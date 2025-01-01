DokumentationKategorien
Setzt das SIchtbarkeit-Flag eines Steuerelements in den angegebenen Zustand

virtual bool  Visible(
   const bool  flag      // Flag
   )

Parameter

flag

[in]  Der neue Flag-Zustand.

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true, ansonsten false zurück.