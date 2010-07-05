Creating Information Boards Using Standard Library Classes and Google Chart API





Introduction

To make life easier for programmers of the MQL5 language, designers have created a Standard Library, which covers almost all of the API MQL5 functions, and makes working with them much easier and convenient. This article will attempt to create an information board, with a maximum number of classes used by the standard library.





1. Overview of the Standard Library classes



So, what exactly is this library? The Documentation section of the website states that it is composed of:

The files, containing the codes of all classes, are located in the MQL5/Include folder. When viewing the library code, you will notice, that it provides only the classes, but not the functions. Consequently, to use it, you must have some knowledge of object-oriented programming (OOP).

All of the library classes (except trading ones) stem from CObject base class. To show it, we'll try to construct a Class diagram, since we have everything that this requires - the base class and its heirs. Since the MQL5 language is basically a subset of C++, let us use the IBM Rational Rose instrument, which provides tools for reverse -engineering of C++ projects, for the automatic construction of the diagram.

Figure 1. Diagram of the Standard Library classes

We will not be showing the class properties and methods, due to the cumbersome diagrams that we would obtain. We will also omit aggregations, since they are of no importance to us. As a result, we are left only with generalizations (inheritances), which allow us to find out what properties and methods the classes obtain.



As can be seen from the diagram, each library component that works with lines, files, charts, graphic objects, and arrays, has its own base class (CString, CFile, CChart, CChartObject and CArray, Respectively), inherited from the CObject. The base class for working with indicators CIndicator and his auxiliary CIndicators class are inherited from the CArrayObj, while the access to indicator buffer class CIndicatorBuffer is inherited from the CArrayDouble.



Crimson color in the diagram marks the non-existent in actuality classes, indicators, arrays, and ChartObjects - they are sets, which include classes for working with indicators, arrays, and graphic objects. Since there is a large number of them, and they are inherited from a single parent, I allowed for some simplification, so as not to clutter the diagram. For example, the Indicator includes CiDEMA, CiStdDev, etc.



It is also worth noting that the class diagram can also be constructed using the automatic creation of Doxygen documentation system. It is somewhat easier to do this in this system rather than in Rational Rose. More about Doxygen can be found in the article Auto-Generated Documentation for MQL5 Code.





2. The problem

Let's try to create an information table with the maximum number of the Standard Library classes.



What will the board display? Something like a detailed report of MetaTrader 5, ie:





Figure 2. The appearance of the detailed report

As we can see, the report displays a balance chart and some trading figures. More information about the methods for calculating these indicators can be found in the article What the Numbers in the Expert Testing Report Mean.



Since the board is used purely for informational purposes, and does not perform any trading operations, it will be best to implement it as an indicator, in a separate window, in order to avoid closing the actual chart. Moreover, placing it in a sub-window allows for easy scaling, and even closing the board with a single motion of your mouse.



You may also want to complement the report with a pie chart, which will display the number of transactions made on the instrument, relative to the total number of transactions.







3. Designing the interface



We have defined our objectives - we need a detailed report in the sub-window of the main chart.

We implement our information board as a class. Let's begin:

class Board { protected : int wnd; CArrayObj *Data; CArrayDouble ChartData; CChartObjectEdit cells[ 10 ][ 6 ]; CChart Chart; CChartObjectBmpLabel BalanceChart; CChartObjectBmpLabel PieChart; PieData *pie_data; private : double net_profit; double gross_profit; double gross_loss; double profit_factor; double expected_payoff; double absolute_drawdown; double maximal_drawdown; double maximal_drawdown_pp; double relative_drawdown; double relative_drawdown_pp; int total; int short_positions; double short_positions_won; int long_positions; double long_positions_won; int profit_trades; double profit_trades_pp; int loss_trades; double loss_trades_pp; double largest_profit_trade; double largest_loss_trade; double average_profit_trade; double average_loss_trade; int maximum_consecutive_wins; double maximum_consecutive_wins_usd; int maximum_consecutive_losses; double maximum_consecutive_losses_usd; int maximum_consecutive_profit; double maximum_consecutive_profit_usd; int maximum_consecutive_loss; double maximum_consecutive_loss_usd; int average_consecutive_wins; int average_consecutive_losses; void GetData(); void Calculate(); void GetChart( int X_size, int Y_size, string request, string file_name); string CreateGoogleRequest( int X_size, int Y_size, bool type); int GetFontSize( int x, int y); string colors[ 12 ]; public : void Board(); void ~Board(); void Refresh(); void CreateInterface(); };

The protected class data are the interface elements and deal, balance, and pie chart data (the class PieData will be discussed below). Trading indicators and some methods are private. They are private because the user should not have direct access to them, they are calculated within the class, and they can be counted only through calling the appropriate public method.



