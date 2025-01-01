DocumentationSections
CString

CString is a class for simplified access to the variables of string type.

Description

CString class provides simplified access to MQL5 API functions working with string variables.

Declaration

   class CString: public CObject

Title

   #include <Strings\String.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CString

Class Methods by Groups

Data access methods

 

Str

Gets a string

Len

Gets length of a string

Copy

Copies a string copy

Fill methods

 

Fill

Fills a string

Assign

Assigns a string

Append

Appends a string

Insert

Inserts a string

Compare methods

 

Compare

Compares strings

CompareNoCase

Performs a case insensitive string comparison

Substring methods

 

Left

Gets a substring from the left

Right

Gets a substring from the right

Mid

Gets a substring from the middle

Trim/delete methods

 

Trim

Trims a string from the left and from the right

TrimLeft

Trims a string from the left

TrimRight

Trims a string from the right

Clear

Clears a string

Convert methods

 

ToUpper

Converts a string to uppercase.

ToLower

Converts a string to lowercase.

Reverse

Reverses a string

Search methods

 

Find

Searches a substring left to right

FindRev

Searches a substring right to left

Remove

Deletes a substring

Replace

Replaces a substring

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type
Str