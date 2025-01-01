- Open
CFileBin
CFileBin is a class for simplified access to binary files.
Description
CFileBin class provides access to binary files.
Declaration
|
class CFileBin: public CFile
Title
|
#include <Files\FileBin.mqh>
Class Methods by Groups
|
Open methods
|
|
Opens a binary file
|
Write methods
|
|
Writes char or uchar type variable
|
Writes short or ushort type variable
|
Writes int or uint type variable
|
Writes long or ulong type variable
|
Writes float type variable
|
Writes double type variable
|
Writes string type variable
|
Writes an array of char or uchar type variables
|
Writes an array of short or ushort type variables
|
Writes an array of int or uint type variables
|
Writes an array of long or ulong type variables
|
Writes an array of float variables
|
Writes an array of double type variables
|
Writes data of the CObject class inheritor instance
|
Read methods
|
|
Reads char or uchar type variable
|
Reads short or ushort type variable
|
Reads int or uint type variable
|
Reads long or ulong type variable
|
Reads float type variable
|
Reads double type variable
|
Reads string type variable
|
Reads an array of char or uchar type variables
|
Reads an array of short or ushort type variables
|
Reads an array of int or uint type variables
|
Reads an array of long or ulong type variables
|
Reads an array of float type variables
|
Reads an array of double type variables
|
Reads data of the CObject class inheritor instance
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
|
Methods inherited from class CFile
Handle, FileName, Flags, SetUnicode, SetCommon, Open, Close, Delete, Size, Tell, Seek, Flush, IsEnding, IsLineEnding, Delete, IsExist, Copy, Move, FolderCreate, FolderDelete, FolderClean, FileFindFirst, FileFindNext, FileFindClose