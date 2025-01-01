- Delta
- Reserve
- Resize
- Shutdown
- Add
- AddArray
- Insert
- InsertArray
- AssignArray
- Update
- Shift
- Delete
- DeleteRange
- At
- CompareArray
- Minimum
- Maximum
- InsertSort
- Search
- SearchGreat
- SearchLess
- SearchGreatOrEqual
- SearchLessOrEqual
- SearchFirst
- SearchLast
- SearchLinear
- Save
- Load
- Type
At
Gets the element from the specified array position.
|
double At(
Parameters
pos
[in] Position of the desired element in the array.
Return Value
The value of the element - success, DBL_MAX - there was an attempt to get an element from a non-existing position (the last error code is ERR_OUT_OF_RANGE).
Note
Of course, DBL_MAX may be a valid value of an array element. Therefore, always check the last error code after receiving such a value.
Example:
|
//--- example for CArrayDouble::At(int)