Also the methods of the interface creation and the calculation of indicators are private, since here you need to endure a rigorous sequence of method calls. For example, it is impossible to calculate the indicators without having the data for calculation, or to update the interface, without having to create it beforehand. Thus, we will not allow the user to "shoot himself in the foot".

Let us immediately deal with constructors and destructors of a class, so we don't have to return to them later:

void Board::Board() { Chart.Attach(); wnd= ChartWindowFind (Chart.ChartId(), "IT" ); Data = new CArrayObj; pie_data= new PieData; colors[ 0 ]= "003366" ; colors[ 1 ]= "00FF66" ; colors[ 2 ]= "990066" ; colors[ 3 ]= "FFFF33" ; colors[ 4 ]= "FF0099" ; colors[ 5 ]= "CC00FF" ; colors[ 6 ]= "990000" ; colors[ 7 ]= "3300CC" ; colors[ 8 ]= "000033" ; colors[ 9 ]= "FFCCFF" ; colors[ 10 ]= "CC6633" ; colors[ 11 ]= "FF0000" ; } void Board::~Board() { if ( CheckPointer (Data)!= POINTER_INVALID ) delete Data; if ( CheckPointer (pie_data)!= POINTER_INVALID ) delete pie_data; ChartData.Shutdown(); Chart.Detach(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 10 ;i++) for ( int j= 0 ;j< 6 ;j++) cells[i][j].Delete(); BalanceChart.Delete(); PieChart.Delete(); }

In the constructor, we will tie an object of type CChart to the current chart with the help of its Attach() method. The Detach() method, called in the destructor, will untie the chart from the object. Data object, which is a pointer to an object of CArrayObj type, received the object's address, created dynamically using the new operation and removed in destructor using delete operato. Do not forget to check for the object presence usingg the CheckPointer() before deleting, otherwise an error will occur.



More information about the CArrayObj class will be provided further. The Shutdown() method of CArrayDouble class just like any other class is inherited from CArray class (see diagram of classes) will clear and free up the memory, occupied by the object. The Delete() method of CChartObject class heirs removes the object from the chart.

Thus, the constructor allocates the memory and the destructor frees it, and removes the graphical objects, created by the class.

Let's now deal with the interface. As stated above, the CreateInterface() method creates an interface of the board:

void Board::CreateInterface() { int x_size=Chart.WidthInPixels(); int y_size=Chart.GetInteger(CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,wnd); double chart_border=y_size*( 1.0 -(Chart_ratio/ 100.0 )); if (Chart_ratio< 100 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< 10 ;i++) { for ( int j= 0 ;j< 6 ;j++) { cells[i][j].Create(Chart.ChartId(), "InfBoard " +IntegerToString(i)+ " " +IntegerToString(j), wnd,j*(x_size/ 6.0 ),i*(chart_border/ 10.0 ),x_size/ 6.0 ,chart_border/ 10.0 ); cells[i][j].Selectable( false ); cells[i][j].ReadOnly( true ); cells[i][j].FontSize(GetFontSize(x_size/ 6.0 , chart_border/ 10.0 )); cells[i][j].Font( "Arial" ); cells[i][j].Color(text_color); } } } if (Chart_ratio> 0 ) { BalanceChart.Create(Chart.ChartId(), "InfBoard chart" , wnd, 0 , chart_border); BalanceChart.Selectable( false ); PieChart.Create(Chart.ChartId(), "InfBoard pie_chart" , wnd, x_size* 0.75 , chart_border); PieChart.Selectable( false ); } Refresh(); }

For a compact arrangement of all the elements, first, using the WidthInPixels() and GetInteger() methods of the class CChart, find out the length and width of the indicator subwindow, in which the board will be located. Then we create the cells, which will include the values of the indicators, using the Create() method of the CChartObjectEdit class (creates the "input field"), all heirs have this method of CChartObject.



