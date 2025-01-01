DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryFilesCFileBin 

CFileBin

CFileBin is a class for simplified access to binary files.

Description

CFileBin class provides access to binary files.

Declaration

   class CFileBin: public CFile

Title

   #include <Files\FileBin.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CFile

          CFileBin

Class Methods by Groups

Open methods

 

Open

Opens a binary file

Write methods

 

WriteChar

Writes char or uchar type variable

WriteShort

Writes short or ushort type variable

WriteInteger

Writes int or uint type variable

WriteLong

Writes long or ulong type variable

WriteFloat

Writes float type variable

WriteDouble

Writes double type variable

WriteString

Writes string type variable

WriteCharArray

Writes an array of char or uchar type variables

WriteShortArray

Writes an array of short or ushort type variables

WriteIntegerArray

Writes an array of int or uint type variables

WriteLongArray

Writes an array of long or ulong type variables

WriteFloatArray

Writes an array of float variables

WriteDoubleArray

Writes an array of double type variables

WriteObject

Writes data of the CObject class inheritor instance

Read methods

 

ReadChar

Reads char or uchar type variable

ReadShort

Reads short or ushort type variable

ReadInteger

Reads int or uint type variable

ReadLong

Reads long or ulong type variable

ReadFloat

Reads float type variable

ReadDouble

Reads double type variable

ReadString

Reads string type variable

ReadCharArray

Reads an array of char or uchar type variables

ReadShortArray

Reads an array of short or ushort type variables

ReadIntegerArray

Reads an array of int or uint type variables

ReadLongArray

Reads an array of long or ulong type variables

ReadFloatArray

Reads an array of float type variables

ReadDoubleArray

Reads an array of double type variables

ReadObject

Reads data of the CObject class inheritor instance

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Methods inherited from class CFile

Handle, FileName, Flags, SetUnicode, SetCommon, Open, Close, Delete, Size, Tell, Seek, Flush, IsEnding, IsLineEnding, Delete, IsExist, Copy, Move, FolderCreate, FolderDelete, FolderClean, FileFindFirst, FileFindNext, FileFindClose