always go back and refine prompts and make corrections when needed.
Our approach is to build a single-chat-focused dashboard with scrollable text, hover effects, and message building for API requests, ensuring the interface adapts to conversation length and user preferences for scrollbar visibility. We will implement logic to parse history for multi-turn queries, add timestamps for clarity, and enable features like clearing conversations or starting new chats, creating a tool that facilitates ongoing AI assistance for trading decisions with a new upgraded interface. Have a look at what we will be achieving.
Implementation in MQL5
To implement the upgraded program in MQL5, we will first alter the inputs section to incorporate a new input for the scrollbar mode so that we can either reveal the scrollbar when we need to hover or have it always there, visible. We will add an enumeration for that and also increase the response tokens limit to 3000, since we can now have a rich conversation that feels just sufficient, but you can increase it if needed.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChatGPT AI EA Part 3.mq5 | //| Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria. | //| https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict //--- Input parameters enum ENUM_SCROLLBAR_MODE { SCROLL_DYNAMIC_ALWAYS, // Show when needed SCROLL_DYNAMIC_HOVER, // Show on hover when needed SCROLL_WHEEL_ONLY // No scrollbar, wheel scroll only }; input ENUM_SCROLLBAR_MODE ScrollbarMode = SCROLL_DYNAMIC_HOVER; // Scrollbar Behavior //--- Scrollbar object names #define SCROLL_LEADER "ChatGPT_Scroll_Leader" #define SCROLL_UP_REC "ChatGPT_Scroll_Up_Rec" #define SCROLL_UP_LABEL "ChatGPT_Scroll_Up_Label" #define SCROLL_DOWN_REC "ChatGPT_Scroll_Down_Rec" #define SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL "ChatGPT_Scroll_Down_Label" #define SCROLL_SLIDER "ChatGPT_Scroll_Slider" //--- Input parameters input string OpenAI_Model = "gpt-3.5-turbo"; // OpenAI Model input string OpenAI_Endpoint = "https://api.openai.com/v1/chat/completions"; // OpenAI API Endpoint input int MaxResponseLength = 3000; // Max length of ChatGPT response to display input string LogFileName = "ChatGPT_EA_Log.txt"; // Log file name
We begin the upgrade implementation by defining the configuration parameters and constants to control scrolling behavior and API settings. First, we create the "ENUM_SCROLLBAR_MODE" enum with options "SCROLL_DYNAMIC_ALWAYS" (show scrollbar when needed), "SCROLL_DYNAMIC_HOVER" (show on hover when needed), and "SCROLL_WHEEL_ONLY" (no scrollbar, wheel scroll only), setting the input "ScrollbarMode" to "SCROLL_DYNAMIC_HOVER" for user preference.
Then, we define constants for scrollbar object names like "SCROLL_LEADER", "SCROLL_UP_REC", "SCROLL_UP_LABEL", "SCROLL_DOWN_REC", "SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL", and "SCROLL_SLIDER" for consistent referencing in the UI. Next, we set the input parameter "MaxResponseLength" to 3000 to limit the displayed response text, ensuring we can get longer conversations. The next thing that we need to do is alter the JSON class so that it can handle double values as well, just a minor enhancement.
bool DeserializeFromArray(char &jsonCharacterArray[], int arrayLength, int ¤tIndex) { //--- Deserialize from array string validNumericCharacters = "0123456789+-.eE"; //--- Valid number chars int startPosition = currentIndex; //--- Start position for(; currentIndex < arrayLength; currentIndex++) { //--- Loop array char currentCharacter = jsonCharacterArray[currentIndex]; //--- Current char if(currentCharacter == 0) break; //--- Break on null switch(currentCharacter) { //--- Switch on char case '\t': case '\r': case '\n': case ' ': startPosition = currentIndex + 1; break; //--- Skip whitespace case '[': { //--- Array start startPosition = currentIndex + 1; //--- Update start if(m_type != JsonUndefined) return false; //--- Type check m_type = JsonArray; //--- Set array currentIndex++; //--- Increment JsonValue childValue(GetPointer(this), JsonUndefined); //--- Child value while(childValue.DeserializeFromArray(jsonCharacterArray, arrayLength, currentIndex)) { //--- Loop children if(childValue.m_type != JsonUndefined) AddChild(childValue); //--- Add if defined if(childValue.m_type == JsonInteger || childValue.m_type == JsonDouble || childValue.m_type == JsonArray) currentIndex++; //--- Adjust index childValue.Reset(); //--- Reset child childValue.m_parent = GetPointer(this); //--- Set parent if(jsonCharacterArray[currentIndex] == ']') break; //--- End array currentIndex++; //--- Increment if(currentIndex >= arrayLength) return false; //--- Bounds check } return (jsonCharacterArray[currentIndex] == ']' || jsonCharacterArray[currentIndex] == 0); //--- Valid end } //--- End array case case ']': return (m_parent && m_parent.m_type == JsonArray); //--- Array end case ':': { //--- Key separator if(m_temporaryKey == "") return false; //--- Key check JsonValue childValue(GetPointer(this), JsonUndefined); //--- New child JsonValue *addedChild = AddChild(childValue); //--- Add addedChild.m_key = m_temporaryKey; //--- Set key m_temporaryKey = ""; //--- Clear temp currentIndex++; //--- Increment if(!addedChild.DeserializeFromArray(jsonCharacterArray, arrayLength, currentIndex)) return false; //--- Recurse } break; //--- End key case case ',': { //--- Value separator startPosition = currentIndex + 1; //--- Update start if(!m_parent && m_type != JsonObject) return false; //--- Check context if(m_parent && m_parent.m_type != JsonArray && m_parent.m_type != JsonObject) return false; //--- Parent type if(m_parent && m_parent.m_type == JsonArray && m_type == JsonUndefined) return true; //--- Undefined in array } break; //--- End separator case '{': { //--- Object start startPosition = currentIndex + 1; //--- Update start if(m_type != JsonUndefined) return false; //--- Type check m_type = JsonObject; //--- Set object currentIndex++; //--- Increment if(!DeserializeFromArray(jsonCharacterArray, arrayLength, currentIndex)) return false; //--- Recurse return (jsonCharacterArray[currentIndex] == '}' || jsonCharacterArray[currentIndex] == 0); //--- Valid end } break; //--- End object case case '}': return (m_type == JsonObject); //--- Object end case 't': case 'T': case 'f': case 'F': { //--- Boolean start if(m_type != JsonUndefined) return false; //--- Type check m_type = JsonBoolean; //--- Set boolean if(currentIndex + 3 < arrayLength && StringCompare(GetSubstringFromArray(jsonCharacterArray, currentIndex, 4), "true", false) == 0) { //--- True check m_booleanValue = true; currentIndex += 3; return true; //--- Set true } if(currentIndex + 4 < arrayLength && StringCompare(GetSubstringFromArray(jsonCharacterArray, currentIndex, 5), "false", false) == 0) { //--- False check m_booleanValue = false; currentIndex += 4; return true; //--- Set false } return false; //--- Invalid boolean } break; //--- End boolean case 'n': case 'N': { //--- Null start if(m_type != JsonUndefined) return false; //--- Type check m_type = JsonNull; //--- Set null if(currentIndex + 3 < arrayLength && StringCompare(GetSubstringFromArray(jsonCharacterArray, currentIndex, 4), "null", false) == 0) { //--- Null check currentIndex += 3; return true; //--- Valid null } return false; //--- Invalid null } break; //--- End null case '0': case '1': case '2': case '3': case '4': case '5': case '6': case '7': case '8': case '9': case '-': case '+': case '.': { //--- Number start if(m_type != JsonUndefined) return false; //--- Type check bool isDouble = false; //--- Double flag int startOfNumber = currentIndex; //--- Number start while(jsonCharacterArray[currentIndex] != 0 && currentIndex < arrayLength) { //--- Parse number currentIndex++; //--- Increment if(StringFind(validNumericCharacters, GetSubstringFromArray(jsonCharacterArray, currentIndex, 1)) < 0) break; //--- Invalid char if(!isDouble) isDouble = (jsonCharacterArray[currentIndex] == '.' || jsonCharacterArray[currentIndex] == 'e' || jsonCharacterArray[currentIndex] == 'E'); //--- Set double } m_stringValue = GetSubstringFromArray(jsonCharacterArray, startOfNumber, currentIndex - startOfNumber); //--- Get string if(isDouble) { //--- Double handling m_type = JsonDouble; //--- Set type m_doubleValue = StringToDouble(m_stringValue); //--- Convert double m_integerValue = (long)m_doubleValue; //--- Set integer m_booleanValue = m_integerValue != 0; //--- Set boolean } else { //--- Integer handling m_type = JsonInteger; //--- Set type m_integerValue = StringToInteger(m_stringValue); //--- Convert integer m_doubleValue = (double)m_integerValue; //--- Set double m_booleanValue = m_integerValue != 0; //--- Set boolean } currentIndex--; //--- Adjust index return true; //--- Success } break; //--- End number case '\"': { //--- String or key start if(m_type == JsonObject) { //--- Key in object currentIndex++; //--- Increment int startOfString = currentIndex; //--- String start if(!ExtractStringFromArray(jsonCharacterArray, arrayLength, currentIndex)) return false; //--- Extract m_temporaryKey = GetSubstringFromArray(jsonCharacterArray, startOfString, currentIndex - startOfString); //--- Set temp key } else { //--- Value string if(m_type != JsonUndefined) return false; //--- Type check m_type = JsonString; //--- Set string currentIndex++; //--- Increment int startOfString = currentIndex; //--- String start if(!ExtractStringFromArray(jsonCharacterArray, arrayLength, currentIndex)) return false; //--- Extract SetFromString(JsonString, GetSubstringFromArray(jsonCharacterArray, startOfString, currentIndex - startOfString)); //--- Set value return true; //--- Success } } break; //--- End string } } return true; //--- Default success }
In the deserialization function, we just handle the double types that we had not considered in the previous versions. We have highlighted the specific section for clarity. We now need to add new global variables for the UI layout, scrolling, hover states, and colors to support a more complex dashboard with a header, footer, buttons, and a scrollbar.
