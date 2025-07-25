Implementing Practical Modules from Other Languages in MQL5 (Part 03): Schedule Module from Python, the OnTimer Event on Steroids

Contents





Introduction

Programming is intended to make our life easier by letting us automate many of the crucial and sometimes boring/repetitive tasks that we often want computers to carry out without any human interaction(s). A good example is the autosave function that we see in many text editors, instead of having to worry about saving documents every time you write a new word, text editors handle the saving process automatically so that you can focus on writing and not worry about losing your work once the unexpected happens.

This is not different in the trading space, where numerous repetitive activities and tasks aid in trading that we want to automate using some lines of code.

In MQL5 programming language, we have the notorious OnTimer function which helps in running certain functions and lines of code after a specific time interval set by the programmer.

Below is a simple example — running the OnTimer function after every 10 seconds.

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 10 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); } void OnTick () { } void OnTimer ( void ) { Print ( "Ontimer called: " , TimeLocal ()); }

Outputs.

MN 0 10 : 16 : 39.455 Schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Ontimer called: 2025.07 . 21 10 : 16 : 39 CD 0 10 : 16 : 49.459 Schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Ontimer called: 2025.07 . 21 10 : 16 : 49

This function is decent, but it is crude and not flexible enough to allow multiple/different schedules to operate simultaneously in the same program.

Once you set the OnTimer event handler in your Expert Advisor or Indicator, you can only rely on that single "timer schedule". This is very limiting because we often have different tasks that we want to be executed at different times (intervals) in our programs. For example, Printing or sending daily, weekly, or monthly trading reports to the users. In the Python programming language, there is a module similar to the OnTimer function, but it is way better at running functions timely. In this article, we will discuss it and implement a similar module in the MQL5 programming language.





What is the Schedule Module Offered in Python?



Dubbed as — Python job scheduling for humans

This is a human-friendly Python module that helps in scheduling particular tasks to be run after a specific time of the day, week, etc. This module is simple to use and lightweight, making it a necessary module that every Python developer needs to be aware of.

Unlike the OnTimer function we have in MQL5, the schedule module does not only allow us to schedule tasks to run after a specific time interval, it also gives us the flexibility to be more specific of when and how a particular task (function) is supposed to run.

Below are some of the functions offered by this module.

Imports

import schedule

Function Description schedule.every( 10 ).minutes.do(job) Similarly to the OnTimer event, after every 10 minutes, the function named job will be run. schedule.every().hour.do(job) The function named job will be run every hour from the start of the script. schedule.every().day.at( "10:30" ).do(job) The function named job will run every day at a specific local time 10:30 in 24-Hour time. schedule.every().monday.do(job) The function named job will be called into action every Monday at the exact time the script was initially run. schedule.every().wednesday.at( "13:15" ).do(job) The function named job will be called into action on every wednesday at 13:15. schedule.every().day.at( "12:42" , "Europe/Amsterdam" ).do(job) The function named job will be called every day at 12:42 according to Europe/Amsterdam time. schedule.every().minute.at( ":17" ).do(job) The function named job will be called every minute at the 17th second.

These are just a few, yet crucial functions offered in this module. Let's implement a familiar-looking class in MQL5.





The Schedule Class in MQL5



The schedule module in Python is built to occupy separate functions for every task you want to schedule in a specific interval. The function named do is the endpoint of all the function chaining from the schedule class.

schedule.every( 10 ).minutes.do

To accomplish a similar syntax in MQL5, we have to make some functions in the class CSchedule return an instance of the whole class, except the function named dO, which is the endpoint.

class CSchedule { private : int m_period; time_intervals_enum m_unit; int m_time_seconds; JobFunction m_func; public : int m_fixed_time; CSchedule( void ); ~CSchedule( void ); CSchedule* every( int period = 1 ); CSchedule* seconds(); CSchedule* minutes(); CSchedule* hours(); CSchedule* days(); CSchedule* weeks(); CSchedule* months(); CSchedule* years(); void dO(JobFunction func); }

This syntax allows us to have a similar fluent interface like the one offered by the schedule module from Python.

#include <schedule.mqh> CSchedule schedule; int OnInit () { schedule.every().minutes().dO(runthis); }

The function named every is crucial for setting an interval of a specific timeframe. For example:

schedule. every ( 10 ). minutes ()

Means after every 10 minutes, a specific function received by the function named dO should get triggered.

At its core, this function takes a given period and assigns that variable to a variable named m_period — stored inside the class.

