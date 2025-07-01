Atomic Orbital Search (AOS) algorithm: Modification

Contents





Introduction

In the first part of the article we examined the basics of the AOS (Atomic Orbital Search) algorithm inspired by the atomic orbital model and its underlying mechanisms. We discussed how the algorithm uses probability distributions and interaction dynamics to find optimal solutions to complex optimization problems.

In the second part of the article, we will focus on modifying the AOS algorithm, since we cannot pass by such an outstanding idea without trying to improve it. We will analyze the concept of improving the algorithm, paying special attention to the specific operators that are inherent to this method and can improve its efficiency and adaptability.

Working on the AOS algorithm has opened up many interesting aspects for me regarding its methods of searching the solution space. During the research, I also came up with a number of ideas on how this interesting algorithm could be improved. In particular, I focused on reworking existing methods that can improve the performance of the algorithm by improving its ability to explore complex solution spaces. We will consider how these improvements can be integrated into the existing structure of the AOS algorithm to make it an even more powerful tool for solving optimization problems. Thus, our goal is not only to analyze existing mechanisms, but also to propose other approaches that can significantly expand the capabilities of the AOS algorithm.





Implementation of the algorithm

In the previous article, we took a detailed look at the key components of the AOS algorithm. As you might remember, in this algorithm, the population is considered as a molecule, and the admissible region of coordinates, in which the search for optimal solutions is carried out, is represented as an atom. Each atom is made up of different layers that help arrange and direct the search.

The specific coordinate values that we obtain during the optimization can be interpreted as electrons. These electrons, being within the atom, represent possible solutions to one of the parameters of the problem we are optimizing. Thus, each molecule (population) strives to find optimal values (electrons) within a given region (atom).

In the original version of the AOS algorithm, the BEk layer energy is defined as the arithmetic mean of the energy of electrons in the layer, and the bond BSk is defined as the arithmetic mean of their coordinates. The BEk energy is used to compare with the energy of the electrons to determine the mode of their subsequent movement. The BSk connection is used to calculate the increment to the position of electrons as the difference between the best position of electrons LEk in the layer and the BSk connection according to the following equation: Xki[t+1] = Xkit + αi × (βi × LEk − γi × BSk).

I propose to abandon the BSk average position of electrons in favor of the personal best position of the electron. Thus, the electron will move towards the best solution in its layer based on its individual achievement, not on the average solution across the layer. Moreover, the two βi and γi random components seem redundant since there is already an external αi random component. This will reduce the time for generating random numbers in this equation by three times, without losing physical meaning.

red

Now let's look at the structure that describes a layer in an atom. Elements removed from the code are highlighted in

struct S_Layer { int pc; double BSk; double BEk; double LEk; void Init () { pc = 0 ; BSk = 0.0 ; BEk = 0.0 ; LEk = 0.0 ; } };

Let's consider the CalcLayerParams method code, which calculates layer characteristics such as energy and connectivity. Strings highlighted in red will be removed as they are no longer needed. As you might remember, this method plays a key role in the AOS search strategy, which aims to prevent the algorithm from getting stuck in local traps. Since the energy level in the layers does not depend on their location (the energy decreases from the center to the outer layers of the atom), but is determined by the presence of significant local extremes (the outer layer can have energy exceeding the inner ones), the layers serve to correct the movement of electrons in the search space.

The random number of layers at each epoch helps to combat the algorithm getting stuck in local traps, preventing electrons from stagnating in only one of the layers. The modified version also eliminates the need to calculate the average energy over the entire atom, so we will remove the corresponding lines.

Figure 1. The difference in direction and size of the e electron displacement depending on the number of layers in the atom

Figure 1 illustrates the differences in the behavior of electrons in atoms with different numbers of layers in the AOS algorithm. The top panel shows a three-layer atom where the electron is located in the layer L1 with the B1 objective function value and moves towards the LEk1 local best value. The lower part of the figure illustrates an atom with two layers, where the electron is also in layer L1 and moves towards the local best value LEk1 with the B1 objective function value (in the case of three layers this would be the point LEk2).