bool clear_hover = false; bool new_chat_hover = false; color clear_original_bg = clrLightCoral; color clear_darker_bg; color new_chat_original_bg = clrLightBlue; color new_chat_darker_bg; int g_mainX = 10; int g_mainY = 30; int g_mainWidth = 550; int g_mainHeight = 0; int g_padding = 10; int g_sidePadding = 6; int g_textPadding = 10; int g_headerHeight = 40; int g_displayHeight = 280; int g_footerHeight = 50; int g_lineSpacing = 2; bool scroll_visible = false; bool mouse_in_display = false; int scroll_pos = 0; int prev_scroll_pos = -1; int slider_height = 20; bool movingStateSlider = false; int mlbDownX_Slider = 0; int mlbDownY_Slider = 0; int mlbDown_YD_Slider = 0; int g_total_height = 0; int g_visible_height = 0;
Here, we initialize some more global variables and color schemes for the upgraded program to support dynamic hover effects and layout management. We set hover flags "clear_hover" and "new_chat_hover" to false for the clear and new chat buttons, and define original backgrounds "clear_original_bg" as "clrLightCoral" and "new_chat_original_bg" as "clrLightBlue", with darker versions "clear_darker_bg" and "new_chat_darker_bg" for hover states. Then, we configure dashboard dimensions: "g_mainX" at 10, "g_mainY" at 30, "g_mainWidth" at 550, "g_mainHeight" at 0 (to be calculated), padding values like "g_padding" at 10, "g_sidePadding" at 6, "g_textPadding" at 10, heights for header ("g_headerHeight" at 40), display ("g_displayHeight" at 280), footer ("g_footerHeight" at 50), and line spacing ("g_lineSpacing" at 2).
Finally, we initialize scrolling variables: "scroll_visible" and "mouse_in_display" to false, "scroll_pos" and "prev_scroll_pos" to 0 and -1, "slider_height" at 20, drag states "movingStateSlider" to false and positions "mlbDownX_Slider", "mlbDownY_Slider", "mlbDown_YD_Slider" to 0, and height trackers "g_total_height" and "g_visible_height" to 0. Then, we need to define the scrollbar before updating the display since it will be dynamic. So let us define the scrollbar functions.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate font size based on screen DPI | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int getFontSizeByDPI(int baseFontSize, int baseDPI = 96) { int currentDPI = (int)TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI); //--- Retrieve current screen DPI int scaledFontSize = (int)(baseFontSize * (double)baseDPI / currentDPI); //--- Calculate scaled font size return MathMax(scaledFontSize, 8); //--- Ensure minimum font size of 8 } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create scrollbar elements | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CreateScrollbar() { int displayX = g_mainX + g_sidePadding; //--- Calculate display x position int displayY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_padding; //--- Calculate display y position int displayW = g_mainWidth - 2 * g_sidePadding; //--- Calculate display width int scrollbar_x = displayX + displayW - 16; //--- Set scrollbar x position int scrollbar_y = displayY + 16; //--- Set scrollbar y position int scrollbar_width = 16; //--- Set scrollbar width int scrollbar_height = g_displayHeight - 2 * 16; //--- Calculate scrollbar height int button_size = 16; //--- Set button size if (!createRecLabel(SCROLL_LEADER, scrollbar_x, scrollbar_y, scrollbar_width, scrollbar_height, C'220,220,220', 1, clrGainsboro, BORDER_FLAT, STYLE_SOLID, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER)) { //--- Create scrollbar leader FileWriteString(logFileHandle, "Failed to create scrollbar leader\n"); //--- Log failure } if (!createRecLabel(SCROLL_UP_REC, scrollbar_x, displayY, scrollbar_width, button_size, clrGainsboro, 1, clrGainsboro, BORDER_FLAT, STYLE_SOLID, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER)) { //--- Create scroll up button FileWriteString(logFileHandle, "Failed to create scrollbar up button\n"); //--- Log failure } if (!createLabel(SCROLL_UP_LABEL, scrollbar_x + 2, displayY + -2, CharToString(0x35), clrDimGray, getFontSizeByDPI(10), "Webdings", CORNER_LEFT_UPPER)) { //--- Create scroll up label FileWriteString(logFileHandle, "Failed to create scrollbar up label\n"); //--- Log failure } if (!createRecLabel(SCROLL_DOWN_REC, scrollbar_x, displayY + g_displayHeight - button_size, scrollbar_width, button_size, clrGainsboro, 1, clrGainsboro, BORDER_FLAT, STYLE_SOLID, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER)) { //--- Create scroll down button FileWriteString(logFileHandle, "Failed to create scrollbar down button\n"); //--- Log failure } if (!createLabel(SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL, scrollbar_x + 2, displayY + g_displayHeight - button_size + -2, CharToString(0x36), clrDimGray, getFontSizeByDPI(10), "Webdings", CORNER_LEFT_UPPER)) { //--- Create scroll down label FileWriteString(logFileHandle, "Failed to create scrollbar down label\n"); //--- Log failure } slider_height = CalculateSliderHeight(); //--- Calculate slider height if (!createRecLabel(SCROLL_SLIDER, scrollbar_x, displayY + g_displayHeight - button_size - slider_height, scrollbar_width, slider_height, clrSilver, 1, clrGainsboro, BORDER_FLAT, STYLE_SOLID, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER)) { //--- Create scrollbar slider FileWriteString(logFileHandle, "Failed to create scrollbar slider\n"); //--- Log failure } FileWriteString(logFileHandle, "Scrollbar created: x=" + IntegerToString(scrollbar_x) + ", y=" + IntegerToString(scrollbar_y) + ", height=" + IntegerToString(scrollbar_height) + ", slider_height=" + IntegerToString(slider_height) + "\n"); //--- Log scrollbar creation } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Delete scrollbar elements | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DeleteScrollbar() { ObjectDelete(0, SCROLL_LEADER); //--- Remove scrollbar leader ObjectDelete(0, SCROLL_UP_REC); //--- Remove scroll up rectangle ObjectDelete(0, SCROLL_UP_LABEL); //--- Remove scroll up label ObjectDelete(0, SCROLL_DOWN_REC); //--- Remove scroll down rectangle ObjectDelete(0, SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL); //--- Remove scroll down label ObjectDelete(0, SCROLL_SLIDER); //--- Remove scrollbar slider } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate scrollbar slider height | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CalculateSliderHeight() { int scroll_area_height = g_displayHeight - 2 * 16; //--- Calculate scroll area height int slider_min_height = 20; //--- Set minimum slider height if (g_total_height <= g_visible_height) return scroll_area_height; //--- Return full height if no scroll double visible_ratio = (double)g_visible_height / g_total_height; //--- Calculate visible ratio int height = (int)MathFloor(scroll_area_height * visible_ratio); //--- Calculate slider height return MathMax(slider_min_height, height); //--- Return minimum or calculated height } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update scrollbar slider position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void UpdateSliderPosition() { int displayX = g_mainX + g_sidePadding; //--- Calculate display x position int displayY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_padding; //--- Calculate display y position int scrollbar_x = displayX + (g_mainWidth - 2 * g_sidePadding) - 16; //--- Set scrollbar x position int scrollbar_y = displayY + 16; //--- Set scrollbar y position int scroll_area_height = g_displayHeight - 2 * 16; //--- Calculate scroll area height int max_scroll = MathMax(0, g_total_height - g_visible_height); //--- Calculate maximum scroll if (max_scroll <= 0) return; //--- Exit if no scroll needed double scroll_ratio = (double)scroll_pos / max_scroll; //--- Calculate scroll ratio int scroll_area_y_max = scrollbar_y + scroll_area_height - slider_height; //--- Calculate max slider y int scroll_area_y_min = scrollbar_y; //--- Set min slider y int new_y = scroll_area_y_min + (int)(scroll_ratio * (scroll_area_y_max - scroll_area_y_min)); //--- Calculate new y position new_y = MathMax(scroll_area_y_min, MathMin(new_y, scroll_area_y_max)); //--- Clamp y position ObjectSetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, new_y); //--- Update slider y position FileWriteString(logFileHandle, "Slider position updated: scroll_pos=" + IntegerToString(scroll_pos) + ", max_scroll=" + IntegerToString(max_scroll) + ", new_y=" + IntegerToString(new_y) + "\n"); //--- Log slider update } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update scrollbar button colors | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void UpdateButtonColors() { int max_scroll = MathMax(0, g_total_height - g_visible_height); //--- Calculate maximum scroll if (scroll_pos == 0) { //--- Check if at top ObjectSetInteger(0, SCROLL_UP_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrSilver); //--- Set scroll up label to disabled color } else { //--- Not at top ObjectSetInteger(0, SCROLL_UP_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrDimGray); //--- Set scroll up label to active color } if (scroll_pos == max_scroll) { //--- Check if at bottom ObjectSetInteger(0, SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrSilver); //--- Set scroll down label to disabled color } else { //--- Not at bottom ObjectSetInteger(0, SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrDimGray); //--- Set scroll down label to active color } FileWriteString(logFileHandle, "Button colors updated: scroll_pos=" + IntegerToString(scroll_pos) + ", max_scroll=" + IntegerToString(max_scroll) + "\n"); //--- Log button color update } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Scroll up (show earlier messages) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ScrollUp() { if (scroll_pos > 0) { //--- Check if scroll possible scroll_pos = MathMax(0, scroll_pos - 30); //--- Decrease scroll position UpdateResponseDisplay(); //--- Update response display if (scroll_visible) { //--- Check if scrollbar visible UpdateSliderPosition(); //--- Update slider position UpdateButtonColors(); //--- Update button colors } FileWriteString(logFileHandle, "Scrolled up: scroll_pos=" + IntegerToString(scroll_pos) + "\n"); //--- Log scroll up } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Scroll down (show later messages) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ScrollDown() { int max_scroll = MathMax(0, g_total_height - g_visible_height); //--- Calculate maximum scroll if (scroll_pos < max_scroll) { //--- Check if scroll possible scroll_pos = MathMin(max_scroll, scroll_pos + 30); //--- Increase scroll position UpdateResponseDisplay(); //--- Update response display if (scroll_visible) { //--- Check if scrollbar visible UpdateSliderPosition(); //--- Update slider position UpdateButtonColors(); //--- Update button colors } FileWriteString(logFileHandle, "Scrolled down: scroll_pos=" + IntegerToString(scroll_pos) + "\n"); //--- Log scroll down } }
To ensure a responsive and adaptive chat-oriented interface, in the "getFontSizeByDPI" function, we retrieve the screen DPI (Dots Per Inch) with TerminalInfoInteger using TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI, scale a base font size relative to a standard DPI (96), and enforce a minimum size of 8 with MathMax for consistent text readability across displays. In the "CreateScrollbar" function, we calculate positions ("displayX", "displayY") and dimensions for the scrollbar, creating a leader rectangle ("SCROLL_LEADER") with a light gray background (C'220,220,220'), up/down buttons ("SCROLL_UP_REC", "SCROLL_DOWN_REC") with clrGainsboro, and their labels ("SCROLL_UP_LABEL", "SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL") using Webdings arrows (0x35, 0x36) and DPI-adjusted font sizes via "createLabel" and "createRecLabel", logging failures with FileWriteString to our file.