Note how convenient it is to use the Standard Library for operations of this type. Without it we would have to create each object, using the function ObjectCreate, and set the properties of objects, using such functions as ObjectSet, which would lead to code redundancy. And when later we would want to change the properties of the objects, it would be necessary to carefully control the objects' names in order to avoid confusion. Now we can simply create an array of graphic objects, and look through it as we desire.



In addition, we can get/set properties of objects using one function, if it was overloaded creators of the class, such as Color() method of CChartObject class. When called with the parameters it sets thems, without parameters - it returns the object color. Place the pie chart next to the balance chart, it will take up a quarter of the total width of the screen.

Refresh method() updates the board. What does this update consist of? We need to count up the indicators, enter them into the graphic objects, and rescale the board, if the size of the window in which it is located had been altered. The board should take up the entire free space of the window.

void Board::Refresh() { if (! TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_CONNECTED )) { Alert ( "No connection with the trading server!" ); return ;} if (! TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_DLLS_ALLOWED )) { Alert ( "DLLs are prohibited!" ); return ;} Calculate(); int x_size=Chart.WidthInPixels(); int y_size=Chart.GetInteger( CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,wnd); double chart_border=y_size*( 1.0 -(Chart_ratio/ 100.0 )); string captions[ 10 ][ 6 ]= { { "Total Net Profit:" , " " , "Gross Profit:" , " " , "Gross Loss:" , " " }, { "Profit Factor:" , " " , "Expected Payoff:" , " " , "" , "" }, { "Absolute Drawdown:" , " " , "Maximal Drawdown:" , " " , "Relative Drawdown:" , " " }, { "Total Trades:" , " " , "Short Positions (won %):" , " " , "Long Positions (won %):" , " " }, { "" , "" , "Profit Trades (% of total):" , " " , "Loss trades (% of total):" , " " }, { "Largest" , "" , "profit trade:" , " " , "loss trade:" , " " }, { "Average" , "" , "profit trade:" , " " , "loss trade:" , " " }, { "Maximum" , "" , "consecutive wins ($):" , " " , "consecutive losses ($):" , " " }, { "Maximal" , "" , "consecutive profit (count):" , " " , "consecutive loss (count):" , " " }, { "Average" , "" , "consecutive wins:" , " " , "consecutive losses:" , " " } }; captions[ 0 ][ 1 ]= DoubleToString (net_profit, 2 ); captions[ 0 ][ 3 ]= DoubleToString (gross_profit, 2 ); captions[ 0 ][ 5 ]= DoubleToString (gross_loss, 2 ); captions[ 1 ][ 1 ]= DoubleToString (profit_factor, 2 ); captions[ 1 ][ 3 ]= DoubleToString (expected_payoff, 2 ); captions[ 2 ][ 1 ]= DoubleToString (absolute_drawdown, 2 ); captions[ 2 ][ 3 ]= DoubleToString (maximal_drawdown, 2 )+ "(" + DoubleToString (maximal_drawdown_pp, 2 )+ "%)" ; captions[ 2 ][ 5 ]= DoubleToString (relative_drawdown_pp, 2 )+ "%(" + DoubleToString (relative_drawdown, 2 )+ ")" ; captions[ 3 ][ 1 ]= IntegerToString (total); captions[ 3 ][ 3 ]= IntegerToString (short_positions)+ "(" + DoubleToString (short_positions_won, 2 )+ "%)" ; captions[ 3 ][ 5 ]= IntegerToString (long_positions)+ "(" + DoubleToString (long_positions_won, 2 )+ "%)" ; captions[ 4 ][ 3 ]= IntegerToString (profit_trades)+ "(" + DoubleToString (profit_trades_pp, 2 )+ "%)" ; captions[ 4 ][ 5 ]= IntegerToString (loss_trades)+ "(" + DoubleToString (loss_trades_pp, 2 )+ "%)" ; captions[ 5 ][ 3 ]= DoubleToString (largest_profit_trade, 2 ); captions[ 5 ][ 5 ]= DoubleToString (largest_loss_trade, 2 ); captions[ 6 ][ 3 ]= DoubleToString (average_profit_trade, 2 ); captions[ 6 ][ 5 ]= DoubleToString (average_loss_trade, 2 ); captions[ 7 ][ 3 ]= IntegerToString (maximum_consecutive_wins)+ "(" + DoubleToString (maximum_consecutive_wins_usd, 2 )+ ")" ; captions[ 7 ][ 5 ]= IntegerToString (maximum_consecutive_losses)+ "(" + DoubleToString (maximum_consecutive_losses_usd, 2 )+ ")" ; captions[ 8 ][ 3 ]= DoubleToString (maximum_consecutive_profit_usd, 2 )+ "(" + IntegerToString (maximum_consecutive_profit)+ ")" ; captions[ 8 ][ 5 ]= DoubleToString (maximum_consecutive_loss_usd, 2 )+ "(" + IntegerToString (maximum_consecutive_loss)+ ")" ; captions[ 9 ][ 3 ]= IntegerToString (average_consecutive_wins); captions[ 9 ][ 5 ]= IntegerToString (average_consecutive_losses); if (Chart_ratio< 100 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< 10 ;i++) { for ( int j= 0 ;j< 6 ;j++) { cells[i][j].X_Distance(j*(x_size/ 6.0 )); cells[i][j].Y_Distance(i*(chart_border/ 10.0 )); cells[i][j].X_Size(x_size/ 6.0 ); cells[i][j].Y_Size(chart_border/ 10.0 ); cells[i][j].SetString( OBJPROP_TEXT ,captions[i][j]); cells[i][j].FontSize(GetFontSize(x_size/ 6.0 ,chart_border/ 10.0 )); } } } if (Chart_ratio> 0 ) { int X=x_size* 0.75 ,Y=y_size-chart_border; GetChart(X,Y,CreateGoogleRequest(X,Y,true), "board_balance_chart" ); BalanceChart.Y_Distance(chart_border); BalanceChart.BmpFileOn( "board_balance_chart.bmp" ); BalanceChart.BmpFileOff( "board_balance_chart.bmp" ); X=x_size* 0.25 ; GetChart(X,Y,CreateGoogleRequest(X,Y,false), "pie_chart" ); PieChart.Y_Distance(chart_border); PieChart.X_Distance(x_size* 0.75 ); PieChart.BmpFileOn( "pie_chart.bmp" ); PieChart.BmpFileOff( "pie_chart.bmp" ); } ChartRedraw (); }

