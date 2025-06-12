SQLite capabilities in MQL5: Example of a dashboard with trading statistics by symbols and magic numbers

Contents



Introduction

MQL5.com is a resource that offers users wide access to a variety of reference and educational information in the field of algorithmic trading. Despite the extensive database and capabilities, some users still have difficulty finding specific solutions or adapting examples to their needs. In such cases, the resource provides the opportunity to interact with the community via the forum, where you can get useful advice or even ready-made solutions.



The article aims to demonstrate and solve one of the typical tasks - creating an info panel to display the trading history and statistics on the account. We will look at the development process of this panel, relying solely on existing materials with mql5.com, which is interesting not only as a practical solution, but also as an example of the application of training and reference materials in real conditions.

Formulating the task

It is necessary to create an info panel where, upon request, it will be possible to display information about the trading history on the account and trading statistics broken down by symbols and magic numbers (experts trading on the account). It is also necessary to display full trading statistics for the account. Trading history should be sorted by the time of the trades performed. Trading statistics for symbols and magic numbers should be sorted by Net Profit.

The applied program type is Indicator. We will not output any data to the buffers. In other words, it will be a bufferless indicator with its main working space being a graphic panel. The panel will be visually divided into two areas - on the left we will display lists of all symbols and magic numbers, on which trading was conducted on the account, and on the right we will display either tables of statistics on symbols and magic numbers in the form of a list, or final statistics on any selected symbol or magic number or the entire trading on the account. We will manage the output of certain lists using the buttons on the panel, or by clicking on the line with statistics for a symbol/magic in the table on the right side of the panel.

In the article "Making a dashboard to display data in indicators and EAs", we will use an info panel.

The article "SQLite: Native handling of SQL databases in MQL5" will help us get statistics on the account and in terms of symbols and magic numbers (trading strategies).





Information Panel

Since the first article about creating a dashboard, its code has undergone some changes and improvements. It is not the plan or objective of this article to describe in detail all the changes made to the code. So let's have a quick overview of the changes. We can see what and how exactly was modified by downloading the first version of the panel from the specified article and comparing it with the code of the same panel, attached to the article.

I have fixed errors in positioning and displaying the panel in some situations when switching charts. Now we can attach child dashboards to the main one. In particular, we can make buttons out of them by collapsing the child dashboard and leaving only its header, which will serve as a button. The restrictions on the positioning of tables within the panel have been removed. Initially, the table could not be drawn outside the panel - only in the visibility area. In some cases, tables drawn on a panel should be positioned outside the visible area of the panel. This is necessary for scrolling long or wide tables whose lists are larger than the size of the dashboard. So, if we allow the table initial coordinates to be positioned outside the dashboard, we will be able to make the table scroll. This is exactly what we will do today. But we will not change the classes of the dashboard and its tables (although this is more correct in terms of further use of the modified panel class) so that we can clearly show that with the right approach it is always possible to bring the functionality to the desired result even having examples that are not quite suitable in terms of functionality.

Let's take a quick look at what has been modified in the table and dashboard class code.

The table cell class now features the variable for storing the cell text and the methods for handling the variable:

class CTableCell : public CObject { private : int m_row; int m_col; int m_x; int m_y; string m_text; public : void SetRow( const uint row) { this .m_row=( int )row; } void SetColumn( const uint col) { this .m_col=( int )col; } void SetX( const uint x) { this .m_x=( int )x; } void SetY( const uint y) { this .m_y=( int )y; } void SetXY( const uint x, const uint y) { this .m_x=( int )x; this .m_y=( int )y; } void SetText( const string text) { this .m_text=text; } int Row( void ) const { return this .m_row; } int Column( void ) const { return this .m_col; } int X( void ) const { return this .m_x; } int Y( void ) const { return this .m_y; } string Text( void ) const { return this .m_text; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CTableCell *compared=node; return ( this .Column()>compared.Column() ? 1 : this .Column()<compared.Column() ? - 1 : 0 ); } CTableCell( const int row, const int column) : m_row(row),m_col(column){} ~CTableCell( void ){} };

In the table data class, the ID is now able to have a negative value, just as the table coordinates can be negative. Added the method to set table ID:

class CTableData : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list_rows; int m_id; int m_x1; int m_y1; int m_x2; int m_y2; int m_w; int m_h; string m_name; public : void SetID( const int id) { this .m_id=id; } void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } int ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } void SetX1( const int x1) { this .m_x1=x1; } void SetX2( const int x2) { this .m_x2=x2; } void SetY1( const int y1) { this .m_y1=y1; } void SetY2( const int y2) { this .m_y2=y2; } void SetCoords( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2) { this .SetX1(x1); this .SetY1(y1); this .SetX2(x2); this .SetY2(y2); }

Added the default constructor:

CTableData( void ) : m_id(- 1 ) { this .m_list_rows.Clear(); this .m_name= "" ; } CTableData( const uint id) : m_id(( int )id) { this .m_list_rows.Clear(); this .m_name= "" ; } ~CTableData( void ) { this .m_list_rows.Clear(); }

The default constructor will allow you to declare an object of a class without creating it using the new operator, while int coordinates will allow us to set the initial coordinates of tables outside the dashboard window.

New variables have been declared in the panel object class:

class CDashboard : public CObject { private : CTableData m_table_tmp; CCanvas m_canvas; CCanvas m_workspace; CArrayObj m_list_table; CArrayObj m_list_obj; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program_type; ENUM_MOUSE_STATE m_mouse_state; uint m_id; long m_chart_id; int m_chart_w; int m_chart_h; int m_x; int m_y; int m_w; int m_h; int m_x_dock; int m_y_dock; int m_diff_x; int m_diff_y; bool m_header; bool m_butt_close; bool m_butt_minimize; bool m_butt_pin; bool m_wider_wnd; bool m_higher_wnd; bool m_movable; int m_header_h; int m_wnd; int m_title_x_shift; int m_title_y_shift; uchar m_header_alpha; uchar m_header_alpha_c; color m_header_back_color; color m_header_back_color_c; color m_header_fore_color; color m_header_fore_color_c; color m_header_border_color; color m_header_border_color_c; color m_butt_close_back_color; color m_butt_close_back_color_c; color m_butt_close_fore_color; color m_butt_close_fore_color_c; color m_butt_min_back_color; color m_butt_min_back_color_c; color m_butt_min_fore_color; color m_butt_min_fore_color_c; color m_butt_pin_back_color; color m_butt_pin_back_color_c; color m_butt_pin_fore_color; color m_butt_pin_fore_color_c; uchar m_alpha; uchar m_alpha_c; uchar m_fore_alpha; uchar m_fore_alpha_c; color m_back_color; color m_back_color_c; color m_fore_color; color m_fore_color_c; color m_border_color; color m_border_color_c; string m_title; string m_title_font; int m_title_font_size; string m_font; int m_font_size; bool m_minimized; string m_program_name; string m_name_gv_x; string m_name_gv_y; string m_name_gv_m; string m_name_gv_u; string m_filename_bg; string m_filename_ws; uint m_array_wpx[]; uint m_array_ppx[]; int m_mouse_diff_x; int m_mouse_diff_y; bool m_slave; string m_name;

Since we can now bind child dashboards to the parent one, some methods of handling the panel have been moved from the protected section to the public one. These methods require external access. Also, new methods have been added:

public : long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_wnd; } void Collapse( void ); void Expand( void ); void Hide( const bool redraw= false ); void Show( const bool redraw= false ); void BringToTop( void ); bool IsHidden( void ); void SetHeaderNewColors( const color new_bg_color= clrNONE , const color title_new_color= clrNONE , const ushort new_alpha= USHORT_MAX ) { this .m_header_back_color=(new_bg_color== clrNONE ? this .m_header_back_color : new_bg_color); this .m_header_back_color_c= this .m_header_back_color; this .m_header_fore_color=(title_new_color== clrNONE ? this .m_header_fore_color : title_new_color); this .m_header_fore_color_c= this .m_header_fore_color; this .m_header_alpha= uchar (new_alpha== USHORT_MAX ? this .m_header_alpha : (new_alpha> 255 ? 255 : new_alpha)); this .m_header_alpha_c= this .m_header_alpha; } void SetHeaderNewParams( const string title, const color new_bg_color, const color title_new_color, const ushort new_alpha= USHORT_MAX , const int title_x_shift= 0 , const int title_y_shift= 0 , const string font_name= "Calibri" , const int font_size= 8 , const uint font_flags= 0 ) { this .SetHeaderFontParams(font_name, font_size, font_flags); this .SetTitleShift(title_x_shift,title_y_shift); this .SetHeaderNewColors(new_bg_color,title_new_color,new_alpha); this .RedrawHeaderArea(new_bg_color, title, title_new_color, new_alpha); } bool SetWidth( const int width, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetHeight( const int height, const bool redraw= false ); void View( const string title) { this .Draw(title); } CCanvas *Canvas( void ) { return & this .m_canvas; } CCanvas *Workspace( void ) { return & this .m_workspace; } uint ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } int CoordX( void ) const { return this .m_x; } int CoordY( void ) const { return this .m_y; } int Width( void ) const { return this .m_w; } int Height( void ) const { return this .m_h; } int CoordDiffX( void ) const { return this .m_diff_x; } int CoordDiffY( void ) const { return this .m_diff_y; } void SetCoordDiffX( const int diff_x) { this .m_diff_x=diff_x; } void SetCoordDiffY( const int diff_y) { this .m_diff_y=diff_y; } void SetTitleXShift( const int shift) { this .m_title_x_shift=shift; } void SetTitleYShift( const int shift) { this .m_title_y_shift=shift; } void SetTitleShift( const int x_shift, const int y_shift) { if ( this .m_title_x_shift!=x_shift) this .m_title_x_shift=x_shift; if ( this .m_title_y_shift!=y_shift) this .m_title_y_shift=y_shift; } int TextWidth( const string text) { return this .m_workspace.TextWidth(text); } int TextHeight( const string text) { return this .m_workspace.TextHeight(text); } void TextSize( const string text, int &width, int &height) { this .m_workspace.TextSize(text,width,height); } void SetPanelHeaderOn( const bool redraw= false ); void SetPanelHeaderOff( const bool redraw= false ); void SetButtonCloseOn( const bool redraw= false ); void SetButtonCloseOff( const bool redraw= false ); void SetButtonMinimizeOn( const bool redraw= false ); void SetButtonMinimizeOff( const bool redraw= false ); void SetButtonPinOn( const bool redraw= false ); void SetButtonPinOff( const bool redraw= false ); bool SetCoords( const int x, const int y); bool SetSizes( const int w, const int h, const bool update= false ); bool SetParams( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const bool update= false ); void SetHeaderTransparency( const uchar value); void SetTransparency( const uchar value); void SetFontParams( const string name, const int size, const uint flags= 0 , const uint angle= 0 ); void SetHeaderFontParams( const string name, const int size, const uint flags= 0 , const uint angle= 0 ); string FontParams( int &size, uint &flags, uint &angle); string FontHeaderParams( int &size, uint &flags, uint &angle); string FontName( void ) const { return this .m_workspace.FontNameGet(); } int FontSize( void ) const { return this .m_workspace.FontSizeGet(); } uint FontFlags( void ) const { return this .m_workspace.FontFlagsGet(); } string FontHeaderName( void ) const { return this .m_canvas.FontNameGet(); } int FontHeaderSize( void ) const { return this .m_canvas.FontSizeGet(); } uint FontHeaderFlags( void ) const { return this .m_canvas.FontFlagsGet(); } void SetForeColor( const color clr) { this .m_fore_color=clr; } color ForeColor( void ) const { return this .m_fore_color; } void DrawText( const string text, const int x, const int y, const color clr= clrNONE , const int width= WRONG_VALUE , const int height= WRONG_VALUE ); void DrawRectangleFill( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color clr, const uchar alpha); bool CreateNewTable( const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); CTableData *GetTable( const uint id); CTableData *GetTable( const string name); int TableTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_table.Total(); } bool TableIsExist( const uint id); bool TableIsExist( const string name); void DrawGrid( const uint table_id, const int x, const int y, const uint rows, const uint columns, const uint row_size, const uint col_size, const color line_color= clrNONE , bool alternating_color= true ); void DrawGridAutoFill( const uint table_id, const uint border, const uint rows, const uint columns, const color line_color= clrNONE , bool alternating_color= true ); void Clear( void ) { this .m_canvas.Erase(:: ColorToARGB ( this .m_back_color, this .m_alpha)); this .DrawFrame(); this .m_workspace.Erase( 0x00FFFFFF ); } void GridPrint( const uint table_id, const uint tabulation= 0 ) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,table_id); return ; } table. Print (tabulation); } void CellXY( const uint table_id, const uint row, const uint column, int &x, int &y) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,table_id); return ; } table.CellXY(row,column,x,y); } int CellX( const uint table_id, const uint row, const uint column) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,table_id); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return table.CellX(row,column); } int CellY( const uint table_id, const uint row, const uint column) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,table_id); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return table.CellY(row,column); } void TableCoords( const uint table_id, int &x1, int &y1, int &x2, int &y2) { x1=y1=x2=y2= WRONG_VALUE ; CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) return ; x1=table.X1(); y1=table.Y1(); x2=table.X2(); y2=table.Y2(); } int TableX1( const uint table_id) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); return (table!= NULL ? table.X1() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int TableY1( const uint table_id) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); return (table!= NULL ? table.Y1() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int TableX2( const uint table_id) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); return (table!= NULL ? table.X2() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int TableY2( const uint table_id) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); return (table!= NULL ? table.Y2() : WRONG_VALUE ); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CDashboard *obj=node; return ( this .ID()>obj.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<obj.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); } CDashboard *InsertNewPanel( const uint id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { CDashboard *obj= new CDashboard(id, this .CoordX()+x, this .CoordY()+y, w, (h> 20 ? h : 21 )); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; int diff_x=obj.CoordX()- this .CoordX(); int diff_y=obj.CoordY()- this .CoordY(); this .m_list_obj.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_obj.Search(obj)== 0 || ! this .m_list_obj.Add(obj)) { delete obj; return NULL ; } obj.SetCoordDiffX(diff_x); obj.SetCoordDiffY(diff_y); obj.SetAsSlave(); return obj; } CDashboard *GetPanel( const uint id) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_obj.Total();i++) { CDashboard *obj= this .m_list_obj.At(i); if (obj!= NULL && obj.ID()==id) return obj; } return NULL ; } CDashboard *GetPanel( const string name) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_obj.Total();i++) { CDashboard *obj= this .m_list_obj.At(i); if (obj!= NULL && obj.Name()==name) return obj; } return NULL ; } void SetAsSlave( void ) { this .m_slave= true ; this .m_movable= false ; } bool IsSlave( void ) const { return this .m_slave; } bool IsOwnObject( const string object_name) const { string bmp=:: ObjectGetString ( this .m_chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_BMPFILE ); return (:: StringFind (bmp, this .m_program_name+ ".ex5::" )> WRONG_VALUE ); } void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } string HeaderTitle( void ) const { return this .m_title; }

All new methods and improvements made now allow us to attach child panels to the parent dashboard and use them as independent objects, but dependent on their parent. It is now possible to create scrollable tables if their size is larger than the size of the dashboard itself. Previously, tables could only be smaller in size than the dashboard itself. There is no table scrolling functionality in the dashboard class - we will arrange it directly from the main program. Subsequently, if necessary, such functionality will be added to the panel class and its tables. But at the moment there is no such need.