The "DeleteScrollbar" function removes all scrollbar objects with ObjectDelete for cleanup. In "CalculateSliderHeight", we compute the scrollbar slider height based on the visible text ratio, ensuring a minimum of 20 pixels. This makes sure the slider is not too small to be used when the conversation grows longer. The "UpdateSliderPosition" function adjusts the slider’s y-position using a scroll ratio derived from "scroll_pos" and "max_scroll", clamping it within bounds and logging updates. In "UpdateButtonColors", we set scroll button colors to "clrSilver" when disabled (at top/bottom) or "clrDimGray" when active, logging changes. The "ScrollUp" and "ScrollDown" functions adjust "scroll_pos" by 30 pixels, call "UpdateResponseDisplay", update the scrollbar if visible, and log actions, creating a system for a dynamic, scrollable UI with adaptive text sizing and logging for the chat interface.
Now, since we will be wrapping complex conversations with longer paragraphs, we will need to handle empty lines to create clarity. Here is the logic we use to enhance the "WrapText" function to achieve that.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Wrap text respecting newlines and max width | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void WrapText(const string inputText, const string font, const int fontSize, const int maxWidth, string &wrappedLines[], int offset = 0) { const int maxChars = 60; //--- Set maximum characters per line ArrayResize(wrappedLines, 0); //--- Clear wrapped lines array TextSetFont(font, fontSize); //--- Set font string paragraphs[]; //--- Declare paragraphs array int numParagraphs = StringSplit(inputText, '\n', paragraphs); //--- Split text into paragraphs for (int p = 0; p < numParagraphs; p++) { //--- Iterate through paragraphs string para = paragraphs[p]; //--- Get current paragraph if (StringLen(para) == 0) { //--- Check empty paragraph int size = ArraySize(wrappedLines); //--- Get current size ArrayResize(wrappedLines, size + 1); //--- Resize lines array wrappedLines[size] = " "; //--- Add empty line continue; //--- Skip to next } string words[]; //--- Declare words array int numWords = StringSplit(para, ' ', words); //--- Split paragraph into words string currentLine = ""; //--- Initialize current line for (int w = 0; w < numWords; w++) { //--- Iterate through words string testLine = currentLine + (StringLen(currentLine) > 0 ? " " : "") + words[w]; //--- Build test line uint wid, hei; //--- Declare width and height TextGetSize(testLine, wid, hei); //--- Get test line size int textWidth = (int)wid; //--- Get text width if (textWidth + offset <= maxWidth && StringLen(testLine) <= maxChars) { //--- Check line fits currentLine = testLine; //--- Update current line } else { //--- Line exceeds limits if (StringLen(currentLine) > 0) { //--- Check non-empty line int size = ArraySize(wrappedLines); //--- Get current size ArrayResize(wrappedLines, size + 1); //--- Resize lines array wrappedLines[size] = currentLine; //--- Add line } currentLine = words[w]; //--- Start new line TextGetSize(currentLine, wid, hei); //--- Get new line size textWidth = (int)wid; //--- Update text width if (textWidth + offset > maxWidth || StringLen(currentLine) > maxChars) { //--- Check word too long string wrappedWord = ""; //--- Initialize wrapped word for (int c = 0; c < StringLen(words[w]); c++) { //--- Iterate through characters string testWord = wrappedWord + StringSubstr(words[w], c, 1); //--- Build test word TextGetSize(testWord, wid, hei); //--- Get test word size int wordWidth = (int)wid; //--- Get word width if (wordWidth + offset > maxWidth || StringLen(testWord) > maxChars) { //--- Check word fits if (StringLen(wrappedWord) > 0) { //--- Check non-empty word int size = ArraySize(wrappedLines); //--- Get current size ArrayResize(wrappedLines, size + 1); //--- Resize lines array wrappedLines[size] = wrappedWord; //--- Add wrapped word } wrappedWord = StringSubstr(words[w], c, 1); //--- Start new word } else { //--- Word fits wrappedWord = testWord; //--- Update wrapped word } } currentLine = wrappedWord; //--- Set current line to wrapped word } } } if (StringLen(currentLine) > 0) { //--- Check remaining line int size = ArraySize(wrappedLines); //--- Get current size ArrayResize(wrappedLines, size + 1); //--- Resize lines array wrappedLines[size] = currentLine; //--- Add line } } }
It is not the first time we are encountering this function, so we will review it, pointing to the most important upgrade logic. In the function "WrapText", we set a maximum of 60 characters per line ("maxChars") and clear the output array "wrappedLines" with ArrayResize just like we did with the previous function. We configure the font and size with TextSetFont and split the input text into paragraphs using StringSplit on newlines. For each paragraph, we handle empty paragraphs by adding a space to "wrappedLines" and skipping to the next.
Non-empty paragraphs are split into words with "StringSplit", and we build lines by adding words if they fit within "maxWidth" (adjusted by "offset") and the character limit, using TextGetSize to check width. If a line exceeds limits, we add the current line to "wrappedLines" and start a new line with the current word; for oversized words, we split them character by character, adding segments to new lines when exceeding width or character limits, ensuring each segment is stored in "wrappedLines". Any remaining line is added to the output. During initialization, we will need to set the element colors and delete the new elements when removing the program.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { button_darker_bg = DarkenColor(button_original_bg); //--- Set darker button background clear_darker_bg = DarkenColor(clear_original_bg); //--- Set darker clear button background new_chat_darker_bg = DarkenColor(new_chat_original_bg); //--- Set darker new chat button background logFileHandle = FileOpen(LogFileName, FILE_READ | FILE_WRITE | FILE_TXT); //--- Open log file if (logFileHandle == INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- Check file open failure Print("Failed to open log file: ", GetLastError()); //--- Log failure return(INIT_FAILED); //--- Return initialization failure } FileSeek(logFileHandle, 0, SEEK_END); //--- Move to end of log file FileWriteString(logFileHandle, "EA Initialized at " + TimeToString(TimeCurrent()) + "\n"); //--- Log initialization CreateDashboard(); //--- Create dashboard UI UpdateResponseDisplay(); //--- Update response display ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, true); //--- Enable mouse move events ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, true); //--- Enable mouse wheel events ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, true); //--- Enable chart scrolling return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); //--- Return initialization success } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll(0, "ChatGPT_"); //--- Remove all ChatGPT objects DeleteScrollbar(); //--- Delete scrollbar elements if (logFileHandle != INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- Check if log file open FileClose(logFileHandle); //--- Close log file } }
With the initialization being done, let us define the new elements and add them to the display so we can see what milestone we hit.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create dashboard UI | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CreateDashboard() { g_mainHeight = g_headerHeight + 2 * g_padding + g_displayHeight + g_footerHeight; //--- Calculate main height int displayX = g_mainX + g_sidePadding; //--- Calculate display x int displayY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_padding; //--- Calculate display y int displayW = g_mainWidth - 2 * g_sidePadding; //--- Calculate display width int footerY = displayY + g_displayHeight + g_padding; //--- Calculate footer y int inputWidth = 448; //--- Set input field width int sendWidth = 80; //--- Set send button width int gap = 10; //--- Set gap between elements int totalW = inputWidth + gap + sendWidth; //--- Calculate total width int centerX = g_mainX + (g_mainWidth - totalW) / 2; //--- Calculate center x int inputX = centerX; //--- Set input field x int sendX = inputX + inputWidth + gap; //--- Calculate send button x int elemHeight = 36; //--- Set element height int elemY = footerY + 8; //--- Calculate element y createRecLabel("ChatGPT_MainContainer", g_mainX, g_mainY, g_mainWidth, g_mainHeight, clrWhite, 1, clrLightGray); //--- Create main container createRecLabel("ChatGPT_HeaderBg", g_mainX, g_mainY, g_mainWidth, g_headerHeight, clrWhiteSmoke, 0, clrNONE); //--- Create header background string title = "ChatGPT AI EA"; //--- Set title string titleFont = "Arial Rounded MT Bold"; //--- Set title font int titleSize = 14; //--- Set title font size TextSetFont(titleFont, titleSize); //--- Set