CSchedule* CSchedule::every( int period = 1 ) { m_period = period; return GetPointer ( this ); }

The functions: seconds, minutes, hours, etc, assigns the timeframe variable according to all available time interval options given by the enumerator named time_intervals_enum.

enum time_intervals_enum { SECONDS, MINUTES, HOURS, DAYS, WEEKS, MONTHS, YEARS };

CSchedule* CSchedule::seconds() { m_unit = SECONDS; return GetPointer ( this ); } CSchedule* CSchedule::minutes() { m_unit = MINUTES; return GetPointer ( this ); } CSchedule* CSchedule::hours() { m_unit = HOURS; return GetPointer ( this ); } CSchedule* CSchedule::days() { m_unit = DAYS; return GetPointer ( this ); } CSchedule* CSchedule::weeks( void ) { m_unit = WEEKS; return GetPointer ( this ); } CSchedule* CSchedule::months( void ) { m_unit = MONTHS; return GetPointer ( this ); } CSchedule* CSchedule::years( void ) { m_unit = YEARS; return GetPointer ( this ); }

Before we understand the function named dO, which is the endpoint all the scheduling functions. Let's understand how each job (function) is handled and stored inside the file named schedule.mqh.

typedef void (*JobFunction)(); struct jobs_struct { int prev_run; int next_run; int interval; JobFunction func; }; jobs_struct m_jobs[]; void jobs_add(jobs_struct &jobs_array[], const jobs_struct &job) { uint size = ArraySize (jobs_array); ArrayResize (jobs_array, size + 1 ); jobs_array[size] = job; }

Since the class CSchedule has functions that refer to itself, handling each job object inside this class becomes complicated/confusing, and error-prone. Having a global array named m_jobs provides a universal way of storing and handling all jobs used inside the class. We'll discuss in a moment.

The function named dO receives a function to run repeatedly according to a received "schedule". It calculates the last time a function ran and the next time it is expected to run.

A function received is stored in the structure named jobs_struct alongside other jobs' properties such as the last time, and next time the job will run.

All these values are then stored inside an array named m_jobs which is an array of jobs_struct type.

jobs_struct m_jobs[];

void CSchedule::dO(JobFunction func) { m_func = func; jobs_struct job; job.func = m_func; datetime now = TimeLocal (); job.prev_run = ( int )now; job.interval = timedelta(m_period, m_unit); job.next_run = job.prev_run + timedelta(m_period, m_unit); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_DEBUG )) Print ( "The first function run is schedule at: " , TimeToString (( datetime )job.next_run, TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS )); jobs_add(m_jobs, job); }

After a job is stored in its appropriate array, we need a universal function for constantly monitoring it and running its function when its scheduled time arrives.

void CSchedule::run_pending() { int now = ( int ) TimeLocal (); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (m_jobs); i++) { if (now >= m_jobs[i].next_run) { if (m_jobs[i].func != NULL ) m_jobs[i].func(); m_jobs[i].prev_run = m_jobs[i].next_run; m_jobs[i].next_run += m_jobs[i].interval; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_DEBUG )) printf ( "Prev run: %s Next run: %s" , TimeToString (( datetime )m_jobs[i].prev_run, TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS ), TimeToString (( datetime )m_jobs[i].next_run, TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS )); } } }

Let's schedule our very first job using this class.

#include <schedule.mqh> CSchedule schedule; void OnStart () { schedule.every( 10 ).seconds().dO(runthis); while ( true ) { schedule.run_pending(); } } void runthis() { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " called at: " , TimeLocal ()); }

We want to call the function runthis after every 10 seconds. An infinite while loop is used just to keep the script running until stopped.

Below is the logged output when the script was run in debug mode.

NO 0 14 : 51 : 56.301 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) The first function run is schedule at: 2025.07 . 21 14 : 52 : 06 GS 0 14 : 52 : 06.000 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) runthis called at: 2025.07 . 21 14 : 52 : 06 PJ 0 14 : 52 : 06.000 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Prev run: 2025.07 . 21 14 : 52 : 06 Next run: 2025.07 . 21 14 : 52 : 16 QH 0 14 : 52 : 16.000 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) runthis called at: 2025.07 . 21 14 : 52 : 16 GR 0 14 : 52 : 16.000 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Prev run: 2025.07 . 21 14 : 52 : 16 Next run: 2025.07 . 21 14 : 52 : 26 KP 0 14 : 52 : 26.000 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) runthis called at: 2025.07 . 21 14 : 52 : 26 FJ 0 14 : 52 : 26.000 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Prev run: 2025.07 . 21 14 : 52 : 26 Next run: 2025.07 . 21 14 : 52 : 36

We can have multiple schedules using the same class.

void OnStart () { schedule.every( 10 ).seconds().dO(runthis); schedule.every().minute().dO(runthis2); while ( true ) { schedule.run_pending(); } } void runthis() { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " called at: " , TimeLocal ()); } void runthis2() { Print ( "Hello world!, This function is called after a minute has passed" ); }

Outputs.

