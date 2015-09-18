スタンダードライブラリーのクラスとグーグルチャートAPIを用いて情報ボードを生成する

はじめに

MQL5のプログラマーの活動を楽にするため、デザイナーは 標準ライブラリを作成したが、これはほとんど全てのAPI MQL5機能をカバーし、これで作業することをずっと簡単にそして便利にしている。この記事は標準ライブラリーで使用されるクラスを最大限載せた情報ボードを創ろうという試みとなる。





1. 標準ライブラリのクラスの概観

では、このライブラリとはいったい何なのか？解説ドキュメント ではこれは次のものからなると述べている:

全てのクラスを含んだファイルはMQL5/Include フォルダーにある。ライブラリーコードを見るとクラスのみを与えていて、ファンクションはないことに気付くだろう。従って、これを使うには、オブジェクト指向プログラミング(OOP)のある程度の知識を持っていなければならない。

ライブラリのクラスの全て(トレーディングのものを除き)は CObject ベースクラスから派生している。これを示すため、 クラスダイヤグラムを構築してみよう。これに必要な全てはそろっている－親のクラスとその継承者たち。MQL5 は基本的にC++のサブセットであるので、IBM Rational Rose instrumentを使うことにする、これはダイヤグラムの自動構築のために、C++プロジェクトのリバースエンジニアリングのツールを提供してくれる。

図 1. 標準ライブラリのクラスのダイヤグラム

クラスのプロパティとメソッドは得られるダイヤグラムが複雑になるので表示されていない。アグレゲーション(集合)も、我々には重要でないので省いた。結果として、世代(継承)のみが残っていて、どのプロパティとメソッドをクラスが得ているかを見出すことができる。

ダイヤグラムに見れるように、ライン、ファイル、チャート、グラフィックオブジェクト、そして配列を扱う各ライブラリーの要素はそのベースクラスを持っていて (それぞれCString, CFile, CChart, CChartObject そして CArray)、それらは CObjectから継承されているインジケーター CIndicator とその 付属である CIndicators クラスを扱うためのベースのクラスは CArrayObj から継承されていて、一方インジケーターのバッファーのクラス CIndicatorBuffer は CArrayDoubleから継承されている。

ダイヤグラムの深紅色は実際のクラスには存在しないことを示している - それらは インジケーター、配列とグラフィックオブジェクトを取り扱うときのクラスを含んでいる集合である。それらは非常に多くあり、そしていずれも単一の親から相続されているが、簡単化のため、ダイヤグラムが複雑にならないようにそうしている。例えば、indicatorは CiDEMA, CiStdDev, 等を含んでいる。

またクラスダイヤグラムはDoxygen documentation systemの自動生成を用いて構築できることに注意する価値がある。このシステムでこれを行うのはRational Roseで行うより少し簡単である。Doxygenについてのもっと詳細は記事 Auto-Generated Documentation for MQL5 Code(MQL5 のため自動生成記録)の中に載っている





2. 問題

標準ライブラリークラスのついてできる限り多くの情報を記載するテーブルを作成することを試みよう。

ボードは何を表示するだろうか？いくらかMetaTrader 5の詳細レポートに似たものであろう:

図 2. 詳細レポートの見え方

見て分かるように、レポートはバランスチャートと何らかのトレーディング図を示している。. これらのインジケータの計算方法についてより詳しい内容は論説エキスパートのテスト報告書の数値の意味するもの (What the Numbers in the Expert Testing Report Mean) に見ることができる。.

ボードはあくまで純粋に情報提供のために使われ、なんら取引操作は行使しない。これはチャートを閉じるのを防止するため、別のウインドウで、一つのインジケーターとして実装するのが最良である。さらに、それを簡単な縮尺とするためサブウインドウに置くこと、さらにマウスの一つの操作でボードを閉じることができるのが良い。

報告をパイチャートで補完したいと思うかも知れない、そうすれば全取引数に相対的なその証券 上の取引数を表示することができる。.





3. インターフェースの設計

われわれは目的を定義した - 主チャートのサブウインドウに詳細レポートを必要とする。

情報ボードをクラスとして実装することにしよう。さて始めよう:

class Board { protected : int wnd; CArrayObj *Data; CArrayDouble ChartData; CChartObjectEdit cells[ 10 ][ 6 ]; CChart Chart; CChartObjectBmpLabel BalanceChart; CChartObjectBmpLabel PieChart; PieData *pie_data; private : double net_profit; double gross_profit; double gross_loss; double profit_factor; double expected_payoff; double absolute_drawdown; double maximal_drawdown; double maximal_drawdown_pp; double relative_drawdown; double relative_drawdown_pp; int total; int short_positions; double short_positions_won; int long_positions; double long_positions_won; int profit_trades; double profit_trades_pp; int loss_trades; double loss_trades_pp; double largest_profit_trade; double largest_loss_trade; double average_profit_trade; double average_loss_trade; int maximum_consecutive_wins; double maximum_consecutive_wins_usd; int maximum_consecutive_losses; double maximum_consecutive_losses_usd; int maximum_consecutive_profit; double maximum_consecutive_profit_usd; int maximum_consecutive_loss; double maximum_consecutive_loss_usd; int average_consecutive_wins; int average_consecutive_losses; void GetData(); void Calculate(); void GetChart( int X_size, int Y_size, string request, string file_name); string CreateGoogleRequest( int X_size, int Y_size, bool type); int GetFontSize( int x, int y); string colors[ 12 ]; public : void Board(); void ~Board(); void Refresh(); void CreateInterface(); };

