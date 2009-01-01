//--- create a macro for a quick display of the expression and its value in the journal

#define print(expr) Print(#expr,"=",expr)



//--- define the MACRO_COUNTER custom macro via the predefined __COUNTER__ macro

#define MACRO_COUNTER __COUNTER__



//--- set the input value of the variable using the __COUNTER__ macro

input int InpVariable = __COUNTER__;



//--- set the value of the global variable using the __COUNTER__ macro before defining the functions

int ExtVariable = __COUNTER__;



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| the function returns the __COUNTER__ value |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int GlobalFunc(void)

{

return(__COUNTER__);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| the template function returns the __COUNTER__ value |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

template<typename T>

int GlobalTemplateFunc(void)

{

return(__COUNTER__);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| the structure with the method returning __COUNTER__ |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

struct A

{

int dummy; // not used



int Method(void)

{

return(__COUNTER__);

}

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| the template structure with the method returning __COUNTER__ |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

template<typename T>

struct B

{

int dummy; // not used



int Method(void)

{

return(__COUNTER__);

}

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| the structure with the template method returning __COUNTER__ |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

struct C

{

int dummy; // not used



template<typename T>

int Method(void)

{

return(__COUNTER__);

}

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| the function #2, which returns the __COUNTER__ value |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int GlobalFunc2(void)

{

return(__COUNTER__);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart(void)

{

// __COUNTER__ in the macro and the variables

print(MACRO_COUNTER);

print(InpVariable);

print(ExtVariable);



//--- __COUNTER__ in the functions

print(GlobalFunc());

print(GlobalFunc()); // the value is not changed

print(GlobalTemplateFunc<int>());

print(GlobalTemplateFunc<int>()); // the value is not changed

print(GlobalTemplateFunc<double>());// the value has changed

print(GlobalFunc2());

print(GlobalFunc2()); // the value is not changed



// __COUNTER__ in the structure

A a1, a2;

print(a1.Method());

print(a2.Method()); // the value is not changed



// __COUNTER__ in the template structure

B<int> b1, b2;

B<double> b3;

print(b1.Method());

print(b2.Method()); // the value is not changed

print(b3.Method()); // the value has changed



// __COUNTER__ in the structure with the template function

C c1, c2;

print(c1.Method<int>());

print(c1.Method<double>()); // the value has changed

print(c2.Method<int>()); // the same value as during the first c1.Method<int>() call



//--- let's have another look at __COUNTER__ in the macro and the global variable

print(MACRO_COUNTER); // the value has changed

print(ExtGlobal2);

}

//--- set the value of the global variable using the __COUNTER__ macro after defining the functions

int ExtGlobal2 = __COUNTER__;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



/* Result

__COUNTER__=3

InpVariable=0

ExtVariable=1

GlobalFunc()=5

GlobalFunc()=5

GlobalTemplateFunc<int>()=8

GlobalTemplateFunc<int>()=8

GlobalTemplateFunc<double>()=9

GlobalFunc2()=7

GlobalFunc2()=7

a1.Method()=6

a2.Method()=6

b1.Method()=10

b2.Method()=10

b3.Method()=11

c1.Method<int>()=12

c1.Method<double>()=13

c2.Method<int>()=12

__COUNTER__=4

ExtGlobal2=2



*/