FK 0 15 : 00 : 55.079 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) The first function run is schedule at: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 01 : 05 IL 0 15 : 00 : 55.079 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) The first function run is schedule at: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 01 : 55 ER 0 15 : 01 : 05.000 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) runthis called at: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 01 : 05 RK 0 15 : 01 : 05.000 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Prev run: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 01 : 05 Next run: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 01 : 15 OK 0 15 : 01 : 15.000 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) runthis called at: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 01 : 15 ES 0 15 : 01 : 15.000 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Prev run: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 01 : 15 Next run: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 01 : 25 IS 0 15 : 01 : 25.000 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) runthis called at: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 01 : 25 LJ 0 15 : 01 : 25.000 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Prev run: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 01 : 25 Next run: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 01 : 35 CK 0 15 : 01 : 35.000 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) runthis called at: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 01 : 35 KR 0 15 : 01 : 35.000 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Prev run: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 01 : 35 Next run: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 01 : 45 MP 0 15 : 01 : 45.000 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) runthis called at: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 01 : 45 FJ 0 15 : 01 : 45.000 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Prev run: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 01 : 45 Next run: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 01 : 55 GH 0 15 : 01 : 55.000 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) runthis called at: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 01 : 55 NM 0 15 : 01 : 55.000 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Prev run: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 01 : 55 Next run: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 02 : 05 KR 0 15 : 01 : 55.000 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Hello world!, This function is called after a minute has passed MH 0 15 : 01 : 55.000 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Prev run: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 01 : 55 Next run: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 02 : 55 NJ 0 15 : 02 : 05.001 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) runthis called at: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 02 : 05 HP 0 15 : 02 : 05.001 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Prev run: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 02 : 05 Next run: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 02 : 15 GR 0 15 : 02 : 15.000 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) runthis called at: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 02 : 15 LK 0 15 : 02 : 15.000 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Prev run: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 02 : 15 Next run: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 02 : 25 RK 0 15 : 02 : 25.001 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) runthis called at: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 02 : 25 FS 0 15 : 02 : 25.001 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Prev run: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 02 : 25 Next run: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 02 : 35 OS 0 15 : 02 : 35.004 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) runthis called at: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 02 : 35 JK 0 15 : 02 : 35.004 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Prev run: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 02 : 35 Next run: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 02 : 45 EK 0 15 : 02 : 45.000 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) runthis called at: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 02 : 45 KR 0 15 : 02 : 45.000 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Prev run: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 02 : 45 Next run: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 02 : 55 OP 0 15 : 02 : 55.000 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) runthis called at: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 02 : 55 EJ 0 15 : 02 : 55.000 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Prev run: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 02 : 55 Next run: 2025.07 . 21 15 : 03 : 05 FK 0 15 : 02 : 55.000 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Hello world!, This function is called after a minute has passed





Running Jobs (Functions) at a Specific Time



We often want to run our functions at a very specific time. For instance, running a function responsible for opening a trade at a certain time according to a trading session e.g. opening a trade at 19:00 in local time.

In the CSchedule class, all functions named at are responsible for doing this when given a specific "legitimate time".

For example.

schedule.every().day().at( 19 , 10 ).dO(job);

This schedules for the function named job to run every day at the time 19:10 hours.

Implementing this function in MQL5 is tricky as we need separate classes to be returned for every "timely" function, i.e., second, minute, hour, day, week.

class CSchedule { private : int m_period; time_intervals_enum m_unit; int m_time_seconds; JobFunction m_func; bool has_fixed_time() const { return m_fixed_time > 0 ; } datetime TodaysDate( datetime dt) { MqlDateTime tm; TimeToStruct (dt, tm); tm.hour = 0 ; tm.min = 0 ; tm.sec = 0 ; return StructToTime (tm); } public : int m_fixed_time; CSchedule( void ); ~CSchedule( void ); CSchedule* every( int period = 1 ); CSchedule* seconds(); CSchedule* minutes(); CSchedule* hours(); CSchedule* days(); CSchedule* weeks(); MinuteScheduleBuilder * minute(); HourScheduleBuilder * hour(); DayScheduleBuilder * day(); WeekScheduleBuilder * week();

Inside every "Builder" class (all classes ending with the word Builder), we have a function named at, it is responsible for setting a specific time interval.

We also have the function named dO, which inherits a namesake function from the CSchedule class.

For example, the WeekScheduleBuilder class.

class CSchedule; class WeekScheduleBuilder { protected : CSchedule *m_schedule; public : WeekScheduleBuilder(CSchedule *schedule_) { m_schedule = schedule_; } ~WeekScheduleBuilder( void ) {}; CSchedule* at( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK dayofweek, uint hour= 0 , uint minutes = 0 , uint seconds = 0 ) { if ( CheckPointer (m_schedule) == POINTER_INVALID || m_schedule == NULL ) return NULL ; datetime now = TimeLocal (); MqlDateTime tm; TimeToStruct (now, tm); int today_dow = tm.day_of_week; int days_ahead = ( int )dayofweek - today_dow; if (days_ahead < 0 ) days_ahead += 7 ; datetime next_target_date = now + timedelta(days_ahead, DAYS); MqlDateTime target_tm; TimeToStruct (next_target_date, target_tm); target_tm.hour = ( int )hour; target_tm.min = ( int )minutes; target_tm.sec = ( int )seconds; m_schedule.m_fixed_time = ( int ) StructToTime (target_tm); return m_schedule; } void dO(JobFunction func) { m_schedule.dO(func); } };

All the functions named at take a specific time passed to their arguments, the time ahead for the first function run, and assign the time value in seconds to a variable named m_fixed_time.

