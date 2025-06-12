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SQLite capabilities in MQL5: Example of a dashboard with trading statistics by symbols and magic numbers

SQLite capabilities in MQL5: Example of a dashboard with trading statistics by symbols and magic numbers

MetaTrader 5Examples |
4 068 5
Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin

Contents



Introduction

MQL5.com is a resource that offers users wide access to a variety of reference and educational information in the field of algorithmic trading. Despite the extensive database and capabilities, some users still have difficulty finding specific solutions or adapting examples to their needs. In such cases, the resource provides the opportunity to interact with the community via the forum, where you can get useful advice or even ready-made solutions.

The article aims to demonstrate and solve one of the typical tasks - creating an info panel to display the trading history and statistics on the account. We will look at the development process of this panel, relying solely on existing materials with mql5.com, which is interesting not only as a practical solution, but also as an example of the application of training and reference materials in real conditions.


Formulating the task

It is necessary to create an info panel where, upon request, it will be possible to display information about the trading history on the account and trading statistics broken down by symbols and magic numbers (experts trading on the account). It is also necessary to display full trading statistics for the account. Trading history should be sorted by the time of the trades performed. Trading statistics for symbols and magic numbers should be sorted by Net Profit.

The applied program type is Indicator. We will not output any data to the buffers. In other words, it will be a bufferless indicator with its main working space being a graphic panel. The panel will be visually divided into two areas - on the left we will display lists of all symbols and magic numbers, on which trading was conducted on the account, and on the right we will display either tables of statistics on symbols and magic numbers in the form of a list, or final statistics on any selected symbol or magic number or the entire trading on the account. We will manage the output of certain lists using the buttons on the panel, or by clicking on the line with statistics for a symbol/magic in the table on the right side of the panel.

In the article "Making a dashboard to display data in indicators and EAs", we will use an info panel.
The article "SQLite: Native handling of SQL databases in MQL5" will help us get statistics on the account and in terms of symbols and magic numbers (trading strategies).



Information Panel

Since the first article about creating a dashboard, its code has undergone some changes and improvements. It is not the plan or objective of this article to describe in detail all the changes made to the code. So let's have a quick overview of the changes. We can see what and how exactly was modified by downloading the first version of the panel from the specified article and comparing it with the code of the same panel, attached to the article.

I have fixed errors in positioning and displaying the panel in some situations when switching charts. Now we can attach child dashboards to the main one. In particular, we can make buttons out of them by collapsing the child dashboard and leaving only its header, which will serve as a button. The restrictions on the positioning of tables within the panel have been removed. Initially, the table could not be drawn outside the panel - only in the visibility area. In some cases, tables drawn on a panel should be positioned outside the visible area of the panel. This is necessary for scrolling long or wide tables whose lists are larger than the size of the dashboard. So, if we allow the table initial coordinates to be positioned outside the dashboard, we will be able to make the table scroll. This is exactly what we will do today. But we will not change the classes of the dashboard and its tables (although this is more correct in terms of further use of the modified panel class) so that we can clearly show that with the right approach it is always possible to bring the functionality to the desired result even having examples that are not quite suitable in terms of functionality.

Let's take a quick look at what has been modified in the table and dashboard class code.

The table cell class now features the variable for storing the cell text and the methods for handling the variable:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Table cell class                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CTableCell : public CObject
  {
private:
   int               m_row;                     // Row
   int               m_col;                     // Column
   int               m_x;                       // X coordinate
   int               m_y;                       // Y coordinate
   string            m_text;                    // Text in the cell
public:
//--- Methods of setting values
   void              SetRow(const uint row)     { this.m_row=(int)row;  }
   void              SetColumn(const uint col)  { this.m_col=(int)col;  }
   void              SetX(const uint x)         { this.m_x=(int)x;      }
   void              SetY(const uint y)         { this.m_y=(int)y;      }
   void              SetXY(const uint x,const uint y)
                       {
                        this.m_x=(int)x;
                        this.m_y=(int)y;
                       }
   void              SetText(const string text) { this.m_text=text;     }
//--- Methods of obtaining values
   int               Row(void)            const { return this.m_row;    }
   int               Column(void)         const { return this.m_col;    }
   int               X(void)              const { return this.m_x;      }
   int               Y(void)              const { return this.m_y;      }
   string            Text(void)           const { return this.m_text;   }
//--- Virtual method for comparing two objects
   virtual int       Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const
                       {
                        const CTableCell *compared=node;
                        return(this.Column()>compared.Column() ? 1 : this.Column()<compared.Column() ? -1 : 0);
                       }
//--- Constructor/destructor
                     CTableCell(const int row,const int column) : m_row(row),m_col(column){}
                    ~CTableCell(void){}
  };

In the table data class, the ID is now able to have a negative value, just as the table coordinates can be negative. Added the method to set table ID:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Table data class                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CTableData : public CObject
  {
private:
   CArrayObj         m_list_rows;               // List of rows
   int               m_id;                      // Table ID
   int               m_x1;                      // X1 coordinate
   int               m_y1;                      // Y1 coordinate
   int               m_x2;                      // X2 coordinate
   int               m_y2;                      // Y2 coordinate
   int               m_w;                       // Width
   int               m_h;                       // Height
   string            m_name;                    // Table name
public:
//--- Set table (1) ID and (2) name
   void              SetID(const int id)        { this.m_id=id;                  }
   void              SetName(const string name) { this.m_name=name;              }
//--- Return table (1) ID and (2) name
   int               ID(void)             const { return this.m_id;              }
   string            Name(void)           const { return this.m_name;            }
   
//--- Set coordinate (1) X1, (2) X2
   void              SetX1(const int x1)        { this.m_x1=x1;                  }
   void              SetX2(const int x2)        { this.m_x2=x2;                  }
//--- Set coordinate (1) Y1, (2) Y2
   void              SetY1(const int y1)        { this.m_y1=y1;                  }
   void              SetY2(const int y2)        { this.m_y2=y2;                  }
//--- Set table coordinates
   void              SetCoords(const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
                       {
                        this.SetX1(x1);
                        this.SetY1(y1);
                        this.SetX2(x2);
                        this.SetY2(y2);
                       }

Added the default constructor:

//--- Constructor/destructor
                     CTableData(void) : m_id(-1)               { this.m_list_rows.Clear(); this.m_name="";  }
                     CTableData(const uint id) : m_id((int)id) { this.m_list_rows.Clear(); this.m_name="";  }
                    ~CTableData(void)                          { this.m_list_rows.Clear();                  }

The default constructor will allow you to declare an object of a class without creating it using the new operator, while int coordinates will allow us to set the initial coordinates of tables outside the dashboard window.

New variables have been declared in the panel object class:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Dashboard class                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CDashboard : public CObject
  {
private:
   CTableData        m_table_tmp;               // Table object for search
   CCanvas           m_canvas;                  // Canvas
   CCanvas           m_workspace;               // Work space
   CArrayObj         m_list_table;              // List of tables
   CArrayObj         m_list_obj;                // List of linked panels
   ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program_type;            // Program type
   ENUM_MOUSE_STATE  m_mouse_state;             // Mouse button status
   uint              m_id;                      // Object ID
   long              m_chart_id;                // ChartID
   int               m_chart_w;                 // Chart width
   int               m_chart_h;                 // Chart height
   int               m_x;                       // X coordinate
   int               m_y;                       // Y coordinate
   int               m_w;                       // Width
   int               m_h;                       // Height
   int               m_x_dock;                  // X coordinate of the pinned collapsed panel
   int               m_y_dock;                  // Y coordinate of the pinned collapsed panel
   int               m_diff_x;                  // Offset of local X coordinate relative to parent
   int               m_diff_y;                  // Offset of local Y coordinate relative to parent
   
   bool              m_header;                  // Header presence flag
   bool              m_butt_close;              // Close button presence flag
   bool              m_butt_minimize;           // Collapse/expand button presence flag
   bool              m_butt_pin;                // Pin button presence flag
   bool              m_wider_wnd;               // Flag for exceeding the horizontal size of the window width panel
   bool              m_higher_wnd;              // Flag for exceeding the vertical size of the window height panel
   bool              m_movable;                 // Panel movability flag 
   int               m_header_h;                // Header height
   int               m_wnd;                     // Chart subwindow index
   int               m_title_x_shift;           // Horizontal offset of the header text
   int               m_title_y_shift;           // Vertical offset of the header text
   
   uchar             m_header_alpha;            // Header transparency
   uchar             m_header_alpha_c;          // Current header transparency
   color             m_header_back_color;       // Header background color
   color             m_header_back_color_c;     // Current header background color
   color             m_header_fore_color;       // Header text color
   color             m_header_fore_color_c;     // Current header text color
   color             m_header_border_color;     // Header border color
   color             m_header_border_color_c;   // Current header border color
   
   color             m_butt_close_back_color;   // Close button background color
   color             m_butt_close_back_color_c; // Current close button background color
   color             m_butt_close_fore_color;   // Close button icon color
   color             m_butt_close_fore_color_c; // Current close button color
   
   color             m_butt_min_back_color;     // Expand/collapse button background color
   color             m_butt_min_back_color_c;   // Current expand/collapse button background color
   color             m_butt_min_fore_color;     // Expand/collapse button icon color
   color             m_butt_min_fore_color_c;   // Current expand/collapse button icon color
   
   color             m_butt_pin_back_color;     // Pin button background color
   color             m_butt_pin_back_color_c;   // Current pin button background color
   color             m_butt_pin_fore_color;     // Pin button icon color
   color             m_butt_pin_fore_color_c;   // Current pin button icon color
   
   uchar             m_alpha;                   // Panel transparency
   uchar             m_alpha_c;                 // Current panel transparency
   uchar             m_fore_alpha;              // Text transparency
   uchar             m_fore_alpha_c;            // Current text transparency
   color             m_back_color;              // Background color 

   color             m_back_color_c;            // Current background color 

   color             m_fore_color;              // Text color
   color             m_fore_color_c;            // Current text color
   color             m_border_color;            // Border color
   color             m_border_color_c;          // Current border color
   
   string            m_title;                   // Title text
   string            m_title_font;              // Title font
   int               m_title_font_size;         // Title font size
   string            m_font;                    // Font
   int               m_font_size;               // Font size
   
   bool              m_minimized;               // Collapsed panel window flag 
   string            m_program_name;            // Program name
   string            m_name_gv_x;               // Name of the global terminal variable storing the X coordinate 
   string            m_name_gv_y;               // Name of the global terminal variable storing the Y coordinate
   string            m_name_gv_m;               // Name of the global terminal variable storing the collapsed panel flag 

   string            m_name_gv_u;               // Name of the global terminal variable storing the flag of the pinned panel 
   string            m_filename_bg;             // File name to save background pixels 
   string            m_filename_ws;             // File name for saving work space pixels
   
   uint              m_array_wpx[];             // Array of pixels to save/restore the workspace 
   uint              m_array_ppx[];             // Array of pixels to save/restore the panel background 

   int               m_mouse_diff_x;            // Offset the cursor relative to the X anchor angle
   int               m_mouse_diff_y;            // Offset the cursor relative to the Y anchor angle
   bool              m_slave;                   // Flag of a linked (dependent) dashboard
   string            m_name;                    // Dashboard name
  

Since we can now bind child dashboards to the parent one, some methods of handling the panel have been moved from the protected section to the public one. These methods require external access. Also, new methods have been added:

public:
//--- Return (1) chart ID and (2) subwindow index
   long              ChartID(void)        const { return this.m_chart_id;              }
   int               SubWindow(void)      const { return this.m_wnd;                   }
//--- (1) Collapse and (2) expand the panel
   void              Collapse(void);
   void              Expand(void);
//--- (1) Hide, (2) show and (3) bring the panel to the foreground
   void              Hide(const bool redraw=false);
   void              Show(const bool redraw=false);
   void              BringToTop(void);
//--- Return the hidden object flag
   bool              IsHidden(void);
//--- Set new header colors
   void              SetHeaderNewColors(const color new_bg_color=clrNONE, const color title_new_color=clrNONE,
                                        const ushort new_alpha=USHORT_MAX)
                       {
                        this.m_header_back_color=(new_bg_color==clrNONE ? this.m_header_back_color : new_bg_color);
                        this.m_header_back_color_c=this.m_header_back_color;
                        this.m_header_fore_color=(title_new_color==clrNONE ? this.m_header_fore_color : title_new_color);
                        this.m_header_fore_color_c=this.m_header_fore_color;
                        this.m_header_alpha=uchar(new_alpha==USHORT_MAX ? this.m_header_alpha : (new_alpha>255 ? 255 : new_alpha));
                        this.m_header_alpha_c=this.m_header_alpha;
                       }
//--- Set new header properties
   void              SetHeaderNewParams(const string title,const color new_bg_color, const color title_new_color,
                                        const ushort new_alpha=USHORT_MAX,
                                        const int title_x_shift=0,const int title_y_shift=0,
                                        const string font_name="Calibri",const int font_size=8,const uint font_flags=0)
                       {
                        this.SetHeaderFontParams(font_name, font_size, font_flags);
                        this.SetTitleShift(title_x_shift,title_y_shift);
                        this.SetHeaderNewColors(new_bg_color,title_new_color,new_alpha);
                        this.RedrawHeaderArea(new_bg_color, title, title_new_color, new_alpha);
                       }
//--- Set the panel (1) width and (2) height
   bool              SetWidth(const int width,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetHeight(const int height,const bool redraw=false);


//--- Display the panel
   void              View(const string title)   { this.Draw(title);                    }
//--- Return the (1) CCanvas object, (2) working space, (3) object ID
   CCanvas          *Canvas(void)               { return &this.m_canvas;               }
   CCanvas          *Workspace(void)            { return &this.m_workspace;            }
   uint              ID(void)             const { return this.m_id;                    }
   
//--- Return the panel (1) X and (2) Y coordinates
   int               CoordX(void)         const { return this.m_x;                     }
   int               CoordY(void)         const { return this.m_y;                     }
//--- Return the panel (1) width and (2) height
   int               Width(void)          const { return this.m_w;                     }
   int               Height(void)         const { return this.m_h;                     }

//--- Returns the offset of the dashboard (1) X and (2) Y local coordinate
   int               CoordDiffX(void)     const { return this.m_diff_x;                }
   int               CoordDiffY(void)     const { return this.m_diff_y;                }
//--- Set the offset of the dashboard (1) X and (2) Y local coordinate
   void              SetCoordDiffX(const int diff_x)  { this.m_diff_x=diff_x;          }
   void              SetCoordDiffY(const int diff_y)  { this.m_diff_y=diff_y;          }

//--- Set the offsets of the header text (1) horizontally, (2) vertically, (3) both
   void              SetTitleXShift(const int shift)  { this.m_title_x_shift=shift;    }   
   void              SetTitleYShift(const int shift)  { this.m_title_y_shift=shift;    }   
   void              SetTitleShift(const int x_shift, const int y_shift)
                       {
                        if(this.m_title_x_shift!=x_shift)
                           this.m_title_x_shift=x_shift;
                        if(this.m_title_y_shift!=y_shift)
                           this.m_title_y_shift=y_shift;
                       }
                       
//--- Return the (1) width, (2) height and (3) size of the specified text
   int               TextWidth(const string text)
                       { return this.m_workspace.TextWidth(text);                      }
   int               TextHeight(const string text)
                       { return this.m_workspace.TextHeight(text);                     }
   void              TextSize(const string text,int &width,int &height)
                       { this.m_workspace.TextSize(text,width,height);                 }
   
//--- Set the panel header (1) presence or (2) absence flag
   void              SetPanelHeaderOn(const bool redraw=false);
   void              SetPanelHeaderOff(const bool redraw=false);
//--- Set the close button (1) presence, (2) absence flag
   void              SetButtonCloseOn(const bool redraw=false);
   void              SetButtonCloseOff(const bool redraw=false);
//--- Set the collapse/expand button (1) presence, (2) absence flag
   void              SetButtonMinimizeOn(const bool redraw=false);
   void              SetButtonMinimizeOff(const bool redraw=false);
//--- Sets the flag (1) of presence, (2) absence of the pin/unpin button
   void              SetButtonPinOn(const bool redraw=false);
   void              SetButtonPinOff(const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- Set the panel coordinates
   bool              SetCoords(const int x,const int y);
//--- Set the panel size
   bool              SetSizes(const int w,const int h,const bool update=false);
//--- Set panel coordinates and size
   bool              SetParams(const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h,const bool update=false);

//--- Set the transparency of the panel (1) header and (2) working space
   void              SetHeaderTransparency(const uchar value);
   void              SetTransparency(const uchar value);
//--- Sets the default font parameters (1) of the dashboard, (2) of the header
   void              SetFontParams(const string name,const int size,const uint flags=0,const uint angle=0);
   void              SetHeaderFontParams(const string name,const int size,const uint flags=0,const uint angle=0);
//--- Return the set font parameters (1) of the dashboard, (2) of the header
   string            FontParams(int &size,uint &flags,uint &angle);
   string            FontHeaderParams(int &size,uint &flags,uint &angle);
//--- Return the specified panel (1) font, (2) size and font flags
   string            FontName(void)          const { return this.m_workspace.FontNameGet();  }
   int               FontSize(void)          const { return this.m_workspace.FontSizeGet();  }
   uint              FontFlags(void)         const { return this.m_workspace.FontFlagsGet(); }
//--- Return the set (1) font, (2) size, (3) flags of the header font
   string            FontHeaderName(void)    const { return this.m_canvas.FontNameGet();     }
   int               FontHeaderSize(void)    const { return this.m_canvas.FontSizeGet();     }
   uint              FontHeaderFlags(void)   const { return this.m_canvas.FontFlagsGet();    }
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the color of the text of the dashboard work area
   void              SetForeColor(const color clr) { this.m_fore_color=clr;                  }
   color             ForeColor(void)         const { return this.m_fore_color;               }
//--- Display (2) a text message, (2) a filled rectangle at the specified coordinates
   void              DrawText(const string text,const int x,const int y,const color clr=clrNONE,const int width=WRONG_VALUE,const int height=WRONG_VALUE);
   void              DrawRectangleFill(const int x,const int y,const int width,const int height,const color clr,const uchar alpha);
//--- Create a new table
   bool              CreateNewTable(const int id=WRONG_VALUE);
//--- Return the tabular data object by (1) ID, (2) name and the (3) number of tables in the list
   CTableData       *GetTable(const uint id);
   CTableData       *GetTable(const string name);
   int               TableTotal(void)        const { return this.m_list_table.Total();       }
//--- Return the flag of the presence of a table in the list by (1) ID and (2) name
   bool              TableIsExist(const uint id);
   bool              TableIsExist(const string name);
//--- Draw a (1) background grid (2) with automatic cell size
   void              DrawGrid(const uint table_id,const int x,const int y,const uint rows,const uint columns,const uint row_size,const uint col_size,const color line_color=clrNONE,bool alternating_color=true);
   void              DrawGridAutoFill(const uint table_id,const uint border,const uint rows,const uint columns,const color line_color=clrNONE,bool alternating_color=true);
//--- Erases everything drawn on the dashboard and restores the original appearance
   void              Clear(void)
                       {
                        this.m_canvas.Erase(::ColorToARGB(this.m_back_color,this.m_alpha));
                        this.DrawFrame();
                        this.m_workspace.Erase(0x00FFFFFF);
                       }
//--- Print grid data (line intersection coordinates)
   void              GridPrint(const uint table_id,const uint tabulation=0)
                       {
                        CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id);
                        if(table==NULL)
                          {
                           ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu",__FUNCTION__,table_id);
                           return;
                          }
                        table.Print(tabulation);
                       }
//--- Write the X and Y coordinate values of the specified table cell to variables
   void              CellXY(const uint table_id,const uint row,const uint column, int &x, int &y)
                       {
                        CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id);
                        if(table==NULL)
                          {
                           ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu",__FUNCTION__,table_id);
                           return;
                          }
                        table.CellXY(row,column,x,y);
                       }
//--- Return the (1) X and (2) Y coordinate of the specified table cell
   int               CellX(const uint table_id,const uint row,const uint column)
                       {
                        CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id);
                        if(table==NULL)
                          {
                           ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu",__FUNCTION__,table_id);
                           return WRONG_VALUE;
                          }
                        return table.CellX(row,column);
                       }
   int               CellY(const uint table_id,const uint row,const uint column)
                       {
                        CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id);
                        if(table==NULL)
                          {
                           ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu",__FUNCTION__,table_id);
                           return WRONG_VALUE;
                          }
                        return table.CellY(row,column);
                       }
//--- Write X1 and Y1, X2 and Y2 coordinate values of the specified table to the variables
   void              TableCoords(const uint table_id,int &x1,int &y1,int &x2,int &y2)
                       {
                        x1=y1=x2=y2=WRONG_VALUE;
                        CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id);
                        if(table==NULL)
                           return;
                        x1=table.X1();
                        y1=table.Y1();
                        x2=table.X2();
                        y2=table.Y2();
                       }

