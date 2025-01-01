Reserve Allocates memory to increase the size of the array

Resize Sets a new (smaller) size of the array

Shutdown Clears the array with a full memory release

Add methods

Add Adds an element to the end of the array

AddArray Adds elements of one array to the end of another

Insert Inserts an element to the specified position in the array

InsertArray Inserts to an array elements from another array from the specified position

AssignArray Copies the elements of one array to another

Update methods

Update Changes the element at the specified position array

Shift Moves an item from a given position in the array to the specified offset

Delete methods

Delete Removes the element from the specified array position

DeleteRange Deletes a group of elements from the specified array position

Access methods

At Gets the element from the specified array position

Compare methods

CompareArray Compares the array with another one

Sorted array opetations

InsertSort Inserts an element in a sorted array

Search Searches for an element equal to the sample in the sorted array

SearchGreat Searches for an element with a value exceeding the value of the sample in the sorted array

SearchLess Searches for an element with a value less than the value of the sample in the sorted array

SearchGreatOrEqual Searches for an element with a value greater than or equal to the value of the sample in the sorted array

SearchLessOrEqual Searches for an element with a value less than or equal to the value of the sample in the sorted array

SearchFirst Searches for the first element equal to the sample in the sorted array

SearchLast Searches for the last element equal to the sample in the sorted array

SearchLinear Searches for the element equal to the sample in the array

Input/output

virtual Save Saves data array in the file

virtual Load Loads data array from the file