Key elements in the figure:

B0, B1, B2 — designations of local values of the objective function for the corresponding layers,

LEk0, LEk1, LEk2 — best solutions in the corresponding layers,

L0, L1, L2 — atom layers,

e — electron,

MIN, MAX — boundaries of the outer layers of atoms (boundary conditions for the optimized parameters of the problem).

void C_AO_AOS::CalcLayerParams () { double energy; for ( int c = 0 ; c < coords; c++) { atoms [c].Init (maxLayers); for ( int L = 0 ; L < currentLayers [c]; L++) { energy = - DBL_MAX ; for ( int e = 0 ; e < popSize; e++) { if (electrons [e].layerID [c] == L) { atoms [c].layers [L].pc++; atoms [c].layers [L].BEk += a [e].f; atoms [c].layers [L].BSk += a [e].c [c]; if (a [e].f > energy) { energy = a [e].f; atoms [c].layers [L].LEk = a [e].c [c]; } } } if (atoms [c].layers [L].pc != 0 ) { atoms [c].layers [L].BEk /= atoms [c].layers [L].pc; atoms [c].layers [L].BSk /= atoms [c].layers [L].pc; } } } ArrayInitialize (BS, 0 ); for ( int c = 0 ; c < coords; c++) { for ( int e = 0 ; e < popSize; e++) { BS [c] += a [e].c [c]; } BS [c] /= popSize; } }

To update the best individual solutions, add the code to the Revision method of the modified C_AO_AOSm version.

void C_AO_AOSm::Revision () { int bestIndex = - 1 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < popSize; i++) { if (a [i].f > fB) { fB = a [i].f; bestIndex = i; } if (a [i].f > a [i].fB) { a [i].fB = a [i].f; ArrayCopy (a [i].cB, a [i].c, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); } } if (bestIndex != - 1 ) ArrayCopy (cB, a [bestIndex].c, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); }

In the UpdateElectrons method, remove the β and γ variables since they are not needed to generate the corresponding random numbers. In addition, exclude deletion of the electron increment by the number of layers in the case of movement towards the global solution. Frankly speaking, the authors' solution seems controversial, and the physical meaning of this approach is not entirely clear. Perhaps the authors wanted to make the degree of electron movement towards the global solution variable, changing it depending on the number of layers: the fewer layers, the more intense the movement should be (although my experiments showed that this is not the case).

void C_AO_AOS::UpdateElectrons () { double α; double β; double γ; double φ; double newPos; double LE; double BSk; int lID; for ( int p = 0 ; p < popSize; p++) { for ( int c = 0 ; c < coords; c++) { φ = u.RNDprobab (); if (φ < PR) { newPos = u.RNDfromCI (rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c]); } else { lID = electrons [p].layerID [c]; α = u.RNDfromCI (- 1.0 , 1.0 ); β = u.RNDprobab (); γ = u.RNDprobab (); if (a [p].f < atoms [c].layers [lID].BEk) { LE = cB [c]; newPos = a [p].c [c]+ α * (β * LE - γ * BS [c]) / currentLayers [c] ; } else { LE = atoms [c].layers [lID].LEk; BSk = atoms [c].layers [lID].BSk; newPos = a [p].c [c] + α * (β * LE - γ * BSk) ; } } a [p].c [c] = u.SeInDiSp (newPos, rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c], rangeStep [c]); } } }

Additionally, in the UpdateElectrons method of the C_AO_AOSm class, instead of randomly scattering the electron across the search space, we implement the movement of the electron to the core center with some probability. In essence, this means replacing the value of some coordinate with the value of the global solution, which should improve the combinatorial properties of the algorithm. Random scattering was intended to provide diversity in the population of solutions, but this property ensured the distribution of electrons according to a lognormal distribution, where there was a non-zero probability of an electron hitting any point in space while moving.

Changes in the electron movement equations are displayed in green. Now the increment is calculated as the difference between the local best solution of the layer and the individual best solution of the electron.

void C_AO_AOSm::UpdateElectrons () { double α; double φ; double newPos; double LE; double BSk; int lID; for ( int p = 0 ; p < popSize; p++) { for ( int c = 0 ; c < coords; c++) { φ = u.RNDprobab (); if (φ < PR) { newPos = cB [c]; } else { lID = electrons [p].layerID [c]; α = u.RNDfromCI (- 1.0 , 1.0 ); if (a [p].f < atoms [c].layers [lID].BEk) { LE = cB [c]; newPos = a [p].cB [c]+ α * (LE - a [p].cB [c]); } else { LE = atoms [c].layers [lID].LEk; newPos = a [p].cB [c]+ α * (LE - a [p].cB [c]); } } a [p].c [c] = u.SeInDiSp (newPos, rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c], rangeStep [c]); } } }