//--- Return the (1) X1, (2) Y1, (3) X2 and (4) Y2 coordinate of the specified table
   int               TableX1(const uint table_id)
                       {
                        CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id);
                        return(table!=NULL ? table.X1() : WRONG_VALUE);
                       }
   int               TableY1(const uint table_id)
                       {
                        CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id);
                        return(table!=NULL ? table.Y1() : WRONG_VALUE);
                       }
   int               TableX2(const uint table_id)
                       {
                        CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id);
                        return(table!=NULL ? table.X2() : WRONG_VALUE);
                       }
   int               TableY2(const uint table_id)
                       {
                        CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id);
                        return(table!=NULL ? table.Y2() : WRONG_VALUE);
                       }

//--- Compare two objects by ID
   virtual int       Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const
                       {
                        const CDashboard *obj=node;
                        return(this.ID()>obj.ID() ? 1 : this.ID()<obj.ID() ? -1 : 0);
                       }

//--- Create and bind a new dashboard
   CDashboard       *InsertNewPanel(const uint id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h)
                       {
                        CDashboard *obj=new CDashboard(id, this.CoordX()+x, this.CoordY()+y, w, (h>20 ? h : 21));
                        if(obj==NULL)
                           return NULL;
                        int diff_x=obj.CoordX()-this.CoordX();
                        int diff_y=obj.CoordY()-this.CoordY();
                        this.m_list_obj.Sort();
                        if(this.m_list_obj.Search(obj)==0 || !this.m_list_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           delete obj;
                           return NULL;
                          }
                        obj.SetCoordDiffX(diff_x);
                        obj.SetCoordDiffY(diff_y);
                        obj.SetAsSlave();
                        return obj;
                       }
//--- Return a pointer to a panel by (1) ID and (2) name
   CDashboard       *GetPanel(const uint id)
                       {
                        for(int i=0;i<this.m_list_obj.Total();i++)
                          {
                           CDashboard *obj=this.m_list_obj.At(i);
                           if(obj!=NULL && obj.ID()==id)
                              return obj;
                          }
                        return NULL;
                       }
   CDashboard       *GetPanel(const string name)
                       {
                        for(int i=0;i<this.m_list_obj.Total();i++)
                          {
                           CDashboard *obj=this.m_list_obj.At(i);
                           if(obj!=NULL && obj.Name()==name)
                              return obj;
                          }
                        return NULL;
                       }
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the dependent object flag
   void              SetAsSlave(void)
                       {
                        this.m_slave=true;
                        this.m_movable=false;
                       }
   bool              IsSlave(void)     const { return this.m_slave;  }
//--- Return a flag that the object with the specified name belongs to the dashboard (e.g. created by the dashboard object)
   bool              IsOwnObject(const string object_name) const
                       {
                        string bmp=::ObjectGetString(this.m_chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE);
                        return(::StringFind(bmp,this.m_program_name+".ex5::")>WRONG_VALUE);
                       }
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the panel name
   void              SetName(const string name) { this.m_name=name;  }
   string            Name(void)        const { return this.m_name;   }
   
//--- Return the panel header text
   string            HeaderTitle(void) const { return this.m_title;  }
   
//--- Event handler

All new methods and improvements made now allow us to attach child panels to the parent dashboard and use them as independent objects, but dependent on their parent. It is now possible to create scrollable tables if their size is larger than the size of the dashboard itself. Previously, tables could only be smaller in size than the dashboard itself. There is no table scrolling functionality in the dashboard class - we will arrange it directly from the main program. Subsequently, if necessary, such functionality will be added to the panel class and its tables. But at the moment there is no such need.

Naturally, here we have considered only a small part of the changes made to the dashboard class and its tables - only the declared methods. Improvements have been made gradually to a fairly large part of the code over the time since the first publication. You can always download the first version of the dashboard from the article and compare it with the version presented in the article. The dashboard file should be located in the project directory: \MQL5\Indicators\StatisticsBy\Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh.



Functions for working with the database

My experience with handling databases is not too extensive. It was a joint project for the gaming industry in C#, where another person was working on the DB, and I just used the provided connector to connect the DB to the project. Therefore, I had to arm myself with reference materials and articles on mql5.com. When studying the article "SQLite: Native handling of SQL databases in MQL5", I immediately saw references to the documentation, namely the DatabasePrepare() function. The function contains an example of creating a table of deals, which in turn is used to create a table of trades. This is one of the things we need! Let's arm ourselves with patience and study the example and its functions.

First, we see two structures for storing deal and trade data:

//--- structure to store the deal
struct Deal
  {
   ulong             ticket;           // DEAL_TICKET
   long              order_ticket;     // DEAL_ORDER
   long              position_ticket;  // DEAL_POSITION_ID
   datetime          time;             // DEAL_TIME
   char              type;             // DEAL_TYPE
   char              entry;            // DEAL_ENTRY
   string            symbol;           // DEAL_SYMBOL
   double            volume;           // DEAL_VOLUME
   double            price;            // DEAL_PRICE
   double            profit;           // DEAL_PROFIT
   double            swap;             // DEAL_SWAP
   double            commission;       // DEAL_COMMISSION
   long              magic;            // DEAL_MAGIC
   char              reason;           // DEAL_REASON
  };
//--- structure to store the trade: the order of members corresponds to the position in the terminal
struct Trade
  {
   datetime          time_in;          // login time
   ulong             ticket;           // position ID
   char              type;             // buy or sell
   double            volume;           // volume
    pair            symbol;           // symbol
   double            price_in;         // entry price
   datetime          time_out;         // exit time
   double            price_out;        // exit price
   double            commission;       // entry and exit fees
   double            swap;             // swap
   double            profit;           // profit or loss
  };

Next, we analyze the logic:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- create the file name
   string filename=IntegerToString(AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN))+"_trades.sqlite";
//--- open/create the database in the common terminal folder
   int db=DatabaseOpen(filename, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON);
   if(db==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: ", filename, " open failed with code ", GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- create the DEALS table
   if(!CreateTableDeals(db))
     {
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
//--- request the entire trading history
   datetime from_date=0;
   datetime to_date=TimeCurrent();
//--- request the history of deals in the specified interval
   HistorySelect(from_date, to_date);
   int deals_total=HistoryDealsTotal();
   PrintFormat("Deals in the trading history: %d ", deals_total);
//--- add deals to the table
   if(!InsertDeals(db))
      return;
//--- show the first 10 deals
   Deal deals[], deal;
   ArrayResize(deals, 10);
   int request=DatabasePrepare(db, "SELECT * FROM DEALS");
   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: ", filename, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
   int i;
   for(i=0; DatabaseReadBind(request, deal); i++)
     {
      if(i>=10)
         break;
      deals[i].ticket=deal.ticket;
      deals[i].order_ticket=deal.order_ticket;
      deals[i].position_ticket=deal.position_ticket;
      deals[i].time=deal.time;
      deals[i].type=deal.type;
      deals[i].entry=deal.entry;
      deals[i].symbol=deal.symbol;
      deals[i].volume=deal.volume;
      deals[i].price=deal.price;
      deals[i].profit=deal.profit;
      deals[i].swap=deal.swap;
      deals[i].commission=deal.commission;
      deals[i].magic=deal.magic;
      deals[i].reason=deal.reason;
     }
//--- print the deals
   if(i>0)
     {
      ArrayResize(deals, i);
      PrintFormat("The first %d deals:", i);
      ArrayPrint(deals);
     }
//--- remove the query after use
   DatabaseFinalize(request);
 
//--- make sure that hedging system for open position management is used on the account
   if((ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)!=ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING)
     {
      //--- deals cannot be transformed to trades using a simple method through transactions, therefore complete operation
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
 
//--- now create the TRADES table based on the DEALS table
   if(!CreateTableTrades(db))
     {
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
//--- fill in the TRADES table using an SQL query based on DEALS table data
   ulong start=GetMicrosecondCount();
   if(DatabaseTableExists(db, "DEALS"))
      //--- fill in the TRADES table
      if(!DatabaseExecute(db, "INSERT INTO TRADES(TIME_IN,TICKET,TYPE,VOLUME,SYMBOL,PRICE_IN,TIME_OUT,PRICE_OUT,COMMISSION,SWAP,PROFIT) "
                          "SELECT "
                          "   d1.time as time_in,"
                          "   d1.position_id as ticket,"
                          "   d1.type as type,"
                          "   d1.volume as volume,"
                          "   d1.symbol as symbol,"
                          "   d1.price as price_in,"
                          "   d2.time as time_out,"
                          "   d2.price as price_out,"
                          "   d1.commission+d2.commission as commission,"
                          "   d2.swap as swap,"
                          "   d2.profit as profit "
                          "FROM DEALS d1 "
                          "INNER JOIN DEALS d2 ON d1.position_id=d2.position_id "
                          "WHERE d1.entry=0 AND d2.entry=1"))
        {
         Print("DB: fillng the TRADES table failed with code ", GetLastError());
         return;
        }
   ulong transaction_time=GetMicrosecondCount()-start;
   
//--- show the first 10 deals
   Trade trades[], trade;
   ArrayResize(trades, 10);
   request=DatabasePrepare(db, "SELECT * FROM TRADES");
   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: ", filename, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
   for(i=0; DatabaseReadBind(request, trade); i++)
     {
      if(i>=10)
         break;
      trades[i].time_in=trade.time_in;
      trades[i].ticket=trade.ticket;
      trades[i].type=trade.type;
      trades[i].volume=trade.volume;
      trades[i].symbol=trade.symbol;
      trades[i].price_in=trade.price_in;
      trades[i].time_out=trade.time_out;
      trades[i].price_out=trade.price_out;
      trades[i].commission=trade.commission;
      trades[i].swap=trade.swap;
      trades[i].profit=trade.profit;
     }
//--- print trades
   if(i>0)
     {
      ArrayResize(trades, i);
      PrintFormat("\r\nThe first %d trades:", i);
      ArrayPrint(trades);
      PrintFormat("Filling the TRADES table took %.2f milliseconds",double(transaction_time)/1000);
     }
//--- remove the query after use
   DatabaseFinalize(request);
 
//--- close the database
   DatabaseClose(db);
  }
  1. Create a database,
  2. create a deal table in the database,
  3. request the deal history and enter the deals into the created table,
  4. check the account type. There must be a hedge, since for netting it is simply impossible to create a trading history based on deals alone,
  5. a trade table is created based on the deal table, and trade data is entered into the trade table based on the deal table data.

The presented script also prints the first ten deals and the first ten trades from the created tables. We do not need this.

Based on the logic, we need to create several functions based on those presented in the example and from the lines of code in the body of the sample script:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create DEALS table                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateTableDeals(int database)
  {
//--- if the DEALS table already exists, delete it
   if(!DeleteTable(database, "DEALS"))
     {
      return(false);
     }
//--- check if the table exists
   if(!DatabaseTableExists(database, "DEALS"))
      //--- create a table
      if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "CREATE TABLE DEALS("
                          "ID          INT KEY NOT NULL,"
                          "ORDER_ID    INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "POSITION_ID INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TIME        INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TYPE        INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "ENTRY       INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "SYMBOL      CHAR(10),"
                          "VOLUME      REAL,"
                          "PRICE       REAL,"
                          "PROFIT      REAL,"
                          "SWAP        REAL,"
                          "COMMISSION  REAL,"
                          "MAGIC       INT,"
                          "REASON      INT );"))
        {
         Print("DB: create the DEALS table failed with code ", GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
//--- the table has been successfully created
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete a table with the specified name from the database         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteTable(int database, string table_name)
  {
   if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "DROP TABLE IF EXISTS "+table_name))
     {
      Print("Failed to drop the DEALS table with code ", GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- the table has been successfully deleted
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Add deals to the database table                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool InsertDeals(int database)
  {
//--- auxiliary variables
   ulong    deal_ticket;         // deal ticket
   long     order_ticket;        // a ticket of an order a deal was executed by
   long     position_ticket;     // ID of a position a deal belongs to
   datetime time;                // deal execution time
   long     type ;               // deal type
   long     entry ;              // deal direction
   string   symbol;              // a symbol a deal was executed for
   double   volume;              // operation volume
   double   price;               // price
   double   profit;              // financial result
   double   swap;                // swap
   double   commission;          // commission
   long     magic;               // Magic number (Expert Advisor ID)
   long     reason;              // deal execution reason or source
//--- go through all deals and add them to the database
   bool failed=false;
   int deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
// --- lock the database before executing transactions
   DatabaseTransactionBegin(database);
   for(int i=0; i<deals; i++)
     {
      deal_ticket=    HistoryDealGetTicket(i);
      order_ticket=   HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_ORDER);
      position_ticket=HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID);
      time= (datetime)HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_TIME);
      type=           HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_TYPE);
      entry=          HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_ENTRY);
      symbol=         HistoryDealGetString(deal_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL);
      volume=         HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_VOLUME);
      price=          HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_PRICE);
      profit=         HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_PROFIT);
      swap=           HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_SWAP);
      commission=     HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_COMMISSION);
      magic=          HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_MAGIC);
      reason=         HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_REASON);
      //--- add each deal to the table using the following query
      string request_text=StringFormat("INSERT INTO DEALS (ID,ORDER_ID,POSITION_ID,TIME,TYPE,ENTRY,SYMBOL,VOLUME,PRICE,PROFIT,SWAP,COMMISSION,MAGIC,REASON)"
                                       "VALUES (%d, %d, %d, %d, %d, %d, '%s', %G, %G, %G, %G, %G, %d, %d)",
                                       deal_ticket, order_ticket, position_ticket, time, type, entry, symbol, volume, price, profit, swap, commission, magic, reason);
      if(!DatabaseExecute(database, request_text))
        {
         PrintFormat("%s: failed to insert deal #%d with code %d", __FUNCTION__, deal_ticket, GetLastError());
         PrintFormat("i=%d: deal #%d  %s", i, deal_ticket, symbol);
         failed=true;
         break;
        }
     }
//--- check for transaction execution errors
   if(failed)
     {
      //--- roll back all transactions and unlock the database
      DatabaseTransactionRollback(database);
      PrintFormat("%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code %d", __FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- all transactions have been performed successfully - record changes and unlock the database
   DatabaseTransactionCommit(database);
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create TRADES table                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateTableTrades(int database)
  {
//--- if the TRADES table already exists, delete it
   if(!DeleteTable(database, "TRADES"))
      return(false);
//--- check if the table exists
   if(!DatabaseTableExists(database, "TRADES"))
      //--- create a table
      if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "CREATE TABLE TRADES("
                          "TIME_IN     INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TICKET      INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TYPE        INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "VOLUME      REAL,"
                          "SYMBOL      CHAR(10),"
                          "PRICE_IN    REAL,"
                          "TIME_OUT    INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "PRICE_OUT   REAL,"
                          "COMMISSION  REAL,"
                          "SWAP        REAL,"
                          "PROFIT      REAL);"))
        {
         Print("DB: create the TRADES table  failed with code ", GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
//--- the table has been successfully created
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

In addition to the fields of the structures and tables presented in the example, we also need a field in which the account index will be stored - this will be required to create a statistics table for trading on the account. In other words, we need complete trading statistics.

How can we make statistics tables? Read this article! This is exactly what we need:

Portfolio analysis by strategies

The results of the DatabasePrepare script operation shown above make it clear that trading is conducted on multiple currency pairs. Besides, the [magic] column shows the values from 100 to 600. This means that the trading account is managed by several strategies each of them having its own Magic Number to identify its deals.

An SQL query allows us to analyze trading in context of magic values:

//--- get trading statistics for Expert Advisors by Magic Number
   request=DatabasePrepare(db, "SELECT r.*,"
                           "   (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff,"
                           "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent,"
                           "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent,"
                           "   r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit,"
                           "   r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss,"
                           "   (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor "
                           "FROM "
                           "   ("
                           "   SELECT MAGIC,"
                           "   sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades,"
                           "   sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit,"
                           "   sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss,"
                           "   sum(swap) as total_swap,"
                           "   sum(commission) as total_commission,"
                           "   sum(profit) as total_profit,"
                           "   sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit,"
                           "   sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades,"
                           "   sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades "
                           "   FROM DEALS "
                           "   WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL "
                           "   GROUP BY MAGIC"
                           "   ) as r");

Result:

Trade statistics by Magic Number
    [magic] [trades] [gross_profit] [gross_loss] [total_commission] [total_swap] [total_profit] [net_profit] [win_trades] [loss_trades] [expected_payoff] [win_percent] [loss_percent] [average_profit] [average_loss] [profit_factor]
[0]     100      242     2584.80000  -2110.00000          -33.36000    -93.53000      474.80000    347.91000          143            99           1.96198      59.09091       40.90909         18.07552      -21.31313         1.22502
[1]     200      254     3021.92000  -2834.50000          -29.45000    -98.22000      187.42000     59.75000          140           114           0.73787      55.11811       44.88189         21.58514      -24.86404         1.06612
[2]     300      250     2489.08000  -2381.57000          -34.37000    -96.58000      107.51000    -23.44000          134           116           0.43004      53.60000       46.40000         18.57522      -20.53078         1.04514
[3]     400      224     1272.50000  -1283.00000          -24.43000    -64.80000      -10.50000    -99.73000          131            93          -0.04687      58.48214       41.51786          9.71374      -13.79570         0.99182
[4]     500      198     1141.23000  -1051.91000          -27.66000    -63.36000       89.32000     -1.70000          116            82           0.45111      58.58586       41.41414          9.83819      -12.82817         1.08491
[5]     600      214     1317.10000  -1396.03000          -34.12000    -68.48000      -78.93000   -181.53000          116            98          -0.36883      54.20561       45.79439         11.35431      -14.24520         0.94346

4 out of 6 strategies have turned out to be profitable. We have received statistical values for each strategy:

  • trades — number of trades by strategy,
  • gross_profit — total profit by strategy (the sum of all positive profit values),
  • gross_loss — total loss by strategy (the sum of all negative profit values),
  • total_commission — sum of all commissions by strategy trades,
  • total_swap — sum of all swaps by strategy trades,
  • total_profit — gross_profit  and gross_loss sum,
  • net_profit — sum (gross_profit  + gross_loss + total_commission + total_swap),
  • win_trades — number of trades where profit>0,
  • loss_trades — number of trades where profit<0,
  • expected_payoff — expected payoff for the trade excluding swaps and commissions = net_profit/trades,
  • win_percent — percentage of winning trades,
  • loss_percent — percentage of losing trades,
  • average_profit — average win = gross_profit/win_trades,
  • average_loss — average loss = gross_loss /loss_trades,
  • profit_factor — profit factor = gross_profit/gross_loss.

Statistics for calculating profit and loss does not consider swaps and commissions accrued on the position. This allows you to see the net costs. It may turn out that a strategy yields a small profit but is generally unprofitable due to swaps and commissions.


Analyzing deals by symbols

We are able to analyze trading by symbols. To do this, make the following query:

//--- get trading statistics per symbols
   int request=DatabasePrepare(db, "SELECT r.*,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent,"
                               "   r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit,"
                               "   r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss,"
                               "   (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor "
                               "FROM "
                               "   ("
                               "   SELECT SYMBOL,"
                               "   sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades,"
                               "   sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit,"
                               "   sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss,"
                               "   sum(swap) as total_swap,"
                               "   sum(commission) as total_commission,"
                               "   sum(profit) as total_profit,"
                               "   sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit,"
                               "   sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades,"
                               "   sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades "
                               "   FROM DEALS "
                               "   WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL "
                               "   GROUP BY SYMBOL"
                               "   ) as r");

Result:

Trade statistics by Symbol
      [name] [trades] [gross_profit] [gross_loss] [total_commission] [total_swap] [total_profit] [net_profit] [win_trades] [loss_trades] [expected_payoff] [win_percent] [loss_percent] [average_profit] [average_loss] [profit_factor]
[0] "AUDUSD"      112      503.20000   -568.00000           -8.83000    -24.64000      -64.80000    -98.27000           70            42          -0.57857      62.50000       37.50000          7.18857      -13.52381         0.88592
[1] "EURCHF"      125      607.71000   -956.85000          -11.77000    -45.02000     -349.14000   -405.93000           54            71          -2.79312      43.20000       56.80000         11.25389      -13.47676         0.63512
[2] "EURJPY"      127     1078.49000  -1057.83000          -10.61000    -45.76000       20.66000    -35.71000           64            63           0.16268      50.39370       49.60630         16.85141      -16.79095         1.01953
[3] "EURUSD"      233     1685.60000  -1386.80000          -41.00000    -83.76000      298.80000    174.04000          127           106           1.28240      54.50644       45.49356         13.27244      -13.08302         1.21546
[4] "GBPCHF"      125     1881.37000  -1424.72000          -22.60000    -51.56000      456.65000    382.49000           80            45           3.65320      64.00000       36.00000         23.51712      -31.66044         1.32052
[5] "GBPJPY"      127     1943.43000  -1776.67000          -18.84000    -52.46000      166.76000     95.46000           76            51           1.31307      59.84252       40.15748         25.57145      -34.83667         1.09386
[6] "GBPUSD"      121     1668.50000  -1438.20000           -7.96000    -49.93000      230.30000    172.41000           77            44           1.90331      63.63636       36.36364         21.66883      -32.68636         1.16013
[7] "USDCAD"       99      405.28000   -475.47000           -8.68000    -31.68000      -70.19000   -110.55000           51            48          -0.70899      51.51515       48.48485          7.94667       -9.90563         0.85238
[8] "USDCHF"      206     1588.32000  -1241.83000          -17.98000    -65.92000      346.49000    262.59000          131            75           1.68199      63.59223       36.40777         12.12458      -16.55773         1.27902
[9] "USDJPY"      107      464.73000   -730.64000          -35.12000    -34.24000     -265.91000   -335.27000           50            57          -2.48514      46.72897       53.27103          9.29460      -12.81825         0.63606

Statistics shows that the net profit was received on 5 out of 10 symbols (net_profit>0), while the profit factor was positive on 6 out of 10 symbols (profit_factor>1). This is exactly the case when swaps and commissions make the strategy unprofitable on EURJPY.