Naturally, here we have considered only a small part of the changes made to the dashboard class and its tables - only the declared methods. Improvements have been made gradually to a fairly large part of the code over the time since the first publication. You can always download the first version of the dashboard from the article and compare it with the version presented in the article. The dashboard file should be located in the project directory: \MQL5\Indicators\StatisticsBy\Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh.





Functions for working with the database

My experience with handling databases is not too extensive. It was a joint project for the gaming industry in C#, where another person was working on the DB, and I just used the provided connector to connect the DB to the project. Therefore, I had to arm myself with reference materials and articles on mql5.com. When studying the article "SQLite: Native handling of SQL databases in MQL5", I immediately saw references to the documentation, namely the DatabasePrepare() function. The function contains an example of creating a table of deals, which in turn is used to create a table of trades. This is one of the things we need! Let's arm ourselves with patience and study the example and its functions.

First, we see two structures for storing deal and trade data:

struct Deal { ulong ticket; long order_ticket; long position_ticket; datetime time; char type; char entry; string symbol; double volume; double price; double profit; double swap; double commission; long magic; char reason; }; struct Trade { datetime time_in; ulong ticket; char type; double volume; pair symbol; double price_in; datetime time_out; double price_out; double commission; double swap; double profit; };

Next, we analyze the logic:

void OnStart () { string filename= IntegerToString ( AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ))+ "_trades.sqlite" ; int db= DatabaseOpen (filename, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON ); if (db== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , filename, " open failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return ; } if (!CreateTableDeals(db)) { DatabaseClose (db); return ; } datetime from_date= 0 ; datetime to_date= TimeCurrent (); HistorySelect (from_date, to_date); int deals_total= HistoryDealsTotal (); PrintFormat ( "Deals in the trading history: %d " , deals_total); if (!InsertDeals(db)) return ; Deal deals[], deal; ArrayResize (deals, 10 ); int request= DatabasePrepare (db, "SELECT * FROM DEALS" ); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , filename, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return ; } int i; for (i= 0 ; DatabaseReadBind (request, deal); i++) { if (i>= 10 ) break ; deals[i].ticket=deal.ticket; deals[i].order_ticket=deal.order_ticket; deals[i].position_ticket=deal.position_ticket; deals[i].time=deal.time; deals[i].type=deal.type; deals[i].entry=deal.entry; deals[i].symbol=deal.symbol; deals[i].volume=deal.volume; deals[i].price=deal.price; deals[i].profit=deal.profit; deals[i].swap=deal.swap; deals[i].commission=deal.commission; deals[i].magic=deal.magic; deals[i].reason=deal.reason; } if (i> 0 ) { ArrayResize (deals, i); PrintFormat ( "The first %d deals:" , i); ArrayPrint (deals); } DatabaseFinalize (request); if (( ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )!= ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) { DatabaseClose (db); return ; } if (!CreateTableTrades(db)) { DatabaseClose (db); return ; } ulong start= GetMicrosecondCount (); if ( DatabaseTableExists (db, "DEALS" )) if (! DatabaseExecute (db, "INSERT INTO TRADES(TIME_IN,TICKET,TYPE,VOLUME,SYMBOL,PRICE_IN,TIME_OUT,PRICE_OUT,COMMISSION,SWAP,PROFIT) " "SELECT " " d1.time as time_in," " d1.position_id as ticket," " d1.type as type," " d1.volume as volume," " d1.symbol as symbol," " d1.price as price_in," " d2.time as time_out," " d2.price as price_out," " d1.commission+d2.commission as commission," " d2.swap as swap," " d2.profit as profit " "FROM DEALS d1 " "INNER JOIN DEALS d2 ON d1.position_id=d2.position_id " "WHERE d1.entry=0 AND d2.entry=1" )) { Print ( "DB: fillng the TRADES table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return ; } ulong transaction_time= GetMicrosecondCount ()-start; Trade trades[], trade; ArrayResize (trades, 10 ); request= DatabasePrepare (db, "SELECT * FROM TRADES" ); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , filename, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return ; } for (i= 0 ; DatabaseReadBind (request, trade); i++) { if (i>= 10 ) break ; trades[i].time_in=trade.time_in; trades[i].ticket=trade.ticket; trades[i].type=trade.type; trades[i].volume=trade.volume; trades[i].symbol=trade.symbol; trades[i].price_in=trade.price_in; trades[i].time_out=trade.time_out; trades[i].price_out=trade.price_out; trades[i].commission=trade.commission; trades[i].swap=trade.swap; trades[i].profit=trade.profit; } if (i> 0 ) { ArrayResize (trades, i); PrintFormat ( "\r

The first %d trades:" , i); ArrayPrint (trades); PrintFormat ( "Filling the TRADES table took %.2f milliseconds" , double (transaction_time)/ 1000 ); } DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); }

Create a database, create a deal table in the database, request the deal history and enter the deals into the created table, check the account type. There must be a hedge, since for netting it is simply impossible to create a trading history based on deals alone, a trade table is created based on the deal table, and trade data is entered into the trade table based on the deal table data.

The presented script also prints the first ten deals and the first ten trades from the created tables. We do not need this.

Based on the logic, we need to create several functions based on those presented in the example and from the lines of code in the body of the sample script:

bool CreateTableDeals( int database) { if (!DeleteTable(database, "DEALS" )) { return ( false ); } if (! DatabaseTableExists (database, "DEALS" )) if (! DatabaseExecute (database, "CREATE TABLE DEALS(" "ID INT KEY NOT NULL," "ORDER_ID INT NOT NULL," "POSITION_ID INT NOT NULL," "TIME INT NOT NULL," "TYPE INT NOT NULL," "ENTRY INT NOT NULL," "SYMBOL CHAR(10)," "VOLUME REAL," "PRICE REAL," "PROFIT REAL," "SWAP REAL," "COMMISSION REAL," "MAGIC INT," "REASON INT );" )) { Print ( "DB: create the DEALS table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } bool DeleteTable( int database, string table_name) { if (! DatabaseExecute (database, "DROP TABLE IF EXISTS " +table_name)) { Print ( "Failed to drop the DEALS table with code " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } bool InsertDeals( int database) { ulong deal_ticket; long order_ticket; long position_ticket; datetime time; long type ; long entry ; string symbol; double volume; double price; double profit; double swap; double commission; long magic; long reason; bool failed= false ; int deals= HistoryDealsTotal (); DatabaseTransactionBegin (database); for ( int i= 0 ; i<deals; i++) { deal_ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket (i); order_ticket= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_ORDER ); position_ticket= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID ); time= ( datetime ) HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_TIME ); type= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_TYPE ); entry= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_ENTRY ); symbol= HistoryDealGetString (deal_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL ); volume= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_VOLUME ); price= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_PRICE ); profit= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_PROFIT ); swap= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_SWAP ); commission= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_COMMISSION ); magic= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_MAGIC ); reason= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_REASON ); string request_text= StringFormat ( "INSERT INTO DEALS (ID,ORDER_ID,POSITION_ID,TIME,TYPE,ENTRY,SYMBOL,VOLUME,PRICE,PROFIT,SWAP,COMMISSION,MAGIC,REASON)" "VALUES (%d, %d, %d, %d, %d, %d, '%s', %G, %G, %G, %G, %G, %d, %d)" , deal_ticket, order_ticket, position_ticket, time, type, entry, symbol, volume, price, profit, swap, commission, magic, reason); if (! DatabaseExecute (database, request_text)) { PrintFormat ( "%s: failed to insert deal #%d with code %d" , __FUNCTION__ , deal_ticket, GetLastError ()); PrintFormat ( "i=%d: deal #%d %s" , i, deal_ticket, symbol); failed= true ; break ; } } if (failed) { DatabaseTransactionRollback (database); PrintFormat ( "%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } DatabaseTransactionCommit (database); return ( true ); } bool CreateTableTrades( int database) { if (!DeleteTable(database, "TRADES" )) return ( false ); if (! DatabaseTableExists (database, "TRADES" )) if (! DatabaseExecute (database, "CREATE TABLE TRADES(" "TIME_IN INT NOT NULL," "TICKET INT NOT NULL," "TYPE INT NOT NULL," "VOLUME REAL," "SYMBOL CHAR(10)," "PRICE_IN REAL," "TIME_OUT INT NOT NULL," "PRICE_OUT REAL," "COMMISSION REAL," "SWAP REAL," "PROFIT REAL);" )) { Print ( "DB: create the TRADES table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

In addition to the fields of the structures and tables presented in the example, we also need a field in which the account index will be stored - this will be required to create a statistics table for trading on the account. In other words, we need complete trading statistics.

How can we make statistics tables? Read this article! This is exactly what we need:

Portfolio analysis by strategies The results of the DatabasePrepare script operation shown above make it clear that trading is conducted on multiple currency pairs. Besides, the [magic] column shows the values from 100 to 600. This means that the trading account is managed by several strategies each of them having its own Magic Number to identify its deals. An SQL query allows us to analyze trading in context of magic values: request= DatabasePrepare (db, "SELECT r.*," " (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent," " r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit," " r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss," " (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor " "FROM " " (" " SELECT MAGIC ," " sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades," " sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit," " sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss," " sum(swap) as total_swap," " sum(commission) as total_commission," " sum(profit) as total_profit," " sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit," " sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades," " sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades " " FROM DEALS " " WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL " " GROUP BY MAGIC " " ) as r" ); Result: Trade statistics by Magic Number [magic] [trades] [gross_profit] [gross_loss] [total_commission] [total_swap] [total_profit] [net_profit] [win_trades] [loss_trades] [expected_payoff] [win_percent] [loss_percent] [average_profit] [average_loss] [profit_factor] [ 0 ] 100 242 2584.80000 - 2110.00000 - 33.36000 - 93.53000 474.80000 347.91000 143 99 1.96198 59.09091 40.90909 18.07552 - 21.31313 1.22502 [ 1 ] 200 254 3021.92000 - 2834.50000 - 29.45000 - 98.22000 187.42000 59.75000 140 114 0.73787 55.11811 44.88189 21.58514 - 24.86404 1.06612 [ 2 ] 300 250 2489.08000 - 2381.57000 - 34.37000 - 96.58000 107.51000 - 23.44000 134 116 0.43004 53.60000 46.40000 18.57522 - 20.53078 1.04514 [ 3 ] 400 224 1272.50000 - 1283.00000 - 24.43000 - 64.80000 - 10.50000 - 99.73000 131 93 - 0.04687 58.48214 41.51786 9.71374 - 13.79570 0.99182 [ 4 ] 500 198 1141.23000 - 1051.91000 - 27.66000 - 63.36000 89.32000 - 1.70000 116 82 0.45111 58.58586 41.41414 9.83819 - 12.82817 1.08491 [ 5 ] 600 214 1317.10000 - 1396.03000 - 34.12000 - 68.48000 - 78.93000 - 181.53000 116 98 - 0.36883 54.20561 45.79439 11.35431 - 14.24520 0.94346 4 out of 6 strategies have turned out to be profitable. We have received statistical values for each strategy: trades — number of trades by strategy,

gross_profit — total profit by strategy (the sum of all positive profit values),

values), gross_loss — total loss by strategy (the sum of all negative profit values),



values), total_commission — sum of all commissions by strategy trades,

total_swap — sum of all swaps by strategy trades,

total_profit — gross_profit and gross_loss sum,

and sum, net_profit — sum ( gross_profit + gross_loss + total_commission + total_swap ),

+ + + ), win_trades — number of trades where profit >0,

>0, loss_trades — number of trades where profit <0,

<0, expected_payoff — expected payoff for the trade excluding swaps and commissions = net_profit / trades ,



/ , win_percent — percentage of winning trades,

loss_percent — percentage of losing trades,

average_profit — average win = gross_profit / win_trades ,

/ , average_loss — average loss = gross_loss /loss_trades,

profit_factor — profit factor = gross_profit/gross_loss.

Statistics for calculating profit and loss does not consider swaps and commissions accrued on the position. This allows you to see the net costs. It may turn out that a strategy yields a small profit but is generally unprofitable due to swaps and commissions.