The DistributeParticles method distributes electrons in the search space using lognormal distribution for each coordinate. For each particle and each coordinate, a function is called that generates a position given the given parameters (average, minimum and maximum values, peak), and then an additional function is applied to adjust the position within the given range.

void C_AO_AOS::DistributeParticles () { for ( int i = 0 ; i < popSize; i++) { for ( int c = 0 ; c < coords; c++) { a [i].c [c] = u.LognormalDistribution (cB [c], rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c], peakPosition) ; a [i].c [c] = u.SeInDiSp (a [i].c [c], rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c], rangeStep [c]); } } }

Change the electron distribution to normal. This distribution uses a standard deviation of 8. Although this parameter could have been made external to the algorithm, I chose not to do so. Smaller values encourage a wider exploration of the search space, while higher values improve the accuracy of convergence when refining the global solution.

void C_AO_AOSm::DistributeParticles () { for ( int i = 0 ; i < popSize; i++) { for ( int c = 0 ; c < coords; c++) { a [i].c [c] = u.GaussDistribution (cB [c], rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c], 8 ) ; a [i].c [c] = u.SeInDiSp (a [i].c [c], rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c], rangeStep [c]); } } }

All changes made to the original version of the AOS algorithm were analyzed in order to improve its efficiency. Since significant changes were made to the logic of the search strategy, the modified version of the algorithm can be designated by the letter "m". From now on, only the modified version will be presented in the rating table - AOSm.





An example of using the C_AO class



Since all population optimization algorithms discussed earlier are inherited from the general C_AO class, this allows them to be used uniformly and with minimal effort to solve various problems that require the selection of optimal parameters. The example below shows a script that performs optimization of the objective function:

1. At the beginning of the script, you can choose which optimization algorithm to use. If nothing is selected, the script will report an error and stop.

2. Setting up parameters. The script defines how many times the function will be run, how many parameters need to be optimized, the size of the solution group, and how many iterations will be performed.

3. Value limits. Minimum and maximum values are set for each parameter (in this example, from -10 to 10).

4. The script starts optimization:

It generates solutions (sets of parameters) and checks how good they are using a special function (the objective function).

At each iteration, the algorithm updates its solutions based on which ones performed best.

5. Results. After the optimization is complete, the script outputs information about which algorithm was used, what the best value was found, and how many times the function was launched.

6. The objective function is an abstract optimization problem (in this example, solving the problem of finding the global maximum of an inverted parabola is used) that takes parameters and returns a score for their quality.

#property script_show_inputs #include <Math\AOs\PopulationAO\ #C_AO_enum.mqh> input E_AO AOexactly = NONE_AO; void OnStart () { int numbTestFuncRuns = 10000 ; int params = 1000 ; int popSize = 50 ; int epochCount = numbTestFuncRuns / popSize; double rangeMin [], rangeMax [], rangeStep []; ArrayResize (rangeMin, params); ArrayResize (rangeMax, params); ArrayResize (rangeStep, params); for ( int i = 0 ; i < params; i++) { rangeMin [i] = - 10 ; rangeMax [i] = 10 ; rangeStep [i] = DBL_EPSILON ; } C_AO *ao = SelectAO (AOexactly); if (ao == NULL ) { Print ( "AO not selected..." ); return ; } ao.params [ 0 ].val = popSize; ao.SetParams (); ao.Init (rangeMin, rangeMax, rangeStep, epochCount); for ( int epochCNT = 1 ; epochCNT <= epochCount; epochCNT++) { ao.Moving (); for ( int set = 0 ; set < ArraySize (ao.a); set++) { ao.a [set].f = ObjectiveFunction (ao.a [set].c); } ao.Revision (); } Print (ao.GetName (), ", best result: " , ao.fB, ", number of function launches: " , numbTestFuncRuns); delete ao; } double ObjectiveFunction ( double &x []) { double sum = 0.0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (x); i++) { if (x [i] < - 10.0 || x [i] > 10.0 ) return 0.0 ; sum += (-x [i] * x [i] + 100.0 ) * 0.01 ; } return sum /= ArraySize (x); }





Test results

Let's move on to testing the modified version of the algorithm.