There are lots of codes, analogous to the CreateInterface() method, first the Calculate() function calculates the indicators, then they are entered into the graphic objects, and simultaneously the object sizes are tuned to the sizes of the windows, using X_Size() and Y_Size() methods. X_Distance and Y_Distance methods change the position of the object.

Pay attention to the function GetFontSize(), it selects a font size, which will not cause the text to "overflow" the borders of the container after being rescaled, and, conversely, will not become too small.



Let's consider this function more closely:

#import "String_Metrics.dll" void GetStringMetrics( int font_size, int &X, int &Y); #import int Board::GetFontSize( int x, int y) { int res= 8 ; for ( int i= 15 ;i>= 1 ;i--) { int X,Y; GetStringMetrics(i,X,Y); if (X<=x && Y<=y) return i; } return res; }

The GetStringMetrics() function is imported from the DLL, described above, the code of which can be found in the archive DLL_Sources.zip and can be modified if necessary. I think it might come in handy if you chose to design your own interface in the project.

We have finished with the user interface, let us turn to the calculation of trading indicators.





4. Calculation of trading indicators



The Calculate() method performs the calculations.



But we also need the GetData() method, which receives the necessary data:

void Board::GetData() { Data.Shutdown(); ChartData.Shutdown(); pie_data.Shutdown(); HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ()); CAccountInfo acc_inf; double balance=acc_inf.Balance(); double store= 0 ; long_positions= 0 ; short_positions= 0 ; long_positions_won= 0 ; short_positions_won= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< HistoryDealsTotal ();i++) { CDealInfo deal; deal.Ticket( HistoryDealGetTicket (i)); if (deal.Ticket()>= 0 && deal.Entry()== DEAL_ENTRY_OUT ) { pie_data.Add(deal. Symbol ()); if (!For_all_symbols && deal. Symbol ()!= Symbol ()) continue ; double profit=deal.Profit(); profit+=deal.Swap(); profit+=deal.Commission(); store+=profit; Data.Add( new CArrayDouble); ((CArrayDouble *)Data.At(Data.Total()- 1 )).Add(profit); ((CArrayDouble *)Data.At(Data.Total()- 1 )).Add(deal.Type()); } } double initial_deposit=(balance-store); for ( int i= 0 ;i<Data.Total();i++) { initial_deposit+=((CArrayDouble *)Data.At(i)).At( 0 ); ChartData.Add(initial_deposit); } }

First, let's consider the method of storing data. The standard library provides the classes of data structures, which allow you to refrain from using arrays. We need a two-dimensional array, in which we will store data on profits and the types of transactions in history. But the Standard Library does not provide explicit classes for organizing two-dimensional arrays, however there are CArrayDouble (array of double data type) and CArrayObj classes (dynamic array of pointers to CObject class instances and its heirs). I.e we can create an array of arrays of type double, which is exactly what is done.