Analyzing deals by symbols

We are able to analyze trading by symbols. To do this, make the following query: int request= DatabasePrepare (db, "SELECT r.*," " (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent," " r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit," " r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss," " (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor " "FROM " " (" " SELECT SYMBOL ," " sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades," " sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit," " sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss," " sum(swap) as total_swap," " sum(commission) as total_commission," " sum(profit) as total_profit," " sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit," " sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades," " sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades " " FROM DEALS " " WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL " " GROUP BY SYMBOL " " ) as r" ); Result: Trade statistics by Symbol [name] [trades] [gross_profit] [gross_loss] [total_commission] [total_swap] [total_profit] [net_profit] [win_trades] [loss_trades] [expected_payoff] [win_percent] [loss_percent] [average_profit] [average_loss] [profit_factor] [ 0 ] "AUDUSD" 112 503.20000 - 568.00000 - 8.83000 - 24.64000 - 64.80000 - 98.27000 70 42 - 0.57857 62.50000 37.50000 7.18857 - 13.52381 0.88592 [ 1 ] "EURCHF" 125 607.71000 - 956.85000 - 11.77000 - 45.02000 - 349.14000 - 405.93000 54 71 - 2.79312 43.20000 56.80000 11.25389 - 13.47676 0.63512 [ 2 ] "EURJPY" 127 1078.49000 - 1057.83000 - 10.61000 - 45.76000 20.66000 - 35.71000 64 63 0.16268 50.39370 49.60630 16.85141 - 16.79095 1.01953 [ 3 ] "EURUSD" 233 1685.60000 - 1386.80000 - 41.00000 - 83.76000 298.80000 174.04000 127 106 1.28240 54.50644 45.49356 13.27244 - 13.08302 1.21546 [ 4 ] "GBPCHF" 125 1881.37000 - 1424.72000 - 22.60000 - 51.56000 456.65000 382.49000 80 45 3.65320 64.00000 36.00000 23.51712 - 31.66044 1.32052 [ 5 ] "GBPJPY" 127 1943.43000 - 1776.67000 - 18.84000 - 52.46000 166.76000 95.46000 76 51 1.31307 59.84252 40.15748 25.57145 - 34.83667 1.09386 [ 6 ] "GBPUSD" 121 1668.50000 - 1438.20000 - 7.96000 - 49.93000 230.30000 172.41000 77 44 1.90331 63.63636 36.36364 21.66883 - 32.68636 1.16013 [ 7 ] "USDCAD" 99 405.28000 - 475.47000 - 8.68000 - 31.68000 - 70.19000 - 110.55000 51 48 - 0.70899 51.51515 48.48485 7.94667 - 9.90563 0.85238 [ 8 ] "USDCHF" 206 1588.32000 - 1241.83000 - 17.98000 - 65.92000 346.49000 262.59000 131 75 1.68199 63.59223 36.40777 12.12458 - 16.55773 1.27902 [ 9 ] "USDJPY" 107 464.73000 - 730.64000 - 35.12000 - 34.24000 - 265.91000 - 335.27000 50 57 - 2.48514 46.72897 53.27103 9.29460 - 12.81825 0.63606 Statistics shows that the net profit was received on 5 out of 10 symbols (net_profit>0), while the profit factor was positive on 6 out of 10 symbols (profit_factor>1). This is exactly the case when swaps and commissions make the strategy unprofitable on EURJPY.

Let's read the article further:

Find the full source code with these three query types in the example for the DatabaseExecute() function.

Great! Follow the link to the help and get the full code from the example for this function:

struct Symbol_Stats { string name; int trades; double gross_profit; double gross_loss; double total_commission; double total_swap; double total_profit; double net_profit; int win_trades; int loss_trades; double expected_payoff; double win_percent; double loss_percent; double average_profit; double average_loss; double profit_factor; }; struct Magic_Stats { long magic; int trades; double gross_profit; double gross_loss; double total_commission; double total_swap; double total_profit; double net_profit; int win_trades; int loss_trades; double expected_payoff; double win_percent; double loss_percent; double average_profit; double average_loss; double profit_factor; }; struct Hour_Stats { char hour_in; int trades; double volume; double gross_profit; double gross_loss; double net_profit; int win_trades; int loss_trades; double expected_payoff; double win_percent; double loss_percent; double average_profit; double average_loss; double profit_factor; }; int ExtDealsTotal= 0 ;; void OnStart () { string filename= IntegerToString ( AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ))+ "_stats.sqlite" ; int db= DatabaseOpen (filename, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON ); if (db== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , filename, " open failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return ; } if (!CreateTableDeals(db)) { DatabaseClose (db); return ; } PrintFormat ( "Deals in the trading history: %d " , ExtDealsTotal); int request= DatabasePrepare (db, "SELECT r.*," " (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent," " r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit," " r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss," " (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor " "FROM " " (" " SELECT SYMBOL," " sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades," " sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit," " sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss," " sum(swap) as total_swap," " sum(commission) as total_commission," " sum(profit) as total_profit," " sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit," " sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades," " sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades " " FROM DEALS " " WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL " " GROUP BY SYMBOL" " ) as r" ); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , filename, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return ; } Symbol_Stats stats[], symbol_stats; ArrayResize (stats, ExtDealsTotal); int i= 0 ; for (; DatabaseReadBind (request, symbol_stats) ; i++) { stats[i].name=symbol_stats.name; stats[i].trades=symbol_stats.trades; stats[i].gross_profit=symbol_stats.gross_profit; stats[i].gross_loss=symbol_stats.gross_loss; stats[i].total_commission=symbol_stats.total_commission; stats[i].total_swap=symbol_stats.total_swap; stats[i].total_profit=symbol_stats.total_profit; stats[i].net_profit=symbol_stats.net_profit; stats[i].win_trades=symbol_stats.win_trades; stats[i].loss_trades=symbol_stats.loss_trades; stats[i].expected_payoff=symbol_stats.expected_payoff; stats[i].win_percent=symbol_stats.win_percent; stats[i].loss_percent=symbol_stats.loss_percent; stats[i].average_profit=symbol_stats.average_profit; stats[i].average_loss=symbol_stats.average_loss; stats[i].profit_factor=symbol_stats.profit_factor; } ArrayResize (stats, i); Print ( "Trade statistics by Symbol" ); ArrayPrint (stats); Print ( "" ); DatabaseFinalize (request); request= DatabasePrepare (db, "SELECT r.*," " (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent," " r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit," " r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss," " (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor " "FROM " " (" " SELECT MAGIC," " sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades," " sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit," " sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss," " sum(swap) as total_swap," " sum(commission) as total_commission," " sum(profit) as total_profit," " sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit," " sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades," " sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades " " FROM DEALS " " WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL " " GROUP BY MAGIC" " ) as r" ); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , filename, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return ; } Magic_Stats EA_stats[], magic_stats; ArrayResize (EA_stats, ExtDealsTotal); i= 0 ; for (; DatabaseReadBind (request, magic_stats) ; i++) { EA_stats[i].magic=magic_stats.magic; EA_stats[i].trades=magic_stats.trades; EA_stats[i].gross_profit=magic_stats.gross_profit; EA_stats[i].gross_loss=magic_stats.gross_loss; EA_stats[i].total_commission=magic_stats.total_commission; EA_stats[i].total_swap=magic_stats.total_swap; EA_stats[i].total_profit=magic_stats.total_profit; EA_stats[i].net_profit=magic_stats.net_profit; EA_stats[i].win_trades=magic_stats.win_trades; EA_stats[i].loss_trades=magic_stats.loss_trades; EA_stats[i].expected_payoff=magic_stats.expected_payoff; EA_stats[i].win_percent=magic_stats.win_percent; EA_stats[i].loss_percent=magic_stats.loss_percent; EA_stats[i].average_profit=magic_stats.average_profit; EA_stats[i].average_loss=magic_stats.average_loss; EA_stats[i].profit_factor=magic_stats.profit_factor; } ArrayResize (EA_stats, i); Print ( "Trade statistics by Magic Number" ); ArrayPrint (EA_stats); Print ( "" ); DatabaseFinalize (request); if (( ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )!= ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) { DatabaseClose (db); return ; } if (!CreateTableTrades(db)) { DatabaseClose (db); return ; } if ( DatabaseTableExists (db, "DEALS" )) if (! DatabaseExecute (db, "INSERT INTO TRADES(TIME_IN,HOUR_IN,TICKET,TYPE,VOLUME,SYMBOL,PRICE_IN,TIME_OUT,PRICE_OUT,COMMISSION,SWAP,PROFIT) " "SELECT " " d1.time as time_in," " d1.hour as hour_in," " d1.position_id as ticket," " d1.type as type," " d1.volume as volume," " d1.symbol as symbol," " d1.price as price_in," " d2.time as time_out," " d2.price as price_out," " d1.commission+d2.commission as commission," " d2.swap as swap," " d2.profit as profit " "FROM DEALS d1 " "INNER JOIN DEALS d2 ON d1.position_id=d2.position_id " "WHERE d1.entry=0 AND d2.entry=1 " )) { Print ( "DB: fillng the table TRADES failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return ; } request= DatabasePrepare (db, "SELECT r.*," " (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent," " r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit," " r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss," " (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor " "FROM " " (" " SELECT HOUR_IN," " count() as trades," " sum(volume) as volume," " sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit," " sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss," " sum(profit) as net_profit," " sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades," " sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades " " FROM TRADES " " WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL " " GROUP BY HOUR_IN" " ) as r" ); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , filename, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return ; } Hour_Stats hours_stats[], h_stats; ArrayResize (hours_stats, ExtDealsTotal); i= 0 ; for (; DatabaseReadBind (request, h_stats) ; i++) { hours_stats[i].hour_in=h_stats.hour_in; hours_stats[i].trades=h_stats.trades; hours_stats[i].volume=h_stats.volume; hours_stats[i].gross_profit=h_stats.gross_profit; hours_stats[i].gross_loss=h_stats.gross_loss; hours_stats[i].net_profit=h_stats.net_profit; hours_stats[i].win_trades=h_stats.win_trades; hours_stats[i].loss_trades=h_stats.loss_trades; hours_stats[i].expected_payoff=h_stats.expected_payoff; hours_stats[i].win_percent=h_stats.win_percent; hours_stats[i].loss_percent=h_stats.loss_percent; hours_stats[i].average_profit=h_stats.average_profit; hours_stats[i].average_loss=h_stats.average_loss; hours_stats[i].profit_factor=h_stats.profit_factor; } ArrayResize (hours_stats, i); Print ( "Trade statistics by entry hour" ); ArrayPrint (hours_stats); Print ( "" ); DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); return ; } bool CreateTableDeals( int database) { if (!DeleteTable(database, "DEALS" )) { return ( false ); } if (! DatabaseTableExists (database, "DEALS" )) if (! DatabaseExecute (database, "CREATE TABLE DEALS(" "ID INT KEY NOT NULL," "ORDER_ID INT NOT NULL," "POSITION_ID INT NOT NULL," "TIME INT NOT NULL," "TYPE INT NOT NULL," "ENTRY INT NOT NULL," "SYMBOL CHAR(10)," "VOLUME REAL," "PRICE REAL," "PROFIT REAL," "SWAP REAL," "COMMISSION REAL," "MAGIC INT," "HOUR INT," "REASON INT);" )) { Print ( "DB: create the DEALS table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } datetime from_date= 0 ; datetime to_date= TimeCurrent (); HistorySelect (from_date, to_date); ExtDealsTotal= HistoryDealsTotal (); if (!InsertDeals(database)) return ( false ); return ( true ); } bool DeleteTable( int database, string table_name) { if (! DatabaseExecute (database, "DROP TABLE IF EXISTS " +table_name)) { Print ( "Failed to drop the DEALS table with code " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } bool InsertDeals( int database) { ulong deal_ticket; long order_ticket; long position_ticket; datetime time; long type ; long entry ; string symbol; double volume; double price; double profit; double swap; double commission; long magic; long reason; char hour; MqlDateTime time_strusture; bool failed= false ; int deals= HistoryDealsTotal (); DatabaseTransactionBegin (database); for ( int i= 0 ; i<deals; i++) { deal_ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket (i); order_ticket= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_ORDER ); position_ticket= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID ); time= ( datetime ) HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_TIME ); type= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_TYPE ); entry= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_ENTRY ); symbol= HistoryDealGetString (deal_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL ); volume= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_VOLUME ); price= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_PRICE ); profit= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_PROFIT ); swap= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_SWAP ); commission= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_COMMISSION ); magic= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_MAGIC ); reason= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_REASON ); TimeToStruct (time, time_strusture); hour= ( char )time_strusture.hour; string request_text= StringFormat ( "INSERT INTO DEALS (ID,ORDER_ID,POSITION_ID,TIME,TYPE,ENTRY,SYMBOL,VOLUME,PRICE,PROFIT,SWAP,COMMISSION,MAGIC,REASON,HOUR)" "VALUES (%d, %d, %d, %d, %d, %d, '%s', %G, %G, %G, %G, %G, %d, %d,%d)" , deal_ticket, order_ticket, position_ticket, time, type, entry, symbol, volume, price, profit, swap, commission, magic, reason, hour); if (! DatabaseExecute (database, request_text)) { PrintFormat ( "%s: failed to insert deal #%d with code %d" , __FUNCTION__ , deal_ticket, GetLastError ()); PrintFormat ( "i=%d: deal #%d %s" , i, deal_ticket, symbol); failed= true ; break ; } } if (failed) { DatabaseTransactionRollback (database); PrintFormat ( "%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code " , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } DatabaseTransactionCommit (database); return ( true ); } bool CreateTableTrades( int database) { if (!DeleteTable(database, "TRADES" )) return ( false ); if (! DatabaseTableExists (database, "TRADES" )) if (! DatabaseExecute (database, "CREATE TABLE TRADES(" "TIME_IN INT NOT NULL," "HOUR_IN INT NOT NULL," "TICKET INT NOT NULL," "TYPE INT NOT NULL," "VOLUME REAL," "SYMBOL CHAR(10)," "PRICE_IN REAL," "TIME_OUT INT NOT NULL," "PRICE_OUT REAL," "COMMISSION REAL," "SWAP REAL," "PROFIT REAL);" )) { Print ( "DB: create the TRADES table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

You can copy it into the editor, compile it, run it, and see the results of its work in the journal.

Now we have examples of how to work with a database to get the result we need. It will only require a little modification of the codes presented in the help. For example, we need the data to be sorted by some field, or get only unique values from tables. To do this, we can read the reference info on SQL. Based on the knowledge and examples we have gained, we will be able to do what we need for the intended project.

In the \MQL5\Indicators\ terminal folder, create the StaticticsBy\ folder. It will contain all the files of the project.

In the created folder, create the new file SQLiteFunc.mqh and start filling it with functions for handling the database.

First of all, let's write the necessary structures:

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" struct SDeal { long account; ulong ticket; long order_ticket; long position_ticket; datetime time; char type; char entry; string symbol; double volume; double price; double profit; double swap; double commission; long magic; char reason; }; struct STrade { long account; datetime time_in; ulong ticket; char type; double volume; pair symbol; double price_in; datetime time_out; double price_out; double commission; double swap; double profit; }; struct SSymbolStats { string name; int trades; double gross_profit; double gross_loss; double total_commission; double total_swap; double total_profit; double net_profit; int win_trades; int loss_trades; long long_trades; long short_trades; double expected_payoff; double win_percent; double loss_percent; double average_profit; double average_loss; double profit_factor; }; struct SMagicStats { long magic; int trades; double gross_profit; double gross_loss; double total_commission; double total_swap; double total_profit; double net_profit; int win_trades; int loss_trades; long long_trades; long short_trades; double expected_payoff; double win_percent; double loss_percent; double average_profit; double average_loss; double profit_factor; }; struct SAccountStats { long account; int trades; double gross_profit; double gross_loss; double total_commission; double total_swap; double total_profit; double net_profit; int win_trades; int loss_trades; long long_trades; long short_trades; double expected_payoff; double win_percent; double loss_percent; double average_profit; double average_loss; double profit_factor; };

The structures are copied from the examples shown above in the Documentation, but they are given different names. Also, we have added fields with the account index with the number of short and long positions, by which it will be possible to make a selection from the database.

