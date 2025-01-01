CIndicatorBuffer
CIndicatorBuffer is a class for simplified access to the data of the indicator's buffer.
Description
CIndicatorBuffer class provides the simplified access to the data buffer of technical indicator.
Declaration
class CIndicatorBuffer: public CDoubleBuffer
Title
#include <Indicators\Indicator.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CIndicatorBuffer
Class Methods by Groups
Attributes
Gets/sets offset of the buffer
Gets/sets buffer name
Data Access
Gets buffer's element
Data Update
|
Updates the buffer
Updates only the current value
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayDouble
Delta, Type, Save, Load, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, InsertArray, AssignArray, AssignArray, At, operator, Minimum, Maximum, Update, Shift, Delete, DeleteRange, CompareArray, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast, SearchLinear
Methods inherited from class CDoubleBuffer