Of course, the statements like ((CArrayDouble *) Data.At (Data.Total () - 1 )). Add (profit) doesn't look as neat as data [i] [j] = profit , but this is only at first glance. After all, by simply declaring an array, without using the standard library classes, we are deprived of such benefits as a built-in memory manager, the ability to insert a different array, comparing arrays, finding items, etc. Thus, the use of classes of memory organization frees us from the need to control the overflow of the array, and provides us with many useful instruments.



The Total() method of CArray (see Fig. 1.) class returns the number of elements in the array, the Add() method adds them, the At() method returns the elements.

Since we decided to build a pie chart, in order to display the number of deals for symbols, we need to collect the necessary data.



We will write an auxiliary class, intended for collecting this data:

class PieData { protected : CArrayInt val; CArrayString symb; public : bool Shutdown() { bool res= true ; res&=val.Shutdown(); res&=symb.Shutdown(); return res; } int Search( string str) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<symb.Total();i++) if (symb.At(i)==str) return i; return - 1 ; } void Add( string str) { int symb_pos=Search(str); if (symb_pos>- 1 ) val.Update(symb_pos,val.At(symb_pos)+ 1 ); else { symb.Add(str); val.Add( 1 ); } } int Total() const { return symb.Total();} int Get_val( int pos) const { return val.At(pos);} string Get_symb( int pos) const { return symb.At(pos);} };

It is not always that the standard library classes will be able to provide us with the necessary methods for work. In this example, the Search() method of CArrayString class is not suitable, because in order to apply it, we must first sort out the array, which violates the data structure. Therefore we had to write our own method.

The calculation of trade characteristics is implemented in Calculate() method:

void Board::Calculate() { GetData(); gross_profit= 0 ; gross_loss= 0 ; net_profit= 0 ; profit_factor= 0 ; expected_payoff= 0 ; absolute_drawdown= 0 ; maximal_drawdown_pp= 0 ; maximal_drawdown= 0 ; relative_drawdown= 0 ; relative_drawdown_pp= 0 ; total=Data.Total(); long_positions= 0 ; long_positions_won= 0 ; short_positions= 0 ; short_positions_won= 0 ; profit_trades= 0 ; profit_trades_pp= 0 ; loss_trades= 0 ; loss_trades_pp= 0 ; largest_profit_trade= 0 ; largest_loss_trade= 0 ; average_profit_trade= 0 ; average_loss_trade= 0 ; maximum_consecutive_wins= 0 ; maximum_consecutive_wins_usd= 0 ; maximum_consecutive_losses= 0 ; maximum_consecutive_losses_usd= 0 ; maximum_consecutive_profit= 0 ; maximum_consecutive_profit_usd= 0 ; maximum_consecutive_loss= 0 ; maximum_consecutive_loss_usd= 0 ; average_consecutive_wins= 0 ; average_consecutive_losses= 0 ; if (total== 0 ) return ; double max_peak= 0 ,min_peak= 0 ,tmp_balance= 0 ; int max_peak_pos= 0 ,min_peak_pos= 0 ; int max_cons_wins= 0 ,max_cons_losses= 0 ; double max_cons_wins_usd= 0 ,max_cons_losses_usd= 0 ; int avg_win= 0 ,avg_loss= 0 ,avg_win_cnt= 0 ,avg_loss_cnt= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { double profit=((CArrayDouble *)Data.At(i)).At( 0 ); int deal_type=((CArrayDouble *)Data.At(i)).At( 1 ); switch (deal_type) { case DEAL_TYPE_BUY : {long_positions++; if (profit>= 0 ) long_positions_won++; break ;} case DEAL_TYPE_SELL : {short_positions++; if (profit>= 0 ) short_positions_won++; break ;} } if (profit>= 0 ) { gross_profit+=profit; profit_trades++; if (profit>largest_profit_trade) largest_profit_trade=profit; if (maximum_consecutive_losses<max_cons_losses || (maximum_consecutive_losses==max_cons_losses && maximum_consecutive_losses_usd>max_cons_losses_usd)) { maximum_consecutive_losses=max_cons_losses; maximum_consecutive_losses_usd=max_cons_losses_usd; } if (maximum_consecutive_loss_usd>max_cons_losses_usd || (maximum_consecutive_loss_usd==max_cons_losses_usd && maximum_consecutive_losses<max_cons_losses)) { maximum_consecutive_loss=max_cons_losses; maximum_consecutive_loss_usd=max_cons_losses_usd; } if (max_cons_losses> 0 ) {avg_loss+=max_cons_losses; avg_loss_cnt++;} max_cons_losses= 0 ; max_cons_losses_usd= 0 ; max_cons_wins++; max_cons_wins_usd+=profit; } else { gross_loss-=profit; loss_trades++; if (profit<largest_loss_trade) largest_loss_trade=profit; if (maximum_consecutive_wins<max_cons_wins || (maximum_consecutive_wins==max_cons_wins && maximum_consecutive_wins_usd<max_cons_wins_usd)) { maximum_consecutive_wins=max_cons_wins; maximum_consecutive_wins_usd=max_cons_wins_usd; } if (maximum_consecutive_profit_usd<max_cons_wins_usd || (maximum_consecutive_profit_usd==max_cons_wins_usd && maximum_consecutive_profit<max_cons_wins)) { maximum_consecutive_profit=max_cons_wins; maximum_consecutive_profit_usd=max_cons_wins_usd; } if (max_cons_wins> 0 ) {avg_win+=max_cons_wins; avg_win_cnt++;} max_cons_wins= 0 ; max_cons_wins_usd= 0 ; max_cons_losses++; max_cons_losses_usd+=profit; } tmp_balance+=profit; if (tmp_balance>max_peak) {max_peak=tmp_balance; max_peak_pos=i;} if (tmp_balance<min_peak) {min_peak=tmp_balance; min_peak_pos=i;} if ((max_peak-min_peak)>maximal_drawdown && min_peak_pos>max_peak_pos) maximal_drawdown=max_peak-min_peak; } double min_peak_rel=max_peak; tmp_balance= 0 ; for ( int i=max_peak_pos;i<total;i++) { double profit=((CArrayDouble *)Data.At(i)).At( 0 ); tmp_balance+=profit; if (tmp_balance<min_peak_rel) min_peak_rel=tmp_balance; } relative_drawdown=max_peak-min_peak_rel; net_profit=gross_profit-gross_loss; profit_factor=(gross_loss!= 0 ) ? gross_profit/gross_loss : gross_profit; expected_payoff=net_profit/total; double initial_deposit= AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE )-net_profit; absolute_drawdown= MathAbs (min_peak); maximal_drawdown_pp=(initial_deposit!= 0 ) ?(maximal_drawdown/initial_deposit)* 100.0 : 0 ; relative_drawdown_pp=((max_peak+initial_deposit)!= 0 ) ?(relative_drawdown/(max_peak+initial_deposit))* 100.0 : 0 ; profit_trades_pp=(( double )profit_trades/total)* 100.0 ; loss_trades_pp=(( double )loss_trades/total)* 100.0 ; average_profit_trade=(profit_trades> 0 ) ? gross_profit/profit_trades : 0 ; average_loss_trade=(loss_trades> 0 ) ? gross_loss/loss_trades : 0 ; if (maximum_consecutive_losses<max_cons_losses || (maximum_consecutive_losses==max_cons_losses && maximum_consecutive_losses_usd>max_cons_losses_usd)) { maximum_consecutive_losses=max_cons_losses; maximum_consecutive_losses_usd=max_cons_losses_usd; } if (maximum_consecutive_loss_usd>max_cons_losses_usd || (maximum_consecutive_loss_usd==max_cons_losses_usd && maximum_consecutive_losses<max_cons_losses)) { maximum_consecutive_loss=max_cons_losses; maximum_consecutive_loss_usd=max_cons_losses_usd; } if (maximum_consecutive_wins<max_cons_wins || (maximum_consecutive_wins==max_cons_wins && maximum_consecutive_wins_usd<max_cons_wins_usd)) { maximum_consecutive_wins=max_cons_wins; maximum_consecutive_wins_usd=max_cons_wins_usd; } if (maximum_consecutive_profit_usd<max_cons_wins_usd || (maximum_consecutive_profit_usd==max_cons_wins_usd && maximum_consecutive_profit<max_cons_wins)) { maximum_consecutive_profit=max_cons_wins; maximum_consecutive_profit_usd=max_cons_wins_usd; } if (max_cons_losses> 0 ) {avg_loss+=max_cons_losses; avg_loss_cnt++;} if (max_cons_wins> 0 ) {avg_win+=max_cons_wins; avg_win_cnt++;} average_consecutive_wins=(avg_win_cnt> 0 ) ? round (( double )avg_win/avg_win_cnt) : 0 ; average_consecutive_losses=(avg_loss_cnt> 0 ) ? round (( double )avg_loss/avg_loss_cnt) : 0 ; long_positions_won=(long_positions> 0 ) ?(( double )long_positions_won/long_positions)* 100.0 : 0 ; short_positions_won=(short_positions> 0 ) ?(( double )short_positions_won/short_positions)* 100.0 : 0 ; }