title font uint titleWid, titleHei; //--- Declare title dimensions TextGetSize(title, titleWid, titleHei); //--- Get title size int titleY = g_mainY + (g_headerHeight - (int)titleHei) / 2 - 4; //--- Calculate title y int titleX = g_mainX + g_sidePadding; //--- Set title x createLabel("ChatGPT_TitleLabel", titleX, titleY, title, clrDarkSlateGray, titleSize, titleFont, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create title label string dateStr = TimeToString(TimeTradeServer(), TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES); //--- Get current date string dateFont = "Arial"; //--- Set date font int dateSize = 12; //--- Set date font size TextSetFont(dateFont, dateSize); //--- Set date font uint dateWid, dateHei; //--- Declare date dimensions TextGetSize(dateStr, dateWid, dateHei); //--- Get date size int dateX = g_mainX + g_mainWidth / 2 - (int)(dateWid / 2) - 50; //--- Calculate date x int dateY = g_mainY + (g_headerHeight - (int)dateHei) / 2 - 4; //--- Calculate date y createLabel("ChatGPT_DateLabel", dateX, dateY, dateStr, clrSlateGray, dateSize, dateFont, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create date label int clearWidth = 100; //--- Set clear button width int clearX = g_mainX + g_mainWidth - clearWidth - g_sidePadding; //--- Calculate clear button x int clearY = g_mainY + 4; //--- Set clear button y createButton("ChatGPT_ClearButton", clearX, clearY, clearWidth, g_headerHeight - 8, "Clear", clrWhite, 11, clear_original_bg, clrIndianRed); //--- Create clear button int new_chat_width = 100; //--- Set new chat button width int new_chat_x = clearX - new_chat_width - g_sidePadding; //--- Calculate new chat button x createButton("ChatGPT_NewChatButton", new_chat_x, clearY, new_chat_width, g_headerHeight - 8, "New Chat", clrWhite, 11, new_chat_original_bg, clrRoyalBlue); //--- Create new chat button createRecLabel("ChatGPT_ResponseBg", displayX, displayY, displayW, g_displayHeight, clrWhite, 1, clrGainsboro, BORDER_FLAT, STYLE_SOLID); //--- Create response background createRecLabel("ChatGPT_FooterBg", g_mainX, footerY, g_mainWidth, g_footerHeight, clrGainsboro, 0, clrNONE); //--- Create footer background createEdit("ChatGPT_InputEdit", inputX, elemY, inputWidth, elemHeight, "", clrBlack, 11, clrWhite, clrSilver); //--- Create input field createButton("ChatGPT_SubmitButton", sendX, elemY, sendWidth, elemHeight, "Send", clrWhite, 11, button_original_bg, clrDarkBlue); //--- Create send button ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart }
In the core dashboard layout function, we calculate the main container height ("g_mainHeight") as the sum of "g_headerHeight", "g_displayHeight", "g_footerHeight", and twice "g_padding", and determine positions for the display area ("displayX", "displayY") and footer ("footerY") using padding values since we want our dashboard to be dynamic and not static as we had done in the previous version. We create the main container ("ChatGPT_MainContainer") and header background ("ChatGPT_HeaderBg") with "createRecLabel" using white and light gray colors, and add a title label ("ChatGPT_TitleLabel") with "ChatGPT AI EA" in "Arial Rounded MT Bold" at size 14, positioned with TextGetSize for alignment. A date label ("ChatGPT_DateLabel") is created with the current server time from TimeTradeServer in "Arial" at size 12, centered horizontally.
We add "Clear" ("ChatGPT_ClearButton") and "New Chat" ("ChatGPT_NewChatButton") buttons in the header with "createButton", using distinct colors ("clrLightCoral", "clrLightBlue") and a smaller font size of 11. The response area ("ChatGPT_ResponseBg") and footer ("ChatGPT_FooterBg") are created with "createRecLabel" for the chat display and input section. An input field ("ChatGPT_InputEdit") of width 448 and a "Send" button ("ChatGPT_SubmitButton") of width 80 are centered in the footer using "createEdit" and "createButton", with a 10-pixel gap. Finally, we redraw the chart with the ChartRedraw function. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.
Since we now have the interface with all the elements, we can move on to updating the display with the new conversation history. We will, however, need some utility functions to get the message lines and their heights to ensure the conversation fits within the display area without overflowing, as well as take care of the timestamp lines we will be incorporating.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check if string is a timestamp in HH:MM format | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsTimestamp(string line) { StringTrimLeft(line); //--- Trim left whitespace StringTrimRight(line); //--- Trim right whitespace if (StringLen(line) != 5) return false; //--- Check length if (StringGetCharacter(line, 2) != ':') return false; //--- Check colon string hh = StringSubstr(line, 0, 2); //--- Extract hours string mm = StringSubstr(line, 3, 2); //--- Extract minutes int h = (int)StringToInteger(hh); //--- Convert hours to integer int m = (int)StringToInteger(mm); //--- Convert minutes to integer if (h < 0 || h > 23 || m < 0 || m > 59) return false; //--- Validate time return true; //--- Confirm valid timestamp } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compute lines and height for messages | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ComputeLinesAndHeight(const string &font, const int fontSize, const int timestampFontSize, const int adjustedLineHeight, const int adjustedTimestampHeight, const int messageMargin, const int maxTextWidth, const string &msgRoles[], const string &msgContents[], const string &msgTimestamps[], const int numMessages, int &totalHeight_out, int &totalLines_out, string &allLines_out[], string &lineRoles_out[], int &lineHeights_out[]) { ArrayResize(allLines_out, 0); //--- Clear lines array ArrayResize(lineRoles_out, 0); //--- Clear roles array ArrayResize(lineHeights_out, 0); //--- Clear heights array totalLines_out = 0; //--- Initialize total lines totalHeight_out = 0; //--- Initialize total height for (int m = 0; m < numMessages; m++) { //--- Iterate through messages string wrappedLines[]; //--- Declare wrapped lines WrapText(msgContents[m], font, fontSize, maxTextWidth, wrappedLines); //--- Wrap message content int numLines = ArraySize(wrappedLines); //--- Get number of lines int currSize = ArraySize(allLines_out); //--- Get current size ArrayResize(allLines_out, currSize + numLines + 1); //--- Resize lines array ArrayResize(lineRoles_out, currSize + numLines + 1); //--- Resize roles array ArrayResize(lineHeights_out, currSize + numLines + 1); //--- Resize heights array for (int l = 0; l < numLines; l++) { //--- Iterate through wrapped lines allLines_out[currSize + l] = wrappedLines[l]; //--- Add line lineRoles_out[currSize + l] = msgRoles[m]; //--- Add role lineHeights_out[currSize + l] = adjustedLineHeight; //--- Set line height totalHeight_out += adjustedLineHeight; //--- Update total height } allLines_out[currSize + numLines] = msgTimestamps[m]; //--- Add timestamp lineRoles_out[currSize + numLines] = msgRoles[m] + "_timestamp"; //--- Add timestamp role lineHeights_out[currSize + numLines] = adjustedTimestampHeight; //--- Set timestamp height totalHeight_out += adjustedTimestampHeight; //--- Update total height totalLines_out += numLines + 1; //--- Update total lines if (m < numMessages - 1) { //--- Check for margin totalHeight_out += messageMargin; //--- Add message margin } } }
Here, we implement utility functions to validate timestamps and compute message display properties. In the "IsTimestamp" function, we trim whitespace from the input string using StringTrimLeft and StringTrimRight, check if its length is exactly 5 characters, verify a colon at position 2 with StringGetCharacter, extract hours and minutes with StringSubstr, convert them to integers with StringToInteger, and return true if the hours (0-23) and minutes (0-59) form a valid time, ensuring accurate timestamp detection in the conversation history. You will need to define your specific rules if you choose a different approach.
In the "ComputeLinesAndHeight" function, we clear output arrays ("allLines_out", "lineRoles_out", "lineHeights_out") with ArrayResize and initialize "totalLines_out" and "totalHeight_out" to zero. For each message, we wrap its content using "WrapText" with the specified font, font size, and maximum width, then resize output arrays to accommodate the wrapped lines plus a timestamp, assigning each line’s text, role ("User" or "AI"), and height ("adjustedLineHeight" for content, "adjustedTimestampHeight" for timestamps) to "allLines_out", "lineRoles_out", and "lineHeights_out", respectively, and update "totalHeight_out" and "totalLines_out". We add a message margin ("messageMargin") between messages (except the last) to ensure visual separation, ensuring we validate timestamps and organize message text for display in our scrollable chat interface.