We need the deal history to create the deal table in the database. Therefore, we will write the function for obtaining the deal history in the same file:

bool GetHistoryDeals( const datetime from_date, const datetime to_date) { ResetLastError (); if ( HistorySelect (from_date, to_date)) return true ; Print ( "HistorySelect() failed. Error " , GetLastError ()); return false ; }

Here we will also enter a function for deleting a table with the specified name from the database:

bool DeleteTable( int database, string table_name) { ResetLastError (); if (! DatabaseExecute (database, "DROP TABLE IF EXISTS " +table_name)) { Print ( "Failed to drop the DEALS table with code " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

Let's write the deal table function:

bool CreateTableDeals( int database) { if (!DeleteTable(database, "DEALS" )) return ( false ); ResetLastError (); if (! DatabaseTableExists (database, "DEALS" )) if (! DatabaseExecute (database, "CREATE TABLE DEALS(" "ID INT KEY NOT NULL," "ACCOUNT INT NOT NULL," "ORDER_ID INT NOT NULL," "POSITION_ID INT NOT NULL," "TIME INT NOT NULL," "TYPE INT NOT NULL," "ENTRY INT NOT NULL," "SYMBOL CHAR(10)," "VOLUME REAL," "PRICE REAL," "PROFIT REAL," "SWAP REAL," "COMMISSION REAL," "MAGIC INT," "REASON INT );" )) { Print ( "DB: create the DEALS table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

The function code is copied from the help. However, I have added one more field - account index.

Similarly, let's implement the trade table function also featuring the field with the account index:

bool CreateTableTrades( int database) { if (!DeleteTable(database, "TRADES" )) return ( false ); ResetLastError (); if (! DatabaseTableExists (database, "TRADES" )) if (! DatabaseExecute (database, "CREATE TABLE TRADES(" "ACCOUNT INT NOT NULL," "TIME_IN INT NOT NULL," "TICKET INT NOT NULL," "TYPE INT NOT NULL," "VOLUME REAL," "SYMBOL CHAR(10)," "PRICE_IN REAL," "TIME_OUT INT NOT NULL," "PRICE_OUT REAL," "COMMISSION REAL," "SWAP REAL," "PROFIT REAL);" )) { Print ( "DB: create the TRADES table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

Let's write the function to fill the database table with deal data:

bool InsertDeals( int database) { long account_login= AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); ulong deal_ticket; long order_ticket; long position_ticket; datetime time; long type ; long entry ; string symbol; double volume; double price; double profit; double swap; double commission; long magic; long reason; bool failed= false ; int deals= HistoryDealsTotal (); DatabaseTransactionBegin (database); ResetLastError (); for ( int i= 0 ; i<deals; i++) { deal_ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket (i); order_ticket= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_ORDER ); position_ticket= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID ); time= ( datetime ) HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_TIME ); type= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_TYPE ); entry= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_ENTRY ); symbol= HistoryDealGetString (deal_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL ); volume= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_VOLUME ); price= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_PRICE ); profit= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_PROFIT ); swap= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_SWAP ); commission= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_COMMISSION ); magic= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_MAGIC ); reason= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_REASON ); string request_text= StringFormat ( "INSERT INTO DEALS ( ID , ACCOUNT , ORDER_ID , POSITION_ID ,TIME,TYPE,ENTRY,SYMBOL,VOLUME,PRICE,PROFIT,SWAP,COMMISSION, MAGIC ,REASON)" "VALUES ( %I64d , %I64d , %I64d , %I64d , %d, %d, %d, '%s', %G, %G, %G, %G, %G, %I64d , %d)" , deal_ticket , account_login , order_ticket , position_ticket , time, type, entry, symbol, volume, price, profit, swap, commission, magic , reason); if (! DatabaseExecute (database, request_text)) { PrintFormat ( "%s: failed to insert deal #%d with code %d" , __FUNCTION__ , deal_ticket, GetLastError ()); PrintFormat ( "i=%d: deal #%d %s" , i, deal_ticket, symbol); failed= true ; break ; } } if (failed) { DatabaseTransactionRollback (database); PrintFormat ( "%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } DatabaseTransactionCommit (database); return ( true ); }

The function code is taken from the DatabaseExecute() function example in the help. I have implemented an additional variable for storing the account index and fixed the request text, since there is most likely an error in the help: int data type is specified for long type data when composing the query string text :

string request_text= StringFormat ( "INSERT INTO DEALS ( ID , ORDER_ID , POSITION_ID ,TIME,TYPE,ENTRY,SYMBOL,VOLUME,PRICE,PROFIT,SWAP,COMMISSION, MAGIC ,REASON,HOUR)" "VALUES ( %d , %d , %d , %d, %d, %d, '%s', %G, %G, %G, %G, %G, %d , %d,%d)" , deal_ticket , order_ticket , position_ticket , time, type, entry, symbol, volume, price, profit, swap, commission, magic , reason, hour);

We have fixed this by adding the account index and removing the deal entry hour, since we don't need the deal entry hour here.

Let's write the function for filling the trade table based on the deal table:

bool FillTRADEStableBasedOnDEALStable( int database) { if (! DatabaseTableExists (database, "DEALS" )) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. DEALS table is missing in the database" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } if (! DatabaseExecute (database, "INSERT INTO TRADES(TIME_IN, ACCOUNT ,TICKET,TYPE,VOLUME,SYMBOL,PRICE_IN,TIME_OUT,PRICE_OUT,COMMISSION,SWAP,PROFIT) " "SELECT " " d1.time as time_in," " d1.account as account," " d1.position_id as ticket," " d1.type as type," " d1.volume as volume," " d1.symbol as symbol," " d1.price as price_in," " d2.time as time_out," " d2.price as price_out," " d1.commission+d2.commission as commission," " d2.swap as swap," " d2.profit as profit " "FROM DEALS d1 " "INNER JOIN DEALS d2 ON d1.position_id=d2.position_id " "WHERE d1.entry=0 AND d2.entry=1" )) { Print ( "DB: fillng the TRADES table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }

Just like in the functions above, the account index has been added here.

Let's write the function that fills a list of all trades from the database:

bool FillsListTradesFromDB( int database, string db_name, STrade &array[]) { STrade trade; ResetLastError (); int request= DatabasePrepare (database, "SELECT * FROM TRADES ORDER BY time_in DESC " ); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , db_name, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (database); return false ; } for ( int i= 0 ; DatabaseReadBind (request, trade); i++) { ArrayResize (array, i+ 1 ); array[i].account=trade.account; array[i].time_in=trade.time_in; array[i].ticket=trade.ticket; array[i].type=trade.type; array[i].volume=trade.volume; array[i].symbol=trade.symbol; array[i].price_in=trade.price_in; array[i].time_out=trade.time_out; array[i].price_out=trade.price_out; array[i].commission=trade.commission; array[i].swap=trade.swap; array[i].profit=trade.profit; } DatabaseFinalize (request); return true ; }

Here we have added sorting of the list of trades in descending order of market entry time. If you do not do this, the last trade will be at the end of the list, and accordingly, in the table displayed on the panel it will be at the very bottom. This is inconvenient. Sorting in descending order will move the latest trade to the very beginning of the table - up on the dashboard, and the latest trades will be immediately visible without a long scroll through the list of trades to get to them.

Let's write the function that fills in the list of all symbols traded from the database:

bool FillsListSymbolsFromDB( int database, string db_name, string &array[]) { ResetLastError (); if (! DatabaseTableExists (database, "TRADES" )) { if ( GetLastError ()== 5126 ) Alert ( "First you need to get the trade history.

Click the \"Get trade history\" button." ); else Print ( "DatabaseTableExists() failed. Error " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } int request= DatabasePrepare (database, "SELECT DISTINCT symbol FROM TRADES ORDER BY symbol ASC " ); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , db_name, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (database); return false ; } for ( int i= 0 ; DatabaseRead (request); i++) { ArrayResize (array, i+ 1 ); DatabaseColumnText (request, 0 , array[i]); } DatabaseFinalize (request); return true ; }

Use "DISTINCT" key word to obtain the list that will contain only unique, non-repeating symbol names. The list is obtained in alphabetical order.

Similarly, implement the function filling the list of all magic numbers in ascending order from the data base:

bool FillsListMagicsFromDB( int database, string db_name, long &array[]) { ResetLastError (); if (! DatabaseTableExists (database, "DEALS" )) { if ( GetLastError ()== 5126 ) Alert ( "First you need to get the trade history.

Click the \"Get trade history\" button." ); else Print ( "DatabaseTableExists() failed. Error " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } int request= DatabasePrepare (database, "SELECT DISTINCT magic FROM DEALS ORDER BY magic ASC " ); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , db_name, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (database); return false ; } for ( int i= 0 ; DatabaseRead (request); i++) { ArrayResize (array, i+ 1 ); DatabaseColumnLong (request, 0 , array[i]); } DatabaseFinalize (request); return true ; }

Create the function that gets symbol-based trading statistics from the database and saves it to the array:

bool GetTradingStatsBySymbols( int database, string db_name, SSymbolStats &array[]) { int request= DatabasePrepare (database, "SELECT r.*," " (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent," " r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit," " r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss," " (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor, " " r.long_trades as long_trades," " r.short_trades as short_trades " "FROM " " (" " SELECT SYMBOL ," " sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades," " sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit," " sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss," " sum(swap) as total_swap," " sum(commission) as total_commission," " sum(profit) as total_profit," " sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit," " sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades," " sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades, " " sum(case when type = 0 AND entry = 0 then 1 else 0 end) as long_trades, " " sum(case when type = 1 AND entry = 0 then 1 else 0 end) as short_trades " " FROM DEALS " " WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL " " GROUP BY SYMBOL ORDER BY net_profit DESC " " ) as r" ); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , db_name, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (database); return false ; } SSymbolStats symbol_stats; for ( int i= 0 ; DatabaseReadBind (request, symbol_stats) ; i++) { ArrayResize (array, i+ 1 ); array[i].name=symbol_stats.name; array[i].trades=symbol_stats.trades; array[i].long_trades=symbol_stats.long_trades; array[i].short_trades=symbol_stats.short_trades; array[i].gross_profit=symbol_stats.gross_profit; array[i].gross_loss=symbol_stats.gross_loss; array[i].total_commission=symbol_stats.total_commission; array[i].total_swap=symbol_stats.total_swap; array[i].total_profit=symbol_stats.total_profit; array[i].net_profit=symbol_stats.net_profit; array[i].win_trades=symbol_stats.win_trades; array[i].loss_trades=symbol_stats.loss_trades; array[i].expected_payoff=symbol_stats.expected_payoff; array[i].win_percent=symbol_stats.win_percent; array[i].loss_percent=symbol_stats.loss_percent; array[i].average_profit=symbol_stats.average_profit; array[i].average_loss=symbol_stats.average_loss; array[i].profit_factor=symbol_stats.profit_factor; } DatabaseFinalize (request); return true ; }

Here I have added strings to account for long and short positions and get the list sorted in descending order of net profit, so that the symbols that generated the biggest profits were at the beginning of the table.

Similarly, we will write the function for retrieving the magic number-based trading statistics from the database and saving it to the array:

bool GetTradingStatsByMagics( int database, string db_name, SMagicStats &array[]) { int request= DatabasePrepare (database, "SELECT r.*," " (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent," " r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit," " r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss," " (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor, " " r.long_trades as long_trades," " r.short_trades as short_trades " "FROM " " (" " SELECT MAGIC ," " sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades," " sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit," " sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss," " sum(swap) as total_swap," " sum(commission) as total_commission," " sum(profit) as total_profit," " sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit," " sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades," " sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades, " " sum(case when type = 0 AND entry = 0 then 1 else 0 end) as long_trades, " " sum(case when type = 1 AND entry = 0 then 1 else 0 end) as short_trades " " FROM DEALS " " WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL " " GROUP BY MAGIC ORDER BY net_profit DESC " " ) as r" ); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , db_name, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (database); return false ; } SMagicStats magic_stats; for ( int i= 0 ; DatabaseReadBind (request, magic_stats) ; i++) { ArrayResize (array, i+ 1 ); array[i].magic=magic_stats.magic; array[i].trades=magic_stats.trades; array[i].long_trades=magic_stats.long_trades; array[i].short_trades=magic_stats.short_trades; array[i].gross_profit=magic_stats.gross_profit; array[i].gross_loss=magic_stats.gross_loss; array[i].total_commission=magic_stats.total_commission; array[i].total_swap=magic_stats.total_swap; array[i].total_profit=magic_stats.total_profit; array[i].net_profit=magic_stats.net_profit; array[i].win_trades=magic_stats.win_trades; array[i].loss_trades=magic_stats.loss_trades; array[i].expected_payoff=magic_stats.expected_payoff; array[i].win_percent=magic_stats.win_percent; array[i].loss_percent=magic_stats.loss_percent; array[i].average_profit=magic_stats.average_profit; array[i].average_loss=magic_stats.average_loss; array[i].profit_factor=magic_stats.profit_factor; } DatabaseFinalize (request); return true ; }

Finally, let's write a similar function for account-based trading statistics:

bool GetTradingStatsByAccount( int database, string db_name, SAccountStats &array[]) { int request= DatabasePrepare (database, "SELECT r.*," " (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent," " r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit," " r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss," " (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor, " " r.long_trades as long_trades," " r.short_trades as short_trades " "FROM " " (" " SELECT ACCOUNT ," " sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades," " sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit," " sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss," " sum(swap) as total_swap," " sum(commission) as total_commission," " sum(profit) as total_profit," " sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit," " sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades," " sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades, " " sum(case when type = 0 AND entry = 0 then 1 else 0 end) as long_trades, " " sum(case when type = 1 AND entry = 0 then 1 else 0 end) as short_trades " " FROM DEALS " " WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL " " GROUP BY ACCOUNT ORDER BY net_profit DESC " " ) as r" ); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , db_name, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (database); return false ; } SAccountStats account_stats; for ( int i= 0 ; DatabaseReadBind (request, account_stats) ; i++) { ArrayResize (array, i+ 1 ); array[i].account=account_stats.account; array[i].trades=account_stats.trades; array[i].long_trades=account_stats.long_trades; array[i].short_trades=account_stats.short_trades; array[i].gross_profit=account_stats.gross_profit; array[i].gross_loss=account_stats.gross_loss; array[i].total_commission=account_stats.total_commission; array[i].total_swap=account_stats.total_swap; array[i].total_profit=account_stats.total_profit; array[i].net_profit=account_stats.net_profit; array[i].win_trades=account_stats.win_trades; array[i].loss_trades=account_stats.loss_trades; array[i].expected_payoff=account_stats.expected_payoff; array[i].win_percent=account_stats.win_percent; array[i].loss_percent=account_stats.loss_percent; array[i].average_profit=account_stats.average_profit; array[i].average_loss=account_stats.average_loss; array[i].profit_factor=account_stats.profit_factor; } DatabaseFinalize (request); return true ; }

We have prepared the basic things for creating a project. Namely, we have selected the dashboard and created functions for handling the database based on information from the documentation. All that remains for us to do is to create the logic for the interaction of the dashboard and its tables with the database using the implemented functions. It is likely that the lists placed in the tables on the dashboard will be quite extensive, and the sizes of the tables will exceed the dimensions of the dashboard. In this case, we will need to scroll the tables vertically and horizontally. We will implement this functionality directly in the indicator being created - tables will be scrolled vertically by rotating the mouse wheel, and horizontally - by using the mouse wheel with the Shift key held down.