5. Using Google Chart API to create a balance chart



Google Chart API allows developers to instantly create diagrams of various types. Google Chart API is stored at the link to the resource (URL) on the web servers of Google and when receiving a correctly formatted link (URL), returns the diagram as an image.



Diagram characteristics (colors, headers, axis, points on the chart, etc.) are specified by the link (URL). The resulting image can be stored in a file system or database. The most pleasing aspect is that Google Chart API is free of charge and does not require having an account or going through the registration process.

GetChart() method receives the chart from Google and saves it to the disk:

#import "PNG_to_BMP.dll" bool Convert_PNG( string src, string dst); #import #import "wininet.dll" int InternetAttemptConnect( int x); int InternetOpenW( string sAgent, int lAccessType, string sProxyName= "" , string sProxyBypass= "" , int lFlags= 0 ); int InternetOpenUrlW( int hInternetSession, string sUrl, string sHeaders= "" , int lHeadersLength= 0 , int lFlags= 0 , int lContext= 0 ); int InternetReadFile( int hFile, char &sBuffer[], int lNumBytesToRead, int &lNumberOfBytesRead[]); int InternetCloseHandle( int hInet); #import void Board::GetChart( int X_size, int Y_size, string request, string file_name) { if (X_size< 1 || Y_size< 1 ) return ; int rv=InternetAttemptConnect( 0 ); if (rv!= 0 ) { Alert ( "Error in call of the InternetAttemptConnect()" ); return ;} int hInternetSession=InternetOpenW( "Microsoft Internet Explorer" , 0 , "" , "" , 0 ); if (hInternetSession<= 0 ) { Alert ( "Error in call of the InternetOpenW()" ); return ;} int hURL=InternetOpenUrlW(hInternetSession, request, "" , 0 , 0 , 0 ); if (hURL<= 0 ) Alert ( "Error in call of the InternetOpenUrlW()" ); CFileBin chart_file; chart_file.Open(file_name+ ".png" , FILE_BIN | FILE_WRITE ); int dwBytesRead[ 1 ]; char readed[ 1000 ]; while (InternetReadFile(hURL,readed, 1000 ,dwBytesRead)) { if (dwBytesRead[ 0 ]<= 0 ) break ; chart_file.WriteCharArray(readed, 0 ,dwBytesRead[ 0 ]); } InternetCloseHandle(hInternetSession); chart_file.Close(); CString src; src.Assign( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_PATH )); src.Append( "\MQL5\Files\\" +file_name+ ".png" ); src.Replace( "\\" , "\\\\" ); CString dst; dst.Assign( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_PATH )); dst.Append( "\MQL5\Images\\" +file_name+ ".bmp" ); dst.Replace( "\\" , "\\\\" ); if (!Convert_PNG(src.Str(),dst.Str())) Alert ( "Error in call of the Convert_PNG()" ); }

You can get the details for working with online tools of API Windows and MQL5 from the article Using WinInet.dll for exchange data between terminals via the Internet. Therefore I will not spend time on this. The imported function Convert_PNG() was written by me for a converting PNG images to BMP.



It is necessary because Google Chart returns charts in PNG or GIF format, and the "graphic label" object only accepts BMP images. The code of the corresponding PNG_to_BMP.dll library functions can be found in the archive DLL_Sources.zip.

