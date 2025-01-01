DocumentationSections
CIndicatorBuffer

CIndicatorBuffer is a class for simplified access to the data of the indicator's buffer.

Description

CIndicatorBuffer class provides the simplified access to the data buffer of technical indicator.

Declaration

   class CIndicatorBuffer: public CDoubleBuffer

Title

   #include <Indicators\Indicator.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayDouble

              CDoubleBuffer

                  CIndicatorBuffer

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes

 

Offset

Gets/sets offset of the buffer

Name

Gets/sets buffer name

Data Access

 

At

Gets buffer's element

Data Update

 

Refresh

Updates the buffer

RefreshCurrent

Updates only the current value

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CArray

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

Methods inherited from class CArrayDouble

Delta, Type, Save, Load, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, InsertArray, AssignArray, AssignArray, At, operator, Minimum, Maximum, Update, Shift, Delete, DeleteRange, CompareArray, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast, SearchLinear

Methods inherited from class CDoubleBuffer

Size, At, SetSymbolPeriod