Statistics for the selected symbol or magic number will be displayed when clicking on the statistics line of the desired symbol or magic number. To do this, we will track the location of the cursor over the table rows and clicking on the row. It would be reasonable to make such functionality in the dashboard class so that it can be used in other projects. But here we will show how we can do the same thing without modifying the dashboard classes.





Assembling the dashboard

In the previously created \MQL5\Indicators\StatisticsBy\ folder, create the new indicator file named StatisticsBy.mq5.

Include the table and dashboard classes files, as well as the function file for handling DB, and inform that the indicator has no rendered buffers:

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 0 #property indicator_plots 0 #include "Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh" #include "SQLiteFunc.mqh"

Next, add macro substitutions, array of statistics table columns location, inputs and global variables:

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 0 #property indicator_plots 0 #include "Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh" #include "SQLiteFunc.mqh" #define PROGRAM_NAME ( MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )) #define DB_NAME (PROGRAM_NAME+ "_DB.sqlite" ) #define DATE_FROM 0 #define DATE_TO ( TimeCurrent ()) #define CELL_W_TRADES 94 #define CELL_W_SYMBOLS 62 #define CELL_W_MAGICS 62 #define CELL_H 16 #define TABLE_STAT_ROWS 9 #define TABLE_STAT_COLS 4 #define TABLE_TRADES 1 #define TABLE_SYMBOLS 2 #define TABLE_MAGICS 3 #define TABLE_ACCOUNT 4 #define TABLE_STATS 5 #define H_TRADES "Trades" #define H_TRADES_S "Trades" #define H_LONG "Long" #define H_LONG_S "Long" #define H_SHORT "Short" #define H_SHORT_S "Short" #define H_GROSS_PROFIT "Gross Profit" #define H_GROSS_PROFIT_S "Gross Profit" #define H_GROSS_LOSS "Gross Loss" #define H_GROSS_LOSS_S "Gross Loss" #define H_COMMISSIONS "Commission total" #define H_COMMISSIONS_S "Fees" #define H_SWAPS "Swap total" #define H_SWAPS_S "Swaps" #define H_PROFITS "Profit Loss" #define H_PROFITS_S "P/L" #define H_NET_PROFIT "Net Profit" #define H_NET_PROFIT_S "Net Profit" #define H_WINS "Win trades" #define H_WINS_S "Win" #define H_LOST "Loss trades" #define H_LOST_S "Lost" #define H_EXP_PAYOFF "Expected Payoff" #define H_EXP_PAYOFF_S "Avg $" #define H_WIN_PRC "Win percent" #define H_WIN_PRC_S "Win %" #define H_LOSS_PRC "Loss percent" #define H_LOSS_PRC_S "Loss %" #define H_AVG_PROFIT "Average Profit" #define H_AVG_PROFIT_S "Avg Profit" #define H_AVG_LOSS "Average Loss" #define H_AVG_LOSS_S "Avg Loss" #define H_PRF_FACTOR "Profit factor" #define H_PRF_FACTOR_S "PF" string ArrayDataName[ 18 ]= { "HEADER" , H_NET_PROFIT_S, H_TRADES_S, H_GROSS_PROFIT_S, H_GROSS_LOSS_S, H_COMMISSIONS_S, H_SWAPS_S, H_PROFITS_S, H_LONG_S, H_SHORT_S, H_WINS_S, H_LOST_S, H_EXP_PAYOFF_S, H_WIN_PRC_S, H_LOSS_PRC_S, H_AVG_PROFIT_S, H_AVG_LOSS_S, H_PRF_FACTOR_S, }; input int InpPanelX = 20 ; input int InpPanelY = 20 ; input int InpUniqID = 0 ; int DBHandle; int LPanelTable; int RPanelTable; long ArrayMagics[]; string ArraySymbols[]; STrade ArrayTrades[]; SSymbolStats ArraySymbolStats[]; SMagicStats ArrayMagicStats[]; SAccountStats ArrayAccountStats[]; CDashboard *dashboard= NULL ;

To specify the number of columns in the statistics tables and to specify the amount and location of data in the table, it is convenient to use an array containing constants for the names of table headers and, accordingly, the data under these headers. If it is necessary to change the order of different data in the table, it is sufficient to change the order of their declaration in this array and recompile the indicator. We can also remove unnecessary data by commenting it out in this array, or add new ones. But when adding new data, we will need to add it to the database functions and other functions where table data is calculated and displayed.

Let's consider the OnInit() indicator handler where the database and the dashboard with its graphic content are created:

int OnInit () { if (( ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )!= ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) { Print ( "For a Netting account, there is no way to convert deals into trades in a simple way." ); return INIT_FAILED ; } string path=PROGRAM_NAME+ "\\Database\\" ; DBHandle= DatabaseOpen (path+DB_NAME, DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE ); if (DBHandle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DatabaseOpen() failed. Error " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } PrintFormat ( "Database \"%s\" successfully created at MQL5\\Files\\%s" , DB_NAME, path); dashboard = new CDashboard(InpUniqID, InpPanelX, InpPanelY, 601 , 300 ); if (dashboard== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create dashboard object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } dashboard.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 8 ); dashboard.SetName( "Main" ); dashboard.View(PROGRAM_NAME); CDashboard *panel1=dashboard.InsertNewPanel(dashboard.ID()+ 1 , 3 , 20 , 49 , 21 ); if (panel1!= NULL ) { panel1.SetName( "SymbolButton" ); panel1.SetButtonCloseOff(); panel1.SetButtonMinimizeOff(); panel1.SetButtonPinOff(); panel1.View( "" ); panel1.Collapse(); panel1.SetHeaderNewParams( "Symbol" , clrLightGray , clrBlack , USHORT_MAX , 5 ,- 1 ); } CDashboard *panel2=dashboard.InsertNewPanel(dashboard.ID()+ 2 , 54 , 20 , 48 , 21 ); if (panel2!= NULL ) { panel2.SetName( "MagicButton" ); panel2.SetButtonCloseOff(); panel2.SetButtonMinimizeOff(); panel2.SetButtonPinOff(); panel2.View( "" ); panel2.Collapse(); panel2.SetHeaderNewParams( "Magic" , clrLightGray , clrBlack , USHORT_MAX , 8 ,- 1 ); } CDashboard *panel3=dashboard.InsertNewPanel(dashboard.ID()+ 3 , 105 , 20 , 106 , 21 ); if (panel3!= NULL ) { panel3.SetName( "TradesButton" ); panel3.SetButtonCloseOff(); panel3.SetButtonMinimizeOff(); panel3.SetButtonPinOff(); panel3.View( "" ); panel3.Collapse(); panel3.SetHeaderNewParams( "Get trade history" , clrLightGray , clrBlack , USHORT_MAX , 10 ,- 1 ); } CDashboard *panel4=dashboard.InsertNewPanel(dashboard.ID()+ 4 , 2 , 38 , 101 , dashboard.Height()- 38 - 2 ); if (panel4!= NULL ) { panel4.SetName( "FieldL" ); panel4.SetButtonCloseOff(); panel4.SetButtonMinimizeOff(); panel4.SetButtonPinOff(); panel4.View( "" ); panel4.SetPanelHeaderOff( true ); panel4.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 8 ); } CDashboard *panel5=dashboard.InsertNewPanel(dashboard.ID()+ 5 , 104 , 38 , dashboard.Width()- 104 - 2 , 20 ); if (panel5!= NULL ) { panel5.SetName( "FieldH" ); panel5.SetButtonCloseOff(); panel5.SetButtonMinimizeOff(); panel5.SetButtonPinOff(); panel5.View( "" ); panel5.SetPanelHeaderOff( true ); panel5.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 8 , FW_EXTRABOLD ); } CDashboard *panel6=dashboard.InsertNewPanel(dashboard.ID()+ 6 , 104 , 38 + 20 , dashboard.Width()- 104 - 2 , dashboard.Height()- 38 - 20 - 2 ); if (panel5!= NULL ) { panel6.SetName( "FieldR" ); panel6.SetButtonCloseOff(); panel6.SetButtonMinimizeOff(); panel6.SetButtonPinOff(); panel6.View( "" ); panel6.SetPanelHeaderOff( true ); panel6.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 8 ); } LPanelTable= WRONG_VALUE ; RPanelTable= WRONG_VALUE ; return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

In essence, here the type of position accounting is first checked, and if it is netting, then the indicator stops working, since it is impossible to create a trade table in a simple way (only for entry-exit transactions) for such position accounting.

Next, in the terminal data folder (TERMINAL_DATA_PATH + \MQL5\Files\), create a database in the folder with the program name in the Database subdirectory (\StatisticsBy\Database\). After successfully creating the database, the dashboard is created and filled with content - control buttons and panels for displaying tables:

Interestingly, instead of buttons, we use child dashboards attached to the main window in a collapsed form - only the dashboard header is visible. It has its own handlers for interacting with the mouse cursor, and so we created buttons from regular dashboards that interact with the user and send mouse interaction events to the main program.

Close the database and the dashboard in the OnDeinit() handler:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { DatabaseClose (DBHandle); if ( GetLastError ()== ERR_DATABASE_INVALID_HANDLE ) Print ( "Error. An invalid database handle was passed to the DatabaseClose() function" ); if (dashboard!= NULL ) { delete dashboard; ChartRedraw (); } }

Leave the OnCalculate() handler empty (the indicator does not calculate anything):

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return (rates_total); }

All work on the dashboard interaction with the user is performed in the indicator event handler.

