Data Structures

This section contains the technical details on working with various data structures (arrays, linked lists, etc.) and description of the relevant components of the MQL5 Standard Library.

Using classes of data structures will save time when creating custom data stores of various formats (including composite data structures).

MQL5 Standard Library (in terms of data sets) is placed in the working directory of the terminal in the Include\Arrays folder.

Data Arrays

