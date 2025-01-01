DocumentationSections
This section contains technical details of working with trade classes and description of the relevant components of the MQL5 standard library.

Using trade classes will save time when creating custom programs (Expert Advisors).

MQL5 Standard Library (in terms of trade classes) is placed in the terminal working directory, in the Include\Trade folder.

Class/Group

Description

CAccountInfo

Class for working with trade account properties

CSymbolInfo

Class for working with trade instrument properties

COrderInfo

Class for working with pending order properties

CHistoryOrderInfo

Class for working with history order properties

CPositionInfo

Class for working with open position properties

CDealInfo

Class for working with history deal properties

CTrade

Class for trade operations execution

CTerminalInfo

Class for getting the properties of the terminal environment