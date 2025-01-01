Str Gets a string

Len Gets length of a string

Copy Copies a string copy

Fill methods

Fill Fills a string

Assign Assigns a string

Append Appends a string

Insert Inserts a string

Compare methods

Compare Compares strings

CompareNoCase Performs a case insensitive string comparison

Substring methods

Left Gets a substring from the left

Right Gets a substring from the right

Mid Gets a substring from the middle

Trim/delete methods

Trim Trims a string from the left and from the right

TrimLeft Trims a string from the left

TrimRight Trims a string from the right

Clear Clears a string

Convert methods

ToUpper Converts a string to uppercase.

ToLower Converts a string to lowercase.

Reverse Reverses a string

Search methods

Find Searches a substring left to right

FindRev Searches a substring right to left

Remove Deletes a substring