Inside the function named dO, we introduce a condition for checking whether the received time value is a fixed time value (eg,. 19:00) or a scheduled number of seconds, minutes, etc, for the next function run since, both conditions requires a slightly different handling approach.

void CSchedule::dO(JobFunction func) { m_func = func; jobs_struct job; job.func = m_func; datetime now = TimeLocal (); job.prev_run = ( int )now; job.interval = timedelta(m_period, m_unit); if (has_fixed_time()) { datetime scheduled_time = ( datetime )m_fixed_time; while (scheduled_time <= now) scheduled_time += job.interval; job.next_run = ( int )scheduled_time; } else { job.next_run = job.prev_run + job.interval; } if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_DEBUG )) Print ( "The first function run is schedule at: " , TimeToString (( datetime )job.next_run, TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS )); jobs_add(m_jobs, job); }

Below is how you set multiple schedules to run repeatedly at a specified time.

void OnStart () { schedule.every().minute().at( 10 ).dO(job); schedule.every().hour().at( 10 ).dO(job); schedule.every().day().at( 19 , 10 ).dO(job); schedule.every().week().at( MONDAY ).dO(job); while ( true ) { schedule.run_pending(); } } void job() { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " run at: " , TimeLocal ()); }





Passing Arguments to a Task (Job)



As seen in the previous example output logs, it is hard to identify and track a job's progress, especially when we have multiple scheduled functions running simultaneously. To fix this, we need an optional variable named jobs_name in the function named dO, this variable helps in labelling all scheduled tasks.

void CSchedule::dO(JobFunction func, const string jobs_name= "" ) { jobs_struct job; job.func = func; job.name = jobs_name; datetime now = TimeLocal (); job.prev_run = ( int )now; job.interval = timedelta(m_period, m_unit); if (has_fixed_time()) { datetime today_midnight = TodaysDate(now); datetime scheduled_time = today_midnight + m_fixed_time; while (scheduled_time <= now) scheduled_time += job.interval; job.next_run = ( int )scheduled_time; } else { job.next_run = job.prev_run + job.interval; } if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_DEBUG )) printf ( "Job: %s -> first run schedule at: [%s]" , job.name , TimeToString (( datetime )job.next_run, TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS )); jobs_add(m_jobs, job); }

Now, we can track each Job's progress more effectively.

void OnStart () { schedule.every().minute().at( 10 ).dO(Greet, "Jacob" ); schedule.every().hour().at( 10 ).dO(Greet, "Anne" ); schedule.every().day().at( 08 , 10 ).dO(Greet, "Chriss" ); schedule.every().week().at( MONDAY ).dO(Greet, "Nobody" ); while ( true ) { schedule.run_pending(); } } void Greet() { Print ( "Hello there!" ); }

Outputs.

JI 0 06 : 57 : 54.817 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Job: Jacob -> first run schedule at: [ 2025.07 . 22 06 : 58 : 10 ] MH 0 06 : 57 : 54.817 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Job: Anne -> first run schedule at: [ 2025.07 . 22 07 : 10 : 00 ] FL 0 06 : 57 : 54.817 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Job: Chriss -> first run schedule at: [ 2025.07 . 22 08 : 10 : 00 ] JO 0 06 : 57 : 54.817 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Job: Nobody -> first run schedule at: [ 2025.07 . 28 00 : 00 : 00 ] GN 0 06 : 58 : 10.014 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Hello there! LF 0 06 : 58 : 10.014 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Job: Jacob -> Prev run: [ 2025.07 . 22 06 : 58 : 10 ] Next run: [ 2025.07 . 22 06 : 59 : 10 ]





Running a Task Until a Certain Time



Sometimes we have scheduled tasks that we don't to keep running forever. Putting a deadline to these jobs would help in this case.

Let's introduce the function named until. A function similar to the one available in the schedule module offered in Python.

CSchedule* CSchedule::until( datetime expiry_date) { m_expiry_date = expiry_date; return GetPointer ( this ); }

Inside the function named dO, we take the expiry date from our class (received from the function named until) and assign it to the job's structure.

void CSchedule::dO(JobFunction func, const string jobs_name= "" ) { jobs_struct job; job.func = func; job.name = jobs_name; datetime now = TimeLocal (); job.prev_run = ( int )now; job.interval = timedelta(m_period, m_unit); job.expiry_date = m_expiry_date; }

Before running a job inside the function named run_pending, we have to check if it hasn't expired.

void CSchedule::run_pending() { int now = ( int ) TimeLocal (); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (m_jobs); i++) { if (now >= ( int )m_jobs[i].expiry_date && expiry_date != 0) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_DEBUG )) printf ( "Job: %s -> Expired" ,m_jobs[i].name); continue ; } }

Finally, we run a task and set the expiry date 5 minutes from the current time.