Let's read the article further:

Find the full source code with these three query types in the example for the DatabaseExecute() function.

Great! Follow the link to the help and get the full code from the example for this function:

//--- symbol statistics
struct Symbol_Stats
  {
   string            name;             // symbol name
   int               trades;           // number of trades for the symbol
   double            gross_profit;     // total profit for the symbol
   double            gross_loss;       // total loss for the symbol
   double            total_commission; // total commission for the symbol
   double            total_swap;       // total swaps for the symbol
   double            total_profit;     // total profit excluding swaps and commissions
   double            net_profit;       // net profit taking into account swaps and commissions
   int               win_trades;       // number of profitable trades
   int               loss_trades;      // number of losing trades
   double            expected_payoff;  // expected payoff for the trade excluding swaps and commissions
   double            win_percent;      // percentage of winning trades
   double            loss_percent;     // percentage of losing trades
   double            average_profit;   // average profit
   double            average_loss;     // average loss
   double            profit_factor;    // profit factor
  };
 
//--- Magic Number statistics
struct Magic_Stats
  {
   long              magic;            // EA's Magic Number
   int               trades;           // number of trades for the symbol
   double            gross_profit;     // total profit for the symbol
   double            gross_loss;       // total loss for the symbol
   double            total_commission; // total commission for the symbol
   double            total_swap;       // total swaps for the symbol
   double            total_profit;     // total profit excluding swaps and commissions
   double            net_profit;       // net profit taking into account swaps and commissions
   int               win_trades;       // number of profitable trades
   int               loss_trades;      // number of losing trades
   double            expected_payoff;  // expected payoff for the trade excluding swaps and commissions
   double            win_percent;      // percentage of winning trades
   double            loss_percent;     // percentage of losing trades
   double            average_profit;   // average profit
   double            average_loss;     // average loss
   double            profit_factor;    // profit factor
  };
 
//--- statistics by entry hour
struct Hour_Stats
  {
   char              hour_in;          // market entry hour
   int               trades;           // number of trades in this entry hour
   double            volume;           // volume of trades in this entry hour
   double            gross_profit;     // total profit in this entry hour
   double            gross_loss;       // total loss in this entry hour
   double            net_profit;       // net profit taking into account swaps and commissions
   int               win_trades;       // number of profitable trades
   int               loss_trades;      // number of losing trades
   double            expected_payoff;  // expected payoff for the trade excluding swaps and commissions
   double            win_percent;      // percentage of winning trades
   double            loss_percent;     // percentage of losing trades
   double            average_profit;   // average profit
   double            average_loss;     // average loss
   double            profit_factor;    // profit factor
  };
 
int ExtDealsTotal=0;;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- create the file name
   string filename=IntegerToString(AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN))+"_stats.sqlite";
//--- open/create the database in the common terminal folder
   int db=DatabaseOpen(filename, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON);
   if(db==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: ", filename, " open failed with code ", GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- create the DEALS table
   if(!CreateTableDeals(db))
     {
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
   PrintFormat("Deals in the trading history: %d ", ExtDealsTotal);
 
//--- get trading statistics per symbols
   int request=DatabasePrepare(db, "SELECT r.*,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent,"
                               "   r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit,"
                               "   r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss,"
                               "   (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor "
                               "FROM "
                               "   ("
                               "   SELECT SYMBOL,"
                               "   sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades,"
                               "   sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit,"
                               "   sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss,"
                               "   sum(swap) as total_swap,"
                               "   sum(commission) as total_commission,"
                               "   sum(profit) as total_profit,"
                               "   sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit,"
                               "   sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades,"
                               "   sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades "
                               "   FROM DEALS "
                               "   WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL "
                               "   GROUP BY SYMBOL"
                               "   ) as r");
   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: ", filename, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
   Symbol_Stats stats[], symbol_stats;
   ArrayResize(stats, ExtDealsTotal);
   int i=0;
//--- get entries from request results
   for(; DatabaseReadBind(request, symbol_stats) ; i++)
     {
      stats[i].name=symbol_stats.name;
      stats[i].trades=symbol_stats.trades;
      stats[i].gross_profit=symbol_stats.gross_profit;
      stats[i].gross_loss=symbol_stats.gross_loss;
      stats[i].total_commission=symbol_stats.total_commission;
      stats[i].total_swap=symbol_stats.total_swap;
      stats[i].total_profit=symbol_stats.total_profit;
      stats[i].net_profit=symbol_stats.net_profit;
      stats[i].win_trades=symbol_stats.win_trades;
      stats[i].loss_trades=symbol_stats.loss_trades;
      stats[i].expected_payoff=symbol_stats.expected_payoff;
      stats[i].win_percent=symbol_stats.win_percent;
      stats[i].loss_percent=symbol_stats.loss_percent;
      stats[i].average_profit=symbol_stats.average_profit;
      stats[i].average_loss=symbol_stats.average_loss;
      stats[i].profit_factor=symbol_stats.profit_factor;
     }
   ArrayResize(stats, i);
   Print("Trade statistics by Symbol");
   ArrayPrint(stats);
   Print("");
//--- delete the query
   DatabaseFinalize(request);
 
 
//--- get trading statistics for Expert Advisors by Magic Number
   request=DatabasePrepare(db, "SELECT r.*,"
                           "   (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff,"
                           "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent,"
                           "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent,"
                           "   r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit,"
                           "   r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss,"
                           "   (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor "
                           "FROM "
                           "   ("
                           "   SELECT MAGIC,"
                           "   sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades,"
                           "   sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit,"
                           "   sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss,"
                           "   sum(swap) as total_swap,"
                           "   sum(commission) as total_commission,"
                           "   sum(profit) as total_profit,"
                           "   sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit,"
                           "   sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades,"
                           "   sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades "
                           "   FROM DEALS "
                           "   WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL "
                           "   GROUP BY MAGIC"
                           "   ) as r");
   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: ", filename, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
   Magic_Stats EA_stats[], magic_stats;
   ArrayResize(EA_stats, ExtDealsTotal);
   i=0;
//--- display entries
   for(; DatabaseReadBind(request, magic_stats) ; i++)
     {
      EA_stats[i].magic=magic_stats.magic;
      EA_stats[i].trades=magic_stats.trades;
      EA_stats[i].gross_profit=magic_stats.gross_profit;
      EA_stats[i].gross_loss=magic_stats.gross_loss;
      EA_stats[i].total_commission=magic_stats.total_commission;
      EA_stats[i].total_swap=magic_stats.total_swap;
      EA_stats[i].total_profit=magic_stats.total_profit;
      EA_stats[i].net_profit=magic_stats.net_profit;
      EA_stats[i].win_trades=magic_stats.win_trades;
      EA_stats[i].loss_trades=magic_stats.loss_trades;
      EA_stats[i].expected_payoff=magic_stats.expected_payoff;
      EA_stats[i].win_percent=magic_stats.win_percent;
      EA_stats[i].loss_percent=magic_stats.loss_percent;
      EA_stats[i].average_profit=magic_stats.average_profit;
      EA_stats[i].average_loss=magic_stats.average_loss;
      EA_stats[i].profit_factor=magic_stats.profit_factor;
     }
   ArrayResize(EA_stats, i);
   Print("Trade statistics by Magic Number");
   ArrayPrint(EA_stats);
   Print("");
//--- delete the query
   DatabaseFinalize(request);
 
//--- make sure that hedging system for open position management is used on the account
   if((ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)!=ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING)
     {
      //--- deals cannot be transformed to trades using a simple method through transactions, therefore complete operation
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
 
//--- now create the TRADES table based on the DEALS table
   if(!CreateTableTrades(db))
     {
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
//--- fill in the TRADES table using an SQL query based on DEALS table data
   if(DatabaseTableExists(db, "DEALS"))
      //--- fill in the TRADES table
      if(!DatabaseExecute(db, "INSERT INTO TRADES(TIME_IN,HOUR_IN,TICKET,TYPE,VOLUME,SYMBOL,PRICE_IN,TIME_OUT,PRICE_OUT,COMMISSION,SWAP,PROFIT) "
                          "SELECT "
                          "   d1.time as time_in,"
                          "   d1.hour as hour_in,"
                          "   d1.position_id as ticket,"
                          "   d1.type as type,"
                          "   d1.volume as volume,"
                          "   d1.symbol as symbol,"
                          "   d1.price as price_in,"
                          "   d2.time as time_out,"
                          "   d2.price as price_out,"
                          "   d1.commission+d2.commission as commission,"
                          "   d2.swap as swap,"
                          "   d2.profit as profit "
                          "FROM DEALS d1 "
                          "INNER JOIN DEALS d2 ON d1.position_id=d2.position_id "
                          "WHERE d1.entry=0 AND d2.entry=1     "))
        {
         Print("DB: fillng the table TRADES failed with code ", GetLastError());
         return;
        }
 
//--- get trading statistics by market entry hours
   request=DatabasePrepare(db, "SELECT r.*,"
                           "   (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff,"
                           "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent,"
                           "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent,"
                           "   r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit,"
                           "   r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss,"
                           "   (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor "
                           "FROM "
                           "   ("
                           "   SELECT HOUR_IN,"
                           "   count() as trades,"
                           "   sum(volume) as volume,"
                           "   sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit,"
                           "   sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss,"
                           "   sum(profit) as net_profit,"
                           "   sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades,"
                           "   sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades "
                           "   FROM TRADES "
                           "   WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL "
                           "   GROUP BY HOUR_IN"
                           "   ) as r");
   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: ", filename, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
   Hour_Stats hours_stats[], h_stats;
   ArrayResize(hours_stats, ExtDealsTotal);
   i=0;
//--- display entries
   for(; DatabaseReadBind(request, h_stats) ; i++)
     {
      hours_stats[i].hour_in=h_stats.hour_in;
      hours_stats[i].trades=h_stats.trades;
      hours_stats[i].volume=h_stats.volume;
      hours_stats[i].gross_profit=h_stats.gross_profit;
      hours_stats[i].gross_loss=h_stats.gross_loss;
      hours_stats[i].net_profit=h_stats.net_profit;
      hours_stats[i].win_trades=h_stats.win_trades;
      hours_stats[i].loss_trades=h_stats.loss_trades;
      hours_stats[i].expected_payoff=h_stats.expected_payoff;
      hours_stats[i].win_percent=h_stats.win_percent;
      hours_stats[i].loss_percent=h_stats.loss_percent;
      hours_stats[i].average_profit=h_stats.average_profit;
      hours_stats[i].average_loss=h_stats.average_loss;
      hours_stats[i].profit_factor=h_stats.profit_factor;
     }
   ArrayResize(hours_stats, i);
   Print("Trade statistics by entry hour");
   ArrayPrint(hours_stats);
   Print("");
//--- delete the query
   DatabaseFinalize(request);
 
//--- close the database
   DatabaseClose(db);
   return;
  }
/*
Deals in the trading history: 2771 
Trade statistics by Symbol
      [name] [trades] [gross_profit] [gross_loss] [total_commission] [total_swap] [total_profit] [net_profit] [win_trades] [loss_trades] [expected_payoff] [win_percent] [loss_percent] [average_profit] [average_loss] [profit_factor]
[0] "AUDUSD"      112      503.20000   -568.00000           -8.83000    -24.64000      -64.80000    -98.27000           70            42          -0.57857      62.50000       37.50000          7.18857      -13.52381         0.88592
[1] "EURCHF"      125      607.71000   -956.85000          -11.77000    -45.02000     -349.14000   -405.93000           54            71          -2.79312      43.20000       56.80000         11.25389      -13.47676         0.63512
[2] "EURJPY"      127     1078.49000  -1057.83000          -10.61000    -45.76000       20.66000    -35.71000           64            63           0.16268      50.39370       49.60630         16.85141      -16.79095         1.01953
[3] "EURUSD"      233     1685.60000  -1386.80000          -41.00000    -83.76000      298.80000    174.04000          127           106           1.28240      54.50644       45.49356         13.27244      -13.08302         1.21546
[4] "GBPCHF"      125     1881.37000  -1424.72000          -22.60000    -51.56000      456.65000    382.49000           80            45           3.65320      64.00000       36.00000         23.51712      -31.66044         1.32052
[5] "GBPJPY"      127     1943.43000  -1776.67000          -18.84000    -52.46000      166.76000     95.46000           76            51           1.31307      59.84252       40.15748         25.57145      -34.83667         1.09386
[6] "GBPUSD"      121     1668.50000  -1438.20000           -7.96000    -49.93000      230.30000    172.41000           77            44           1.90331      63.63636       36.36364         21.66883      -32.68636         1.16013
[7] "USDCAD"       99      405.28000   -475.47000           -8.68000    -31.68000      -70.19000   -110.55000           51            48          -0.70899      51.51515       48.48485          7.94667       -9.90563         0.85238
[8] "USDCHF"      206     1588.32000  -1241.83000          -17.98000    -65.92000      346.49000    262.59000          131            75           1.68199      63.59223       36.40777         12.12458      -16.55773         1.27902
[9] "USDJPY"      107      464.73000   -730.64000          -35.12000    -34.24000     -265.91000   -335.27000           50            57          -2.48514      46.72897       53.27103          9.29460      -12.81825         0.63606
 
Trade statistics by Magic Number
    [magic] [trades] [gross_profit] [gross_loss] [total_commission] [total_swap] [total_profit] [net_profit] [win_trades] [loss_trades] [expected_payoff] [win_percent] [loss_percent] [average_profit] [average_loss] [profit_factor]
[0]     100      242     2584.80000  -2110.00000          -33.36000    -93.53000      474.80000    347.91000          143            99           1.96198      59.09091       40.90909         18.07552      -21.31313         1.22502
[1]     200      254     3021.92000  -2834.50000          -29.45000    -98.22000      187.42000     59.75000          140           114           0.73787      55.11811       44.88189         21.58514      -24.86404         1.06612
[2]     300      250     2489.08000  -2381.57000          -34.37000    -96.58000      107.51000    -23.44000          134           116           0.43004      53.60000       46.40000         18.57522      -20.53078         1.04514
[3]     400      224     1272.50000  -1283.00000          -24.43000    -64.80000      -10.50000    -99.73000          131            93          -0.04687      58.48214       41.51786          9.71374      -13.79570         0.99182
[4]     500      198     1141.23000  -1051.91000          -27.66000    -63.36000       89.32000     -1.70000          116            82           0.45111      58.58586       41.41414          9.83819      -12.82817         1.08491
[5]     600      214     1317.10000  -1396.03000          -34.12000    -68.48000      -78.93000   -181.53000          116            98          -0.36883      54.20561       45.79439         11.35431      -14.24520         0.94346
 
Trade statistics by entry hour
     [hour_in] [trades] [volume] [gross_profit] [gross_loss] [net_profit] [win_trades] [loss_trades] [expected_payoff] [win_percent] [loss_percent] [average_profit] [average_loss] [profit_factor]
[ 0]         0       50  5.00000      336.51000   -747.47000   -410.96000           21            29          -8.21920      42.00000       58.00000         16.02429      -25.77483         0.45020
[ 1]         1       20  2.00000      102.56000    -57.20000     45.36000           12             8           2.26800      60.00000       40.00000          8.54667       -7.15000         1.79301
[ 2]         2        6  0.60000       38.55000    -14.60000     23.95000            5             1           3.99167      83.33333       16.66667          7.71000      -14.60000         2.64041
[ 3]         3       38  3.80000      173.84000   -200.15000    -26.31000           22            16          -0.69237      57.89474       42.10526          7.90182      -12.50938         0.86855
[ 4]         4       60  6.00000      361.44000   -389.40000    -27.96000           27            33          -0.46600      45.00000       55.00000         13.38667      -11.80000         0.92820
[ 5]         5       32  3.20000      157.43000   -179.89000    -22.46000           20            12          -0.70187      62.50000       37.50000          7.87150      -14.99083         0.87515
[ 6]         6       18  1.80000       95.59000   -162.33000    -66.74000           11             7          -3.70778      61.11111       38.88889          8.69000      -23.19000         0.58886
[ 7]         7       14  1.40000       38.48000   -134.30000    -95.82000            9             5          -6.84429      64.28571       35.71429          4.27556      -26.86000         0.28652
[ 8]         8       42  4.20000      368.48000   -322.30000     46.18000           24            18           1.09952      57.14286       42.85714         15.35333      -17.90556         1.14328
[ 9]         9      118 11.80000     1121.62000   -875.21000    246.41000           72            46           2.08822      61.01695       38.98305         15.57806      -19.02630         1.28154
[10]        10      206 20.60000     2280.59000  -2021.80000    258.79000          115            91           1.25626      55.82524       44.17476         19.83122      -22.21758         1.12800
[11]        11      138 13.80000     1377.02000   -994.18000    382.84000           84            54           2.77420      60.86957       39.13043         16.39310      -18.41074         1.38508
[12]        12      152 15.20000     1247.56000  -1463.80000   -216.24000           84            68          -1.42263      55.26316       44.73684         14.85190      -21.52647         0.85227
[13]        13       64  6.40000      778.27000   -516.22000    262.05000           36            28           4.09453      56.25000       43.75000         21.61861      -18.43643         1.50763
[14]        14       62  6.20000      536.93000   -427.47000    109.46000           38            24           1.76548      61.29032       38.70968         14.12974      -17.81125         1.25606
[15]        15       50  5.00000      699.92000   -413.00000    286.92000           28            22           5.73840      56.00000       44.00000         24.99714      -18.77273         1.69472
[16]        16       88  8.80000      778.55000   -514.00000    264.55000           51            37           3.00625      57.95455       42.04545         15.26569      -13.89189         1.51469
[17]        17       76  7.60000      533.92000  -1019.46000   -485.54000           44            32          -6.38868      57.89474       42.10526         12.13455      -31.85813         0.52373
[18]        18       52  5.20000      237.17000   -246.78000     -9.61000           24            28          -0.18481      46.15385       53.84615          9.88208       -8.81357         0.96106
[19]        19       52  5.20000      407.67000   -150.36000    257.31000           30            22           4.94827      57.69231       42.30769         13.58900       -6.83455         2.71129
[20]        20       18  1.80000       65.92000    -89.09000    -23.17000            9             9          -1.28722      50.00000       50.00000          7.32444       -9.89889         0.73993
[21]        21       10  1.00000       41.86000    -32.38000      9.48000            7             3           0.94800      70.00000       30.00000          5.98000      -10.79333         1.29277
[22]        22       14  1.40000       45.55000    -83.72000    -38.17000            6             8          -2.72643      42.85714       57.14286          7.59167      -10.46500         0.54408
[23]        23        2  0.20000        1.20000     -1.90000     -0.70000            1             1          -0.35000      50.00000       50.00000          1.20000       -1.90000         0.63158
*/  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create DEALS table                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateTableDeals(int database)
  {
//--- if the DEALS table already exists, delete it
   if(!DeleteTable(database, "DEALS"))
     {
      return(false);
     }
//--- check if the table exists
   if(!DatabaseTableExists(database, "DEALS"))
      //--- create a table
      if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "CREATE TABLE DEALS("
                          "ID          INT KEY NOT NULL,"
                          "ORDER_ID    INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "POSITION_ID INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TIME        INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TYPE        INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "ENTRY       INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "SYMBOL      CHAR(10),"
                          "VOLUME      REAL,"
                          "PRICE       REAL,"
                          "PROFIT      REAL,"
                          "SWAP        REAL,"
                          "COMMISSION  REAL,"
                          "MAGIC       INT,"
                          "HOUR        INT,"
                          "REASON      INT);"))
        {
         Print("DB: create the DEALS table  failed with code ", GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
//---  request the entire trading history
   datetime from_date=0;
   datetime to_date=TimeCurrent();
//--- request the history of deals in the specified interval
   HistorySelect(from_date, to_date);
   ExtDealsTotal=HistoryDealsTotal();
//--- add deals to the table
   if(!InsertDeals(database))
      return(false);
//--- the table has been successfully created
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete a table with the specified name from the database         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteTable(int database, string table_name)
  {
   if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "DROP TABLE IF EXISTS "+table_name))
     {
      Print("Failed to drop the DEALS table with code ", GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- the table has been successfully deleted
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Add deals to the database table                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool InsertDeals(int database)
  {
//--- auxiliary variables
   ulong    deal_ticket;         // deal ticket
   long     order_ticket;        // a ticket of an order a deal was executed by
   long     position_ticket;     // ID of a position a deal belongs to
   datetime time;                // deal execution time
   long     type ;               // deal type
   long     entry ;              // deal direction
   string   symbol;              // a symbol a deal was executed for
   double   volume;              // operation volume
   double   price;               // price
   double   profit;              // financial result
   double   swap;                // swap
   double   commission;          // commission
   long     magic;               // Magic number (Expert Advisor ID)
   long     reason;              // deal execution reason or source
   char     hour;                // deal execution hour
   MqlDateTime time_strusture;
//--- go through all deals and add them to the database
   bool failed=false;
   int deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
// --- lock the database before executing transactions
   DatabaseTransactionBegin(database);
   for(int i=0; i<deals; i++)
     {
      deal_ticket=    HistoryDealGetTicket(i);
      order_ticket=   HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_ORDER);
      position_ticket=HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID);
      time= (datetime)HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_TIME);
      type=           HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_TYPE);
      entry=          HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_ENTRY);
      symbol=         HistoryDealGetString(deal_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL);
      volume=         HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_VOLUME);
      price=          HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_PRICE);
      profit=         HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_PROFIT);
      swap=           HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_SWAP);
      commission=     HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_COMMISSION);
      magic=          HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_MAGIC);
      reason=         HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_REASON);
      TimeToStruct(time, time_strusture);
      hour= (char)time_strusture.hour;
      //--- add each deal to the table using the following query
      string request_text=StringFormat("INSERT INTO DEALS (ID,ORDER_ID,POSITION_ID,TIME,TYPE,ENTRY,SYMBOL,VOLUME,PRICE,PROFIT,SWAP,COMMISSION,MAGIC,REASON,HOUR)"
                                       "VALUES (%d, %d, %d, %d, %d, %d, '%s', %G, %G, %G, %G, %G, %d, %d,%d)",
                                       deal_ticket, order_ticket, position_ticket, time, type, entry, symbol, volume, price, profit, swap, commission, magic, reason, hour);
      if(!DatabaseExecute(database, request_text))
        {
         PrintFormat("%s: failed to insert deal #%d with code %d", __FUNCTION__, deal_ticket, GetLastError());
         PrintFormat("i=%d: deal #%d  %s", i, deal_ticket, symbol);
         failed=true;
         break;
        }
     }
//--- check for transaction execution errors
   if(failed)
     {
      //--- roll back all transactions and unlock the database
      DatabaseTransactionRollback(database);
      PrintFormat("%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code ", __FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- all transactions have been performed successfully - record changes and unlock the database
   DatabaseTransactionCommit(database);
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create TRADES table                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateTableTrades(int database)
  {
//--- if the TRADES table already exists, delete it
   if(!DeleteTable(database, "TRADES"))
      return(false);
//--- check if the table exists
   if(!DatabaseTableExists(database, "TRADES"))
      //--- create a table
      if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "CREATE TABLE TRADES("
                          "TIME_IN     INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "HOUR_IN     INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TICKET      INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TYPE        INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "VOLUME      REAL,"
                          "SYMBOL      CHAR(10),"
                          "PRICE_IN    REAL,"
                          "TIME_OUT    INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "PRICE_OUT   REAL,"
                          "COMMISSION  REAL,"
                          "SWAP        REAL,"
                          "PROFIT      REAL);"))
        {
         Print("DB: create the TRADES table failed with code ", GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
//--- the table has been successfully created
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

