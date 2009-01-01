DocumentationSections
Predefined Macro Substitutions

To simplify the debugging process and obtain information about operation of a mql5-program, there are special macro constant, values of which are set at the moment of compilation. The easiest way to use these constants is outputting values by the Print() function, as it's shown in the example.

Constant

Description

__CPU_ARCHITECTURE__

Name of architecture (set of commands) EX5 file compiled for

__DATE__

File compilation date without time (hours, minutes and seconds are equal to 0)

__DATETIME__

File compilation date and time

__LINE__

Line number in the source code, in which the macro is located

__FILE__

Name of the currently compiled file

__PATH__

An absolute path to the file that is currently being compiled

__FUNCTION__

Name of the function, in whose body the macro is located

__FUNCSIG__

Signature of the function in whose body the macro is located. Logging of the full description of functions can be useful in the identification of overloaded functions

__MQLBUILD__,__MQL5BUILD__

Compiler build number

__COUNTER__

The compiler for each encountered __COUNTER__ declaration substitutes the counter value from 0 to N-1 where N is a number of uses in the code.  The __COUNTER__ order is guaranteed when recompiling the source code with no changes.

The __COUNTER__ value is calculated the following way:

  • the initial counter value is 0,
  • after each counter usage, its value is increased by 1,
  • first, the compiler expands all macros and templates into source code on-site,
  • a separate code is created for each template function specialization,
  • a separate code is created for each template class/structure specialization,
  • next, the compiler passes through the obtained source code in the defined order and replaces each detected __COUNTER__ usage with the current counter value.

The example below shows how the compiler handles the source code and replaces all instances of __COUNTER__ it meets with sequentially increasing values.

__RANDOM__

The compiler inserts a random ulong value for each __RANDOM__ declaration.

Example:

#property copyright "Copyright © 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.metaquotes.net"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
//--- an example of information output at Expert Advisor initialization
   Print(" __FUNCTION__ = ",__FUNCTION__,"  __LINE__ = ",__LINE__);
//--- set the interval between the timer events
   EventSetTimer(5);
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- an example of information output at Expert Advisor deinitialization
   Print(" __FUNCTION__ = ",__FUNCTION__,"  __LINE__ = ",__LINE__);
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- information output at tick receipt
   Print(" __MQLBUILD__ = ",__MQLBUILD__,"  __FILE__ = ",__FILE__);
   Print(" __FUNCTION__ = ",__FUNCTION__,"  __LINE__ = ",__LINE__);
   test1(__FUNCTION__);
   test2();
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| test1                                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void test1(string par)
  {
//--- information output inside the function
   Print(" __FUNCTION__ = ",__FUNCTION__,"  __LINE__ = ",__LINE__," par=",par);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| test2                                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void test2()
  {
//--- information output inside the function
   Print(" __FUNCTION__ = ",__FUNCTION__,"  __LINE__ = ",__LINE__);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| OnTimer event handler                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
  {
//---
   Print(" __FUNCTION__ = ",__FUNCTION__,"  __LINE__ = ",__LINE__);
   test1(__FUNCTION__);
  }

 

The example for learning how to work with the __COUNTER__ macro

//--- create a macro for a quick display of the expression and its value in the journal
#define print(exprPrint(#expr,"=",expr)
 
//--- define the MACRO_COUNTER custom macro via the predefined __COUNTER__ macro
#define MACRO_COUNTER __COUNTER__
 
//--- set the input value of the variable using the __COUNTER__ macro
input int InpVariable = __COUNTER__;
 
//--- set the value of the global variable using the __COUNTER__ macro before defining the functions
int ExtVariable = __COUNTER__;
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| the function returns the __COUNTER__ value                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int GlobalFunc(void)
  {
   return(__COUNTER__);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| the template function returns the __COUNTER__ value              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename T>
int GlobalTemplateFunc(void)
  {
   return(__COUNTER__);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| the structure with the method returning __COUNTER__              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct A
  {
   int               dummy;  // not used
 
   int               Method(void)
     {
      return(__COUNTER__);
     }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| the template structure with the method returning __COUNTER__     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename T>
struct B
  {
   int               dummy;  // not used
 
   int               Method(void)
     {
      return(__COUNTER__);
     }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| the structure with the template method returning __COUNTER__     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct C
  {
   int               dummy;  // not used
 
   template<typename T>
   int               Method(void)
     {
      return(__COUNTER__);
     }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| the function #2, which returns the __COUNTER__ value             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int GlobalFunc2(void)
  {
   return(__COUNTER__);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart(void)
  {
// __COUNTER__ in the macro and the variables
   print(MACRO_COUNTER);
   print(InpVariable);
   print(ExtVariable);
 
//--- __COUNTER__ in the functions
   print(GlobalFunc());
   print(GlobalFunc());                // the value is not changed
   print(GlobalTemplateFunc<int>());
   print(GlobalTemplateFunc<int>());   // the value is not changed
   print(GlobalTemplateFunc<double>());// the value has changed
   print(GlobalFunc2());
   print(GlobalFunc2());               // the value is not changed
 
// __COUNTER__ in the structure
   A a1a2;
   print(a1.Method());
   print(a2.Method());                 // the value is not changed
 
// __COUNTER__ in the template structure
   B<intb1b2;
   B<doubleb3;
   print(b1.Method());
   print(b2.Method());                 // the value is not changed
   print(b3.Method());                 // the value has changed
 
// __COUNTER__ in the structure with the template function
   C c1c2;
   print(c1.Method<int>());
   print(c1.Method<double>());         // the value has changed
   print(c2.Method<int>());            // the same value as during the first c1.Method<int>() call
 
//--- let's have another look at __COUNTER__ in the macro and the global variable
   print(MACRO_COUNTER);  // the value has changed
   print(ExtGlobal2);
  }
//--- set the value of the global variable using the __COUNTER__ macro after defining the functions
int ExtGlobal2 = __COUNTER__;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
/* Result
   __COUNTER__=3
   InpVariable=0
   ExtVariable=1
   GlobalFunc()=5
   GlobalFunc()=5
   GlobalTemplateFunc<int>()=8
   GlobalTemplateFunc<int>()=8
   GlobalTemplateFunc<double>()=9
   GlobalFunc2()=7
   GlobalFunc2()=7
   a1.Method()=6
   a2.Method()=6
   b1.Method()=10
   b2.Method()=10
   b3.Method()=11
   c1.Method<int>()=12
   c1.Method<double>()=13
   c2.Method<int>()=12
   __COUNTER__=4
   ExtGlobal2=2
 
*/

 