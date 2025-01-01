CIndicatorBuffer

CIndicatorBuffer is a class for simplified access to the data of the indicator's buffer.

Description

CIndicatorBuffer class provides the simplified access to the data buffer of technical indicator.

Declaration

class CIndicatorBuffer: public CDoubleBuffer

Title

#include <Indicators\Indicator.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayDouble CDoubleBuffer CIndicatorBuffer

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes Offset Gets/sets offset of the buffer Name Gets/sets buffer name Data Access At Gets buffer's element Data Update Refresh Updates the buffer RefreshCurrent Updates only the current value