You can copy it into the editor, compile it, run it, and see the results of its work in the journal.

Now we have examples of how to work with a database to get the result we need. It will only require a little modification of the codes presented in the help. For example, we need the data to be sorted by some field, or get only unique values from tables. To do this, we can read the reference info on SQL. Based on the knowledge and examples we have gained, we will be able to do what we need for the intended project.

In the \MQL5\Indicators\ terminal folder, create the StaticticsBy\ folder. It will contain all the files of the project.
In the created folder, create the new file SQLiteFunc.mqh and start filling it with functions for handling the database.

First of all, let's write the necessary structures:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                   SQLiteFunc.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Structure for storing the deal                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct SDeal
  {
   long              account;          // ACCOUNT
   ulong             ticket;           // DEAL_TICKET
   long              order_ticket;     // DEAL_ORDER
   long              position_ticket;  // DEAL_POSITION_ID
   datetime          time;             // DEAL_TIME
   char              type;             // DEAL_TYPE
   char              entry;            // DEAL_ENTRY
   string            symbol;           // DEAL_SYMBOL
   double            volume;           // DEAL_VOLUME
   double            price;            // DEAL_PRICE
   double            profit;           // DEAL_PROFIT
   double            swap;             // DEAL_SWAP
   double            commission;       // DEAL_COMMISSION
   long              magic;            // DEAL_MAGIC
   char              reason;           // DEAL_REASON
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Structure to store the date:                                     |
//| the order of members corresponds to the position in the terminal |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct STrade
  {
   long              account;          // account index
   datetime          time_in;          // login time
   ulong             ticket;           // position ID
   char              type;             // buy or sell
   double            volume;           // volume
    pair            symbol;           // symbol
   double            price_in;         // entry price
   datetime          time_out;         // exit time
   double            price_out;        // exit price
   double            commission;       // entry and exit fees
   double            swap;             // swap
   double            profit;           // profit or loss
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Structure for storing statistics on a symbol                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct SSymbolStats
  {
   string            name;             // symbol name
   int               trades;           // number of trades for the symbol
   double            gross_profit;     // total profit for the symbol
   double            gross_loss;       // total loss for the symbol
   double            total_commission; // total commission for the symbol
   double            total_swap;       // total swaps for the symbol
   double            total_profit;     // total profit excluding swaps and commissions
   double            net_profit;       // net profit taking into account swaps and commissions
   int               win_trades;       // number of profitable trades
   int               loss_trades;      // number of losing trades
   long              long_trades;      // long trades
   long              short_trades;     // short trades
   double            expected_payoff;  // expected payoff for the trade excluding swaps and commissions
   double            win_percent;      // percentage of winning trades
   double            loss_percent;     // percentage of losing trades
   double            average_profit;   // average profit
   double            average_loss;     // average loss
   double            profit_factor;    // profit factor
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Structure for storing statistics on Magic Number                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct SMagicStats
  {
   long              magic;            // EA's Magic Number
   int               trades;           // number of trades for the symbol
   double            gross_profit;     // total profit for the symbol
   double            gross_loss;       // total loss for the symbol
   double            total_commission; // total commission for the symbol
   double            total_swap;       // total swaps for the symbol
   double            total_profit;     // total profit excluding swaps and commissions
   double            net_profit;       // net profit taking into account swaps and commissions
   int               win_trades;       // number of profitable trades
   int               loss_trades;      // number of losing trades
   long              long_trades;      // long trades
   long              short_trades;     // short trades
   double            expected_payoff;  // expected payoff for the trade excluding swaps and commissions
   double            win_percent;      // percentage of winning trades
   double            loss_percent;     // percentage of losing trades
   double            average_profit;   // average profit
   double            average_loss;     // average loss
   double            profit_factor;    // profit factor
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Structure for storing statistics on an account                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct SAccountStats
  {
   long              account;          // account index
   int               trades;           // number of trades for the symbol
   double            gross_profit;     // total profit for the symbol
   double            gross_loss;       // total loss for the symbol
   double            total_commission; // total commission for the symbol
   double            total_swap;       // total swaps for the symbol
   double            total_profit;     // total profit excluding swaps and commissions
   double            net_profit;       // net profit taking into account swaps and commissions
   int               win_trades;       // number of profitable trades
   int               loss_trades;      // number of losing trades
   long              long_trades;      // long trades
   long              short_trades;     // short trades
   double            expected_payoff;  // expected payoff for the trade excluding swaps and commissions
   double            win_percent;      // percentage of winning trades
   double            loss_percent;     // percentage of losing trades
   double            average_profit;   // average profit
   double            average_loss;     // average loss
   double            profit_factor;    // profit factor
  };

The structures are copied from the examples shown above in the Documentation, but they are given different names. Also, we have added fields with the account index with the number of short and long positions, by which it will be possible to make a selection from the database.

We need the deal history to create the deal table in the database. Therefore, we will write the function for obtaining the deal history in the same file:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Request the deal history for the specified period                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetHistoryDeals(const datetime from_date, const datetime to_date)
  {
   ResetLastError();
   if(HistorySelect(from_date, to_date))
      return true;
   Print("HistorySelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
   return false;
  }

Here we will also enter a function for deleting a table with the specified name from the database:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete a table with the specified name from the database         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteTable(int database, string table_name)
  {
   ResetLastError();
   if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "DROP TABLE IF EXISTS "+table_name))
     {
      Print("Failed to drop the DEALS table with code ", GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- the table has been successfully deleted
   return(true);
  }

Let's write the deal table function:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create DEALS table                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateTableDeals(int database)
  {
//--- if the DEALS table already exists, delete it
   if(!DeleteTable(database, "DEALS"))
      return(false);

//--- check if the table exists
   ResetLastError();
   if(!DatabaseTableExists(database, "DEALS"))
      //--- create a table
      if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "CREATE TABLE DEALS("
                          "ID          INT KEY NOT NULL,"
                          "ACCOUNT     INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "ORDER_ID    INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "POSITION_ID INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TIME        INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TYPE        INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "ENTRY       INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "SYMBOL      CHAR(10),"
                          "VOLUME      REAL,"
                          "PRICE       REAL,"
                          "PROFIT      REAL,"
                          "SWAP        REAL,"
                          "COMMISSION  REAL,"
                          "MAGIC       INT,"
                          "REASON      INT );"))
        {
         Print("DB: create the DEALS table failed with code ", GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
//--- the table has been successfully created
   return(true);
  }

The function code is copied from the help. However, I have added one more field - account index.

Similarly, let's implement the trade table function also featuring the field with the account index:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create TRADES table                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateTableTrades(int database)
  {
//--- if the TRADES table already exists, delete it
   if(!DeleteTable(database, "TRADES"))
      return(false);
//--- check if the table exists
   ResetLastError();
   if(!DatabaseTableExists(database, "TRADES"))
      //--- create a table
      if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "CREATE TABLE TRADES("
                          "ACCOUNT     INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TIME_IN     INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TICKET      INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TYPE        INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "VOLUME      REAL,"
                          "SYMBOL      CHAR(10),"
                          "PRICE_IN    REAL,"
                          "TIME_OUT    INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "PRICE_OUT   REAL,"
                          "COMMISSION  REAL,"
                          "SWAP        REAL,"
                          "PROFIT      REAL);"))
        {
         Print("DB: create the TRADES table  failed with code ", GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
//--- the table has been successfully created
   return(true);
  }

Let's write the function to fill the database table with deal data:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Add deals to the database table                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool InsertDeals(int database)
  {
//--- auxiliary variables
   long     account_login=AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN);   // account index
   ulong    deal_ticket;         // deal ticket
   long     order_ticket;        // a ticket of an order a deal was executed by
   long     position_ticket;     // ID of a position a deal belongs to
   datetime time;                // deal execution time
   long     type ;               // deal type
   long     entry ;              // deal direction
   string   symbol;              // a symbol a deal was executed for
   double   volume;              // operation volume
   double   price;               // price
   double   profit;              // financial result
   double   swap;                // swap
   double   commission;          // commission
   long     magic;               // Magic number (Expert Advisor ID)
   long     reason;              // deal execution reason or source
//--- go through all deals and add them to the database
   bool failed=false;
   int deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
// --- lock the database before executing transactions
   DatabaseTransactionBegin(database);
   ResetLastError();
   for(int i=0; i<deals; i++)
     {
      deal_ticket=    HistoryDealGetTicket(i);
      order_ticket=   HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_ORDER);
      position_ticket=HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID);
      time= (datetime)HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_TIME);
      type=           HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_TYPE);
      entry=          HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_ENTRY);
      symbol=         HistoryDealGetString(deal_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL);
      volume=         HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_VOLUME);
      price=          HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_PRICE);
      profit=         HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_PROFIT);
      swap=           HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_SWAP);
      commission=     HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_COMMISSION);
      magic=          HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_MAGIC);
      reason=         HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_REASON);
      //--- add each deal to the table using the following query
      string request_text=StringFormat("INSERT INTO DEALS (ID,ACCOUNT,ORDER_ID,POSITION_ID,TIME,TYPE,ENTRY,SYMBOL,VOLUME,PRICE,PROFIT,SWAP,COMMISSION,MAGIC,REASON)"
                                       "VALUES (%I64d, %I64d, %I64d, %I64d, %d, %d, %d, '%s', %G, %G, %G, %G, %G, %I64d, %d)",
                                       deal_ticket, account_login, order_ticket, position_ticket, time, type, entry, symbol, volume, price, profit, swap, commission, magic, reason);
      if(!DatabaseExecute(database, request_text))
        {
         PrintFormat("%s: failed to insert deal #%d with code %d", __FUNCTION__, deal_ticket, GetLastError());
         PrintFormat("i=%d: deal #%d  %s", i, deal_ticket, symbol);
         failed=true;
         break;
        }
     }
//--- check for transaction execution errors
   if(failed)
     {
      //--- roll back all transactions and unlock the database
      DatabaseTransactionRollback(database);
      PrintFormat("%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code %d", __FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- all transactions have been performed successfully - record changes and unlock the database
   DatabaseTransactionCommit(database);
   return(true);
  }

The function code is taken from the DatabaseExecute() function example in the help. I have implemented an additional variable for storing the account index and fixed the request text, since there is most likely an error in the help: int data type is specified for long type data when composing the query string text :

//--- add each deal to the table using the following query
string request_text=StringFormat("INSERT INTO DEALS (ID,ORDER_ID,POSITION_ID,TIME,TYPE,ENTRY,SYMBOL,VOLUME,PRICE,PROFIT,SWAP,COMMISSION,MAGIC,REASON,HOUR)"
                                 "VALUES (%d, %d, %d, %d, %d, %d, '%s', %G, %G, %G, %G, %G, %d, %d,%d)",
                                 deal_ticket, order_ticket, position_ticket, time, type, entry, symbol, volume, price, profit, swap, commission, magic, reason, hour);

We have fixed this by adding the account index and removing the deal entry hour, since we don't need the deal entry hour here.

Let's write the function for filling the trade table based on the deal table:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fill the TRADES table based on DEALS table                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FillTRADEStableBasedOnDEALStable(int database)
  {
   if(!DatabaseTableExists(database, "DEALS"))
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Error. DEALS table is missing in the database", __FUNCTION__);
      return false;
     }
//--- fill in the TRADES table
   if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "INSERT INTO TRADES(TIME_IN,ACCOUNT,TICKET,TYPE,VOLUME,SYMBOL,PRICE_IN,TIME_OUT,PRICE_OUT,COMMISSION,SWAP,PROFIT) "
                       "SELECT "
                       "   d1.time as time_in,"
                       "   d1.account as account,"
                       "   d1.position_id as ticket,"
                       "   d1.type as type,"
                       "   d1.volume as volume,"
                       "   d1.symbol as symbol,"
                       "   d1.price as price_in,"
                       "   d2.time as time_out,"
                       "   d2.price as price_out,"
                       "   d1.commission+d2.commission as commission,"
                       "   d2.swap as swap,"
                       "   d2.profit as profit "
                       "FROM DEALS d1 "
                       "INNER JOIN DEALS d2 ON d1.position_id=d2.position_id "
                       "WHERE d1.entry=0 AND d2.entry=1"))
     {
      Print("DB: fillng the TRADES table failed with code ", GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }

Just like in the functions above, the account index has been added here.

Let's write the function that fills a list of all trades from the database:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fill the list of all trades from the database                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FillsListTradesFromDB(int database, string db_name, STrade &array[])
  {
   STrade trade;
   ResetLastError();
   //--- Request a list of trades from the DB sorted by descending market entry time
   int request=DatabasePrepare(database, "SELECT * FROM TRADES ORDER BY time_in DESC");
   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: ", db_name, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(database);
      return false;
     }
   //--- Read the data of the created trade table into the array of structures
   for(int i=0; DatabaseReadBind(request, trade); i++)
     {
      ArrayResize(array, i+1);
      array[i].account=trade.account;
      array[i].time_in=trade.time_in;
      array[i].ticket=trade.ticket;
      array[i].type=trade.type;
      array[i].volume=trade.volume;
      array[i].symbol=trade.symbol;
      array[i].price_in=trade.price_in;
      array[i].time_out=trade.time_out;
      array[i].price_out=trade.price_out;
      array[i].commission=trade.commission;
      array[i].swap=trade.swap;
      array[i].profit=trade.profit;
     }
   //--- remove the query after use
   DatabaseFinalize(request);
   return true;
  }

Here we have added sorting of the list of trades in descending order of market entry time. If you do not do this, the last trade will be at the end of the list, and accordingly, in the table displayed on the panel it will be at the very bottom. This is inconvenient. Sorting in descending order will move the latest trade to the very beginning of the table - up on the dashboard, and the latest trades will be immediately visible without a long scroll through the list of trades to get to them.

Let's write the function that fills in the list of all symbols traded from the database:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fill the list of all symbols from the database                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FillsListSymbolsFromDB(int database, string db_name, string &array[])
  {
//--- Check the presence of the created trade table in the database
   ResetLastError();
   if(!DatabaseTableExists(database, "TRADES"))
     {
      //--- If the table has not been created yet, inform on how to create it
      if(GetLastError()==5126)
         Alert("First you need to get the trade history.\nClick the \"Get trade history\" button.");
      else
         Print("DatabaseTableExists() failed. Error ",GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
     
//--- request the list of all symbols trading was carried out on from the database. The list is sorted alphabetically
   int request=DatabasePrepare(database, "SELECT DISTINCT symbol FROM TRADES ORDER BY symbol ASC");
   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: ", db_name, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(database);
      return false;
     }
   
//--- Read the data of the created symbol table into the array
   for(int i=0; DatabaseRead(request); i++)
     {
      ArrayResize(array, i+1);
      DatabaseColumnText(request, 0, array[i]);
     }
   //--- remove the query after use
   DatabaseFinalize(request);
   return true;
  }

Use "DISTINCT" key word to obtain the list that will contain only unique, non-repeating symbol names. The list is obtained in alphabetical order.

Similarly, implement the function filling the list of all magic numbers in ascending order from the data base:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fill the list of all magic numbers from the database             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FillsListMagicsFromDB(int database, string db_name, long &array[])
  {
//--- Check the presence of the created trade table in the database
   ResetLastError();
   if(!DatabaseTableExists(database, "DEALS"))
     {
      //--- If the table has not been created yet, inform on how to create it
      if(GetLastError()==5126)
         Alert("First you need to get the trade history.\nClick the \"Get trade history\" button.");
      else
         Print("DatabaseTableExists() failed. Error ",GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
     
//--- request the list of all magic numbers trading was carried out on from the database. The list is sorted in ascending order.
   int request=DatabasePrepare(database, "SELECT DISTINCT magic FROM DEALS ORDER BY magic ASC");
   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: ", db_name, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(database);
      return false;
     }
   
//--- Read the data of the created table of magic numbers into the array
   for(int i=0; DatabaseRead(request); i++)
     {
      ArrayResize(array, i+1);
      DatabaseColumnLong(request, 0, array[i]);
     }
   //--- remove the query after use
   DatabaseFinalize(request);
   return true;
  }

Create the function that gets symbol-based trading statistics from the database and saves it to the array:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Get symbol-based trading statistics from the database and save it to the array|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetTradingStatsBySymbols(int database, string db_name, SSymbolStats &array[])
  {
   int request=DatabasePrepare(database, "SELECT r.*,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent,"
                               "   r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit,"
                               "   r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss,"
                               "   (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor, "
                               "   r.long_trades as long_trades,"
                               "   r.short_trades as short_trades "                               
                               "FROM "
                               "   ("
                               "   SELECT SYMBOL,"
                               "   sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades,"
                               "   sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit,"
                               "   sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss,"
                               "   sum(swap) as total_swap,"
                               "   sum(commission) as total_commission,"
                               "   sum(profit) as total_profit,"
                               "   sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit,"
                               "   sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades,"
                               "   sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades, "
                               "   sum(case when type = 0 AND entry = 0 then 1 else 0 end) as long_trades, "
                               "   sum(case when type = 1 AND entry = 0 then 1 else 0 end) as short_trades "
                               "   FROM DEALS "
                               "   WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL "
                               "   GROUP BY SYMBOL ORDER BY net_profit DESC"
                               "   ) as r");
   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: ", db_name, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(database);
      return false;
     }
     
//--- get entries from request results
   SSymbolStats symbol_stats;
   for(int i=0; DatabaseReadBind(request, symbol_stats) ; i++)
     {
      ArrayResize(array, i+1);
      array[i].name=symbol_stats.name;
      array[i].trades=symbol_stats.trades;
      array[i].long_trades=symbol_stats.long_trades;
      array[i].short_trades=symbol_stats.short_trades;            
      array[i].gross_profit=symbol_stats.gross_profit;
      array[i].gross_loss=symbol_stats.gross_loss;
      array[i].total_commission=symbol_stats.total_commission;
      array[i].total_swap=symbol_stats.total_swap;
      array[i].total_profit=symbol_stats.total_profit;
      array[i].net_profit=symbol_stats.net_profit;
      array[i].win_trades=symbol_stats.win_trades;
      array[i].loss_trades=symbol_stats.loss_trades;
      array[i].expected_payoff=symbol_stats.expected_payoff;
      array[i].win_percent=symbol_stats.win_percent;
      array[i].loss_percent=symbol_stats.loss_percent;
      array[i].average_profit=symbol_stats.average_profit;
      array[i].average_loss=symbol_stats.average_loss;
      array[i].profit_factor=symbol_stats.profit_factor;
     }
//--- remove the query after use
   DatabaseFinalize(request);
   return true;
  }

Here I have added strings to account for long and short positions and get the list sorted in descending order of net profit, so that the symbols that generated the biggest profits were at the beginning of the table.

Similarly, we will write the function for retrieving the magic number-based trading statistics from the database and saving it to the array:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Get magic number-based trading statistics from the database and save it to the array|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetTradingStatsByMagics(int database, string db_name, SMagicStats &array[])
  {
   int request=DatabasePrepare(database, "SELECT r.*,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent,"
                               "   r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit,"
                               "   r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss,"
                               "   (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor, "
                               "   r.long_trades as long_trades,"
                               "   r.short_trades as short_trades "                               
                               "FROM "
                               "   ("
                               "   SELECT MAGIC,"
                               "   sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades,"
                               "   sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit,"
                               "   sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss,"
                               "   sum(swap) as total_swap,"
                               "   sum(commission) as total_commission,"
                               "   sum(profit) as total_profit,"
                               "   sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit,"
                               "   sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades,"
                               "   sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades, "
                               "   sum(case when type = 0 AND entry = 0 then 1 else 0 end) as long_trades, "
                               "   sum(case when type = 1 AND entry = 0 then 1 else 0 end) as short_trades "
                               "   FROM DEALS "
                               "   WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL "
                               "   GROUP BY MAGIC ORDER BY net_profit DESC"
                               "   ) as r");
   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: ", db_name, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(database);
      return false;
     }
     
//--- get entries from request results
   SMagicStats magic_stats;
   for(int i=0; DatabaseReadBind(request, magic_stats) ; i++)
     {
      ArrayResize(array, i+1);
      array[i].magic=magic_stats.magic;
      array[i].trades=magic_stats.trades;
      array[i].long_trades=magic_stats.long_trades;
      array[i].short_trades=magic_stats.short_trades;            
      array[i].gross_profit=magic_stats.gross_profit;
      array[i].gross_loss=magic_stats.gross_loss;
      array[i].total_commission=magic_stats.total_commission;
      array[i].total_swap=magic_stats.total_swap;
      array[i].total_profit=magic_stats.total_profit;
      array[i].net_profit=magic_stats.net_profit;
      array[i].win_trades=magic_stats.win_trades;
      array[i].loss_trades=magic_stats.loss_trades;
      array[i].expected_payoff=magic_stats.expected_payoff;
      array[i].win_percent=magic_stats.win_percent;
      array[i].loss_percent=magic_stats.loss_percent;
      array[i].average_profit=magic_stats.average_profit;
      array[i].average_loss=magic_stats.average_loss;
      array[i].profit_factor=magic_stats.profit_factor;
     }

//--- remove the query after use
   DatabaseFinalize(request);
   return true; 
  }

Finally, let's write a similar function for account-based trading statistics:

//+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Get account-based trading statistics from the database and save it to the array |
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetTradingStatsByAccount(int database, string db_name, SAccountStats &array[])
  {
   int request=DatabasePrepare(database, "SELECT r.*,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent,"
                               "   r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit,"
                               "   r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss,"
                               "   (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor, "
                               "   r.long_trades as long_trades,"
                               "   r.short_trades as short_trades "                               
                               "FROM "
                               "   ("
                               "   SELECT ACCOUNT,"
                               "   sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades,"
                               "   sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit,"
                               "   sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss,"
                               "   sum(swap) as total_swap,"
                               "   sum(commission) as total_commission,"
                               "   sum(profit) as total_profit,"
                               "   sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit,"
                               "   sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades,"
                               "   sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades, "
                               "   sum(case when type = 0 AND entry = 0 then 1 else 0 end) as long_trades, "
                               "   sum(case when type = 1 AND entry = 0 then 1 else 0 end) as short_trades "
                               "   FROM DEALS "
                               "   WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL "
                               "   GROUP BY ACCOUNT ORDER BY net_profit DESC"
                               "   ) as r");
   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: ", db_name, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(database);
      return false;
     }
     
//--- get entries from request results
   SAccountStats account_stats;
   for(int i=0; DatabaseReadBind(request, account_stats) ; i++)
     {
      ArrayResize(array, i+1);
      array[i].account=account_stats.account;
      array[i].trades=account_stats.trades;
      array[i].long_trades=account_stats.long_trades;
      array[i].short_trades=account_stats.short_trades;            
      array[i].gross_profit=account_stats.gross_profit;
      array[i].gross_loss=account_stats.gross_loss;
      array[i].total_commission=account_stats.total_commission;
      array[i].total_swap=account_stats.total_swap;
      array[i].total_profit=account_stats.total_profit;
      array[i].net_profit=account_stats.net_profit;
      array[i].win_trades=account_stats.win_trades;
      array[i].loss_trades=account_stats.loss_trades;
      array[i].expected_payoff=account_stats.expected_payoff;
      array[i].win_percent=account_stats.win_percent;
      array[i].loss_percent=account_stats.loss_percent;
      array[i].average_profit=account_stats.average_profit;
      array[i].average_loss=account_stats.average_loss;
      array[i].profit_factor=account_stats.profit_factor;
     }
//--- remove the query after use
   DatabaseFinalize(request);
   return true;
  }

We have prepared the basic things for creating a project. Namely, we have selected the dashboard and created functions for handling the database based on information from the documentation. All that remains for us to do is to create the logic for the interaction of the dashboard and its tables with the database using the implemented functions. It is likely that the lists placed in the tables on the dashboard will be quite extensive, and the sizes of the tables will exceed the dimensions of the dashboard. In this case, we will need to scroll the tables vertically and horizontally. We will implement this functionality directly in the indicator being created - tables will be scrolled vertically by rotating the mouse wheel, and horizontally - by using the mouse wheel with the Shift key held down.

Statistics for the selected symbol or magic number will be displayed when clicking on the statistics line of the desired symbol or magic number. To do this, we will track the location of the cursor over the table rows and clicking on the row. It would be reasonable to make such functionality in the dashboard class so that it can be used in other projects. But here we will show how we can do the same thing without modifying the dashboard classes.



Assembling the dashboard

In the previously created \MQL5\Indicators\StatisticsBy\ folder, create the new indicator file named StatisticsBy.mq5.

Include the table and dashboard classes files, as well as the function file for handling DB, and inform that the indicator has no rendered buffers:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 StatisticsBy.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers   0
#property indicator_plots     0

#include "Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh"
#include "SQLiteFunc.mqh"

Next, add macro substitutions, array of statistics table columns location, inputs and global variables:

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers   0
#property indicator_plots     0

#include "Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh"
#include "SQLiteFunc.mqh"

#define  PROGRAM_NAME      (MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME))   // Program name
#define  DB_NAME           (PROGRAM_NAME+"_DB.sqlite")         // Database name
#define  DATE_FROM         0                                   // Start date of deal history
#define  DATE_TO           (TimeCurrent())                     // End date of deal history

//--- Table cell width
#define  CELL_W_TRADES     94                                  // Width of trading history table cells
#define  CELL_W_SYMBOLS    62                                  // Width of used symbol table cells
#define  CELL_W_MAGICS     62                                  // Width of used magic number table cells
#define  CELL_H            16                                  // Table cell height
//--- Dimensions of the final statistics table
#define  TABLE_STAT_ROWS   9                                   // Number of rows in the final statistics table
#define  TABLE_STAT_COLS   4                                   // Number of columns in the final statistics table
//--- Tables
#define  TABLE_TRADES      1                                   // Trade history table ID
#define  TABLE_SYMBOLS     2                                   // ID  of the table of symbols used in trading
#define  TABLE_MAGICS      3                                   // ID of the table of magic numbers used in trading
#define  TABLE_ACCOUNT     4                                   // Account statistics table ID
#define  TABLE_STATS       5                                   // ID of the final statistics table of the selected symbol or magic number

//--- Table headers (full/short)
#define  H_TRADES          "Trades"
#define  H_TRADES_S        "Trades"

#define  H_LONG            "Long"
#define  H_LONG_S          "Long"

#define  H_SHORT           "Short"
#define  H_SHORT_S         "Short"

#define  H_GROSS_PROFIT    "Gross Profit"
#define  H_GROSS_PROFIT_S  "Gross Profit"

#define  H_GROSS_LOSS      "Gross Loss"
#define  H_GROSS_LOSS_S    "Gross Loss"

#define  H_COMMISSIONS     "Commission total"
#define  H_COMMISSIONS_S   "Fees"

#define  H_SWAPS           "Swap total"
#define  H_SWAPS_S         "Swaps"

#define  H_PROFITS         "Profit Loss"
#define  H_PROFITS_S       "P/L"

#define  H_NET_PROFIT      "Net Profit"
#define  H_NET_PROFIT_S    "Net Profit"

#define  H_WINS            "Win trades"
#define  H_WINS_S          "Win"

#define  H_LOST            "Loss trades"
#define  H_LOST_S          "Lost"

#define  H_EXP_PAYOFF      "Expected Payoff"
#define  H_EXP_PAYOFF_S    "Avg $"

#define  H_WIN_PRC         "Win percent"
#define  H_WIN_PRC_S       "Win %"

#define  H_LOSS_PRC        "Loss percent"
#define  H_LOSS_PRC_S      "Loss %"

#define  H_AVG_PROFIT      "Average Profit"
#define  H_AVG_PROFIT_S    "Avg Profit"

#define  H_AVG_LOSS        "Average Loss"
#define  H_AVG_LOSS_S      "Avg Loss"

#define  H_PRF_FACTOR      "Profit factor"
#define  H_PRF_FACTOR_S    "PF"

//--- Array of the location of the statistics table columns from left to right
string ArrayDataName[18]=
  {
   "HEADER",
   H_NET_PROFIT_S,
   H_TRADES_S,
   H_GROSS_PROFIT_S,
   H_GROSS_LOSS_S,
   H_COMMISSIONS_S,
   H_SWAPS_S,
   H_PROFITS_S,
   H_LONG_S,
   H_SHORT_S,
   H_WINS_S,
   H_LOST_S,
   H_EXP_PAYOFF_S,
   H_WIN_PRC_S,
   H_LOSS_PRC_S,
   H_AVG_PROFIT_S,
   H_AVG_LOSS_S,
   H_PRF_FACTOR_S,
  };

//--- input parameters
input int                  InpPanelX   =  20;                  /* Dashboard X */ // Panel X coordinate
input int                  InpPanelY   =  20;                  /* Dashboard Y */ // Panel Y coordinate
input int                  InpUniqID   =  0;                   /* Unique ID   */ // Unique ID for the panel object

//--- global variables
int                        DBHandle;                           // Database handle
int                        LPanelTable;                        // Active panel in the left field
int                        RPanelTable;                        // Active panel in the right field
long                       ArrayMagics[];                      // Array of magic numbers
string                     ArraySymbols[];                     // Array of symbols
STrade                     ArrayTrades[];                      // Array of trades
SSymbolStats               ArraySymbolStats[];                 // Array of statistics by symbols
SMagicStats                ArrayMagicStats[];                  // Array of statistics by magic numbers
SAccountStats              ArrayAccountStats[];                // Array of statistics by account
CDashboard                *dashboard=NULL;                     // Pointer to the dashboard instance

To specify the number of columns in the statistics tables and to specify the amount and location of data in the table, it is convenient to use an array containing constants for the names of table headers and, accordingly, the data under these headers. If it is necessary to change the order of different data in the table, it is sufficient to change the order of their declaration in this array and recompile the indicator. We can also remove unnecessary data by commenting it out in this array, or add new ones. But when adding new data, we will need to add it to the database functions and other functions where table data is calculated and displayed.

Let's consider the OnInit() indicator handler where the database and the dashboard with its graphic content are created:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Make sure that hedging system for open position management is used on the account
   if((ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)!=ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING)
     {
      //--- In case of a netting account, deals cannot be transformed to trades using a simple method through transactions, therefore we complete the operation
      Print("For a Netting account, there is no way to convert deals into trades in a simple way.");
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }         
  
//--- Specify the path and create the database (\MQL5\Files\StatisticsBy\Database\)
   string path=PROGRAM_NAME+"\\Database\\";
   DBHandle=DatabaseOpen(path+DB_NAME,DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE);
   if(DBHandle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DatabaseOpen() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   PrintFormat("Database \"%s\" successfully created at MQL5\\Files\\%s", DB_NAME, path);
   
//--- Create the program window panel
   dashboard = new CDashboard(InpUniqID, InpPanelX, InpPanelY, 601, 300);
   if(dashboard==NULL)
     {
      Print("Error. Failed to create dashboard object");
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }
     
//--- Display the dashboard with the program name text in the window header
   dashboard.SetFontParams("Calibri",8);
   dashboard.SetName("Main");
   dashboard.View(PROGRAM_NAME);
   
//--- Draw the workspace
//--- Button for selecting symbols
   CDashboard *panel1=dashboard.InsertNewPanel(dashboard.ID()+1, 3, 20, 49, 21);
   if(panel1!=NULL)
     {
      panel1.SetName("SymbolButton");
      panel1.SetButtonCloseOff();
      panel1.SetButtonMinimizeOff();
      panel1.SetButtonPinOff();
      panel1.View("");
      panel1.Collapse();
      panel1.SetHeaderNewParams("Symbol",clrLightGray,clrBlack,USHORT_MAX,5,-1);
     }
     
//--- Button for selecting magic numbers
   CDashboard *panel2=dashboard.InsertNewPanel(dashboard.ID()+2, 54, 20, 48, 21);
   if(panel2!=NULL)
     {
      panel2.SetName("MagicButton");
      panel2.SetButtonCloseOff();
      panel2.SetButtonMinimizeOff();
      panel2.SetButtonPinOff();
      panel2.View("");
      panel2.Collapse();
      panel2.SetHeaderNewParams("Magic",clrLightGray,clrBlack,USHORT_MAX,8,-1);
     }
     
//--- Button for creating a list of trades
   CDashboard *panel3=dashboard.InsertNewPanel(dashboard.ID()+3, 105, 20, 106, 21);
   if(panel3!=NULL)
     {
      panel3.SetName("TradesButton");
      panel3.SetButtonCloseOff();
      panel3.SetButtonMinimizeOff();
      panel3.SetButtonPinOff();
      panel3.View("");
      panel3.Collapse();
      panel3.SetHeaderNewParams("Get trade history",clrLightGray,clrBlack,USHORT_MAX,10,-1);
     }
     
//--- Left panel for displaying the table of symbols/magic numbers
   CDashboard *panel4=dashboard.InsertNewPanel(dashboard.ID()+4, 2, 38, 101, dashboard.Height()-38-2);
   if(panel4!=NULL)
     {
      panel4.SetName("FieldL");
      panel4.SetButtonCloseOff();
      panel4.SetButtonMinimizeOff();
      panel4.SetButtonPinOff();
      panel4.View("");
      panel4.SetPanelHeaderOff(true);
      panel4.SetFontParams("Calibri",8);
     }
     
//--- Panel on the right for displaying statistics headers for the list of trades and the selected symbol/magic number
   CDashboard *panel5=dashboard.InsertNewPanel(dashboard.ID()+5, 104, 38, dashboard.Width()-104-2, 20);
   if(panel5!=NULL)
     {
      panel5.SetName("FieldH");
      panel5.SetButtonCloseOff();
      panel5.SetButtonMinimizeOff();
      panel5.SetButtonPinOff();
      panel5.View("");
      panel5.SetPanelHeaderOff(true);
      panel5.SetFontParams("Calibri",8,FW_EXTRABOLD);
     }
     
//--- Panel on the right for displaying statistics for the list of trades and the selected symbol/magic number
   CDashboard *panel6=dashboard.InsertNewPanel(dashboard.ID()+6, 104, 38+20, dashboard.Width()-104-2, dashboard.Height()-38-20-2);
   if(panel5!=NULL)
     {
      panel6.SetName("FieldR");
      panel6.SetButtonCloseOff();
      panel6.SetButtonMinimizeOff();
      panel6.SetButtonPinOff();
      panel6.View("");
      panel6.SetPanelHeaderOff(true);
      panel6.SetFontParams("Calibri",8);
     }
     
//--- All tables on the left and right panels are initially inactive
   LPanelTable=WRONG_VALUE;
   RPanelTable=WRONG_VALUE;

//--- All is successful
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

In essence, here the type of position accounting is first checked, and if it is netting, then the indicator stops working, since it is impossible to create a trade table in a simple way (only for entry-exit transactions) for such position accounting.

Next, in the terminal data folder (TERMINAL_DATA_PATH + \MQL5\Files\), create a database in the folder with the program name in the Database subdirectory (\StatisticsBy\Database\). After successfully creating the database, the dashboard is created and filled with content - control buttons and panels for displaying tables:

Interestingly, instead of buttons, we use child dashboards attached to the main window in a collapsed form - only the dashboard header is visible. It has its own handlers for interacting with the mouse cursor, and so we created buttons from regular dashboards that interact with the user and send mouse interaction events to the main program.

Close the database and the dashboard in the OnDeinit() handler:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- Close the database
   DatabaseClose(DBHandle);
   if(GetLastError()==ERR_DATABASE_INVALID_HANDLE)
      Print("Error. An invalid database handle was passed to the DatabaseClose() function");

//--- If the panel object exists, delete it
   if(dashboard!=NULL)
     {
      delete dashboard;
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }

Leave the OnCalculate() handler empty (the indicator does not calculate anything):

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   
//--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call
   return(rates_total);
  }

All work on the dashboard interaction with the user is performed in the indicator event handler.

Let's look at the OnChartEvent() event handler in its entirety. Its code has been thoroughly commented. If we carefully study the event handler comments, the entire logic of the dashboard interaction with the user becomes clear:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- Active dashboard ID
   int table_id=WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Call the dashboard event handler, which in turn sends its events here
   dashboard.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

//--- If we received a user event from the program dashboard window
   if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM)
     {
      //--- Dashboard close button clicked
      if(id==1001)
        {
         //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button
        }
      //--- Clicking buttons for working with DB - the ID is always 1002, while clarification is done by the lparam value
      if(id==1002)
        {
         //--- get deal history from the server and trade history from the DB ("Get trade history" is clicked)
         if(lparam==3)
           {
            //--- If the deal history is not received, leave
            if(!GetHistoryDeals(DATE_FROM, DATE_TO))
               return;
            //--- If there are no deals in history, inform of that and leave
            int deals_total=HistoryDealsTotal();
            if(deals_total==0)
              {
               Print("No deals in history");
               return;
              }
            //--- create DEALS table in the database
            if(!CreateTableDeals(DBHandle))
               return;
            //--- enter deals to the created table
            if(!InsertDeals(DBHandle))
               return;
            //--- Create TRADES table based on DEALS table
            if(!CreateTableTrades(DBHandle))
               return;
            //--- Fill in the TRADES table using an SQL query based on DEALS table data
            if(!FillTRADEStableBasedOnDEALStable(DBHandle))
               return;
            //--- Request a list of all trades from the DB
            if(!FillsListTradesFromDB(DBHandle, DB_NAME, ArrayTrades))
               return;
            //--- Display the number of deals and trades in history on the dashboard
            dashboard.DrawText(" ",2,2,clrNONE,0,0);  // erase previous displayed data
            dashboard.DrawText("Total deals in history: "+(string)deals_total+", trades: "+(string)ArrayTrades.Size(),216,3);


            //--- Get the pointer to the header panel
            CDashboard *panel_h=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldH");
            if(panel_h==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Check the presence and get or create the table object for displaying the trade table header
            CTableData *table_h=NULL;
            if(!panel_h.TableIsExist(TABLE_TRADES) && !panel_h.CreateNewTable(TABLE_TRADES))
               return;
            //--- Get the pointer to the trade header table object
            table_h=panel_h.GetTable(TABLE_TRADES);
            if(table_h==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Clear the table header panel and display the header table on it
            panel_h.Clear();
            panel_h.DrawGrid(TABLE_TRADES,2,2,1,11,CELL_H,CELL_W_TRADES,C'200,200,200',false);
            //--- Fill in the trade header table
            FillsHeaderTradeTable(panel_h,table_h);

            //--- Get the pointer to the right panel
            CDashboard *panel_r=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldR");
            if(panel_r==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Check for availability and get or create a table object for displaying trades
            if(!panel_r.TableIsExist(TABLE_TRADES) && !panel_r.CreateNewTable(TABLE_TRADES))
               return;
            //--- Get the pointer to the trade table object
            CTableData *table_r=panel_r.GetTable(TABLE_TRADES);
            if(table_r==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Clear the panel and display the trade table on it
            panel_r.Clear();
            panel_r.DrawGrid(TABLE_TRADES,2,2,ArrayTrades.Size(),11,CELL_H,CELL_W_TRADES,C'220,220,220');
            //--- Fill the table with trade data and specify TABLE_TRADES table is active to the right
            FillsTradeTable(panel_r,table_r);
            RPanelTable=TABLE_TRADES;
           }
         
         //--- If the display symbol button is pressed
         if(lparam==1)
           {
            //--- request the list of all symbols trading was carried out on from the database and fill in the symbol array
            if(!FillsListSymbolsFromDB(DBHandle, DB_NAME, ArraySymbols))
               return;
            //--- Increase the symbol array by 1 to set "All symbols" (ALL) to it
            int size=(int)ArraySymbols.Size();
            if(ArrayResize(ArraySymbols, size+1)==size+1)
               ArraySymbols[size]="ALL";
            //--- Get the pointer to the left panel
            CDashboard *panel=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldL");
            if(panel==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Check for availability and get or create a table object for displaying the list of symbols
            CTableData *table=NULL;
            if(!panel.TableIsExist(TABLE_SYMBOLS) && !panel.CreateNewTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS))
               return;
            //--- Get the pointer to the table object
            table=panel.GetTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS);
            if(table==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Clear the panel and draw a symbol table on it
            panel.Clear();
            panel.DrawGrid(TABLE_SYMBOLS,2,2,ArraySymbols.Size(),1,CELL_H,panel.Width()-5,C'220,220,220');
            //--- Fill the table with symbol names and indicate that the TABLE_SYMBOLS table is active on the left panel
            FillsSymbolTable(panel,table);
            LPanelTable=TABLE_SYMBOLS;
            
            //--- get trading statistics by symbols
            if(!GetTradingStatsBySymbols(DBHandle, DB_NAME, ArraySymbolStats))
               return;

            //--- Display the number of symbols used in trading
            dashboard.DrawText(" ",2,2,clrNONE,0,0);  // Erase all dashboard contents
            dashboard.DrawText("Total number of symbols used in trade: "+(string)ArraySymbols.Size(),216,3);
            
            //--- Get the pointer to the header panel
            CDashboard *panel_h=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldH");
            if(panel_h==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Check for presence and get or create a table object to display the symbol statistics table header
            CTableData *table_h=NULL;
            if(!panel_h.TableIsExist(TABLE_SYMBOLS) && !panel_h.CreateNewTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS))
               return;
            //--- Get the pointer to the symbol statistics header table object
            table_h=panel_h.GetTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS);
            if(table_h==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Clear the table header panel and display the table on it
            RPanelTable=TABLE_SYMBOLS;
            panel_h.Clear();
            panel_h.DrawGrid(TABLE_SYMBOLS,2,2,1,ArrayDataName.Size(),CELL_H,CELL_W_SYMBOLS,C'200,200,200',false);
            //--- Fill the symbol statistics header table
            FillsHeaderTradingStatsTable(panel_h,table_h);

            //--- Get the pointer to the right panel
            CDashboard *panel_r=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldR");
            if(panel_r==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Check for availability and get or create a table object for displaying the symbol statistics
            if(!panel_r.TableIsExist(TABLE_SYMBOLS) && !panel_r.CreateNewTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS))
               return;
            //--- Get the pointer to the symbol statistics table object
            CTableData *table_r=panel_r.GetTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS);
            if(table_r==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Clear the panel and display the symbol statistics table on it
            panel_r.Clear();
            panel_r.DrawGrid(TABLE_SYMBOLS,2,2,ArraySymbolStats.Size(),ArrayDataName.Size(),CELL_H,CELL_W_SYMBOLS,C'220,220,220');
            //--- Fill the table with symbol statistics data and indicate that the TABLE_SYMBOLS table is active on the right
            FillsTradingStatsBySymbolsTable(panel_r,table_r);
            RPanelTable=TABLE_SYMBOLS;
           }

         //--- If the button to display magic numbers is clicked
         if(lparam==2)
           {
            //--- Request the list of all magic numbers trading was performed on from the DB and fill in the array of magic numbers
            if(!FillsListMagicsFromDB(DBHandle, DB_NAME, ArrayMagics))
               return;
            //--- Increase the array of magic numbers by 1 to set "All magic numbers" to it (LONG_MAX value notifies of that)
            int size=(int)ArrayMagics.Size();
            if(ArrayResize(ArrayMagics, size+1)==size+1)
               ArrayMagics[size]=LONG_MAX;
            //--- Get the pointer to the left panel
            CDashboard *panel=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldL");
            if(panel==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Check for availability and get or create a table object for displaying magic numbers
            CTableData *table=NULL;
            if(!panel.TableIsExist(TABLE_MAGICS) && !panel.CreateNewTable(TABLE_MAGICS))
               return;
            //--- Get the pointer to the table object
            table=panel.GetTable(TABLE_MAGICS);
            if(table==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Clear the panel and draw a table of magic numbers on it
            panel.Clear();
            panel.DrawGrid(TABLE_MAGICS,2,2,ArrayMagics.Size(),1,CELL_H,panel.Width()-5,C'220,220,220');
            //--- Fill the table with magic number values and indicate that TABLE_MAGICS table is active on the left panel
            FillsMagicTable(panel,table);
            LPanelTable=TABLE_MAGICS;
            
            //--- Get trading statistics in the context of magic numbers
            if(!GetTradingStatsByMagics(DBHandle, DB_NAME, ArrayMagicStats))
               return;

            //--- Display the number of magic numbers used in trading
            dashboard.DrawText(" ",2,2,clrNONE,0,0);
            dashboard.DrawText("Total number of magics used in trade: "+(string)ArrayMagics.Size(),216,3);            
            
            //--- Get the pointer to the header panel
            CDashboard *panel_h=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldH");
            if(panel_h==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Check for presence and get or create a table object to display the magic number statistics table header
            CTableData *table_h=NULL;
            if(!panel_h.TableIsExist(TABLE_MAGICS) && !panel_h.CreateNewTable(TABLE_MAGICS))
               return;
            //--- Get the pointer to the magic number statistics header table object
            table_h=panel_h.GetTable(TABLE_MAGICS);
            if(table_h==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Clear the table header panel and display the table on it
            panel_h.Clear();
            panel_h.DrawGrid(TABLE_MAGICS,2,2,1,ArrayDataName.Size(),CELL_H,CELL_W_MAGICS,C'200,200,200',false);
            //--- Fill the symbol statistics header table
            FillsHeaderTradingStatsTable(panel_h,table_h);

            //--- Get the pointer to the right panel
            CDashboard *panel_r=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldR");
            if(panel_r==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Check for availability and get or create a table object for displaying the magic number statistics
            if(!panel_r.TableIsExist(TABLE_MAGICS) && !panel_r.CreateNewTable(TABLE_MAGICS))
               return;
            //--- Get the pointer to the magic number statistics table object
            CTableData *table_r=panel_r.GetTable(TABLE_MAGICS);
            if(table_r==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Clear the panel and display the magic number statistics table on it
            panel_r.Clear();
            panel_r.DrawGrid(TABLE_MAGICS,2,2,ArrayMagicStats.Size(),ArrayDataName.Size(),CELL_H,CELL_W_MAGICS,C'220,220,220');
            //--- Fill the table with magic number statistics and indicate that TABLE_MAGICS table is active
            FillsTradingStatsByMagicsTable(panel_r,table_r);
            RPanelTable=TABLE_MAGICS;
           }
        }
     }
     
//--- If we received a mouse wheel scroll event
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL)
     {
      static int index_l_p=WRONG_VALUE;            // Previous index of the row under the cursor in the table on the left panel
      static int index_r_p=WRONG_VALUE;            // Previous index of the row under the cursor in the table on the right panel
      
       //--- consider the state of mouse buttons and wheel for this event  
      int flg_keys = (int)(lparam>>32);          // the flag of states of the Ctrl and Shift keys, and mouse buttons 
      int x_cursor = (int)(short)lparam;         // X coordinate where the mouse wheel event occurred 
      int y_cursor = (int)(short)(lparam>>16);   // Y coordinate where the mouse wheel event occurred 
      int delta    = (int)dparam;                // total value of mouse scroll, triggers when +120 or -120 is reached 
      
      //--- Get the pointer to the left panel and call the mouse wheel scroll handler for it
      int index_l=WRONG_VALUE;
      CDashboard *panel_l=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldL");
      if(panel_l!=NULL)
         index_l=TableMouseWhellHandlerL(x_cursor,y_cursor,((flg_keys&0x0004)!=0),delta,panel_l,LPanelTable);
      
      //--- Get the pointer to the right panel and call the mouse wheel scroll handler for it
      int index_r=WRONG_VALUE;
      CDashboard *panel_r=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldR");
      if(panel_r!=NULL)
         index_r=TableMouseWhellHandlerR(x_cursor,y_cursor,((flg_keys&0x0004)!=0),delta,panel_r,RPanelTable);
      
      //--- If necessary, we can handle the table row, over which the cursor is located.
      //--- The line number is set in index_l for the left panel and in index_r for the right one
      
      //--- Update the chart after all changes that occurred in the mouse wheel scroll handlers
      if(index_l_p!=index_l)
        {
         index_l_p=index_l;
         ChartRedraw();
        }
      if(index_r_p!=index_r)
        {
         index_r_p=index_r;
         ChartRedraw();
        }
     }
     
//--- In case the mouse movement event received
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE)
     {
      static int index_l_p=WRONG_VALUE;            // Previous index of the row under the cursor in the table on the left panel
      static int index_r_p=WRONG_VALUE;            // Previous index of the row under the cursor in the table on the right panel
      
      int x_cursor = (int)lparam;                  // Mouse cursor X coordinate
      int y_cursor = (int)dparam;                  // Mouse cursor Y coordinate
      
      //--- Get the pointer to the left panel and call the mouse movement handler for it
      int index_l=WRONG_VALUE;
      CDashboard *panel_l=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldL");
      if(panel_l!=NULL)
         index_l=TableMouseMoveHandlerL(x_cursor,y_cursor,panel_l,LPanelTable);
      
      //--- Get the pointer to the right panel and call the mouse movement handler for it
      int index_r=WRONG_VALUE;
      CDashboard *panel_r=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldR");
      
      if(panel_r!=NULL)
         index_r=TableMouseMoveHandlerR(x_cursor,y_cursor,panel_r,RPanelTable);
      
      //--- If necessary, we can handle the table row, over which the cursor is located.
      //--- The line number is set in index_l for the left panel and in index_r for the right one
      
      //--- Update the chart after all changes that occurred in the mouse movement handlers
      if(index_l_p!=index_l)
        {
         index_l_p=index_l;
         ChartRedraw();
        }
      if(index_r_p!=index_r)
        {
         index_r_p=index_r;
         ChartRedraw();
        }
     }
     
//--- In case the mouse click event received
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK)
     {
      int x_cursor = (int)lparam;                  // Mouse cursor X coordinate
      int y_cursor = (int)dparam;                  // Mouse cursor Y coordinate
      
      //--- Get the pointer to the left panel and call the mouse click handler
      int index_l=WRONG_VALUE;
      CDashboard *panel_l=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldL");
      if(panel_l!=NULL)
         index_l=TableMouseClickHandler(x_cursor,y_cursor,panel_l,LPanelTable);
      
      //--- Get the pointer to the right panel and call the mouse click handler
      int index_r=WRONG_VALUE;
      CDashboard *panel_r=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldR");
      if(panel_r!=NULL)
         index_r=TableMouseClickHandler(x_cursor,y_cursor,panel_r,RPanelTable);

      
      //--- Handle the clicked table row
      //--- If there was a click on a symbol from the list in the left panel
      if(LPanelTable==TABLE_SYMBOLS && index_l>WRONG_VALUE)
        {
         //--- Get the symbol table from the left panel
         CTableData *table=panel_l.GetTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS);
         if(table==NULL)
            return;
         //--- Get the only table cell with the index_l row
         CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(index_l,0);
         if(cell==NULL)
            return;
         //--- If the last item (ALL) is clicked
         if(index_l==ArraySymbols.Size()-1)
           {
            //--- get and display account trading statistics and specify that TABLE_STATS panel is active on the right
            if(!GetTradingStatsByAccount(DBHandle, DB_NAME, ArrayAccountStats))
               return;
            if(ViewStatistic(TABLE_ACCOUNT,(string)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN)))
               RPanelTable=TABLE_STATS;
           }
         //--- Click on the symbol name - display statistics for the symbol and indicate that TABLE_STATS panel is active on the right
         else
           {
            if(ViewStatistic(TABLE_SYMBOLS,cell.Text()))
               RPanelTable=TABLE_STATS;
           }
        }
      
      //--- If there was a click on a magic number from the list in the left panel
      if(LPanelTable==TABLE_MAGICS && index_l>WRONG_VALUE)
        {
         //--- Get the magic number table from the left panel
         CTableData *table=panel_l.GetTable(TABLE_MAGICS);
         if(table==NULL)
            return;
         //--- Get the only table cell with the index_l row
         CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(index_l,0);
         if(cell==NULL)
            return;
         //--- If the last item (ALL) is clicked
         if(index_l==ArrayMagics.Size()-1)
           {
            //--- get and display account trading statistics and specify that TABLE_STATS panel is active on the right
            if(!GetTradingStatsByAccount(DBHandle, DB_NAME, ArrayAccountStats))
               return;
            if(ViewStatistic(TABLE_ACCOUNT,(string)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN)))
               RPanelTable=TABLE_STATS;
           }
         //--- Click on the magic number value - display the magic number statistics and indicate that TABLE_STATS panel is active on the right
         else
           {
            if(ViewStatistic(TABLE_MAGICS,cell.Text()))
               RPanelTable=TABLE_STATS;
           }
        }

      //--- If there was a click on a symbol from the list in the right panel
      if(RPanelTable==TABLE_SYMBOLS && index_r>WRONG_VALUE)
        {
         //--- Get the table of symbol statistics from the right panel
         CTableData *table=panel_r.GetTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS);
         if(table==NULL)
            return;
         //--- Get the zero cell of the table with the index_r row index
         CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(index_r,0);
         if(cell==NULL)
            return;
         //--- Display the summary statistics for the symbol and indicate that TABLE_STATS panel on the right is active
         if(ViewStatistic(TABLE_SYMBOLS,cell.Text()))
            RPanelTable=TABLE_STATS;
        }
      
      //--- If there was a click on a magic number from the list in the right panel 
      if(RPanelTable==TABLE_MAGICS && index_r>WRONG_VALUE)
        {
         //--- Get the table of magic number statistics from the right panel
         CTableData *table=panel_r.GetTable(TABLE_MAGICS);
         if(table==NULL)
            return;
         //--- Get the zero cell of the table with the index_r row index
         CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(index_r,0);
         if(cell==NULL)
            return;
         //--- Display the summary statistics for the magic number and indicate that TABLE_STATS panel on the right is active
         if(ViewStatistic(TABLE_MAGICS,cell.Text()))
            RPanelTable=TABLE_STATS;
        }
     }
  }

Now let's consider the rest of the functions called from the event handler. The code for each function is thoroughly commented and should not cause any misunderstanding.

The function that returns the index of a table row based on the cursor coordinates:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the index of the table row by the cursor coordinates      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int TableSelectRowByMouse(const int x_cursor, const int y_cursor, const int cell_h, CDashboard *panel, CTableData *table)
  {
//--- Check the pointers to the panel and table
   if(panel==NULL || table==NULL)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
      
   int index=WRONG_VALUE;  // Index of the table row located under the cursor
   
//--- In the loop by table rows
   int total=table.RowsTotal();
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      //--- get the next zero cell of the table in the row with the loop index
      CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(i,0);
      if(cell==NULL)
         continue;
      
      //--- Calculate the upper and lower coordinates of the table row location based on the cell Y coordinate
      int y1=panel.CoordY()+cell.Y()+1;
      int y2=y1+cell_h;
      
      //--- If the cursor is vertically inside the calculated coordinates of the table row
      if(y_cursor>y1 && y_cursor<y2)
        {
         //--- Write the row index, draw a rectangular area across the entire width of the table (selecting the row under the cursor) and return the row index
         index=cell.Row();
         panel.DrawRectangleFill(2,cell.Y()+1,panel.Width()-4,y2-y1-1,C'220,220,220',240);
         return index;
        }
     }
//--- Nothing found
   return WRONG_VALUE;
  }

The function performs two tasks at once: (1) returns the number of the table row, over which the mouse cursor is located, and (2) highlights this row with a background color.

Mouse wheel scroll handler function inside the left panel table:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Mouse wheel scroll handler inside the left panel table           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int TableMouseWhellHandlerL(const int x_cursor,const int y_cursor,const bool shift_flag,const int delta,CDashboard *panel,const int table_id)
  {
//--- Check the pointer to the left panel
   if(panel==NULL)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Check the cursor location inside the panel
   if(x_cursor<panel.CoordX()+2 || x_cursor>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width() ||
      y_cursor<panel.CoordY()+4 || y_cursor>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height())
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Check if the table is present on the panel
   if(!panel.TableIsExist(table_id))
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Get the pointer to the active table on the panel
   CTableData *table=panel.GetTable(table_id);
   if(table==NULL)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Calculate the table offset by half the height of the table row
   int shift=CELL_H/2*(delta<0 ? -1 : 1);
   
//--- Calculate the coordinates within which the table is shifted
   int y=table.Y1()+shift;
   if(y>2)
      y=2;
   if(y+table.Height()<panel.Height()-2)
      y=panel.Height()-2-table.Height();
   if(table.Height()<panel.Height())
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Clear the panel and display the active table on it
   int total=int(table_id==TABLE_SYMBOLS ? ArraySymbols.Size() : ArrayMagics.Size());
   panel.Clear();
   panel.DrawGrid(table_id,2,y,total,1,CELL_H,panel.Width()-5,C'220,220,220');
   
//--- Fill the table with values
   if(table_id==TABLE_SYMBOLS)
      FillsSymbolTable(panel,table);
   else
      FillsMagicTable(panel,table);
   
//--- Get the row index of the table, over which the cursor is located
   int index=TableSelectRowByMouse(x_cursor,y_cursor,CELL_H,panel,table);
   return index;
  }

When scrolling the mouse wheel, if the cursor is over a table on the panel, the table should also be scrolled if its size exceeds the size of the panel. This is what this handler does - it shifts the table along the specified initial coordinates. In addition, the row under the cursor is highlighted using the TableSelectRowByMouse() function, and the index of the row under the cursor sent by that function is returned. The left panel displays small lists of symbols and magic numbers, so simplified scrolling is implemented here - we immediately shift the table to the calculated coordinates. As for the right panel, the case is a little more complicated.

The handler function for the mouse cursor offset inside the left panel table:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Handler for the mouse cursor offset inside the left panel table  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int TableMouseMoveHandlerL(const int x_cursor,const int y_cursor,CDashboard *panel,const int table_id)
  {
//--- Check the pointer to the left panel
   if(panel==NULL)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Check if the table is present on the panel
   if(!panel.TableIsExist(table_id))
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Get the pointer to the active table on the panel
   CTableData *table=panel.GetTable(table_id);
   if(table==NULL)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
      
//--- Check the cursor location inside the panel
//--- If the cursor is outside the panel, draw the active table and return -1 (to remove the selection of the row, over which the cursor was located)
   int total=int(table_id==TABLE_SYMBOLS ? ArraySymbols.Size() : ArrayMagics.Size());
   if(x_cursor<panel.CoordX()+2 || x_cursor>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width() ||
      y_cursor<panel.CoordY()+4 || y_cursor>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height())
     {
      panel.Clear();
      panel.DrawGrid(table_id,2,table.Y1(),total,1,CELL_H,panel.Width()-5,C'220,220,220');
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
      
//--- Clear the panel and display the active table on it
   panel.Clear();
   panel.DrawGrid(table_id,2,table.Y1(),total,1,CELL_H,panel.Width()-5,C'220,220,220');
   
//--- Fill the table with values
   if(table_id==TABLE_SYMBOLS)
      FillsSymbolTable(panel,table);
   else
      FillsMagicTable(panel,table);
   
//--- Get and return the row index of the table, over which the cursor is located
   int index=TableSelectRowByMouse(x_cursor,y_cursor,CELL_H,panel,table);
   return index;
  }

As in the previous function, the line under the cursor is searched for and selected here. But the table does not scroll.

The mouse wheel scroll handler function inside the right panel table:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Mouse wheel scroll handler inside the right panel table          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int TableMouseWhellHandlerR(const int x_cursor,const int y_cursor,const bool shift_flag,const int delta,CDashboard *panel,const int table_id)
  {
//--- Check the pointer to the right panel
   if(panel==NULL)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Check the cursor location inside the panel
   if(x_cursor<panel.CoordX()+2 || x_cursor>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width() ||
      y_cursor<panel.CoordY()+4 || y_cursor>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height())
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Check if the table is present on the panel
   if(!panel.TableIsExist(table_id))
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Get the pointer to the active table on the panel
   CTableData *table=panel.GetTable(table_id);
   if(table==NULL)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
//--- Calculate the table vertical offset by half the height of the table row
   int shift_y=CELL_H/2*(delta<0 ? -1 : 1);
   
//--- Calculate the table horizontal offset by the height of the table row
   int shift_x=(shift_flag ? CELL_H*(delta<0 ? -1 : 1) : 0);
   
//--- Calculate the coordinates within which the table is shifted by Y
   int y=table.Y1()+shift_y;
   if(y>2)
      y=2;
   if(y+table.Height()<panel.Height()-2)
      y=panel.Height()-2-table.Height();
   
//--- Calculate the coordinates within which the table is shifted by X
   int x=0;
   if(shift_flag)
     {
      x=table.X1()+shift_x;
      if(x>2)
         x=2;
      if(x+table.Width()<panel.Width()-2)
         x=panel.Width()-2-table.Width();
     }
   
//--- If the entire table fits into the panel dimensions, there is no need to scroll anything, return -1
   if(table.Height()<panel.Height() && table.Width()<panel.Width())
      return WRONG_VALUE;
      
//---  Define the table size
   int total=0;         // number of rows
   int columns=0;       // number of columns
   int cell_w=0;        // table cell (column) width
   int cell_h=CELL_H;   // table cell (row) height
   switch(table_id)
     {
      case TABLE_TRADES :
        total=(int)ArrayTrades.Size();
        columns=11;
        cell_w=CELL_W_TRADES;
        break;
      case TABLE_SYMBOLS:
        total=(int)ArraySymbolStats.Size();
        columns=(int)ArrayDataName.Size();
        cell_w=CELL_W_SYMBOLS;
        break;
      case TABLE_MAGICS :
        total=(int)ArrayMagicStats.Size();
        columns=(int)ArrayDataName.Size();
        cell_w=CELL_W_MAGICS;
        break;
      case TABLE_STATS :
        total=TABLE_STAT_ROWS;
        columns=TABLE_STAT_COLS;
        cell_w=(panel.Width()-4)/TABLE_STAT_COLS;
        cell_h=(panel.Height()-4)/total;
        break;
      default  :
        break;
     }
//--- Clear the panel and display the active table on it
   panel.Clear();
   panel.DrawGrid(table_id,
                  (shift_flag ? x : table.X1()),
                  (!shift_flag && table.Height()>panel.Height() ? y : table.Y1()),
                  total,columns,cell_h,cell_w,
                  (table_id!=TABLE_STATS ? C'220,220,220' : C'230,230,230'),
                  (table_id!=TABLE_STATS));
   
//--- Fill the table with values
   switch(table_id)
     {
      case TABLE_TRADES :  FillsTradeTable(panel,table);                   break;
      case TABLE_SYMBOLS:  FillsTradingStatsBySymbolsTable(panel,table);   break;
      case TABLE_MAGICS :  FillsTradingStatsByMagicsTable(panel,table);    break;
      default           :  break;
     }
   
//--- Get the pointer to the header panel
   CDashboard *panel_h=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldH");
   if(panel_h==NULL)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
//--- Get the pointer to the header table
   CTableData *table_h=panel_h.GetTable(table_id);
   if(table_h==NULL)
      return WRONG_VALUE;   
   //--- Clear the table header panel and display the table on it
   panel_h.Clear();
   panel_h.DrawGrid(table_id,(shift_flag ? x : table_h.X1()),2,1,columns,cell_h,cell_w,C'200,200,200',false);
   //--- Fill the header table
   switch(table_id)
     {
      case TABLE_TRADES :  FillsHeaderTradeTable(panel_h,table_h);         break;
      case TABLE_SYMBOLS:  
      case TABLE_MAGICS :  FillsHeaderTradingStatsTable(panel_h,table_h);  break;
      default           :  break;
     }
   
//--- For the summary statistics table, there is no need to search for the row number under the cursor
   if(table.ID()==TABLE_STATS)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
      
//--- Get the row index of the table, over which the cursor is located
   int index=TableSelectRowByMouse(x_cursor,y_cursor,cell_h,panel,table);
   return index;
  }

Here, three tables and the headers of these same tables are handled in one function. It all depends on the table type passed to the function. When scrolling large tables, they need to be scrolled not only in height, but also in width. The flag responsible for scrolling by width is shift_flag — this is a flag of holding down the Shift key while rotating the mouse wheel. When scrolling the table itself, the header located on another panel also scrolls along with it.

The handler function for the mouse cursor offset inside the right panel table:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Handler for mouse cursor offset inside the right panel table     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int TableMouseMoveHandlerR(const int x_cursor,const int y_cursor,CDashboard *panel,const int table_id)
  {
//--- Check the pointer to the left panel
   if(panel==NULL)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Check if the table is present on the panel
   if(!panel.TableIsExist(table_id))
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Get the pointer to the active table on the panel
   CTableData *table=panel.GetTable(table_id);
   if(table==NULL)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//---  Define the table size
   int total=0;         // number of rows
   int columns=0;       // number of columns
   int cell_w=0;        // table cell (column) width
   int cell_h=CELL_H;   // table cell (row) height
   switch(table_id)
     {
      case TABLE_TRADES :
        total=(int)ArrayTrades.Size();
        columns=11;
        cell_w=CELL_W_TRADES;
        break;
      case TABLE_SYMBOLS:
        total=(int)ArraySymbolStats.Size();
        columns=(int)ArrayDataName.Size();
        cell_w=CELL_W_SYMBOLS;
        break;
      case TABLE_MAGICS :
        total=(int)ArrayMagicStats.Size();
        columns=(int)ArrayDataName.Size();
        cell_w=CELL_W_MAGICS;
        break;
      case TABLE_STATS :
        total=TABLE_STAT_ROWS;
        columns=TABLE_STAT_COLS;
        cell_w=(panel.Width()-4)/TABLE_STAT_COLS;
        cell_h=(panel.Height()-4)/total;
        break;
      default  :
        break;
     }
   
//--- Check the cursor location inside the panel
//--- If the cursor is outside the panel, draw the active table and return -1 (to remove the selection of the row, over which the cursor was located)
   if(x_cursor<panel.CoordX()+2 || x_cursor>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width() ||
      y_cursor<panel.CoordY()+4 || y_cursor>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height())
     {
      panel.Clear();
      panel.DrawGrid(table_id,table.X1(),table.Y1(),total,columns,cell_h,cell_w,(table_id!=TABLE_STATS ? C'220,220,220' : C'230,230,230'),(table_id!=TABLE_STATS));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
      
//--- Clear the panel and display the active table on it
   panel.Clear();
   panel.DrawGrid(table_id,table.X1(),table.Y1(),total,columns,cell_h,cell_w,(table_id!=TABLE_STATS ? C'220,220,220' : C'230,230,230'),(table_id!=TABLE_STATS));
   
//--- Fill the table with values
   switch(table_id)
     {
      case TABLE_TRADES :  FillsTradeTable(panel,table);                   break;
      case TABLE_SYMBOLS:  FillsTradingStatsBySymbolsTable(panel,table);   break;
      case TABLE_MAGICS :  FillsTradingStatsByMagicsTable(panel,table);    break;
      default           :  break;
     }

//--- For the summary statistics table, there is no need to search for the row number under the cursor
   if(table.ID()==TABLE_STATS)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
      
//--- Get the row index of the table, over which the cursor is located
   int index=TableSelectRowByMouse(x_cursor,y_cursor,cell_h,panel,table);
   return index;
  }

In general, here (and in the functions discussed above) we only need to find the row number of the table, over which the cursor is located. Everything else is just servicing the "visual things" to highlight the row under the cursor, which ultimately leads to increased consumption of CPU resources. After all, we have to constantly redraw the entire visible part of the table, and the larger the dashboard and the table on it, the more space we have to draw. Of course, the physically drawn space is limited by the dashboard dimensions, but it is still not optimal. If we did such row selections in the dashboardel class, everything would be different - we would redraw only the table rows adjacent to the cursor, remembering the background color before and after highlighting, and then restoring it. But here we do everything directly in the program functions for the sake of simplicity.

The handler function for a mouse click inside the dashboard table:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Handler for mouse click inside the dashboard table               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int TableMouseClickHandler(const int x_cursor,const int y_cursor,CDashboard *panel,const int table_id)
  {
//--- Check the pointer to the left panel
   if(panel==NULL)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
      
//--- Check the cursor location inside the panel
   if(x_cursor<panel.CoordX()+2 || x_cursor>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width() ||
      y_cursor<panel.CoordY()+4 || y_cursor>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height())
      return WRONG_VALUE;
      
//--- Check if the table is present on the panel
   if(!panel.TableIsExist(table_id))
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Get the pointer to the active table on the panel
   CTableData *table=panel.GetTable(table_id);
   if(table==NULL)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- For the summary statistics table, there is no need to search for the row number under the cursor
   if(table.ID()==TABLE_STATS)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
      
//--- Get the index of the clicked table row
   int index=TableSelectRowByMouse(x_cursor,y_cursor,CELL_H,panel,table);
   return index;
  }

When clicking on a table row, we need to find and return the row index, in which the click occurred in order to handle it further. This has already been shown in the user event handler in OnChartEvent().

The function that fills the table with symbol names:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fill the table with symbol names                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FillsSymbolTable(CDashboard *panel,CTableData *table)
  {
//--- Check the pointers to the panel and table
   if(panel==NULL || table==NULL)
      return;
      
//--- Calculate the index of the row, from which we need to start filling the table
   CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(0,0);
   if(cell==NULL)
      return;
   int y=panel.CoordY()+cell.Y()-2;
   int diff=panel.CoordY()-y;
   int index=diff/CELL_H;
      
//--- Fill the table with values from the array starting with the 'index' row
   for(int i=index;i<(int)ArraySymbols.Size();i++)
     {
      CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(i,0);
      if(cell==NULL)
         continue;
      
      //--- do not draw invisible areas of the table
      if(cell.X()>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width())
         continue;
      if(cell.Y()>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height())
         break;

      //--- display data from the array to the table cells
      cell.SetText(ArraySymbols[i]);
      panel.DrawText(cell.Text(),cell.X()+2,cell.Y()+1);
     }
  }

Here, in addition to not drawing areas of the table that extend beyond the panel, we also limit the start of the loop to the first table row that is visible at the top. When scrolling up the table, the very first row may go far beyond the panel at the top. In order not to "spin the loop" once again and not try to draw those table rows outside the panel that will not be drawn anyway, we need to calculate the index of the first table row visible from above, and start the loop from it. For fairly large tables, this approach produces noticeable results, eliminating the severe slowdowns when scrolling through a table with hundreds of rows.

The function filling the table with magic numbers:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fill the table with magic number values                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FillsMagicTable(CDashboard *panel,CTableData *table)
  {
//--- Check the pointers to the panel and table
   if(panel==NULL || table==NULL)
      return;
      
//--- Calculate the index of the row, from which we need to start filling the table
   CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(0,0);
   if(cell==NULL)
      return;
   int y=panel.CoordY()+cell.Y()-2;
   int diff=panel.CoordY()-y;
   int index=diff/CELL_H;
      
//--- Fill the table with values from the array starting with the 'index' row
   for(int i=index;i<(int)ArrayMagics.Size();i++)
     {
      CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(i,0);
      if(cell==NULL)
         continue;
      
      //--- do not draw invisible areas of the table
      if(cell.X()>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width())
         continue;
      if(cell.Y()>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height())
         break;

      //--- display data from the array to the table cells
      string text=(i<(int)ArrayMagics.Size()-1 ? (string)ArrayMagics[i] : "ALL");
      cell.SetText(text);
      panel.DrawText(cell.Text(),cell.X()+2,cell.Y()+1);
     }
  }

The function that fills the trade header table:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fill the trade header table                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FillsHeaderTradeTable(CDashboard *panel,CTableData *table)
  {
//--- Check the pointers to the panel and table
   if(panel==NULL || table==NULL)
      return;
//--- Fill the table with values
   int total=11;                    // 11 table columns
   CTableCell *cell=NULL;
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      //--- Get the i-th table cell from the zeroth (and only) table row
      cell=table.GetCell(0,i);
      if(cell==NULL)
         continue;
      
      //--- do not draw invisible areas of the table
      if(cell.X()>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width())
         continue;
      if(cell.Y()>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height())
         break;
         
      //--- Write the names of the headers depending on the loop index
      string cell_text="";
      switch(i)
        {
         case 0   :  cell_text="Time Entry In";    break;   // login time
         case 1   :  cell_text="Position ID";      break;   // position ID
         case 2   :  cell_text="Position Type";    break;   // buy or sell
         case 3   :  cell_text="Volume";           break;   // volume
         case 4   :  cell_text="Symbol";           break;   // symbol
         case 5   :  cell_text="Price Entry In";   break;   // entry price
         case 6   :  cell_text="Time Entry Out";   break;   // exit time
         case 7   :  cell_text="Price Entry Out";  break;   // exit price
         case 8   :  cell_text="Commission";       break;   // entry and exit fees
         case 9   :  cell_text="Swap";             break;   // swap
         case 10  :  cell_text="Profit";           break;   // profit or loss
         default  :  break;
        }
      //--- display entries to cell tables
      cell.SetText(cell_text);
      panel.DrawText(cell.Text(),cell.X()+6,cell.Y()+2);
     }
  }

The function filling the trade table:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fill in the trade table                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FillsTradeTable(CDashboard *panel,CTableData *table)
  {
//--- Check the pointers to the panel and table
   if(panel==NULL || table==NULL)
      return;
      
//--- Fill in the table with values from the array
   CTableCell *cell=NULL;
   int total=(int)ArrayTrades.Size();
   if(total==0)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Error: Trades array is empty",__FUNCTION__);
      return;
     }
     
//--- Calculate the index of the row, from which we need to start filling the table
   cell=table.GetCell(0,0);
   if(cell==NULL)
      return;
   int y=panel.CoordY()+cell.Y()-2;
   int diff=panel.CoordY()-y;
   int index=diff/CELL_H;
   
//--- In a loop by the number of rows (size of the trades array), starting from the 'index' row
   for(int i=index;i<total;i++)
     {
      //--- in a loop by the number of columns (11 for this table)
      for(int j=0;j<11;j++)
        {
         //--- get the next table cell
         cell=table.GetCell(i,j);
         if(cell==NULL)
            continue;
         
         //--- do not draw invisible areas of the table
         if(cell.X()>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width())
            continue;
         if(cell.Y()>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height())
            break;
         
         //--- Get table data from the trades array
         string cell_text="";
         int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(ArrayTrades[i].symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS);
         switch(j)
           {
            case 0   :  cell_text=TimeToString(ArrayTrades[i].time_in);             break;   // login time
            case 1   :  cell_text=IntegerToString(ArrayTrades[i].ticket);           break;   // position ID
            case 2   :  cell_text=(ArrayTrades[i].type==0 ? "Buy" : "Sell");        break;   // buy or sell
            case 3   :  cell_text=DoubleToString(ArrayTrades[i].volume,2);          break;   // volume
            case 4   :  cell_text=ArrayTrades[i].symbol;                            break;   // symbol
            case 5   :  cell_text=DoubleToString(ArrayTrades[i].price_in,digits);   break;   // entry price
            case 6   :  cell_text=TimeToString(ArrayTrades[i].time_out);            break;   // exit time
            case 7   :  cell_text=DoubleToString(ArrayTrades[i].price_out,digits);  break;   // exit price
            case 8   :  cell_text=DoubleToString(ArrayTrades[i].commission,2);      break;   // entry and exit fees
            case 9   :  cell_text=DoubleToString(ArrayTrades[i].swap,2);            break;   // swap
            case 10  :  cell_text=DoubleToString(ArrayTrades[i].profit,2);          break;   // profit or loss
            default  :  break;
           }
         //--- display entries to cell tables
         cell.SetText(cell_text);
         panel.DrawText(cell.Text(),cell.X()+6,cell.Y()+1);
        }
     }
  }

The two functions essentially draw one table. One function draws a table header with columns titled based on the column index, and the second function draws a table below the header with values corresponding to the column headers. In general, the functions work in pairs.

The function filling in the trading statistics header table:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fill the trading statistics header table                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FillsHeaderTradingStatsTable(CDashboard *panel,CTableData *table)
  {
//--- Check the pointers to the panel and table
   if(panel==NULL || table==NULL)
      return;
      
//--- Fill the table with values in a loop by the number of columns (by the size of the data in ArrayDataName)
   int total=(int)ArrayDataName.Size();
   CTableCell *cell=NULL;
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      //--- get the next table cell
      cell=table.GetCell(0,i);
      if(cell==NULL)
         continue;
      
      //--- do not draw invisible areas of the table
      if(cell.X()>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width())
         continue;
      if(cell.Y()>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height())
         break;
         
      //--- Write the names of the headers depending on the loop index
      string cell_text=(i>0 ? ArrayDataName[i] : table.ID()==TABLE_SYMBOLS ? "Symbol" : "Magic");
      //--- display entries to cell tables
      cell.SetText(cell_text);
      panel.DrawText(cell.Text(),cell.X()+6,cell.Y()+2);
     }
  }

When displaying a statistical table by symbols or magic numbers, it is necessary to draw a header for the statistics table. But we have two tables with statistical data: one for symbols, the second for magic numbers. The headers of these tables differ only in the first column, all the others are the same. Here the table ID is checked and, depending on it, the header of the first column is signed either with a symbol or a magic number.

The function filling in the symbol trading statistics table:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fill in the symbol trading statistics table                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FillsTradingStatsBySymbolsTable(CDashboard *panel,CTableData *table)
  {
//--- Check the pointers to the panel and table
   if(panel==NULL || table==NULL)
      return;
      
//--- Fill in the table with values from the array
   CTableCell *cell=NULL;
   int total=(int)ArraySymbolStats.Size();
   if(total==0)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Error: The array of trading statistics by symbols is empty",__FUNCTION__);
      return;
     }
     
//--- Calculate the index of the row, from which we need to start filling the table
   cell=table.GetCell(0,0);
   if(cell==NULL)
      return;
   int y=panel.CoordY()+cell.Y()-2;
   int diff=panel.CoordY()-y;
   int index=diff/CELL_H;
   
//--- In a loop by the number of rows (size of the symbol statistics array), starting from the 'index' row
   for(int i=index;i<total;i++)
     {
      //--- in a loop by the number of statistics columns (array of the location of the statistics table columns from left to right)
      for(int j=0;j<(int)ArrayDataName.Size();j++)
        {
         //--- get the next table cell
         cell=table.GetCell(i,j);
         if(cell==NULL)
            continue;
         
         //--- do not draw invisible areas of the table
         if(cell.X()>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width())
            continue;
         if(cell.Y()>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height())
            break;
            
         //--- Get table data from the array of structures
         string cell_text="";
         
         cell_text=GetDataStatsStr(TABLE_SYMBOLS, ArrayDataName[j],i);
         //--- display entries to cell tables
         cell.SetText(cell_text);
         panel.DrawText(cell.Text(),cell.X()+6,cell.Y()+1);
        }
     }
  }

The function filling in the magic number trading statistics table:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fill in the magic number trading statistics table                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FillsTradingStatsByMagicsTable(CDashboard *panel,CTableData *table)
  {
//--- Check the pointers to the panel and table
   if(panel==NULL || table==NULL)
      return;
      
//--- Fill in the table with values from the array
   CTableCell *cell=NULL;
   int total=(int)ArrayMagicStats.Size();
   if(total==0)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Error: The array of trading statistics by magics is empty",__FUNCTION__);
      return;
     }
     
//--- Calculate the index of the row, from which we need to start filling the table
   cell=table.GetCell(0,0);
   if(cell==NULL)
      return;
   int y=panel.CoordY()+cell.Y()-2;
   int diff=panel.CoordY()-y;
   int index=diff/CELL_H;
   
//--- In the loop by the number of rows (size of the magic number statistics array), starting from the 'index' row
   for(int i=index;i<total;i++)
     {
      //--- in a loop by the number of statistics columns (array of the location of the statistics table columns from left to right)
      for(int j=0;j<(int)ArrayDataName.Size();j++)
        {
         //--- get the next table cell
         cell=table.GetCell(i,j);
         if(cell==NULL)
            continue;
         
         //--- do not draw invisible areas of the table
         if(cell.X()>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width())
            continue;
         if(cell.Y()>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height())
            break;
            
         //--- Get table data from the array of structures
         string cell_text=GetDataStatsStr(TABLE_MAGICS, ArrayDataName[j],i);
         //--- display entries to cell tables
         cell.SetText(cell_text);
         panel.DrawText(cell.Text(),cell.X()+6,cell.Y()+1);
        }
     }
  }

Two similar functions that fill in the tables of statistics for symbols and magic numbers.