This function also shows some examples of working with lines and files, using the standard library. CString class methods allow the performance of the same operations as String Functions . Class CFile is the base for CFileBin and CFileTxt classes. With their help, we can produce the reading and recording of binary and text files, respectively. The methods are similar to functions for working with files.

Finally, we'll describe the function CreateGoogleRequest () - it creates queries from the data on the balance:

string Board::CreateGoogleRequest( int X_size, int Y_size, bool type) { if (X_size> 1000 ) X_size= 1000 ; if (Y_size> 1000 ) Y_size= 300 ; if (X_size< 1 ) X_size= 1 ; if (Y_size< 1 ) Y_size= 1 ; if (X_size*Y_size> 300000 ) {X_size= 1000 ; Y_size= 300 ;} CString res; if (type) { res.Assign( "http://chart.apis.google.com/chart?cht=lc&chs=" ); res.Append( IntegerToString (X_size)); res.Append( "x" ); res.Append( IntegerToString (Y_size)); res.Append( "&chd=t:" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<ChartData.Total();i++) res.Append( DoubleToString (ChartData.At(i), 2 )+ "," ); res.TrimRight( "," ); ChartData.Sort(); res.Append( "&chxt=x,r&chxr=0,0," ); res.Append( IntegerToString (ChartData.Total())); res.Append( "|1," ); res.Append( DoubleToString (ChartData.At( 0 ), 2 )+ "," ); res.Append( DoubleToString (ChartData.At(ChartData.Total()- 1 ), 2 )); res.Append( "&chg=10,10&chds=" ); res.Append( DoubleToString (ChartData.At( 0 ), 2 )+ "," ); res.Append( DoubleToString (ChartData.At(ChartData.Total()- 1 ), 2 )); } else { res.Assign( "http://chart.apis.google.com/chart?cht=p3&chs=" ); res.Append( IntegerToString (X_size)); res.Append( "x" ); res.Append( IntegerToString (Y_size)); res.Append( "&chd=t:" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<pie_data.Total();i++) res.Append( IntegerToString (pie_data.Get_val(i))+ "," ); res.TrimRight( "," ); res.Append( "&chdl=" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<pie_data.Total();i++) res.Append(pie_data.Get_symb(i)+ "|" ); res.TrimRight( "|" ); res.Append( "&chco=" ); int cnt= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<pie_data.Total();i++) { if (cnt> 11 ) cnt= 0 ; res.Append(colors[cnt]+ "|" ); cnt++; } res.TrimRight( "|" ); } return res.Str(); }

Note that requests for the balance chart and pie chart are collected separately. Append() method adds another row to the end of the existing row, and the TrimRight() method allows you to remove extra characters, displayed at the end of the line.





6. Final assembly and testing



The class is ready, let's test it. We begin with the OnInit () indicator:



Board *tablo; int prev_x_size= 0 ,prev_y_size= 0 ,prev_deals= 0 ; int OnInit () { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "IT" ); EventSetTimer ( 1 ); tablo= new Board; tablo.CreateInterface(); prev_deals= HistoryDealsTotal (); prev_x_size= ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); prev_y_size= ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); return ( 0 ); }

Here we dynamically create , launch the timer, initialize the auxiliary variables.

Right away we place the OnDeinit() function, there we'll remove the object (which automatically invokes the destructor), and stop the timer:



void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); delete table; }

Function OnCalculate() will monitor the flow of new deals, tick by tick, and update the display, if this occurs:



int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ()); int deals= HistoryDealsTotal (); if (deals!=prev_deals) tablo.Refresh(); prev_deals=deals; return (rates_total); }

OnTimer() function monitors the changes in the size of the window, and, if necessary, customizes the display size, it also monitors the deals just like OnCalculate(), in case the ticks come rarer than 1 per second.



void OnTimer () { int x_size= ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int y_size= ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); if (x_size!=prev_x_size || y_size!=prev_y_size) tablo.Refresh(); prev_x_size=x_size; prev_y_size=y_size; HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ()); int deals= HistoryDealsTotal (); if (deals!=prev_deals) tablo.Refresh(); prev_deals=deals; }

Compile and run the indicator:





Figure 3. The final view of the table

Conclusion



Dear reader, I hope that in reading this article, you will find something new for yourselves. I have tried to open before you all of the potentialities of such a wonderful instrument as the Standard Library, because it is provides convenience, speed, and high quality of performance. Of course, you need to have some knowledge of OOP.

Good luck.