#include <schedule.mqh> CSchedule schedule; void OnStart () { schedule.every( 1 ).minutes().until( D'22.7.2025 10:15 ' ).dO(Greet, "Greet" ); while ( true ) { schedule.run_pending(); Sleep ( 1000 ); } } void Greet() { Print ( "Hello there!" ); }

Outputs.

EM 0 10 : 10 : 02.849 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Job: Greet -> first run schedule at: [ 2025.07 . 22 10 : 11 : 02 ] CI 0 10 : 11 : 02.864 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Hello there! NS 0 10 : 11 : 02.864 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Job: Greet -> Prev run: [ 2025.07 . 22 10 : 11 : 02 ] Next run: [ 2025.07 . 22 10 : 12 : 02 ] FR 0 10 : 12 : 02.873 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Hello there! EJ 0 10 : 12 : 02.873 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Job: Greet -> Prev run: [ 2025.07 . 22 10 : 12 : 02 ] Next run: [ 2025.07 . 22 10 : 13 : 02 ] ND 0 10 : 13 : 02.861 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Hello there! OL 0 10 : 13 : 02.861 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Job: Greet -> Prev run: [ 2025.07 . 22 10 : 13 : 02 ] Next run: [ 2025.07 . 22 10 : 14 : 02 ] GM 0 10 : 14 : 02.922 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Hello there! PG 0 10 : 14 : 02.922 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Job: Greet -> Prev run: [ 2025.07 . 22 10 : 14 : 02 ] Next run: [ 2025.07 . 22 10 : 15 : 02 ] LH 0 10 : 15 : 00 .945 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Job: Greet -> Expired





Running all Jobs Regardless of their Schedules



Sometimes you might need to run all the functions instantly, despite their schedules. Usually, for testing, and sometimes we just want to force all scheduled operations to run at once, for example, during the program startup.

In such situations, the function named run_all becomes handy.

void CSchedule::run_all( void ) { datetime now = TimeLocal (); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (m_jobs); i++) { if (m_jobs[i].func != NULL ) m_jobs[i].func(); m_jobs[i].prev_run = m_jobs[i].next_run; m_jobs[i].next_run += m_jobs[i].interval; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_DEBUG )) printf ( "%s run at: %s" ,m_jobs[i].name, TimeToString (now, TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS )); } if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_DEBUG )) printf ( "%s -> All %I64u Jobs have been executed!" , __FUNCTION__ , m_jobs.Size()); }

Example usage.

#include <schedule.mqh> CSchedule schedule; void OnStart () { schedule.every( 4 ).minutes().dO(Greet, "Greet every minute" ); schedule.every( 4 ).hours().dO(Greet, "Greet hourly" ); schedule.every( 4 ).days().dO(Greet, "Greet daily" ); schedule.every( 4 ).weeks().dO(Greet, "Greet weekly" ); schedule.run_all(); } void Greet() { Print ( "Hello there!" ); }

Outputs.

CM 0 11 : 04 : 06.695 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Job: Greet every minute -> first run schedule at: [ 2025.07 . 22 11 : 08 : 06 ] RR 0 11 : 04 : 06.695 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Job: Greet hourly -> first run schedule at: [ 2025.07 . 22 15 : 04 : 06 ] HR 0 11 : 04 : 06.695 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Job: Greet daily -> first run schedule at: [ 2025.07 . 26 11 : 04 : 06 ] MN 0 11 : 04 : 06.695 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Job: Greet weekly -> first run schedule at: [ 2025.08 . 19 11 : 04 : 06 ] NI 0 11 : 04 : 06.695 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Hello there! QL 0 11 : 04 : 06.695 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Greet every minute run at: 2025.07 . 22 11 : 04 : 06 RN 0 11 : 04 : 06.695 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Hello there! GF 0 11 : 04 : 06.695 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Greet hourly run at: 2025.07 . 22 11 : 04 : 06 RL 0 11 : 04 : 06.695 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Hello there! KJ 0 11 : 04 : 06.695 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Greet daily run at: 2025.07 . 22 11 : 04 : 06 DR 0 11 : 04 : 06.695 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Hello there! QK 0 11 : 04 : 06.695 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Greet weekly run at: 2025.07 . 22 11 : 04 : 06 FL 0 11 : 04 : 06.695 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) CSchedule::run_all -> All 4 Jobs have been executed!

Despite setting these four functions to run after their fourth time frame interval, they were all executed at the same current time.





Managing Schedules



We need different ways to access and cancel different schedules programmatically, as some schedules might become obsolete as time passes.