保護されているクラスデータはインターフェース要素とディール、バランス、そしてパイチャートデータである。トレードのインジケータといくつかのメソッドはプライベートである。. それらは使用者がそれらに直接のアクセスを持つべきではないのでプライベートであり、それらはクラスの中で計算される。

インターフェース作成とインジケータの計算のメソッドもまたプライベートであり、それはここで厳格なメソッドの呼び出しのシーケンスに耐える必要があるからである。例えば、インジケータの計算に計算のためのデータが無くては計算は不可能であり事前に作成しておくことなく、インタフェースを更新することも不可能である。従って、使用者に「墓穴を掘る(自分の足を撃つ)」ことはさせない。.

あとで、戻ってくる必要がないよう。クラスのコンストラクターとデストラクターを紹介します。

void Board::Board() { Chart.Attach(); wnd= ChartWindowFind (Chart.ChartId(), "IT" ); Data = new CArrayObj; pie_data= new PieData; colors[ 0 ]= "003366" ; colors[ 1 ]= "00FF66" ; colors[ 2 ]= "990066" ; colors[ 3 ]= "FFFF33" ; colors[ 4 ]= "FF0099" ; colors[ 5 ]= "CC00FF" ; colors[ 6 ]= "990000" ; colors[ 7 ]= "3300CC" ; colors[ 8 ]= "000033" ; colors[ 9 ]= "FFCCFF" ; colors[ 10 ]= "CC6633" ; colors[ 11 ]= "FF0000" ; } void Board::~Board() { if ( CheckPointer (Data)!= POINTER_INVALID ) delete Data; if ( CheckPointer (pie_data)!= POINTER_INVALID ) delete pie_data; ChartData.Shutdown(); Chart.Detach(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 10 ;i++) for ( int j= 0 ;j< 6 ;j++) cells[i][j].Delete(); BalanceChart.Delete(); PieChart.Delete(); }

コンストラクターにおいて、タイプ CChart のオブジェクトをその Attach() メソッドの助けで現在のチャートに結びつける。デストラクターで呼び出される Detach() メソッドはチャートをそのオブジェクトから開放する。 CArrayObj タイプのオブジェクトへのポインターであるデータオブジェクトは、オブジェクトのアドレスを受け取り、 new 操作を用いて動的に 生成され、デストラクタにおいて delete 操作を用いて削除される。. 削除の前に CheckPointer() を用いてオブジェクトの存在をチェックするのを忘れないようにする、さもないとエラーが起こる。

CArrayObj クラスについてのもっと詳しい情報が さらに与えられる。CArrayDouble クラスの Shutdown() メソッドはほかのクラスと同様に CArray クラスから相続され(クラスのダイヤグラム参照) オブジェクトによって占領されたメモリーをクリアし明け渡す。 CChartObject クラス相続者の Delete() メソッド そのチャートからのオブジェクトを除去する。

こうして、コンストラクター はメモリーを割り当てデストラクターはそれを明け渡し、クラスで創られたグラフィックオブジェクト を除去する。

それでは、インタフェースを紹介しよう。上述の通り、CreateInterface() メソッドはボードのインターフェース の生成を行い雨:

void Board::CreateInterface() { int x_size=Chart.WidthInPixels(); int y_size=Chart.GetInteger(CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,wnd); double chart_border=y_size*( 1.0 -(Chart_ratio/ 100.0 )); if (Chart_ratio< 100 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< 10 ;i++) { for ( int j= 0 ;j< 6 ;j++) { cells[i][j].Create(Chart.ChartId(), "InfBoard " +IntegerToString(i)+ " " +IntegerToString(j), wnd,j*(x_size/ 6.0 ),i*(chart_border/ 10.0 ),x_size/ 6.0 ,chart_border/ 10.0 ); cells[i][j].Selectable( false ); cells[i][j].ReadOnly( true ); cells[i][j].FontSize(GetFontSize(x_size/ 6.0 , chart_border/ 10.0 )); cells[i][j].Font( "Arial" ); cells[i][j].Color(text_color); } } } if (Chart_ratio> 0 ) { BalanceChart.Create(Chart.ChartId(), "InfBoard chart" , wnd, 0 , chart_border); BalanceChart.Selectable( false ); PieChart.Create(Chart.ChartId(), "InfBoard pie_chart" , wnd, x_size* 0.75 , chart_border); PieChart.Selectable( false ); } Refresh(); }