Let's look at the OnChartEvent() event handler in its entirety. Its code has been thoroughly commented. If we carefully study the event handler comments, the entire logic of the dashboard interaction with the user becomes clear:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int table_id= WRONG_VALUE ; dashboard. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { if (id== 1001 ) { } if (id== 1002 ) { if (lparam== 3 ) { if (!GetHistoryDeals(DATE_FROM, DATE_TO)) return ; int deals_total= HistoryDealsTotal (); if (deals_total== 0 ) { Print ( "No deals in history" ); return ; } if (!CreateTableDeals(DBHandle)) return ; if (!InsertDeals(DBHandle)) return ; if (!CreateTableTrades(DBHandle)) return ; if (!FillTRADEStableBasedOnDEALStable(DBHandle)) return ; if (!FillsListTradesFromDB(DBHandle, DB_NAME, ArrayTrades)) return ; dashboard.DrawText( " " , 2 , 2 , clrNONE , 0 , 0 ); dashboard.DrawText( "Total deals in history: " +( string )deals_total+ ", trades: " +( string )ArrayTrades.Size(), 216 , 3 ); CDashboard *panel_h=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldH" ); if (panel_h== NULL ) return ; CTableData *table_h= NULL ; if (!panel_h.TableIsExist(TABLE_TRADES) && !panel_h.CreateNewTable(TABLE_TRADES)) return ; table_h=panel_h.GetTable(TABLE_TRADES); if (table_h== NULL ) return ; panel_h.Clear(); panel_h.DrawGrid(TABLE_TRADES, 2 , 2 , 1 , 11 ,CELL_H,CELL_W_TRADES, C'200,200,200' , false ); FillsHeaderTradeTable(panel_h,table_h); CDashboard *panel_r=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldR" ); if (panel_r== NULL ) return ; if (!panel_r.TableIsExist(TABLE_TRADES) && !panel_r.CreateNewTable(TABLE_TRADES)) return ; CTableData *table_r=panel_r.GetTable(TABLE_TRADES); if (table_r== NULL ) return ; panel_r.Clear(); panel_r.DrawGrid(TABLE_TRADES, 2 , 2 ,ArrayTrades.Size(), 11 ,CELL_H,CELL_W_TRADES, C'220,220,220' ); FillsTradeTable(panel_r,table_r); RPanelTable=TABLE_TRADES; } if (lparam== 1 ) { if (!FillsListSymbolsFromDB(DBHandle, DB_NAME, ArraySymbols)) return ; int size=( int )ArraySymbols.Size(); if ( ArrayResize (ArraySymbols, size+ 1 )==size+ 1 ) ArraySymbols[size]= "ALL" ; CDashboard *panel=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldL" ); if (panel== NULL ) return ; CTableData *table= NULL ; if (!panel.TableIsExist(TABLE_SYMBOLS) && !panel.CreateNewTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS)) return ; table=panel.GetTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS); if (table== NULL ) return ; panel.Clear(); panel.DrawGrid(TABLE_SYMBOLS, 2 , 2 ,ArraySymbols.Size(), 1 ,CELL_H,panel.Width()- 5 , C'220,220,220' ); FillsSymbolTable(panel,table); LPanelTable=TABLE_SYMBOLS; if (!GetTradingStatsBySymbols(DBHandle, DB_NAME, ArraySymbolStats)) return ; dashboard.DrawText( " " , 2 , 2 , clrNONE , 0 , 0 ); dashboard.DrawText( "Total number of symbols used in trade: " +( string )ArraySymbols.Size(), 216 , 3 ); CDashboard *panel_h=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldH" ); if (panel_h== NULL ) return ; CTableData *table_h= NULL ; if (!panel_h.TableIsExist(TABLE_SYMBOLS) && !panel_h.CreateNewTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS)) return ; table_h=panel_h.GetTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS); if (table_h== NULL ) return ; RPanelTable=TABLE_SYMBOLS; panel_h.Clear(); panel_h.DrawGrid(TABLE_SYMBOLS, 2 , 2 , 1 ,ArrayDataName.Size(),CELL_H,CELL_W_SYMBOLS, C'200,200,200' , false ); FillsHeaderTradingStatsTable(panel_h,table_h); CDashboard *panel_r=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldR" ); if (panel_r== NULL ) return ; if (!panel_r.TableIsExist(TABLE_SYMBOLS) && !panel_r.CreateNewTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS)) return ; CTableData *table_r=panel_r.GetTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS); if (table_r== NULL ) return ; panel_r.Clear(); panel_r.DrawGrid(TABLE_SYMBOLS, 2 , 2 ,ArraySymbolStats.Size(),ArrayDataName.Size(),CELL_H,CELL_W_SYMBOLS, C'220,220,220' ); FillsTradingStatsBySymbolsTable(panel_r,table_r); RPanelTable=TABLE_SYMBOLS; } if (lparam== 2 ) { if (!FillsListMagicsFromDB(DBHandle, DB_NAME, ArrayMagics)) return ; int size=( int )ArrayMagics.Size(); if ( ArrayResize (ArrayMagics, size+ 1 )==size+ 1 ) ArrayMagics[size]= LONG_MAX ; CDashboard *panel=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldL" ); if (panel== NULL ) return ; CTableData *table= NULL ; if (!panel.TableIsExist(TABLE_MAGICS) && !panel.CreateNewTable(TABLE_MAGICS)) return ; table=panel.GetTable(TABLE_MAGICS); if (table== NULL ) return ; panel.Clear(); panel.DrawGrid(TABLE_MAGICS, 2 , 2 ,ArrayMagics.Size(), 1 ,CELL_H,panel.Width()- 5 , C'220,220,220' ); FillsMagicTable(panel,table); LPanelTable=TABLE_MAGICS; if (!GetTradingStatsByMagics(DBHandle, DB_NAME, ArrayMagicStats)) return ; dashboard.DrawText( " " , 2 , 2 , clrNONE , 0 , 0 ); dashboard.DrawText( "Total number of magics used in trade: " +( string )ArrayMagics.Size(), 216 , 3 ); CDashboard *panel_h=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldH" ); if (panel_h== NULL ) return ; CTableData *table_h= NULL ; if (!panel_h.TableIsExist(TABLE_MAGICS) && !panel_h.CreateNewTable(TABLE_MAGICS)) return ; table_h=panel_h.GetTable(TABLE_MAGICS); if (table_h== NULL ) return ; panel_h.Clear(); panel_h.DrawGrid(TABLE_MAGICS, 2 , 2 , 1 ,ArrayDataName.Size(),CELL_H,CELL_W_MAGICS, C'200,200,200' , false ); FillsHeaderTradingStatsTable(panel_h,table_h); CDashboard *panel_r=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldR" ); if (panel_r== NULL ) return ; if (!panel_r.TableIsExist(TABLE_MAGICS) && !panel_r.CreateNewTable(TABLE_MAGICS)) return ; CTableData *table_r=panel_r.GetTable(TABLE_MAGICS); if (table_r== NULL ) return ; panel_r.Clear(); panel_r.DrawGrid(TABLE_MAGICS, 2 , 2 ,ArrayMagicStats.Size(),ArrayDataName.Size(),CELL_H,CELL_W_MAGICS, C'220,220,220' ); FillsTradingStatsByMagicsTable(panel_r,table_r); RPanelTable=TABLE_MAGICS; } } } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ) { static int index_l_p= WRONG_VALUE ; static int index_r_p= WRONG_VALUE ; int flg_keys = ( int )(lparam>> 32 ); int x_cursor = ( int )( short )lparam; int y_cursor = ( int )( short )(lparam>> 16 ); int delta = ( int )dparam; int index_l= WRONG_VALUE ; CDashboard *panel_l=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldL" ); if (panel_l!= NULL ) index_l=TableMouseWhellHandlerL(x_cursor,y_cursor,((flg_keys& 0x0004 )!= 0 ),delta,panel_l,LPanelTable); int index_r= WRONG_VALUE ; CDashboard *panel_r=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldR" ); if (panel_r!= NULL ) index_r=TableMouseWhellHandlerR(x_cursor,y_cursor,((flg_keys& 0x0004 )!= 0 ),delta,panel_r,RPanelTable); if (index_l_p!=index_l) { index_l_p=index_l; ChartRedraw (); } if (index_r_p!=index_r) { index_r_p=index_r; ChartRedraw (); } } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { static int index_l_p= WRONG_VALUE ; static int index_r_p= WRONG_VALUE ; int x_cursor = ( int )lparam; int y_cursor = ( int )dparam; int index_l= WRONG_VALUE ; CDashboard *panel_l=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldL" ); if (panel_l!= NULL ) index_l=TableMouseMoveHandlerL(x_cursor,y_cursor,panel_l,LPanelTable); int index_r= WRONG_VALUE ; CDashboard *panel_r=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldR" ); if (panel_r!= NULL ) index_r=TableMouseMoveHandlerR(x_cursor,y_cursor,panel_r,RPanelTable); if (index_l_p!=index_l) { index_l_p=index_l; ChartRedraw (); } if (index_r_p!=index_r) { index_r_p=index_r; ChartRedraw (); } } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { int x_cursor = ( int )lparam; int y_cursor = ( int )dparam; int index_l= WRONG_VALUE ; CDashboard *panel_l=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldL" ); if (panel_l!= NULL ) index_l=TableMouseClickHandler(x_cursor,y_cursor,panel_l,LPanelTable); int index_r= WRONG_VALUE ; CDashboard *panel_r=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldR" ); if (panel_r!= NULL ) index_r=TableMouseClickHandler(x_cursor,y_cursor,panel_r,RPanelTable); if (LPanelTable==TABLE_SYMBOLS && index_l> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTableData *table=panel_l.GetTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS); if (table== NULL ) return ; CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(index_l, 0 ); if (cell== NULL ) return ; if (index_l==ArraySymbols.Size()- 1 ) { if (!GetTradingStatsByAccount(DBHandle, DB_NAME, ArrayAccountStats)) return ; if (ViewStatistic(TABLE_ACCOUNT,( string ) AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ))) RPanelTable=TABLE_STATS; } else { if (ViewStatistic(TABLE_SYMBOLS,cell.Text())) RPanelTable=TABLE_STATS; } } if (LPanelTable==TABLE_MAGICS && index_l> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTableData *table=panel_l.GetTable(TABLE_MAGICS); if (table== NULL ) return ; CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(index_l, 0 ); if (cell== NULL ) return ; if (index_l==ArrayMagics.Size()- 1 ) { if (!GetTradingStatsByAccount(DBHandle, DB_NAME, ArrayAccountStats)) return ; if (ViewStatistic(TABLE_ACCOUNT,( string ) AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ))) RPanelTable=TABLE_STATS; } else { if (ViewStatistic(TABLE_MAGICS,cell.Text())) RPanelTable=TABLE_STATS; } } if (RPanelTable==TABLE_SYMBOLS && index_r> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTableData *table=panel_r.GetTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS); if (table== NULL ) return ; CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(index_r, 0 ); if (cell== NULL ) return ; if (ViewStatistic(TABLE_SYMBOLS,cell.Text())) RPanelTable=TABLE_STATS; } if (RPanelTable==TABLE_MAGICS && index_r> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTableData *table=panel_r.GetTable(TABLE_MAGICS); if (table== NULL ) return ; CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(index_r, 0 ); if (cell== NULL ) return ; if (ViewStatistic(TABLE_MAGICS,cell.Text())) RPanelTable=TABLE_STATS; } } }

Now let's consider the rest of the functions called from the event handler. The code for each function is thoroughly commented and should not cause any misunderstanding.

The function that returns the index of a table row based on the cursor coordinates:

int TableSelectRowByMouse( const int x_cursor, const int y_cursor, const int cell_h, CDashboard *panel, CTableData *table) { if (panel== NULL || table== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= WRONG_VALUE ; int total=table.RowsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(i, 0 ); if (cell== NULL ) continue ; int y1=panel.CoordY()+cell.Y()+ 1 ; int y2=y1+cell_h; if (y_cursor>y1 && y_cursor<y2) { index=cell.Row(); panel.DrawRectangleFill( 2 ,cell.Y()+ 1 ,panel.Width()- 4 ,y2-y1- 1 , C'220,220,220' , 240 ); return index; } } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

The function performs two tasks at once: (1) returns the number of the table row, over which the mouse cursor is located, and (2) highlights this row with a background color.

Mouse wheel scroll handler function inside the left panel table:

int TableMouseWhellHandlerL( const int x_cursor, const int y_cursor, const bool shift_flag, const int delta,CDashboard *panel, const int table_id) { if (panel== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (x_cursor<panel.CoordX()+ 2 || x_cursor>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width() || y_cursor<panel.CoordY()+ 4 || y_cursor>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height()) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (!panel.TableIsExist(table_id)) return WRONG_VALUE ; CTableData *table=panel.GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int shift=CELL_H/ 2 *(delta< 0 ? - 1 : 1 ); int y=table.Y1()+shift; if (y> 2 ) y= 2 ; if (y+table.Height()<panel.Height()- 2 ) y=panel.Height()- 2 -table.Height(); if (table.Height()<panel.Height()) return WRONG_VALUE ; int total= int (table_id==TABLE_SYMBOLS ? ArraySymbols.Size() : ArrayMagics.Size()); panel.Clear(); panel.DrawGrid(table_id, 2 ,y,total, 1 ,CELL_H,panel.Width()- 5 , C'220,220,220' ); if (table_id==TABLE_SYMBOLS) FillsSymbolTable(panel,table); else FillsMagicTable(panel,table); int index=TableSelectRowByMouse(x_cursor,y_cursor,CELL_H,panel,table); return index; }

When scrolling the mouse wheel, if the cursor is over a table on the panel, the table should also be scrolled if its size exceeds the size of the panel. This is what this handler does - it shifts the table along the specified initial coordinates. In addition, the row under the cursor is highlighted using the TableSelectRowByMouse() function, and the index of the row under the cursor sent by that function is returned. The left panel displays small lists of symbols and magic numbers, so simplified scrolling is implemented here - we immediately shift the table to the calculated coordinates. As for the right panel, the case is a little more complicated.

The handler function for the mouse cursor offset inside the left panel table:

int TableMouseMoveHandlerL( const int x_cursor, const int y_cursor,CDashboard *panel, const int table_id) { if (panel== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (!panel.TableIsExist(table_id)) return WRONG_VALUE ; CTableData *table=panel.GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int total= int (table_id==TABLE_SYMBOLS ? ArraySymbols.Size() : ArrayMagics.Size()); if (x_cursor<panel.CoordX()+ 2 || x_cursor>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width() || y_cursor<panel.CoordY()+ 4 || y_cursor>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height()) { panel.Clear(); panel.DrawGrid(table_id, 2 ,table.Y1(),total, 1 ,CELL_H,panel.Width()- 5 , C'220,220,220' ); return WRONG_VALUE ; } panel.Clear(); panel.DrawGrid(table_id, 2 ,table.Y1(),total, 1 ,CELL_H,panel.Width()- 5 , C'220,220,220' ); if (table_id==TABLE_SYMBOLS) FillsSymbolTable(panel,table); else FillsMagicTable(panel,table); int index=TableSelectRowByMouse(x_cursor,y_cursor,CELL_H,panel,table); return index; }

As in the previous function, the line under the cursor is searched for and selected here. But the table does not scroll.

The mouse wheel scroll handler function inside the right panel table:

int TableMouseWhellHandlerR( const int x_cursor, const int y_cursor, const bool shift_flag, const int delta,CDashboard *panel, const int table_id) { if (panel== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (x_cursor<panel.CoordX()+ 2 || x_cursor>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width() || y_cursor<panel.CoordY()+ 4 || y_cursor>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height()) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (!panel.TableIsExist(table_id)) return WRONG_VALUE ; CTableData *table=panel.GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int shift_y=CELL_H/ 2 *(delta< 0 ? - 1 : 1 ); int shift_x=(shift_flag ? CELL_H*(delta< 0 ? - 1 : 1 ) : 0 ); int y=table.Y1()+shift_y; if (y> 2 ) y= 2 ; if (y+table.Height()<panel.Height()- 2 ) y=panel.Height()- 2 -table.Height(); int x= 0 ; if (shift_flag) { x=table.X1()+shift_x; if (x> 2 ) x= 2 ; if (x+table.Width()<panel.Width()- 2 ) x=panel.Width()- 2 -table.Width(); } if (table.Height()<panel.Height() && table.Width()<panel.Width()) return WRONG_VALUE ; int total= 0 ; int columns= 0 ; int cell_w= 0 ; int cell_h=CELL_H; switch (table_id) { case TABLE_TRADES : total=( int )ArrayTrades.Size(); columns= 11 ; cell_w=CELL_W_TRADES; break ; case TABLE_SYMBOLS: total=( int )ArraySymbolStats.Size(); columns=( int )ArrayDataName.Size(); cell_w=CELL_W_SYMBOLS; break ; case TABLE_MAGICS : total=( int )ArrayMagicStats.Size(); columns=( int )ArrayDataName.Size(); cell_w=CELL_W_MAGICS; break ; case TABLE_STATS : total=TABLE_STAT_ROWS; columns=TABLE_STAT_COLS; cell_w=(panel.Width()- 4 )/TABLE_STAT_COLS; cell_h=(panel.Height()- 4 )/total; break ; default : break ; } panel.Clear(); panel.DrawGrid(table_id, (shift_flag ? x : table.X1()), (!shift_flag && table.Height()>panel.Height() ? y : table.Y1()), total,columns,cell_h,cell_w, (table_id!=TABLE_STATS ? C'220,220,220' : C'230,230,230' ), (table_id!=TABLE_STATS)); switch (table_id) { case TABLE_TRADES : FillsTradeTable(panel,table); break ; case TABLE_SYMBOLS: FillsTradingStatsBySymbolsTable(panel,table); break ; case TABLE_MAGICS : FillsTradingStatsByMagicsTable(panel,table); break ; default : break ; } CDashboard *panel_h=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldH" ); if (panel_h== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; CTableData *table_h=panel_h.GetTable(table_id); if (table_h== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; panel_h.Clear(); panel_h.DrawGrid(table_id,(shift_flag ? x : table_h.X1()), 2 , 1 ,columns,cell_h,cell_w, C'200,200,200' , false ); switch (table_id) { case TABLE_TRADES : FillsHeaderTradeTable(panel_h,table_h); break ; case TABLE_SYMBOLS: case TABLE_MAGICS : FillsHeaderTradingStatsTable(panel_h,table_h); break ; default : break ; } if (table.ID()==TABLE_STATS) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index=TableSelectRowByMouse(x_cursor,y_cursor,cell_h,panel,table); return index; }

Here, three tables and the headers of these same tables are handled in one function. It all depends on the table type passed to the function. When scrolling large tables, they need to be scrolled not only in height, but also in width. The flag responsible for scrolling by width is shift_flag — this is a flag of holding down the Shift key while rotating the mouse wheel. When scrolling the table itself, the header located on another panel also scrolls along with it.