With these functions, we can now update the display function to parse history into roles, contents, and timestamps, align role messages, add margins, handle scrolling and cropping, and show the scrollbar dynamically.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update response display with scrolling | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void UpdateResponseDisplay() { int total = ObjectsTotal(0, 0, -1); //--- Get total objects for (int j = total - 1; j >= 0; j--) { //--- Iterate through objects string name = ObjectName(0, j, 0, -1); //--- Get object name if (StringFind(name, "ChatGPT_ResponseLine_") == 0 || StringFind(name, "ChatGPT_MessageBg_") == 0 || StringFind(name, "ChatGPT_MessageText_") == 0 || StringFind(name, "ChatGPT_Timestamp_") == 0) { //--- Check for message objects ObjectDelete(0, name); //--- Delete object } } string displayText = conversationHistory; //--- Get conversation history int textX = g_mainX + g_sidePadding + g_textPadding; //--- Calculate text x position int textY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_padding + g_textPadding; //--- Calculate text y position int fullMaxWidth = g_mainWidth - 2 * g_sidePadding - 2 * g_textPadding; //--- Calculate max text width if (displayText == "") { //--- Check empty history string objName = "ChatGPT_ResponseLine_0"; //--- Set default label name createLabel(objName, textX, textY, "Type your message below and click Send to chat with the AI.", clrGray, 10, "Arial", CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create default label g_total_height = 0; //--- Reset total height g_visible_height = g_displayHeight - 2 * g_textPadding; //--- Set visible height if (scroll_visible) { //--- Check scrollbar visible DeleteScrollbar(); //--- Delete scrollbar scroll_visible = false; //--- Reset scrollbar visibility } ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart return; //--- Exit function } string parts[]; //--- Declare parts array int numParts = StringSplit(displayText, '\n', parts); //--- Split history into parts string msgRoles[]; //--- Declare roles array string msgContents[]; //--- Declare contents array string msgTimestamps[]; //--- Declare timestamps array string currentRole = ""; //--- Initialize current role string currentContent = ""; //--- Initialize current content string currentTimestamp = ""; //--- Initialize current timestamp for (int p = 0; p < numParts; p++) { //--- Iterate through parts string line = parts[p]; //--- Get current line StringTrimLeft(line); //--- Trim left whitespace StringTrimRight(line); //--- Trim right whitespace if (StringLen(line) == 0) { //--- Check empty line if (currentRole != "") currentContent += "\n"; //--- Append newline continue; //--- Skip to next } if (StringFind(line, "You: ") == 0) { //--- Check user message if (currentRole != "") { //--- Check existing message int size = ArraySize(msgRoles); //--- Get current size ArrayResize(msgRoles, size + 1); //--- Resize roles array ArrayResize(msgContents, size + 1); //--- Resize contents array ArrayResize(msgTimestamps, size + 1); //--- Resize timestamps array msgRoles[size] = currentRole; //--- Add role msgContents[size] = currentContent; //--- Add content msgTimestamps[size] = currentTimestamp; //--- Add timestamp } currentRole = "User"; //--- Set role to User currentContent = StringSubstr(line, 5); //--- Extract user content currentTimestamp = ""; //--- Reset timestamp continue; //--- Skip to next } else if (StringFind(line, "AI: ") == 0) { //--- Check AI message if (currentRole != "") { //--- Check existing message int size = ArraySize(msgRoles); //--- Get current size ArrayResize(msgRoles, size + 1); //--- Resize roles array ArrayResize(msgContents, size + 1); //--- Resize contents array ArrayResize(msgTimestamps, size + 1); //--- Resize timestamps array msgRoles[size] = currentRole; //--- Add role msgContents[size] = currentContent; //--- Add content msgTimestamps[size] = currentTimestamp; //--- Add timestamp } currentRole = "AI"; //--- Set role to AI currentContent = StringSubstr(line, 4); //--- Extract AI content currentTimestamp = ""; //--- Reset timestamp continue; //--- Skip to next } else if (IsTimestamp(line)) { //--- Check timestamp if (currentRole != "") { //--- Check existing message currentTimestamp = line; //--- Set timestamp int size = ArraySize(msgRoles); //--- Get current size ArrayResize(msgRoles, size + 1); //--- Resize roles array ArrayResize(msgContents, size + 1); //--- Resize contents array ArrayResize(msgTimestamps, size + 1); //--- Resize timestamps array msgRoles[size] = currentRole; //--- Add role msgContents[size] = currentContent; //--- Add content msgTimestamps[size] = currentTimestamp; //--- Add timestamp currentRole = ""; //--- Reset role } } else { //--- Append to content if (currentRole != "") { //--- Check active message currentContent += "\n" + line; //--- Append line } } } if (currentRole != "") { //--- Check final message int size = ArraySize(msgRoles); //--- Get current size ArrayResize(msgRoles, size + 1); //--- Resize roles array ArrayResize(msgContents, size + 1); //--- Resize contents array ArrayResize(msgTimestamps, size + 1); //--- Resize timestamps array msgRoles[size] = currentRole; //--- Add role msgContents[size] = currentContent; //--- Add content msgTimestamps[size] = currentTimestamp; //--- Add timestamp } int numMessages = ArraySize(msgRoles); //--- Get number of messages if (numMessages == 0) { //--- Check no messages string objName = "ChatGPT_ResponseLine_0"; //--- Set default label name createLabel(objName, textX, textY, "Type your message below and click Send to chat with the AI.", clrGray, 10, "Arial", CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Create default label g_total_height = 0; //--- Reset total height g_visible_height = g_displayHeight - 2 * g_textPadding; //--- Set visible height if (scroll_visible) { //--- Check scrollbar visible DeleteScrollbar(); //--- Delete scrollbar scroll_visible = false; //--- Reset scrollbar visibility } ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart return; //--- Exit function } string font = "Arial"; //--- Set font int fontSize = 10; //--- Set font size int timestampFontSize = 8; //--- Set timestamp font size int lineHeight = TextGetHeight("A", font, fontSize); //--- Get line height int timestampHeight = TextGetHeight("A", font, timestampFontSize); //--- Get timestamp height int adjustedLineHeight = lineHeight + g_lineSpacing; //--- Calculate adjusted line height int adjustedTimestampHeight = timestampHeight + g_lineSpacing; //--- Calculate adjusted timestamp height int messageMargin = 12; //--- Set message margin int visibleHeight = g_displayHeight - 2 * g_textPadding; //--- Calculate visible height g_visible_height = visibleHeight; //--- Set visible height string tentativeAllLines[]; //--- Declare tentative lines string tentativeLineRoles[]; //--- Declare tentative roles int tentativeLineHeights[]; //--- Declare tentative heights int tentativeTotalHeight, tentativeTotalLines; //--- Declare tentative totals ComputeLinesAndHeight(font, fontSize, timestampFontSize, adjustedLineHeight, adjustedTimestampHeight, messageMargin, fullMaxWidth, msgRoles, msgContents, msgTimestamps, numMessages, tentativeTotalHeight, tentativeTotalLines, tentativeAllLines, tentativeLineRoles, tentativeLineHeights); //--- Compute tentative lines bool need_scroll = tentativeTotalHeight > visibleHeight; //--- Check if scrolling needed bool should_show_scrollbar = false; //--- Initialize scrollbar visibility int reserved_width = 0; //--- Initialize reserved width if (ScrollbarMode != SCROLL_WHEEL_ONLY) { //--- Check scrollbar mode should_show_scrollbar = need_scroll && (ScrollbarMode == SCROLL_DYNAMIC_ALWAYS || (ScrollbarMode == SCROLL_DYNAMIC_HOVER && mouse_in_display)); //--- Determine scrollbar visibility if (should_show_scrollbar) { //--- Check if scrollbar needed reserved_width = 16; //--- Reserve scrollbar width } } string allLines[]; //--- Declare final lines string lineRoles[]; //--- Declare final roles int lineHeights[]; //--- Declare final heights int totalHeight, totalLines; //--- Declare final totals int maxTextWidth = fullMaxWidth - reserved_width; //--- Calculate max text width if (reserved_width > 0) { //--- Check if scrollbar reserved ComputeLinesAndHeight(font, fontSize, timestampFontSize, adjustedLineHeight, adjustedTimestampHeight, messageMargin, maxTextWidth, msgRoles, msgContents, msgTimestamps, numMessages, totalHeight, totalLines, allLines, lineRoles, lineHeights); //--- Compute lines with reduced width } else { //--- Use tentative values totalHeight = tentativeTotalHeight; //--- Set total height totalLines = tentativeTotalLines; //--- Set total lines ArrayCopy(allLines, tentativeAllLines); //--- Copy lines ArrayCopy(lineRoles, tentativeLineRoles); //--- Copy roles ArrayCopy(lineHeights, tentativeLineHeights); //--- Copy heights } FileWriteString(logFileHandle, "UpdateResponseDisplay: totalHeight=" + IntegerToString(totalHeight) + ", visibleHeight=" + IntegerToString(visibleHeight) + ", totalLines=" + IntegerToString(totalLines) + ", reserved_width=" + IntegerToString(reserved_width) + "\n"); //--- Log display update g_total_height = totalHeight; //--- Set total height bool prev_scroll_visible = scroll_visible; //--- Store previous scrollbar state scroll_visible = should_show_scrollbar; //--- Update scrollbar visibility if (scroll_visible != prev_scroll_visible) { //--- Check scrollbar state change if (scroll_visible) { //--- Show scrollbar CreateScrollbar(); //--- Create scrollbar } else { //--- Hide scrollbar DeleteScrollbar(); //--- Delete scrollbar } } int max_scroll = MathMax(0, totalHeight - visibleHeight); //--- Calculate max scroll if (scroll_pos > max_scroll) scroll_pos = max_scroll; //--- Clamp scroll position if (scroll_pos < 0) scroll_pos = 0; //--- Ensure non-negative scroll if (totalHeight > visibleHeight && scroll_pos == prev_scroll_pos && prev_scroll_pos == -1) { //--- Check initial scroll scroll_pos = max_scroll; //--- Set to bottom } if (scroll_visible) { //--- Update scrollbar slider_height = CalculateSliderHeight(); //--- Calculate slider height ObjectSetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YSIZE, slider_height); //--- Set slider height UpdateSliderPosition(); //--- Update slider position UpdateButtonColors(); //--- Update button colors } int currentY = textY - scroll_pos; //--- Calculate current y position int endY = textY + visibleHeight; //--- Calculate end y position int startLineIndex = 0; //--- Initialize start line index int currentHeight = 