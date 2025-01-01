Trade Classes
This section contains technical details of working with trade classes and description of the relevant components of the MQL5 standard library.
Using trade classes will save time when creating custom programs (Expert Advisors).
MQL5 Standard Library (in terms of trade classes) is placed in the terminal working directory, in the Include\Trade folder.
|
Class/Group
|
Description
|
Class for working with trade account properties
|
Class for working with trade instrument properties
|
Class for working with pending order properties
|
Class for working with history order properties
|
Class for working with open position properties
|
Class for working with history deal properties
|
Class for trade operations execution
|
Class for getting the properties of the terminal environment