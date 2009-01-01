- Predefined Macro Substitutions
- Mathematical Constants
- Numerical Type Constants
- Uninitialization Reason Codes
- Checking Object Pointer
- Other Constants
Predefined Macro Substitutions
To simplify the debugging process and obtain information about operation of a mql5-program, there are special macro constant, values of which are set at the moment of compilation. The easiest way to use these constants is outputting values by the Print() function, as it's shown in the example.
Constant
Description
__CPU_ARCHITECTURE__
Name of architecture (set of commands) EX5 file compiled for
__DATE__
File compilation date without time (hours, minutes and seconds are equal to 0)
__DATETIME__
File compilation date and time
__LINE__
Line number in the source code, in which the macro is located
__FILE__
Name of the currently compiled file
__PATH__
An absolute path to the file that is currently being compiled
__FUNCTION__
Name of the function, in whose body the macro is located
__FUNCSIG__
Signature of the function in whose body the macro is located. Logging of the full description of functions can be useful in the identification of overloaded functions
__MQLBUILD__,__MQL5BUILD__
Compiler build number
__COUNTER__
The compiler for each encountered __COUNTER__ declaration substitutes the counter value from 0 to N-1 where N is a number of uses in the code. The __COUNTER__ order is guaranteed when recompiling the source code with no changes.
The __COUNTER__ value is calculated the following way:
The example below shows how the compiler handles the source code and replaces all instances of __COUNTER__ it meets with sequentially increasing values.
__RANDOM__
The compiler inserts a random ulong value for each __RANDOM__ declaration.
Example:
#property copyright "Copyright © 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
The example for learning how to work with the __COUNTER__ macro
//--- create a macro for a quick display of the expression and its value in the journal