0; //--- Initialize current height for (int line = 0; line < totalLines; line++) { //--- Find start line if (currentHeight >= scroll_pos) { //--- Check if at scroll position startLineIndex = line; //--- Set start line currentY = textY + (currentHeight - scroll_pos); //--- Set current y break; //--- Exit loop } currentHeight += lineHeights[line]; //--- Add line height if (line < totalLines - 1 && StringFind(lineRoles[line], "_timestamp") >= 0 && StringFind(lineRoles[line + 1], "_timestamp") < 0) { //--- Check message gap currentHeight += messageMargin; //--- Add message margin } } int numVisibleLines = 0; //--- Initialize visible lines int visibleHeightUsed = 0; //--- Initialize used height for (int line = startLineIndex; line < totalLines; line++) { //--- Count visible lines int lineHeight = lineHeights[line]; //--- Get line height if (visibleHeightUsed + lineHeight > visibleHeight) break; //--- Check height limit visibleHeightUsed += lineHeight; //--- Add line height numVisibleLines++; //--- Increment visible lines if (line < totalLines - 1 && StringFind(lineRoles[line], "_timestamp") >= 0 && StringFind(lineRoles[line + 1], "_timestamp") < 0) { //--- Check message gap if (visibleHeightUsed + messageMargin > visibleHeight) break; //--- Check margin limit visibleHeightUsed += messageMargin; //--- Add message margin } } FileWriteString(logFileHandle, "Visible lines: startLineIndex=" + IntegerToString(startLineIndex) + ", numVisibleLines=" + IntegerToString(numVisibleLines) + ", scroll_pos=" + IntegerToString(scroll_pos) + ", currentY=" + IntegerToString(currentY) + "\n"); //--- Log visible lines int leftX = g_mainX + g_sidePadding + g_textPadding; //--- Set left text x int rightX = g_mainX + g_mainWidth - g_sidePadding - g_textPadding - reserved_width; //--- Set right text x color userColor = clrGray; //--- Set user text color color aiColor = clrBlue; //--- Set AI text color color timestampColor = clrDarkGray; //--- Set timestamp color for (int li = 0; li < numVisibleLines; li++) { //--- Display visible lines int lineIndex = startLineIndex + li; //--- Calculate line index if (lineIndex >= totalLines) break; //--- Check valid index string line = allLines[lineIndex]; //--- Get line text string role = lineRoles[lineIndex]; //--- Get line role bool isTimestamp = StringFind(role, "_timestamp") >= 0; //--- Check if timestamp int currFontSize = isTimestamp ? timestampFontSize : fontSize; //--- Set font size color textCol = isTimestamp ? timestampColor : (StringFind(role, "User") >= 0 ? userColor : aiColor); //--- Set text color string display_line = line; //--- Set display line if (line == " ") { //--- Check empty line display_line = " "; //--- Set to space textCol = clrWhite; //--- Set to white } int textX_pos = (StringFind(role, "User") >= 0) ? rightX : leftX; //--- Set text x position ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT textAnchor = (StringFind(role, "User") >= 0) ? ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER : ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER; //--- Set text anchor string lineName = "ChatGPT_MessageText_" + IntegerToString(lineIndex); //--- Generate line name if (currentY >= textY && currentY < endY) { //--- Check if visible createLabel(lineName, textX_pos, currentY, display_line, textCol, currFontSize, font, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, textAnchor); //--- Create label } currentY += lineHeights[lineIndex]; //--- Increment y position if (lineIndex < totalLines - 1 && StringFind(lineRoles[lineIndex], "_timestamp") >= 0 && StringFind(lineRoles[lineIndex + 1], "_timestamp") < 0) { //--- Check message gap currentY += messageMargin; //--- Add message margin } } ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart }
In the "UpdateResponseDisplay" function, we first clear existing message-related objects ("ChatGPT_ResponseLine_", "ChatGPT_MessageBg_", "ChatGPT_MessageText_", "ChatGPT_Timestamp_") using ObjectsTotal and ObjectDelete to refresh the display. If the conversation history ("conversationHistory") is empty, we create a default label with "createLabel" prompting the user to type a message, reset "g_total_height" to 0, set "g_visible_height" to the display height minus padding, remove the scrollbar with "DeleteScrollbar" if visible, and redraw with the ChartRedraw function. Otherwise, we split the history into parts using StringSplit on newlines, parsing lines into "msgRoles", "msgContents", and "msgTimestamps" by identifying "You: ", "AI: ", and timestamps with "IsTimestamp", accumulating content across lines, and storing completed messages.
We calculate text positioning ("textX", "textY") and maximum width ("fullMaxWidth"), set font sizes (10 for messages, 8 for timestamps), and compute line heights with "TextGetHeight" plus "g_lineSpacing". Using "ComputeLinesAndHeight", we generate tentative line arrays and heights, check if scrolling is needed, and determine scrollbar visibility based on "ScrollbarMode" and "mouse_in_display", reserving 16 pixels for the scrollbar if shown. We recompute lines with adjusted width if necessary, update "g_total_height", manage scrollbar visibility with "CreateScrollbar" or "DeleteScrollbar", clamp "scroll_pos" within "max_scroll", and set it to the bottom for new messages.
We calculate the starting line and y-position based on "scroll_pos", determine visible lines within "g_visible_height", and render each line with "createLabel", using left-aligned AI messages ("clrBlue") and right-aligned user messages ("clrGray") with timestamps ("clrDarkGray"), applying a 12-pixel message margin. Finally, we log display details with FileWriteString and redraw. This will ensure the display area is populated with available conversation history. We now need to make sure that when we hit send, we send the prompt. We will expand the existing function into several functions for easier management in future versions.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Build messages array from history | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string BuildMessagesFromHistory(string newPrompt) { string messages = "["; //--- Start JSON array string temp = conversationHistory; //--- Copy conversation history while (StringLen(temp) > 0) { //--- Process history int you_pos = StringFind(temp, "You: "); //--- Find user message if (you_pos != 0) break; //--- Exit if no user message temp = StringSubstr(temp, 5); //--- Extract after "You: " int end_user = StringFind(temp, "\n"); //--- Find end of user message string user_content = StringSubstr(temp, 0, end_user); //--- Get user content temp = StringSubstr(temp, end_user + 1); //--- Move past user message int end_ts1 = StringFind(temp, "\n"); //--- Find end of timestamp temp = StringSubstr(temp, end_ts1 + 1); //--- Move past timestamp int ai_pos = StringFind(temp, "AI: "); //--- Find AI message if (ai_pos != 0) break; //--- Exit if no AI message temp = StringSubstr(temp, 4); //--- Extract after "AI: " int end_ai = StringFind(temp, "\n"); //--- Find end of AI message string ai_content = StringSubstr(temp, 0, end_ai); //--- Get AI content temp = StringSubstr(temp, end_ai + 1); //--- Move past AI message int end_ts2 = StringFind(temp, "\n\n"); //--- Find end of conversation block temp = StringSubstr(temp, end_ts2 + 2); //--- Move past block messages += "{\"role\":\"user\",\"content\":\"" + JsonEscape(user_content) + "\"},"; //--- Add user message messages += "{\"role\":\"assistant\",\"content\":\"" + JsonEscape(ai_content) + "\"},"; //--- Add AI message } messages += "{\"role\":\"user\",\"content\":\"" + JsonEscape(newPrompt) + "\"}]"; //--- Add new prompt return messages; //--- Return JSON messages } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get ChatGPT response via API | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string GetChatGPTResponse(string prompt) { string messages = BuildMessagesFromHistory(prompt); //--- Build JSON messages string requestData = "{\"model\":\"" + OpenAI_Model + "\",\"messages\":" + messages + ",\"max_tokens\":" + IntegerToString(MaxResponseLength) + "}"; //--- Create request JSON FileWriteString(logFileHandle, "Request Data: " + requestData + "\n"); //--- Log request data char postData[]; //--- Declare post data array int dataLen = StringToCharArray(requestData, postData, 0, WHOLE_ARRAY, CP_UTF8); //--- Convert request to char array ArrayResize(postData, dataLen - 1); //--- Remove null terminator FileWriteString(logFileHandle, "Raw Post Data (Hex): " + LogCharArray(postData) + "\n"); //--- Log raw data string headers = "Authorization: Bearer " + OpenAI_API_Key + "\r\n" + "Content-Type: application/json; charset=UTF-8\r\n" + "Content-Length: " + IntegerToString(dataLen - 1) + "\r\n\r\n"; //--- Set request headers FileWriteString(logFileHandle, "Request Headers: " + headers + "\n"); //--- Log headers char result[]; //--- Declare result array string resultHeaders; //--- Declare result headers int res = WebRequest("POST", OpenAI_Endpoint, headers, 10000, postData, result, resultHeaders); //--- Send API request if (res != 200) { //--- Check request failure string response = CharArrayToString(result, 0, WHOLE_ARRAY, CP_UTF8); //--- Convert result to string string errMsg = "API request failed: HTTP Code " + IntegerToString(res) + ", Error: " + IntegerToString(GetLastError()) + ", Response: " + response; //--- Create error message Print(errMsg); //--- Print error FileWriteString(logFileHandle, errMsg + "\n"); //--- Log error FileWriteString(logFileHandle, "Raw Response Data (Hex): " + LogCharArray(result) + "\n"); //--- Log raw response return errMsg; //--- Return error message } string response = CharArrayToString(result, 0, WHOLE_ARRAY, CP_UTF8); //--- Convert response to string FileWriteString(logFileHandle, "API Response: " + response + "\n"); //--- Log response JsonValue jsonObject; //--- Declare JSON object int index = 0; //--- Initialize parse index char charArray[]; //--- Declare char array int arrayLength = StringToCharArray(response, charArray, 0, WHOLE_ARRAY, CP_UTF8); //--- Convert response to char array if (!jsonObject.DeserializeFromArray(charArray, arrayLength, index)) { //--- Parse JSON string errMsg = "Error: Failed to parse API response JSON: " + response; //--- Create error message Print(errMsg); //--- Print error FileWriteString(logFileHandle, errMsg + "\n"); //--- Log error return errMsg; //--- Return error message } JsonValue *error = jsonObject.FindChildByKey("error"); //--- Check for error if (error != NULL) { //--- Check error exists string errMsg = "API Error: " + error["message"].ToString(); //--- Get