The function that returns data from the structure by header type:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return data from the structure by header type                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double GetDataStats(const int table_type, const string data_type, const int index)
  {
//--- Depending on the data type in the table, return data from the fields of the data_type structure by 'index' array index
   switch(table_type)
     {
      case TABLE_SYMBOLS :
        return
          (
            data_type==H_TRADES_S         ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].trades             :
            data_type==H_GROSS_PROFIT_S   ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].gross_profit       :
            data_type==H_GROSS_LOSS_S     ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].gross_loss         :
            data_type==H_COMMISSIONS_S    ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].total_commission   :
            data_type==H_SWAPS_S          ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].total_swap         :
            data_type==H_PROFITS_S        ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].total_profit       :
            data_type==H_NET_PROFIT_S     ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].net_profit         :
            data_type==H_WINS_S           ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].win_trades         :
            data_type==H_LOST_S           ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].loss_trades        :
            data_type==H_LONG_S           ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].long_trades        :
            data_type==H_SHORT_S          ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].short_trades       :
            data_type==H_EXP_PAYOFF_S     ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].expected_payoff    :
            data_type==H_WIN_PRC_S        ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].win_percent        :
            data_type==H_LOSS_PRC_S       ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].loss_percent       :
            data_type==H_AVG_PROFIT_S     ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].average_profit     :
            data_type==H_AVG_LOSS_S       ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].average_loss       :
            data_type==H_PRF_FACTOR_S     ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].profit_factor      :
            0
          );
      case TABLE_MAGICS :
        return
          (
            data_type==H_TRADES_S         ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].trades              :
            data_type==H_GROSS_PROFIT_S   ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].gross_profit        :
            data_type==H_GROSS_LOSS_S     ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].gross_loss          : 
            data_type==H_COMMISSIONS_S    ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].total_commission    :
            data_type==H_SWAPS_S          ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].total_swap          :
            data_type==H_PROFITS_S        ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].total_profit        :
            data_type==H_NET_PROFIT_S     ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].net_profit          :
            data_type==H_WINS_S           ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].win_trades          :
            data_type==H_LOST_S           ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].loss_trades         :
            data_type==H_LONG_S           ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].long_trades         :
            data_type==H_SHORT_S          ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].short_trades        :
            data_type==H_EXP_PAYOFF_S     ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].expected_payoff     :
            data_type==H_WIN_PRC_S        ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].win_percent         :
            data_type==H_LOSS_PRC_S       ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].loss_percent        :
            data_type==H_AVG_PROFIT_S     ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].average_profit      :
            data_type==H_AVG_LOSS_S       ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].average_loss        :
            data_type==H_PRF_FACTOR_S     ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].profit_factor       :
            0
          );
      case TABLE_ACCOUNT   :
        return
          (
            data_type==H_TRADES_S         ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].trades            :
            data_type==H_GROSS_PROFIT_S   ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].gross_profit      :
            data_type==H_GROSS_LOSS_S     ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].gross_loss        : 
            data_type==H_COMMISSIONS_S    ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].total_commission  :
            data_type==H_SWAPS_S          ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].total_swap        :
            data_type==H_PROFITS_S        ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].total_profit      :
            data_type==H_NET_PROFIT_S     ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].net_profit        :
            data_type==H_WINS_S           ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].win_trades        :
            data_type==H_LOST_S           ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].loss_trades       :
            data_type==H_LONG_S           ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].long_trades       :
            data_type==H_SHORT_S          ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].short_trades      :
            data_type==H_EXP_PAYOFF_S     ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].expected_payoff   :
            data_type==H_WIN_PRC_S        ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].win_percent       :
            data_type==H_LOSS_PRC_S       ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].loss_percent      :
            data_type==H_AVG_PROFIT_S     ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].average_profit    :
            data_type==H_AVG_LOSS_S       ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].average_loss      :
            data_type==H_PRF_FACTOR_S     ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].profit_factor     :
            0
          );
      default  : return 0;
     }
  }

The function receives the statistics table type (symbol/magic number/account), data type (column header value) and data index in the structure array. Depending on the data passed to the function, a value from the corresponding array of structures is returned. For simplicity, the value is always returned with the double type, even if it is an integer in the structure. In the following function, this value is returned as a string with the desired number of decimal places.

The function returning data from the structure by header type as a string:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return data from the structure by header type as a string        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetDataStatsStr(const int table_type, const string data_type, const int index)
  {
//--- Depending on the data type, we determine the number of decimal places
//--- (2 - for a real property and 0 - for an integer)
   int digits=(data_type==H_TRADES_S   ||
               data_type==H_WINS_S     ||
               data_type==H_LOST_S     ||
               data_type==H_LONG_S     ||
               data_type==H_SHORT_S ? 0 : 2);  
   
//--- If data type is "Header"
   if(data_type=="HEADER")
     {
      //--- return the name depending on the table type (symbol, magic number, account)
      switch(table_type)
        {
         case TABLE_SYMBOLS   :  return ArraySymbolStats[index].name;
         case TABLE_MAGICS    :  return (string)ArrayMagicStats[index].magic;
         case TABLE_ACCOUNT   :  return (string)ArrayAccountStats[index].account;
         default              :  return "Unknown:"+(string)table_type;
        }
     }
//--- For all other data types, return their string value with the previously defined number of decimal places
   return(DoubleToString(GetDataStats(table_type, data_type, index),digits));
  }

Functions are used to send the values of the cells of the statistics tables to the dashboard tables.

The function returning the symbol index in the array of symbol statistics:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the index of the symbol in the symbol statistics array    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int GetIndexSymbol(const string symbol)
  {
   int total=(int)ArraySymbolStats.Size();
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      if(ArraySymbolStats[i].name==symbol)
         return i;
     }
   return WRONG_VALUE;
  }

The function returning the symbol index in the statistics array by magic numbers:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the magic number index in the statistics array by magic numbers |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
int GetIndexMagic(const long magic)
  {
   int total=(int)ArrayMagicStats.Size();
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      if(ArrayMagicStats[i].magic==magic)
         return i;
     }
   return WRONG_VALUE;
  }

Both functions return the index of the searched symbol or magic number in the corresponding array of symbols or magic number statistics.

The function that displays the final statistics for the selected symbol, magic number or account:

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display statistics for the selected symbol, magic number or account|
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ViewStatistic(const int table_type,const string cell_text)
  {
//--- Get the pointers to the header panel and the right panel for displaying statistics
   CDashboard *panel_h=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldH");
   CDashboard *panel_r=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldR");
   if(panel_h==NULL || panel_r==NULL)
      return false;
      
//--- Determine the source of statistical data (symbol/magic number/account)
   string source=(table_type==TABLE_SYMBOLS ? "symbol" : table_type==TABLE_MAGICS ? "magic" : "account");
   int index=WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Depending on the text in the selected table cell (cell_text) passed to the function,
//--- get the index that contains the data in the corresponding statistics array
   switch(table_type)
     {
      case TABLE_SYMBOLS:  index=GetIndexSymbol(cell_text);                   break;
      case TABLE_MAGICS :  index=GetIndexMagic(StringToInteger(cell_text));   break;
      case TABLE_ACCOUNT:  index=(ArrayAccountStats.Size()==1 ? 0 : -1);      break;
      default           :  break;
     }
//--- If the index could not be obtained, we assume that the corresponding statistics array is empty
   if(index==WRONG_VALUE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Error. Empty array of %s statistics",__FUNCTION__,source);
      return false;
     }
   
//--- Get and save the font properties set for the header bar
   int f_size,f_flags,f_angle;
   string f_name=panel_h.FontParams(f_size,f_flags,f_angle);
   
//--- Clear the header bar and display the description of the selected data in Tahoma font size 8
   panel_h.Clear();
   panel_h.SetFontParams("Tahoma",8,f_flags,f_angle);
   panel_h.DrawText(StringFormat("Trade statistics by %s %s",source,cell_text),8,3,C'150,150,150');
//--- Return the header bar font to its previous saved properties
   panel_h.SetFontParams(f_name,f_size,f_flags,f_angle);
   
//--- Check for availability and get or create a table object for displaying statistics on the right panel
   if(!panel_r.TableIsExist(TABLE_STATS) && !panel_r.CreateNewTable(TABLE_STATS))
      return false;
//--- Get the pointer to the created table
   CTableData *table_r=panel_r.GetTable(TABLE_STATS);
   if(table_r==NULL)
      return false;

//--- Clear the right panel and draw a table on it
   panel_r.Clear();
   panel_r.DrawGrid(TABLE_STATS,2,2,TABLE_STAT_ROWS,TABLE_STAT_COLS,(panel_r.Height()-4)/TABLE_STAT_ROWS,(panel_r.Width()-4)/TABLE_STAT_COLS,C'230,230,230',false);

//--- Declare a structure for storing statistics data
//--- (symbol/magic number/account) by previously obtained data index.
//--- All fields of the SSymbolStats, SMagicStats and SAccountStats structures are the same,
//--- except for the first field with the symbol name, magic value or account number.
//--- Since the first field is not needed here, any of the three structure types is sufficient.
//--- Fill the declared structure with data depending on the selected source
   SSymbolStats stats={};
   switch(table_type)
     {
      case TABLE_SYMBOLS:
        stats.trades          =  ArraySymbolStats[index].trades;
        stats.gross_profit    =  ArraySymbolStats[index].gross_profit;
        stats.gross_loss      =  ArraySymbolStats[index].gross_loss;
        stats.total_commission=  ArraySymbolStats[index].total_commission;
        stats.total_swap      =  ArraySymbolStats[index].total_swap;
        stats.total_profit    =  ArraySymbolStats[index].total_profit;
        stats.net_profit      =  ArraySymbolStats[index].net_profit;
        stats.win_trades      =  ArraySymbolStats[index].win_trades;
        stats.loss_trades     =  ArraySymbolStats[index].loss_trades;
        stats.long_trades     =  ArraySymbolStats[index].long_trades;
        stats.short_trades    =  ArraySymbolStats[index].short_trades;
        stats.expected_payoff =  ArraySymbolStats[index].expected_payoff;
        stats.win_percent     =  ArraySymbolStats[index].win_percent;
        stats.loss_percent    =  ArraySymbolStats[index].loss_percent;
        stats.average_profit  =  ArraySymbolStats[index].average_profit;
        stats.average_loss    =  ArraySymbolStats[index].average_loss;
        stats.profit_factor   =  ArraySymbolStats[index].profit_factor;
        break;
      case TABLE_MAGICS :
        stats.trades          =  ArrayMagicStats[index].trades;
        stats.gross_profit    =  ArrayMagicStats[index].gross_profit;
        stats.gross_loss      =  ArrayMagicStats[index].gross_loss;
        stats.total_commission=  ArrayMagicStats[index].total_commission;
        stats.total_swap      =  ArrayMagicStats[index].total_swap;
        stats.total_profit    =  ArrayMagicStats[index].total_profit;
        stats.net_profit      =  ArrayMagicStats[index].net_profit;
        stats.win_trades      =  ArrayMagicStats[index].win_trades;
        stats.loss_trades     =  ArrayMagicStats[index].loss_trades;
        stats.long_trades     =  ArrayMagicStats[index].long_trades;
        stats.short_trades    =  ArrayMagicStats[index].short_trades;
        stats.expected_payoff =  ArrayMagicStats[index].expected_payoff;
        stats.win_percent     =  ArrayMagicStats[index].win_percent;
        stats.loss_percent    =  ArrayMagicStats[index].loss_percent;
        stats.average_profit  =  ArrayMagicStats[index].average_profit;
        stats.average_loss    =  ArrayMagicStats[index].average_loss;
        stats.profit_factor   =  ArrayMagicStats[index].profit_factor;
        break;
      case TABLE_ACCOUNT:
        stats.trades          =  ArrayAccountStats[index].trades;
        stats.gross_profit    =  ArrayAccountStats[index].gross_profit;
        stats.gross_loss      =  ArrayAccountStats[index].gross_loss;
        stats.total_commission=  ArrayAccountStats[index].total_commission;
        stats.total_swap      =  ArrayAccountStats[index].total_swap;
        stats.total_profit    =  ArrayAccountStats[index].total_profit;
        stats.net_profit      =  ArrayAccountStats[index].net_profit;
        stats.win_trades      =  ArrayAccountStats[index].win_trades;
        stats.loss_trades     =  ArrayAccountStats[index].loss_trades;
        stats.long_trades     =  ArrayAccountStats[index].long_trades;
        stats.short_trades    =  ArrayAccountStats[index].short_trades;
        stats.expected_payoff =  ArrayAccountStats[index].expected_payoff;
        stats.win_percent     =  ArrayAccountStats[index].win_percent;
        stats.loss_percent    =  ArrayAccountStats[index].loss_percent;
        stats.average_profit  =  ArrayAccountStats[index].average_profit;
        stats.average_loss    =  ArrayAccountStats[index].average_loss;
        stats.profit_factor   =  ArrayAccountStats[index].profit_factor;
        break;
      default:
        break;
     }

//---  Get and save the font properties set for the right panel
   f_name=panel_r.FontParams(f_size,f_flags,f_angle);
//--- Set a new font Tahoma size 8 for the right panel
   panel_r.SetFontParams("Tahoma",8,FW_BLACK,f_angle);
   
//--- Variables for calculating the location of text in a table cell
   CTableCell *cellH=NULL, *cellV=NULL;
   int    cols=table_r.ColumnsInRow(0);   // number of columns in the statistics table
   int    cw=table_r.Width()/cols;        // width of one table column
   int    y_shift=6;                      // shift text height
   int    x_shift=21;                     // shift text width
   int    tw=0;                           // text width
   string text="";
   double value=0;
   
//--- Left column (data -- value)
//--- Get cells 0.0 and 0.1 of the table and send Trades and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(0,0);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(0,1);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   text=(string)stats.trades;
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_TRADES+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   
//--- Get cells 1.0 and 1.1 of the table and send Long and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(1,0);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(1,1);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   text=(string)stats.long_trades;
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_LONG+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   
//--- Get cells 2.0 and 2.1 of the table and send Short and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(2,0);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(2,1);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   text=(string)stats.short_trades;
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_SHORT+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   
//--- Get cells 3.0 and 3.1 of the table and send Net Profit and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(3,0);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(3,1);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   value=stats.net_profit;
   text=DoubleToString(value,2);
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_NET_PROFIT+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value>0 ? C'86,119,204' : value<0 ? C'234,50,50' : C'150,150,150'));
   
//--- Get cells 4.0 and 4.1 of the table and send Profit Loss and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(4,0);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(4,1);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   value=stats.total_profit;
   text=DoubleToString(value,2);
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_PROFITS+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value>0 ? C'86,119,204' : value<0 ? C'234,50,50' : C'150,150,150'));
   
//--- Get cells 5.0 and 5.1 of the table and send Gross Profit and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(5,0);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(5,1);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   value=stats.gross_profit;
   text=DoubleToString(value,2);
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_GROSS_PROFIT+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value>0 ? C'86,119,204' : C'150,150,150'));
   
//--- Get cells 6.0 and 6.1 of the table and send Gross Loss and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(6,0);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(6,1);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   value=stats.gross_loss;
   text=DoubleToString(value,2);
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_GROSS_LOSS+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value<0 ? C'234,50,50' : C'150,150,150'));
   
//--- Get cells 7.0 and 7.1 of the table and send Commission and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(7,0);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(7,1);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   value=stats.total_commission;
   text=DoubleToString(value,2);
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_COMMISSIONS+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value<0 ? C'234,50,50' : C'150,150,150'));
   
//--- Get cells 8.0 and 8.1 of the table and send Swap and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(8,0);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(8,1);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   value=stats.total_swap;
   text=DoubleToString(value,2);
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_SWAPS+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value<0 ? C'234,50,50' : C'150,150,150'));
   
   
//--- Right column (data -- value)
//--- Get cells 0.2 and 0.3 of the table and send Win trades and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(0,2);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(0,3);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   text=(string)stats.win_trades;
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_WINS+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   
//--- Get cells 1.2 and 1.3 of the table and send Loss trades and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(1,2);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(1,3);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   text=(string)stats.loss_trades;
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_LOST+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   
//--- Get cells 2.2 and 2.3 of the table and send Expected Payoff and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(2,2);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(2,3);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   value=stats.expected_payoff;
   text=DoubleToString(value,2);
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_EXP_PAYOFF+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   
//--- Get cells 3.2 and 3.3 of the table and send Win percent and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(3,2);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(3,3);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   value=stats.win_percent;
   text=DoubleToString(value,2);
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_WIN_PRC+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,C'86,119,204');
   
//--- Get cells 4.2 and 4.3 of the table and send Loss percent and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(4,2);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(4,3);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   value=stats.loss_percent;
   text=DoubleToString(value,2);
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_LOSS_PRC+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,C'234,50,50');
   
//--- Get cells 5.2 and 5.3 of the table and send Average Profit and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(5,2);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(5,3);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   value=stats.average_profit;
   text=DoubleToString(value,2);
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_AVG_PROFIT+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value>0 ? C'86,119,204' : C'150,150,150'));
   
//--- Get cells 6.2 and 6.3 of the table and send Average Loss and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(6,2);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(6,3);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   value=stats.average_loss;
   text=DoubleToString(value,2);
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_AVG_LOSS+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value<0 ? C'234,50,50' : C'150,150,150'));
   
//--- Get cells 7.2 and 7.3 of the table and send Profit factor and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(7,2);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(7,3);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   value=stats.profit_factor;
   text=DoubleToString(value,2);
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_PRF_FACTOR+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   
//--- Return the right panel font to its previous saved properties
   panel_r.SetFontParams(f_name,f_size,f_flags,f_angle);
   return true;
  }

The function is designed to draw the final statistics table for the selected symbol, magic number, or the entire account. The function receives the type of the statistics table and the name of the symbol, or the string value of the magic number, or the account number. The text determines the index of the symbol, magic number or account in the corresponding array of statistical data structures. From the required structure, we use the obtained index to get all statistical data into the structure, and then we arrange them in the rendered table according to the coordinates of its cells. In this case, the horizontal offsets of the displayed text are calculated in such a way that the data header is tied to the left edge of the table cell, and the text of the data value is tied to the right edge of its table cell. All data is displayed in four columns so that they are visually grouped on the panel in two columns in the form of "title -- value".

Let's compile the indicator and see what we got:

We can see that all the declared functionality works as expected. We can see slight "blinking" of text in tables when moving the cursor and scrolling tables. But this is the result of a suboptimal redrawing scheme - the entire visible part of the table is constantly redrawing. This can be avoided by more complex logic for handling table rows under the cursor, but this is not our objective here.

Tables can be scrolled vertically by rotating the mouse wheel, and horizontally by rotating the wheel while holding the Shift key. If we look closely at the video, we will notice that when displaying statistics for a magic number with a value of 0, the number of long and short positions is shown as zero. This is caused by an error in defining a trade in a query from the DB. The table of trades is created from the table of deals. If a position was opened by an EA (in this case with the magic number of 600) and closed manually, then the opening deal will have a magic number specified, while the closing one will have a zero magic number. This can be seen in the deal history:

Here, we use close deals to determine the trade and its magic number is zero. It is impossible to find an opening deal using the zero magic number. Accordingly, neither long nor short positions are found for the zero magic number. Thus, when creating a trade table, it is worth considering the possibility that a position can be opened by an EA and closed manually and vice versa. If we take this into account, then such errors should no longer occur.



Conclusion

In this article, we set ourselves the task of creating a dashboard displaying trading statistics, and we had to solve it using examples from articles and documentation on this resource. As we can see, even without knowing something, it is always easy to find answers to your questions, using the huge knowledge base offered by the resource, and make a fully functional product.

Study the information offered by the website, read articles and documentation, communicate with more experienced colleagues, refine the examples found to suit your tasks, and everything will definitely work out!

All files of the considered classes, functions and indicator are attached to the article. Also attached is an archive that can be unpacked into the terminal data directory. All the necessary files are placed in the \MQL5\Indicators\StatisticsBy folder, so that they can be immediately compiled and the indicator file can be launched.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/16233

Attached files |
Download ZIP
Dashboard.mqh (256.99 KB)
SQLiteFunc.mqh (64.62 KB)
StatisticsBy.mq5 (164.58 KB)
MQL5.zip (45.47 KB)

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This article was written by a user of the site and reflects their personal views. MetaQuotes Ltd is not responsible for the accuracy of the information presented, nor for any consequences resulting from the use of the solutions, strategies or recommendations described.

Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin
    • Writing scripts, indicators, EAs on mql5 and mql4
    ------------------------------------------------
    Reliable, high quality. Help you check your strategy in StrategyTester, offer options to increase profitability. I write as a tester, and for demo and live trading.
    ------------------------------------------------
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    Last comments | Go to discussion (5)
    fxsaber
    fxsaber | 31 Oct 2024 at 09:26

    There is a lack of tools that would allow you to work with a large trading history.

    Unfortunately, this toolkit simply hangs up when requesting history, like many others.



    It takes five minutes to get the history. Then it is impossible to do anything with the window - full CPU load.

    Artyom Trishkin
    Artyom Trishkin | 31 Oct 2024 at 10:08
    fxsaber #:

    There is a lack of tools to deal with a large trading history.

    Unfortunately, this toolkit just hangs up when requesting history, like many others.



    Five minutes to get the history. Then it is impossible to do anything with the window - full CPU load.

    Can I have investor access to the account in a private message?
    fxsaber
    fxsaber | 31 Oct 2024 at 12:01
    Artyom Trishkin #:
    Can I have investor access to the account?

    Unfortunately, there is no such possibility. But you can create something like this yourself: on a demo account, use a script to open/close the required number of positions by different symbols/magics in an hour using asynchronous OrderSend.

    Konstantin Seredkin
    Konstantin Seredkin | 7 Dec 2024 at 09:36

    Doesn't want to work on the Moscow stock exchange



    JRandomTrader
    JRandomTrader | 7 Dec 2024 at 10:29
    Konstantin Seredkin #:

    Doesn't want to work on the Moscow stock exchange

    Naturally. Everything related to position, except for total position, is useless at netting if more than one robot works on one symbol (or robot plus manual trading).

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