Getting all Jobs

Function Description void get_jobs(jobs_struct &jobs_struct_array[]) { ArrayResize (jobs_struct_array, m_jobs.Size()); for ( uint i= 0 ; i<m_jobs.Size(); i++) jobs_struct_array[i] = m_jobs[i]; } This function provides an argument that returns by reference, an array containing a structure with all the properties for all jobs/tasks. uint get_jobs() { return m_jobs.Size(); } It returns the number of jobs scheduled.

Cancelling scheduled Jobs

Function Description bool Cancel( const string jobs_name); This cancels a scheduled job using it's name. bool Cancel( const uint jobs_index); It cancels a scheduled job using its index number (from 0 to +infinity), i.e,. If the job was the first to be scheduled, its index number is 0. bool Clear() { return ArrayResize (m_jobs, 0 )==- 1 ? false : true ; } This clears (removes) all scheduled jobs from memory. No job/task will run after this function is called.

Example usage.

#include <schedule.mqh> CSchedule schedule; void OnStart () { schedule.every().minute().at( 0 ).dO(Greet, "EveryMin Greetings" ); schedule.every().hour().at( 20 , 10 ).dO(Greet, "Hourly Greetings" ); schedule.every().day().at( 13 , 20 , 10 ).dO(Greet, "Daily Greetings" ); schedule.every().week().at( MONDAY , 13 , 56 ).dO(Greet, "Weekly Greetings" ); schedule.Cancel( 0 ); Print ( "Jobs remaining: " ,schedule.get_jobs()); schedule.Cancel( "Hourly Greetings" ); Print ( "Jobs remaining: " ,schedule.get_jobs()); schedule.Clear(); Print ( "Jobs remaining: " ,schedule.get_jobs()); while ( true ) { schedule.run_pending(); Sleep ( 1000 ); } } void Greet() { Print ( "Hello there!" ); }

Outputs.

LK 0 16 : 01 : 02.017 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Job: EveryMin Greetings -> first run schedule at: [ 2025.07 .22 16 : 02 : 00 ] HH 0 16 : 01 : 02.017 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Job: Hourly Greetings -> first run schedule at: [ 2025.07 .22 17 : 20 : 10 ] EH 0 16 : 01 : 02.017 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Job: Daily Greetings -> first run schedule at: [ 2025.07 .23 13 : 20 : 10 ] PE 0 16 : 01 : 02.017 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Job: Weekly Greetings -> first run schedule at: [ 2025.07 .28 13 : 56 : 00 ] OS 0 16 : 01 : 02.017 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) CSchedule::Cancel Job at index [ 0 ] removed HS 0 16 : 01 : 02.017 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Jobs remaining: 3 RG 0 16 : 01 : 02.018 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) CSchedule::Cancel Job 'Hourly Greetings' removed DL 0 16 : 01 : 02.018 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Jobs remaining: 2 DD 0 16 : 01 : 02.018 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Jobs remaining: 0





Dealing with Timezones



In all previously discussed examples and code implementations in our library, we used the local time. But, this is very limiting considering that we have multiple time options that developers can use in MQL5 programming language. For example, you might want to schedule for a trading operation at a certain time according to broker's servers time or UTC time.

Inside the class, CSchedule constructor, we add an optional variable that allows developers to select the kind of time to use for all the scheduling operations.

CSchedule::CSchedule(TIME_SOURCE_ENUM time_source=TIME_SOURCE_LOCAL): m_time_source(time_source) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_DEBUG )) printf ( "Schedule class initialized using %s, current time -> %s" , EnumToString (time_source), ( string )GetTime(m_time_source)); }

Below is "Time source enumeration" and its corresponding function.

enum TIME_SOURCE_ENUM { TIME_SOURCE_LOCAL, TIME_SOURCE_CURRENT, TIME_SOURCE_TRADE_SERVER, TIME_SOURCE_GMT }; datetime GetTime(TIME_SOURCE_ENUM source) { switch (source) { case TIME_SOURCE_LOCAL: return TimeLocal (); case TIME_SOURCE_CURRENT: return TimeCurrent (); case TIME_SOURCE_TRADE_SERVER: return TimeTradeServer (); case TIME_SOURCE_GMT: return TimeGMT (); default : return TimeLocal (); } }

Example usage.

#include <schedule.mqh> CSchedule schedule(TIME_SOURCE_GMT); //Using GMT void OnStart () { schedule.every().minute().at( 0 ).dO(Greet, "EveryMin Greetings" ); schedule.every().hour().at( 20 , 10 ).dO(Greet, "Hourly Greetings" ); schedule.every().day().at( 13 , 20 , 10 ).dO(Greet, "Daily Greetings" ); schedule.every().week().at( MONDAY , 13 , 56 ).dO(Greet, "Weekly Greetings" ); while ( true ) { schedule.run_pending(); Sleep ( 1000 ); } } void Greet() { Print ( "Hello there!" ); }

Outputs.