AOS|Atomic Orbital Search|50.0|10.0|20.0|0.1|

=============================

5 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.8023218355650774

25 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.7044908398821188

500 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.3102116882841442

=============================

5 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.8565993699987462

25 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.6945107796904211

500 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.21996085558228406

=============================

5 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.7461538461538461

25 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.5286153846153846

500 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.1435846153846167

=============================

All score: 5.00645 (55.63%)

As you can see, the results of the modified version have improved significantly compared to the previous results of the original version, where the overall score was 3.00488 (33.39%). This improvement becomes apparent when analyzing the visualization, which shows not only improved convergence, but also more detailed elaboration of significant extremes.

One of the key aspects worth noting is the effect of "clumping" of solutions on individual coordinates. This phenomenon is observed in both the original and modified versions, which highlights the characteristic feature of AOS algorithms. Clumping of solutions may indicate that the algorithm is effective in finding areas where potential optimal solutions are located.

AOSm on the Hilly test function

AOSm on the Forest test function

AOSm on the Megacity test function

The modified version of the Atomic Orbital Search (AOS) algorithm has significantly improved its performance compared to the original version and now reaches more than 55% of the maximum possible value. This is a truly impressive result! In the rating table, the algorithm occupies 12 th place, which indicates very decent results.





Summary

In this article, a modified version of the atomic orbital search (AOSm) algorithm was presented, in which I abandoned the BSk average position of electrons in the atom layers in favor of the individual best position of each electron. This allowed electrons to move more efficiently towards the best solution in their layer, based on individual achievement rather than an average value. In addition, two random components βi and γi were excluded, which reduced the time for generating random numbers by three times, without losing the physical meaning of the algorithm.

In the UpdateElectrons method, unnecessary variables have been removed and divisions of the electron increment by the number of layers when moving to the global solution have been eliminated. While the authors of the original versions may have intended for the degree of movement to be variable, my experiments have shown that this does not provide significant benefits.

Changes were also made to the UpdateElectrons method in the C_AO_AOSm class - the random scattering of an electron was replaced with a movement to the center of the core with a certain probability. This increased the combinatorial properties of the algorithm, allowing electrons to more accurately target the global solution. The lognormal distribution was also replaced by a normal one, which increased the accuracy of convergence when refining the global solution.

The results of the modified version of AOSm showed significant improvement, with an overall score exceeding 55% of the maximum possible, which confirms the high efficiency and competitiveness of the algorithm. AOSm ranks 12 th in the ranking table, which shows its significant achievements among other optimization methods.

One of the most noticeable aspects of AOSm is the improvement in convergence, which became evident when visualizing the results. The algorithm works out significant extremes in more detail and demonstrates the ability to effectively search for optimal solutions in complex multidimensional spaces. The "clumping" effect of solutions observed in both the original and modified versions highlights the ability of the algorithm to find and focus on areas with potential optima, which is especially useful in problems with high dimensionality and complex structure.

An additional plus to the advantages of the modified version is the reduction in the number of external parameters, which simplifies its use and configuration. However, for all the algorithms presented earlier in the articles, I have selected the optimal external parameters to achieve maximum efficiency in complex testing on various types of test tasks, so all the algorithms are ready for use and do not require any configuration. The article demonstrates that sometimes the smallest changes in optimization algorithms can dramatically change their search properties, while significant changes in the logic of the search strategy may not bring any noticeable changes in the results. Of course, in my articles, I share the methods that really improve the efficiency of optimization.

Figure 2. Color gradation of algorithms according to relevant tests Results greater than or equal to 0.99 are highlighted in white

Figure 3. The histogram of algorithm test results (on a scale from 0 to 100, the more the better,

where 100 is the maximum possible theoretical result, the archive features a script for calculating the rating table)





AOSm pros and cons:

Pros:

Good performance on various tasks. Small number of external parameters. Good scalability. Balanced search by both local and global extremes.



Cons:

Quite a complex implementation. Average accuracy of convergence on smooth functions compared to other algorithms.

The article is accompanied by an archive with the current versions of the algorithm codes. The author of the article is not responsible for the absolute accuracy in the description of canonical algorithms. Changes have been made to many of them to improve search capabilities. The conclusions and judgments presented in the articles are based on the results of the experiments.

Programs used in the article