全ての要素をコンパクトに配置するため、まず CChartクラスの WidthInPixels() と GetInteger() メソッド を用いてボードを置くインジケーターサブウインドウの長さと幅を求める。そしてCChartObjectEdit クラスの Create()メソッドを用いて インジケーターの値を含んでいるセルを生成する (「入力フィールド」の生成), 全ての継承者はこの CChartObjectメソッドを持っている。

このタイプの操作に 標準ライブラリ がいかに便利か分かるだろうこれが無くては各オブジェクトをObjectCreateファンクションを用いて生成し、ObjectSetのようなファンクションを用いてオブジェクトのプロパティを設定しなければならず、コードが冗長になってしまう。後ほどオブジェクトのプロパティを変更したいと思ったときに、混乱を避けるためにオブジェクトの名前を注意深く選ばなければならないだろう。ここで簡単に一連のグラフィックオブジェクトを生成し、望んだような形を見ることができる。

さらに、 オブジェクトのプロパティを、もしそれがCChartObject クラスの Color()メソッドのように、 高負荷なクラスを生成するものであると、一つのファンクションでオブジェクトのプロパティを取得・格納することができる - パラメーターが無ければ - それはオブジェクトの色に戻る。パイチャートをバランスチャートの次に置く、それは画面の全幅の４分の１にもなるかもしれない。

Refresh method() がボードを更新する。この更新の内容は何か？インジケーターを数え、それらをグラフィックオブジェクトに入れ、そしてもしそれが入っているウインドウのサイズが変わったならボードの寸法を再調整する。ボードはウインドウの全フリースペースを占有するはずだ。

void Board::Refresh() { if (! TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_CONNECTED )) { Alert ( "No connection with the trading server!" ); return ;} if (! TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_DLLS_ALLOWED )) { Alert ( "DLLs are prohibited!" ); return ;} Calculate(); int x_size=Chart.WidthInPixels(); int y_size=Chart.GetInteger( CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,wnd); double chart_border=y_size*( 1.0 -(Chart_ratio/ 100.0 )); string captions[ 10 ][ 6 ]= { { "Total Net Profit:" , " " , "Gross Profit:" , " " , "Gross Loss:" , " " }, { "Profit Factor:" , " " , "Expected Payoff:" , " " , "" , "" }, { "Absolute Drawdown:" , " " , "Maximal Drawdown:" , " " , "Relative Drawdown:" , " " }, { "Total Trades:" , " " , "Short Positions (won %):" , " " , "Long Positions (won %):" , " " }, { "" , "" , "Profit Trades (% of total):" , " " , "Loss trades (% of total):" , " " }, { "Largest" , "" , "profit trade:" , " " , "loss trade:" , " " }, { "Average" , "" , "profit trade:" , " " , "loss trade:" , " " }, { "Maximum" , "" , "consecutive wins ($):" , " " , "consecutive losses ($):" , " " }, { "Maximal" , "" , "consecutive profit (count):" , " " , "consecutive loss (count):" , " " }, { "Average" , "" , "consecutive wins:" , " " , "consecutive losses:" , " " } }; captions[ 0 ][ 1 ]= DoubleToString (net_profit, 2 ); captions[ 0 ][ 3 ]= DoubleToString (gross_profit, 2 ); captions[ 0 ][ 5 ]= DoubleToString (gross_loss, 2 ); captions[ 1 ][ 1 ]= DoubleToString (profit_factor, 2 ); captions[ 1 ][ 3 ]= DoubleToString (expected_payoff, 2 ); captions[ 2 ][ 1 ]= DoubleToString (absolute_drawdown, 2 ); captions[ 2 ][ 3 ]= DoubleToString (maximal_drawdown, 2 )+ "(" + DoubleToString (maximal_drawdown_pp, 2 )+ "%)" ; captions[ 2 ][ 5 ]= DoubleToString (relative_drawdown_pp, 2 )+ "%(" + DoubleToString (relative_drawdown, 2 )+ ")" ; captions[ 3 ][ 1 ]= IntegerToString (total); captions[ 3 ][ 3 ]= IntegerToString (short_positions)+ "(" + DoubleToString (short_positions_won, 2 )+ "%)" ; captions[ 3 ][ 5 ]= IntegerToString (long_positions)+ "(" + DoubleToString (long_positions_won, 2 )+ "%)" ; captions[ 4 ][ 3 ]= IntegerToString (profit_trades)+ "(" + DoubleToString (profit_trades_pp, 2 )+ "%)" ; captions[ 4 ][ 5 ]= IntegerToString (loss_trades)+ "(" + DoubleToString (loss_trades_pp, 2 )+ "%)" ; captions[ 5 ][ 3 ]= DoubleToString (largest_profit_trade, 2 ); captions[ 5 ][ 5 ]= DoubleToString (largest_loss_trade, 2 ); captions[ 6 ][ 3 ]= DoubleToString (average_profit_trade, 2 ); captions[ 6 ][ 5 ]= DoubleToString (average_loss_trade, 2 ); captions[ 7 ][ 3 ]= IntegerToString (maximum_consecutive_wins)+ "(" + DoubleToString (maximum_consecutive_wins_usd, 2 )+ ")" ; captions[ 7 ][ 5 ]= IntegerToString (maximum_consecutive_losses)+ "(" + DoubleToString (maximum_consecutive_losses_usd, 2 )+ ")" ; captions[ 8 ][ 3 ]= DoubleToString (maximum_consecutive_profit_usd, 2 )+ "(" + IntegerToString (maximum_consecutive_profit)+ ")" ; captions[ 8 ][ 5 ]= DoubleToString (maximum_consecutive_loss_usd, 2 )+ "(" + IntegerToString (maximum_consecutive_loss)+ ")" ; captions[ 9 ][ 3 ]= IntegerToString (average_consecutive_wins); captions[ 9 ][ 5 ]= IntegerToString (average_consecutive_losses); if (Chart_ratio< 100 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< 10 ;i++) { for ( int j= 0 ;j< 6 ;j++) { cells[i][j].X_Distance(j*(x_size/ 6.0 )); cells[i][j].Y_Distance(i*(chart_border/ 10.0 )); cells[i][j].X_Size(x_size/ 6.0 ); cells[i][j].Y_Size(chart_border/ 10.0 ); cells[i][j].SetString( OBJPROP_TEXT ,captions[i][j]); cells[i][j].FontSize(GetFontSize(x_size/ 6.0 ,chart_border/ 10.0 )); } } } if (Chart_ratio> 0 ) { int X=x_size* 0.75 ,Y=y_size-chart_border; GetChart(X,Y,CreateGoogleRequest(X,Y,true), "board_balance_chart" ); BalanceChart.Y_Distance(chart_border); BalanceChart.BmpFileOn( "board_balance_chart.bmp" ); BalanceChart.BmpFileOff( "board_balance_chart.bmp" ); X=x_size* 0.25 ; GetChart(X,Y,CreateGoogleRequest(X,Y,false), "pie_chart" ); PieChart.Y_Distance(chart_border); PieChart.X_Distance(x_size* 0.75 ); PieChart.BmpFileOn( "pie_chart.bmp" ); PieChart.BmpFileOff( "pie_chart.bmp" ); } ChartRedraw (); }

