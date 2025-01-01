- CArray
Data Structures
This section contains the technical details on working with various data structures (arrays, linked lists, etc.) and description of the relevant components of the MQL5 Standard Library.
Using classes of data structures will save time when creating custom data stores of various formats (including composite data structures).
MQL5 Standard Library (in terms of data sets) is placed in the working directory of the terminal in the Include\Arrays folder.
Data Arrays
Use of classes of dynamic data arrays will save time when creating a custom data stores of various formats (including multidimensional arrays).
MQL5 Standard Library (in terms of arrays of data) is located in the working directory of the terminal in the Include\Arrays folder.
Class
Description
Base class of dynamic data array
Dynamic array of char or uchar variables
Dynamic array of short or ushort variables
Dynamic array of int or uint variables
Dynamic array of long or ulong variables
Dynamic array of float variables
Dynamic array of double variables
Dynamic array of string variables
Dynamic array of CObject pointers
Provides the ability to work with a list of instances of CObject class and its descendants
Provides the ability to work with nodes of the CTree binary tree
Provides the ability to work with the binary tree of the CTreeNode class instances and its descendants