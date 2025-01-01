- Str
- Len
- Copy
- Fill
- Assign
- Append
- Insert
- Compare
- CompareNoCase
- Left
- Right
- Mid
- Trim
- TrimLeft
- TrimRight
- Clear
- ToUpper
- ToLower
- Reverse
- Find
- FindRev
- Remove
- Replace
CString
CString is a class for simplified access to the variables of string type.
Description
CString class provides simplified access to MQL5 API functions working with string variables.
Declaration
|
class CString: public CObject
Title
|
#include <Strings\String.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CString
Class Methods by Groups
|
Data access methods
|
|
Gets a string
|
Gets length of a string
|
Copies a string copy
|
Fill methods
|
|
Fills a string
|
Assigns a string
|
Appends a string
|
Inserts a string
|
Compare methods
|
|
Compares strings
|
Performs a case insensitive string comparison
|
Substring methods
|
|
Gets a substring from the left
|
Gets a substring from the right
|
Gets a substring from the middle
|
Trim/delete methods
|
|
Trims a string from the left and from the right
|
Trims a string from the left
|
Trims a string from the right
|
Clears a string
|
Convert methods
|
|
Converts a string to uppercase.
|
Converts a string to lowercase.
|
Reverses a string
|
Search methods
|
|
Searches a substring left to right
|
Searches a substring right to left
|
Deletes a substring
|
Replaces a substring