LP 0 16 : 57 : 34.961 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Schedule class initialized using TIME_SOURCE_GMT, current time -> 2025.07 . 22 13 : 57 : 34 QL 0 16 : 57 : 34.964 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Job: EveryMin Greetings -> first run schedule at: [ 2025.07 . 22 13 : 58 : 00 ] RM 0 16 : 57 : 34.964 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Job: Hourly Greetings -> first run schedule at: [ 2025.07 . 22 14 : 20 : 10 ] RE 0 16 : 57 : 34.964 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Job: Daily Greetings -> first run schedule at: [ 2025.07 . 23 13 : 20 : 10 ] KK 0 16 : 57 : 34.964 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Job: Weekly Greetings -> first run schedule at: [ 2025.07 . 28 13 : 56 : 00 ] HK 0 16 : 58 : 00.161 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Hello there! KO 0 16 : 58 : 00.161 schedule test (XAUUSD,D1) Job: EveryMin Greetings -> Prev run: [ 2025.07 . 22 13 : 58 : 00 ] Next run: [ 2025.07 . 22 13 : 59 : 00 ]





Applications of the Schedule Module in your Trading Applications



We've seen how you can use this module in simple functions and examples showcasing timely function runs. Below are a few real-world examples on how you can use this library in your trading applications.

A More Effective NewBar Event Handling

It is not always easy to write a function that effectively detects the opening of a new bar, since the CSchedule class has different ways of scheduling a task at a very specific time, we can use it in performing certain actions at the opening of a second, minute, hour, day, etc.

Inside the file Schedule Testing EA.mq5.

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh> CTrade m_trade; CSymbolInfo m_symbol; CPositionInfo m_position; #include <schedule.mqh> CSchedule schedule(TIME_SOURCE_CURRENT); input int magic_number = 22072025 ; input uint slippage = 100 ; input uint stoploss = 500 ; input uint takeprofit = 700 ; int OnInit () { m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); m_trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); m_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); if (!m_symbol.Name( Symbol ())) { printf ( "%s -> Failed to select a symbol '%s'. Error = %d" , __FUNCTION__ , Symbol (), GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } schedule.every().hour().at( 0 , 0 ).dO(MainTradingFunction); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { schedule.run_pending(); } bool PosExists( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type) { for ( int i= PositionsTotal ()- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) if (m_position.SelectByIndex(i)) if (m_position. Symbol ()== Symbol () && m_position.Magic() == magic_number && m_position.PositionType()==type) return ( true ); return ( false ); } void CloseAllTrades() { for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) if (m_position.SelectByIndex(i)) if (m_position.Magic() == magic_number && m_position. Symbol () == Symbol ()) m_trade.PositionClose(m_position.Ticket(), slippage); } void MainTradingFunction() { printf ( "New bar detected!" ); if (!m_symbol.RefreshRates()) return ; if (!PosExists( POSITION_TYPE_BUY )) m_trade.Buy(m_symbol.LotsMin(), Symbol (), m_symbol.Ask(), m_symbol.Ask()-stoploss*m_symbol. Point (), m_symbol.Ask()+takeprofit*m_symbol. Point () ); if (!PosExists( POSITION_TYPE_SELL )) m_trade.Sell(m_symbol.LotsMin(), Symbol (), m_symbol.Bid(), m_symbol.Bid()+stoploss*m_symbol. Point (), m_symbol.Bid()-takeprofit*m_symbol. Point () ); }

Outputs in the strategy tester.

We have to explicitly set all inside the OnInit function similarly to EventSetTimer — using the dO function. Since the function schedule_pending is responsible for constantly monitoring the schedules, it should be run inside the OnTick function in Expert Advisors, inside the OnCalculate function in indicators, and under an infinite loop inside an MQL5 script.

Sending Daily Trading Reports

By tracking a few minutes or seconds before the market closing (e.g, 5 minutes before 00:00 hours), we can print or send daily trading reports to the users.

int OnInit () { schedule.every().hour().at( 0 , 0 ).dO(MainTradingFunction); schedule.every().day().at( 23 , 55 ).dO(SendDailyTradingReport); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { schedule.run_pending(); } void SendDailyTradingReport() { string sdate = TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE ); datetime start = StringToTime (sdate); if (! HistorySelect (start, TimeCurrent ())) { printf ( "%s, line %d failed to obtain closed deals from history error =%d" , __FUNCTION__ , __LINE__ , GetLastError ()); return ; } Comment ( "" ); double pl = 0.0 ; int trades_count= 0 ; string report_body = "" ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < HistoryDealsTotal (); i++) { if (m_deal.SelectByIndex(i)) if (m_deal.Entry() == DEAL_ENTRY_OUT && m_deal.Magic() == magic_number) { pl += m_deal.Profit(); trades_count++; report_body += StringFormat ( "Trade[%d] -> | ticket: %I64u | type: %s | entry: %.5f | volume: %.3f | commision: %.3f

" , trades_count, m_deal.Ticket(), EnumToString (m_deal.DealType()), m_deal.Entry(), m_deal.Volume(), m_deal.Commission() ); } } string report_header = StringFormat ( "<<< Daily Trading Report >>> \r

\r

AC Balance: %.3f\r

AC Equity: %.3f\r

PL: %.3f\r

Total Trades: %d \r

\r

" , m_account.Balance(), m_account.Equity(), pl, trades_count ); Comment (report_header+report_body); Print (report_header+report_body); }

Outputs on the strategy tester.