The handler function for the mouse cursor offset inside the right panel table:

int TableMouseMoveHandlerR( const int x_cursor, const int y_cursor,CDashboard *panel, const int table_id) { if (panel== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (!panel.TableIsExist(table_id)) return WRONG_VALUE ; CTableData *table=panel.GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int total= 0 ; int columns= 0 ; int cell_w= 0 ; int cell_h=CELL_H; switch (table_id) { case TABLE_TRADES : total=( int )ArrayTrades.Size(); columns= 11 ; cell_w=CELL_W_TRADES; break ; case TABLE_SYMBOLS: total=( int )ArraySymbolStats.Size(); columns=( int )ArrayDataName.Size(); cell_w=CELL_W_SYMBOLS; break ; case TABLE_MAGICS : total=( int )ArrayMagicStats.Size(); columns=( int )ArrayDataName.Size(); cell_w=CELL_W_MAGICS; break ; case TABLE_STATS : total=TABLE_STAT_ROWS; columns=TABLE_STAT_COLS; cell_w=(panel.Width()- 4 )/TABLE_STAT_COLS; cell_h=(panel.Height()- 4 )/total; break ; default : break ; } if (x_cursor<panel.CoordX()+ 2 || x_cursor>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width() || y_cursor<panel.CoordY()+ 4 || y_cursor>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height()) { panel.Clear(); panel.DrawGrid(table_id,table.X1(),table.Y1(),total,columns,cell_h,cell_w,(table_id!=TABLE_STATS ? C'220,220,220' : C'230,230,230' ),(table_id!=TABLE_STATS)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } panel.Clear(); panel.DrawGrid(table_id,table.X1(),table.Y1(),total,columns,cell_h,cell_w,(table_id!=TABLE_STATS ? C'220,220,220' : C'230,230,230' ),(table_id!=TABLE_STATS)); switch (table_id) { case TABLE_TRADES : FillsTradeTable(panel,table); break ; case TABLE_SYMBOLS: FillsTradingStatsBySymbolsTable(panel,table); break ; case TABLE_MAGICS : FillsTradingStatsByMagicsTable(panel,table); break ; default : break ; } if (table.ID()==TABLE_STATS) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index=TableSelectRowByMouse(x_cursor,y_cursor,cell_h,panel,table); return index; }

In general, here (and in the functions discussed above) we only need to find the row number of the table, over which the cursor is located. Everything else is just servicing the "visual things" to highlight the row under the cursor, which ultimately leads to increased consumption of CPU resources. After all, we have to constantly redraw the entire visible part of the table, and the larger the dashboard and the table on it, the more space we have to draw. Of course, the physically drawn space is limited by the dashboard dimensions, but it is still not optimal. If we did such row selections in the dashboardel class, everything would be different - we would redraw only the table rows adjacent to the cursor, remembering the background color before and after highlighting, and then restoring it. But here we do everything directly in the program functions for the sake of simplicity.

The handler function for a mouse click inside the dashboard table:

int TableMouseClickHandler( const int x_cursor, const int y_cursor,CDashboard *panel, const int table_id) { if (panel== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (x_cursor<panel.CoordX()+ 2 || x_cursor>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width() || y_cursor<panel.CoordY()+ 4 || y_cursor>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height()) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (!panel.TableIsExist(table_id)) return WRONG_VALUE ; CTableData *table=panel.GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (table.ID()==TABLE_STATS) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index=TableSelectRowByMouse(x_cursor,y_cursor,CELL_H,panel,table); return index; }

When clicking on a table row, we need to find and return the row index, in which the click occurred in order to handle it further. This has already been shown in the user event handler in OnChartEvent().

The function that fills the table with symbol names:

void FillsSymbolTable(CDashboard *panel,CTableData *table) { if (panel== NULL || table== NULL ) return ; CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell( 0 , 0 ); if (cell== NULL ) return ; int y=panel.CoordY()+cell.Y()- 2 ; int diff=panel.CoordY()-y; int index=diff/CELL_H; for ( int i=index;i<( int )ArraySymbols.Size();i++) { CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(i, 0 ); if (cell== NULL ) continue ; if (cell.X()>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width()) continue ; if (cell.Y()>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height()) break ; cell.SetText(ArraySymbols[i]); panel.DrawText(cell.Text(),cell.X()+ 2 ,cell.Y()+ 1 ); } }

Here, in addition to not drawing areas of the table that extend beyond the panel, we also limit the start of the loop to the first table row that is visible at the top. When scrolling up the table, the very first row may go far beyond the panel at the top. In order not to "spin the loop" once again and not try to draw those table rows outside the panel that will not be drawn anyway, we need to calculate the index of the first table row visible from above, and start the loop from it. For fairly large tables, this approach produces noticeable results, eliminating the severe slowdowns when scrolling through a table with hundreds of rows.

The function filling the table with magic numbers:

void FillsMagicTable(CDashboard *panel,CTableData *table) { if (panel== NULL || table== NULL ) return ; CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell( 0 , 0 ); if (cell== NULL ) return ; int y=panel.CoordY()+cell.Y()- 2 ; int diff=panel.CoordY()-y; int index=diff/CELL_H; for ( int i=index;i<( int )ArrayMagics.Size();i++) { CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(i, 0 ); if (cell== NULL ) continue ; if (cell.X()>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width()) continue ; if (cell.Y()>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height()) break ; string text=(i<( int )ArrayMagics.Size()- 1 ? ( string )ArrayMagics[i] : "ALL" ); cell.SetText(text); panel.DrawText(cell.Text(),cell.X()+ 2 ,cell.Y()+ 1 ); } }

The function that fills the trade header table:

void FillsHeaderTradeTable(CDashboard *panel,CTableData *table) { if (panel== NULL || table== NULL ) return ; int total= 11 ; CTableCell *cell= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { cell=table.GetCell( 0 ,i); if (cell== NULL ) continue ; if (cell.X()>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width()) continue ; if (cell.Y()>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height()) break ; string cell_text= "" ; switch (i) { case 0 : cell_text= "Time Entry In" ; break ; case 1 : cell_text= "Position ID" ; break ; case 2 : cell_text= "Position Type" ; break ; case 3 : cell_text= "Volume" ; break ; case 4 : cell_text= "Symbol" ; break ; case 5 : cell_text= "Price Entry In" ; break ; case 6 : cell_text= "Time Entry Out" ; break ; case 7 : cell_text= "Price Entry Out" ; break ; case 8 : cell_text= "Commission" ; break ; case 9 : cell_text= "Swap" ; break ; case 10 : cell_text= "Profit" ; break ; default : break ; } cell.SetText(cell_text); panel.DrawText(cell.Text(),cell.X()+ 6 ,cell.Y()+ 2 ); } }

The function filling the trade table:

void FillsTradeTable(CDashboard *panel,CTableData *table) { if (panel== NULL || table== NULL ) return ; CTableCell *cell= NULL ; int total=( int )ArrayTrades.Size(); if (total== 0 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Error: Trades array is empty" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } cell=table.GetCell( 0 , 0 ); if (cell== NULL ) return ; int y=panel.CoordY()+cell.Y()- 2 ; int diff=panel.CoordY()-y; int index=diff/CELL_H; for ( int i=index;i<total;i++) { for ( int j= 0 ;j< 11 ;j++) { cell=table.GetCell(i,j); if (cell== NULL ) continue ; if (cell.X()>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width()) continue ; if (cell.Y()>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height()) break ; string cell_text= "" ; int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (ArrayTrades[i].symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); switch (j) { case 0 : cell_text= TimeToString (ArrayTrades[i].time_in); break ; case 1 : cell_text= IntegerToString (ArrayTrades[i].ticket); break ; case 2 : cell_text=(ArrayTrades[i].type== 0 ? "Buy" : "Sell" ); break ; case 3 : cell_text= DoubleToString (ArrayTrades[i].volume, 2 ); break ; case 4 : cell_text=ArrayTrades[i].symbol; break ; case 5 : cell_text= DoubleToString (ArrayTrades[i].price_in,digits); break ; case 6 : cell_text= TimeToString (ArrayTrades[i].time_out); break ; case 7 : cell_text= DoubleToString (ArrayTrades[i].price_out,digits); break ; case 8 : cell_text= DoubleToString (ArrayTrades[i].commission, 2 ); break ; case 9 : cell_text= DoubleToString (ArrayTrades[i].swap, 2 ); break ; case 10 : cell_text= DoubleToString (ArrayTrades[i].profit, 2 ); break ; default : break ; } cell.SetText(cell_text); panel.DrawText(cell.Text(),cell.X()+ 6 ,cell.Y()+ 1 ); } } }

The two functions essentially draw one table. One function draws a table header with columns titled based on the column index, and the second function draws a table below the header with values corresponding to the column headers. In general, the functions work in pairs.

The function filling in the trading statistics header table:

void FillsHeaderTradingStatsTable(CDashboard *panel,CTableData *table) { if (panel== NULL || table== NULL ) return ; int total=( int )ArrayDataName.Size(); CTableCell *cell= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { cell=table.GetCell( 0 ,i); if (cell== NULL ) continue ; if (cell.X()>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width()) continue ; if (cell.Y()>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height()) break ; string cell_text=(i> 0 ? ArrayDataName[i] : table.ID()==TABLE_SYMBOLS ? "Symbol" : "Magic" ); cell.SetText(cell_text); panel.DrawText(cell.Text(),cell.X()+ 6 ,cell.Y()+ 2 ); } }

When displaying a statistical table by symbols or magic numbers, it is necessary to draw a header for the statistics table. But we have two tables with statistical data: one for symbols, the second for magic numbers. The headers of these tables differ only in the first column, all the others are the same. Here the table ID is checked and, depending on it, the header of the first column is signed either with a symbol or a magic number.

The function filling in the symbol trading statistics table:

void FillsTradingStatsBySymbolsTable(CDashboard *panel,CTableData *table) { if (panel== NULL || table== NULL ) return ; CTableCell *cell= NULL ; int total=( int )ArraySymbolStats.Size(); if (total== 0 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Error: The array of trading statistics by symbols is empty" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } cell=table.GetCell( 0 , 0 ); if (cell== NULL ) return ; int y=panel.CoordY()+cell.Y()- 2 ; int diff=panel.CoordY()-y; int index=diff/CELL_H; for ( int i=index;i<total;i++) { for ( int j= 0 ;j<( int )ArrayDataName.Size();j++) { cell=table.GetCell(i,j); if (cell== NULL ) continue ; if (cell.X()>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width()) continue ; if (cell.Y()>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height()) break ; string cell_text= "" ; cell_text=GetDataStatsStr(TABLE_SYMBOLS, ArrayDataName[j],i); cell.SetText(cell_text); panel.DrawText(cell.Text(),cell.X()+ 6 ,cell.Y()+ 1 ); } } }

The function filling in the magic number trading statistics table:

void FillsTradingStatsByMagicsTable(CDashboard *panel,CTableData *table) { if (panel== NULL || table== NULL ) return ; CTableCell *cell= NULL ; int total=( int )ArrayMagicStats.Size(); if (total== 0 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Error: The array of trading statistics by magics is empty" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } cell=table.GetCell( 0 , 0 ); if (cell== NULL ) return ; int y=panel.CoordY()+cell.Y()- 2 ; int diff=panel.CoordY()-y; int index=diff/CELL_H; for ( int i=index;i<total;i++) { for ( int j= 0 ;j<( int )ArrayDataName.Size();j++) { cell=table.GetCell(i,j); if (cell== NULL ) continue ; if (cell.X()>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width()) continue ; if (cell.Y()>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height()) break ; string cell_text=GetDataStatsStr(TABLE_MAGICS, ArrayDataName[j],i); cell.SetText(cell_text); panel.DrawText(cell.Text(),cell.X()+ 6 ,cell.Y()+ 1 ); } } }

Two similar functions that fill in the tables of statistics for symbols and magic numbers.

