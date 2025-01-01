DocumentationSections
This section contains the technical details on working with various data structures (arrays, linked lists, etc.) and description of the relevant components of the MQL5 Standard Library.

Using classes of data structures will save time when creating custom data stores of various formats (including composite data structures).

MQL5 Standard Library (in terms of data sets) is placed in the working directory of the terminal in the Include\Arrays folder.

Data Arrays

Use of classes of dynamic data arrays will save time when creating a custom data stores of various formats (including multidimensional arrays).

MQL5 Standard Library (in terms of arrays of data) is located in the working directory of the terminal in the Include\Arrays folder.

Class

Description

CArray

Base class of dynamic data array

CArrayChar

Dynamic array of char or uchar variables

CArrayShort

Dynamic array of short or ushort variables

CArrayInt

Dynamic array of int or uint variables

CArrayLong

Dynamic array of long or ulong variables

CArrayFloat

Dynamic array of float variables

CArrayDouble

Dynamic array of double variables

CArrayString

Dynamic array of string variables

CArrayObj

Dynamic array of CObject pointers

CList

Provides the ability to work with a list of instances of CObject class and its descendants

CTreeNode

Provides the ability to work with nodes of the CTree binary tree

CTree

Provides the ability to work with the binary tree of the CTreeNode class instances and its descendants