たくさんのコードがあり CreateInterface() メソッドに似て、まずCalculate() ファンクションがインジケーターを数え、それらを グラフィックオブジェクトに入れ、そして同時にオブジェクトのサイズをX_Size() and Y_Size() メソッドを用いてウインドウのサイズに合わせる。X_Distance と Y_Distanceメソッドがオブジェクトの位置を変更する。

GetFontSize()ファンクションに注目する、それはフォントのサイズを選び、テキストが再スケールの後コンテナーの境界から「オーバーフロー」しないように、そして、逆に小さくなり過ぎないようにする。.

このファンクションをより詳細に見てみよう。

#import "String_Metrics.dll" void GetStringMetrics( int font_size, int &X, int &Y); #import int Board::GetFontSize( int x, int y) { int res= 8 ; for ( int i= 15 ;i>= 1 ;i--) { int X,Y; GetStringMetrics(i,X,Y); if (X<=x && Y<=y) return i; } return res; }

GetStringMetrics() ファンクションは上に述べたDLLからインポートされ、そのコードはarchive DLL_Sources.zipの中に見出され、必要があれば変更できる。あなたがプロジェクトで自身のインターフェースを設計する選択をするならこれは便利になると思う 。

これでユーザーインターフェースについて終えたので、トレードのインジケーターの計算に移ろう。





4. トレードのインジケーターの計算

Calculate() メソッドは計算を行う。

しかし、必要なデータを受け取るGetData() メソッドも必要である。

void Board::GetData() { Data.Shutdown(); ChartData.Shutdown(); pie_data.Shutdown(); HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ()); CAccountInfo acc_inf; double balance=acc_inf.Balance(); double store= 0 ; long_positions= 0 ; short_positions= 0 ; long_positions_won= 0 ; short_positions_won= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< HistoryDealsTotal ();i++) { CDealInfo deal; deal.Ticket( HistoryDealGetTicket (i)); if (deal.Ticket()>= 0 && deal.Entry()== DEAL_ENTRY_OUT ) { pie_data.Add(deal. Symbol ()); if (!For_all_symbols && deal. Symbol ()!= Symbol ()) continue ; double profit=deal.Profit(); profit+=deal.Swap(); profit+=deal.Commission(); store+=profit; Data.Add( new CArrayDouble); ((CArrayDouble *)Data.At(Data.Total()- 1 )).Add(profit); ((CArrayDouble *)Data.At(Data.Total()- 1 )).Add(deal.Type()); } } double initial_deposit=(balance-store); for ( int i= 0 ;i<Data.Total();i++) { initial_deposit+=((CArrayDouble *)Data.At(i)).At( 0 ); ChartData.Add(initial_deposit); } }