error message Print(errMsg); //--- Print error FileWriteString(logFileHandle, errMsg + "\n"); //--- Log error return errMsg; //--- Return error message } string content = jsonObject["choices"][0]["message"]["content"].ToString(); //--- Extract response content if (StringLen(content) > 0) { //--- Check non-empty content StringReplace(content, "\\n", "\n"); //--- Replace escaped newlines StringTrimLeft(content); //--- Trim left whitespace StringTrimRight(content); //--- Trim right whitespace return content; //--- Return content } string errMsg = "Error: No content in API response: " + response; //--- Create error message Print(errMsg); //--- Print error FileWriteString(logFileHandle, errMsg + "\n"); //--- Log error return errMsg; //--- Return error message } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Submit user message to ChatGPT | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SubmitMessage() { string prompt = (string)ObjectGetString(0, "ChatGPT_InputEdit", OBJPROP_TEXT); //--- Get user input if (StringLen(prompt) > 0) { //--- Check non-empty input string response = GetChatGPTResponse(prompt); //--- Get AI response Print("User: " + prompt); //--- Log user prompt Print("AI: " + response); //--- Log AI response string timestamp = TimeToString(TimeCurrent(), TIME_MINUTES); //--- Get current timestamp conversationHistory += "You: " + prompt + "\n" + timestamp + "\nAI: " + response + "\n" + timestamp + "\n\n"; //--- Append to history ObjectSetString(0, "ChatGPT_InputEdit", OBJPROP_TEXT, ""); //--- Clear input field UpdateResponseDisplay(); //--- Update display with new content scroll_pos = MathMax(0, g_total_height - g_visible_height); //--- Scroll to bottom UpdateResponseDisplay(); //--- Redraw display if (scroll_visible) { //--- Check scrollbar visible UpdateSliderPosition(); //--- Update slider position UpdateButtonColors(); //--- Update button colors } FileWriteString(logFileHandle, "Prompt: " + prompt + " | Response: " + response + " | Time: " + timestamp + "\n"); //--- Log interaction ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } }
Here, we implement the core API interaction and message handling functions. We first define the "BuildMessagesFromHistory" function, where we construct a JSON array for API requests by parsing "conversationHistory", iterating through it to extract user ("You: ") and AI ("AI: ") messages with StringFind and StringSubstr, skipping timestamps and empty lines, and using "JsonEscape" to format content into JSON objects with roles ("user" or "assistant"), appending the new user prompt as the final message, resulting in a properly formatted array for multi-turn conversations.
In the "GetChatGPTResponse" function, we create a JSON request with "BuildMessagesFromHistory", the "OpenAI_Model", and "MaxResponseLength", convert it to a char array with StringToCharArray, set headers with the "OpenAI_API_Key", and send a POST request to "OpenAI_Endpoint" using the WebRequest function. We handle responses by checking for HTTP errors (non-200 status), logging raw data and errors with FileWriteString to "logFileHandle", parsing the JSON response with "JsonValue::DeserializeFromArray", checking for API errors, and extracting the content from "choices[0][message][content]", unescaping newlines and trimming whitespace before returning it, just like we did with the previous version.
In the "SubmitMessage" function, we retrieve the user input from "ChatGPT_InputEdit" with ObjectGetString, call "GetChatGPTResponse" if non-empty, log the prompt and response with Print, append to "conversationHistory" with timestamps from TimeCurrent, clear the input field with ObjectSetString, update the display with "UpdateResponseDisplay", scroll to the bottom by setting "scroll_pos", and update scrollbar visuals if needed, logging the interaction. This creates a system for managing AI conversations, API communication, and updating the chat UI dynamically. We can call this function when we click on the send message button as follows.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Chart event handler for ChatGPT UI | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam == "ChatGPT_SubmitButton") { //--- Handle submit button click SubmitMessage(); //--- Submit user message } }
To handle chart interactions, we use the OnChartEvent event handler as our event listener. When the event is a click on our button, we call our function to send the prompt. Here is a visualization of what we get.
From the image, we can see that we have the conversation being longer, and intuitive with the user conversation being added on the right and AI on the left, all with timestamps. What now remains is ensuring an interactive display to enable scrollbar dragging and hover states on the buttons we added. Here is the full logic we used to achieve that.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Chart event handler for ChatGPT UI | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int displayX = g_mainX + g_sidePadding; //--- Calculate display x position int displayY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_padding; //--- Calculate display y position int displayW = g_mainWidth - 2 * g_sidePadding; //--- Calculate display width int displayH = g_displayHeight; //--- Set display height int clearX = g_mainX + g_mainWidth - 100 - g_sidePadding; //--- Calculate clear button x int clearY = g_mainY + 4; //--- Set clear button y int clearW = 100; //--- Set clear button width int clearH = g_headerHeight - 8; //--- Calculate clear button height int new_chat_x = clearX - 100 - g_sidePadding; //--- Calculate new chat button x int new_chat_w = 100; //--- Set new chat button width int new_chat_h = clearH; //--- Set new chat button height int sendX = g_mainX + (g_mainWidth - 448 - 10 - 80) / 2 + 448 + 10; //--- Calculate send button x int sendY = g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_padding + g_displayHeight + g_padding; //--- Calculate send button y int sendW = 80; //--- Set send button width int sendH = g_footerHeight; //--- Set send button height bool need_scroll = g_total_height > g_visible_height; //--- Check if scrolling needed if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam == "ChatGPT_SubmitButton") { //--- Handle submit button click SubmitMessage(); //--- Submit user message } else if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam == "ChatGPT_ClearButton") { //--- Handle clear button click conversationHistory = ""; //--- Clear conversation history scroll_pos = 0; //--- Reset scroll position prev_scroll_pos = -1; //--- Reset previous scroll position UpdateResponseDisplay(); //--- Update response display ObjectSetString(0, "ChatGPT_InputEdit", OBJPROP_TEXT, ""); //--- Clear input field ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } else if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam == "ChatGPT_NewChatButton") { //--- Handle new chat button click conversationHistory = ""; //--- Clear conversation history scroll_pos = 0; //--- Reset scroll position prev_scroll_pos = -1; //--- Reset previous scroll position UpdateResponseDisplay(); //--- Update response display ObjectSetString(0, "ChatGPT_InputEdit", OBJPROP_TEXT, ""); //--- Clear input field ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } else if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && (sparam == SCROLL_UP_REC || sparam == SCROLL_UP_LABEL)) { //--- Handle scroll up click ScrollUp(); //--- Scroll up } else if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && (sparam == SCROLL_DOWN_REC || sparam == SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL)) { //--- Handle scroll down click ScrollDown(); //--- Scroll down } else if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE) { //--- Handle mouse move events int mouseX = (int)lparam; //--- Get mouse x coordinate int mouseY = (int)dparam; //--- Get mouse y coordinate bool isOverSend = (mouseX >= sendX && mouseX <= sendX + sendW && mouseY >= sendY && mouseY <= sendY + sendH); //--- Check send button hover if (isOverSend && !button_hover) { //--- Check send button hover start ObjectSetInteger(0, "ChatGPT_SubmitButton", OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, button_darker_bg); //--- Set hover background button_hover = true; //--- Set hover flag ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } else if (!isOverSend && button_hover) { //--- Check send button hover end ObjectSetInteger(0, "ChatGPT_SubmitButton", OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, button_original_bg); //--- Reset background button_hover = false; //--- Reset hover flag ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } bool isOverClear = (mouseX >= clearX && mouseX <= clearX + clearW && mouseY >= clearY && mouseY <= clearY + clearH); //--- Check clear button hover if (isOverClear && !clear_hover) { //--- Check clear button hover start ObjectSetInteger(0, "ChatGPT_ClearButton", OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, clear_darker_bg); //--- Set hover background clear_hover = true; //--- Set hover flag ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } else if (!isOverClear && clear_hover) { //--- Check clear button hover end ObjectSetInteger(0, "ChatGPT_ClearButton", OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, clear_original_bg); //--- Reset background clear_hover = false; //--- Reset hover flag ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } bool isOverNewChat = (mouseX >= new_chat_x && mouseX <= new_chat_x + new_chat_w && mouseY >= clearY && mouseY <= clearY + new_chat_h); //--- Check new chat button hover if (isOverNewChat && !new_chat_hover) { //--- Check new chat button hover start ObjectSetInteger(0, "ChatGPT_NewChatButton", OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, new_chat_darker_bg); //--- Set hover background new_chat_hover = true; //--- Set hover flag ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } else if (!isOverNewChat && new_chat_hover) { //--- Check new chat button hover end ObjectSetInteger(0, "ChatGPT_NewChatButton", OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, new_chat_original_bg); //--- Reset background new_chat_hover = false; //--- Reset hover flag ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } bool is_in = (mouseX >= displayX && mouseX <= displayX + displayW && mouseY >= displayY && mouseY <= displayY + displayH); //--- Check if mouse in display if (is_in != mouse_in_display) { //--- Check display hover change mouse_in_display = is_in; //--- Update display hover status ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, !