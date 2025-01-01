Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekBasisklasse CObjectType PrevPrevNextNextCompareSaveLoadType Type Erhält die Typenidentifikator. virtual int Type() const Rückgabewert Typenidentifikator (für CObject - 0). Beispiel: //--- example for CObject::Type() #include <Object.mqh> //--- void OnStart() { CObject *object=new CObject; //--- object=new CObject; if(object ==NULL) { printf("Object create error"); return; } //--- get objects type int type=object.Type(); //--- delete object delete object; } Load Datensammlungen