最初に、データ保存のメソッドを考えよう。標準ライブラリは データ構造のクラスを提供し、それで配列を使わないで済ませることができる。利益と取引のタイプのデータを履歴に保存するのに２次元の配列を必要とする。しかし標準ライブラリは２次元の配列を構成する明示的なクラスを提供していない、ただし CArrayDouble (２重データタイプの配列)と CArrayObjクラス( CObject クラスのインスタンスとその継承者へのポインターの動的な配列)がある。すなわちダブルタイプの配列を生成することができ、それはまさに行われていることである。

もちろん ((CArrayDouble *) Data.At (Data.Total () - 1 ))のような宣言もある。(profit)を加えることは data [i] [j] = profit とするほどスマートには見えないが、これは最初に言うだけのことである。結局、標準ライブラリのクラスを使うことなく単に１つの配列を宣言することは、組み込みのメモリ管理、異なった配列を挿入する能力、配列の比較、要素の探索といった利益を失うことになる。こうして、メモリ組織のクラスを使用することは、配列のオーバーフローの管理から開放し、さらに多くの便利な道具も提供してくれる。

CArray (図 1.参照) クラスのTotal()メソッド は配列内の要素の数を戻し、 Add() メソッド はそれらを加算し、 At() メソッドは要素を戻す。

パイチャートを作ることにしているので、シンボルに対するディールの数を表示するために、必要なデータを集めなければならない。

ここでこのデータを収集するために、追加のクラスを書く。

class PieData { protected : CArrayInt val; CArrayString symb; public : bool Shutdown() { bool res= true ; res&=val.Shutdown(); res&=symb.Shutdown(); return res; } int Search( string str) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<symb.Total();i++) if (symb.At(i)==str) return i; return - 1 ; } void Add( string str) { int symb_pos=Search(str); if (symb_pos>- 1 ) val.Update(symb_pos,val.At(symb_pos)+ 1 ); else { symb.Add(str); val.Add( 1 ); } } int Total() const { return symb.Total();} int Get_val( int pos) const { return val.At(pos);} string Get_symb( int pos) const { return symb.At(pos);} };

標準ライブラリのクラスが常に処理に必要なメソッドを提供してくれるわけではない。この例では 、CArrayString クラスのSearch() メソッドは適切ではない、というのはそれを適用するのに配列をソートする必要があり、それはデータ構造に反するからである。 したがって、自身でメソッドを書き下ろさなければならない。

トレードの特性の計算はCalculate() メソッドに組まれている:

void Board::Calculate() { GetData(); gross_profit= 0 ; gross_loss= 0 ; net_profit= 0 ; profit_factor= 0 ; expected_payoff= 0 ; absolute_drawdown= 0 ; maximal_drawdown_pp= 0 ; maximal_drawdown= 0 ; relative_drawdown= 0 ; relative_drawdown_pp= 0 ; total=Data.Total(); long_positions= 0 ; long_positions_won= 0 ; short_positions= 0 ; short_positions_won= 0 ; profit_trades= 0 ; profit_trades_pp= 0 ; loss_trades= 0 ; loss_trades_pp= 0 ; largest_profit_trade= 0 ; largest_loss_trade= 0 ; average_profit_trade= 0 ; average_loss_trade= 0 ; maximum_consecutive_wins= 0 ; maximum_consecutive_wins_usd= 0 ; maximum_consecutive_losses= 0 ; maximum_consecutive_losses_usd= 0 ; maximum_consecutive_profit= 0 ; maximum_consecutive_profit_usd= 0 ; maximum_consecutive_loss= 0 ; maximum_consecutive_loss_usd= 0 ; average_consecutive_wins= 0 ; average_consecutive_losses= 0 ; if (total== 0 ) return ; double max_peak= 0 ,min_peak= 0 ,tmp_balance= 0 ; int max_peak_pos= 0 ,min_peak_pos= 0 ; int max_cons_wins= 0 ,max_cons_losses= 0 ; double max_cons_wins_usd= 0 ,max_cons_losses_usd= 0 ; int avg_win= 0 ,avg_loss= 0 ,avg_win_cnt= 0 ,avg_loss_cnt= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { double profit=((CArrayDouble *)Data.At(i)).At( 0 ); int deal_type=((CArrayDouble *)Data.At(i)).At( 1 ); switch (deal_type) { case DEAL_TYPE_BUY : {long_positions++; if (profit>= 0 ) long_positions_won++; break ;} case DEAL_TYPE_SELL : {short_positions++; if (profit>= 0 ) short_positions_won++; break ;} } if (profit>= 0 ) { gross_profit+=profit; profit_trades++; if (profit>largest_profit_trade) largest_profit_trade=profit; if (maximum_consecutive_losses<max_cons_losses || (maximum_consecutive_losses==max_cons_losses && maximum_consecutive_losses_usd>max_cons_losses_usd)) { maximum_consecutive_losses=max_cons_losses; maximum_consecutive_losses_usd=max_cons_losses_usd; } if (maximum_consecutive_loss_usd>max_cons_losses_usd || (maximum_consecutive_loss_usd==max_cons_losses_usd && maximum_consecutive_losses<max_cons_losses)) { maximum_consecutive_loss=max_cons_losses; maximum_consecutive_loss_usd=max_cons_losses_usd; } if (max_cons_losses> 0 ) {avg_loss+=max_cons_losses; avg_loss_cnt++;} max_cons_losses= 0 ; max_cons_losses_usd= 0 ; max_cons_wins++; max_cons_wins_usd+=profit; } else { gross_loss-=profit; loss_trades++; if (profit<largest_loss_trade) largest_loss_trade=profit; if (maximum_consecutive_wins<max_cons_wins || (maximum_consecutive_wins==max_cons_wins && maximum_consecutive_wins_usd<max_cons_wins_usd)) { maximum_consecutive_wins=max_cons_wins; maximum_consecutive_wins_usd=max_cons_wins_usd; } if (maximum_consecutive_profit_usd<max_cons_wins_usd || (maximum_consecutive_profit_usd==max_cons_wins_usd && maximum_consecutive_profit<max_cons_wins)) { maximum_consecutive_profit=max_cons_wins; maximum_consecutive_profit_usd=max_cons_wins_usd; } if (max_cons_wins> 0 ) {avg_win+=max_cons_wins; avg_win_cnt++;} max_cons_wins= 0 ; max_cons_wins_usd= 0 ; max_cons_losses++; max_cons_losses_usd+=profit; } tmp_balance+=profit; if (tmp_balance>max_peak) {max_peak=tmp_balance; max_peak_pos=i;} if (tmp_balance<min_peak) {min_peak=tmp_balance; min_peak_pos=i;} if ((max_peak-min_peak)>maximal_drawdown && min_peak_pos>max_peak_pos) maximal_drawdown=max_peak-min_peak; } double min_peak_rel=max_peak; tmp_balance= 0 ; for ( int i=max_peak_pos;i<total;i++) { double profit=((CArrayDouble *)Data.At(i)).At( 0 ); tmp_balance+=profit; if (tmp_balance<min_peak_rel) min_peak_rel=tmp_balance; } relative_drawdown=max_peak-min_peak_rel; net_profit=gross_profit-gross_loss; profit_factor=(gross_loss!= 0 ) ? gross_profit/gross_loss : gross_profit; expected_payoff=net_profit/total; double initial_deposit= AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE )-net_profit; absolute_drawdown= MathAbs (min_peak); maximal_drawdown_pp=(initial_deposit!= 0 ) ?(maximal_drawdown/initial_deposit)* 100.0 : 0 ; relative_drawdown_pp=((max_peak+initial_deposit)!= 0 ) ?(relative_drawdown/(max_peak+initial_deposit))* 100.0 : 0 ; profit_trades_pp=(( double )profit_trades/total)* 100.0 ; loss_trades_pp=(( double )loss_trades/total)* 100.0 ; average_profit_trade=(profit_trades> 0 ) ? gross_profit/profit_trades : 0 ; average_loss_trade=(loss_trades> 0 ) ? gross_loss/loss_trades : 0 ; if (maximum_consecutive_losses<max_cons_losses || (maximum_consecutive_losses==max_cons_losses && maximum_consecutive_losses_usd>max_cons_losses_usd)) { maximum_consecutive_losses=max_cons_losses; maximum_consecutive_losses_usd=max_cons_losses_usd; } if (maximum_consecutive_loss_usd>max_cons_losses_usd || (maximum_consecutive_loss_usd==max_cons_losses_usd && maximum_consecutive_losses<max_cons_losses)) { maximum_consecutive_loss=max_cons_losses; maximum_consecutive_loss_usd=max_cons_losses_usd; } if (maximum_consecutive_wins<max_cons_wins || (maximum_consecutive_wins==max_cons_wins && maximum_consecutive_wins_usd<max_cons_wins_usd)) { maximum_consecutive_wins=max_cons_wins; maximum_consecutive_wins_usd=max_cons_wins_usd; } if (maximum_consecutive_profit_usd<max_cons_wins_usd || (maximum_consecutive_profit_usd==max_cons_wins_usd && maximum_consecutive_profit<max_cons_wins)) { maximum_consecutive_profit=max_cons_wins; maximum_consecutive_profit_usd=max_cons_wins_usd; } if (max_cons_losses> 0 ) {avg_loss+=max_cons_losses; avg_loss_cnt++;} if (max_cons_wins> 0 ) {avg_win+=max_cons_wins; avg_win_cnt++;} average_consecutive_wins=(avg_win_cnt> 0 ) ? round (( double )avg_win/avg_win_cnt) : 0 ; average_consecutive_losses=(avg_loss_cnt> 0 ) ? round (( double )avg_loss/avg_loss_cnt) : 0 ; long_positions_won=(long_positions> 0 ) ?(( double )long_positions_won/long_positions)* 100.0 : 0 ; short_positions_won=(short_positions> 0 ) ?(( double )short_positions_won/short_positions)* 100.0 : 0 ; }