CS 0 11 : 33 : 47.902 Schedule testing EA (EURUSD,H1) 2025.03 . 13 23 : 55 : 00 <<< Daily Trading Report >>> CS 0 11 : 33 : 47.902 Schedule testing EA (EURUSD,H1) 2025.03 . 13 23 : 55 : 00 CS 0 11 : 33 : 47.902 Schedule testing EA (EURUSD,H1) 2025.03 . 13 23 : 55 : 00 AC Balance: 2983.830 CS 0 11 : 33 : 47.902 Schedule testing EA (EURUSD,H1) 2025.03 . 13 23 : 55 : 00 AC Equity: 2983.200 CS 0 11 : 33 : 47.902 Schedule testing EA (EURUSD,H1) 2025.03 . 13 23 : 55 : 00 PL: - 2.960 CS 0 11 : 33 : 47.902 Schedule testing EA (EURUSD,H1) 2025.03 . 13 23 : 55 : 00 Total Trades: 3 CS 0 11 : 33 : 47.902 Schedule testing EA (EURUSD,H1) 2025.03 . 13 23 : 55 : 00 CS 0 11 : 33 : 47.902 Schedule testing EA (EURUSD,H1) 2025.03 . 13 23 : 55 : 00 Trade[ 1 ] -> | ticket: 166 | type: DEAL_TYPE_SELL | entry: 1.00000 | volume: 0.010 | commision: 0.000 CS 0 11 : 33 : 47.902 Schedule testing EA (EURUSD,H1) 2025.03 . 13 23 : 55 : 00 Trade[ 2 ] -> | ticket: 168 | type: DEAL_TYPE_BUY | entry: 1.00000 | volume: 0.010 | commision: 0.000 CS 0 11 : 33 : 47.902 Schedule testing EA (EURUSD,H1) 2025.03 . 13 23 : 55 : 00 Trade[ 3 ] -> | ticket: 169 | type: DEAL_TYPE_SELL | entry: 1.00000 | volume: 0.010 | commision: 0.000 CS 0 11 : 33 : 47.902 Schedule testing EA (EURUSD,H1) 2025.03 . 13 23 : 55 : 00

The same idea can be extended to generating weekly reports on every Friday, just before the market closing, and in generating monthly reports.





Schedule Vs OnTimer



While a direct comparison between these two methods would be unfair, as they both work fine in their own ways, it is good to know their difference and when to and when not to use one or the other.

OnTimer Schedule Since it allows one timer event (one schedule), this built-in functionality is useful when you want to schedule a single task. It allows multiple tasks and different intervals for each task. This custom library is useful when you have multiple schedules that you want to carry out simultaneously. It is fast and effective Not fast as the built-in OnTimer; its effectiveness is yet to be explored. It is limited to Expert Advisors and Indicators only. It works in all MQL5 programs; EAs, Indicators, and Scripts.

It works 24/7 (reliable all the time)



It relies on the trading function (OnTick and OnCalculate) functions, which are triggered only when the market is opened.

Unless used inside an infinite loop in a script, the monitoring function named run_pending operates in less than 24 (hours)/5 (days of the week) — depending on the market.

To fix the reliability issue that arises using this library as described in the last row of the comparison table, you have to run the class CSchedule inside the OnTimer function.

#include <schedule.mqh> CSchedule schedule(TIME_SOURCE_CURRENT); int OnInit () { schedule.every().hour().at( 0 , 0 ).dO(MainTradingFunction); schedule.every().day().at( 23 , 55 ).dO(SendDailyTradingReport); EventSetTimer ( 1 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); } void OnTick () { } void OnTimer ( void ) { schedule.run_pending(); }





Conclusion

Being able to set specific schedules and run tasks at precise times is crucial for algorithmic traders. Not only do many trading strategies depend on exact times of the day, but there are also numerous activities we often want to automate for repeated execution such as sending daily trading reports, monthly updates, and more.

The implemented class provides an easy way of setting repeated events in your MQL5 programs, similarly to the one offered in the schedule module offered in Python.

While the OnTimer function is decent, it lacks some of the crucial ways of setting human-friendly schedules. So, feel free to use this library in areas where OnTimer is insufficient.

Peace out.





Attachments Table