(mouse_in_display && need_scroll)); //--- Update chart scroll if (ScrollbarMode == SCROLL_DYNAMIC_HOVER) { //--- Check dynamic hover mode UpdateResponseDisplay(); //--- Update response display } } static int prevMouseState = 0; //--- Store previous mouse state int MouseState = (int)sparam; //--- Get current mouse state if (prevMouseState == 0 && MouseState == 1 && scroll_visible) { //--- Check slider drag start int scrollbar_x = displayX + displayW - 16; //--- Calculate scrollbar x int xd_slider = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get slider x int yd_slider = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get slider y int xs_slider = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_XSIZE); //--- Get slider width int ys_slider = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YSIZE); //--- Get slider height if (mouseX >= xd_slider && mouseX <= xd_slider + xs_slider && mouseY >= yd_slider && mouseY <= yd_slider + ys_slider) { //--- Check slider click movingStateSlider = true; //--- Set drag state mlbDownX_Slider = mouseX; //--- Store mouse x mlbDownY_Slider = mouseY; //--- Store mouse y mlbDown_YD_Slider = yd_slider; //--- Store slider y ObjectSetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, clrDimGray); //--- Set drag color ObjectSetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YSIZE, slider_height); //--- Set slider height ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false); //--- Disable chart scroll FileWriteString(logFileHandle, "Slider drag started: x=" + IntegerToString(mouseX) + ", y=" + IntegerToString(mouseY) + "\n"); //--- Log drag start } } if (movingStateSlider) { //--- Handle slider drag int delta_y = mouseY - mlbDownY_Slider; //--- Calculate y displacement int new_y = mlbDown_YD_Slider + delta_y; //--- Calculate new y position int scroll_area_y_min = (g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_padding) + 16; //--- Set min slider y int scroll_area_y_max = (g_mainY + g_headerHeight + g_padding + g_displayHeight - 16 - slider_height); //--- Set max slider y new_y = MathMax(scroll_area_y_min, MathMin(new_y, scroll_area_y_max)); //--- Clamp y position ObjectSetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, new_y); //--- Update slider y int max_scroll = MathMax(0, g_total_height - g_visible_height); //--- Calculate max scroll double scroll_ratio = (double)(new_y - scroll_area_y_min) / (scroll_area_y_max - scroll_area_y_min); //--- Calculate scroll ratio int new_scroll_pos = (int)MathRound(scroll_ratio * max_scroll); //--- Calculate new scroll position if (new_scroll_pos != scroll_pos) { //--- Check if scroll changed scroll_pos = new_scroll_pos; //--- Update scroll position UpdateResponseDisplay(); //--- Update response display if (scroll_visible) { //--- Check scrollbar visible UpdateSliderPosition(); //--- Update slider position UpdateButtonColors(); //--- Update button colors } FileWriteString(logFileHandle, "Slider dragged: new_scroll_pos=" + IntegerToString(new_scroll_pos) + "\n"); //--- Log drag } ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } if (MouseState == 0) { //--- Handle mouse release if (movingStateSlider) { //--- Check if dragging movingStateSlider = false; //--- Reset drag state if (scroll_visible) { //--- Check scrollbar visible ObjectSetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, clrGray); //--- Reset slider color } ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, !(mouse_in_display && need_scroll)); //--- Restore chart scroll FileWriteString(logFileHandle, "Slider drag ended\n"); //--- Log drag end } } prevMouseState = MouseState; //--- Update previous mouse state static bool prevMouseInsideScrollUp = false; //--- Track previous scroll up hover static bool prevMouseInsideScrollDown = false; //--- Track previous scroll down hover static bool prevMouseInsideSlider = false; //--- Track previous slider hover if (scroll_visible) { //--- Check scrollbar visible int scrollbar_x = displayX + displayW - 16; //--- Calculate scrollbar x int button_size = 16; //--- Set button size int xd_slider = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get slider x int yd_slider = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get slider y int xs_slider = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_XSIZE); //--- Get slider width int ys_slider = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_YSIZE); //--- Get slider height bool isMouseInsideUp = (mouseX >= scrollbar_x && mouseX <= scrollbar_x + 16 && mouseY >= displayY && mouseY <= displayY + button_size); //--- Check scroll up hover bool isMouseInsideDown = (mouseX >= scrollbar_x && mouseX <= scrollbar_x + 16 && mouseY >= displayY + g_displayHeight - button_size && mouseY <= displayY + g_displayHeight); //--- Check scroll down hover bool isMouseInsideSlider = (mouseX >= xd_slider && mouseX <= xd_slider + xs_slider && mouseY >= yd_slider && mouseY <= yd_slider + ys_slider); //--- Check slider hover if (isMouseInsideUp != prevMouseInsideScrollUp) { //--- Check scroll up hover change ObjectSetInteger(0, SCROLL_UP_REC, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, isMouseInsideUp ? clrSilver : clrGainsboro); //--- Update scroll up color prevMouseInsideScrollUp = isMouseInsideUp; //--- Update hover state ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } if (isMouseInsideDown != prevMouseInsideScrollDown) { //--- Check scroll down hover change ObjectSetInteger(0, SCROLL_DOWN_REC, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, isMouseInsideDown ? clrSilver : clrGainsboro); //--- Update scroll down color prevMouseInsideScrollDown = isMouseInsideDown; //--- Update hover state ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } if (isMouseInsideSlider != prevMouseInsideSlider && !movingStateSlider) { //--- Check slider hover change ObjectSetInteger(0, SCROLL_SLIDER, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, isMouseInsideSlider ? clrDarkGray : clrSilver); //--- Update slider color prevMouseInsideSlider = isMouseInsideSlider; //--- Update hover state ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } } } else if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL) { //--- Handle mouse wheel events int mouseX = (int)lparam; //--- Get mouse x coordinate int mouseY = (int)dparam; //--- Get mouse y coordinate int delta = (int)sparam; //--- Get wheel delta bool in_display = (mouseX >= displayX && mouseX <= displayX + displayW && mouseY >= displayY && mouseY <= displayY + displayH); //--- Check if mouse in display if (in_display != mouse_in_display) { //--- Check display hover change mouse_in_display = in_display; //--- Update display hover ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, !(mouse_in_display && need_scroll)); //--- Update chart scroll if (ScrollbarMode == SCROLL_DYNAMIC_HOVER) { //--- Check dynamic hover mode UpdateResponseDisplay(); //--- Update response display } } if (in_display && need_scroll) { //--- Check scroll conditions int scroll_amount = 30 * (delta > 0 ? -1 : 1); //--- Calculate scroll amount scroll_pos = MathMax(0, MathMin(MathMax(0, g_total_height - g_visible_height), scroll_pos + scroll_amount)); //--- Update scroll position UpdateResponseDisplay(); //--- Update response display if (scroll_visible) { //--- Check scrollbar visible UpdateSliderPosition(); //--- Update slider position UpdateButtonColors(); //--- Update button colors } ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } } }
To achieve full interactivity, in the OnChartEvent function, we calculate positions for the display area ("displayX", "displayY", "displayW", "displayH"), clear button ("clearX", "clearY", "clearW", "clearH"), new chat button ("new_chat_x", "new_chat_w", "new_chat_h"), and send button ("sendX", "sendY", "sendW", "sendH") using global layout variables. For click events (CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK), we handle "ChatGPT_ClearButton" and "ChatGPT_NewChatButton" by clearing "conversationHistory", resetting "scroll_pos" and "prev_scroll_pos", clearing the input field with ObjectSetString, and updating the display with "UpdateResponseDisplay", and scroll buttons ("SCROLL_UP_REC", "SCROLL_UP_LABEL", "SCROLL_DOWN_REC", "SCROLL_DOWN_LABEL") by calling the "ScrollUp" or "ScrollDown" functions.
For mouse move events (CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE), we detect hover over the send, clear, and new chat buttons, updating their backgrounds ("button_darker_bg", "clear_darker_bg", "new_chat_darker_bg") with "ObjectSetInteger" when hovered, and check if the mouse is in the display area to toggle "mouse_in_display" and update chart scrolling with "ChartSetInteger", refreshing the display in "SCROLL_DYNAMIC_HOVER" mode.
We handle slider dragging by detecting clicks on "SCROLL_SLIDER", setting "movingStateSlider", updating the slider’s y-position with ObjectSetInteger based on mouse movement, calculating "scroll_pos" via scroll ratio, and logging with the FileWriteString function. On mouse release, we reset the drag state and slider color. For mouse wheel events (CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL), we adjust "scroll_pos" by 30 pixels based on wheel direction, update the display, and refresh scrollbar visuals if visible. We also manage scrollbar hover effects, updating colors for up/down buttons and the slider. Each action triggers ChartRedraw for visual updates. This makes sure our program supports clicks, hovers, drags, and scrolling. Here is the final outcome.
From the image, we can see that we are able to upgrade the program by adding new elements, displaying a scrollable conversation history, and making the interface interactable, hence achieving our objectives. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.
Testing the ChatGPT Program
We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.
Conclusion
In conclusion, we’ve enhanced our ChatGPT-integrated program in MQL5, upgrading to a scrollable single chat-oriented UI with dynamic JSON parsing, timestamped conversation history, and interactive controls like submit, clear, and new chat buttons. This system empowers us to engage seamlessly with AI-driven insights for market analysis, maintaining context across multi-turn conversations while optimizing usability with adaptive scrolling and hover effects. In the preceding versions, we will update the display to handle back-and-forth conversations and share live data to get trading insights. Stay tuned.
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