The function that returns data from the structure by header type:

double GetDataStats( const int table_type, const string data_type, const int index) { switch (table_type) { case TABLE_SYMBOLS : return ( data_type==H_TRADES_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].trades : data_type==H_GROSS_PROFIT_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].gross_profit : data_type==H_GROSS_LOSS_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].gross_loss : data_type==H_COMMISSIONS_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].total_commission : data_type==H_SWAPS_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].total_swap : data_type==H_PROFITS_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].total_profit : data_type==H_NET_PROFIT_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].net_profit : data_type==H_WINS_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].win_trades : data_type==H_LOST_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].loss_trades : data_type==H_LONG_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].long_trades : data_type==H_SHORT_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].short_trades : data_type==H_EXP_PAYOFF_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].expected_payoff : data_type==H_WIN_PRC_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].win_percent : data_type==H_LOSS_PRC_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].loss_percent : data_type==H_AVG_PROFIT_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].average_profit : data_type==H_AVG_LOSS_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].average_loss : data_type==H_PRF_FACTOR_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].profit_factor : 0 ); case TABLE_MAGICS : return ( data_type==H_TRADES_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].trades : data_type==H_GROSS_PROFIT_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].gross_profit : data_type==H_GROSS_LOSS_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].gross_loss : data_type==H_COMMISSIONS_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].total_commission : data_type==H_SWAPS_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].total_swap : data_type==H_PROFITS_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].total_profit : data_type==H_NET_PROFIT_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].net_profit : data_type==H_WINS_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].win_trades : data_type==H_LOST_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].loss_trades : data_type==H_LONG_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].long_trades : data_type==H_SHORT_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].short_trades : data_type==H_EXP_PAYOFF_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].expected_payoff : data_type==H_WIN_PRC_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].win_percent : data_type==H_LOSS_PRC_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].loss_percent : data_type==H_AVG_PROFIT_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].average_profit : data_type==H_AVG_LOSS_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].average_loss : data_type==H_PRF_FACTOR_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].profit_factor : 0 ); case TABLE_ACCOUNT : return ( data_type==H_TRADES_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].trades : data_type==H_GROSS_PROFIT_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].gross_profit : data_type==H_GROSS_LOSS_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].gross_loss : data_type==H_COMMISSIONS_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].total_commission : data_type==H_SWAPS_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].total_swap : data_type==H_PROFITS_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].total_profit : data_type==H_NET_PROFIT_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].net_profit : data_type==H_WINS_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].win_trades : data_type==H_LOST_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].loss_trades : data_type==H_LONG_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].long_trades : data_type==H_SHORT_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].short_trades : data_type==H_EXP_PAYOFF_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].expected_payoff : data_type==H_WIN_PRC_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].win_percent : data_type==H_LOSS_PRC_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].loss_percent : data_type==H_AVG_PROFIT_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].average_profit : data_type==H_AVG_LOSS_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].average_loss : data_type==H_PRF_FACTOR_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].profit_factor : 0 ); default : return 0 ; } }

The function receives the statistics table type (symbol/magic number/account), data type (column header value) and data index in the structure array. Depending on the data passed to the function, a value from the corresponding array of structures is returned. For simplicity, the value is always returned with the double type, even if it is an integer in the structure. In the following function, this value is returned as a string with the desired number of decimal places.

The function returning data from the structure by header type as a string:

string GetDataStatsStr( const int table_type, const string data_type, const int index) { int digits=(data_type==H_TRADES_S || data_type==H_WINS_S || data_type==H_LOST_S || data_type==H_LONG_S || data_type==H_SHORT_S ? 0 : 2 ); if (data_type== "HEADER" ) { switch (table_type) { case TABLE_SYMBOLS : return ArraySymbolStats[index].name; case TABLE_MAGICS : return ( string )ArrayMagicStats[index].magic; case TABLE_ACCOUNT : return ( string )ArrayAccountStats[index].account; default : return "Unknown:" +( string )table_type; } } return ( DoubleToString (GetDataStats(table_type, data_type, index),digits)); }

Functions are used to send the values of the cells of the statistics tables to the dashboard tables.

The function returning the symbol index in the array of symbol statistics:

int GetIndexSymbol( const string symbol) { int total=( int )ArraySymbolStats.Size(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (ArraySymbolStats[i].name==symbol) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

The function returning the symbol index in the statistics array by magic numbers:

int GetIndexMagic( const long magic) { int total=( int )ArrayMagicStats.Size(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (ArrayMagicStats[i].magic==magic) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

Both functions return the index of the searched symbol or magic number in the corresponding array of symbols or magic number statistics.

The function that displays the final statistics for the selected symbol, magic number or account:

bool ViewStatistic( const int table_type, const string cell_text) { CDashboard *panel_h=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldH" ); CDashboard *panel_r=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldR" ); if (panel_h== NULL || panel_r== NULL ) return false ; string source=(table_type==TABLE_SYMBOLS ? "symbol" : table_type==TABLE_MAGICS ? "magic" : "account" ); int index= WRONG_VALUE ; switch (table_type) { case TABLE_SYMBOLS: index=GetIndexSymbol(cell_text); break ; case TABLE_MAGICS : index=GetIndexMagic( StringToInteger (cell_text)); break ; case TABLE_ACCOUNT: index=(ArrayAccountStats.Size()== 1 ? 0 : - 1 ); break ; default : break ; } if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Empty array of %s statistics" , __FUNCTION__ ,source); return false ; } int f_size,f_flags,f_angle; string f_name=panel_h.FontParams(f_size,f_flags,f_angle); panel_h.Clear(); panel_h.SetFontParams( "Tahoma" , 8 ,f_flags,f_angle); panel_h.DrawText( StringFormat ( "Trade statistics by %s %s" ,source,cell_text), 8 , 3 , C'150,150,150' ); panel_h.SetFontParams(f_name,f_size,f_flags,f_angle); if (!panel_r.TableIsExist(TABLE_STATS) && !panel_r.CreateNewTable(TABLE_STATS)) return false ; CTableData *table_r=panel_r.GetTable(TABLE_STATS); if (table_r== NULL ) return false ; panel_r.Clear(); panel_r.DrawGrid(TABLE_STATS, 2 , 2 ,TABLE_STAT_ROWS,TABLE_STAT_COLS,(panel_r.Height()- 4 )/TABLE_STAT_ROWS,(panel_r.Width()- 4 )/TABLE_STAT_COLS, C'230,230,230' , false ); SSymbolStats stats={}; switch (table_type) { case TABLE_SYMBOLS: stats.trades = ArraySymbolStats[index].trades; stats.gross_profit = ArraySymbolStats[index].gross_profit; stats.gross_loss = ArraySymbolStats[index].gross_loss; stats.total_commission= ArraySymbolStats[index].total_commission; stats.total_swap = ArraySymbolStats[index].total_swap; stats.total_profit = ArraySymbolStats[index].total_profit; stats.net_profit = ArraySymbolStats[index].net_profit; stats.win_trades = ArraySymbolStats[index].win_trades; stats.loss_trades = ArraySymbolStats[index].loss_trades; stats.long_trades = ArraySymbolStats[index].long_trades; stats.short_trades = ArraySymbolStats[index].short_trades; stats.expected_payoff = ArraySymbolStats[index].expected_payoff; stats.win_percent = ArraySymbolStats[index].win_percent; stats.loss_percent = ArraySymbolStats[index].loss_percent; stats.average_profit = ArraySymbolStats[index].average_profit; stats.average_loss = ArraySymbolStats[index].average_loss; stats.profit_factor = ArraySymbolStats[index].profit_factor; break ; case TABLE_MAGICS : stats.trades = ArrayMagicStats[index].trades; stats.gross_profit = ArrayMagicStats[index].gross_profit; stats.gross_loss = ArrayMagicStats[index].gross_loss; stats.total_commission= ArrayMagicStats[index].total_commission; stats.total_swap = ArrayMagicStats[index].total_swap; stats.total_profit = ArrayMagicStats[index].total_profit; stats.net_profit = ArrayMagicStats[index].net_profit; stats.win_trades = ArrayMagicStats[index].win_trades; stats.loss_trades = ArrayMagicStats[index].loss_trades; stats.long_trades = ArrayMagicStats[index].long_trades; stats.short_trades = ArrayMagicStats[index].short_trades; stats.expected_payoff = ArrayMagicStats[index].expected_payoff; stats.win_percent = ArrayMagicStats[index].win_percent; stats.loss_percent = ArrayMagicStats[index].loss_percent; stats.average_profit = ArrayMagicStats[index].average_profit; stats.average_loss = ArrayMagicStats[index].average_loss; stats.profit_factor = ArrayMagicStats[index].profit_factor; break ; case TABLE_ACCOUNT: stats.trades = ArrayAccountStats[index].trades; stats.gross_profit = ArrayAccountStats[index].gross_profit; stats.gross_loss = ArrayAccountStats[index].gross_loss; stats.total_commission= ArrayAccountStats[index].total_commission; stats.total_swap = ArrayAccountStats[index].total_swap; stats.total_profit = ArrayAccountStats[index].total_profit; stats.net_profit = ArrayAccountStats[index].net_profit; stats.win_trades = ArrayAccountStats[index].win_trades; stats.loss_trades = ArrayAccountStats[index].loss_trades; stats.long_trades = ArrayAccountStats[index].long_trades; stats.short_trades = ArrayAccountStats[index].short_trades; stats.expected_payoff = ArrayAccountStats[index].expected_payoff; stats.win_percent = ArrayAccountStats[index].win_percent; stats.loss_percent = ArrayAccountStats[index].loss_percent; stats.average_profit = ArrayAccountStats[index].average_profit; stats.average_loss = ArrayAccountStats[index].average_loss; stats.profit_factor = ArrayAccountStats[index].profit_factor; break ; default : break ; } f_name=panel_r.FontParams(f_size,f_flags,f_angle); panel_r.SetFontParams( "Tahoma" , 8 , FW_BLACK ,f_angle); CTableCell *cellH= NULL , *cellV= NULL ; int cols=table_r.ColumnsInRow( 0 ); int cw=table_r.Width()/cols; int y_shift= 6 ; int x_shift= 21 ; int tw= 0 ; string text= "" ; double value= 0 ; cellH=table_r.GetCell( 0 , 0 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 0 , 1 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; text=( string )stats.trades; tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_TRADES+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 1 , 0 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 1 , 1 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; text=( string )stats.long_trades; tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_LONG+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 2 , 0 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 2 , 1 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; text=( string )stats.short_trades; tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_SHORT+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 3 , 0 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 3 , 1 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; value=stats.net_profit; text= DoubleToString (value, 2 ); tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_NET_PROFIT+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value> 0 ? C'86,119,204' : value< 0 ? C'234,50,50' : C'150,150,150' )); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 4 , 0 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 4 , 1 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; value=stats.total_profit; text= DoubleToString (value, 2 ); tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_PROFITS+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value> 0 ? C'86,119,204' : value< 0 ? C'234,50,50' : C'150,150,150' )); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 5 , 0 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 5 , 1 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; value=stats.gross_profit; text= DoubleToString (value, 2 ); tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_GROSS_PROFIT+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value> 0 ? C'86,119,204' : C'150,150,150' )); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 6 , 0 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 6 , 1 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; value=stats.gross_loss; text= DoubleToString (value, 2 ); tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_GROSS_LOSS+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value< 0 ? C'234,50,50' : C'150,150,150' )); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 7 , 0 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 7 , 1 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; value=stats.total_commission; text= DoubleToString (value, 2 ); tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_COMMISSIONS+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value< 0 ? C'234,50,50' : C'150,150,150' )); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 8 , 0 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 8 , 1 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; value=stats.total_swap; text= DoubleToString (value, 2 ); tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_SWAPS+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value< 0 ? C'234,50,50' : C'150,150,150' )); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 0 , 2 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 0 , 3 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; text=( string )stats.win_trades; tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_WINS+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 1 , 2 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 1 , 3 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; text=( string )stats.loss_trades; tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_LOST+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 2 , 2 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 2 , 3 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; value=stats.expected_payoff; text= DoubleToString (value, 2 ); tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_EXP_PAYOFF+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 3 , 2 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 3 , 3 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; value=stats.win_percent; text= DoubleToString (value, 2 ); tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_WIN_PRC+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift, C'86,119,204' ); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 4 , 2 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 4 , 3 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; value=stats.loss_percent; text= DoubleToString (value, 2 ); tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_LOSS_PRC+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift, C'234,50,50' ); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 5 , 2 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 5 , 3 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; value=stats.average_profit; text= DoubleToString (value, 2 ); tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_AVG_PROFIT+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value> 0 ? C'86,119,204' : C'150,150,150' )); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 6 , 2 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 6 , 3 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; value=stats.average_loss; text= DoubleToString (value, 2 ); tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_AVG_LOSS+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value< 0 ? C'234,50,50' : C'150,150,150' )); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 7 , 2 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 7 , 3 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; value=stats.profit_factor; text= DoubleToString (value, 2 ); tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_PRF_FACTOR+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.SetFontParams(f_name,f_size,f_flags,f_angle); return true ; }

The function is designed to draw the final statistics table for the selected symbol, magic number, or the entire account. The function receives the type of the statistics table and the name of the symbol, or the string value of the magic number, or the account number. The text determines the index of the symbol, magic number or account in the corresponding array of statistical data structures. From the required structure, we use the obtained index to get all statistical data into the structure, and then we arrange them in the rendered table according to the coordinates of its cells. In this case, the horizontal offsets of the displayed text are calculated in such a way that the data header is tied to the left edge of the table cell, and the text of the data value is tied to the right edge of its table cell. All data is displayed in four columns so that they are visually grouped on the panel in two columns in the form of "title -- value".

Let's compile the indicator and see what we got:

We can see that all the declared functionality works as expected. We can see slight "blinking" of text in tables when moving the cursor and scrolling tables. But this is the result of a suboptimal redrawing scheme - the entire visible part of the table is constantly redrawing. This can be avoided by more complex logic for handling table rows under the cursor, but this is not our objective here.

Tables can be scrolled vertically by rotating the mouse wheel, and horizontally by rotating the wheel while holding the Shift key. If we look closely at the video, we will notice that when displaying statistics for a magic number with a value of 0, the number of long and short positions is shown as zero. This is caused by an error in defining a trade in a query from the DB. The table of trades is created from the table of deals. If a position was opened by an EA (in this case with the magic number of 600) and closed manually, then the opening deal will have a magic number specified, while the closing one will have a zero magic number. This can be seen in the deal history:

Here, we use close deals to determine the trade and its magic number is zero. It is impossible to find an opening deal using the zero magic number. Accordingly, neither long nor short positions are found for the zero magic number. Thus, when creating a trade table, it is worth considering the possibility that a position can be opened by an EA and closed manually and vice versa. If we take this into account, then such errors should no longer occur.





Conclusion

In this article, we set ourselves the task of creating a dashboard displaying trading statistics, and we had to solve it using examples from articles and documentation on this resource. As we can see, even without knowing something, it is always easy to find answers to your questions, using the huge knowledge base offered by the resource, and make a fully functional product.

Study the information offered by the website, read articles and documentation, communicate with more experienced colleagues, refine the examples found to suit your tasks, and everything will definitely work out!

All files of the considered classes, functions and indicator are attached to the article. Also attached is an archive that can be unpacked into the terminal data directory. All the necessary files are placed in the \MQL5\Indicators\StatisticsBy folder, so that they can be immediately compiled and the indicator file can be launched.