5. バランスチャートを生成するためにグーグルチャートAPIを使用する

グーグルチャートAPI によって開発者は種々のタイプのダイヤグラムを手っ取り早く開発することができる。グーグルチャートAPIはグーグルのウエブサーバーの リソースへのリンク(URL) に保存されていて、正しくフォーマットされたリンク (URL)を受け取ると、ダイヤグラムを画像として戻す。

ダイヤグラム特性 (色、表題、軸、チャート上の点、など) はリンク(URL)によって指定される。結果のグラフはファイルシステムあるいはデータベースに保存できる。最もありがたいことはグーグルチャートAPIは無料で、アカウントを持つ必要も無く登録手続きも要らない。

GetChart() メソッドでグーグルからチャートを受け取り、 それをディスクに保存する。

#import "PNG_to_BMP.dll" bool Convert_PNG( string src, string dst); #import #import "wininet.dll" int InternetAttemptConnect( int x); int InternetOpenW( string sAgent, int lAccessType, string sProxyName= "" , string sProxyBypass= "" , int lFlags= 0 ); int InternetOpenUrlW( int hInternetSession, string sUrl, string sHeaders= "" , int lHeadersLength= 0 , int lFlags= 0 , int lContext= 0 ); int InternetReadFile( int hFile, char &sBuffer[], int lNumBytesToRead, int &lNumberOfBytesRead[]); int InternetCloseHandle( int hInet); #import void Board::GetChart( int X_size, int Y_size, string request, string file_name) { if (X_size< 1 || Y_size< 1 ) return ; int rv=InternetAttemptConnect( 0 ); if (rv!= 0 ) { Alert ( "Error in call of the InternetAttemptConnect()" ); return ;} int hInternetSession=InternetOpenW( "Microsoft Internet Explorer" , 0 , "" , "" , 0 ); if (hInternetSession<= 0 ) { Alert ( "Error in call of the InternetOpenW()" ); return ;} int hURL=InternetOpenUrlW(hInternetSession, request, "" , 0 , 0 , 0 ); if (hURL<= 0 ) Alert ( "Error in call of the InternetOpenUrlW()" ); CFileBin chart_file; chart_file.Open(file_name+ ".png" ,FILE_BIN|FILE_WRITE); int dwBytesRead[ 1 ]; char readed[ 1000 ]; while (InternetReadFile(hURL,readed, 1000 ,dwBytesRead)) { if (dwBytesRead[ 0 ]<= 0 ) break ; chart_file.WriteCharArray(readed, 0 ,dwBytesRead[ 0 ]); } InternetCloseHandle(hInternetSession); chart_file.Close(); CString src; src.Assign( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_PATH )); src.Append( "\MQL5\Files\\" +file_name+ ".png" ); src.Replace( "\\" , "\\\\" ); CString dst; dst.Assign( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_PATH )); dst.Append( "\MQL5\Images\\" +file_name+ ".bmp" ); dst.Replace( "\\" , "\\\\" ); if (!Convert_PNG(src.Str(),dst.Str())) Alert ( "Error in call of the Convert_PNG()" ); }

API ウインドウのオンラインツールMQL5で作業するための詳細については記事 Using WinInet.dll for exchange data between terminals via the Internet(インターネット経由で端末間でデータを交換するためにWinInet.dll を使用する)で詳細を得ることができる。したがってこれについては時間を割かない。インポートしたファンクションConvert_PNG() はPNG画像をBMPに変換するために私が書いたものである。.

