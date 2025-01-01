DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryData CollectionsCArrayString 

CArrayString

CArrayString class is a class of dynamic array of string variables.

Description

The CArrayString class provides the ability to work with a dynamic array of string variables. The class allows adding/inserting/deleting array elements, performing an array sorting, and searching in a sorted array. In addition, methods of working with files have been implemented.

Declaration

   class CArrayString : public CArray

Title

   #include <Arrays\ArrayString.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayString

Class Methods by Groups

Memory control

 

Reserve

Allocates memory to increase the size of the array

Resize

Sets a new (smaller) size of the array

Shutdown

Clears the array with a full memory release

Add methods

 

Add

Adds an element to the end of the array

AddArray

Adds elements of one array to the end of another

AddArray

Adds elements of one array to the end of another

Insert

Inserts an element to the specified position in the array

InsertArray

Inserts to an array elements from another array from the specified position

InsertArray

Inserts to an array elements from another array from the specified position

AssignArray

Copies the elements of one array to another

AssignArray

Copies the elements of one array to another

Update methods

 

Update

Changes the element at the specified position array

Shift

Moves an item from a given position in the array to the specified offset

Delete methods

 

Delete

Removes the element from the specified array position

DeleteRange

Deletes a group of elements from the specified array position

Access methods

 

At

Gets the element from the specified array position

Compare methods

 

CompareArray

Compares the array with another one

CompareArray

Compares the array with another one

Sorted array opetations

 

InsertSort

Inserts an element in a sorted array

Search

Searches for an element equal to the sample in the sorted array

SearchGreat

Searches for an element with a value exceeding the value of the sample in the sorted array

SearchLess

Searches for an element with a value less than the value of the sample in the sorted array

SearchGreatOrEqual

Searches for an element with a value greater than or equal to the value of the sample in the sorted array

SearchLessOrEqual

Searches for an element with a value less than or equal to the value of the sample in the sorted array

SearchFirst

Searches for the first element equal to the sample in the sorted array

SearchLast

Searches for the last element equal to the sample in the sorted array

SearchLinear

Searches for the element equal to the sample in the array

Input/output

 

virtual Save

Saves data array in the file

virtual Load

Loads data array from the file

virtual Type

Gets the type identifier of the array

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CArray

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort