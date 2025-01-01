DokumentationKategorien
Deactivate

Macht ein Steuerelement inaktiv.

virtual bool  Deactivate()

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true, ansonsten false zurück.

Hinweis

Das Element wird inaktiv, wenn Sie den Mauszeiger davor weg bewegen.