これはグーグルチャートがPNGあるいはGIFフォーマットで戻し、"graphic label" オブジェクトは BMP 画像のみを受け入れるためにため 必要となる。PNG_to_BMP.dll ライブラリーファンクション はアーカイブ DLL_Sources.zipで見つけることができる。

このファンクションはまた標準ライブラリを使ってラインとファイルを取り扱ういくつかの例も示している。CString class methods allow the performance of the same operations as String Functions . Class CFile is the base for CFileBin and CFileTxt classes. これらの助けを借りて、バイナリーやテキストのファイルをそれぞれ読み、保存することもできる。このメソッドは ファイルを取り扱うファンクションに似ている。

最後に、ファンクションCreateGoogleRequest ()について触れておく - これはバランス上のデータからクエリーを生成する。

string Board::CreateGoogleRequest( int X_size, int Y_size, bool type) { if (X_size> 1000 ) X_size= 1000 ; if (Y_size> 1000 ) Y_size= 300 ; if (X_size< 1 ) X_size= 1 ; if (Y_size< 1 ) Y_size= 1 ; if (X_size*Y_size> 300000 ) {X_size= 1000 ; Y_size= 300 ;} CString res; if (type) { res.Assign( "http://chart.apis.google.com/chart?cht=lc&chs=" ); res.Append( IntegerToString (X_size)); res.Append( "x" ); res.Append( IntegerToString (Y_size)); res.Append( "&chd=t:" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<ChartData.Total();i++) res.Append( DoubleToString (ChartData.At(i), 2 )+ "," ); res.TrimRight( "," ); ChartData.Sort(); res.Append( "&chxt=x,r&chxr=0,0," ); res.Append( IntegerToString (ChartData.Total())); res.Append( "|1," ); res.Append( DoubleToString (ChartData.At( 0 ), 2 )+ "," ); res.Append( DoubleToString (ChartData.At(ChartData.Total()- 1 ), 2 )); res.Append( "&chg=10,10&chds=" ); res.Append( DoubleToString (ChartData.At( 0 ), 2 )+ "," ); res.Append( DoubleToString (ChartData.At(ChartData.Total()- 1 ), 2 )); } else { res.Assign( "http://chart.apis.google.com/chart?cht=p3&chs=" ); res.Append( IntegerToString (X_size)); res.Append( "x" ); res.Append( IntegerToString (Y_size)); res.Append( "&chd=t:" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<pie_data.Total();i++) res.Append( IntegerToString (pie_data.Get_val(i))+ "," ); res.TrimRight( "," ); res.Append( "&chdl=" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<pie_data.Total();i++) res.Append(pie_data.Get_symb(i)+ "|" ); res.TrimRight( "|" ); res.Append( "&chco=" ); int cnt= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<pie_data.Total();i++) { if (cnt> 11 ) cnt= 0 ; res.Append(colors[cnt]+ "|" ); cnt++; } res.TrimRight( "|" ); } return res.Str(); }

バランスチャートとパイチャートへの要求は別々に集めなければならないことに注意する。Append() メソッドは既存の行の最後にもう一つの行を加え、そしてTrimRight() メソッドは余分な文字を削除し、ラインの最後に表示することを可能にする。





6. 最終組み合わせとテスト

クラスは全てできているので、テストしてみよう。 OnInit () indicator:

から始めよう

Board *tablo; int prev_x_size= 0 ,prev_y_size= 0 ,prev_deals= 0 ; int OnInit () { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "IT" ); EventSetTimer ( 1 ); tablo= new Board; tablo.CreateInterface(); prev_deals= HistoryDealsTotal (); prev_x_size= ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); prev_y_size= ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); return ( 0 ); }

ここで動的に を生成し、タイマーを起動し、追加変数を初期化する。

直ちに OnDeinit() ファンクションを置き、そこでオブジェクトを除去し(デストラクターを自動的に呼び出す)、そしてタイマーを停止させる。

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); delete table; }

Function OnCalculate() will monitor the flow of new deals, tick by tick, and update the display, if this occurs:



int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ()); int deals= HistoryDealsTotal (); if (deals!=prev_deals) tablo.Refresh(); prev_deals=deals; return (rates_total); }

OnTimer() ファンクションはウインドウのサイズの変化を監視し、そして、もし必要であれば、ディスプレーのサイズをカスタム化し、 チックが１秒に１回より間隔が伸びる場合に OnCalculate()のようにディールを監視する。

void OnTimer () { int x_size= ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int y_size= ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); if (x_size!=prev_x_size || y_size!=prev_y_size) tablo.Refresh(); prev_x_size=x_size; prev_y_size=y_size; HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ()); int deals= HistoryDealsTotal (); if (deals!=prev_deals) tablo.Refresh(); prev_deals=deals; }

インジケーターをコンパイルし実行させる:

図 3. テーブルの最終の姿





結論

読者の皆さんがこの記事を読み、何か新しいことを見つけられることを期待しています。 標準ライブラリのようなすばらしい道具の可能性の全てを皆様に紹介できるよう努めました。それは便利で、速く、高品質の処理を与えてくれるからです。もちろん、OOP(オブジェクト指向プログラミング)の知識を必要とします。.

それでは、成功を祈ります